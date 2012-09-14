Advanced Marketing Management for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



As today's business environment becomes increasingly more competitive, physician, nurses, cosmetologists, estheticians, and career professionals need to focus on fresh approaches and innovative ideas to...

Appearance Counseling For CEU's/Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



Appearance counseling is an image development certification program designed to increase the revenue of aestheticians, cosmetologists, nurses, psychologists, career professionals and the general public...

Business and Strategic Planning , from GDM Consulting



GDM Consulting subscribes to the philosophy of “Plan your work and work your plan.” With an effective plan our clients can focus on critical tasks, communicate goals, and measure performance...

Business Continuity Planning , from AmalfiCORE Business Solutions



Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.

Camouflage Therapy Distance Education for CEU's , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



Camouflage therapist is a specialty that helps people with disfigurments help themselves. When working with desfigured patients, camouflage therapist are brought face to face with people who have undergone...

Career Coaching , from Aurora Executive Solutions



Career Transition for Mid-Careers Career Discovery for Young Adults Job Search Strategy

Coaching , from LK Developing People



Coaching can help you: Resolve difficult management and supervision situations Improve relationships with colleagues and clients Gain effective communication strategies Increase confidence Discover...

Coaching and Training , from GDM Consulting



GDM Consulting believes that ongoing learning is a key element for continued success. Training is available in all the same areas as consultancy services, and can be delivered to small and large groups.

COB Certified E-Business Manager Program - Public Course , from Echo E-Business

$0.00

Attend the COB Certified E-Business Manager Program and learn how to increase your profits, enhance your reputation and increase efficiency! This cutting-edge E-Business Management course is the essential...

Computer Training For Children Featuring The Imagine Tomorrow Program , from Computer Kiddies of Manalapan



About our ImagineTomorrow TM programs for young learners We offer child care activity sessions provided by the ImagineTomorrowTM software package. The ImagineTomorrow programs help to boost confidence,...

Computer Training Programs for older children and adults , from Computer Kiddies of Manalapan



Programs for older children and adults In addition to the ImagineTomorrowTM programs for young learners, we also offer customized training and educational programs for grade school children, middle...

Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change , from Renewal Technologies Inc.



We provide consulting, facilitation, coaching and training services in personal and organizational change. If you are a manager and require advice/coaching assistance, someone to design and implement your...

Corporate Alignment , from GDM Consulting



Business is a team sport, and an effective team will ultimately outperform its competition. GDM Consulting works with its clients to ensure appropriate objectives are established, metrics are put in place,...

Customer Service Training , from Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting



This customer service training program is designed for non-technical customer service representatives. The course includes on-the-job reinforcement exercises and job aids that support the learning, increase...

Dermatology Skin Care Distance Education for CEU's , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



The A to Z of what does the practice of dermatology include. In order to be part of the healthcare team graduates must learn...

E-Business Strategy Consulting , from Echo E-Business



Are you uncertain how to implement e-business effectively? Are you seeking profitable digital strategies for your organisation? Echo E-Business creates comprehensive plans for your web sites, intranets...

E-Commerce , from Echo E-Business



E-Commerce Strategy, Management and Implementation Our plans for e-commerce include the following: -The key elements for your successful online storefront or bookings system -Web Site architecture -...

E-Marketing Management , from Echo E-Business



E-Marketing Strategy We can create an Internet Marketing Strategy for your business. We spend time analysing your web site(s), business and current marketing activities, and work closely with you to come...

eLearning Design & Development , from CommLab India



Four Levels of Custom Courseware Development At CommLab, our courses fall under one of these four categories. Level I: Usually, for level 1 courses the content needs to be segregated into "need-to-know"...

Employee Satisfaction Surveys , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Dissatisfied employees tend to perform below their capabilities, leave their jobs relatively quickly and are not very likely to recommend your company as an employer. Loyal and productive employees are...

Expert University , from Networking Experts, Inc

$200.00

Networking Experts, Inc offers online education to develop your networking and business confidence and competence. We believe you will see tangible results, professionally and personally. We believe that...

Facilitation , from LK Developing People



Does your team need a motivation boost? Change on the agenda and need some guidance on how best to communicate to staff? Have you a conference to organise and need some fresh ideas? Do you know what...

Guest Satisfaction Surveys , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Outside the Lines, Inc. Guest Service Satisfaction Surveys is a cost effective way to - Partner with your customers to solicit and receive customer feedback 24/7 - Reward your customers with "bounce...

How To Launch & Build A Medical Esthetic Practice Distance Education for CEU's , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



This course will assist certified estheticians, nurses, and career professionals in making the transition from beauty and health care providers to medical esthetics practitioners. The intent and purpose...

ICND - Interconnecting Cisco Network Devices , from In Demand Training



ICND - Interconnecting Cisco Network Devices Course Content ^ Interconnecting Cisco Network Devices (ICND) is an instructor-led course presented by Cisco Systems, Inc., training partners to their...

Imagine Tomorrow Computer Classes for Kids , from Computykes

$0.00

Each Imagine Tomorrow Computer Class at Computykes combines a fun learning adventure with sophisticated technology concepts in a creative way that teaches children to use computers as a tool for learning.

In Demand-On Schedule Training Subscription , from In Demand Training

$0.00

Corporate Training Subscriptions In Demand Training is proud to announce our new "In Demand - On Schedule" recurring training subscriptions! These subscription based programs are pre-arranged Onsite...

Innovation for Results Training & Project Workshop , from New & Improved LLC



Purpose: Teaches participants a proven process for making creativity and innovation happen by both creating opportunities and solving problems rapidly and effectively. The Creative process is an innovation-producing...

Leadership and Management Training , from Aurora Executive Solutions



Coaching Skills Supervisory and Management Skills Performance Management Team Effectiveness Stress and Time Management Personality Profiling Communication Skills Conflict Management Leading and...

Lean Six Sigma Black belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,699.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Brown Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$2,199.00

This series comprises all the modules in the Six Sigma Basics, Lean Basics, and Statistics menus, plus 5 BB Test Prep Courses which assist Six Sigma Black Belt professionals in assessing their level of...

Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,499.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Green Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,199.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Yellow Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt - Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,699.00

This series of modules prepares those who wish to become Lean Six Sigma Green Belts and Project Team Leaders. It is organized following the DMAIC methodology and includes Intro to Lean, Lean Tools I &...

Lean Six Sigma White Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$299.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma White Belt Class is a one day lean six sigma training and certification class. This class gives an overview of lean and six sigma disciplines and how they...

Lean Six Sigma White Belt Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$299.00

TheSixSigmaWay Online Lean Six Sigma White Belt gives an overview of Lean and Six Sigma. It is a must for managers who want an appreciation of the commitment necessary to implement statistically based...

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$599.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Class is a two-day lean six sigma training and certification class. In this class, the various lean and six sigma tools are introduced to the...

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt - Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$699.00

This series of modules is for those who wish to become Assistant Team Leaders on Six Sigma projects. The skills learned will enable the student to be a valuable Six Sigma project team member and assist...

Living Innovation-Beyond Buzzwords Keynote & Senior Leader Round-table Discussion , from New & Improved LLC



Living Innovation - Beyond Buzzwords Keynote & Senior Leader Round-table Discussion Service Overview It’s known that innovation is vital to commercial success, but do we really know how to...

Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Outside the Lines, Inc. is a boutique firm, specializing in retained executive search for the wine & hospitality industry. We focus on full service restaurant companies, hotels, the wine & food...

Management Training , from LK Developing People



Do you want improved performance, managers who give effective feedback and staff who continue to develop their skills, and use a solution focus to increase effectiveness? I know what works in the real...

Marketing Plan for Traditional Networking Groups , from Networking Experts, Inc

$300.00

Overview With networking groups in mind, this step-by-step program will help you add members to your group, increase the effectiveness of business generation within your group and enhance member participation. ·...

NetSpeed Fast Tracks , from NetSpeed Learning Solutions

$0.00

(Introduced in 2007) NetSpeed Fast Tracks™ www.netspeedfasttracks.com) is a unique web-based resource designed to help managers and employees succeed at work. It offers answers to common workplace...

NetSpeed Leadership , from NetSpeed Learning Solutions

$0.00

(Introduced in 2000) NetSpeed Leadership® (www.netspeedleadership.com) is a blended learning training program designed to meet the learning needs of first and second level managers, new managers and...

Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Our training programs combine expertise, critically-acclaimed instructional design and a focus on the unique challenges of the Wine & Hospitality Industry to provide our clients online and in-person...

Patient Coordinator/Clinical Coordinator for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



Patient coordinators / clinical coordinators are highly-sought out by cosmetic surgeons, dermatologists and other practitioners offering medically-driven, physical enhancement services. Learn all you...

Rapid Content Development using Authoring Tools , from CommLab India



Courseware Development using Authoring Tools for Rapid eLearning In addition to using Flash, Photoshop, HTML and XML, which are the de facto industry tools for courseware development, we are also adept...

Skin Care Management For Menopause & Hormonal Dysfunction for CEU's/Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



70 million women (8000 a day) are now entering or experiencing menopausal symptoms. This is the largest segment of the female consumer market. The financially successful esthetician/nurse can not afford...

Social Media Marketing - Strategy and Management , from Echo E-Business



We come up with tailored strategies for community building and use of social media tools and technologies that enhance your branding, online reputation and drive traffic to your web site. We can also manage...