The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
The NFL has come under much scrutiny regarding player safety in the last several years. During this period, Turf Nation has quietly become the dominate brand in the synthetic turf industry. There are many large competitors within the synthetic turf industry, Turf Nation is far from the largest by volume,... - February 02, 2018 - Turf Nation
Promising changes regarding federal financial industry regulation, U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney visited SAFE Federal Credit Union this week for input on how the regulatory landscape can be improved. - December 02, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Continental, one of the top automotive suppliers in the world, has deployed an interactive video kiosk Personal Teller Machine from SAFE Federal Credit in its plant in Sumter, SC. The PTM will allow employees to conduct their banking business remotely during their shift. - November 15, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Looking for a career and a new job? Need a career change but you don’t know where to start? Are you ready for an encore career? Stuck in a rut? - June 27, 2014 - College Path, LLC
CreateYourWoodsign.com has just announced a shift of business location to South Carolina from Massachusetts. Being the family business founded by Emmanuel and Christelle Francois, handmade and painted wooden signs are created on customer orders and preferences. The website helps you create your own custom... - September 22, 2011 - CreateYourWoodSign.com
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Thousands making their way to Kingstree, South Carolina for highly anticipated concert event of the year. - October 15, 2007 - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Benefit Concert
S.D. Professionals, LLC and The Randy Parton Theater announced today that they will present the First Annual Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Benefit Concert, in an effort to raise awareness throughout South Carolina for the non-profit’s cause, providing children’s books to participating community children every month until the age of five. The family, fun-filled event will feature must-see performances from Jacob Timmons, Randy Parton, Heidi Lou Parton, Ryan Morris & The Moonlight Bandits. - September 12, 2007 - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Benefit Concert
Dr. Roger Kenneth Hershline PhD MD, Chairman and Founder of CureHIV.us, agreed to provide samples of Global Humanceuticals, Inc’s NIAID#11039, a new powerful class of anti-HIV drug to clinical researchers. The drug is able de-activates the virus even if diluted nearly a billion times. - September 09, 2007 - CureHIV