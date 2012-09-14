|
AccessIT™, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
AccessIT is a secure web-based, centralized remote access management solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity in organizations. AccessIT consolidates all remote access services into a single...
ACM5000 Family, from Opengear
$275.00 - Product
The Opengear ACM5000 delivers secure In-Band and Out-Of-Band access to remote sites from anywhere in the world. We give IT personnel remote hands to reach out to branch offices and wiring closets as if...
Audio Conferencing System, from Indosoft
Product
We believe our conferencing platform solution provides all the features required for your audio conferencing requirements.
If you have a unique feature request that you can't find included with our...
CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD
Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V)
PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V)
Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace
Horizontal...
CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks
VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks
VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...
CCTV High Speed Dome System, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom
Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines
Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...
CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors.
The base...
CMS6100 Central Management Appliance, from Opengear
$895.00 - Product
Secure Centralized Management
The CMS6100 appliance provides flexible, centralized control of data center servers, network devices and power; and branch offices and remote sites where trained operators...
Contact Center Solutions, from Indosoft
$0.00 - Product
Indosoft Inc., Contact Management Suite (CMS) is a perfect blend of Web based CRM with a flexible and robust Agent Interface, open but fully customizable Database, excellent Outbound Dialer and a sophisticated...
Contract Manufacturing, from WideBand Corporation
$0.00 - Service
WideBand Corporation
Manufacturing Capabilities
WideBand Corporation is currently seeking contract manufacturing opportunities and product development partnerships.
Background:
WideBand Corporation,...