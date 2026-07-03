Recent Headlines
Petition Over Bald Eaglet "Scout" Calls for Modernized Federal Eagle Protection Regulations
In just six days, more than 4,075 supporters across the United States have signed a petition calling for federal regulatory review following the decline and death of a bald eaglet known as "Scout" at the Falconshire Raptors of West Michigan nest. The Scout Amendments Coalition states that... - July 03, 2026 - The Scout Amendments Coalition
Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville. - May 29, 2026 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Dunwoody Nature Center Celebrates 20 Years of Monarchs & Margaritas Fundraising Event
The Dunwoody Nature Center celebrated the 20th anniversary of its signature fundraising event, Monarchs & Margaritas, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. under a tent in the park at the Nature Center. The evening brought together community members, supporters, and nature lovers... - May 14, 2026 - Dunwoody Nature Center
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Free Toolkit to Help Local Officials Expand Fresh Food Access Using What Communities Already Grow
Across the United States, an estimated 62 million home and community gardeners grow more fruits and vegetables than they can use, while at the same time thousands of food pantries struggle to provide fresh produce to the families they serve. A new free toolkit from AmpleHarvest.org aims to help... - May 12, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Nonprofit Launches Free Toolkit to Boost Fresh Food Donations Across All 50 States
AmpleHarvest.org has launched a free toolkit for local, county and state officials to help connect gardeners who grow surplus produce with food pantries that need it. The toolkit, available at no cost to governments, is designed for mayors, county executives, public health departments and state... - May 05, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
After Decades of Green Building, the Planet is Still Warming. Industry Leaders Gather in Seattle to Ask What Comes Next.
Twenty years after the launch of the Living Building Challenge, architects, designers, and climate leaders will gather in Seattle for Living Future 2026 to confront a difficult question: despite decades of green building progress, emissions from the built environment remain dangerously high. The conference will explore how the industry must move beyond incremental sustainability toward regenerative systems that restore ecosystems and communities. - April 05, 2026 - Living Future
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Plant for Hunger Month and Harvest for Hunger Month
New National Observances Unite the Gardening Industry Around America’s Hunger Crisis — at No Cost to Participants - March 30, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Transforming CSR: Heal Earth Opens Strategic Sponsorship for Inclusive Climate Action
Following its recent expansion and global ecosystem developments, Heal Earth; the world’s first neuro-inclusive, AI-powered ecosystem for Environment, Climate, and Sustainability education, has officially launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sponsorship initiative. This new... - March 28, 2026 - Heal Earth
Magnificat Houses Announces New Board Chair and Board Transitions
Magnificat Houses, Inc. (MHI) is pleased to announce a leadership transition within its Board of Directors, including the appointment of a new Board Chair, recognition of outgoing board leadership and members, and the welcoming of new board members. Jeannie Garner has been named the new Board... - March 11, 2026 - Magnificat Houses, Inc.
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
Gary Oppenheimer to Deliver Keynote at New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, will keynote the New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference, March 1 to 3 at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. He will address the intersection of food waste reduction, environmental sustainability, and public health, highlighting how community-based solutions increase fresh food access and reduce waste. nationwide. - February 26, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
SIS Endowment to Bethune-Cookman University
Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc. is delighted to announce the signing of the Endowment/Scholarship Agreement of $30,000 with Bethune-Cookman University took place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the B.J. Moore Center for Faculty Innovation in Daytona Beach, FL. - February 25, 2026 - Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc.
L.I. Against Domestic Violence Celebrates 50 Years of Service
Purple Tie Gala Honors Northwell Health, Assistant District Attorney Keri M. Herzog and the Suffolk County Police Department - February 16, 2026 - LI Against Domestic Violence
Evluma Launches RoadMax Edge Streetlight Series, Advancing Urban Illumination and Energy Efficiency
Modular design and advanced optics reduce energy usage and service requirements while improving roadway visibility. - February 13, 2026 - Evluma LED Lighting
Food Share Ventura County Building New Food Bank for the Future
Food Share, Ventura County’s food bank, plans to build a new 85,000-square-foot food bank in Oxnard, CA to meet rising hunger and long-term community need. - February 12, 2026 - Food Share of Ventura County
Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPD for Sustainable Building Products, Enabling LEED v4.1 and BREEAM Compliance
Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPDs for Sustainable Building Materials Envirolink announces independently verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its construction products. The Type III Environmental Labels provide carbon footprint data supporting LEED v4.1 and BREEAM compliance. Developed through rigorous Lifecycle Assessment, the EPDs enable architects and contractors to reduce embodied carbon and achieve Net Zero Construction goals. - January 25, 2026 - Envirolink
Gardens to Generosity: Gary Oppenheimer’s Mission to End Food Waste Highlighted on Legacy Makers TV
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, is featured on Legacy Makers TV, highlighting his journey from community garden director to leading a national nonprofit connecting millions of gardeners with local food pantries. The episode explores how AmpleHarvest.org redirects surplus garden produce to families in need across all 50 states, reducing food waste and improving access to fresh, healthy food. - December 19, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org Wins Silver Anthem Award for Innovation in Hunger Relief
AmpleHarvest.org has received a Silver Anthem Award for its work reducing food waste and improving nutrition nationwide. With a staff of four, the nonprofit connects gardeners to food pantries across all 50 states using a zero-logistics model. Its award-winning video highlights how local garden surplus feeds families in over 5,800 communities. - December 19, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
The Ways and Means Marketing Inc. Launches No-Cost Marketing Resources for Associations
The Ways and Means Marketing Inc., a digital marketing agency for associations, is providing practical guidance and no-cost resources to help associations strengthen membership growth, engagement, and overall strategy. The release details how the agency leverages decades of experience supporting associations in Canada, the U.S., and internationally, and offers tools and insights that deliver immediate value to association leaders. - December 03, 2025 - The Ways and Means Marketing Inc.
The Sustainabilitist Releases The Personal Sustainability Handbook, the First Comprehensive Handbook on the New Field of Personal Sustainability
The Personal Sustainability Handbook establishes personal sustainability as a field of sustainability, and provides a framework of actionable practices for one to sustainabilize their life from the inside out. - December 02, 2025 - The Sustainabilitist
Workshops for Biodiversity: 100 Stakeholders Define 5 Focus Areas and 30 Projects for a Quebec Economy in Harmony with Nature
To accelerate the integration of biodiversity into economic decisions, Workshop for Biodiversity is today publishing a report based on the Economy, Biodiversity, and Transformative Change dialogue day. This meeting, held on September 23, 2025 in Montreal, brought together nearly 100 participants from more than 12 economic, municipal, community, academic, and Indigenous sectors. - November 27, 2025 - Workshops for biodiversity
Bid for Hope: A Parkinson's Benefit Gala
Bid for Hope: A Parkinson’s Benefit Gala takes place Nov. 13, 2025, 5–8pm at Sertoma Event Center in Springfield, MO. Enjoy dinner, a silent auction, comedy by Bryce Stanley, and insights from Larry Skeen, PT, DPT, LSVT with CoxHealth. Proceeds support Parkinson’s research, simplified education, support group resources, and the PD community. - October 15, 2025 - Act4Parkinsons, Inc.
The 4th Annual San Diego Environmental Film Festival (SDEFF) Announces 2025 Official Selections
The San Diego Environmental Film Festival (sdeff) returns in 2025 with a slate of thought-provoking films from visionary filmmakers around the world. Taking place October 24–25, 2025, the Festival celebrates cinematic storytelling that shines a light on urgent environmental challenges,... - October 14, 2025 - San Diego Environmental Film Festival
Workshops for Biodiversity at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi
Workshops for Biodiversity (Ateliers pour la Biodiversité) will attend the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi from October 9–15, 2025. David Roy, Executive Director, will represent the organization in sessions and workshops on biodiversity, stakeholder engagement, and conservation innovation, bringing insights back to support action in Quebec. - October 14, 2025 - Workshops for biodiversity
Loud Matter Studios & Ellysium Racing Team on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a Multi-Episode EV Docuseries Starring 19-Year-Old Driver Ellis Spiezia
Loud Matter Studios and Ellysium Racing are teaming up on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a multi-episode motorsport docuseries debuting in 2026. The show follows 19-year-old driver Ellis Spiezia on his electric/gas-racing tour, blending high-octane race action with his personal journey and the cutting-edge technology reshaping motorsport. Directed and executive-produced by Josh Oliver, production begins later this year with brand partnerships in the works. - September 30, 2025 - Loud Matter Studios
Makefield Women's Association 10th Annual Designer Bag Bingo
Makefield Women's Association 10th Annual Designer Bag Bingo; Friday October 17, 2025 at St. Frances Cabrini Church, Fairless Hills, PA. Doors Open at 5:30. Bingo Starts at 7:00 pm. - September 30, 2025 - Makefield Women's Association
Society for Earth Law to Launch at Climate Week NYC Coalition Challenges Traditional Law with Earth-Centered Approach
SOEL is a global membership organization of lawyers, students, scholars, and allies dedicated to transforming law for an ecological age. SOEL's work is rooted in three guiding meta-principles: relationality (everything is connected), reciprocity (giving back and paying nature’s blessings forward), and responsibility (accountability to all life). They believe Earth law must reflect the truth that humanity is part of nature, not separate from or above it. - September 18, 2025 - Society for Earth Law
Animal Grantmakers to Host 26th Annual Conference at Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, 2025
Bigger and Better Together to Showcase Funder Collaborations and Strategic Alliances to Amplify Impact of Animal Protection Programs and Projects - September 11, 2025 - Animal Grantmakers
September 28 is World Rivers Day 2025 – Celebrating 20 Years
On the fourth Sunday of every September, World Rivers Day commemorates the many values of our rivers and encourages river stewardship and conservation around the globe – this massive worldwide event involving more than 100 countries and millions of participants has its roots in British... - September 10, 2025 - World Rivers Day
Sawteha Gallery Art Show Brings Stories of Persecuted Christian Women to Laguna Beach
On Saturday, September 6, 2025, Take Heart, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting persecuted Christians in the Middle East and Africa, will host a powerful one-night art exhibit, Sawteha Gallery, at the Laguna Art Museum. The event will feature original artwork and personal stories from courageous... - August 19, 2025 - Take Heart
Construction Update: the Wildlife Center of SW FL Has Begun Construction of a Deer Run
The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida is beginning construction on a new expanded deer run. This new enclosure will allow white-tailed deer to heal in a natural setting during rehabilitation. - August 15, 2025 - Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida
Congress Urged to Establish the First Specialized Human Trafficking Courts
Initiative by Anti-Trafficking Leader Jaco Booyens Ministries Marks Critical Step Toward Justice - July 18, 2025 - Jaco Booyens Ministries
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. Join Forces to Drive Innovation
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. have joined forces and will combine their products, technology solutions, and engineering expertise to deliver world-class innovation. This collaboration brings together two leaders in outdoor LED lighting technology, each with a reputation for delivering cutting-edge products and reliable solutions. - June 26, 2025 - Evluma LED Lighting
Ocean City 2050 to Present “A Better Idea” for Wonderland Pier at June 21 Public Meeting
With the future of Wonderland Pier at a crossroads, the local citizens group Ocean City 2050 will unveil a bold alternative vision for the site at a public meeting on Saturday, June 21st at 10:00 AM at the Ocean City Free Public Library. The proposal, titled A Better Idea, offers a fully... - June 17, 2025 - OceanCity2050
AmpleHarvest.org Welcomes Ted Wood to Board of Trustees
AmpleHarvest.org is proud to welcome Ted Wood to its Board of Trustees. A seasoned patent attorney, retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, and Managing Partner at Wood IP, Ted brings over 40 years of legal, military, and technical expertise. His leadership and commitment to innovation and public service align with AmpleHarvest.org’s mission to reduce food waste and hunger by leveraging technology to empower communities nationwide. - June 13, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org Welcomes Mollie McMillan to Board of Trustees
AmpleHarvest.org is excited to welcome Mollie McMillan to its Board of Trustees. As Office Manager at Bonnie Plants and a leader on the Bonnie Plants Foundation Board, Mollie has helped drive national gardening initiatives and facilitated the donation of over 15,000 pounds of fresh produce to food pantries. Her passion for community engagement and food access aligns with AmpleHarvest.org’s mission to end food waste and hunger. - June 13, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
NJ DCA Confirms CSPNJ Has Touched Over 12,000 Lives Through Homelessness Services and Outreach Efforts in the Past Year
According to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey's homeless services and outreach efforts have touched over 12,000 lives in the past year alone. Additionally, CSPNJ successfully sheltered New Jerseyans during a season with one of the most and longest consecutive Code Blue Alerts in New Jersey history. CSPNJ sheltered over 1,200 NJ residents during the 2024-2025 Code Blue season through operation of three warming centers. - June 13, 2025 - Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey
No Collars, No Limits: HALO Chip Brings Real-Time GPS Tracking Under the Skin
HALO Technologies, Inc. has developed an implantable GPS microchip for pets and wildlife. Now in pre-launch, The HALO Chip offers discreet, real-time tracking without external devices. - May 28, 2025 - Halo Technologies Inc
May 29 Meeting to Address Fire and Safety Risks of Proposed Lithium Battery Plant in South Orange County, Says BLESSIN
Residents and BLESSIN (Ban Lithium Energy Storage Systems in Neighborhoods) are urging South Orange County to attend the May 29 California Energy Commission meeting regarding a proposed lithium battery facility. Citing fire, evacuation, and environmental risks, they call for strong community turnout to oppose the project. The meeting is from 10AM–9PM at the CUSD Board Room, 33122 Valle Rd, San Juan Capistrano. - May 25, 2025 - BLESSIN
Oasis Cone System Aims to Regreen Deserts Without Freshwater or Irrigation, Launches Pilot Talks in Egypt or Oman
Carbon Blue Solutions has developed the Oasis Cone — a patent-pending technology that enables mangroves and salt-tolerant crops to grow in arid deserts without irrigation. The system accesses subsurface saline water, requiring no freshwater, pumps, or pipes. Reviewed by UN-recognized hydrogeologists, the project is entering pilot site negotiations in Egypt or Oman following €250,000 of self-funded R&D. - May 23, 2025 - Carbon Blue Solutions Limited LLC
Renewable Platform Launches AI Tool to Digitize Handwritten Public Meeting Records
Learnewable transforms community sign-in sheets into real-time, actionable insights for developers and planners. - May 19, 2025 - Learnewable
Ten Texas Communities Win Prestigious Governor’s Community Achievement Awards
Keep Texas Beautiful is announcing the ten winning communities of the Governor's Community Achievement Awards. Texas towns and cities are evaluated on their work to engage the community, combat litter, and creating clean and beautiful cities. Winners receive a portion of $2 million for a landscaping project in the community to be completed by TXDOT. - May 13, 2025 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Keep Irving Beautiful Seeks Nominations for Annual Awards “Mayor and KIB Awards” Honor Irving’s Difference Makers
Keep Irving Beautiful is asking for nominations to be submitted for the 2025 “Mayor and KIB Annual Awards.” These awards honor local individuals, organizations and businesses that have gone above and beyond in making significant contributions towards making Irving a better place to... - May 02, 2025 - Keep Irving Beautiful
Lions Tigers & Bears to Host 16th Annual “Wild in the Country" Fundraiser
San Diego’s Most Important Fundraiser of the Year - April 25, 2025 - Lions Tigers & Bears
The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale Documentary Screening Nationwide on World Channel, Monday, April 28, 2025 @ 7pm EDT
“The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale,” documentary follows urban environmentalists that have joined together to change the landscape, redefining what “greening” is to include environmental, social, and economic justice. In the mix of this activism is Sustainable South Bronx, a green collar jobs training program that looks at not only how one “greens” urban communities, but also the people within that community. - April 25, 2025 - Aardvark Alley Films
Seaworthy Collective Opens Applications for The Continuum Ocean Enterprise Studio & Incubator
The deadline to apply is June 26, 2025. - April 23, 2025 - Seaworthy Collective
AmpleHarvest.org Steps Up to Aid LA Fire Victims
In response to the fires in Los Angeles, AmpleHarvest.org is mobilizing home and community gardeners to donate fresh produce to local food pantries and relief centers. The initiative aims to combat hunger and reduce food waste by partnering with local growers. Founder Gary Oppenheimer emphasizes community involvement, urging gardeners to contribute surplus produce for immediate relief. It promotes sustainability and seeks collaboration from community members, businesses, and non-profits. - April 18, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
Young Readers Edition of Supernavigators Unveils Wonders of the Animal Kingdom and Inspires Wayfinding
The newly adapted and dynamically illustrated edition of David Barrie’s acclaimed book on animal navigation inspires young readers to connect with the natural world. - April 08, 2025 - Tra Publishing