Pennsylvania: Beaver County News
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Michael Battalini, CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Featured on The Claudio Reilsono Podcast
Michael Battalini, CEO of the Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, former athlete and coach, and current board member of the National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame, was recently interviewed on The Claudio Reilsono Podcast where he opens up about his childhood and the formative experiences that shaped his competitive spirit and leadership style. - July 02, 2025 - The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group
Blessly Expands Home Services in Pittsburgh to Simplify Modern Living
Locally-owned company broadens offerings to meet growing demand for streamlined home solutions. - March 27, 2025 - Blessly
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Jennifer Slagle’s New Book, "Animals Building Character," is a Series of Tales That Follows Three Animals on Adventures of Personal Growth and Self-Discovery
Recent release “Animals Building Character” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Slagle offers three delightful stories featuring an alligator, a bear, and a cricket on transformative journeys. Through a captivating rhyming scheme, young readers will enjoy following these animals as they embark on adventures, discover the true meaning of beauty, and find bravery within themselves. - August 13, 2024 - Covenant Books
Missing Persons Awareness Day
Pennsylvania Emergency Response Center is hosting Missing Persons Awareness Day. This event will be in Friendship Park, on June 7, 2024 from 11 AM to 2 PM. Schedule permitting, Mayor Ed Gainey will be attending, and if not, Melvin Hubbard El, Community Advisor to the Mayor will be in... - April 20, 2024 - Pennsylvania Emergency Response Center
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
JKS Financial Advisors Named Forbes Best-in-State Top Financial Security Professionals
Dan Jenkins & Geoffrey Kasse rank on Forbes and SHOOK Research annual list of industry professionals - August 21, 2023 - JKS Financial
ThoroughCare Expands to New Location to Support Continued Operational Growth, Hiring
Expansion offers opportunities for new partnerships, product expansion. - June 02, 2023 - ThoroughCare
Shyne Awards Foundation Seeks Nominations to Honor Achievements of Young Leaders
Nominations open for 14th Annual Shyne Awards honoring accomplishments of teens, young adults. - January 09, 2023 - The Shyne Awards Foundation
JKS Financial Continues Growth, Partnership in Pittsburgh Community
Expansion to support additional client services in Pittsburgh area - December 07, 2022 - JKS Financial
Heartland Restaurant Group Seeks General Managers to Support Continued Growth
Competitive pay, great benefits, and growth opportunities available for qualified candidates. - November 30, 2022 - Heartland Restaurant Group
IDI Consulting Gives Back to the Community in Eighth Annual Toys for Tots Drive
Local IT consulting company collects toys for less fortunate children. - November 23, 2022 - IDI Consulting
Beyond Spots & Dots Receives Top Awards for Creativity and Excellence
MarCom Awards recognize Pittsburgh-based advertising agency for industry-leading work. - November 09, 2022 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Shyne Awards Foundation Founder to Host Fireside Chat at Summit for Women’s Empowerment
We Mean Business conference promotes women in business at all career levels. - September 26, 2022 - The Shyne Awards Foundation
Union Grill Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Signature Dishes; New Online Features
Pittsburgh restaurant launches online ordering, gift cards, alongside upscale casual dining. - September 22, 2022 - Union Grill
IDI Consulting Joins the Fight Against Heart Disease and Stroke in Pittsburgh
2022 Pittsburgh Heart Walk supporting the American Heart Association sponsored by IDI Consulting. - September 07, 2022 - IDI Consulting
JKS Financial Sponsors Program to Teach High School Students Investment Skills
28 Students From Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School Create First Generation Investors Club. - June 30, 2022 - JKS Financial
1-800-LEMON-LAW Attorneys Included on Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 19 Years Running
Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania's oldest and largest automotive Lemon Law firm, have been included on the Super Lawyer list ever since its inception. - May 12, 2022 - Kimmel & Silverman, PC
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Rescue Store in Pennsylvania
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of the Hurst Jaws of Life dealer, The Rescue Store, in Mercer, Pennsylvania. MES is proud to have Bill Finley Jr., with nearly 30 years of first responder experience, join the MES team and to help... - April 07, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
GetDiversityCertified.com Launches New Book to Help Businesses Earn Certification
New book “Certify & Sell” delivers a comprehensive guide to certification and supplier diversity. - January 12, 2021 - Abator Information Services
A&L Motor Sales Transforms BMW Showroom Into State-of-the-Art Facility
Monroeville luxury dealership unveils updated showroom driven by customer-focused experience. - December 22, 2020 - A&L Motor Sales
IDI Consulting Supports LLS Light the Night and Toys for Tots Drive
IT consulting company gives back to charitable organizations and spreads holiday hope. - December 11, 2020 - IDI Consulting
A&L Motor Sales Unveils State-of-the-Art Showroom for Jaguar and Land Rover
Monroeville luxury dealership transforms showroom to elevate customer experience. - December 02, 2020 - A&L Motor Sales
The Citizen Science Lab Expands Facilities to Make STEM More Accessible to Youth
Nonprofit’s new location reinforces mission to expand access to experiences and opportunities in STEM. - October 29, 2020 - The Citizen Science Lab
The Citizen Science Lab Launches Cyber Summer Camps for Youth Eager to Learn STEM in Pittsburgh
Dr. Andre Samuel makes the exclusivity of science accessible to children & teens in the community. - July 09, 2020 - The Citizen Science Lab
Brooks and Blair Waterfront Properties in Final Phase of Development of The River’s Edge of Oakmont
Construction underway to complete luxury community along Oakmont, PA’s waterfront. - April 28, 2020 - Brooks and Blair Waterfront Properties
A&L Motor Sales’ State-of-the-Art Facilities Available for Pittsburgh Winter Weather
Local dealership’s newly renovated certified collision, service & detail centers open for luxury brand owners. - December 21, 2019 - A&L Motor Sales
A&L Motor Sales Becomes the Only Local Dealer-Owned Certified Collision Center for BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar
Local dealership offers new exclusive state-of-the-art car equipment and servicing for luxury brand owners. - November 20, 2019 - A&L Motor Sales
A&L Motor Sales Completes Detail, Service & Collision Centers as Part of 8.5-Acre Renovation
Family-owned Monroeville luxury car dealership transforms to enhance customer experience. - September 05, 2019 - A&L Motor Sales
Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll
Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
IDI Consulting Launches Fourth Annual Toys for Tots Drive
IDI Consulting is proud to launch its fourth annual Toys for Tots Foundation holiday drive, a gift collection sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps that helps bring the joy of the holiday season to local economically disadvantaged children. The Marine Toys for Tots program seeks to collect new... - December 03, 2018 - IDI Consulting
Joey’s P.A.W. Helps Over 60 Special Needs Dogs in One Year
Joey’s P.A.W. has helped over 60 special needs dogs have a better quality of life since the founding of the organization in August 2017. Over the past year, 58 dogs have been outfitted with wheelchairs, five dogs have received custom prosthetics and six dogs have been adopted. “All... - August 27, 2018 - Joey's P.A.W.
Beyond Spots & Dots Wins a Best in Category and a Silver Horizon Interactive Award
Beyond Spots & Dots earned recognition for excellence, creativity and functionality at the 16th Annual Horizon Interactive Media Award Competition. The integrated, full-service advertising agency earned a Best in Category award in the websites: Advocacy & Nonprofit category for the creation... - April 24, 2018 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Plant Five for Life Launches Pilot Program at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC
Plant Five for Life will pilot its first program planting five native trees as a gift to every child born at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC this April, Arbor Day month. A total of 5,000 trees will be planted for 1,000 newborns. The Plant Five for Life community network of partners, including... - April 11, 2018 - Plant Five for Life
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
MediConnect to Take Part in Military Hiring Fair at 2017 Pittsburgh Expo with the Pittsburgh Pirates
MediConnect is honored to take part in the 2017 Pittsburgh Expo with the Pittsburgh Pirates, a military hiring fair that is part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative. The event is set to take place on Friday, June 16th from 9:30am-2pm at PNC Park in... - June 07, 2017 - MediConnect
Washington Wild Things Announce Opening Day Weekend Carnival and Events for May 18th – 21st
Frontier League Baseball Team Near Pittsburgh, PA Prepares for 2017 Season - May 11, 2017 - Washington Wild Things
Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards
Pittsburgh advertising agency, Beyond Spots & Dots, has won international awards. - December 09, 2016 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
IDI Consulting Hosts Second Annual Toys for Tots Collection Campaign
Pittsburgh technology consultancy, IDI Consulting, is getting into the spirit of holiday goodwill with participation in the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots charity. - December 05, 2016 - IDI Consulting
BoXZY Wins Mid-Atlantic Region UPS X-PORT Challenge
Pittsburgh tech startup, BoXZY, has won $10,000 in international shipping from UPS to expand globally. - November 23, 2016 - BoXZY
JKS Financial to Host History Lessons Speaker Series Event in Pittsburgh
JKS Financial will lead an educational speaker series on November 29th. - November 22, 2016 - JKS Financial
IDI Consulting Supports Blood Cancer Research Through Light The Night Walk
The Pittsburgh-based IT company is lending its support to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to create a better outlook for children with cancer. - September 29, 2016 - IDI Consulting
BoXZY Recognized as 20th Annual Pittsburgh Technology Council Tech 50 Finalist
3-in-1 3D printer, CNC mill and laser engraving startup, BoXZY, has received a regional award nomination. - September 22, 2016 - BoXZY
IDI Consulting Welcomes Paul Tomei as Vice President & Client Partner
IDI Consulting's Latest Executive Appointment Aims to Foster Client Relationships - September 14, 2016 - IDI Consulting
Beyond Spots & Dots Featured on Pittsburgh 100 List for Fourth Time
Advertising Agency, Beyond Spots & Dots, Has Been Recognized as a Fastest-Growing Company - August 25, 2016 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
MediConnect Emerges as Consumer-Facing Brand for GS National Insurance
GS National Insurance has launched a new consumer-facing division, MediConnect, to meet individuals' insurance needs. - August 23, 2016 - MediConnect
Beyond Spots & Dots Ranks on Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Time in Agency’s Ten-Year History
Pittsburgh advertising agency, Beyond Spots & Dots has been recognized nationally by Inc. magazine. - August 20, 2016 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
The Scott’s Lounge Debuts as Destination for Drinks & Live Music
The Scott's Lounge, a new eatery and bar for professionals in Moon Township, is a go-to Happy Hour destination new the Pittsburgh International Airport. - June 23, 2016 - The Scott's Lounge