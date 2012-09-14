PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless
ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL series. With a CRI of 98, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 97. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are close to natural light. The GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL... - December 19, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.
Log Tag Recorders company in Auckland, New Zealand sells several very good and very popular data recorders that are battery powered with no easy way to replace the batteries. Invisco has changed that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco
For homeowners who have a garage with a door with no windows, there is now a new answer to the question about what it would take to add windows. Here is the latest answer to that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco
New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE. - December 15, 2019 - Inmark Enterprises, Inc.
PowerCharge™, a subsidiary of Moser Services Group, LLC, stays ahead of the EV charging market by introducing a new commercial electric vehicle charging station: Pro-Lightning Series.
PowerCharge™ has designed their new Pro-Lightning Series to be powerful, durable, and flexible. These heavy-duty... - December 15, 2019 - PowerCharge
The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit
MaxBotix Inc. recently released a wide beam version of the WR sensor line. Wider beams allow for better obstacle detection. - December 12, 2019 - MaxBotix Inc.
Solar FlexRack’s G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Pender County Solar Power Plant. - December 12, 2019 - Solar FlexRack
Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC
Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace
Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., a global manufacturer of industrial fans and blowers, announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Toronto Buildings Show-2019. - November 28, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc., announces the new GP-CVP075N series LED constant voltage driver. It is available in 12V DC and 24V DC output rated power of 60 W and 76.8 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming function, and appropriates for LED strips... - November 22, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.
XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC
Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices
To develop environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient products as its mission, Oceco begins 2015 to manufacture BLDC ceiling fans. This BLDC ceiling fan can save up to 60% energy compared to a normal ceiling fan. It is estimated that there are 400 million ceiling fans in India that consume 1600 MW... - November 16, 2019 - Oceco Energy Pvt. Ltd.
SunLED proudly announces a new series to support engineering demands for ultra-low current LEDs. A low current operation of IF=2mA paired with low forward voltages allows these LEDs to provide engineers with over 90% power reduction compared to traditional LEDs. We've carefully rated this series of 8... - November 13, 2019 - SunLED Company, LLC
AMCI's new SV160E2 integrated servo motor eliminates the need for a separate servo drive, controller, motor, and cabling. No software is needed either. All programming is done using the PLC's native software, so there’s nothing to buy or learn. - November 10, 2019 - AMCI
Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
TekTone has been selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Awards in the Private Company category. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology... - November 08, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.
Power-Gen International is one of the world’s largest power generation events focused on all forms of energy from traditional Gas Turbine, Clean Coal and Nuclear Technologies to renewable and smart energy sources. - November 08, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America
A new enhanced 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O device designed by Intelligent Appliance, is now available for purchase on Online-Devices.com. - November 06, 2019 - online-devices
Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED Drivers, LED Power Supplies and LED lighting, will be exhibiting at the 2019 LED Specifier Summit in Chicago, Illinois in booth 426. - November 06, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.
The city increased their residential neighborhood safety while pleasing residents through solar lighting. - November 06, 2019 - Greenshine
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at FabTech 2019 (Nov. 11-14), North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event at McCormick Place in Chicago at booths A1143 and A1225. - October 30, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America
The wholly-owned subsidiary will oversee all of Luminit’s aerospace and defense-related business beginning January 2020. - October 22, 2019 - Luminit
Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it will sponsor the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA) Gateway Conference being held Oct. 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis,... - October 18, 2019 - Solar FlexRack
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CVP040N series LED constant voltage driver. It is available in 12V DC and 24V DC output rated power of 40.8 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming function, and appropriates for LED strips application... - October 18, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.
Applied Motion Products introduces the SSDC Series of StepSERVO™ Drives that offer more digital inputs and outputs (I/O) than its integrated motor counterparts, such as secondary encoder inputs for dual position-loop control. - October 16, 2019 - Applied Motion Products
The new IR42X-series addressable stations are the exciting next step in the evolution of the Tek-CARE platform. - October 11, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.
Mencom’s NEW LP1-E45UM-5 Low profile Panel interface connector has combined two of the most common and versatile components utilized by today’s integrators, machine builders, and panel shops. - October 09, 2019 - Mencom Corporation
After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense
AMCI ranked among the top 3 stepper motor suppliers in Control Design's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, based on the unaided votes from more than 13,000 individuals. AMCI's SMD Series integrated stepper motor has received a significant amount of attention in 2019 thanks to its money saving integrated design. - October 05, 2019 - AMCI
Revolutionary breakthrough in Pseudo Holographics by cutting-edge company, psHolix, means users will now be able to view top quality three-dimensional (3D) content without any glasses. - September 26, 2019 - psHolix
Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED Drivers, LED Lighting and LED products, will be attending the 2019 LightShow West event in Los Angeles, CA September 25-26, 2019. - September 25, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.
LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is being... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt
One of the fastest-growing cinema lamps suppliers has now started catering to Indian Cinema Theaters, Film Production Houses, Movie Distributors and Digital Cinema System Integrators. - September 19, 2019 - MaestroLamps.com
Solar FlexRack Heads into the Fourth Quarter Poised for a Banner Year. - September 19, 2019 - Solar FlexRack
Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire
SMC is excited to announce that it will be a sponsor for the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Networking Breakfast at Pack Expo Las Vegas on September 24; 7:30 am in North Building, Level 2, Room N247. The keynote speaker will be Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman to ever go to space with this year’s theme Exploring New Territory. - September 18, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America
Ranked 4th fastest growing private company in Kentucky, LEDMyplace is at number 14 in the entire US energy sector. - September 16, 2019 - LEDMyplace
Weftec is the world’s largest annual water quality conference focused on Wastewater, Industrial Process Water, Drinking Water, Collection Systems, Water Reuse/Recycle and Stormwater Management etc. - September 14, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America
Applied Motion Products introduces the StepSERVO Closed Loop Integrated Motors that provides closed loop servo control of position, velocity and torque resulting in higher acceleration rates and faster machine cycles in food & beverage applications. Combining a high-torque step motor with an on-board... - September 13, 2019 - Applied Motion Products
Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED drivers, LED power supplies, LED lighting and power supplies for a wide variety of industries, will be attending their first CEDIA Expo in Denver, Colorado on September 10-14, 2019. - September 07, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.
After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at the Aluminum Industry in Nashville, TN to learn more about our new CeraGlide™ high-temperature lubrication, protection and mold-release coatings. - September 06, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride