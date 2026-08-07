Recent Headlines
Within Organizations & Institutions
WNFP Seeks City Ambassadors to Lead BizNetwork Destination Tours in Five Major U.S. Cities
Westchester Network for Professionals is recruiting City Ambassadors in New York, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles to help grow its BizNetwork Destination Tours and strengthen local professional communities. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
WNFP Launches LevelUp Network Live to Accelerate Business Growth Through Mastermind Sessions
New mastermind-style program provides entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals with accountability, strategic insights, and a powerful network to help achieve their goals. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Jon R. Lapo Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Jon R. Lapo of Chicago, Illinois has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his contributions and achievements in government service. About Jon R. Lapo Jon R. Lapo is retired from the City of Chicago and the U.S. Army. His work with the city... - August 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Child Care Aware of Missouri Names Director of Scholarships
Dr. Greg Cicotte brings nearly 30 years of early childhood and elementary education experience to the nonprofit. - August 06, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
2nd Annual She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon Celebrated WNBA's 30th Anniversary with theme “30 Years of Business & Basketball”
Highlighting the 30 greatest players in league history while spotlighting women's leadership in business and sports who have NOW and not NEXT. - August 05, 2026 - HAG-Helpppp Agency Group
Dr. Christopher Kolker Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Christopher Kolker of Norwich, Connecticut, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in healthcare by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in family medicine, hospice and palliative care medicine. About Dr. Christopher Kolker Dr. - August 05, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. of Jamestown, New York, has been named a VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Information Technology. About Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. is the owner of JB CNC Repair,... - August 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
800 Hazards Mapped in 90 Days: Everyday Advocates Hits Milestone Across South Florida
Everyday Advocates hits a major milestone, mapping 800+ South Florida neighborhood safety hazards across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in just 90 days. - August 03, 2026 - Everyday Advocates
Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers Jr. to Headline Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Annual Gala
Medal of Honor recipient Major James Capers Jr., USMC (Ret.), whose extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War recently earned the nation's highest military decoration, will serve as the honored guest at the Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5 Annual Gala on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at... - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
OneShare Health Announces Expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing for Complete and Classic Programs
OneShare Health, a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry, today announced expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing Limits for its Complete and Classic Programs, effective August 1, 2026. - July 31, 2026 - OneShare Health
The Rise of the Executive Residency: Clean Living Magazine Launches Founder House for Women Founders
As women founders increasingly seek meaningful alternatives to large-scale conferences and transactional networking events, a new model is emerging: the executive residency—an intimate, highly curated experience designed to foster strategic thinking, trusted relationships, and sustainable business growth. - July 31, 2026 - Cassandra McClure Media
Fundraising Effectiveness Project Reports Easing Donor Losses in Q1 2026 — But New Data Shows Growth Isn't Sticking
New data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP) shows that there was an estimated 4.3% increase in dollars raised in Q1 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, still healthy but decelerating from 5.4% growth a year earlier. At the same time, donor counts fell an estimated 0.8% from the... - July 29, 2026 - GivingTuesday
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray Named a VIP by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been recognized as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding leadership and contributions in education and student leadership. About B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray B.G. (Ret.) Douglas J. Murray serves as... - July 29, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Syed Raheel Shahzad Expands Author Platform with Ask SRS and Major Multi-Series Book Ecosystem
Author, Group CEO, Business Strategist, and Systems Thinker Syed Raheel Shahzad brings together "Ask SRS," "The Source of Truth System," "The Architect’s Protocol, The Qur’anic Coherence System" and other major works under one structured author platform. - July 26, 2026 - The Syed Group
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
Strategic Advisor Shreekant Patil Leads Indian MSME Delegation to Poland to Unlock EU Market Expansion
PICC's Shreekant Patil, founder PARENTNashik leads Indian MSME trade delegation to Poland, driving cross-border B2B ties and regional export hub initiatives. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
CEng. Shreekant Patil Illuminates MET’s Institute of Pharmacy Students on Ethical, Legal Steps for Startups, and Seed Funding
MET’s Institute of Pharmacy (MET IOP), Bhujbal Knowledge City, Nashik, organized a highly enlightening and impactful guest seminar today on the critical contemporary theme, Start Up – Ethical and Legal Steps. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Master Trainer Shreekant Patil Leads Full-Day EDP at MCED Nashik
MCED Nashik hosted an impactful EDP. Master Trainer Shreekant Patil guided budding & women entrepreneurs on Govt subsidies and sustainable business. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
World Animal Welfare Launches Free Global Platform Connecting Animal Shelters With Volunteers
World Animal Welfare Inc., a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has launched a free global platform connecting animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries with volunteers. Unlike most work-exchange platforms, WAW charges neither shelters nor volunteers. Shelters list standardized volunteer positions and message applicants directly. The platform is already active across 10+ countries, including Costa Rica, Colombia, Greece, Mexico, and Thailand, with more shelters onboarding worldwide. - July 23, 2026 - World Animal Welfare Inc.
Tribeca Performing Arts Center Announces 2026 - 2027 Season
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest-operating performance venue in Lower Manhattan, announces its 2026–2027 season of live performance, continuing its commitment to presenting high-quality, accessible programming across dance, music, family entertainment, and more. - July 23, 2026 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Mohammad A. Jallaq Named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Mohamad A. Jallaq of Grove City, Ohio has been named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his exceptional contributions and achievements in the fields of consulting and business development. About Mohamad A. Jallaq Mohamad A. Jallaq is the owner of Ohio Management and... - July 22, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave. - July 21, 2026 - TAPCO Credit Union
ZionSphere Drops "From the Whale" - A Gospel Hip-Hop Anthem of Redemption That Demands to be Heard
"From the Whale," ZionSphere's debut gospel hip-hop anthem, launches today on all streaming platforms. Based on Jonah's story, the track speaks to being found in darkness—with the core message: "He doesn't wait for us to clean up. He comes into the mess." Both full and radio-edit versions available. Produced alongside the Jonah & The Whale VR experience launching Summer 2026. - July 21, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable to Host Virtual Media Briefing to Release Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. - July 20, 2026 - NCBCP
Winter Film Fest 2027 Call for Submissions
15th Annual International Film Festival, February 24-28, 2027, in New York City. Underrepresented voices in film to be featured at NYC’s celebration of local and global Indie Films. Filmmakers worldwide invited to submit work. - July 20, 2026 - Winter Film Festival
Public Opposition to Flock AI Surveillance Grows as DeFlockILM Petition Reaches 1,182 Signatures in New Hanover County
A growing grassroots movement in New Hanover County is challenging the use of Flock Safety’s automated license plate reader cameras, with 1,182 residents signing a petition urging officials to cancel the county’s Flock contract and strengthen oversight of surveillance technology. The citizen-led group DeFlockILM argues that ALPR systems quietly collect detailed location data on thousands of innocent people, creating privacy and civil‑liberty risks without meaningful public input. - July 20, 2026 - DeFlockILM
CCHR Tennessee Joins International Protest to Expose Coercive and Failed Mental Health Practices at Psychiatric Convention
Group Calls for Ending Electroshock and Greater Disclosure of Psychiatric Drug Risks Linked to Violence - July 20, 2026 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville
Acculift Donates to Dogs For Our Brave, Helps Support Rescue Dogs and Wounded Veterans
Engineer-led and female-owned Acculift Foundation Repair made its first donation of the Lifting Our Communities quarterly giveback initiative. They donated $1,500 to Dogs For Our Brave, a nonprofit organization that provides professionally trained service dogs, rescued from local shelters, at no... - July 19, 2026 - Acculift Foundation Repair
7th Grade Initiative Support at The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Students Receive Support Through Membership and Programs - July 18, 2026 - The Gateway Family YMCA
San Marcos Basketball Invests in Youth Development Through Inclusive Basketball Camps
San Marcos Basketball has launched a new series of affordable youth basketball camps, which aim to expand access to structured athletic training in North County San Diego. - July 18, 2026 - San Marcos Basketball
Black Belt Community Foundation Announces the 2026 Levitt AMP Selma Music Series
Free, family-friendly outdoor concert series returns to the Selma Riverfront Amphitheater with an immersive lineup of distinct cultural themes, kicking off with the Bridge City Jazz Festival on July 25. - July 16, 2026 - Black Belt Community Foundation
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
SAFE Alliance Welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer
SAFE Alliance welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer, effective July 15. Beatty brings a over a decade of fundraising leadership, including a $10M capital campaign, to help SAFE strengthen community partnerships and investment in survivor safety, healing, and prevention services. - July 15, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
Dr. David B. Hardin Honored as a Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. David B. Hardin of Noblesville, Indiana has been named Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in his field. About Dr. David B. Hardin Dr. David B. Hardin is a physician... - July 15, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Selects Charles L. Cooper as an Influential Business Professional for Two Consecutive Years
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been selected as an Influential Business Professional of the Year 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This is the second year in a row he has received this honor for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance... - July 15, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Future Horizon Set to Release "Colorful Brain Friends: Celebrating Neurodiversity"
Yejin Cha introduces the concept of neurodiversity through unique squirrel characters. As the founder and CEO of Colorful Brain Friends, a social impact content brand, she creates inclusive characters that foster understanding and celebrate cognitive diversity through storytelling and education. She is inspired by her talented, autistic son. - July 15, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Project Boon to Distribute Up to 3,000 Backpacks and Groceries to Students Across the Inland Empire
Project Boon's annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on July 18 at Norte Vista High School will provide up to 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to under-resourced students across the Inland Empire and 210 Corridor. Through community partnerships, 300 families will also receive up to two weeks of groceries, plus free haircuts, family activities, and access to valuable community resources. - July 14, 2026 - Project Boon
Future Horizons Releases "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew, 20th Anniversary Hardcover Edition"
Ellen Notbohm’s work touches millions in more than 25 languages. She is author of the nonfiction classic "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew," three other books on autism, and the award-winning historical novel "The River by Starlight." Ellen’s books have won the Chanticleer International Book Awards Grand Prize for Instruction and Insight, Western Writers of American Spur Award for Best First Novel, and many more. - July 14, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
As Students Head Back to School, My School Partner Launches to Help Schools Keep the Sponsors They Count on
Arriving in time for the new school year, the platform gives schools and their local business sponsors one shared place to track sponsorships, prove they were delivered, and keep partners coming back year after year. - July 14, 2026 - My School Partner
MPAI Publishes “AI for Health” and “Neural Network Watermarking- Technologies”
MPAI has concluded its 68th General Assembly (MPAI-68) publishing AI for Health (MPAI-AIH) – Health Secure Platform (AIH-HSP) and Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW) – Technologies (TEC)” as MPAI Standards. - July 14, 2026 - MPAI
Freedom Rhymer Poetry Event Inspires Community of Healing and Powerful Self-Expression
Local poets take center stage in an intimate slam competition celebrating creative triumph, art, and poetry as a vital public health initiative for community mental health and healing. - July 14, 2026 - Left Turn Village
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Seattle, WA on August 1, 2026
Temple Grandin is coming to the Seattle, WA, area on August 1. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with their classwork. Temple believes there are... - July 13, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Chrome Angelz RC Announces Deadwood, South Dakota as Host Destination for 2027 Convention Following a Successful 2026 Gathering
Chrome Angelz RC, an international women’s motorcycle riding organization and registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has announced that its 2027 Convention will be held in Deadwood, South Dakota. The announcement follows the successful completion of the organization’s 2026 Convention, which... - July 13, 2026 - Chrome Angelz RC International