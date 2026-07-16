Escarpment Press is pleased to announce the release of a new historical fiction work by author Gene Masters. "The Laconia Incident" is a new look at an old occurrence from World War II. Although the book is historical fiction, most of what’s in it is drawn from actual fact. This is the author, Masters' third offering, the other two being, "Silent Warriors: Submarine Warfare in the Pacific" and "Operation Exodus." - March 09, 2020 - Author Joe Perrone Jr. d/b/a Escarpment Press