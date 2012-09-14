PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SocksLane Made Too Many Socks for Warehouse, Sells Surplus at Discounted Price Just in time for the end of December 2019, the new stocks of cotton compression socks came in from its manufacturing plant. CEO and co-founder of the company, Dave Dixon, has ordered too many socks for production. Because of this, he is scheduling to sell the surplus stocks at a discounted price. This... - December 13, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane One of the Best Compression Socks for Nurses 2019 SocksLane has been named one of the Best Compression Socks for Nurses in 2019. Fitness blog Verywellfit.com has a new article up by blogger Christine Luff that lists SocksLane's cotton compression socks as one of the 8 best brands available, with SocksLane's specifically named as the best for pregnant... - December 09, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Knee-High Cotton Compression Socks Nears 1,500 Reviews on Amazon.com Customer satisfaction has always been the watchword of Dave and Amanda Dixon's SocksLane company, specializing in cotton compression wear. Responding to a market that was tired of itchy, scratchy, allergy-triggering compression wear, the Dixons decided to introduce a brand of compression wear that would... - December 08, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Recommended by Verywellfit.com In an article updated on November 25, 2019, fitness blog Verywellfit.com listed their top picks of compression socks for varicose veins. The article, entitled "The 7 Best Compression Socks for Varicose Veins of 2019," identifies SocksLane's cotton compression socks as the best in the Cotton... - December 08, 2019 - SocksLane

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California Hiras Bespoke is heading to California for year-end fittings in San Diego, Costa Mesa, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and San Jose from December 15-21. Book a spot today and get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style... - December 05, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

SocksLane Compression Socks Recommended by Reviews as Great Travel Socks SocksLane compression socks has created a name for itself as an option for travel socks as reviewed by Netizens. Customer satisfaction has always been the watchword of Dave and Amanda Dixon's SocksLane company, specializing in cotton compression wear. Responding to a market that was tired of itchy, scratchy,... - December 04, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Maintains an Average Rating of 4.7 Out of 5 After 6 Months, According to ReviewMeta Online reviews have been under scrutiny because of past possible spam and fake reviews. Some brands have been heavily affected because of having padded reviews. Some reviews even maliciously take down a product or brand, diminishing its effectiveness in the eyes of prospective buyers. ReviewMeta has... - November 29, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Hits a New Milestone with 1400 Customer Reviews SocksLane, a family-owned compression company, achieves a new milestone by receiving 1400 reviews with 4.8 star rating for the past year. SocksLane is the leading provider of cotton compression socks on Amazon. They have redesigned their official website with a home page which leads to comments and reviews... - November 26, 2019 - SocksLane

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in Texas December 2019 Hiras Bespoke has scheduled fittings in Texas on December 6-11. Get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com Please visit... - November 20, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

South Florida International Fashion Week Announces Its Fifth Iteration Coming March 2020 Presented by Porsche West Broward South Florida International Fashion Week powered by the Fashion for a Cause Foundation announces its fifth iteration that will take place March 4 through the 7, 2020, four days of fashion events and shows presented by Porsche West Broward. - November 20, 2019 - Fashion For A Cause Foundation

SocksLane Schedule Design Team to Work on New Compression Socks Models for 2020 SocksLane has scheduled its design team to come up with newer designs and variants for the next calendar year. New stocks of the usual designs just arrived in time for the holiday season. New designs should be out in the market in the first quarter of 2020 according to Mr. Dave Dixon, CEO, and co-founder... - November 19, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Gets Ready with New Compression Socks Stocks for the Holiday Season SocksLane has received today stockscoming in from their manufacturing plant. The stock arrived right in time for the holiday season 2019. The cotton compression socks are being tagged and are now in the stock rooms. They are now ready for distribution. Mr. Dave Dixon, CEO, and co-founder has ordered... - November 16, 2019 - SocksLane

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Announces Australia Custom Fittings Dec. 3-12 Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Ajay Hira, returns for custom fittings in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth on December 3-12. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour... - November 15, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Orlando Best Bridal Store Recognition Hispanic woman owned bridal store, recognized as the Best Bridal Store in 2019. The Designer Atalier delights in making dreams come to reality for hundreds of brides in the State of Florida. Realizing her own dream to use her God given talent to benefit so many women on their wedding day also helped her to minimized her own life of struggles and poverty. Sira D' Pion is dedicated to excellence for the best product and service for her customers. - November 14, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

BenQ Materials Presents PFC-Free Microporous Technology, Applications at PERFORMANCE DAYS 2019 BenQ Materials Crop. attended to PERFOMANCE DAYS - Functional Fabric Fair, displaying its PFC-free microporous technology and applications to manufacturers and brands in the functional textile industry who source latest fabrics, accessories, trends, and innovations. With a PFC-free nanoporous membrane... - November 14, 2019 - BenQ Materials Corp.

The Premier Bespoke Tailor for Custom Fittings in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Kavi Mirpuri, is back in Canada for custom fittings in Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton from November 28 to December 2. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page... - November 13, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Hodge Council Member ajoshd Releases New Solo, Self-Produced Single from Upcoming Album The Hodge Council is thrilled to announce the release of “Big Risk,” the new single from Hodge Records artist ajoshd, available everywhere on November 1st, 2019. - November 12, 2019 - Hodge Records LLC

HypeBeast Limited Collection Release, "COLORBLIND" by LUCHEVIDA Drops 11.23.19 New York City HypeBeast Fashion Brand LUCHEVIDA to Release Limited Pieces from Its Exclusive "COLORBLIND" T-shirt Collection on November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. EST. - November 08, 2019 - LUCHEVIDA

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good" Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

The Premier Master Tailor Announces Texas Custom Fittings Hiras Bespoke Tailor returns to Texas for custom fittings with Master Tailor, Andy Hira on Nov. 9-15. Reserve a spot for a one-on-one consultation on your custom suit, shirt, jacket, and more. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com. You may visit the tour page to book online:... - November 06, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Returnity Innovation’s Louisa Freeman to Speak at the New York State Association for Recycling Annual Recycling Conference Reuse: A Forgotten “R” Session Will Take Place on Tuesday, November 5th from 9:15-10:45am - November 03, 2019 - Returnity

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in New Jersey, Virginia, DC, The Bay Area, Southern California Hiras Bespoke has schedule fittings in Short Hills, Tysons Corner, Washington, DC, The Bay Area, and Southern California from November 7-23. - November 02, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Master Tailor Custom Fittings in the U.S. November 2019 Hiras Bespoke, the premier bespoke tailor, is back in the U.S. for fittings on November 3-27. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with Master Tailor, Kavi Mirpuri. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page to book online:... - October 29, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Master Tailor Visiting Canada for Custom Fittings Andy Hira, Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor returns to Canada for custom fittings in Toronto, Richmond Hill, Hamilton, Mississauga/Toronto Airport, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver from October 29 to November 8. - October 24, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

BenQ Materials Displays PFC-Free Microporous Technology at FFF Portland 2019 BenQ Materials Corp. will attend to Functional Fabric Fair Portland 2019, displaying its PFC-free microporous technology for the first time in the U.S. to connect performance and sports brands from all over the globe. The technology uses a nanoporous membrane to turn textiles into waterproof, breathable... - October 24, 2019 - BenQ Materials Corp.

Dixon Golf and GolfStatus Partner to Enhance Charity Tournaments Golf ball company Dixon Golf and software platform GolfStatus have partnered to help local charity golf tournaments nationwide. - October 19, 2019 - Dixon Golf

SocksLane Knee High Socks Gets Approval of AskDoctorJo.com SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression socks on Amazon, gets approval from AskDoctorJo.com for its compression socks. Doctor Jo, the founder of the website made a review video on the cotton compression socks which she favored. According to the licensed physical therapist, the cotton compression... - October 16, 2019 - SocksLane

The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces Australia Fittings Hiras Bespoke returns to Australia for custom fittings in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth from October 14 to 25 showcasing the classics and latest Spring-Summer fabric collection. - October 10, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Doctor Jo Releases Video on SocksLane Garments to Help With Knee Pain SocksLane has teamed up with Doctor Jo in providing informational video on how to get rid of knee pain with simple exercises and knee-high compression garments. SocksLane is one of the leading providers of cotton compression garments on Amazon. They have ventured in providing knee sleeves along with... - October 05, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Expands Product Line from Socks to Knee Sleeves and Elbow Sleeves SocksLane, the leading provider of compression socks on Amazon, has released cotton compression knee sleeves and elbow sleeves for public consumption due to demand. The company started releasing these new products last December 2018 and has received quite a stir since release. The company has currently... - October 03, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Knee Sleeves are Now Available This October 2019 SocksLane, the leading provider of compression socks in Amazon has released the new stocks of compression knee sleeves which are supposed to last until December of 2019. The stocks arrived mid-September. The cotton compression knee sleeves have started distribution October 1. The company has readied... - October 03, 2019 - SocksLane

Lonely Planet Recognizes Lombia + Co. as a Responsible Wayuu Seller Lombia + Co. reinforces its position as a leading brand in the Wayuu industry after Lonely Planet recognized the company as a responsible seller. Since Lombia + Co. began its operations in 2015, it’s main goal has been to provide sustainable and fair trade employment for the artisans they work... - October 03, 2019 - Lombia + Co.

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

Knee Sleeves from SocksLane Stocks Arrive 2 Weeks Before the Last Quarter of 2019 SocksLane has announced today that knee sleeves arrived from manufacturing. The stocks arrived right in time for the last quarter of 2019. The cotton compression knee sleeves are being tagged and stocked in the company’s warehouse and will be ready for distribution first week of October 2019. The... - October 01, 2019 - SocksLane

VeryWellFit.com Awards SocksLane as Top Cotton Compression Socks for 2019 VeryWellFit.com awards SocksLane among top contenders, the best cotton compression socks for 2019. Among other awards given by the website include best budget socks, best fit, best open toe, best thigh high and others. VeryWell Fit as a website provides content that contains a library of more than 18,000... - September 30, 2019 - SocksLane

Travel Blog Features SocksLane Compression Socks SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon, has been featured and recommended by BeSpokeBudgetTravel.com, an upcoming travel blog. Among other budget travel products, SocksLane compression socks were recommended by Toy and Abigail, the CEO and founder of the website. The... - September 27, 2019 - SocksLane

VeryWellHealth.com Recognizes SocksLane Compression as One of the Best Products for 2019 SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon, has been recognized by VeryWellHealth.com as one of the best products for 2019. Their cotton compression socks are recognized by the website in its niche. The compression socks are not just doing well in Amazon in terms of sales... - September 27, 2019 - SocksLane

Returnity CEO Mike Newman to Speak on Sustainability Panel at WEAR2019 Returnity Innovations Will Join ALDO and Lululemon on Panel at Fashion Takes Action’s Conference on October 7. - September 27, 2019 - Returnity

Doctor Jo Releases a Video on How Exercise and SocksLane Compression Socks Help Prevent Leg Fatigue SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon has been recommended by Doctor Jo and has released a video on how it is beneficial for leg fatigue prevention. The video is a review of how compression can help blood circulation on the legs. Dr. Jo also gives 5 exercise tips to... - September 24, 2019 - SocksLane

September 2019 Blogs for SocksLane Focus on Health Awareness SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression garments on Amazon, publishes on their official website content regarding overall health awareness. The company, who is one of the well known manufacturers of cotton compression garments who distribute their products through Amazon, has dedicated... - September 21, 2019 - SocksLane

Medical Doctors Recommend SocksLane Compression Socks for Daily Use SocksLane compression socks are recommended by physical therapists to patients who have severe leg problems to common leg ailments. The cotton compression socks manufactured by this company has made a buzz in the medical field. Although compression socks are not prescribed by doctors, they are being... - September 21, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Compression Products Drops as Winter Season Begins SocksLane has created a buzz by releasing a limited quantity of products priced at $11.98 to welcome the winter season for 2019. These trending compression socks are specially made for both men and women who prefer natural fibers and anti-allergic materials. These Compression Socks by SocksLane are... - September 19, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Facebook Page Improves Content for Nurses and Working Moms Just in time for the start of the 3rd quarter of 2019, SocksLane has announced the new improved content of their Facebook page that working moms and nurses can benefit from. They have tips and news on cotton compression stockings, media on how to cope with stress. Customers can also talk to each other... - September 14, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Launches Special Fall Discount for Top Rated Cotton Compression Socks SocksLane is releasing a limited quantity of products at a 30% discount on their Amazon compression socks as their Special Fall Discount. This Special Deal is available now and for a limited time only on Amazon.com The company's best-selling compression socks are specifically designed for both men and... - September 13, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Creative Team Designs New Socks Variant for the Holidays SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression socks on Amazon creates new designs for the holiday season. The creative team was tasked by the creative director to make new designs of for the compression socks specifically for the coming holiday season. The already trending socks have 6 design... - September 12, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Compression Gears Finally Arrive After Delay in Shipment SocksLane, the leading provider of compression garments on Amazon, expected shipment to arrive last July 2019 but the newly manufactured garments only arrived this week. The delay has caused a dwindle in the sales of the compression garments. The company’s extra wide socks variant went out of stock... - September 12, 2019 - SocksLane

Returnity Innovations Chosen to Participate in Fashion for Good - Plug and Play Accelerator Pioneer in the Elimination of Single-Use Packaging to Take Part in Leading Program to Reshape the Fashion Industry for Good. - September 12, 2019 - Returnity

New Stocks Arrive for SocksLane Cotton Compression Socks in Extra Wide Variant Just in time for the end of the 3rd quarter of 2019, the new stock of cotton compression socks in extra wide variant have arrived. SocksLane has added a new variant recently to its offerings of compression socks to cater to wider calved individuals. This move was an experimental move by the company to... - September 10, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Compression is Recommended by NerdyNurse.com for Expecting Mothers SocksLane, the leading provider of cotton compression socks in Amazon is recommended by NerdyNurse.com for expecting mothers. The company has provided compression garments for men and women since 2015 has now become a go-to garment for pregnant women. Expecting mothers in their 2nd and 3rd trimester... - September 10, 2019 - SocksLane