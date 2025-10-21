Recent Headlines
Within Mutual Fund Management
Copernicus Hedge Fund to Open to New Investors
Copernicus Hedge Fund, a fund of funds will open to new investors soon. The highly diversified fund open to qualified clients will be accepting new investors. Open to qualified clients, family offices and institutional investors. Reg D 506(c) fund. Based in Vail Colorado. Filed Federally to open September 2025, Launch date end of 2025. - October 21, 2025 - Copernicus Hedge Fund
Cavan Companies Expands Build-to-Rent Footprint in Casa Grande as Leasing Opens at Three New Communities
Bungalows on Cottonwood and Florence Now Leasing; Bungalows on Henness Pre-Leasing as Casa Grande Booms with Jobs and Population Growth - August 07, 2025 - Cavan Companies LLC
Place Trade Unveils Brand New Website, Offering Enhanced Features, Improved User Experience, and Easy Access to Trading Platforms
Place Trade Financial, Inc. (Member FINRA, SIPC), announces the launch of its redesigned website at www.PlaceTrade.com. The new platform offers improved navigation, enhanced security, faster load times, and seamless integration with Place Trade’s desktop, web, and mobile trading platforms. Users can access up-to-date resources, trading tools, and educational content, creating a more intuitive and efficient experience for investors. - June 01, 2025 - Place Trade Financial, Inc.
New Website Guides Job Changers and Retirees with a Simple Resource to Rollover a 401(K) or Other Retirement Plan
A new website called RolloverYour401k.com has been launched to help people with 401(K) rollovers and other retirement plan transfers. The website is free to use and provides retirees and job changers the tools they need to handle rollovers. - January 28, 2025 - RolloverYour401k
Pan Ocean Capital Empowers Entrepreneurs to Shape the Future
Pan Ocean Capital has launched an initiative to support 101 innovative ideas with the potential to transform industries. The initiative aims to provide entrepreneurs with the funding, mentorship, and resources necessary to bring their ideas to life and drive growth. - January 14, 2025 - Pan Ocean Capital
Deschutes Investment Consulting Advisor Phil Sherman Wins National Award for Outstanding Plan Participant Service
Deschutes Investment Consulting is thrilled to announce that Phil Sherman, CFP®, CPFA®, NQPC™ one of our distinguished advisors, has received a national award for his exceptional service to 401(k) plan participants. This prestigious accolade, presented by Planadviser, acknowledges Phil's dedication to delivering outstanding education and support to retirement plan participants. - June 06, 2024 - Deschutes Investment Consulting, LLC.
True North Advisors Announces New Fort Worth Office Expansion
True North announced today a milestone in the growth of the firm. The Fort Worth office will be expanding to a new, modern office space that reflects the firm’s commitment to innovation, fostering collaboration, and accommodating the evolving needs of clients, colleagues, and community partners in the Fort Worth market and beyond. - December 01, 2023 - True North Advisors
True North Advisors Announces Caleb Brian as Director of Wealth Planning
True North Advisors announced today that Caleb Brian, CFP® will assume the Director of Wealth Planning role for the firm. True North Advisors, LLC is a solutions-oriented wealth and investment firm offering wealth, planning, investment, and alternative strategies to families, business owners, and entrepreneurs. - November 08, 2022 - True North Advisors
True North Advisors Hire Braden Cole as Senior Wealth Manager in Dallas Office
True North Advisors announced today that Braden Cole has joined the firm as Senior Wealth Manager in the Dallas office. True North Advisors, LLC is a solutions-oriented wealth and investment firm that is fiduciarily driven to serve families, entrepreneurs, and business owners. “Braden brings... - July 08, 2022 - True North Advisors
Zachary A. Kuhlman Joins True North Advisors as Senior Wealth Manager
Zachary joined True North Advisors as a Senior Wealth Manager based in the firm’s Fort Worth office. He supports high-net-worth families, business owners, and entrepreneurs by providing disciplined advice and highly tailored solutions for investment management and wealth planning, - June 03, 2022 - True North Advisors
StockValu.com Announces Launch of New Equity Management Approach
StockValu.com announces the launch of its newsletter, ebook and soon-to-be available online software tool designed to enhance equity portfolio returns for institutions. We offer a fundamental valuation-based approach to portfolio returns based on the Founder's 15 year experience as an equity analyst in NYC. - November 09, 2021 - StockValu.com
JC Rothchild General - India as Global Manufacturing Hub
JC Rothchild General says the pandemic has revealed flaws in Global Value Chains which has exposed a window of opportunity for India to claim dominance over the global manufacturing sector. - August 19, 2021 - JC Rothchild General
JC Rothchild General - EU Economic Outlook Brightens
JC Rothchild General says the Eurozone economic outlook is shaping up, following improved forecasts by the European Commission, which position the economy to return to pre-COVID levels in the final quarter of 2021 – a quarter earlier than initially anticipated – providing ripe opportunities for investors. - July 23, 2021 - JC Rothchild General
JC Rothchild General - NZ Economic Recovery Stronger Than Expected
Better than expected Q1 growth could prompt RBNZ to hike interest rates sooner, say economists at JC Rothchild General. - June 22, 2021 - JC Rothchild General
JC Rothchild General - Australian Job Market Strengthens
Australian job market recovers well but RBA still inclined to hold interest rates steady say analysts at JC Rothchild General. - May 27, 2021 - JC Rothchild General
JC Rothchild General: Australia’s COVID Win Boosts Economy
Australia’s management of the coronavirus health crisis has enabled its economy to recovery more quickly after a less severe contraction than its peers. - April 30, 2021 - JC Rothchild General
Long Island Advisor Awarded Top Financial Professional
Howard Ginsberg, CPA of Ginsberg Wealth Management in Roslyn, Long Island, New York was recently recognized by Cetera® Financial Specialists, as a top financial professional based on his contributions and leadership in the financial community. Ginsberg has also been recognized as a member of the 2020 Leaders Council for the 16th consecutive year. - December 31, 2020 - Ginsberg Wealth Management
Lakeman Financial Launches the Lakeman Financial Foundation
Lakeman Financial recently announced that it has launched a donor-advised fund with Fidelity Charitable’s Giving Account. Fidelity Charitable is 501(c)(3) public charity. - December 31, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Dave Ramsey Organization Announces Asa Lakeman, CFP®, CFS of Lakeman Financial as a Smartvestor Pro
Outstanding client service, ethics, and professionalism have enabled Asa Lakeman CFP®, CFS Financial Advisor and President of Lakeman Financial, to achieve a position as a SmartVestor Pro by the Dave Ramsey organization. To attain the SmartVestor Pro status, financial professionals must agree... - May 03, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CFS® Designee
Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CFS® Designee The Institute of Business & Finance (IBF) recently awarded Asa Lakeman with the first nationally recognized mutual fund designation, CFS® (Certified Fund Specialist®). This graduate-level designation is conferred... - April 24, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Experienced Financial Planner Launches Lakeman Financial to Better Serve Clients
Asa J Lakeman, CFP®, CFS (Certified Fund Specialist) is pleased to announce the formation of Lakeman Financial. Asa brings with him nearly two decades of experience helping businesses and families pursue their financial goals. Asa has achieved the Certified Fund Specialist and Certified... - February 29, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Howard Ginsberg Welcomed Into Cetera Financial Specialists Group of Top Advisors for 2019
Howard L. Ginsberg, CPA of Ginsberg Wealth Management in Roslyn, Long Island NY, was recently announced as a member of the Leaders Council for the 15th consecutive year. - January 10, 2020 - Ginsberg Wealth Management
Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator
A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab
Christopher Weil & Company, Inc. Adds Teresa Beckwith to Its Team
Investor-Manager-Advisor firm continues strategic growth by hiring additional relationship manager. - December 13, 2018 - Christopher Weil & Company
Dhanayoga Launches Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Advisory Services
The Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Advisory services enable Individual and Institutional investors from any part of the world to benefit from both standardized and tailored Global Multi-asset portfolios that align with one's goals, return, risk, tenure and liquidity needs. - November 10, 2018 - Dhanayoga
Howard Ginsberg, CPA Honored at Cetera Financial Group’s Connect18 National Advisor Conference
Long Island Financial Advisor Howard Ginsberg, CPA of Ginsberg Wealth Management, in Roslyn New York recently attended Cetera Financial Group’s Connect18 national conference where he was awarded the Leaders Council Award for his fourteenth consecutive year. - September 29, 2018 - Ginsberg Wealth Management
Guy Baker Ph.D., “Three Questions to Ask Before You Retire” on Forbes.com
Three Questions to Ask Before You Retire. - September 13, 2018 - Guy Baker, Ph.D.
AQMetrics Attains ISO 27001 Certification
RegTech company, AQMetrics announce its successful achievement of the International Organization for Standardization’s prestigious ISO 27001 certification. - September 13, 2017 - AQMetrics
Christopher Weil & Company, Inc. Announce Tyler Hewes Has Achieved CFP® Certification
Investor- Manager-Advisor firm deepens its bench by adding another CFP to its client service team. - August 28, 2017 - Christopher Weil & Company
Howard Ginsberg, CPA Honored at Cetera® Financial Specialists Conference for the 13th Year
Long Island based Howard Ginsberg was recognized among conference attendees as a top financial advisor with the firm as one of only two individuals in New York to ever receive this honor for thirteen consecutive years. - August 25, 2017 - Ginsberg Wealth Management
PEI Welcomes New Director to the Team
Portfolio Evaluations, Inc. (PEI), an institutional investment and retirement plan consulting firm, announces the addition of Jennifer Putney to the team. Jennifer joins PEI in a leadership role as Director of Retirement Plans Consulting, where she will oversee the firm’s service provider... - August 12, 2017 - Portfolio Evaluations, Inc.
3 MassMutual Greater Houston Agents Earn Professional Designation in Family Business Planning
Three financial services professionals with MassMutual Greater Houston – a general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) – have earned the Certified Family Business Specialist (CFBS) designation. MassMutual Greater Houston Midtown shows commitment to business owners and their planning needs through continuing professional education. - July 25, 2017 - MassMutual Greater Houston
INTAC Announces Its ASPPA Certification Renewal for Retirement Plan Service Provider Excellence
Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. earns it's CEFEX (Centre for Fiduciary Excellence) certification renewal for the fifth consecutive year. - July 21, 2017 - Intac Actuarial Services, Inc.
Christopher Weil & Company, Inc. Adds Two Colleagues to Their Team
Investor- Manager-Advisor firm committed to strategic corporate growth has hired a Financial Advisor and a Portfolio Manager. - January 25, 2017 - Christopher Weil & Company
CWC Asset Advisors, Inc. The Managing Member of CWC Income Properties 3, LLC, Announces the Completion of Renovation of Their Building in San Diego
Two tenants signed for the 14,000 square foot, two-story office building located in Carmel Valley. - January 06, 2017 - Christopher Weil & Company
Matt Kavanagh - Notre Dame All American - Joins Greywolf Execution Partners
Matt Kavanagh was one of the captains of the team that anchored the Notre Dame offense to the National Championship game in 2014 and the Final Four in 2015. In his new capacity, Kavanagh will focus on business development and sales working with endowment officers, hedge fund and institutional asset managers throughout North America. - September 15, 2016 - Greywolf Execution Partners
Bill Rispoli, Registered Investment Advisor Joins Salem Advisory Group, LLC
Salem Advisory Group would like to welcome Bill Rispoli as one of our valued Investment Advisor Representatives. Not a stranger to hard work or crunching numbers, Bill learned the electrical trade from his father at an early age. However, the world of finance became his focal point as a student at... - August 10, 2016 - Salem Advisory Group, LLC
Joyo Financial to Provide Retail Investors’ Access to IPO
At a recent technology expo SXSW in Austin, Texas, USA, Charles Leung, Chief Investment Officer with Joyo Financial Ltd gave an insight into what's in store for this year. - March 25, 2016 - Joyo Financial
Absolute Capital Launches Two New Mutual Funds
Absolute Capital has launched two new mutual funds which offer active management in response to changing market conditions. The strategies provide for market participation with a focus on risk management. The Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund and Absolute Capital Defender Fund are managed by... - January 25, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group
Absolute Capital Ranked as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies in the Inc. 5000
Absolute Capital has now been ranked as one of America’s fastest growing companies for five years in a row. Brian Osborn, Managing Director at Absolute Capital states “We are extremely proud to achieve these honors. It is a direct reflection of our team’s abilities and the... - January 11, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group
Educational Medicare Workshop for Baby Boomers
An educational workshop titled "Managing Health Care Expenses in Retirement: What Baby Boomers Need to Know About Medicare and Long-Term Care" has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on November 21 at Elliott and Associates Wealth Advisors, Inc located at 1225 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 600,... - November 11, 2015 - Elliott & Associates Wealth Advisors, Inc.
Rappaport Wealth Management Releases the Rappaport Retirement Index. The Latest Reading on Inflation for Seniors.
The Rappaport Retirement Index scores is lowest level of inflation for seniors year to date. - September 24, 2015 - Rappaport Wealth Management
Meridian Capital Management Finds Opportunity in Declining Energy Prices
Falling oil prices might have caused a general upheaval in the global economy but this could actually mean better opportunities for income smart investors. - August 23, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management
Meridian Capital Management Suggests Key Investment Strategies for Better Earnings
With receding global risks, the need for strategic investment to maximise profits, is on the rise. Meridian Capital Management, a Hong Kong based wealth management firm, has recently introduced an Investor’s Guide to help financial advisors, market analysts and clients focus on returning back... - August 23, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management
Meridian Capital Management Recommends Volatility Funds to Protect Portfolios
Long-term and efficient exposure to volatility can help investors make the best of varying market cycles explains the Hong Kong based advisory firm. - August 23, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management
Meridian Capital Management’s Steven Haines to be the Key Speaker at Hong Kong’s Small Business Forum
Meridian Capital Management’s Steven Haines announces he will be the key speaker at Hong Kong’s 2016 Small Business Leadership Forum. - August 21, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management
Team of Experienced Market Analysts to Join Meridian Capital Management
Meridian Capital Management the Hong Kong based investment advisory firm is breaking new grounds by expanding their risk management profile to revolutionize their market presence. - August 21, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management
Meridian Capital Management Celebrates Anniversary with Introduction of Global Macro Hedge Fund
Meridian Capital Management announces introduction of Global Macro Hedge Fund for this era’s risk averse global investors, as a part of anniversary celebrations. - August 21, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management
Meridian Capital Management to Take Part in Emerging Markets Forum 2015
Meridian Capital Management announces the participation of their team in the anticipated "Emerging Markets Forum 2015" to be held in Hong Kong late 2015. - August 19, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management
New Survey Shows Expected Growth in the Financial Markets
A recently conducted survey by Meridian Capital Management displays a confident outlook for market growth. - August 15, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management