AccessIT™ , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

AccessIT is a secure web-based, centralized remote access management solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity in organizations. AccessIT consolidates all remote access services into a single...

ACM5000 Family , from Opengear

$275.00 - Product

The Opengear ACM5000 delivers secure In-Band and Out-Of-Band access to remote sites from anywhere in the world. We give IT personnel remote hands to reach out to branch offices and wiring closets as if...

Audio Conferencing System , from Indosoft

Product

We believe our conferencing platform solution provides all the features required for your audio conferencing requirements. If you have a unique feature request that you can't find included with our...

CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal...

CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...

CCTV High Speed Dome System , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...

CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base...

CMS6100 Central Management Appliance , from Opengear

$895.00 - Product

Secure Centralized Management The CMS6100 appliance provides flexible, centralized control of data center servers, network devices and power; and branch offices and remote sites where trained operators...

Contact Center Solutions , from Indosoft

$0.00 - Product

Indosoft Inc., Contact Management Suite (CMS) is a perfect blend of Web based CRM with a flexible and robust Agent Interface, open but fully customizable Database, excellent Outbound Dialer and a sophisticated...