Keep Irving Beautiful, Calvary Church Partner for Beautification Project Volunteers Plant Trees at Sam Houston Trail Those who were walking dogs, riding bicycles or hiking at Sam Houston Trail on Dec. 14 likely noticed peculiar activity at the meadow: an enthusiastic group of volunteers, who were planting trees under the guidance of the City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department. Members of the Calvary Church “Loving... - December 19, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Human Rights Legends Honored at Annual Celebration in Tennessee The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day was held on December 10 in Nashville, Tennessee at the First Amendment Center. - December 14, 2019 - United for Human Rights

North Florida Land Trust Has Conserved Hundreds of Acres Surrounding Camp Blanding The acquisition was made possible through a partnership with Camp Blanding and the Clay County Development Authority. - December 13, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

North Florida Land Trust Has Acquired Land That Expands the Trail Ridge Preserve in Clay County The property is located within a wildlife corridor and near Camp Blanding. - December 08, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Epworth Hosts Light the Night Tree Lighting St. Louis nonprofit participates in National Runaway Prevention Month. - December 07, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

North Florida Land Trust Adds Three New Members to its Board of Directors John Delaney, Matt Rapp, and Jennifer Lasserre have joined the board of the nonprofit land conservation organization. - December 06, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

Keep Irving Beautiful, Irving YMCA Seniors Partner for America Recycles Day Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) staff and a group of senior citizens gathered at the Irving Family YMCA on Nov. 21 for the annual America Recycles Day celebratory breakfast. America Recycles Day (ARD) is a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling in the United States. It is a KIB program,... - December 04, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Tennessee Human Rights Day Committee Announces 2019 Award Recipients The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place on December 10 from 5-7pm in Nashville, Tennessee. - November 28, 2019 - United for Human Rights

North Florida Land Trust Announces the Purchase of Fish Island is Complete The acquisition was funded through the Florida Forever program. - November 23, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

North Florida Land Trust Has Received the Joe Hixon Champion of Conservation Award The award was presented by the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. - November 21, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Keep Irving Beautiful Participates in Unite for Troops Nonprofit Helps Make Veterans Day Celebration a "Green Event" Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) continued a longstanding tradition of attending the Unite for Troops Veterans Day event on Nov. 9. The annual event is hosted by Porter’s Army and Navy. KIB’s role at the event was both as an exhibitor and as the provider of green event supplies, including recycling... - November 20, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Glitz and Glamour Replace the Ravages of Chemo and Cancer During a Special Showcase at SMGlobal Catwalk Courage and beauty are evident as patients model on the runway during SMGlobal Catwalk. The models, who are in the midst of surgeries, chemo, and radiation beat cancer in every step they take. - November 08, 2019 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

SDWR Honors Fallen Officer by Naming Future Service Dog in His Honor Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Epworth to Participate in National Runaway Prevention Month Nonprofit to "Shine a Light" on the homeless youth issues during the month of November. - November 07, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

SDWR Delivers Diabetic Alert Dog to Lucky Boy in Torrington, CT Logan, a 13-year-old boy in Torrington, CT, received a very special delivery today of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people of all ages that struggle with living with invisible disabilities... - November 05, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Keep Irving Beautiful Conducts Annual Litter Index Survey The City of Irving recorded a 34 percent decrease in the amount of litter across the city, according to Keep Irving Beautiful’s (KIB) 2019 Litter Index Survey. This year, the overall average score was 1.26 compared to the previous year’s score of 1.90. The survey accessed nine areas throughout... - November 02, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Tennessee United for Human Rights Commemorates Religious Freedom Day with Educational Seminar The Church of Scientology Nashville held a special service to observe Religious Freedom Day and educate all attendees on the importance of the day. - November 02, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered by Service Dogs by SDWR to Lucky Woman from Homer, NY Alyson is an 18-year-old college student who enjoys track, cross country as well as college events. Alyson also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Alyson’s service dog, Nelson, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes... - November 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Tennessee United for Human Rights to Focus on Suffrage for Special Day The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place on December 10th from 5-7pm in Nashville, Tennessee. - October 31, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Vizient Holds Annual "Community Day" Employees, Keep Irving Beautiful Paint Buildings at Irving Soccer Complex The buildings at the Irving Soccer Complex have a vibrant, new look thanks to Vizient employee volunteers and Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB). On Oct. 22, Vizient’s group of volunteers tackled a beautification project by painting the concession and facility buildings yellow, red and blue at the soccer... - October 31, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Valdez, Alaska Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Fluor Corporation Volunteers with Keep Irving Beautiful "Fluor Cares" Volunteer Group Holds Cleanup at Campion Trail “Fluor Cares” was the motto for Fluor employees and family members who volunteered with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) for a cleanup at Bird’s Fort Trail Park on Oct. 19. Eighteen volunteers collected 125 pounds of trash and 45 pounds of recyclable materials in the park. Bird’s... - October 26, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Monterey First Theatre Receives Federal Grant Monterey's First Theatre has received federal funding for ADA upgrades required as part of the restoration and reopening of the theater. - October 25, 2019 - Monterey State Historic Parks Association

Epworth Children & Family Services Awarded More Than $1.6 Million in Grants Nonprofit is only Missouri agency to receive awards under bureau's specific programs in 2019. - October 25, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Vinton, VA Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Alliance Applauds Wenstrup Amendment to House Drug Pricing Package Site neutral policies in the Wenstrup Amendment to H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, would reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors - October 23, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

Locus Agricultural Solutions’ Organic Soil “Probiotic” Named a Finalist for 2019 Best New Biological Product Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

American Standard, KIB Team Up for Community Day Employee volunteers from American Standard Brands took some time away from their Grand Prairie office Oct. 11 to volunteer with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) during Community Day. This is the second year for this company to partner with KIB for a beautification project, which included painting the interior... - October 23, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Never Left Behind from Voices for Pets for the Welfare and Compassion of Sentient Beings How far would you go to be reunited with your dog? Never Left Behind is the compelling and incredible true story account of Chicago Chef entrepreneur, Paul Barthel, who refused to be separated from his Labrador Retriever while going through a highly contentious divorce, making headlines. - October 19, 2019 - Voices for Pets

Epworth Children & Family Services Holds 35th Annual Holiday Gift Giving Drive St. Louis nonprofit to make the holidays more joyous for children, youth and families. - October 18, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Lithia, FL Ryan is a 14 year old who enjoys playing basketball. Ryan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Ryan's service dog, Keesee,will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes affects Ryan's independence. He often doesn't... - October 16, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

The CLUB Annual Party Celebrates Women Leaders The CLUB of San Francisco Bay Area celebrates its seventh anniversary with a party to celebrate women. - October 16, 2019 - The CLUB SV

NCPC Celebrates Crime Prevention Month Throughout October with Weekly Dedicated Crime Prevention Themes The National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) celebrates crime prevention all year long, but since 1984, when NCPC designated October as Crime Prevention Month, communities have encouraged this outreach of educating the public and showcasing their accomplishments. This year during October, NCPC will dedicate... - October 10, 2019 - National Crime Prevention Council

My Flood Risk, America's First Free, True Flood Risk Tool The first of its kind, My Flood Risk is a free, interactive, web-based platform to help property owners determine their true flood risk. Utilizing several industry-proven flood risk factors and comprehensive, up-to-date data, it gives an overall score representing the true flood risk for each property... - October 09, 2019 - My Flood Risk

Great Old Broads for Wilderness “Wild for Wilderness Online Auction” Opens October 27 Fundraiser offers a wide variety of outdoor goods and experiences, with proceeds to fund Great Old Broads for Wilderness' work to protect America's public lands. - October 09, 2019 - Great Old Broads for Wilderness

Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now. After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense

KIB Celebrates 28th Annual Trash Bash; 490 Volunteers Participate at T.W. Richardson Grove T.W. Richardson Grove Park, part of Irving’s Campion Trail, was the site of the Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) 28th Annual Trash Bash, the organization’s signature cleanup event. A total of 490 volunteers gathered at the park Sept. 28, with a focus of stopping litter from reaching the nearby... - October 05, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Day of Bullying Prevention October 2019 STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention. - October 04, 2019 - STOMP Out Bullying™

In Recognition of November Being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR, is Sponsoring a Grant Program for Seizure Response Service Dogs In recognition of November being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR will be sponsoring a grant program for Seizure Response Service Dogs. The grant applications will be accepted throughout the month of October with announcement of winners in November in recognition of Epilepsy Awareness Month. - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oceanside, NY Mason, a 6-year-old little boy from Oceanside, NY received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Mason’s service dog, Doris, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Mason’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

National Mill Dog Rescue Announces their 7th Annual Dog Jog and Open House National Mill Dog Rescue is holding their 7th Annual Dog Jog and Open House at their facility in Peyton, Colorado on October 6th from noon - 4pm. - October 02, 2019 - National Mill Dog Rescue

Alliance for Site Neutral Payment Reform Applauds Proposed OPPS Rule Advocacy group urges CMS to continue implementation of site neutral payments for outpatient clinic visits. - September 30, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

Locus Agricultural Solutions Becomes One of the First AG Input Suppliers Globally to Receive B Corp Certification Locus AG announced that it is one of the first AG input suppliers globally to become a Certified B Corporation. The company provides fresh, non-GMO and organic-certified “probiotic” solutions that are proven to dramatically improve soil health, optimize crop yields, enhance plant and turf quality, sequester record amounts of carbon and reduce users’ environmental impact. - September 29, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Diversity in Equestrian Sport: ACREF Adds Tom Bass Seminar to the DOTAE 2019 Program An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Westminster Presbyterian Church to Host “The Origin of the Good Book: History, Archaeology and the Bible” November 2-3 Three seminars by Georgia Southern University Professor of Religious Studies Dan Pioske to highlight the roles of archaeology, the Dead Sea Scrolls and linguistics in the formulation of the Bible. - September 24, 2019 - Westminster Presbyterian Church