Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Restaurateur Husband and Fashion Stylist Wife Give Up Life in California for Bed & Breakfast in the Finger Lakes Steven and Jeanette purchased Moonshadow on Keuka Lake in July of 2018, relocating from San Diego, CA. with their two pups, Maya and Chloe. They are often asked “why here, (you know it snows right…)?” Well, one look at the view and you’ll understand! “We absolutely love it here, it is incredibly beautiful, everyone is so friendly, the wine is fantastic and there is so much to do! What more could we ask for?” - March 09, 2019 - Moonshadow

Cleaning Company Announces Partnership with One Tree Planted.org This cleaning company is pleased to announce their partnership with One Tree Planted.org, a charitable organization dedicated to sustainability and reforestation throughout the world. - October 02, 2018 - ABC Oriental Rug

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Journey Fitness Presents A Warrior's Journey Obstacle Course Series Journey fitness is hosting its second annual A Warrior's Journey Obstacle Course Race. A Warrior's Journey is one of the few obstacle course races in Upstate New York. Journey Fitness will also be donating a portion of the proceeds to their local Imatter foundation, to raise awareness on teen suicide... - July 10, 2017 - Journey Fitness

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound SCP has developed and released SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound for use as an abrasion and corrosion resistant wear compound for use in extreme applications. - May 10, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases New Line of Epoxy Adhesive SCP releases both a low viscosity and a high viscosity epoxy adhesive for use in the installation of ceramic components in severe industrial environments. - February 16, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Named as One of 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York State Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. is proud to announce that it was named the #11 in the 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York. - April 23, 2015 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years in Business Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces their 20 year anniversary and the roll out of a new corporate branding. - September 06, 2014 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Finger Lakes Winery Publishes Groundbreaking History of Region, Winery Available online for the first time, the new book "A Sense of Place: A Discovery of Finger Lakes Wine History and Villa Bellangelo Winery," is slated for release 2/1/14. - January 30, 2014 - Villa Bellangelo Winery

MiTeGen Announces Online Beamline Guide for Structural Biologists MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for protein crystallization, crystallography and X-ray diffraction to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, has released an Online Beamline Guide for crystallographers and structural biologists. - December 18, 2013 - MiTeGen, LLC

Town Line Technologies - New Image Sensor Technologies Provider Former Panavision Imaging Senior Staff Launches New Startup Company - March 12, 2013 - Town Line Technologies, LLC

MiTeGen Spring 2012 Catalog Available Online or in Hardcopy Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, has released a catalog of their current products for crystallographers. - June 15, 2012 - MiTeGen, LLC

Mitegen Announces Distribution Agreement with Mexico Diffractia S. de R.L.de C.V. Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Mexico Diffractia S. de R.L.de C.V. of Mexico. Under... - February 24, 2012 - MiTeGen, LLC

Community Foundation Celebrates 40th Anniversary "40 Grants in 40 Weeks" project will commemorate 40 years in the Elmira-Corning and Finger Lakes communities. - December 10, 2011 - Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes

Mitegen Awarded $250K NIH STTR Phase II Grant Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, has been awarded a phase II STTR (small business technology transfer program) award from the NIH (National Institute of Health) for the development of improved crystallization plates. - June 27, 2011 - MiTeGen, LLC

Mitegen Announces Mutual Distribution Agreements with Omscientia Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced that it has signed mutual non-exclusive distribution agreements with Omscientia, a provider... - May 26, 2011 - MiTeGen, LLC

Rentricity Launches Innovative Energy Recovery Program for New York Water Utilities NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.

Free Psychic Network Integrates Psychic Readings with Kabbalah, Tarot, Astrology and Numerology Correlating the Kabbalah, Tarot, Astrology, and Numerology the Free Psychic Network creates an integrated daily free psychic reading. Interdisciplinary in nature the forecast provides a means for evaluating the similarities inherent in these esoteric spiritual and occult practices. Although many do... - May 12, 2010 - Free Psychic Network

IBTimesFX.com Global Forex Traders Conference to be Held in New York – February 17, 2010 IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times

Free Psychic Network Provides Psychic Predictions for 2010 Psychic Frederick Gimino, at the Free Psychic Network, recently released a yearly psychic forecast for 2010. Free Psychic Network sees the new year making the global community whole. It appears that 2010 is the year of "the restoration." Free Psychic Network's forecast contradicts many of the doom and gloom psychics, that envision the death of world leaders, global cataclysm, famine, and pestilence, for 2010. - December 31, 2009 - Free Psychic Network

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Hybrid Mom Consulting & Media Group Expands Its Mission to Support Today's Moms; New Initiative Paves the Way for Mom Bloggers to Grow Their Online Businesses and Offers Hybrid Mom is the only multi-platform network 100% focused on today's mom market. Delivering fully integrated marketing programs that engage moms in meaningful ways is their number one goal. Hybrid Mom Consulting, Hybrid Mom Magazine, Hybridmom.com and the Hybrid Mom Bloggers Network. One Market. One Network. Countless solutions to reach today's moms. - May 02, 2008 - Hybrid Mom Consulting & Media Group

News Release for New Best-Selling Crime Novel, Chickenhawk Chickenhawk is a gritty crime novel about a serial killer, cops, New York City, sex, murder, illness, madness, racism, sexism, religion, politics and vengeance. - April 27, 2008 - Arnold Wolf

Edwin Freeman Starring as Mister Cee in "Notorious" Edwin Freeman, announces that Fox Searchlight has just hired him for the role of Mister Cee in the upcoming biopic 'Notorious.' - April 03, 2008 - Clout PR Firm

myVRM and 3Touch Have Joined Forces to Enhance Productivity in the Work Place myVRM & 3touch are making it easier for customers to schedule, manage, and track meetings while maintaining central control and security around presentation material and delivery. Having complete control over every facet of conferencing is a key component in ensuring flawless execution of meetings... - February 06, 2008 - 3touch

Get Zee Marathi for Maharshtrian Entertainment, News and Movies on WatchIndia.TV Zee Marathi, the number one channel in India for Maharashtra entertainment is now available on WatchIndia.TV. WatchIndia.TV streams live Indian TV over the internet, so subscribers can watch where they want using just an internet connection and when they want using WatchIndia.TV's library of on demand. Every channel and program is available on demand for up to 14 days after it airs live. - January 07, 2008 - Live Asia TV

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com