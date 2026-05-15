Estonia News
GoGoNano Launches Whole-Home 2-in-1 Nano Cleaning Series
Estonian nanotechnology company GoGoNano has launched a whole-home cleaning series that combines cleaning and surface protection in a single step. The five-product range — EcoClean, EcoGlass, EcoFloor, EcoDescaler, and EcoCare — deposits an invisible nano-layer during cleaning that keeps surfaces resistant to dirt, water marks, and limescale. All products are EU-made, PFAS-free, biodegradable, and ship worldwide. - May 15, 2026 - GoGoNano
From Closed Port to a New Urban District: Estonia’s Hundipea Project Releases a Free Playbook on Building a Neighbourhood
Co-authored by international urbanists, the Hundipea Neighbourhood Playbook offers a free, practical guide for shaping sustainable and sociable cities. - February 18, 2026 - Hundipea OÜ
LetKnow Pay to Relaunch Bulgarian Blockchain Association, Aims to Restore Confidence in Blockchain Technology
LetKnow Pay, a leading EU-licensed and regulated crypto payment services provider, has announced its initiative to relaunch the Bulgarian Blockchain Association. - August 30, 2024 - LetKnow Pay
AmigoChat Brings Mass Adoption to the AI Chatbot Market
AmigoChat.io – an innovative AI-powered friend – today announced the launch of its advanced conversational platform, designed to provide quick and efficient answers. AmigoChat.io offers users more flexibility, diverse conversational capabilities, and a unique sense of humor that sets it... - June 30, 2024 - AmigoChat
Bedford Row Capital Welcomes Sandra Reivik as Head of AI Development
Bedford Row Capital (BRC), renowned for its structured finance offerings, proudly introduces Sandra Reivik as the new Head of AI Development. Reivik, an established Artificial Intelligence (AI) specialist, brings her wide-ranging experience and innovative talent to BRC. This appointment reflects... - September 06, 2023 - Bedford Row Capital
Promoty Launches Influencer CRM for Building Meaningful Relationships with Influencers
Promoty launched an influencer relationship management tool that allows companies to manage their creators, collaborations, and branded content in one place. According to their CEO, the new product reflects the new era of influencer marketing. - August 06, 2022 - Promoty
Doge Protocol, a Community-Driven Blockchain Project, Released Its Quantum Resistance Whitepaper
The whitepaper on Doge Protocol’s quantum resistance blockchain states the following: It highlights the fact that without a post-quantum cryptographic scheme, not only blockchains but also internet security protocols like TLS will be broken by quantum computers. This is because the... - October 13, 2021 - Doge Protocol
GetID at IFX EXPO 2021 in Dubai: Main Highlights
The GetID team has returned from the IFX EXPO that took place in Dubai on 19-20 May 2021. IFX EXPO is one of the biggest events in the financial industry, bringing together payments service providers, brokerage companies, and other services in the industry. GetID showcased its new product features and highlighted the main trends of the sector. - May 29, 2021 - GetID
GetID Will Showcase Its Identity Verification Solution at IFX EXPO
The GetID identity verification solution team will be attending the IFX Expo taking place in Dubai on 19-20 of May. The company will showcase recent updates and useful features in its identity verification platform. - May 07, 2021 - GetID
Automatic Integrated Pesticide Management Unit Deployed at BALMTA Ethanol
Better logistics in the preparation and automation of processes in the management of waste and pesticides. - October 23, 2020 - BALMTA Ethanol
Las Atlantis Casino Goes Live
Las Atlantis is the fifth casino brand created by Top One Partners, creators of El Royale, Aussie Play, Red Dog and Slots Empire. Like other projects, the platform has an interesting concept and diverse gameplay, not to mention a vast system of bonuses. Earlier this month, a new online casino... - October 16, 2020 - Las Atlantis Casino
GMA Consult Group Launches Online Certification Management System
GMA Portal enhances global market access process for manufacturers and importers. - July 06, 2020 - GMA Consult Group
Get Wunbit's Tokens with Generous Discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday’s Special Deals
Wunbit is a blockchain-based gaming platform that rewards players in crypto for playing online games. - November 29, 2019 - Wunbit
Evilibrium: Soul Hunters Comes to the App Store
Creative Mobile and Orc Work announce the release Evilibrium: Soul Hunters mobile game that blends CCG battling with a dark storytelling quest. - October 04, 2019 - Creative Mobile
EZswap.net Offers Cryptocurrency Traders What Other Platforms Have Denied Them - Anonymity
Developed by Innovative Solutions, the creators of successful mining application BetterHash, EZSwap.net was conceived to address critical complaints cryptocurrency investors voiced about the existing cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The resulting platform executes crypto exchanges that are anonymous, fast and inexpensive. - September 01, 2019 - Innovative Solutions
Estonia Based Luxury Hotel Recommends RateTiger as the Best OTA Channel Manager
Villa Ammende leverages eRevMax solutions for real-time distribution connectivity - August 10, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
The World’s First Charity Platform for Games Opens Up for Crowdfunding on IndieGoGo
Today, Cooltivate announced that it has soft-launched the first mobile game Ocean Care, that transfers money to charity for the fact that people play it, as well as listed a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo. - May 25, 2019 - Cooltivate
Into the Radius VR Releases to Steam Early Access
Free Beta release features hardcore VR gameplay in a dark atmospheric open-world, with realistic weapon interaction, survival, stealth and cunning. - February 10, 2019 - Creative Mobile
ioBanker Launches the First Trustless 100% Full Digital Reserve Banking Platform Built on Top of a Smart Contract on Blockchain
A Regulated state of art cryptocurrency exchange to support the ancient concept of “full reserve banking.” - November 26, 2018 - ioBanker
Estonian Blockchain Startup Picks a Fight with Insurance Behemoths
Black Insurance is raising a round of up to $5M in the upcoming ICO starting October 1st, 2018 to fund the development and distribution of their technology. Utility tokens will be used in all transactions and will support the governance system on the platform. The funds raised will be used mainly on developing the technology, in addition to that also on distribution, marketing, legal and admin costs to launch in the European markets. - September 27, 2018 - Black Insurance
Bamboo Apps to Attend ConCarExpo 2018
Bamboo Apps, a Design and Software studio designing and developing connected solutions for key players in the automotive industry, mobility, and enterprise security will attend ConCarExpo trade show on 27-28 June, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. - June 21, 2018 - Bamboo Apps
Sirbonu Launches 3D Baby Jewelry for Soon to be Parents Through 3dprintedultrasounds.com
Sirbonu OÜ is launching, through their e-store 3dprintedultrasounds.com, a new range of 2D and 3D Jewelry. This range of ultrasound Jewelry offers soon to be parents the possibility to eternalize their pregnancy with a beautiful piece of custom made jewelry. - April 07, 2018 - Sirbonu OÜ
"The X-Files: Deep State" Mobile Game Released by FoxNext Games and Creative Mobile
X-Files fans investigate the paranormal in a story-driven, hidden object adventure game. - February 08, 2018 - Creative Mobile
Exscudo Beta Exchange Minimal Functionality
Beta Exchange is the early version of Exscudo exchange, real-time trading tool operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. As announced earlier, open beta testing of Exscudo exchange will start in February, and trading on the actual exchange - in Q1 2018. - February 02, 2018 - Exscudo
Exscudo Announced EON Testnet Stage Three
Exscudo is happy to announce that EON blockchain testnet was successfully updated (25.01.18) at 12 AM UTC. Users can update their peers with the source code published on Github by Exscudo team. Testnet is the early version of EON, flexible new generation blockchain created by Exscudo. It is needed... - January 27, 2018 - Exscudo
All-In-One Game Development Platform GetGame.io Launches ITO November 30th
Make Your Idea for a Game Reality with GetGame.io - November 23, 2017 - OpenLedger
EON Testnet Was Successfully Updated
Exscudo is happy to announce the beginning of Stage One of EON blockchain testing. Testnet is the early version of EON, flexible new generation blockchain created by Exscudo. When EON blockchain testnet was launched on October 4, the functionality available for the public testing was limited. Only... - November 19, 2017 - Exscudo
Exscudo Uses Multisignature Technology to Protect User Accounts
Digital space is full of dangers, one of which is hacker attacks. That is why such services as cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges, that exist only in digital space, are particularly vulnerable. Since transactions in blockchain are irreversible it is impossible to get back the stolen funds. - November 11, 2017 - Exscudo
Exscudo and Crypto.Tickets Establish New Standards in Tickets Industry
The cooperation between Exscudo and Crypto.Tickets will forever change ticket sales for the mass event industry. It will establish new standards with highest levels of security. - November 02, 2017 - Exscudo
Estonian Metal Sensation Horror Dance Squad to Release Debut Album Leap on November 17th
Horror Dance Squad’s debut album LEAP will be released on November 17th and is set to be one of the defining records of 2017. - November 01, 2017 - Horror Dance Squad
Stigo Named CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree
Stigo Ltd., a leading developer of electric vehicles for last mile travel in urban areas, has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Accessible Tech product category. CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and... - October 28, 2017 - Stigo
Dystopian Game Beholder Releases Blissful Sleep Expansion for Mobile
Creative Mobile, Alawar and Warm Lamp Games release the "Blissful Sleep" expansion for the multi-award winning dystopian game Beholder. - October 28, 2017 - Creative Mobile
Exscudo Successfully Launches EON Blockchain Testnet
Exscudo team is extremely excited to launch EON blockchain testnet today. Finally, after months of hard work, coding and internal testing, Exscudo has launched the public testnet. - October 13, 2017 - Exscudo
New Service for Ultrasound Clinics, the Virtual Reality Experience by Sirbonu OÜ
BabySliceO offers 3D printers to ultrasound clinics and anybody enthusiastic about 3D baby models; the possibility to use Virtual Reality to show and clean up ultrasound files and create the 3D baby Models. - September 28, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ
3D Baby Model on Indiegogo by 3dprintedultrasounds.com
3dprintedultrasounds.com is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby Model. - September 21, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ
Nitro Nation Online goes Overdrive
Creative Mobile teams up with Universum Film (UFA) to bring the Overdrive movie into Nitro Nation Online. - July 22, 2017 - Creative Mobile
ZooCraft Celebrates Pawesome Worldwide Release
Creative Mobile, Estonia’s leading game developer, announces the official launch of casual, cute animal simulation game ZooCraft to Google Play. ZooCraft players are handed the keys to a run-down zoo, they must build their own unique zoo, breed and discover new animal species by making... - July 22, 2017 - Creative Mobile
Nitro Nation Online 5.4 Live Racing Leagues Update
This summer heats up with Live Racing Leagues and a new class of fun thematic vehicles. Independent game developer Creative Mobile announces a summer update for the free-to-play racing game Nitro Nation Online. - July 14, 2017 - Creative Mobile
3D Printed Baby Statues from Ultrasounds by Sirbonu
Sirbonu is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby statue. - June 14, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ
Hunger Cops Celebrates National Doughnut Day
Creative Mobile and JoyCraft Games announce the official release of Hunger Cops for the App Store and Google Play in celebration of National Doughnut Day on June 2nd. Hunger Cops is a voxel style, endless casual driving game for mobile. Players patrol through city and highway traffic in a variety... - June 04, 2017 - Creative Mobile
Co-founder of Sardina Systems Wins UK DATA ENTREPRENEUR Award at Data 50 Awards 2017
Dr. Kenneth Tan, co-founder of Sardina Systems, received the UK DATA ENTREPRENEUR award by the UK’s premier initiative for celebrating data leadership and excellence. - May 26, 2017 - Sardina Systems
Shoot ‘Em Up Trigger Time Releases on Steam
Creative Mobile and Shephf Games announce the release of top-down shoot ‘em up Trigger Time on Steam. - May 18, 2017 - Creative Mobile
Creative Mobile Celebrates Nitro Nation 3rd Birthday
Nitro Nation Online racing game celebrates the 3 years that have raced by since its official launch. - April 06, 2017 - Creative Mobile
MySmarttel+ is Now Dzinga
A cloud telephony provider MySmarttel+ changes its name to Dzinga. - March 20, 2017 - Dzinga
Nitro Nation Online 5.2 Update
Creative Mobile is betting racers that they’ll catch racing fever this spring. Nitro Nation Online updates with a fine selection of new Jaguar cars and the debut of 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, along with new RH Alurad and TEC Speedwheels Rims, this update gives players ample reasons to hop in the driver’s seat. - March 17, 2017 - Creative Mobile
Qubit Labs Reclaims Trust to Outsourcing with a Brand New Service
Qubit Labs announced the launch of Outsource 2.0, a new type of custom software development services based on three principles: ethical business, efficient communication and high quality. With this concept, Qubit Labs claims to stand out among competitors and bring back the reputation of... - March 15, 2017 - Qubit Labs
Sardina Systems Becomes a Corporate Sponsor of OpenStack Foundation
Sardina FishOS is now listed in the OpenStack Foundation Marketplace Solutions. - February 06, 2017 - Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems Announces Support for Fresh OpenStack Newton Installation, While Addressing Zero-Downtime Upgrade
What You Didn’t Know About OpenStack Newton Performance and Scalability for Enterprise and Service Provider Clouds. - January 25, 2017 - Sardina Systems
ClusterHQ Customers Can Now Get Free Transition to OpenStack Platform Powered by Sardina FishOS
Route forward for ClusterHQ’s Flocker customers: free transition to OpenStack platform based on Sardina FishOS. - January 13, 2017 - Sardina Systems
Nitro Nation Online Holiday 5.1 Update
This holiday season brings in a number of festive new additions to Nitro Nation Online. A wonderful flurry of snow falls while car lovers compete in drag races against friends and rivals in real-time online races, weekly events and team tournaments. - December 23, 2016 - Creative Mobile