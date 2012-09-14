PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

One for One Brand, For the Grainer Good®, Announces Partnership with United Food Bank to Help End Hunger in Arizona For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good

Quadia Invests in LOOP Swiss Impact Investing Company Quadia Invest in LOOP - December 19, 2019 - Quadia

Keep Irving Beautiful, Calvary Church Partner for Beautification Project Volunteers Plant Trees at Sam Houston Trail Those who were walking dogs, riding bicycles or hiking at Sam Houston Trail on Dec. 14 likely noticed peculiar activity at the meadow: an enthusiastic group of volunteers, who were planting trees under the guidance of the City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department. Members of the Calvary Church “Loving... - December 19, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Pacific Northwest Ballet Stage Managers Join the American Guild of Musical Artists Last week the stage managers of Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, Washington voted unanimously to join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). AGMA already represents the dancers at PNB and the production staff will... - December 19, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

BCI Announces CARF International Accreditation for Newest Program Nonprofit achieves three-year accreditation for nearly year-old vocational training facility. - December 19, 2019 - Boone Center, Inc.

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates the True Meaning of Christmas On the ten year anniversary of the play Scrooge a Christmas Carol, LaTribuna sat down with Pastor Wayne Basye to discuss his thoughts about presenting this special Christmas Play. - December 19, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Edward J. Currie, Jr., Shareholder, Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A. to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Edward J. Currie, Jr., Shareholder, Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A. will speak at its webcast entitled, “Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial: Risk Mitigation Strategies You Must Know LIVE Webcast.” - December 19, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Value-Based Healthcare Network for Self-Insured Employers Launches in Florida ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

Dr. Anita P. Latin Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. Dr. Anita P. Latin of Rodeo, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of religion and community... - December 18, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Operation Food Search Celebrates Fresh Rx Anniversary Nonprofit marked its first anniversary with pilot program participants. - December 18, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Safe Streets Month in Denver Gains Support of CDOT CDOT shares Safe Street Month information as a tool for safer streets in Denver. - December 18, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

John R. Hill Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John R. Hill of Pella, Iowa has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the automotive detailing field. About John R. Hill John Hill has over 45 years experience in the automotive detailing... - December 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates Totally Preventable Medical Mistakes in American Hospitals Latribuna Christian Publishing reports its findings that over 400000 lives are lost each year in America. That's over 1100 a day because of totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals. Latribuna Christian Publishing asked Chaplain Paul Vescio for his thoughts on this important health care issue. - December 17, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

MADD Colorado Supports Efforts to Reduce the Amount of Crashes in Denver This Holiday Season “Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays. - December 15, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Weekend of Community Events Helps Make Spirits Bright at the Scientology Information Center Over the weekend, Saturday, December 7 and Sunday December 8, the Scientology Information Center hosted a pair of events and activities to help usher in the Holidays with joy, happiness and music. - December 15, 2019 - Church of Scientology

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

Human Rights Legends Honored at Annual Celebration in Tennessee The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day was held on December 10 in Nashville, Tennessee at the First Amendment Center. - December 14, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Tea Time for Toys at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center On December 14 at 2:00pm, the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center promises to fill tea-cups with Holiday cheer and bellies with delicious delicacies at their upcoming charity tea party. There is no cost to attend, but guests are asked to bring a new unwrapped Christmas toy as their admission. All... - December 14, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO

Clearwater Community Volunteers Lights Up Downtown Clearwater for Winter Wonderland Grand Opening On Saturday, December 7, a couple thousand families gathered in the Osceola Courtyard located at the corner of N. Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street for a very special reason: the grand opening ceremony of the 27th annual Winter Wonderland. The opening kicked off two weeks of the now iconic Winter... - December 14, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO

Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Celebrates a Year of Community Partnership With over 100 community partnerships bringing some 10,000 attendees to events just in 2019, it has been quite a year for the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. Located on the corner of Drew Street and North Fort Harrison Ave., the center is available to area non-profits for their meetings and events. Since... - December 14, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO

The Hyper IgM Foundation Presents $10,000 Grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital The Hyper IgM Foundation is delighted to announce it has awarded a $10,000 grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital to support her health-related quality of life (QoL) research in pediatric and adult patients with X-linked Hyper IgM Syndrome (X-HIGM). These funds will support Dr. - December 13, 2019 - Hyper IgM Foundation, Inc.

North Florida Land Trust Has Conserved Hundreds of Acres Surrounding Camp Blanding The acquisition was made possible through a partnership with Camp Blanding and the Clay County Development Authority. - December 13, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Selena J. Thiele Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Selena J. Thiele, of Lakewood, Colorado, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of virtual assistance services, bookkeeping and business services. - December 12, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Congressman Albio Sires Presented with Award of Excellence from NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome NJCTS is celebrating 15 years of excellence providing programs and services to families, outreach to the education and medical communities, and support for collaborative research into better treatments and a cure for Tourette Syndrome. - December 12, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Michael T. Williams, Co-Managing Partner at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Live Webcast The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Michael T. Williams, Co-Managing Partner at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP will speak at a webcast entitled: “Best Practices in Evaluating Section 230 Liability... - December 12, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

GiveCentral’s Advanced Donor Management for Better Management 5 Second Giving with quick transaction and automated donor recognition make GC the ideal choice. - December 11, 2019 - GiveCentral

Be the Difference Foundation to Raise Money for 12 Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Be The Difference Foundation has launched its 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign, an effort to provide clinical trials for 12 women battling ovarian cancer. Be The Difference Foundation’s 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign not only raises money to cover the cost of a clinical trial... - December 11, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

Operation Food Search's Brian Wieher Honored by National Nutrition Organization Wieher is one of only 43 nationwide recipients selected for this inaugural class. - December 11, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock

New York Health Welcomes Jay B. Adlersberg, M.D. New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine. - December 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Miracles of Kingman Publishing Launches New Website Miracles of Kingman Christian Publishing is a new company based out of Phoenix AZ the websit focus mainly on the many books that Chaplain Paul Vescio wrote and published in the last three months. - December 09, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

North Florida Land Trust Has Acquired Land That Expands the Trail Ridge Preserve in Clay County The property is located within a wildlife corridor and near Camp Blanding. - December 08, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

The Wild Animal Sanctuary and The Wild Animal Refuge in Colorado Are Accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, awarded Accredited status to The Wild Animal Sanctuary and The Wild Animal Refuge as of December 3, 2019. Together both sanctuaries provide... - December 08, 2019 - Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Craft Organizations Support Safe Streets Month in Denver This December Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays. - December 08, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Vote to Join American Guild of Musical Artists Last night, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) voted by an overwhelming majority to form a union with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The secret ballot vote took place at the NBT studios and was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). On October 28, AGMA requested... - December 08, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Provides Entertainment and a Message of Harmony for the Holidays On Saturday, November 30 the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre completed its final show for the year with the double feature performance of Battle of Wizards and The Planet Makers. Not only did they awaken the imaginations of the audience, but they also provided sound lessons of harmony, respect, and inclusion. - December 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Church of Scientology Scout Troop 313 Celebrates a Year of Accomplishments It has been quite a year for Scout Troop 313 chartered by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. In between camp outs, events and troop meetings, the Scouts have kept themselves quite busy. This year, these Scouts earned more than 100 merit badges, participated in 12 summer camps and held... - December 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO