Louisiana: Alexandria News
HLA Tree Service Announces 2026 Community Scholarship Recipient: Miley Marchand to Pursue Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech University
HLA Tree Service, led by William Manuel (ISA Certified Arborist® #SO-367105A), has awarded its 2026 Community Scholarship to Miley Marchand. Manuel, a LaSAS alumnus, established the award to support local leadership. Marchand, a senior with a 4.0 GPA, will study Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech. HLA provides expert tree removal and storm cleanup as a Louisiana Licensed Arborist (#2837) and TRAQ Qualified professional. - May 12, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
Tent Revival Movement Spreads in America
A rapidly growing tent revival movement is spreading across the U.S. and Canada, led by Dr. Braden Andersen. What began as a single effort now includes multiple teams hosting large gatherings in cities and rural areas alike. These simple, informal events attract diverse crowds and emphasize accessibility, spontaneity, and spiritual hunger over tradition. Thousands have been baptized on the spot, and the movement continues to grow. - April 21, 2026 - Jesus Tent Revival
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round
QiMana Secures $1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop its Solomon Platform - February 26, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
John Russell’s Newly Released "A Trophy of Grace" is a Powerful Testament to Redemption and the Transformative Power of Faith
“A Trophy of Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Russell is a deeply personal and inspiring memoir that chronicles the author’s journey from athletic promise to the depths of addiction, ultimately finding peace and purpose through faith. - February 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
QiMana Launches with New AI Product Platform, Solomon
A conversation in 2021 between Chris Meaux, Founder of Waitr, and Rolfe McCollister, Founder of Business Report, is now the Gulf Coasts’ next startup. - February 05, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
KSD Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining for Global Users
Bitcoin mining requires a lot of computing power, which is to verify transactions and protect the network by solving complex cryptographic puzzles, which leads to high energy consumption. However, as the world increasingly adopts renewable energy, opportunities to reshape the Bitcoin mining... - January 16, 2025 - KSD Miner
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Two-Day Online Auction Featuring Surplus Tools, Equipment, Vehicles, and Rigging from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides & Grant Parish Sheriff Department, RADE
Bonnette Auction Company is hosting a two-day online auction on September 11-12, 2024, featuring surplus tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, job boxes, and 250-ton hydraulic jacks from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, RADE, and Grant Parish Sheriff Department. Items include hand tools, power tools, rigging supplies, job boxes, hydraulic jacks, and surplus vehicles. This event is open to contractors, business owners, and individuals nationwide. - September 03, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Dark Titan Publishing Showcase Coming in September
A showcase presenting the Fall-Winter 2022 releases is coming this September featuring new titles from the Dark Titan Universe Saga, The Haunted City Saga, EverWar Universe, and more. - June 22, 2022 - Dark Titan Entertainment
Fastpace Health to Roll Out Physical Therapy Services in Moss Bluff, LA in Late June
Fastpace Health announces the upcoming opening of its first Physical Therapy (PT) clinic in Moss Bluff, LA - one of three PT clinics to open this summer in close proximity to existing Urgent Care/ Orthopedics locations to help provide quick, convenient, and affordable healthcare to residents in traditionally underserved regions. - June 15, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
H. Wendell Isadore Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
H. Wendell Isadore of Alexandria, Louisiana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of taxes and business services. About H. Wendell Isadore H. Wendell Isadore... - February 15, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
William B. Harris Jr. of Hloyal Management and PR Expands Company with Continued Growth
The small business owner is now the president of a growing corporation; Sharing tips on dealing with struggles while hustling to build Hloyal Management and PR - April 14, 2021 - Hloyal Management And PR
Mel Gauthier Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Mel Gauthier of Alexandria, Louisiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 13 years in the field of human services. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They... - October 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve... - February 08, 2019 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch
Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Woman Entrepreneur for Modesty4Me.com Provides a Solution for Modest Women with and Online Store for High Neckline Camis That Cover the Chest and do Not Show Cleavage
The story tell about a Texas woman, Cindy Fowler, who discovered a niche market in modest clothing. Ms. Fowler used her retirement funds to start a business, Modesty4me.com. She bought a website and hired a production manager in Dallas, who makes her high neck line camis. Her first production run was of 1,000 high neckline camisoles in 2011. She has now had over 2500 orders from all over the world. Ms Fowler also is a costume designer, a face painter and volunteers with CASA. - September 01, 2014 - Modesty4Me
21 Yr Old CEO Mesmerizes Book Parade TV
21-year-old multi-lingual CEO, award-winning novelist, international charity founder, and composer & lyricist, RJ Tolson, is a man on the move, and as Book Parade TV Host Richard Wills recently discovered, you can find Tolson traveling coast to coast from New England to Los Angeles encouraging youths and young adults across the country to excel to their full potential by reading and using their imagination. - August 13, 2014 - R.J. Tolson
Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
"Being There" Has Never Been as Easy, Effective and Economical
Videoconference rooms available for hourly rental for depositions, job interviews, and meetings in Pasadena, CA and Natchitoches, LA. - January 24, 2013 - Huntington Court Reporters and Transcription
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Interviews R&B Singer and Actor Tyrese Gibson and Acclaimed Film Director John Singleton
PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews Tyrese about his transition from R&B music into rap and hip hop and then chats with both Tyrese and director John Singleton about Tyrese’s film career. - December 12, 2006 - PR.com