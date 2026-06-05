Recent Headlines
Within Apparel Manufacturing
Valye Builds an AI-Ready Research Layer for Public Company Data
As large language models become a primary way people search and understand financial information, Valye is organizing SEC-grounded public company research into a structured format built for both the public and AI systems. - June 05, 2026 - Valye
Valye Expands Free AI-Powered Public Company Research, Valye News Articles, and Authors Studio
Valye gives investors, market followers, and contributors access to free AI-assisted company reports, public-company articles, and an AI writing studio for creating market commentary. - May 11, 2026 - Valye
No44 Presents "A Day in Her Life." A Denim Collection Built for the Rhythm of Real Life.
No44 launches A Day in Her Life: denim built for real days, worn from morning to night, adapting through movement without change, with an intentional, responsible design. - April 03, 2026 - No44
SocksLane Expands Its Cotton Compression Collection on Amazon US and UK with Four New Colors
SocksLane, the brand specialized in cotton-based compression wear, announces the expansion of its product collection on Amazon in both the United States and the United Kingdom. SocksLane introduces four new color options across its best-selling cotton compression socks, responding to customer... - March 23, 2026 - SocksLane
Rita Cashmere Marks 13+ Years of Excellence, Reinforcing Global Trust in Certified Nepalese Chyangra Pashmina
Rita Cashmere, established in 2013, marks over 13+ years of excellence in authentic Nepalese cashmere manufacturing. Specializing in certified Chyangra Pashmina, the company is a trusted OEM, ODM, and private label manufacturer, exporter, and wholesaler serving global markets. Certified by the Nepal Pashmina Industries Association (NPIA) and aligned with GOTS, SFA, and SGS-certified yarn standards, Rita Cashmere is committed to quality, sustainability, and ethical production. - March 06, 2026 - Rita Cashmere
Sue Phillips Reveals the Psychology of Scent — How Fragrance Can Transform Your Life, Relationships, and Career
Globally renowned fragrance expert Sue Phillips is redefining perfume as a powerful psychological tool that can enhance confidence, strengthen relationships, and elevate professional success. With over four decades in the luxury beauty industry, including serving as Vice President of Tiffany & Co. and creating iconic fragrances for Lancôme, Burberry, and more. - February 24, 2026 - Sue Phillips
Apparel Advisors Launches Enhanced "Strategic Initiatives" to Help Luxury Fashion Brands Navigate Supply Chain Volatility and DTC Expansion
Apparel Advisors, a premier consulting firm specializing in the luxury fashion and lifestyle sectors, today announced the expansion of its core service offerings with a new suite of Strategic Initiatives. Designed to address the growing complexities of the global fashion economy, these initiatives... - January 23, 2026 - Apparel Advisors
Mercury Dasha Launches AI-Driven Platform for Fashion Product Development
Mercury Dasha has introduced an AI-powered platform designed to streamline the fashion product development process. By integrating design, production, and market data, the platform aims to improve decision-making and reduce inefficiencies. The company is supported by Microsoft and is part of NVIDIA’s Inception Program. - January 15, 2026 - Mercury Dasha
Apex Digitizing Unveils 7-Point Quality Framework for Logo Embroidery Excellence
Apex Digitizing, with 12 years of embroidery digitizing expertise, announces its proprietary 7-Point Quality Framework to help businesses select optimal digitizing partners for brand consistency across apparel and promotional products. - December 14, 2025 - Apex Digitizing
Wild Azalea Boutique Sparks a Retail Reckoning: Founder Ashlyn Fraze’s Dream Upends the Boutique World
Wild Azalea Boutique, founded by Ashlyn Fraze, launched online and rapidly disrupted the boutique scene with a founder-led, customer-first approach. Anchored by Judy Blue Jeans, Risen Jeans, Myra, and Umgee, its denim-forward curation, clear fit guidance, editorial storytelling, and rapid feedback loops converted shoppers into evangelists and forced competitors to rethink buying, messaging, and service. - October 24, 2025 - Wild Azalea Boutique
Kai Blue & Co. Unveils “Open Ocean 2.0” - a Revised Release of the Popular OG Open Ocean Collection
Kai Blue & Co. launches Open Ocean 2.0, a revisited bamboo apparel and home collection inspired by the calm beauty of the sea. The line features buttery-soft zippies with foldover foot cuffs, pajamas, sleep dresses, nightgowns, bodysuits, twirl dresses, adult joggers, and a new range of bamboo pillowcases and blankets—including quilted and plush-backed styles. Designed for sustainable comfort and family matching, Open Ocean 2.0 blends coastal style with everyday softness for all ages. - October 24, 2025 - Kai Blue Co LLC
Grace & Fire Empowers Mothers in Rural Guatemala Through Ethical Fashion
Grace & Fire is a purpose-driven ethical fashion brand dedicated to creating opportunities for mothers in underserved villages of Guatemala. By blending traditional artisan weaving with sustainable leather craftsmanship, the company provides fair wages, dignified work, and long-term community support. Every purchase fuels a ripple effect: feeding families, funding education, and preserving cultural heritage for generations. - September 24, 2025 - Grace & Fire
Diamond Knitland Expands Global Knitwear Distribution with Sustainable Cashmere, Wool, and Yak Wool Collections from Nepal
Diamond Knitland, a Nepal-based knitwear manufacturer, announces the expansion of its global distribution network. With a workforce of 90% women, the company introduces sustainable collections of cashmere sweaters, wool jackets, pashmina scarves, bamboo knitwear, and yak wool blankets—designed for wholesale, boutiques, and private labels worldwide. - August 21, 2025 - Diamond Knitland
Matrix Controls Partners with Manufacturas Eliot, Enters South American Market
A major milestone in knitting automation as Colombia’s leading mill adopts fabric defect detection and knit monitoring technology. - July 02, 2025 - Matrix Controls Co Inc.
Adirelounge Launches "Spring Oasis Collection" — A Celebration of Color, Culture, and Sustainable Textiles
Adirelounge, a Nigerian-French textile company championing the preservation of indigenous dyeing traditions, proudly introduces the Spring Oasis Collection — a soulful range of hand-dyed Adire textiles crafted for fashion, accessory, and interior brands seeking ethical and culturally meaningful materials. - April 19, 2025 - Adire Lounge
All-Women Led AJG Fashion Consulting Addresses Critical Manufacturing Challenges for Growing Fashion Brands
Addressing critical manufacturing challenges in a changing global world. - March 26, 2025 - Alice James Global
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
AORA Athletics Launches in Dubai: A New Era of Performance and Sustainability in Activewear
AORA Athletics, a dynamic new activewear brand, is officially launching in Dubai on February 21, 2025. Fusing performance-driven design with sustainable practices, AORA Athletics is dedicated to helping individuals Own The Moment — whether in the gym, on the field, or during everyday movement. - February 06, 2025 - AORA Athletics
Danini Debuts New Menswear Collection at Dallas Market Center
Danini, a leading name in high-quality menswear, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Menswear Tradeshow at the Dallas Market Center from January 25 to January 27, 2025. Located at Showroom No. 7614 at the WTC Dallas, Danini will unveil its latest innovations and classic... - January 22, 2025 - Danini Menswear
Minnie Rose and Melissa Meyers Team Up to Launch Heartfelt Collection Benefiting Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
Minnie Rose is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Melissa Meyers, founder of The Glow Girl, that combines style with a powerful cause. This partnership began with a heartfelt message on social media that quickly blossomed into a meaningful connection. Minnie Rose founder Lisa... - November 27, 2024 - Minnie Rose, LLC
New 120v Hotronix Dual Air Fusion Creates Opportunity for More Decorators
Stahls' Hotronix announces the 120v model of the industry-leading Dual Air Fusion IQ® heat press, now available in addition to the existing 240v model. This new voltage offering is a significant advancement to the Hotronix® Dual Air Fusion IQ® heat press,making maximized heat printing more accessible to a wider range of apparel decorators, small businesses, and print shops of all sizes. - November 09, 2024 - Stahls'
Evo Vogue Redefines Luxury Streetwear: Premium, Affordable, and Uniquely Designed for Style Connoisseurs
Founded by CEO Vishav Kumar, Evo Vogue is setting a new benchmark in luxury streetwear with its premium, accessible, and intricately designed collections. Known for high-quality oversized tees, hoodies, and crop tops crafted from globally sourced materials, Evo Vogue balances high fashion with affordability. Focused on quality, exclusivity, and customer satisfaction, Evo Vogue has captivated India’s fashion enthusiasts and is eyeing global expansion. - November 05, 2024 - Evo Vogue
TOZZBIKE Announced Its New Surfer Culture Inspired Electric Kick-Bike Pipegun Sixteen
Following the success of Pipegun #1 electric kick-bike, TOZZ bike announced its second electric kick-bike Pipegun Sixteen with the same soul in different body. Life-style focused micro mobility brand TOZZBIKE announced their new surfer culture inspired electric kick-bike model Pipegun Sixteen, the second generation of the Pipegun family, following the success of Pipegun #1. - October 30, 2024 - TOZZ Bike
Minnie Rose Collaborates with Meaghan B Murphy to Launch Signature Collection Inspired by "Your Fully Charged Life"
Minnie Rose is excited to partner with longtime magazine editor and TV personality Meaghan B Murphy to launch a vibrant new collection inspired by her bestselling book, "Your Fully Charged Life." Each piece in this signature collection is thoughtfully designed to embody joy, positivity,... - August 22, 2024 - Minnie Rose, LLC
OMNIVISER Unveils Game-Changing AI for C-Suite Decision-Making
The launch of OMNIVISER's Executive Decision Intelligence software today will change the way decisions are made at the C-suite level. This proprietary software controls the power of advanced AI to transform complex data into actionable insights, helping executives make smarter, faster decisions in the growing competitive business landscape. - August 13, 2024 - OMNIVISER
Minnie Rose Launches “Shalom Sweater Project”: A Tribute to Legacy and Philanthropy
In a world where fashion often intersects with purpose, Minnie Rose stands out by effortlessly blending luxury with meaningful impact. Founded by visionary Lisa Shaller-Goldberg, the brand is celebrated for its exquisite cashmere and knitwear. Now, Minnie Rose is weaving a new thread into its... - August 07, 2024 - Minnie Rose, LLC
Stahls’ Hosts Global Company Meeting
Stahls’ recently held its biannual Global Meeting in Dillingen, Germany with over 40 members of its leadership team from four continents. - July 26, 2024 - Stahls'
Kuna Sportswear Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Innovative UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign aimed at bringing its innovative UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts to a broader audience. Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be the first to own these stylish, high-performance shirts at exclusive discounted... - July 08, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Unveils Bold New Designs for Long Sleeve UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear, the leader in adventure-ready apparel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new collection of long sleeve UPF 50+ shirts featuring bold and innovative designs. These new additions continue to blend style with high-performance functionality, perfect for fishing, hiking, and all... - June 28, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Launches: Wear the Adventure
A new sportswear company specializing in fishing and outdoor clothing has launched, introducing their innovative line of UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts. - June 27, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Renowned Artist Leigh Herndon Unveils LeighArtWear™ Brand, Transforming Wearable Art and Sustainability in Fashion
Award-winning artist Leigh Herndon is proud to announce her wearable art creations, designed from her original silk Japanese batik paintings, have evolved into the LeighArtWear™ brand. "As an artist, I've always sought to push boundaries. With LeighArtWear™, I've fused the world... - June 26, 2024 - Leigh Designs Naples LLC
Que Shebley Challenges Industry Giants with Bold, Anti-Bullying Stance Through Artistic Footwear
In a daring move that has captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and social justice advocates alike, independent shoe designer Que Shebley is standing up to bullying and the powerful grip of Fortune 500 brands. Shebley's latest venture, the "FP Project," is more than a collection of luxury footwear - it's a statement of defiance and empowerment. - May 30, 2024 - Shebley Group llc
SocksLane Introduces New Cotton Compression Elbow Braces in Convenient 2-Pack
SocksLane announces the launch of their new Cotton Compression Elbow Sleeves, available in a convenient 2-pack. Designed for superior support and comfort, these braces enhance performance and aid recovery, making them ideal for both athletic and everyday activities. Available for purchase online in various sizes to ensure a perfect fit. - May 28, 2024 - SocksLane
ANNA MORGUN Debuts New Loungewear Brand
From the runway to the loungewear fashion. ANNA MORGUN used all its social platforms to announce the launch of MORGUN brand. - February 09, 2024 - Anna Morgun
Happyprom Expands Collection of Dresses for 2024 Prom
Happyprom, one of the best retailers of custom gowns is ramping up the excitment of prom 2024 as it welcomes more dresses with trendy styles and colors. The store website is giving a sneak preview of the styles while also preparing for a massive online sale. Giels find the dresses and get a sneak... - December 08, 2023 - Happyprom
TOZZbike Announced the Upcoming "Pipegun Original" Electric Kick-Bike at the London EV Show 2023
TOZZbike, leading lifestyle e-mobility product designer and manufacturer, participated to London EV show and announced the upcoming product line including Pipegun Original. - December 06, 2023 - TOZZ Bike
Texas Minority-Veteran Owned Dominisii International Custom Apparel and Accessories Co. Makes a Mark in Fashion Industry
Dominisii Inc brings its expertise in apparel and accessories manufacturing to major brands and upcoming fashion designers. They specialize in custom apparel and their services include everything from consulting to manufacturing and distribution. They believe that custom apparel and accessories should be accessible to all. - November 25, 2023 - Dominisii
No44 Announces Successful Closure of Rethinking Denim Project and Launches Rei Jeans - 100% Sustainable Jeans
No44 is proud to announce the successful closure of its Rethinking Denim project and the launch of Rei Jeans – the brand's first 100% sustainable jeans. This marks a major step in No44's journey toward sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of its products. - October 15, 2023 - No44
Sustainable No Sew Leather Handbags – Proudly Made in New York Announced by AEHEE NEW YORK
AEHEE NEW YORK, an avant-garde in the world of eco-conscious fashion, is excited to introduce its inaugural masterpiece – the No Sew, Vegetable-Tanned Leather Handbag. This iconic creation does not just make a fashion statement; it embodies a commitment to sustainable luxury, an artistry deeply rooted in responsible craftsmanship. Handcrafted in New York, this handbag embodies AEHEE’s ethos, "Where Style Meets Sustainability." - September 02, 2023 - AEHEE NEW YORK
Couture Candy's Latest Offering: New MNM Couture Collection
Couture Candy, a leading online fashion destination, has announced the launch of the all-new MNM Couture Collection. This collection is set to redefine the realms of elegance and glamour, offering a blend of captivating designs, lavish fabrics, and impeccable artistry that is bound to resonate with... - August 24, 2023 - Couture Candy
LGBTQ+ T-Shirt Store Launches 2024 Election Collection
StressfullyYoursStore.com, a 100% LGBTQ+ owned and operated company, today launched its 2024 Election collection. The collection features a variety of t-shirts with designs that celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and advocate for equality and love. They are available in a variety of colors and... - June 16, 2023 - StressfullyYoursStore
Ameri Selections Unveils Captivating Fall Fashion Collection
Ameri Selections, a renowned fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new fall fashion line under the Ameri Mode brand. The collection features men's faux leather jackets, men's shirts, women's coats, faux leather jackets for women, women's tops and tunics, and chic, fashionable statement purses. - June 06, 2023 - Ameri Selections
Men’s USA Celebrates Over Two Decades of Providing Quality Men's Suits, Tuxedos, Shoes, and Dress Shirts
Men’s USA, a leading online retailer specializing in men's suits, tuxedos, shoes, and dress shirts, is proud to announce over two decades of providing quality products and exceptional customer service to men across the United States and beyond. Since its founding in 2001, It has been... - May 18, 2023 - Men's USA
Revolution Brands International Acquires Micro-Mobility Manufacturer MEKA Inc.
MEKA Inc. is a SF-based micro-mobility firm founded in 2021 by Sophia Tung and Wing Chuen Lam. Recently, Revolution Brands International acquired MEKA to accelerate its micro-mobility lineup by merging MEKA's tech and Revolution Brands' distribution capabilities. - May 15, 2023 - SimplyEV
FlaxLin Eco Textiles Launches Sustainable Home Textiles and Sleepwear Made in Europe
FlaxLin Eco Textiles has launched their new website, offering a range of ethically produced linen products for the home and bedroom. All of their products are made from eco-friendly materials sourced from European growers using sustainable farming practices. The company is committed to transparency and ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for workers. - May 12, 2023 - FLAXLIN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ
Free Country Hits 55 Million Plastic Bottles Saved from Landfills
Free Country, the outdoor clothing company, is proud to announce their FreeCycle® collection featuring Repreve® recycled materials has saved more than 55 million plastic bottles from landfills since its launch in 2019. This milestone represents a significant step towards Free Country's goal... - May 05, 2023 - Free Country
Multicraft & ROQ.US Announce Grand Opening of New Showroom in Chicago – 1907: The Chicago Printeasy
Major supplier of screen printing supplies Multicraft, Inc. and ROQ.US, provider of the finest automatic digital & screen printing equipment in the market, are coming together to launch a brand-new showroom in the Chicagoland area and invite You to the Grand Opening (coordinated by MADE Lab) March 31, 2023. - March 09, 2023 - ROQ.US
Sona Signature Unveils Its New and Extensive Collection of Uniforms
Introducing Sona Signature, an experienced uniform manufacturer and uniform supplier that has been providing quality uniforms for businesses and industries. - March 08, 2023 - Sona Signature
Grimco & ROQ.US Enter Agreement to Expand & Elevate the Decorated Apparel Industry Across the U.S.
Print and sign industry legend Grimco and ROQ.US, leading supplier of the most cutting-edge automatic digital and screen printing equipment in the world, unite to make ROQ machines widely available across the United States. - March 03, 2023 - ROQ.US
Inktavo and ROQ.US Announces Partnership to Advance the Apparel Decoration Industry
Inktavo, a provider of software solutions for the apparel decoration industry, and ROQ.US, a provider of automated digital & screen printing equipment, have joined forces to bring new innovation and inspire unseen growth to the field, further reinforcing both companies as key players in the... - March 02, 2023 - ROQ.US