Voices of the Region Holds March Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - December 18, 2019 - Psychological Associates

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

Psychological Associates Holds First Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage 60-year-old consulting firm revamps signature Leadership Through People Skills workshop. - December 11, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

LogicSource Wins from the Road: Improving the Health and Wellness of FF&E Spend A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource

Psychological Associates Hires Two Team Members 60-year-old consulting firm adds organizational and performance experts to its organization. - December 07, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Cloud Analogy Announces a Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration and Setup Cloud Analogy, one of the world's leading Salesforce development Companies and Salesforce Consulting Partners, has announced that it will be hosting a free Online Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration And Setup. The webinar will be presented by the industry experts Ajay... - December 01, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network

Cloud Analogy Announces a Free Webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records Cloud Analogy, the world's premier Salesforce development company, has announced that it will be hosting a webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records. Pin Tags, the innovative product on Salesforce AppExchange, allows the users to classify their Salesforce data and records in both Salesforce... - November 27, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

North By Northwest, a Subsidiary of Organizational Consulting Services, Announces Its Breakthrough Laser Coaching Program. Unlimited Coaching When You Need It Most. Laser Coaching - quick 15 minute coaching sessions help you when you need it most to break through the barriers that are holding you back from being successful. By getting right to the point and focusing on the issue at hand and avoiding the stories, you can laser in on the answer. - November 26, 2019 - Organizational Consulting Services

Voices of the Region Holds February Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - November 23, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Cloud Email Archiving Platform Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud. Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Psychological Associates Introduces Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage 60-year-old St. Louis consulting firm revamps signature Leadership through People Skills workshop - November 16, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Psychological Associates Hires Two Consultants 60-year-old consulting firm hires team members to assist with company's continuous growth. - November 07, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Shipments of 5G Smartphones Will Surge to 900 Million Units in 2024 Says The Information Network 5G smartphones will increase from just 13 million units in 2019 to 900 million in 2024, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - November 01, 2019 - The Information Network

Voices of the Region Holds January Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - October 31, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Voicebrook to Demonstrate Revolutionary Reporting Solution at Southern Sunquest Regional User Group Meeting Voicebrook will demonstrate its new reporting platform, VoiceOver PRO, Pathology Reporting Optimized, at the Southern Sunquest Regional User Group (RUG) meeting. - October 28, 2019 - Voicebrook, Inc.

Cloud Analogy to Host Free Webinar on Leveraging Salesforce Field Service Lightning - Admin Keynotes Cloud Analogy, one of the unquestioned leading Salesforce development and consulting companies, has announced its upcoming and one-of-a-kind webinar on leveraging Salesforce Field Service Lightning - Admin Keynotes. This webinar will be hosted by Deepali Kulshrestha, the Senior Salesforce Consultant... - October 26, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

49% of Organizations Hire People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, But 81% in the U.S. Remain Unemployed A new i4cp study examines the disability inclusion practices organizations are using to engage with workers with disabilities to meet current and future talent needs. - October 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

RadiusPoint Announces Clients’ ROI of 470% for Second Quarter of 2019 RadiusPoint, the leading lifecycle enterprise expense management provider, has announced an impressive Return on Investment (ROI) of 470% for their clients for the second quarter of 2019. This ROI was the result of RadiusPoint’s monthly audit of invoices and optimization of the services that accumulate... - October 19, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Karna, LLC Announces Appointment of Warren J. Strauss as President Karna, LLC, a well-established public and population health services consulting firm, announced the appointment of Warren J. Strauss as its new president. In his new role, Strauss is responsible for leading the company, managing and growing the business. He succeeds Wayne R. Myers, who retired in September, after more than seven years with the organization. - October 18, 2019 - Karna, LLC

Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network

Malika Pathak Joins Cloud Analogy as Chief Operating Officer Cloud Analogy, the global leader in Salesforce Development Solutions and Salesforce Consulting Services, today announced that Malika Pathak has joined the company as the Chief Operating Officer. Malika said, "I am honored to be appointed as the COO of Cloud Analogy and looking forward to helping... - October 12, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Psychological Associates Vice President Named Nonprofit's Board Chair Dr. Emily Ingalls to lead Emmaus Homes' Board of Directors. - October 12, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Teamscape Australia Creates New High Tech "Amazing Race" Style Team Building Challenge Teamscape Australia focuses on creating high-tech, engaging and innovative team building programs and experiences. Their latest team experience - the "High-Tech Amazing Race" - combines technology with team work to create an experience like no other. - October 11, 2019 - Teamscape Australia

Manoj Balwani Joins BDA as Director & Head of Technology, India Manoj Balwani joins BDA Partners as Director & Head of Technology, India. He will help strengthen BDA’s expertise in Technology sector M&A in India, across Asia, and in conjunction with BDA’s strategic partner William Blair. Manoj Balwani has 11 years of investment banking experience... - October 07, 2019 - BDA Partners Ltd

2019 SHRM SWFL Supervisor Conference to be Held October 25 SHRM SWFL is proud to present its 4th Annual Supervisors Conference on Friday, October 25, 2019. The Supervisors Conference is designed to educate both new and experienced supervisors on a variety of topics, including legal compliance, hiring/firing, inspiring workers, and empowering excellence. This... - October 07, 2019 - Boy Agnew Potanovic

Voices of the Region Holds December Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - October 05, 2019 - Psychological Associates

BDA Advises Furukawa Electric on JV with Superior Essex BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (“Furukawa”), has agreed to establish a joint venture for global magnet wire business with Superior Essex Holding Corporation (“SPSX”). On formation of the joint venture, Furukawa will integrate... - September 30, 2019 - BDA Partners Ltd

Cloud Analogy Announces the Opening of a New Office in Kurukshetra Cloud Analogy is pleased to announce an exciting new chapter in its quest to be the premier provider of Salesforce Implementation Solutions and Salesforce Development Services. The premier Salesforce ISV AppExchange Development Company announced its new branch in Kurukshetra, which is strategically located... - September 30, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy to Host Live Webinar on Commerce Cloud-Introduction and Onboarding Cloud Analogy, one of the top-rated Salesforce development Companies and Salesforce Consulting Partners, has announced its upcoming webinar titled “Commerce Cloud: Introduction and Onboarding.” This free and interactive webinar will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1:00 PM AEST/3:... - September 28, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

RadiusPoint and Broussard Logistics Unveils New Integrated Partnership RadiusPoint©, one of the leading telecom, wireless, and utility expense management provider and Broussard Logistics, the premier logistics management supplier is pleased to announce their integrated partnership, that adds significant value to both businesses under RadiusPoint’s Prestigious... - September 20, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Psychological Associates Launches New Division 60-year-old, St. Louis business adds new Organization Development department. - September 19, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Karin E. Fried of Organizational Consulting Services Announces Virtual Work Group for People with Hoarding Issues Based on the Book “Buried in Treasures” "Buried in Treasures" is a 16-week work group that is based on the book by the same name. The group will help people overcome challenges associated with hoarding. - September 18, 2019 - Organizational Consulting Services

North By Northwest Announces It's New Workshop. Self-Care Strategies for Entrepreneurs & Professionals Who Want to Move from Overworked & Stressed to Happy & Successful. Most Entrepreneurs or Professionals are probably too busy trying to be successful to worry about taking care of themselves. But if entrepreneurs don't take care of themselves first, they won't last. Entrepreneurs overwhelmingly feel that they are never off duty. There is the never-ending pressure to achieve and succeed – which becomes overwhelming and stressful. To be successful entrepreneurs and professionals need to step back. - September 17, 2019 - Organizational Consulting Services

North By Northwest, a Subsidiary of OCS, Announces New "Goal Setting Bootcamp" - Helping Entrepreneurs & Professionals Set Bigger, Better and More Achievable Goals Learn how to set goals like a pro andd make them part of everyday life. Setting goals is a fundamental key to success in every arena. - September 17, 2019 - Organizational Consulting Services

WRS’ Construction Management Team Complete MBO to Take the Thriving Division to Market as a Standalone Business Michael McNeill and his team have completed a management buyout of the Construction Division of Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd. (WRS) for an undisclosed sum. With the MBO now complete, Mike and team will provide their services via "We Build Recruitment Ltd." (WBR). Headquartered in Manchester... - September 17, 2019 - Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd.

Dr. Keera Godfrey Joins TiER1 Performance as a Principal Consultant in Change Management Naris Communications, LLC, today announces that on August 1, 2019, CEO Dr. Keera Godfrey accepted the invitation to join TiER1 Performance company as a Principle Consultant for Change Strategy Activation in the southeast region. In her new role, Godfrey’s expertise will prove instrumental to leading... - September 14, 2019 - Naris Communications

Introducing License Manager to ExpenseLogic 8.0 Users RadiusPoint, the leading service provider for telecom and utility expense management, has announced they will be adding the License Manager to be managed within ExpenseLogic 8.0 software. This new and exciting addition will allow users to manage the license for your Mobile devices, Cloud services, and... - September 13, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Home Inventory Professional Achieves Industry Designation The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Trace Sargent for achieving the Certified Inventory Specialist designation. - September 12, 2019 - National Inventory Certification Association

Cloud Analogy Announces Sponsorship of Noida Trailblazer Community Mega Event 2019 Cloud Analogy, a leading name in the segment of Salesforce Development Services and Salesforce Implementation Solutions, has announced it will be sponsoring the much-awaited and prestigious Noida Trailblazer Community Mega Event 2019. The grandest event of 2019 in the region, the Noida Trailblazer Community... - September 10, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Announcing Third Quarter Improvements to ExpenseLogic 8.0 RadiusPoint, industry-leader for telecom, wireless and utility expense management, has announced the availability of enhanced capabilities for ExpenseLogic Version 8.0. Each Quarter of 2019, RadiusPoint has continuously improved upon this version based on their client’s input and needs. New additions... - September 07, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Cloud Analogy to Host Free Online Webinar on Salesforce Change Data Capture & Asynchronous Apex Triggers Cloud Analogy, one of the world's leading Salesforce Development Companies and Salesforce Implementation Partners, has announced its upcoming free online webinar on Change Data Capture & Asynchronous Apex Triggers by Salesforce Technical Architect and Scrum Master at Cloud Analogy - Sachin Arora... - September 06, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Psychological Associates Creates Q4 Community Leadership Grant 60-year-old St. Louis consulting firm announces new opportunity for non-profit agencies. - August 22, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Kopf Consulting Extends Support Services for Small Businesses Kopf Consulting is extending its reach beyond Virtual Assistant services. On September 1st, it will complete its beta testing phase and invites the entrepreneur world to join them as they launch the next phase of their business. - August 18, 2019 - Kopf Consulting

TransWISH Indonesia Support Indonesian HR Competence Certification by Conducting Sertifikasi HRD BNSP Indonesian HR Competence certification is required by government on decree from Ministry of Manpower. TransWISH Support “Indonesian HR Competence Certification program” by holding “Sertifikasi HRD BNSP” program from 14-16th August 2019. This event is followed by 55 HRs around Jakarta. - August 16, 2019 - TransWISH Indonesia