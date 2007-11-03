PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Moana Sands to Open New Resort in Rarotonga Muri beach on Rarotonga will soon be home to the latest Moana Sands development. Moana Sands Lagoon Resort is scheduled to open late 2017 with this newest addition a direct result of tourism growth and the demand for quality mid-range accommodation in the Cook Islands. - May 23, 2017 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Hotel Group Announce New COO Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG), the Cook Islands leading resort operator, today announced the promotion of Marcus Niszow to Chief Operating Officer. Niszow will continue to report directly to Greg Stanaway, Chief Executive Officer in this newly created role. This appointment recognises the significant... - May 30, 2015 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

PRHG Scoops Six Major Awards at the 2014 World Travel Awards Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is in celebration mode once again after all three of it’s Cook Islands properties were honoured at the 21st annual World Travel Awards, capturing six major awards on a special night for the hotel management company. This year’s Australasia Gala Ceremony was held at The Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi, India and it certainly lived up to it’s reputation as the “Travel Industry’s equivalent to the Oscars.” - October 11, 2014 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Hotel Group Boasts South Pacific GM of the Year Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is proud to announce that that Deputy CEO Marcus Niszow has been awarded ‘South Pacific General Manager of the Year’ at the 2014 HM Awards for Hotel & Accommodation Excellence. The winners of the 2014 awards program were revealed last night during the... - September 06, 2014 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Hotel Group Finalist at 2014 HM Awards The prestigious HM Awards for Hotel & Accommodation Excellence 2014 finalists have been announced with all three Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) properties recognized for their outstanding commitment to excellence in standard and quality. Now in its 12th year, the annual awards were established to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all areas of the accommodation industry. - August 10, 2014 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Leads the Way in Global Luxury Travel Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is delighted to announce that 5-star luxury property Pacific Resort Aitutaki has been awarded the Signum Virtutis Seal of Excellence, for the second year in a row, at the 2014 Seven Star Global Luxury Awards. - June 20, 2014 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Hotel Group Dominates at 20th Annual World Travel Awards Pacific Resort Hotel Group is once again proud to announce that Pacific Resort Aitutaki has dominated at the Asia & Australasia regional ceremony for the 2013 World Travel Awards, capturing three major titles, also qualifying the 5 star boutique resort as finalists for the "World's Leading" category. - October 02, 2013 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Success for Pacific Resort Hotel Group at 2013’s Prestigious HM Awards It is with great pleasure that Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) would like to announce their success in two award categories at Australia’s esteemed HM Awards for Hotel and Accommodation Excellence 2013. There was a record turnout for this year’s HM Awards held at Sydney Town Hall on Friday, September 6 with over 550 attendees at the gala presentation dinner; a grand audience for all of the evening’s winners. - September 09, 2013 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Hotel Group Finalists for HM Awards After June’s announcement of Pacific Resort Aitutaki’s win of the Signum Virtutis, the Seal of Excellence at the Seven Star Global Luxury Awards, Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) are once again delighted to announce their placement as finalists in two prestigious award categories for the... - August 15, 2013 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

PRHG Invests $1million+ on Resort Upgrades Over the past 12 months and continuing on for the next 6-12 months, Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is investing over NZD$1million in resort upgrades for two of their iconic Cook Islands properties, Pacific Resort Rarotonga and Pacific Resort Aitutaki. The most recent of these upgrades was the conversion... - July 04, 2013 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Hotel Group Boasts the Best in the South Pacific Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) in the Cook Islands heads into the second half of 2012 boasting numerous new international travel award accolades that clearly consolidate its position as the best in its class across the South Pacific and along the way putting the Cook Islands on the map in terms of... - September 13, 2012 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Hotel Group Nominated for Best Hotel Group Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) in the Cook Islands has been nominated as the Best Hotel/Resort Group at the 2012 New Zealand Travel Industry Awards along side top international hotel groups Four Seasons Hotels, Accor hotels, Starwood Hotels and Hilton Hotels & Resorts to name a few. The New Zealand... - June 20, 2012 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Hotel Group Take Out "The Oscars of the Travel Industry" Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) in the Cook Islands have kicked off 2012 in celebration mode after walking away with awards for the “World’s Leading Boutique Island Resort” and “World’s Leading Island Villas” at the 2011 World Travel Awards Grand Final event hosted last night by the Qatar Tourism Authority at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar. - January 17, 2012 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Hotel Group Joins Influential Line Up to Present at AHICE Conference in Sydney Pacific Resort Hotel Group Deputy CEO and General Manager Finance & Strategy - Marcus Niszow has joined the stellar line-up for the second annual Australasian Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition (AHICE) at the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney on September 2, 2011. Around 30 influential hotel owners,... - August 17, 2011 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

All Three Pacific Resort Hotel Group Properties Finalists in the 2011 HM Awards Pacific Resort Hotel Group properties; Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Pacific Resort Rarotonga and Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa have all been named as a Finalists in the 2011 HM Awards for Hotel & Accommodation Excellence, with winners due to be announced at the gala dinner in Sydney on September... - August 10, 2011 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Wins Prestigious Asia Pacific Hotel Award A great wave of anticipation is hovering over a select number of Asia Pacific’s leading hospitality professionals. The inaugural Asia Pacific Hotel Awards 2011 in association with Bloomberg Television & Google have now been judged and Pacific Resort Aitutaki has been informed that it is amongst... - April 16, 2011 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa Wins Bloomberg Hotel Award There’s positive, upbeat news for the Asia Pacific’s hospitality industry this week as the results of the Asia Pacific Hotel Awards 2011 in association with Bloomberg Television and Google have been revealed. Rightly proud of its success, Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa (managed by Pacific... - April 16, 2011 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

TripAdvisor Honours Pacific Resort Aitutaki as Best of the South Pacific Pacific Resort Aitutaki has been chosen as one of the Top 10 Luxury Resorts in the South Pacific and Top 10 Resorts for Romance in the South Pacific by TripAdvisor® in its 2011 Travelers’ Choice awards. TripAdvisor®, the world's largest travel site, today announced the winners of its 2011... - January 21, 2011 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Cook Islands Properties Awarded Best Island Villas & Resort in the World The bubbly is flowing once again in the Cook Islands for the Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) after walking away with awards for the “World’s Leading Boutique Island Resort” and “World’s Leading Island Villas” at the 2010 World Travel Awards Grand Final event held... - November 09, 2010 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa Voted “Australasia’s Leading Villas” The bubbly is flowing in the Cook Islands for the Pacific Resort Hotel group after they have walked away with one of the major awards in the 2010 World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Ceremony held last night at The Claridges Delhi, India. Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa (managed by Pacific Resort)... - October 15, 2010 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Wins Big at the 2010 HM Awards Pacific Resort Rarotonga has received a high distinction accolade for “Environmental Program of the Year” at the 8th Annual HM Awards Gala Dinner held on Friday 3 September 2010. This award places Pacific Resort Rarotonga as the runner-up in the Australasia region to the Wolgan Valley Resort... - September 15, 2010 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resorts Finalist in the 2010 HM Awards Pacific Resort Aitutaki & Pacific Resort Rarotonga have been named as a Finalist in the 2010 HM Awards for Hotel & Accommodation Excellence, with the winners due to be announced in Sydney on September 3. Pacific Resort Aitutaki is a region finalist in the “South Pacific Property of the... - August 09, 2010 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Rarotonga Benchmarks Environmental Practices In an important milestone for Pacific Resort Rarotonga, the organisation’s commitment to environmental practices has been recognised by EarthCheck; the world’s leading sustainable travel and tourism certification organisation. The EarthCheck Program is widely regarded as the world’s... - June 01, 2010 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

New Villa Suites Open at ‘Australasia’s Leading Villas’ in the Cook Islands - Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa is the latest 5 star luxury self contained accommodation on Rarotonga and today proudly announces the opening of five brand new one bedroom Villa Suites at the property. Complementing the existing five beautifully designed and appointed two & three bedroom villas, these new Villa Suites each feature their own pool in a private beachfront or garden courtyard setting. - April 07, 2010 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Powers Into 2010 with More Top Awards Pacific Resort Aitutaki has been chosen as one of the Top 10 Luxury Resorts in the South Pacific and Top 10 Resorts for Romance in the South Pacific by TripAdvisor® in its 2010 Travelers’ Choice awards. Now in its eighth year, the annual TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards honor the... - January 26, 2010 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Wins More ‘Oscars’ Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Cook Islands has been voted the ‘World’s Leading Boutique Island Resort,” for the second year running at the World Travel Awards 2009 grand finals held in London on Sunday. - November 11, 2009 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Awards Recognise Te Manava Luxury Villas as ‘Australasia’s Leading Villas’ Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa (managed by Pacific Resort), Cook Islands has been voted “Australasia's Leading Villas” and “Cook Islands Leading Villas” at the World Travel Awards 2009 regional finals held in London on Saturday. - November 11, 2009 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Wins CNBC Arabian Property Award There’s positive, upbeat news for the property profession this week as the results of the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2009 in association with CNBC Arabiya have been revealed. Rightly proud of its success, Pacific Resort Aitutaki is delighted to announce that it has won an award in the category... - July 21, 2009 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Foots the Bill for the Other Best Job in the World Pacific Resort Aitutaki’s new general manager, Michael Shah, says he has the best job in the world, in the world’s leading boutique island resort, in the world’s first recession free country, the Cook Islands. “I don’t know what all the fuss is about in Australia”... - June 10, 2009 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Kicks Off 2009 with More Top Awards Pacific Resort Aitutaki has been chosen as a Best Luxury Hotel in the World & Best Luxury Hotel in the South Pacific by TripAdvisor® in its 2009 Travelers’ Choice awards. Now in its seventh year, the TripAdvisors Travelers’ Choice awards honour the world’s best hotels, earning... - January 30, 2009 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Aitutaki on Top of the World in 2008 Pacific Resort Aitutaki has just been named the ‘World's Leading Boutique Island Resort’ at the 15th Annual World Travel Awards final held recently in the Turks & Caicos islands. Aitutaki’s Pacific Resort, described by the awards organisers as “a secluded ultra-luxury Pacific... - December 15, 2008 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

More Accolades for Pacific Resort Aitutaki at World Luxury Hotel Travel Awards The bubbles are flowing once again at Pacific Resort Aitutaki after being judged the best ‘Luxury Island Resort’ in the world at the World Luxury Hotel Travel Awards Gala Ceremony held at the world renowned 300 year old Lanzerac Estate in South Africa’s famous Cape Winelands, at the... - November 13, 2008 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Earns Conde Nast Traveller's Recognition There was more good news for Cook Islands tourism, when US readers of the world’s most prestigious travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller, recently included Pacific Resort Aitutaki in their list of the Top 20 Resorts in Australia and The Pacific. The 21st Annual “Reader’s Choice... - November 13, 2008 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Finalist in the 2008 HM Awards Pacific Resort Aitutaki has been named as a Finalists in the 2008 HM Awards for Hotel & Accommodation Excellence, with winners due to be announced in Sydney on August 14. The HM Awards for Hotel & Accommodation Excellence are now into their sixth year and are the leading awards for the accommodation... - August 14, 2008 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Voted the Best in Australasia at the World Travel Awards 03/11/2007 Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Cook Islands – a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World Collection – has been awarded “Australasia’s Leading Boutique Hotel” and “Cook Islands Leading Resort” at the 2007 World Travel Awards ceremony held at the Leela Palace Kempinski... - November 03, 2007 - Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Cook Islands