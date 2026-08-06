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BDA、東京およびテクノロジーセクターの体制を強化
BDA... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
BDA Strengthens Tokyo and Tech Sector Leadership
BDA Partners today announced an evolution of leadership within its Tokyo office and its global Technology sector team, to support the continued growth of its Japan franchise and Tech practice. Suguru Sasaki, Managing Director, has been appointed Co-Head, BDA Tokyo, bringing his experience in team... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
JOYELY to Bring Its Signature Chair of JOY Experience to SEICon III in Las Vegas
JOYELY, known for its signature Chair of JOY® interview series, announced a partnership with SEICon III (Sports & Entertainment Innovation Conference), taking place July 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. JOYELY will integrate its Chair of JOY Experience across key venues, including the Studio IX Women's Collective, facilitating candid conversations with executives, athletes, and innovators. - July 06, 2026 - JOYELY, LLC
Jatheon Adds Website Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced the addition of website archiving on its AWS-based compliance platform, Jatheon Cloud. - June 18, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
The Program Elite Launches Backend Reset Program to Help South Florida Businesses Fix Administrative Chaos
The Program Elite (TPE), a South Florida-based operational consulting firm, has officially launched its Backend Reset Program, a service designed to remove the daily administrative delays that slow down expanding companies. For companies experiencing rapid growth, the early workplace habits that... - June 03, 2026 - The Program Elite
Jatheon Announces Claude AI Archiving on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced Claude AI integration in Jatheon Cloud, enabling organizations to capture, search, and manage AI communications alongside archived data sources. - May 13, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Sixty Carlton Unveils Definitive 2026 Market Report on Aerial Imagery in US Local Government
Sixty Carlton’s 2026 report identifies a $370 million U.S. local government aerial imagery market undergoing a structural shift toward subscription-based "Imagery-as-a-Service" and GeoAI. The study details how municipal and county stakeholders are leveraging high-frequency data to replace episodic custom flights, driving digital transformation and automated property intelligence. - April 24, 2026 - Sixty Carlton
William R. Stanek Announces "Before the Machines Decide," a Timely New Book on AI, Human Intelligence, and the Future We Must Shape Before Technology Shapes Us
A bold, deeply human book argues that the future of AI will depend not only on what machines can do, but on the intelligence, ethics, and humanity we strengthen within ourselves. - April 21, 2026 - William R. Stanek
Jatheon Introduces FOIA Request Automation in Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced FOIA request automation in Jatheon Cloud, allowing teams to reduce FOIA backlogs and speed up processing times. - April 10, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment - April 02, 2026 - Maxine L. Johnson
Brexus MLS Solutions Launches Nationally, Appoints Co-Founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer
Brexus MLS Solutions today announced its official launch as a national strategic advisory and technology firm, appointing co-founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, Brexus is built to serve Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and, where aligned, Chambers of Commerce. - April 02, 2026 - Brexus
D@W Publishing Releases New DEI Book Focused on Individual Workplace Inclusion
A new professional development book on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) provides practical strategies for building inclusive workplaces and strengthening leadership effectiveness. The guide helps professionals, managers, and HR leaders implement DEI principles to improve workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational growth. - March 30, 2026 - D@W Publishing
Jatheon Adds AI-Enabled Unified Search to Cloud Platform
Jatheon is announcing the release of its updated Unified Search feature on Jatheon Cloud. The Unified Search update is part of Jatheon’s ongoing effort to provide a fully integrated, AI-enabled data archiving ecosystem to help organizations accelerate ediscovery, and improve operational... - March 27, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
William R. Stanek Announces "Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage," a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Value, and What Survives When Machines Do the Work
A bold new book for workers, students, parents, educators, community leaders, and readers everywhere argues that the future belongs not to the most machine-like people, but to the most deeply human. - March 25, 2026 - William R. Stanek
Voicebrook Announces Digital Pathology Integration with Corista, Delivering Voice-Enabled Workflow Capabilities Within the DP3 Platform
The Voicebrook-Corista integration enables hands-free slide navigation, AI interaction, and streamlined reporting for more efficient, connected pathology workflows. - March 23, 2026 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Jatheon Introduces AI-Powered Compliance Dashboard
Jatheon announced its AI-powered compliance dashboard in Jatheon Cloud, enhancing visibility into AI insights and core governance metrics. - March 01, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
New Compliance Needs Drive Adoption of Jatheon’s WhatsApp Archiving
As regulators place greater emphasis on the governance of digital communications, organizations are reassessing how business-critical messaging data is captured, retained, and secured. In response to these evolving compliance demands, adoption of Jatheon Cloud’s WhatsApp archiving capabilities is growing as organizations adapt to heightened regulatory scrutiny. - February 02, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Glossa Launches Categories Feature with AI-Powered Quality Analysis for Requirements Management
Glossa announced Categories, automatically grouping and analyzing requirements for quality. The feature provides confidence scores, identifies gaps and contradictions, and offers improvement suggestions—making it easier to build comprehensive requirements. - January 09, 2026 - Glossa AI
Glossa Launches AI-Powered Requirements Platform to Transform Software Implementations
Glossa launched in September 2025, offering AI-powered requirements management for software implementations. The platform automatically captures and structures requirements from meetings and documents, making discovery 70% faster for early customers. - January 08, 2026 - Glossa AI
BDA Celebrates 30 Years of Global Investment Banking
BDA Partners will celebrate its 30th year of doing business in 2026. BDA is a premier global investment banking firm, specializing in cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. BDA is exceptionally well-positioned for 2026. BDA’s 2025 performance featured 20+... - January 02, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
Glossa Launches Slack Integration to Capture Requirements Where Teams Work
New integration brings Slack conversations into Glossa's AI-powered platform, turning everyday team conversations into documented, traceable requirements. - January 02, 2026 - Glossa AI
BDA Advises MEDIPOST on Growth Capital Raise
BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client MEDIPOST, a leading stem cell therapeutics & cord blood banking biotech company in Korea, has raised growth capital. The round was led by existing shareholders, SkyLake Equity Partners and Crescendo Equity Partners, with new participation... - December 18, 2025 - BDA Partners Ltd
BDA Advises CDIB on Sale of JINTEX via MBO
BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, CDIB Capital, has sold a majority stake in Jintex Corporation Ltd (“JINTEX”) to its founding family and existing management team, via a management buyout (“MBO”). BDA Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to CDIB... - December 18, 2025 - BDA Partners Ltd
BDA Advises Thien Long on Proposed Acquisition by KOKUYO
BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its clients, the shareholders of Thien Long An Thinh (“TLAT”) in Vietnam, have entered into an agreement to sell their stakes in TLAT, which owns 46.82% in Thien Long Group Corp (“Thien Long”), to KOKUYO Co Ltd from Japan. Following... - December 18, 2025 - BDA Partners Ltd
Harmonious Workplaces Featured in TD Magazine as Leaders on Knowledge Transfer
“Plant the Seeds for Knowledge Transfer” Premiered in the December 2025 Issue - December 18, 2025 - Harmonious Workplaces
Mosaic Method Agency Launches the Mosaic AI Shopping Lab to Help Brands Win Inside AI Search Engines
Atlanta-based agency introduces first dedicated Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) division as consumer discovery shifts from traditional search to AI-powered platforms. - December 11, 2025 - Mosaic Method Agency
Group-Q Broadens Industry Expertise by Adding Two New Strategic Advisors
Joe DiDamo and Candace Palangi Join Group-Q’s Leadership Team Group-Q, a leading architect of global growth in the language services industry, today announced the appointment of two accomplished Strategic Advisors: Joe DiDamo and Candace Palangi, effective 12/8/2025. These key appointments... - December 08, 2025 - Group-Q
BDA Advises The Webster on Sale to Frasers Group
BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, The Webster, has sold a majority stake to Frasers Group. BDA identified and introduced Frasers to The Webster, in an accelerated M&A process, as an optimal long-term future partner. The Webster is an innovative, multi-brand luxury retailer,... - December 05, 2025 - BDA Partners Ltd
Pepperdata Launches Global Partner Program to Optimize Efficiency and Spend for GPUs and Kubernetes Workloads Worldwide
Pepperdata launched its Global Partner Program to optimize GPUs and Kubernetes workloads for global systems integrators, technology providers, and consultancies. The program offers partners access to sales, marketing, and technical resources to accelerate performance, reduce costs, and gain observability. Inaugural partners include AWS and Rackspace. Interested companies can visit Pepperdata's partner page at pepperdata.com/partners to learn more. - November 30, 2025 - Pepperdata, Inc.
Glossa Launches AI-Powered Contradiction Check to Prevent Costly Requirements Conflicts in Software Projects
Glossa announced Contradiction Check, an AI feature that automatically identifies conflicting requirements in software implementations before development begins. The tool analyzes all project requirements and flags contradictions that typically emerge too late, causing scope creep and change orders. Founded by a former Salesforce and AgentSync product leader, Glossa helps teams make discovery 70% faster. - November 22, 2025 - Glossa AI
Glossa Introduces Citations: Instant Video Proof for Every Project Requirement
Glossa launched Citations, allowing teams to trace every requirement to the exact moment in documents, emails, or video meetings where it was discussed. The feature eliminates hours of searching through emails, Slack, and meeting notes when stakeholders question requirement origins. Teams can now click any requirement and see timestamped video proof, preventing costly misalignments and disputes during implementation projects. - November 22, 2025 - Glossa AI
AGI O.N.E. Project Launches: A Framework for Human-Centered Artificial General Intelligence
AGI O.N.E. is a research initiative built on William R. Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, an eight-pillar framework unifying emotional, ethical, creative, analytical, and cultural intelligence. The project provides a human-centered blueprint for the future of AI and AGI alignment, offering a new model for how advanced intelligence can responsibly support individuals, teams, and organizations. - November 21, 2025 - William R. Stanek
Jatheon Adds SharePoint Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant data archiving, announced the release of SharePoint capture and archiving on their cloud platform. - November 19, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds YouTube Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant management of communications data, announced the release of YouTube capture and archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - November 17, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
New Hermie the HR Hermit Crab Book Launches
Hermie Returns in “Out of the Loop, Into the Fire, or HR Hung Out to Dry”: A Satirical Look at Leadership, Culture, and the Cost of Excluding HR. - October 15, 2025 - Harmonious Workplaces
Traverse Leadership Group Launches Executive Coaching Services to Transform Leadership Performance
Helping Executives and HR Leaders Unlock Potential Through Proven Leadership Development Programs - October 14, 2025 - Traverse Leadership Group
Voicebrook and PathPresenter Partner to Bring Speech-Enabled Reporting to Digital Pathology
Voicebrook and PathPresenter announce a seamless integration that unites digital slide review with speech-enabled reporting, streamlining pathology workflows for greater efficiency, consistency, and patient care. - October 08, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Executive Coach Patrick Frazier Releases Leadership Guide for Emerging Leaders
"The Emerging Leaders Field Guide – Stories that Stick. Lessons that Last." equips rising leaders with practical insights, memorable one-liners, and real-world stories they can apply immediately. Drawing on 20+ years of executive coaching, Patrick Frazier helps leaders think strategically, build confidence, and take intentional action. Simple, powerful, and actionable, this guide empowers leaders to focus, align, and execute on what matters most. - October 07, 2025 - The Coaching Authority
Voicebrook Partners with PathAI to Deliver Speech-Enabled Digital Pathology Reporting
Voicebrook's integration with PathAI creates a voice-enabled digital pathology workflow that unites slide review and reporting for greater efficiency and accuracy. - October 06, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
"Sparking Your Inner Leader" Ignites a New Conversation About Leadership
Austin leadership coach Keith Lewis releases "Sparking Your Inner Leader," a fresh and practical guide that blends executive coaching insights with lessons learned as a collegiate mascot. Drawing on decades of experience, Lewis offers real-world strategies to help leaders align their values, lead with purpose, and spark meaningful impact. Available now on Amazon and other retailers. - September 30, 2025 - VeraSpark
Jatheon Adds OneDrive Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in the secure, long-term storage and management of communication data, announced the release of OneDrive archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - September 29, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Out Now: Evivve Leadership Launches "Experimentation" Paper, the First in the AFERR Series
Evivve, a leader in applied behavioral science and cognitive process design, has announced the release of Experimentation, a new paper by game designer and Chief Transformation Architect Mohsin Memon. This is the first in a series of papers introducing the AFERR Model, a practical, data-driven... - September 26, 2025 - Evivve
Lahint: a Saudi Startup Achieving Regional Expansion and International Accreditations in GovTech
Lahint for Business Services, a Saudi GovTech startup founded in 2023 and based in Dammam, achieved major milestones in 2025, including four ISO certifications, accreditation from SDAIA as an AI service provider with the Waee badge, and listing among Asia’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Brands. The company also signed agreements in Saudi Arabia and Oman, expanding its regional presence while targeting automation of 50 government services by 2026. - September 24, 2025 - Lahint
Voicebrook to Showcase Speech-Enabled Digital Pathology at PathVisions 2025
Visit Voicebrook at Booth 210 to experience VoiceOver PRO, SynoptIQ eCP, and the industry’s first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution. - September 23, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook and Gestalt Diagnostics Announce Seamless Integration to Enhance Pathology Workflows
Voicebrook's integration with Gestalt represents the industry's first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution. - September 17, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook to Showcase Innovative Pathology Reporting Solutions at CAP25 Annual Meeting
Visit Voicebrook at Booth 316 in the Exhibit Hall during CAP25 to see demonstrations of VoiceOver PRO & SynoptIQ eCP. - September 10, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Harmonious Workplaces Launches AdaptX
Framework to Help Companies Drive Organizational Change and Boost ROI on Human Capital - September 06, 2025 - Harmonious Workplaces
Jatheon Announces Data Connector and Data Transfer Dashboards
Jatheon, a provider of digital governance and data archiving solutions, today announced the release of a new Data Connectors Dashboard within their cloud product, giving organizations a unified way to manage and expand their archiving integrations. - August 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
New Chapter in IT Innovation and Cyber Security: RADER Solutions and CBM Technology Join Forces
Two companies with a long history of innovation and shared values are coming together to better serve their clients and communities. RADER Solutions and CBM Technology are proud to announce their merger—uniting their strengths to offer even more powerful, forward-thinking IT solutions across Lafayette and beyond. - August 21, 2025 - RADER Solutions