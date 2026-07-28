Recent Headlines
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Summer Travel Dash Cam Sale
Limited-time promotions offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams during the height of the summer road trip season. - July 22, 2026 - THINKWARE
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Shaanxi Sefon Launches Advanced SVR Line Automatic Voltage Regulator to Strengthen Global Power Stability
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. has officially introduced its newly developed SVR (Step Voltage Regulator) Line Automatic Voltage Regulator, a high-performance solution designed to improve voltage stability, enhance power quality, and ensure reliable electricity distribution across... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Advanced Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Substation for Rapid Power Restoration and Grid Support
SEFON, a professional manufacturer of power transmission and distribution equipment, proudly announces its advanced Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Substation, designed to provide fast, reliable, and flexible power solutions for utilities, industrial facilities, renewable energy projects, and emergency... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Advanced Box-Type Substation Solutions for Reliable Power Distribution Worldwide
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of electrical power equipment, has announced the availability of its advanced Box-Type Substation solutions, designed to provide safe, efficient, and reliable power distribution for industrial, commercial, renewable energy,... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi Sefon at ELEKTRO 2026: Advancing Global Growth Through Innovation
The 34th International Exhibition for Electrical Equipment, Lighting Engineering and Building Automation (ELEKTRO 2026) took place at the Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Center in Moscow, Russia. As an invited exhibitor, Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. presented its flagship... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Expands Global Reach with Advanced Power Distribution and Voltage Regulation Solutions
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a leading Chinese manufacturer of power transmission and distribution equipment, continues to strengthen its presence in international markets by providing reliable, energy-efficient, and customized electrical solutions for utilities, industrial... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Voltage Regulator Enhances Power Quality and Grid Reliability
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a professional manufacturer of power distribution and voltage regulation solutions, is proud to introduce its advanced Voltage Regulator series, designed to improve power quality, stabilize voltage fluctuations, and ensure reliable electricity... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Advanced Single-Phase Automatic Voltage Regulator to Enhance Power Stability and Equipment Protection
Shaanxi Sefon Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a leading manufacturer of power distribution and voltage regulation equipment, recently announced the availability of its advanced Single-Phase Automatic Voltage Regulator (AVR), designed to provide reliable voltage stabilization, improve power... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Mobile Substation Solution to Support Oilfield Electrification and Diesel Reduction Initiatives
As global energy industries continue their transition toward cleaner and more efficient operations, Shaanxi Sefon Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON) is introducing its Mobile Substation Solution designed to support oilfield electrification projects and reduce reliance on diesel-powered temporary... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Fourth of July and Canada Day Deals
Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of the summer holiday travel season. - July 02, 2026 - THINKWARE
Better Earth to Showcase Touch-Free Dispensers and Next-Generation Compostable Cutlery at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show
Better Earth will showcase its new Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and compostable Pressed Bamboo Fiber and PHA cutlery solutions at NRA Show 2026, Booth 3582 in the South Building. Designed for high-volume foodservice environments, the system helps reduce waste, improve hygiene, and support compliance while maintaining operational efficiency and guest experience. - July 01, 2026 - Better Earth
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Challenges Australia's Dash Cam Subscription Model with Long-Term Complimentary Connected Services
Extended connected service offerings help reduce the ongoing costs of connected dash cam ownership - June 27, 2026 - THINKWARE
Rubber B Announces Swiss-Made Vulcanized Rubber Strap System for Tudor Pelagos FXD
Rubber B has launched a Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber strap system engineered specifically for the fixed-bar architecture of the Tudor Pelagos FXD. Featuring a proprietary "blocked integration" design, the strap provides a flawless, flush fit without requiring a pass-through method or any physical modifications to the watch case. Manufactured in Switzerland, the saltwater- and UV-resistant straps are available in Black, Navy Blue, Military Green, and White. - June 24, 2026 - Rubber B LCC
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Prime Day Savings Across Award-Winning Dash Cam Lineup
Amazon Prime Day promotions offer savings on THINKWARE's Q200, ARC Series, and flagship U3000 PRO dash cams. - June 20, 2026 - THINKWARE
Maximizing ROI and Resilience in Smart Buildings with IEI iRM + iVEC
IEI Technology USA Corp. today released a case study showing how its iRM (Remote Management Platform) and iVEC virtualization technology helped a leading Taiwanese Smart Home System Integrator reduce system recovery time from days to under four minutes, while raising Smart Building certification... - June 19, 2026 - IEI Technology USA Corp.
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Father’s Day Sales on Dash Cam Lineup
Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer discounts on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of Father’s Day and the summer driving season. - June 13, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Expands Australia Lineup with Launch of TOY2KD Dash Cam
Dual-channel 2K recording, Sony STARVIS sensor, and intelligent parking modes deliver reliable everyday protection for Australian drivers. - June 13, 2026 - THINKWARE
VSSoccer Opens Early Access on the Meta Quest Store — Every Match is a Boss Fight
BeFootball launches VSSoccer Early Access on Meta Quest 3 and 3S — the first native VR sport inspired by football. Phase 1: beat the AI. Phase 2 (June 15): compete against humans during the FIFA World Cup window. Free to download. - June 04, 2026 - BeFootball
Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Memorial Day and Victoria Day Sales on ARC Series Dash Cams
Limited-time offers in the U.S. and Canada deliver savings on select ARC dash cams ahead of the holiday weekend kicking off summer. - May 20, 2026 - THINKWARE
Toradex Announces Launch of Zinnia Gateway: The Industrial Edge AI Platform Built for Seamless Deployment and Scalability
Toradex, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of the Zinnia Gateway, an advanced industrial edge AI platform. - May 08, 2026 - Toradex
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Early Mother’s Day Promotion on ARC Line of Dash Cams
Limited-time U.S. offers deliver savings on ARC 700, ARC 900 and U3000 ahead of Mother’s Day. - April 30, 2026 - THINKWARE
AME-3D Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
AME-3D is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team, with Jamie Corden promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Morris stepping into the role of Operations Director. - April 23, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Capabilities with FDM 3D Printing
Sheffield product development powerhouse AME-3D has expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of fast, cost-effective FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) 3D printing, strengthening its support for early-stage product development and functional testing. The addition of FDM... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Its Materials Offering with Advanced Windform® Composite Materials, Enabling High-Performance SLS Parts for Demanding Industries
AME-3D has expanded its additive manufacturing offering with the introduction of Windform® composite materials by CRP Technology, enabling UK customers to easily access high-performance 3D-printed parts ideal for demanding applications in the most advanced industry sectors. Recognised for... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Appoints Jamie Corden as Sales & Marketing Director
Jamie joins AME from Materialise, where he led a UK-wide sales team delivering advanced 3D-printing solutions, and is seen as a strategic hire for the future. - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
Pro‑Tek5™ Introduces 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, Delivering Robust High‑Speed Data Protection for Critical Equipment
Pro‑Tek5™ today announced the 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, a next‑generation signal isolation solution engineered to protect high‑speed Ethernet links while maintaining full 10G performance. “We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Pro‑Tek5 product line with the... - April 07, 2026 - HALO Electronics
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Big Spring Sale on Select Dash Cam Models
Limited-time U.S. promotion features an additional 10% cart discount on select models - March 27, 2026 - THINKWARE
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals... - February 12, 2026 - IEWC
THINKWARE Announces Valentine’s Day Promotional Pricing Across ARC Series and U3000 Dash Cam Lineup
The company's newest dash cams and accessories will be on sale for a limited time. - February 11, 2026 - THINKWARE
IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the... - February 09, 2026 - IEWC
GeekLand Unveils the GK-WM1519T: A Powerhouse Android 15 POS Kiosk Designed to Transform the Self-Service Experience
GeekLand USA, LLC, a leading provider of industrial-grade Android and Windows solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the GK-WM1519T. This 15.6-inch Android POS Self-Service Kiosk is a professional-grade, all-in-one terminal engineered to serve as the high-performance heart of modern retail storefronts, fast-food counters, and interactive kiosk stations. - February 09, 2026 - Geekland USA, LLC
Fallout 76 Content Creators Go All-in for Charity at El Gato Pub Poker Invitational
El Gato Pub is excited to announce the first-ever Gato Pub Poker Invitational, kicking off the “From Paw to Plate” charity campaign in support of Feeding America. This high-stakes event brings together Fallout 76 content creators for a lively poker tournament during Helvetia’s... - January 20, 2026 - El Gato Pub
PESTEZE® Introduces Reflective Bird Deterrent Rods for Year-Round Outdoor Spaces
New blue reflective rods support humane, eco-friendly bird management in outdoor living areas. - January 01, 2026 - Pesteze Imtek Environmental Corporation
FSN Medical Technologies Launches FM-E3205D Series, Its First MiniLED Medical-Grade Display
FSN Medical Technologies announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, the company’s first miniLED medical-grade monitor. Designed for surgical and clinical use, the display delivers improved brightness uniformity, contrast control, and image stability to support accurate medical imaging in demanding healthcare environments. - December 28, 2025 - FSN Medical Technologies
THINKWARE Announces Christmas & New Year Deals on Top Dash Cams
Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams are on sale to close out 2025. - December 24, 2025 - THINKWARE
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs
Bouncy Bean Brings Cozy Chaos and Chill Vibes to PC This Year
A low-stress physics idle game about bouncing beans, colorful ingredients, and soup. - December 17, 2025 - BINXtv
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
SINSMART Launches New 14″ Rugged AI Laptop SIN-S1414E with Thunderbolt 4 for Industrial, Outdoor & Defense Applications
Global rugged computing industrial PC solution provider SINSMART today announced the release of the SIN-S1414E, a next-generation rugged AI laptop designed for industrial automation, military operations, surveying, field exploration, emergency response and other mission-critical environments. Combining “AI-native performance + military-grade protection,” the SIN-S1414E redefines what rugged mobile computing can achieve under extreme conditions. - December 12, 2025 - Hangzhou Dongtian Technology Co., Ltd.
Toradex Introduces Two New Computer Module Families for Ultra-Compact Industrial and IoT Applications
Toradex launches compact OSM & Lino modules for high-volume IoT—i.MX91/i.MX93, industrial-grade reliability, software support and OTA. - December 08, 2025 - Toradex
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology