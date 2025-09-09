Recent Headlines
Trimark Announces True:SCADA™ to Optimize Utility-Scale PV+BESS Resources
Trimark Associates, Inc. has announced True:SCADA™, a reimagined control solution, engineered specifically for utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) resources. - September 09, 2025 - Trimark Associates, Inc.
LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology
LCOE.ai, a leader in AI-powered asset management software, has acquired PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar. This strategic move strengthens our ability to integrate data from multiple systems, helping renewable energy asset owners, investors, and service providers prioritize key operational actions that drive efficiency, financial returns, and sustainability. - April 15, 2025 - LCOE.ai, Inc.
J&B Solar Powers Michigan with Early Completion of 175 Megawatt Solar Project
J&B Solar completed a 175-megawatt project in Montcalm County, MI, ahead of schedule and on budget, cementing its top status in the industry. Partnering with Roncelli, Inc., J&B Solar managed the mechanical construction, installing 46,000 piles, 1.2 million feet of racking, and 320,000 panels. Achieving 100% IRA and 95% union labor compliance, this project reinforces J&B Solar’s reputation as a leading U.S. contractor for utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. - November 06, 2024 - J&B Solar
J&B Solar Selected for 175 Megawatt Utility-Scale Solar Project in Michigan
J&B Solar has been selected by Roncelli, Inc. to manage the mechanical construction for a 175-megawatt solar project in Montcalm County, Michigan, beginning this month and expected to complete by fall 2024. Utilizing GPS-guided equipment, J&B Solar will install 46,000 steel piles, an ATI racking system, and 320,000 solar panels, achieving high union labor compliance through professional labor agreements. This project will provide clean energy to over 30,000 homes. - May 25, 2024 - J&B Solar
GreenGo: Davide Mormile (Former Siemens), New Chief Technical Officer (CTO)
GreenGo, a leading renewable energy company, is pleased to announce several essential personnel developments in its new strategic track as Light IPP in the Italian energy transition market. These changes include the arrival of top manager Davide Mormile as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). With an... - October 12, 2023 - GreenGo Srl
Practical Sessions on Energy Storage and Alternative Energy Solutions at Enlit Africa in May
Practical case studies, success stories and discussions on energy storage and alternative energy solutions will be featured in free-to-attend sessions at the upcoming Enlit Africa conference and expo, taking place from 16–18 May in Cape Town. “As the energy market evolves, the need for... - May 05, 2023 - Enlit Africa
Addressing Energy Access a Key Discussion Point at Enlit Africa in Cape Town in May
The challenge of improving access to energy will be addressed at the upcoming Enlit Africa conference and expo when it returns to Cape Town from 16–18 May 2023. - April 03, 2023 - Enlit Africa
Enlit Africa Confirms Sit-Down with Eskom GCE André de Ruyter in October
Leading power platform to focus on preparation for COP26 - September 11, 2021 - Enlit Africa
Enlit Africa is Back in October as Continent Prepares for COP26
“It’s about moving from theory to implementation, it’s time to get stuck in and become practical as the African continent transitions towards NetZero by 2050, and COP26 in November is a very important pitstop in that journey,” says Claire Volkwyn, programme director for... - August 25, 2021 - Enlit Africa
Yes Energy Launches Transaction View - Delivering Transparency to Electricity Market Transactions
Transaction View utilizes data from the FERC’s Electric Quarterly Reports in both deregulated and regulated markets and transforms it into easily consumable and actionable views and formats. Transaction View offers a new way for power marketers, originators, asset developers, and asset operators to accelerate decision making and confidently expand their strategies with competitive benchmarks. - July 23, 2021 - Yes Energy
Enlit Africa and GreenCape Partner on DiBiCoo Biogas Initiative
Enlit Africa is hosting a GreenCape workshop this coming Tuesday on the EU-sponsored DiBiCoo project to promote the biogas industry on the African continent. - June 28, 2021 - Enlit Africa
Energy Minister Mantashe and Eskom Chairman Makgoba Confirmed for Enlit Africa on 8 June
Gwede Mantashe, South Africa's Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, and Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Chairman of the Board of Eskom, will be among the high-profile keynote speakers at Enlit Africa, formerly African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, taking place from 8-10 June. Enlit Africa... - May 30, 2021 - Enlit Africa
Hydrogen, Financing the Energy Transition and Climate Change in Focus at High-Level Discussions at Enlit Africa Next Month
Hydrogen, financing the energy transition and climate change will be among the high-level discussions topics during the upcoming Enlit Africa, taking place from 8 to 10 June, featuring live sessions with the sector’s leading minds. - May 27, 2021 - Enlit Africa
Enlit Africa's Initiate is Back with Career-Making Opportunities for African Energy Students and SMMEs
Enlit Africa's Initiate Young Talent Challenge and Digital Exhibition are both back, giving postgraduates, SMMEs and energy entrepreneurs the opportunity to be innovative and disrupt the power sector. - May 09, 2021 - Enlit Africa
Enlit Africa to Return in June with Focus on 5Ds as Industry Prepares for Energy Transition
The longstanding energy platform, Enlit Africa, will return in June this year and gather all role players to discuss and do deals. - May 06, 2021 - Enlit Africa
Global Power & Energy Elites Publication is Back with Industry’s Stand-Out Performers
The seventh edition of the Global Power & Energy Elites publication features inspiring interviews with leaders of power utilities and energy businesses around the globe, discussing topics from Artificial Intelligence, lessons in leadership, to the best book they read during 2020. Produced by... - January 28, 2021 - Global Power & Energy Elites
US Gas & Energy to Offer a New Affordable Way to Cut Ties with Your Electric Company
US Gas & Energy offers an eco-friendly energy production alternative that can reduce monthly energy expense while delivering more reliable energy and boosting profit. - September 21, 2020 - US Gas & Energy
New Solar Panel Generates Electricity at Night
Solar Breakthrough Produces Constant Energy from the Sun’s Gamma Rays - January 30, 2020 - ZPower
ZPower Releases Breakthrough Solar Panel That Works at Night
New Solar Technology produces electricity 24-7 with more than double the power. - January 23, 2020 - ZPower
Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation
Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation
Global Power & Energy Elites Showcases Innovation and Leadership at the Forefront of Energy Transition
The annual Global Power & Energy Elites publication is set to launch on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at European Utility Week in Paris. - November 09, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites
Future Energy Nigeria Receives Official Endorsement from Federal Ministry of Power
Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has officially endorsed the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition. The 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event will take place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos from 12-13 November 2019. “The Ministry is proud to... - October 09, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria
Future Energy Nigeria to Focus on New Initiatives by the Government Presenting "Unlimited Investment Opportunities”
The upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition in Lagos in November presents solutions for the power sector and connects power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy. - September 11, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria
Nominations for the Global Power & Energy Elites Are Now Open
The upcoming 2020 edition of the Global Power & Energy Elites aims to once again celebrate groundbreaking people and projects in the industry. - June 06, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites
Energy Blockchain Consortium - Arizona Regional Summit
The Energy Blockchain Consortium in partnership with Blockchain 48 is pleased to host an educational summit for the state of Arizona about the use of Blockchain in the Energy industry. - March 26, 2019 - Energy Blockchain Consortium
New Power Plant Reconnaissance Level Cost of Cycling Analysis Method Announced
A new reconnaissance level cost of cycling analysis for power plants is now available from Renewable Impacts. Robust, plant specific, annual cost of cycling answers are available at a fraction of the cost of “traditional” cost of cycling analysis. - February 25, 2019 - Renewable Impacts LLC
AfDB, W-African Power Pool and Nigeria’s Power Sector Recovery Program Experts Address Future Energy Nigeria Opening Day
The West African Power Pool (WAPP) Secretary General Siengui Apollinaire KI, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) Country Director for Nigeria, Ebrima Faal, are heading up a leading list of experts during the opening session of Future Energy Nigeria on Tuesday, 13 November. The 15th edition of... - November 09, 2018 - Future Energy Nigeria
Energy Web Foundation (EWF) and Energy Blockchain Consortium (EBC) to Explore Opportunities, Benefits, Challenges of Blockchain
Energy Web Foundation and the Energy Blockchain Consortium today announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreeing to facilitate the shared objectives of the two organizations. The MOU between the two organizations identifies many opportunities of collaboration,... - October 29, 2018 - Energy Blockchain Consortium
How to Achieve Nigeria’s Energy Generation Potential Through Renewables, Mini Grids and Gas-to-Power
An exciting, practical Generation Knowledge Hub at Future Energy Nigeria will equip the Nigerian utility and industrial sectors with tried and tested methods to solve their power challenges through mini grids, renewables and gas-to-power projects. - October 03, 2018 - Future Energy Nigeria
AEE, Energy Blockchain Consortium to Explore Opportunities, Benefits, Challenges of Blockchain for Advanced Energy Industry
Joint efforts begin Sept. 26 with webinar exploring potential in wholesale market, distribution system, and behind-the-meter applications. - August 30, 2018 - Energy Blockchain Consortium
Orecco Electric Complete Shipment of Premium Prefabricated Compact Substation to Ethiopia
Building a reliable and trustworthy power and electric infrastructure and backup is vital for companies who wish to succeed in Africa. China's Orecco has recently added to this increased stability delivering a top-end Prefabricated Compact Substation to Ethiopia. - August 27, 2018 - Orecco Electric
Blockchain in Power and Energy Conference
First-Ever Global Conference for Blockchain in Power and Energy to be Held in Orlando - August 22, 2018 - Energy Blockchain Consortium
ViZn Energy Systems Supplies Flow Battery to CMI Energy Headquarters
Today the worldwide industrial leader and ViZn are announcing a partnership on energy storage projects, the first of which will be built at CMI's HQ in Belgium. This is a strong commitment to ViZn's technology from a company with over 200 years of energy industry experience. - December 14, 2017 - ViZn Energy Systems
Future Energy Nigeria Industry Awards Honour Lumos Global, Ajima Farms, The Guardian’s Emeka Anuforo and EE Expert Daniel Chimaobi
Energy projects by Lumos and Ajima Farms and energy journalist Emeka Anuforo and energy efficiency expert Daniel Chimaobi were the recipients of the Future Energy Nigeria Industry Awards in Lagos this week. - November 11, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria
Renewable Impacts LLC Forms the Power Plant Cycling Causality Collaborative Network™
The transition to 100% renewables is under way. What role will you play? The new Power Plant Cycling Causality Collaborative Network™ offers you a chance to be an innovative leader in a new energy market. - October 17, 2017 - Renewable Impacts LLC
Indian Pavilion of 46 Companies Ready to do Business at Future Energy Nigeria in Lagos in November
“Indian utility vendors and services will find a huge market and scope in Africa, especially in West Africa’s energy sector,” says Dr. Rajeev Singh, the Director General and CEO of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). The ICC represents India as the featured country partner at... - October 15, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria
World Bank Report on PPPS in Power Transmission in Africa Will be Presented at Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé Next Week
“The ‘Linking up: Public-Private Partnerships in Power Transmission in Africa’ report has a very simple message: the private sector is already actively involved in power generation in Africa, and the same could happen in the transmission sector as has happened in other parts of... - September 27, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa
Future Energy Nigeria Industry Awards to Honour Top Nigerian Energy Reporter
Nigeria’s top energy reporter will be honoured at the fourth edition of the Future Energy Nigeria Industry Awards that are taking place on 7 November in Lagos. - September 24, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria
ViZn Energy Named Best Li-Ion Alternative for Grid-Level Energy Storage
Navigant Research selects ViZn for superior market strategy and product execution. - September 20, 2017 - ViZn Energy Systems
Cycling KPI Metrics Enhance Free Power Plant Cycling Causality Software
Key power plant KPI metrics to track power plant cycling trends and intensity are now available. - September 07, 2017 - Renewable Impacts LLC
"Nigerian Power Sector Knows What to do, Needs to Stand Together and Make It Happen" Says Future Energy Nigeria Director
“I’m excited about Nigeria’s energy future, Nigeria is the future” says a confident Ade Yesufu, who is heading up the Future Energy Nigeria initiative that is taking place in Lagos from 7-8 November. As the Global Business Director for the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria, an... - September 07, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria
Focus on Exciting Renewable Regional Prospects at Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé in October
Charlotte Aubin-Kalaidjian, CEO, Greenwish Partners, an independent power producer is one of the featured keynote speakers during the opening session of the upcoming Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé from 2-3 October that will focus on the renewable energy potential of the region. - August 03, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa
Future Energy Nigeria Platinum Sponsor Lucy Electric Excited About "Great Prospects" in Nigeria and Region
“Forward-looking governments in the region are proactively developing infrastructure and we anticipate continued investment in the short and medium term,” says Connie Ochola, Regional Marketing Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Lucy Electric, a leading secondary distribution solutions... - August 02, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria
Future Energy Nigeria to Unpack New Power Sector Recovery Program in Lagos in November
The rebranded Future Energy Nigeria will return to Lagos in November and will focus on the bold turnaround plan of the Nigerian government, known as the Power Sector Recovery Program, which is earmarked to restore investor confidence in the sector following reported problems in the country’s electricity market. - July 20, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria
ViZn Energy Systems Enables 24/7 “Solar Nights” at Lowest Ever Published Cost
Utility scale solar and wind power “on-demand” for 33 percent less than coal - July 14, 2017 - ViZn Energy Systems
Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé Unites Region in Finding Solutions to Its Energy Deficit
Encouraging private and public collaboration to make energy deals happen is high on the agenda at the rebranded Future Energy Central Africa forum that is taking place from 2-3 October in Yaoundé, Cameroon this year. “We have deliberately put together a very practical programme,”... - July 14, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa
Power Efficiency Corp and Evaporcool Solutions Sign a Strategic Alliance Agreement
Power Efficiency Corp and Evaporcool Solutions Sign a Strategic Alliance Agreement to expand sales of Evaporcool’s proprietary equipment in the Northeast U.S. - June 15, 2017 - Power Efficiency Corporation
Renewable Impacts Releases Its 2017 Cycling Causality Training Schedule
Announcement of training sessions covering the breakthrough topic of Power Plant Cycling Causality. - May 09, 2017 - Renewable Impacts LLC
The Institute of Asset Management Addresses Power Plant Cycling Causality
The breakthrough topic of power plant cycling causality is highlighted by a new IAM article in “Assets” magazine. - April 17, 2017 - Renewable Impacts LLC
ESA Renewables Announces Construction of New Solar Farm in South Carolina
The new solar project will occupy 88 acres off Atomic Road in Beech Island and generate approximately 23,100 megawatt hours annually. - March 10, 2017 - ESA Renewables