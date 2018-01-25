PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Get Wunbit's Tokens with Generous Discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday’s Special Deals Wunbit is a blockchain-based gaming platform that rewards players in crypto for playing online games. - November 29, 2019 - Wunbit

Evilibrium: Soul Hunters Comes to the App Store Creative Mobile and Orc Work announce the release Evilibrium: Soul Hunters mobile game that blends CCG battling with a dark storytelling quest. - October 04, 2019 - Creative Mobile

EZswap.net Offers Cryptocurrency Traders What Other Platforms Have Denied Them - Anonymity Developed by Innovative Solutions, the creators of successful mining application BetterHash, EZSwap.net was conceived to address critical complaints cryptocurrency investors voiced about the existing cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The resulting platform executes crypto exchanges that are anonymous, fast and inexpensive. - September 01, 2019 - Innovative Solutions

Estonia Based Luxury Hotel Recommends RateTiger as the Best OTA Channel Manager Villa Ammende leverages eRevMax solutions for real-time distribution connectivity - August 10, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

The World’s First Charity Platform for Games Opens Up for Crowdfunding on IndieGoGo Today, Cooltivate announced that it has soft-launched the first mobile game Ocean Care, that transfers money to charity for the fact that people play it, as well as listed a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo. - May 25, 2019 - Cooltivate

Into the Radius VR Releases to Steam Early Access Free Beta release features hardcore VR gameplay in a dark atmospheric open-world, with realistic weapon interaction, survival, stealth and cunning. - February 10, 2019 - Creative Mobile

ioBanker Launches the First Trustless 100% Full Digital Reserve Banking Platform Built on Top of a Smart Contract on Blockchain A Regulated state of art cryptocurrency exchange to support the ancient concept of “full reserve banking.” - November 26, 2018 - ioBanker

Estonian Blockchain Startup Picks a Fight with Insurance Behemoths Black Insurance is raising a round of up to $5M in the upcoming ICO starting October 1st, 2018 to fund the development and distribution of their technology. Utility tokens will be used in all transactions and will support the governance system on the platform. The funds raised will be used mainly on developing the technology, in addition to that also on distribution, marketing, legal and admin costs to launch in the European markets. - September 27, 2018 - Black Insurance

Bamboo Apps to Attend ConCarExpo 2018 Bamboo Apps, a Design and Software studio designing and developing connected solutions for key players in the automotive industry, mobility, and enterprise security will attend ConCarExpo trade show on 27-28 June, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. - June 21, 2018 - Bamboo Apps

Sirbonu Launches 3D Baby Jewelry for Soon to be Parents Through 3dprintedultrasounds.com Sirbonu OÜ is launching, through their e-store 3dprintedultrasounds.com, a new range of 2D and 3D Jewelry. This range of ultrasound Jewelry offers soon to be parents the possibility to eternalize their pregnancy with a beautiful piece of custom made jewelry. - April 07, 2018 - Sirbonu OÜ

"The X-Files: Deep State" Mobile Game Released by FoxNext Games and Creative Mobile X-Files fans investigate the paranormal in a story-driven, hidden object adventure game. - February 08, 2018 - Creative Mobile

Exscudo Beta Exchange Minimal Functionality Beta Exchange is the early version of Exscudo exchange, real-time trading tool operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. As announced earlier, open beta testing of Exscudo exchange will start in February, and trading on the actual exchange - in Q1 2018. - February 02, 2018 - Exscudo

Exscudo Announced EON Testnet Stage Three Exscudo is happy to announce that EON blockchain testnet was successfully updated (25.01.18) at 12 AM UTC. Users can update their peers with the source code published on Github by Exscudo team. Testnet is the early version of EON, flexible new generation blockchain created by Exscudo. It is needed for... - January 27, 2018 - Exscudo

EON Testnet Was Successfully Updated Exscudo is happy to announce the beginning of Stage One of EON blockchain testing. Testnet is the early version of EON, flexible new generation blockchain created by Exscudo. When EON blockchain testnet was launched on October 4, the functionality available for the public testing was limited. Only the... - November 19, 2017 - Exscudo

Exscudo Uses Multisignature Technology to Protect User Accounts Digital space is full of dangers, one of which is hacker attacks. That is why such services as cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges, that exist only in digital space, are particularly vulnerable. Since transactions in blockchain are irreversible it is impossible to get back the stolen funds. Multisignature,... - November 11, 2017 - Exscudo

Exscudo and Crypto.Tickets Establish New Standards in Tickets Industry The cooperation between Exscudo and Crypto.Tickets will forever change ticket sales for the mass event industry. It will establish new standards with highest levels of security. - November 02, 2017 - Exscudo

Estonian Metal Sensation Horror Dance Squad to Release Debut Album Leap on November 17th Horror Dance Squad’s debut album LEAP will be released on November 17th and is set to be one of the defining records of 2017. - November 01, 2017 - Horror Dance Squad

Stigo Named CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree Stigo Ltd., a leading developer of electric vehicles for last mile travel in urban areas, has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Accessible Tech product category. CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and services... - October 28, 2017 - Stigo

Dystopian Game Beholder Releases Blissful Sleep Expansion for Mobile Creative Mobile, Alawar and Warm Lamp Games release the "Blissful Sleep" expansion for the multi-award winning dystopian game Beholder. - October 28, 2017 - Creative Mobile

Exscudo Successfully Launches EON Blockchain Testnet Exscudo team is extremely excited to launch EON blockchain testnet today. Finally, after months of hard work, coding and internal testing, Exscudo has launched the public testnet. - October 13, 2017 - Exscudo

New Service for Ultrasound Clinics, the Virtual Reality Experience by Sirbonu OÜ BabySliceO offers 3D printers to ultrasound clinics and anybody enthusiastic about 3D baby models; the possibility to use Virtual Reality to show and clean up ultrasound files and create the 3D baby Models. - September 28, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

3D Baby Model on Indiegogo by 3dprintedultrasounds.com 3dprintedultrasounds.com is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby Model. - September 21, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

Nitro Nation Online goes Overdrive Creative Mobile teams up with Universum Film (UFA) to bring the Overdrive movie into Nitro Nation Online. - July 22, 2017 - Creative Mobile

ZooCraft Celebrates Pawesome Worldwide Release Creative Mobile, Estonia’s leading game developer, announces the official launch of casual, cute animal simulation game ZooCraft to Google Play. ZooCraft players are handed the keys to a run-down zoo, they must build their own unique zoo, breed and discover new animal species by making genetic... - July 22, 2017 - Creative Mobile

Nitro Nation Online 5.4 Live Racing Leagues Update This summer heats up with Live Racing Leagues and a new class of fun thematic vehicles. Independent game developer Creative Mobile announces a summer update for the free-to-play racing game Nitro Nation Online. - July 14, 2017 - Creative Mobile

3D Printed Baby Statues from Ultrasounds by Sirbonu Sirbonu is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby statue. - June 14, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

Hunger Cops Celebrates National Doughnut Day Creative Mobile and JoyCraft Games announce the official release of Hunger Cops for the App Store and Google Play in celebration of National Doughnut Day on June 2nd. Hunger Cops is a voxel style, endless casual driving game for mobile. Players patrol through city and highway traffic in a variety of... - June 04, 2017 - Creative Mobile

Co-founder of Sardina Systems Wins UK DATA ENTREPRENEUR Award at Data 50 Awards 2017 Dr. Kenneth Tan, co-founder of Sardina Systems, received the UK DATA ENTREPRENEUR award by the UK’s premier initiative for celebrating data leadership and excellence. - May 26, 2017 - Sardina Systems

Shoot ‘Em Up Trigger Time Releases on Steam Creative Mobile and Shephf Games announce the release of top-down shoot ‘em up Trigger Time on Steam. - May 18, 2017 - Creative Mobile

Creative Mobile Celebrates Nitro Nation 3rd Birthday Nitro Nation Online racing game celebrates the 3 years that have raced by since its official launch. - April 06, 2017 - Creative Mobile

MySmarttel+ is Now Dzinga A cloud telephony provider MySmarttel+ changes its name to Dzinga. - March 20, 2017 - Dzinga

Nitro Nation Online 5.2 Update Creative Mobile is betting racers that they’ll catch racing fever this spring. Nitro Nation Online updates with a fine selection of new Jaguar cars and the debut of 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, along with new RH Alurad and TEC Speedwheels Rims, this update gives players ample reasons to hop in the driver’s seat. - March 17, 2017 - Creative Mobile

Qubit Labs Reclaims Trust to Outsourcing with a Brand New Service Qubit Labs announced the launch of Outsource 2.0, a new type of custom software development services based on three principles: ethical business, efficient communication and high quality. With this concept, Qubit Labs claims to stand out among competitors and bring back the reputation of outsourcing... - March 15, 2017 - Qubit Labs

Sardina Systems Becomes a Corporate Sponsor of OpenStack Foundation Sardina FishOS is now listed in the OpenStack Foundation Marketplace Solutions. - February 06, 2017 - Sardina Systems

Sardina Systems Announces Support for Fresh OpenStack Newton Installation, While Addressing Zero-Downtime Upgrade What You Didn’t Know About OpenStack Newton Performance and Scalability for Enterprise and Service Provider Clouds. - January 25, 2017 - Sardina Systems

ClusterHQ Customers Can Now Get Free Transition to OpenStack Platform Powered by Sardina FishOS Route forward for ClusterHQ’s Flocker customers: free transition to OpenStack platform based on Sardina FishOS. - January 13, 2017 - Sardina Systems

Nitro Nation Online Holiday 5.1 Update This holiday season brings in a number of festive new additions to Nitro Nation Online. A wonderful flurry of snow falls while car lovers compete in drag races against friends and rivals in real-time online races, weekly events and team tournaments. - December 23, 2016 - Creative Mobile

TravelUnion Disrupts the Market of Business Travelling The new startup TravelUnion launched unique platform only for business travel market. It's an exclusive business travel club built purely on recommendation. - December 02, 2016 - TravelUnion

Sardina FishOS + Alces Flight = Efficient OpenStack Cloud for Flexible HPC Sardina Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with Alces Software - November 02, 2016 - Sardina Systems

Sardina Systems' FishOS + Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9 = Efficient OpenStack Cloud Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9, delivering higher efficiency and flexibility, with FishOS support. - October 26, 2016 - Sardina Systems

ACEX Estonia Transported the Absorber Column for Oil Industry Weighing 100 Tons 3 Nights in a Row The column passed 150 kilometers by truck to the port of Tallinn and was delivered to Saint Petersburg by sea. - October 23, 2016 - ACEX

Nitro Nation Online 5.0 Release on iOS and Android Racers arrive to the Salt Flats for an Addictive Mobile Racing Experience in the Latest Nitro Nation Online Update from Creative Mobile. - October 15, 2016 - Creative Mobile

Creative Mobile's Nitro Nation Online is Racing in Rio de Janeiro Mobile racing game Nitro Nation Online by Creative Mobile is celebrating the Rio 2016 Olympics by releasing promo codes, contests and rewards. - August 15, 2016 - Creative Mobile

Pocket Tower Building to the Top of the Charts with Creative Mobile Creative Mobile, in collaboration with Over Mobile presents Pocket Tower, a small casual mobile game with big potential. - June 23, 2016 - Creative Mobile

IncognIt.Travel – A New Compact VPN Router IncogniTeam Company has started a crowdfunding campaign for IncognIt.Travel router. This is the first compact VPN router working with 802.11ac standard and supporting Wi-Fi/Ethernet/4G connection to the Internet. - January 15, 2016 - IncogniTeam

Faraday 3D Helps Construction Companies to Achieve Marketing Goals with the Help of 3D Visualizations One of the main problems in promoting residential property - how to stand out from the crowd in order to attract more clients. - June 26, 2015 - Faraday 3D

BAMBOOAPPS Releases New App Custom-Made for Velcom Estonian company BAMBOOAPPS developed vQR app for Velcom - a large telecommunications company based in Eastern Europe that specializes in mobile service. vQR - is a quick easy-to-use QR (quick response) code reader/generator that can operate steadily and reliably on different mobile platforms. "Our... - November 28, 2014 - BAMBOOAPPS

BAMBOOAPPS to Attend Apps World Developer Conference & Exhibition in London BAMBOOAPPS announces today its participation in Apps World Developer Conference & Exhibition in the ExCel Arena, London, November 12 - 13, 2014. Mobile business app ecosystem is facing increasing challenges nowadays including fast-growing demand for PC/internet-like mobile experience, exponential... - November 12, 2014 - BAMBOOAPPS