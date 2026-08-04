Recent Headlines
Within Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
SMC to exhibit at ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA on July 28-30
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo, July 28-30, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2555 to learn about innovative automation, fluid control, and contamination prevention technologies that support medical... - July 18, 2026 - SMC
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Shaanxi Sefon Launches Advanced SVR Line Automatic Voltage Regulator to Strengthen Global Power Stability
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. has officially introduced its newly developed SVR (Step Voltage Regulator) Line Automatic Voltage Regulator, a high-performance solution designed to improve voltage stability, enhance power quality, and ensure reliable electricity distribution across... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Advanced Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Substation for Rapid Power Restoration and Grid Support
SEFON, a professional manufacturer of power transmission and distribution equipment, proudly announces its advanced Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Substation, designed to provide fast, reliable, and flexible power solutions for utilities, industrial facilities, renewable energy projects, and emergency... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Advanced Box-Type Substation Solutions for Reliable Power Distribution Worldwide
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of electrical power equipment, has announced the availability of its advanced Box-Type Substation solutions, designed to provide safe, efficient, and reliable power distribution for industrial, commercial, renewable energy,... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi Sefon at ELEKTRO 2026: Advancing Global Growth Through Innovation
The 34th International Exhibition for Electrical Equipment, Lighting Engineering and Building Automation (ELEKTRO 2026) took place at the Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Center in Moscow, Russia. As an invited exhibitor, Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. presented its flagship... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Expands Global Reach with Advanced Power Distribution and Voltage Regulation Solutions
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a leading Chinese manufacturer of power transmission and distribution equipment, continues to strengthen its presence in international markets by providing reliable, energy-efficient, and customized electrical solutions for utilities, industrial... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Voltage Regulator Enhances Power Quality and Grid Reliability
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a professional manufacturer of power distribution and voltage regulation solutions, is proud to introduce its advanced Voltage Regulator series, designed to improve power quality, stabilize voltage fluctuations, and ensure reliable electricity... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Advanced Single-Phase Automatic Voltage Regulator to Enhance Power Stability and Equipment Protection
Shaanxi Sefon Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a leading manufacturer of power distribution and voltage regulation equipment, recently announced the availability of its advanced Single-Phase Automatic Voltage Regulator (AVR), designed to provide reliable voltage stabilization, improve power... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Mobile Substation Solution to Support Oilfield Electrification and Diesel Reduction Initiatives
As global energy industries continue their transition toward cleaner and more efficient operations, Shaanxi Sefon Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON) is introducing its Mobile Substation Solution designed to support oilfield electrification projects and reduce reliance on diesel-powered temporary... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
SMC to Exhibit at Automate, Booth #3105
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Automate 2026 (June 22–25, Chicago) at Booth #3105, highlighting wireless valve systems and auto switches that reduce wiring complexity, 4BAR (58 PSI) solutions that help lower energy consumption, Air Management Systems for real-time monitoring and optimized compressed air use, and end effectors designed for both collaborative and industrial robotic applications. - June 17, 2026 - SMC
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
Quoizel Promotes Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales; Mass Merchant, Blending Strategic Vision with Deep Retail Expertise
Quoizel has promoted Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales – Mass Merchant. A lighting industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience, Shatzel has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and driving strategic growth initiatives since joining Quoizel in 2023. In her new role, she will lead the company's Mass Merchant sales channel and oversee key retail partnerships. - June 03, 2026 - Quoizel
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
STS Defence Sponsors Gosport Marine Festival
STS Defence is delighted to sponsor Gosport Marine Festival, taking place on Saturday, 16th May. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming many visitors to a day of free activities and community engagement. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
STS Defence Supports HMS Collingwood Open Day as Official Sponsor
STS Defence is proud to sponsor the HMS Collingwood Open Day, taking place on Saturday, 4th July. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming thousands of visitors for a day of entertainment, community engagement, and a unique insight into life within the Royal Navy. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
1X Technologies Celebrates 11 Years of American Innovation on the Eve of the USA's 250th Anniversary
1X Technologies celebrates its 11th anniversary on May 15, 2026 — the eve of America’s 250th birthday. Founded in 2015 as a robotics and AI hardware company, 1X pioneered dexterous humanoid systems years ahead of competitors. Key milestones include the 2018 “Eye Opening” video, championing U.S. reindustrialization in 2019, the largest floating solar array in 2022, and full integrated robotics platforms in 2025. The company unveils a special America 250 logo and shares its full history. - May 15, 2026 - 1X Technologies
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
The Shepherd Chemical Company Announces 2026 Senior Leadership Team
The Shepherd Chemical Company has announced its 2026 Senior Leadership Team, aligning expertise across R&D, operations, supply chain, and commercial strategy to support innovation and long-term value creation. The updated team reinforces Shepherd’s commitment to collaboration, sustainability, and solving complex challenges across global industries. - April 22, 2026 - The Shepherd Chemical Company
P.L. Light Systems Celebrates 45 Years of Horticultural Lighting Leadership in North America
P.L. Light Systems is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a North American manufacturer of commercial horticultural lighting systems. This milestone represents 45 years of stimulating, supporting, and sustaining growth in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). - April 18, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
After Decades of Green Building, the Planet is Still Warming. Industry Leaders Gather in Seattle to Ask What Comes Next.
Twenty years after the launch of the Living Building Challenge, architects, designers, and climate leaders will gather in Seattle for Living Future 2026 to confront a difficult question: despite decades of green building progress, emissions from the built environment remain dangerously high. The conference will explore how the industry must move beyond incremental sustainability toward regenerative systems that restore ecosystems and communities. - April 05, 2026 - Living Future
SMC Corporation of America Welcomes Global Opening of New Japan Technical Center, Advancing Innovation and Business Continuity for Customers Worldwide
SMC Corporation has opened its new Japan Technical Center in Kashiwa, Japan, expanding global R&D and strengthening collaboration among its worldwide technical hubs. Housing 1,300 engineers, the facility enhances innovation, business continuity, and support for advanced automation solutions for customers across global markets, including North America. - March 26, 2026 - SMC
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
Evluma Launches RoadMax Edge Streetlight Series, Advancing Urban Illumination and Energy Efficiency
Modular design and advanced optics reduce energy usage and service requirements while improving roadway visibility. - February 13, 2026 - Evluma LED Lighting
FSN Medical Technologies Launches FM-E3205D Series, Its First MiniLED Medical-Grade Display
FSN Medical Technologies announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, the company’s first miniLED medical-grade monitor. Designed for surgical and clinical use, the display delivers improved brightness uniformity, contrast control, and image stability to support accurate medical imaging in demanding healthcare environments. - December 28, 2025 - FSN Medical Technologies
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
ASIX Launches Next-Generation AX58101 EtherCAT SubDevice Controller
AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, and supports ESC port 0/2 switching, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topology designs. - October 11, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
1X Technologies, LLC Reaffirms Exclusive Rights to Its Federally Registered "1X" Trademark Family
1X Technologies, LLC, a pioneering force in high-performance electrical and electronic manufacturing & distribution since its founding in 2015, today reaffirmed its sole and exclusive ownership of its federally registered trademarks, including "1XTECH" (U.S. Reg. No. 7,771,161) and... - October 11, 2025 - 1X Technologies
New Report Warns of Hidden Air Pollution Risks from Expanding Data Center Infrastructure in the United States
A newly published article on AirPurifiers.com unveils growing concerns over the environmental and public health impacts of large data centers — especially in communities located near these energy-intensive facilities. It takes a look at the US cities that are seeing the most significant air quality impacts from these data centers, and what communities can do about it. - October 01, 2025 - AirPurifiers.com
Pattison ID Hosts Job Fair to Power North Texas Manufacturing and Create High Skill Careers
A leader in the brand identity and sign manufacturing industry is bringing more jobs to North Texas and looking for over 50 job seekers to join their Fort Worth facility in the areas of fabrication, welding, general assembly, technical design and project management. - September 15, 2025 - Pattison ID
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Communication and USB PTP Timestamp Technologies at IAS 2025
ASIX is set to showcase its latest industrial Ethernet ICs, multifunction I/O bridges, IO-Link software stack, and USB PTP hardware timestamp solutions at IAS 2025 in Shanghai. - September 12, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
STS Defence Celebrates New Apprentice Intake, Strengthening Its Commitment to Future Engineering Talent
STS Defence is pleased to announce the arrival of its 2025 cohort of apprentices, reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to developing the next generation of engineering professionals. - September 06, 2025 - STS Defence
STS Defence Welcomes 2025 Graduate Cohort, Reinforcing Commitment to UK Engineering Innovation
STS Defence is proud to welcome the 2025 cohort of university graduates, marking the beginning of their professional careers within the organisation. - September 05, 2025 - STS Defence
STS Defence Joins Global Effort for World Clean-up Day
STS Defence is proud to take part in World Clean-up Day this September, joining millions around the globe in a united effort to promote a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment. - September 05, 2025 - STS Defence
SMC Exhibits at The Clean Show – Orlando, FL, August 23 – 26, 2025
The Clean Show is the world’s premier trade show for the laundry, dry cleaning and textile services industries returns to Orlando with an expanded show floor, more international exhibitors, dynamic education, and the debut of the Innovation Awards, highlighting trends, standards, and innovations defining the future of textile care. Visit SMC Corporation of America at booth 1387 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL from August 23 – 26. - August 20, 2025 - SMC Corporation of America
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Jameson Launches Air Boost Add-On for Award-Winning Fiber Driver
Jameson launches the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on for its award-winning Fiber Driver, designed to tackle tough FTTH installs. Engineered for high-friction conduit runs, Air Boost adds speed and power without replacing fiber blowing systems. Compatible with 10mm–19mm ducts and standard air compressors, it’s built for fast, efficient fiber drops. Now available through authorized distributors. - July 24, 2025 - Jameson, LLC
STS Defence Going the "Extra Mile" for the Rowans Hospice
Gosport-based defence technology company STS Defence is gearing up to take part in the Extra Mile Challenge, a 500-mile cycling relay in four different countries - France, Luxembourg, Germany and Switzerland from 19-21 September. - July 24, 2025 - STS Defence
SMC Exhibits at ADLM (AACC), Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, IL; July 29–31
The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2025 Clinical Lab Expo (formerly known as the AACC Clinical Lab Expo) is bringing its flagship meeting back to Chicago with the Clinical Lab portion from July 29-31. Each year, global leaders spanning chemistry, molecular diagnostics, spectrometry, translational medicine, laboratory management, and more come together to discuss the cutting-edge science technology featuring 850+ exhibitors and showcasing over 200+ new products. - July 24, 2025 - SMC Corporation of America
GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Sosai Renewables Wins Ashden Award 2025
Sosai Renewable Energies (“Sosai”) has won a prestigious Ashden Award for its outstanding workrenewable energy technologies that provide off-grid energy solutions to communities and businesses in rural northern Nigeria, such as solar home units, solar mini grids, working as Climate Smart Villages, and solar for productive use. Winners of the 2025 Ashden Awards were revealed at the Royal Geographical Society in London on June 11. - July 05, 2025 - Sosai Renewable Energies Company
Quoizel Promotes Rising Star Celine Diz to Product Manager, Blending Creative Vision with Strategic Discipline
Quoizel, a leading name in residential decorative lighting, is proud to announce the promotion of Celine Diz to the role of Product Manager. With a rare blend of creative ingenuity and analytical precision, Celine brings a unique right- and left-brain approach to product development that positions... - June 27, 2025 - Quoizel
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. Join Forces to Drive Innovation
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. have joined forces and will combine their products, technology solutions, and engineering expertise to deliver world-class innovation. This collaboration brings together two leaders in outdoor LED lighting technology, each with a reputation for delivering cutting-edge products and reliable solutions. - June 26, 2025 - Evluma LED Lighting
Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing
SeaLife has introduced the all-new SportDiver S, an underwater smartphone housing designed for divers & snorklers of all abilities. The new compact housing dives to a depth of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model, the new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones. - June 11, 2025 - SeaLife
Tektite Genome Drives Sustainable Innovation in Nanotechnology
Tektite Genome advances sustainable biotech, expanding its range of eco-friendly products through 2027 to meet rising consumer demand. Focusing on nanotechnology & molecular biology, they're developing efficient cleaning & health solutions. Tektite also launched the Bio-Rejuvenation Center, offering advanced cancer treatments & gene therapy, integrating research with patient care. - June 01, 2025 - Tektite Genome