Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer , from APCT



Sometimes it’s better to take the road less traveled. The success of a company is formed from the integrity of its people. The values at APCT are built upon three key components: Passion, Commitment...

Computer Telephony Products , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel offers products that allow you to enhance your call center to improve customer service, increase productivity and create more efficient handling of calls by integrating telephone and computer...

Conferencing Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers a variety of audio, video and Web conferencing options that enable fast, flexible communications—saving time, increasing productivity and enhancing the collaborative environment.

Connection Assistant® , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Connection Assistant software is a Collaboration and Presence tool designed for general business use. This application links workgroup members to each other, as well as to their desktop resources. Associates...

Cosmetic Dentistry , from Victory Dental

$0.00

With advances in dental materials and procedures there are many ways patients are able to improve their smile and overall health and confidence. Whether you are looking at improve a tooth or enhance your...

Custom Plastic Extrusions , from Plasti-Block



Variety of plastics: ABS, Styrene, HDPE, Acrylic etc Thickness 0.0015" - 2.000" Tight Tolerances Colors Corrugated, flat, custom profiles and thicknesses in 1 extrusion

Custom Plastic Injection Molding , from Plasti-Block



Low-stress, injection-molded parts as heavy as 100lbs Very tight tolerances Thin and thick walls without shrink marks Economical even for short runs productions Different plastics include, but not limited...

Data Transport Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel offers a complete suite of data services through our Inter-Tel DataNet and Network Services divisions, that include dedicated access, local access, dial-up services, private networking and point-to-point...

Financial Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



As a part of Inter-Tel’s Managed Services program we offer access to a comprehensive financial program called TotalSolution that considers all the costs associated with the operation of your communications...

Game Development , from New Breed Games, LLC

$20.00

Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.

Hosted Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers hosted solutions that ensure key communications are received no matter what the specific site’s network connectivity conditions are. E-mail–Hosted ------------------ Hosted...

Implementation and Integration , from Inter-Tel Technologies



When it comes to high-end networking, you may need some assistance in selecting the products and configurations that are right for your business. While other solution providers apply cookie-cutter programs...

Internet Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel Internet access solutions can make connectivity headaches a thing of the past. By providing Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), T-1 and broadband Internet connectivity, Inter-Tel NetSolutions® has...

Management and Monitoring , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel’s Managed Network Services employs state-of-the-art network technology and tools to ensure that your network is performing at optimal levels. Our highly skilled staff provides 24/7/365 proactive...

Restorative Dentistry , from Victory Dental

$0.00

Even though most patients do their best to take care of their smile, teeth may still become decayed, infected, crack or break and need to be restored. Through improved techniques in modern dentistry we...

Security Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Understanding how security improves network efficiency is an important issue in today’s networked communications environment. Inter-Tel DataNet focuses on tactical security deployment to protect your network...

Voice Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel Network Services NetSolutions® can deliver communication solutions offering flexibility and dependability to enhance the efficiency and overall effectiveness of your business communications.

'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance , from Enventure Technologies



Environmental compliance is fast becoming a major priority for many companies in the Electronics and Electrical Manufacturing arena, due to the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and WEEE (Waste...

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit , from PDU Cables



Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...

Amino Acid Analysis , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



BSI offers amino acid analyses because an exact knowledge of protein or peptide quantities is required for further protein studies. Amino acid analysis is not only a suitable tool for precise determination...

Architectural & Structural Metals , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.



Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...

Array Related Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



In addition to array chip printing and processing, we also provide other microarray related services, which include luminex assay services and genomics DNA/total RNA extraction from frozen or RNA later-kept...

Baculovirus Expression , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Insect cells are the preferred module for high-level recombinant protein expression of many disease-relevant protein families. Several popular kit systems exist in the protein expression marketplace, however...

Board Re-engineering , from Enventure Technologies



- Conversion of boards to replace Through-hole components with SMT components - Re-engineering existing designs to handle component obsolescence - Creating design files with full manufacturing data...

BoM Cleansing , from Enventure Technologies



BoM cleansing is the task of cleansing and validating BoMs to verify the correctness and currency of the BoM content, including details like component number, manufacturer name, component description,...

Business Service , from Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.



We are glad to provide the business service for agent , distributor and China office . we are glad to help you to find factories in China and contact with them for you. or we are glad to do distributor...

Cable Configuration Tool , from PDU Cables



Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you...

CAD design service , from e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd



We provide CAD/CAM design services to Automotive, Aircraft Interior, rail-coach interior and Appliance industries. We provide services on Unigraphics, Catia V4, Catia V5, Pro-E, Delcam, MasterCAM, Hypermesh,...

Capsule Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap's capsule manufacturer service focuses on delivering top-quality products to our customers. All of our products are GMP-certified, and our production capabilities enable us to provide the highest-quality...

Casting , from FOX VPS LTD



Sand and gravity die castings upto 200kg and investment casting upto 20kg. Typical batch sizes 1-500. Materials used include aluminium, phosphor bronze, and other yellow metals. Full spectrographic melt...

Caterpillar Injector 127-8216 , from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

$0.00

Injector No. O/R No. Pump Group Engine Serial No. Arrangement No. Application 127-8205 OR8479 3114/3116MUI 127-8207 OR8475 3114/3116MUI 127-8209 OR8483/OR3742 TE9711 3114/3116MUI Wheel...

Ceramic Coating , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC





Climate Controlled Self Storage , from Amazing Spaces Storage Centers



Climate Controlled Storage Amazing Spaces Storage Centers' climate controlled self storage is kept at a constant temperature between 60 and 78 degrees year-round by using air conditioning or heating,...

CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair



For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...

CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair



Inspect rails, sprockets, wire and cables, chains and counterweight assembly. Check backlash and excessive wear on moving parts. Grease ball packs. Grease or change oil in gearboxes as needed. Any needed...

CNC Grinder Repair , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair



For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...

CNC Grinder Repair , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair



Troubleshoot and correct any malfunctions on machines and controls, both mechanical and electrical/electronic. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates.

CNC Machining , from Trout Tool Company Limited



1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm) 40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle UltiMax control and software tools 16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)

Co-Packing , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00

Using their federally registered facilty, Brooks Pepperfire Foods manufactures product for other companies, working from existing recipes or developing new ones based on customer requests.

Cold Link Refrigerated Trailer Tracking , from PLM Trailer Leasing



Cold Link® is the industry's only comprehensive refrigerated tracking solution for the Cold Supply Chain. In addition to GPS tracking, Cold Link® provides critical two-way temperature and microprocessor...

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes , from PDU Cables



Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center management...

Commission Weaving , from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.



We are equippted to manufacture most all types of material

Company Press Releases , from TG-Supply.com

$0.00

Press releases of company's to be published in our daily newsletter.

Complete Book Publishing , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$599.00

Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50% royalties...

Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider , from 247 Workspace



247 Workspace offers a selection of high quality conference tables and related furniture at affordable prices. Whatever your conference needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at 866.941.0588...

Conpression Molding , from Q-Cast, Inc.



We can compression-mold polyurethane, rubber, or silicone by placing the material into mold cavities that are then put together under pressure. The compression mold method usually eliminates the need for...

Contract Manufacturing , from WideBand Corporation

$0.00

WideBand Corporation Manufacturing Capabilities WideBand Corporation is currently seeking contract manufacturing opportunities and product development partnerships. Background: WideBand Corporation,...

Contract Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap Labs is the premier choice when it comes to finding a source for contract manufacturing your nutritional supplements. Our business model is surrounded by excellence and can help provide you with...

Corporate and Transactions , from Buckley King



We believe that effective legal representation begins with investing time to understand your business - whether it is a startup or multi-national operation. We provide legal advice and representation...