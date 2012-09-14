PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Global Power & Energy Elites Showcases Innovation and Leadership at the Forefront of Energy Transition The annual Global Power & Energy Elites publication is set to launch on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at European Utility Week in Paris. - November 09, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites

Future Energy Nigeria Receives Official Endorsement from Federal Ministry of Power Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has officially endorsed the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition. The 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event will take place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos from 12-13 November 2019. “The Ministry is proud to be... - October 09, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Future Energy Nigeria to Focus on New Initiatives by the Government Presenting "Unlimited Investment Opportunities” The upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition in Lagos in November presents solutions for the power sector and connects power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy. - September 11, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Nominations for the Global Power & Energy Elites Are Now Open The upcoming 2020 edition of the Global Power & Energy Elites aims to once again celebrate groundbreaking people and projects in the industry. - June 06, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites

Energy Blockchain Consortium - Arizona Regional Summit The Energy Blockchain Consortium in partnership with Blockchain 48 is pleased to host an educational summit for the state of Arizona about the use of Blockchain in the Energy industry. - March 26, 2019 - Energy Blockchain Consortium

New Power Plant Reconnaissance Level Cost of Cycling Analysis Method Announced A new reconnaissance level cost of cycling analysis for power plants is now available from Renewable Impacts. Robust, plant specific, annual cost of cycling answers are available at a fraction of the cost of “traditional” cost of cycling analysis. - February 25, 2019 - Renewable Impacts LLC

AfDB, W-African Power Pool and Nigeria’s Power Sector Recovery Program Experts Address Future Energy Nigeria Opening Day The West African Power Pool (WAPP) Secretary General Siengui Apollinaire KI, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) Country Director for Nigeria, Ebrima Faal, are heading up a leading list of experts during the opening session of Future Energy Nigeria on Tuesday, 13 November. The 15th edition of this... - November 09, 2018 - Future Energy Nigeria

Energy Web Foundation (EWF) and Energy Blockchain Consortium (EBC) to Explore Opportunities, Benefits, Challenges of Blockchain Energy Web Foundation and the Energy Blockchain Consortium today announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreeing to facilitate the shared objectives of the two organizations. The MOU between the two organizations identifies many opportunities of collaboration, including: ·... - October 29, 2018 - Energy Blockchain Consortium

How to Achieve Nigeria’s Energy Generation Potential Through Renewables, Mini Grids and Gas-to-Power An exciting, practical Generation Knowledge Hub at Future Energy Nigeria will equip the Nigerian utility and industrial sectors with tried and tested methods to solve their power challenges through mini grids, renewables and gas-to-power projects. - October 03, 2018 - Future Energy Nigeria

AEE, Energy Blockchain Consortium to Explore Opportunities, Benefits, Challenges of Blockchain for Advanced Energy Industry Joint efforts begin Sept. 26 with webinar exploring potential in wholesale market, distribution system, and behind-the-meter applications. - August 30, 2018 - Energy Blockchain Consortium

Orecco Electric Complete Shipment of Premium Prefabricated Compact Substation to Ethiopia Building a reliable and trustworthy power and electric infrastructure and backup is vital for companies who wish to succeed in Africa. China's Orecco has recently added to this increased stability delivering a top-end Prefabricated Compact Substation to Ethiopia. - August 27, 2018 - Orecco Electric

Blockchain in Power and Energy Conference First-Ever Global Conference for Blockchain in Power and Energy to be Held in Orlando - August 22, 2018 - Energy Blockchain Consortium

ViZn Energy Systems Supplies Flow Battery to CMI Energy Headquarters Today the worldwide industrial leader and ViZn are announcing a partnership on energy storage projects, the first of which will be built at CMI's HQ in Belgium. This is a strong commitment to ViZn's technology from a company with over 200 years of energy industry experience. - December 14, 2017 - ViZn Energy Systems

Future Energy Nigeria Industry Awards Honour Lumos Global, Ajima Farms, The Guardian’s Emeka Anuforo and EE Expert Daniel Chimaobi Energy projects by Lumos and Ajima Farms and energy journalist Emeka Anuforo and energy efficiency expert Daniel Chimaobi were the recipients of the Future Energy Nigeria Industry Awards in Lagos this week. - November 11, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria

Renewable Impacts LLC Forms the Power Plant Cycling Causality Collaborative Network™ The transition to 100% renewables is under way. What role will you play? The new Power Plant Cycling Causality Collaborative Network™ offers you a chance to be an innovative leader in a new energy market. - October 17, 2017 - Renewable Impacts LLC

Indian Pavilion of 46 Companies Ready to do Business at Future Energy Nigeria in Lagos in November “Indian utility vendors and services will find a huge market and scope in Africa, especially in West Africa’s energy sector,” says Dr. Rajeev Singh, the Director General and CEO of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). The ICC represents India as the featured country partner at the... - October 15, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria

World Bank Report on PPPS in Power Transmission in Africa Will be Presented at Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé Next Week “The ‘Linking up: Public-Private Partnerships in Power Transmission in Africa’ report has a very simple message: the private sector is already actively involved in power generation in Africa, and the same could happen in the transmission sector as has happened in other parts of the... - September 27, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa

Future Energy Nigeria Industry Awards to Honour Top Nigerian Energy Reporter Nigeria’s top energy reporter will be honoured at the fourth edition of the Future Energy Nigeria Industry Awards that are taking place on 7 November in Lagos. - September 24, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria

ViZn Energy Named Best Li-Ion Alternative for Grid-Level Energy Storage Navigant Research selects ViZn for superior market strategy and product execution. - September 20, 2017 - ViZn Energy Systems

Cycling KPI Metrics Enhance Free Power Plant Cycling Causality Software Key power plant KPI metrics to track power plant cycling trends and intensity are now available. - September 07, 2017 - Renewable Impacts LLC

"Nigerian Power Sector Knows What to do, Needs to Stand Together and Make It Happen" Says Future Energy Nigeria Director “I’m excited about Nigeria’s energy future, Nigeria is the future” says a confident Ade Yesufu, who is heading up the Future Energy Nigeria initiative that is taking place in Lagos from 7-8 November. As the Global Business Director for the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria, an event... - September 07, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria

Focus on Exciting Renewable Regional Prospects at Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé in October Charlotte Aubin-Kalaidjian, CEO, Greenwish Partners, an independent power producer is one of the featured keynote speakers during the opening session of the upcoming Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé from 2-3 October that will focus on the renewable energy potential of the region. - August 03, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa

Future Energy Nigeria Platinum Sponsor Lucy Electric Excited About "Great Prospects" in Nigeria and Region “Forward-looking governments in the region are proactively developing infrastructure and we anticipate continued investment in the short and medium term,” says Connie Ochola, Regional Marketing Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Lucy Electric, a leading secondary distribution solutions company... - August 02, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria

Future Energy Nigeria to Unpack New Power Sector Recovery Program in Lagos in November The rebranded Future Energy Nigeria will return to Lagos in November and will focus on the bold turnaround plan of the Nigerian government, known as the Power Sector Recovery Program, which is earmarked to restore investor confidence in the sector following reported problems in the country’s electricity market. - July 20, 2017 - Future Energy Nigeria

ViZn Energy Systems Enables 24/7 “Solar Nights” at Lowest Ever Published Cost Utility scale solar and wind power “on-demand” for 33 percent less than coal - July 14, 2017 - ViZn Energy Systems

Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé Unites Region in Finding Solutions to Its Energy Deficit Encouraging private and public collaboration to make energy deals happen is high on the agenda at the rebranded Future Energy Central Africa forum that is taking place from 2-3 October in Yaoundé, Cameroon this year. “We have deliberately put together a very practical programme,” says... - July 14, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa

Power Efficiency Corp and Evaporcool Solutions Sign a Strategic Alliance Agreement Power Efficiency Corp and Evaporcool Solutions Sign a Strategic Alliance Agreement to expand sales of Evaporcool’s proprietary equipment in the Northeast U.S. - June 15, 2017 - Power Efficiency Corporation

Renewable Impacts Releases Its 2017 Cycling Causality Training Schedule Announcement of training sessions covering the breakthrough topic of Power Plant Cycling Causality. - May 09, 2017 - Renewable Impacts LLC

The Institute of Asset Management Addresses Power Plant Cycling Causality The breakthrough topic of power plant cycling causality is highlighted by a new IAM article in “Assets” magazine. - April 17, 2017 - Renewable Impacts LLC

ESA Renewables Announces Construction of New Solar Farm in South Carolina The new solar project will occupy 88 acres off Atomic Road in Beech Island and generate approximately 23,100 megawatt hours annually. - March 10, 2017 - ESA Renewables

Ghana Produces Big Winners at the West African Power Industry Awards in Lagos This Week The third edition of the hugely successful West African Power Industry Awards took place at this year’s West African Power Industry Convention (WAPIC) during a gala dinner where industry pioneers and projects were recognised and celebrated in eight different categories. - November 27, 2016 - Future Energy Nigeria

Spotlight on Regional Achievements as West African Power Industry Awards Finalists Are Announced Genesis Energy, Aggreko, GRIDCo, Eko Disco and several innovative renewable projects are just some of the who’s who in the region’s energy industry who have made the coveted list of finalists for the upcoming West African Power Industry Awards. The third edition of the hugely successful... - November 19, 2016 - Future Energy Nigeria

Third Time’s a Charm for Huawei as Exclusive Diamond Sponsor for WAPIC in Lagos in November The well-known global information and telecommunication giant, Huawei, will return as the exclusive diamond sponsor for the third time in a row for the upcoming WAPIC (West African Power Industry Convention) taking place in Lagos from 23-24 November. “We are absolutely thrilled that Huawei has... - November 12, 2016 - Future Energy Nigeria

This is a Very Exciting Time for the Electricity Sector Across West Africa Says WAPIC Sponsor Lucy Electric “Forward-looking governments in the region are proactively developing infrastructure and we anticipate continued investment in the short and medium term. As such this is a very exciting time for the electricity sector across West Africa and at Lucy Electric we hope to play a key part in helping to make this a reality,” says Rick St John, Regional Director Africa at Lucy Electric, a global secondary distribution leader in the electricity sector and a platinum sponsor at the upcoming WAPIC. - October 30, 2016 - Future Energy Nigeria

WAPIC is Calling All Innovators and Inventors in the West African Power Industry SMEs, start-ups and young innovators will be given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their new solutions, game changing technology and inventions for the power industry at the Innovation Hub taking place during the upcoming WAPIC (West African Power Industry Convention) in Lagos on 24 November. “Find... - October 15, 2016 - Future Energy Nigeria

Innovative, Interactive WAPIC Programme in Lagos in November Reflects Nigeria’s Dynamic Energy Industry WAPIC, a long-running, regional conference and exhibition, will return to Lagos in November with an innovative and interactive programme that reflects the dynamic energy landscape of the region and will once again attract some 2000 power professionals, high-level experts and industry stalwarts at the 13th edition of the event. - September 08, 2016 - Future Energy Nigeria

Clean Footprint Recognized for Providing Jobs and Clean Energy in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Florida The Solar Power World Top 500 Solar Contractors List includes Cape Canaveral-based solar firm, which scaled to the rank of #107 in 2016 from #477 in 2015. - August 12, 2016 - Clean Footprint

HOMER International Microgrid Conference Keynote Speaker Announced: Audrey Zibelman, Chair of New York State Public Service Commission HOMER Energy announced that Audrey Zibelman, Chair of the New York State Public Service Commission, will be the keynote speaker at the HOMER International Microgrid Conference 2016 in New York City. The conference will feature two days of high-quality presentations on the state of the art in microgrid deployments and planning, with a strong focus on the practical challenges and solutions in microgrids today. - July 22, 2016 - HOMER Energy, LLC

Solar Induced CAISO Power Plant Cycling Up 400% New research by Renewable Impacts LLC, covering CAISO power plant cycling, revealed that solar induced cycling of fossil fueled plants increased 400% between 2011 and 2013. - July 06, 2016 - Renewable Impacts LLC

HOMER Energy Announces International Microgrid Conference: New York City Hosts HOMER Microgrid International 2016 - Focus on Microgrid Challenges, Solutions HOMER Energy, developer of the industry-leading HOMER software for modeling hybrid renewable energy systems, announced that it will present its 4th Annual International Microgrid Conference November 7 and 8 at Columbia University in New York City. - June 02, 2016 - HOMER Energy, LLC

HOMER Energy Announces Release of HOMER Pro 3.6: Upgraded Software Addresses Rapidly Changing Microgrid Storage Market HOMER Energy today announced the release of HOMER Pro 3.6, the latest version of the company’s HOMER Pro software, the global standard for early stage microgrid design and analysis. Microgrids are independent electrical systems that can operate either in concert with the main electrical grid or... - May 20, 2016 - HOMER Energy, LLC

New Free Software Answers Power Plant Cycling Causality Questions New free downloadable software, from Renewable Impacts LLC, can distinguish between renewables, system load, exports and other drivers that can cause power plants to move up and down or cycling. - April 01, 2016 - Renewable Impacts LLC

When Convenience is Just a Click Away – ARB Electrical Wholesalers Goes Online The unstoppable growth of e-commerce cannot be ignored and ARB Electrical Wholesalers have ensured that customers who prefer this very useful method of shopping can now enjoy total online convenience - 24-7. Their new website is designed to make it extremely easy to source and shop for electrical products. A... - April 01, 2016 - ARB Electrical Wholesalers

Rentricity to Provide "Micro" In-Pipe Hydropower Solution to Colorado & Utah Projects Town of Grand Lake, Colorado and Ferron, Utah to install equipment package for under 10kW - sized hydro energy recovery. - February 02, 2016 - Rentricity Inc.