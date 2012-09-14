PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

Vision-Box: Another Step Towards Automated Travel in New Zealand Auckland Airport is enhancing the experience for international travellers with the launch of new automated pre-security gates. - December 04, 2019 - Vision-Box

Ahlers EDV Systeme Distributes IoTize Wireless Solutions IoTize SAS, suppliers of instant wireless solutions for microcontroller-based electronics and industrial systems, announced Ahlers EDV Systeme GmbH as its first regional distributor dedicated to the German, Swiss and Austrian markets. “We are very happy to announce that Ahlers will be representing... - November 30, 2019 - IoTize SAS

ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network

THINKWARE Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials Thinkware is offering major promotional sales from November 25th through December 1st. - November 24, 2019 - THINKWARE

Toradex Releases Over-The-Air Updates for TorizonCore Under Its Toradex Labs Innovation Brand Toradex aims to deliver software updates remotely by publishing critical OS updates to customers with devices running TorizonCore, an easy to use industrial grade Linux OS. - November 23, 2019 - Toradex

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

New at Online-Devices.com: IA-2668-E - Ethernet Controlled & Ready to Go Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices

FLARES 2.0 Establishes Low-Gee Skyhook Record Hood Tech staff noted record-low capture loads for a fixed-wing aircraft recovery from free-flight. "Soft-arrest Skyhook recovery with FLARES enables opportunities for fixed-wing aircraft that were not originally designed with Skyhook-recovery in mind," explains Hood Tech engineer and 1999 Skyhook co-inventor, Cory Roeseler. With FLARES, a long endurance UAV enjoys the benefits of VTOL without having to carry its VTOL claptrap for the entire flight. - November 19, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

AKVIS ArtWork 12.0 Photo to Painting Effects: Faster Than Ever AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS ArtWork, photo to painting software with a wide variety of artistic effects. Version 12.0 brings the accelerated effects, new tools, improved Batch Processing and Text features; provides compatibility with macOS Catalina and recently updated image editors; offers support for more RAW files, bug fixes, and better program stability. - November 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

Vision-Box Launches the New Production Facility in Aboboda (PT) Vision-Box celebrates the opening of the new manufacturing and logistics facility in Abóboda, Greater Lisbon - November 15, 2019 - Vision-Box

Sencore Continues to Expand the MRD & AG 6000 Platform with a Recent Software Release UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore

PacknWood Food Service Supplier Launches New Size of Eco-Friendly Sugarcane Plate PacknWood is excited to announce now offer one of its newest products: Bio n Chic Sugarcane Plate - 6.3" x 6.3". The new 6.3 inch by 6.3 inch size is now available due to high demand. Hotel operators, food trucks, and event caterers often request a smaller plate for wedding hors d'oeuvres,... - November 13, 2019 - PacknWood

IoT Tech Expo: Lanner and NodeWeaver to Demo Joint IIoT Solution for Simplified Management and Orchestration of Edge Applications Joint solution merges NodeWeaver’s edge cloud software with Lanner's x86 IoT Gateway hardware, creating a turnkey platform for deploying and managing IoT in a variety of environments. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

AVTECH Software, Inc Named One of “The 10 Innovative Companies Disrupting Sensor Technology” by Insights Success Magazine AVTECH noted for its wide range of robust and affordable monitors and sensors that help proactively monitor facilities to prevent environment-related downtime and damage. - November 12, 2019 - AVTECH Software

PacknWood Now Sells Eco-Friendly Wheat Straws PacknWood is pleased to offer new cocktail and long-sized wheat straws. The new wheat straws offered from PacknWood are made entirely from wheat. The wheat straws are environmentally-friendly, compostable, and biodegradable. Each straw is toxin-free and better for the Earth, too. Unlike some other eco-friendly... - November 12, 2019 - PacknWood

AKVIS Updates Four Image Enhancement Programs for Windows & Mac AKVIS announces the update of 4 photo correction programs: Enhancer, HDRFactory, Noise Buster, and Refocus. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, and other improvements. - November 10, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Integrated Servo Motor Cuts Costs & Saves Space AMCI's new SV160E2 integrated servo motor eliminates the need for a separate servo drive, controller, motor, and cabling. No software is needed either. All programming is done using the PLC's native software, so there’s nothing to buy or learn. - November 10, 2019 - AMCI

Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity

Lanner’s V3S Becomes First Rugged Vehicle PC on Milestone Marketplace with Pre-Certified LTE Connectivity Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America

A New Tiny 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O Device is Now Available at Online-Devices: IA-1214-U A new enhanced 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O device designed by Intelligent Appliance, is now available for purchase on Online-Devices.com. - November 06, 2019 - online-devices

Brimrose AOTF Spectrometer Selected for the Second Moon Mission A Brimrose AOTF spectrometer will once again support an upcoming lunar landing. This one will be included as part of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER. The second Brimrose spectrometer will also be deployed as part of NASA’s NIRVSS program, which stands for... - November 06, 2019 - Brimrose

11Giraffes Selects Lanner for Hardware and Managed Fulfillment Services Lanner will provide 11Giraffes with an end-to-end managed hardware program which includes media player hardware manufacturing, software integration & testing, stocking, order processing and drop shipment directly to end-customer. - November 05, 2019 - Lanner America

Headless D - Dungeon Crawler Game for People in a Hurry Headless D - free dungeon crawler game on iOs and Android with simple controls and real-time action. It’s a perfect single-player game for people in a hurry. - November 02, 2019 - ByteyBeasts

AKVIS Releases New Frame Collection: Get Back to Nature with Wildlife Frames AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new Wildlife Pack, a picture frame collection to beautify photographs. The set offers 100 ready-to-use templates inspired by forest walks, camping holidays, and outdoor adventuring. - November 01, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Greg Miiller Assumes Role of Vice President of Engineering and New Business Development Greg Miiller, former Vice President of Operations for the Savant Group, has been recently named the Vice President of Engineering and New Business Development for the Savant Group. In this new role, Miiller will bring his extensive experience in cultivating strong relationships in the lubrication industry... - November 01, 2019 - Savant Group

Shipments of 5G Smartphones Will Surge to 900 Million Units in 2024 Says The Information Network 5G smartphones will increase from just 13 million units in 2019 to 900 million in 2024, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - November 01, 2019 - The Information Network

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates VTOL Operations in a Forest Clearing Hood Tech’s next generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) this month demonstrated flight operations from a 200 foot forest clearing, surrounded by 60-140 foot trees. A fixed-wing UAV was launched into flight and recovered from flight, both operations occurring above the tree-tops. “We... - October 31, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

The Latest Feature Release for Sencore’s MRD 7000 Pushes the Boundaries of the Flagship IRD Platform Cutting-edge feature set taken to the next level. - October 31, 2019 - Sencore

Eco-Friendly Hotel Food Service Retailer PacknWood to Exhibit at The Hotel Experience PacknWood is excited to be an exhibitor at The Hotel Experience at the Javits Center in New York City. The Javits Center is located at 429 11th Avenue, just over half a mile from the PacknWood showroom and office. Participants are invited to come see all of the hotel and food service supplies PacknWood... - October 30, 2019 - PacknWood

AKVIS Sketch Video 5.0 for Adobe & EDIUS: Now Compatible with macOS Catalina AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Sketch Video, powerful video-to-cartoon software. Version 5.0 provides full compatibility with macOS Catalina (10.15) and Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 as well as improves compatibility with EDIUS Pro and fixes some stability and interface issues. - October 27, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Sungale Redefines the Digital Photo Frame with Its New Cloud Frame Model – CPF1051+ Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for being a pioneer of the digital photo frame, continues to make innovations in the market. Today Sungale is introducing a new 10” model, the CPF1051+, bringing highly requested new features and specs to the category, like a high resolution IPS Touch Display, internal battery and simplified setup. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale

Sungale Releases New Brand Alpha Digital with Models KS782 and KS1016 for Focused Digital Photo Frame Experience Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for pioneering the mass market digital photo frame, is bringing a new twist on its Cloud Frame product line. Today Sungale is introducing its Alpha Digital brand Cloud Frame line, bringing enhanced new features like a high resolution IPS Touchscreen, an internal battery for portable use, and a simplified setup. As a part of the Alpha Digital Line though, the interface has been simplified so anyone can easily use it. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale

Turner Designs Introduces a Lower Detection Limit Turbidity Plus Sensor with Integrated Wiper Turner Designs’ Turbidity Plus sensor with Integrated Wiper now with lower detection limits. - October 17, 2019 - Turner Designs, Inc.

AKVIS Updates 8 Programs: AirBrush 7.0, Charcoal 4.0, Draw 8.0, OilPaint 9.0, Pastel 5.0, Points 5.0, Sketch 22, Watercolor 5.0 AKVIS announces the update of 8 artistic programs: AirBrush, Charcoal, Draw, OilPaint, Pastel, Points, Sketch, and Watercolor. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, improved Text/Watermark features in the Decoration tab, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, etc. - October 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Gamry Instruments to Participate in a Presentation at NACE Corrosion 2020 NACE Corrosion 2020 to feature a presentation by Gamry Instruments’ David Loveday. - October 16, 2019 - Gamry Instruments

Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network

Toradex Announces General Availability for Its Apalis SoM Based on the NXP i.MX 8QuadMax Applications Processor Toradex announced general availability for its Apalis SoM based on the NXP i.MX 8QM SoC, highest performance variation of the i.MX 8 family. - October 12, 2019 - Toradex

New York: JFK's Terminal One Launches Facial Recognition Boarding with Vision-Box JFK’s Terminal One unveils common-use biometric boarding platform by leading provider Vision-Box. - October 09, 2019 - Vision-Box

5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

FLARES 2.0 Logs 106 Consecutive Flights with a Perfect Safety Record FLARES 2.0, Hood Tech’s “Flying Launch and Recovery System” has accumulated 106 consecutive flights with a perfect safety record, in 2019. Dating back to January of 2019, Hood Tech staff has torture-tested the system in wind gusts to 30mph, at density altitude of 9,600 feet, and in... - October 08, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Vecow Embedded Engines Are Ready to Support 5G Networks Featuring leading computing performance, supporting 5G networks, smart manageability, industrial-grade reliability, system-oriented integration, Vecow embedded engines is your trusted solution for any mission-critical real-time AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. - October 08, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.