Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is in celebration mode once again after all three of it’s Cook Islands properties were honoured at the 21st annual World Travel Awards, capturing six major awards on a special night for the hotel management company. This year’s Australasia Gala Ceremony was held at The Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi, India and it certainly lived up to it’s reputation as the “Travel Industry’s equivalent to the Oscars.” - October 11, 2014 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands