The story tell about a Texas woman, Cindy Fowler, who discovered a niche market in modest clothing. Ms. Fowler used her retirement funds to start a business, Modesty4me.com. She bought a website and hired a production manager in Dallas, who makes her high neck line camis. Her first production run was of 1,000 high neckline camisoles in 2011. She has now had over 2500 orders from all over the world. Ms Fowler also is a costume designer, a face painter and volunteers with CASA. - September 01, 2014 - Modesty4Me