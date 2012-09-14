PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and AC-TRIAC Dimming GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL series. With a CRI of 98, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 97. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are close to natural light. The GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL... - December 19, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Invisco Announces LogTag Battery Replacement Services Log Tag Recorders company in Auckland, New Zealand sells several very good and very popular data recorders that are battery powered with no easy way to replace the batteries. Invisco has changed that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

Invisco Announces New Garage Door Window Kit For homeowners who have a garage with a door with no windows, there is now a new answer to the question about what it would take to add windows. Here is the latest answer to that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

Inmark Enterprises Announces LED DUR-A-LITE Product Enhancement New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE. - December 15, 2019 - Inmark Enterprises, Inc.

PowerCharge™ Electrifies the Market with a New Commercial Charging Station PowerCharge™, a subsidiary of Moser Services Group, LLC, stays ahead of the EV charging market by introducing a new commercial electric vehicle charging station: Pro-Lightning Series. PowerCharge™ has designed their new Pro-Lightning Series to be powerful, durable, and flexible. These heavy-duty... - December 15, 2019 - PowerCharge

Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit

Ultrasonic Sensor Manufacturer MaxBotix Inc. Adds Weather-Resistant Wide Beam Sensors to Their Catalog MaxBotix Inc. recently released a wide beam version of the WR sensor line. Wider beams allow for better obstacle detection. - December 12, 2019 - MaxBotix Inc.

Solar FlexRack Selected to Supply 105 MW Solar Project in North Carolina for Cypress Creek Renewables Solar FlexRack’s G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Pender County Solar Power Plant. - December 12, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame Spectrum for Theatrical Props and Filmmaking Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Toronto Buildings Show – 2019 Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., a global manufacturer of industrial fans and blowers, announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Toronto Buildings Show-2019. - November 28, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVP075N Series LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc., announces the new GP-CVP075N series LED constant voltage driver. It is available in 12V DC and 24V DC output rated power of 60 W and 76.8 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming function, and appropriates for LED strips... - November 22, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

XtraLight Adds High Tech Human Centric Lighting to LED Collection XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC

New at Online-Devices.com: IA-2668-E - Ethernet Controlled & Ready to Go Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices

Oceco Launches New BLDC Fan Series Named Fansio Series To develop environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient products as its mission, Oceco begins 2015 to manufacture BLDC ceiling fans. This BLDC ceiling fan can save up to 60% energy compared to a normal ceiling fan. It is estimated that there are 400 million ceiling fans in India that consume 1600 MW... - November 16, 2019 - Oceco Energy Pvt. Ltd.

SunLED Announces New Ultra Low Current LED Series SunLED proudly announces a new series to support engineering demands for ultra-low current LEDs. A low current operation of IF=2mA paired with low forward voltages allows these LEDs to provide engineers with over 90% power reduction compared to traditional LEDs. We've carefully rated this series of 8... - November 13, 2019 - SunLED Company, LLC

Integrated Servo Motor Cuts Costs & Saves Space AMCI's new SV160E2 integrated servo motor eliminates the need for a separate servo drive, controller, motor, and cabling. No software is needed either. All programming is done using the PLC's native software, so there’s nothing to buy or learn. - November 10, 2019 - AMCI

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

TekTone Selected as Finalist for 2019 NC Tech Awards TekTone has been selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Awards in the Private Company category. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology... - November 08, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

SMC Exhibits at Power-Gen in New Orleans, LA – Nov. 19-21 Power-Gen International is one of the world’s largest power generation events focused on all forms of energy from traditional Gas Turbine, Clean Coal and Nuclear Technologies to renewable and smart energy sources. - November 08, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America

A New Tiny 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O Device is Now Available at Online-Devices: IA-1214-U A new enhanced 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O device designed by Intelligent Appliance, is now available for purchase on Online-Devices.com. - November 06, 2019 - online-devices

Xelecx to Showcase LED Products at 2019 LED Specifier Summit in Chicago Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED Drivers, LED Power Supplies and LED lighting, will be exhibiting at the 2019 LED Specifier Summit in Chicago, Illinois in booth 426. - November 06, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.

Greenshine New Energy Meets the City of Tooele’s Requests of Robust Lighting Without Damaging Beautification Efforts The city increased their residential neighborhood safety while pleasing residents through solar lighting. - November 06, 2019 - Greenshine

Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company

SMC Corporation of America Exhibits at FabTech 2019 in Chicago SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at FabTech 2019 (Nov. 11-14), North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event at McCormick Place in Chicago at booths A1143 and A1225. - October 30, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America

Luminit Government Services Established to Serve Aerospace and Defense Customer Base The wholly-owned subsidiary will oversee all of Luminit’s aerospace and defense-related business beginning January 2020. - October 22, 2019 - Luminit

Solar FlexRack Sponsors MnSEIA Gateway to Solar Conference Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it will sponsor the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA) Gateway Conference being held Oct. 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis,... - October 18, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVP040N Series LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CVP040N series LED constant voltage driver. It is available in 12V DC and 24V DC output rated power of 40.8 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming function, and appropriates for LED strips application... - October 18, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Applied Motion Products Introduces New Series of StepSERVO™ Drives with More Digital I/O Points Such as Secondary Encoder Inputs Applied Motion Products introduces the SSDC Series of StepSERVO™ Drives that offer more digital inputs and outputs (I/O) than its integrated motor counterparts, such as secondary encoder inputs for dual position-loop control. - October 16, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

Introducing the Tek-CARE®400 P5+ The new IR42X-series addressable stations are the exciting next step in the evolution of the Tek-CARE platform. - October 11, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Mencom Offers New Easy Access, 5 Port Ethernet Switch / Panel Interface Connector Solution Mencom’s NEW LP1-E45UM-5 Low profile Panel interface connector has combined two of the most common and versatile components utilized by today’s integrators, machine builders, and panel shops. - October 09, 2019 - Mencom Corporation

Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now. After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense

AMCI Receives 2019 Control Design Readers’ Choice Award AMCI ranked among the top 3 stepper motor suppliers in Control Design's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, based on the unaided votes from more than 13,000 individuals. AMCI's SMD Series integrated stepper motor has received a significant amount of attention in 2019 thanks to its money saving integrated design. - October 05, 2019 - AMCI

psHolix Wins Prize for Breakthrough Tech: 3D Without Glasses Revolutionary breakthrough in Pseudo Holographics by cutting-edge company, psHolix, means users will now be able to view top quality three-dimensional (3D) content without any glasses. - September 26, 2019 - psHolix

Xelecx to Showcase LED Drivers and LED Lighting Products at LightShow West Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED Drivers, LED Lighting and LED products, will be attending the 2019 LightShow West event in Los Angeles, CA September 25-26, 2019. - September 25, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.

LightBolt to Exhibit at SCTE Cable-Tec 2019 LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is being... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt

MaestroLamps.com Strengthens Its Presence in the India Digital Cinema Industry One of the fastest-growing cinema lamps suppliers has now started catering to Indian Cinema Theaters, Film Production Houses, Movie Distributors and Digital Cinema System Integrators. - September 19, 2019 - MaestroLamps.com

Solar FlexRack Closes Over a Half Gigawatt of Business in 2019 Solar FlexRack Heads into the Fourth Quarter Poised for a Banner Year. - September 19, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire

SMC Corporation of America to Exhibit at Pack Expo Las Vegas, Sept. 23-25, 2019 SMC is excited to announce that it will be a sponsor for the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Networking Breakfast at Pack Expo Las Vegas on September 24; 7:30 am in North Building, Level 2, Room N247. The keynote speaker will be Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman to ever go to space with this year’s theme Exploring New Territory. - September 18, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America

LEDMyplace Ranked Among Top 11% in Inc. 5000’s 2019 List of Fastest Growing US Companies Ranked 4th fastest growing private company in Kentucky, LEDMyplace is at number 14 in the entire US energy sector. - September 16, 2019 - LEDMyplace

SMC Exhibits at Weftec at McCormick Place, Chicago Sept. 23 - 25 Weftec is the world’s largest annual water quality conference focused on Wastewater, Industrial Process Water, Drinking Water, Collection Systems, Water Reuse/Recycle and Stormwater Management etc. - September 14, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America

StepSERVO Closed Loop Integrated Motors Solve Motion Control Challenges in High-Acceleration Food & Beverage Machines Applied Motion Products introduces the StepSERVO Closed Loop Integrated Motors that provides closed loop servo control of position, velocity and torque resulting in higher acceleration rates and faster machine cycles in food & beverage applications. Combining a high-torque step motor with an on-board... - September 13, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

Xelecx, Inc. to Showcase New Products at CEDIA Expo September 10 -14 Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED drivers, LED power supplies, LED lighting and power supplies for a wide variety of industries, will be attending their first CEDIA Expo in Denver, Colorado on September 10-14, 2019. - September 07, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.

ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019 After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.