New York: Elmira News
Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Allegany County Announces Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a... - July 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chemung County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Announcing the Personalized Edition of the 2026 "African American Who's Who, Past & Present, Greater Rochester Area"
This edition is only available by pre-order; will only be printed once. Every book will be personalized with the buyer's name on the first page. Each book will be serialized according by order received. Full Color Hardcover; 8.5"x11" Full Color Book.; 400 pages. 195 Listees; 145 color illustrations. Introduction by Mayor Malik Evans One Time Printing-Has to be Pre-ordered; Pre-order stops Feb 28-2026. - February 02, 2026 - Mike Molaire Fine Art
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
IO DeFi Highlights Secure and Transparent Cloud Computing Platform Amid Market Volatility
As the cryptocurrency market experiences volatility, IO DeFi reports continued platform growth through its technology-driven cloud computing services. The company emphasizes security, transparency, and renewable energy integration as key components of its operational model. IO DeFi’s... - November 10, 2025 - IO DeFi
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
Oneida County Hosts Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Utica, NY — Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 05, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chemung County Host Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Friday, May 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 04, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
WinnerMining Simplifies the Cloud Mining Process for Beginners and Provides Daily Income Potential
WinnerMining's goal is to build a platform that is convenient, seamless, and borderless. Toward this goal, they commit to adhering to their consistent philosophy of unremittingly providing faster, better, and smarter contracts. - April 29, 2025 - WinnerMining
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Jan Seeley’s New Book, "Staying Still," is a Poignant Series of Poems and Letters That Follows the Author’s Search for Meaning Through Quiet Reflection of Nature
Fulton Books author Jan Seeley, a former contemplative nun and a retired teacher of the Montessori Method, has completed her most recent book, “Staying Still: A Contemplative's Search for Meaning”: a stirring collection of poems and letters written over four decades in an effort to... - January 24, 2025 - Fulton Books
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
RWAS Pool Went Live on MetaTdex
In mid-April 2024, RWAS Smart Pool was officially launched on the MetaTdex platform, with a yield of up to 80% APY. A Dapp called “RWAS Smart Pool” is officially listed in the DeFi section of the MetaTdex platform, which is a coin-based financial product, where users can deposit RWAS to... - May 04, 2024 - RWA Finance
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Corning Community College and Upright Education to Offer Expanded Career Pathways Into New York State’s Growing Tech Job Market
SUNY Corning Community College will offer in-demand, online technology bootcamp programs in subject areas such as coding, analytics, web design, marketing, and tech sales. - April 19, 2023 - Upright Education
Allegany County to Host Second Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Allegany County will be holding their second online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online only auction conducted by Buffalo based Auctions International, begins on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET and will continue until Wednesday, April... - March 11, 2023 - Auctions International, Inc.
Ten to Life, Wild COVID Delirium Tales
Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Publication of "Ten to Life, Delirium Tales of a COVID-19 Survivor," by McGraw resident Mike Joyner - June 09, 2022 - Joyner Outdoor Media
The Cassata Family Donates 1000 N95 Facemasks, 100 Meals and $15,000 to Huntington Hospital
On Tuesday May 5, 2020 Rosario S. Cassata, President and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation along with his wife Carolyn, made a donation to Huntington Hospital of 1000 N95 face masks to the medical personnel, provided 100 meals from NY Panini to the employees and staff, and made a monetary donation... - May 07, 2020 - The Cassata Foundation
Local Geotechnical Construction Company Receives WBE Status from The Division of Minority and Women's Business Development
SperryCo, LLC awarded New York State Women Business Enterprise Certification. - January 02, 2020 - SperryCo, LLC
Varicose Veins Doctors Helps Hundreds of Seniors in New York Struggling with Varicose Veins Through Minimally-Invasive Procedures
Varicose Veins Doctors is one of the leading clinics in New York City. The center provides treatment for vein-related health conditions and works with a highly expert team coupled with state-of-the-art equipment. - December 23, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors
Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms
Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Restaurateur Husband and Fashion Stylist Wife Give Up Life in California for Bed & Breakfast in the Finger Lakes
Steven and Jeanette purchased Moonshadow on Keuka Lake in July of 2018, relocating from San Diego, CA. with their two pups, Maya and Chloe. They are often asked “why here, (you know it snows right…)?” Well, one look at the view and you’ll understand! “We absolutely love it here, it is incredibly beautiful, everyone is so friendly, the wine is fantastic and there is so much to do! What more could we ask for?” - March 09, 2019 - Moonshadow
Cleaning Company Announces Partnership with One Tree Planted.org
This cleaning company is pleased to announce their partnership with One Tree Planted.org, a charitable organization dedicated to sustainability and reforestation throughout the world. - October 02, 2018 - ABC Oriental Rug
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Journey Fitness Presents A Warrior's Journey Obstacle Course Series
Journey fitness is hosting its second annual A Warrior's Journey Obstacle Course Race. A Warrior's Journey is one of the few obstacle course races in Upstate New York. Journey Fitness will also be donating a portion of the proceeds to their local Imatter foundation, to raise awareness on teen... - July 10, 2017 - Journey Fitness
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound
SCP has developed and released SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound for use as an abrasion and corrosion resistant wear compound for use in extreme applications. - May 10, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases New Line of Epoxy Adhesive
SCP releases both a low viscosity and a high viscosity epoxy adhesive for use in the installation of ceramic components in severe industrial environments. - February 16, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Named as One of 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York State
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. is proud to announce that it was named the #11 in the 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York. - April 23, 2015 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years in Business
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces their 20 year anniversary and the roll out of a new corporate branding. - September 06, 2014 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Finger Lakes Winery Publishes Groundbreaking History of Region, Winery
Available online for the first time, the new book "A Sense of Place: A Discovery of Finger Lakes Wine History and Villa Bellangelo Winery," is slated for release 2/1/14. - January 30, 2014 - Villa Bellangelo Winery
MiTeGen Announces Online Beamline Guide for Structural Biologists
MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for protein crystallization, crystallography and X-ray diffraction to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, has released an Online Beamline Guide for crystallographers and structural biologists. - December 18, 2013 - MiTeGen, LLC
Town Line Technologies - New Image Sensor Technologies Provider
Former Panavision Imaging Senior Staff Launches New Startup Company - March 12, 2013 - Town Line Technologies, LLC
MiTeGen Spring 2012 Catalog Available Online or in Hardcopy
Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, has released a catalog of their current products for crystallographers. - June 15, 2012 - MiTeGen, LLC
Mitegen Announces Distribution Agreement with Mexico Diffractia S. de R.L.de C.V.
Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Mexico Diffractia S. de R.L.de C.V. of... - February 24, 2012 - MiTeGen, LLC
Community Foundation Celebrates 40th Anniversary
"40 Grants in 40 Weeks" project will commemorate 40 years in the Elmira-Corning and Finger Lakes communities. - December 10, 2011 - Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes
Mitegen Awarded $250K NIH STTR Phase II Grant
Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, has been awarded a phase II STTR (small business technology transfer program) award from the NIH (National Institute of Health) for the development of improved crystallization plates. - June 27, 2011 - MiTeGen, LLC
Mitegen Announces Mutual Distribution Agreements with Omscientia
Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced that it has signed mutual non-exclusive distribution agreements with Omscientia, a... - May 26, 2011 - MiTeGen, LLC
Rentricity Launches Innovative Energy Recovery Program for New York Water Utilities
NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.
Free Psychic Network Integrates Psychic Readings with Kabbalah, Tarot, Astrology and Numerology
Correlating the Kabbalah, Tarot, Astrology, and Numerology the Free Psychic Network creates an integrated daily free psychic reading. Interdisciplinary in nature the forecast provides a means for evaluating the similarities inherent in these esoteric spiritual and occult practices. Although many... - May 12, 2010 - Free Psychic Network
IBTimesFX.com Global Forex Traders Conference to be Held in New York – February 17, 2010
IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times
Free Psychic Network Provides Psychic Predictions for 2010
Psychic Frederick Gimino, at the Free Psychic Network, recently released a yearly psychic forecast for 2010. Free Psychic Network sees the new year making the global community whole. It appears that 2010 is the year of "the restoration." Free Psychic Network's forecast contradicts many of the doom and gloom psychics, that envision the death of world leaders, global cataclysm, famine, and pestilence, for 2010. - December 31, 2009 - Free Psychic Network
SuperTova.com Announces Its Launch as a 100% Free Jewish Internet Dating Site
100% Free Jewish internet dating site that was developed for the community. - November 21, 2009 - supertova.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com