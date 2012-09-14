PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
FEATURED ITEMS

AccessIT™ AccessIT™, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
AccessIT is a secure web-based, centralized remote access management solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity in organizations. AccessIT consolidates all remote access services into a single...
ACM5000 Family ACM5000 Family, from Opengear
$275.00 - Product
The Opengear ACM5000 delivers secure In-Band and Out-Of-Band access to remote sites from anywhere in the world. We give IT personnel remote hands to reach out to branch offices and wiring closets as if...
Audio Conferencing System Audio Conferencing System, from Indosoft
Product
We believe our conferencing platform solution provides all the features required for your audio conferencing requirements. If you have a unique feature request that you can't find included with our...
CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal...
CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...
CCTV High Speed Dome System CCTV High Speed Dome System, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...
CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base...
CMS6100 Central Management Appliance CMS6100 Central Management Appliance, from Opengear
$895.00 - Product
Secure Centralized Management The CMS6100 appliance provides flexible, centralized control of data center servers, network devices and power; and branch offices and remote sites where trained operators...
Contact Center Solutions Contact Center Solutions, from Indosoft
$0.00 - Product
Indosoft Inc., Contact Management Suite (CMS) is a perfect blend of Web based CRM with a flexible and robust Agent Interface, open but fully customizable Database, excellent Outbound Dialer and a sophisticated...
Contract Manufacturing Contract Manufacturing, from WideBand Corporation
$0.00 - Service
WideBand Corporation Manufacturing Capabilities WideBand Corporation is currently seeking contract manufacturing opportunities and product development partnerships. Background: WideBand Corporation,...
