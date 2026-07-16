South Carolina: Sumter News
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
Aisha Alexander’s New Book, “A Can of I AM's,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Finds a Can Full of Encouraging Words That Provides Her with Confidence
Fulton Books author Aisha Alexander, an educator who loves to inspire children to exceed expectations and embrace their true potential, has completed her most recent book, “A Can of I AM's”: a riveting story that centers around Brenda, a young girl who finds a special can with contents... - May 08, 2025 - Fulton Books
Quheira Robinson’s Newly Released "Quheira’s Version" is a Powerful Spiritual Memoir Revealing God’s Transformative Love and Grace
“Quheira’s Version: Heavenly Father’s Love Is Revealed through the Son” from Christian Faith Publishing author Quheira Robinson is an inspiring testimony of faith, healing, and divine purpose, chronicling a journey from abandonment to redemption through the unwavering love of God. - May 06, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Zachary Hinson’s New Book, "I Love Him," is a Powerful Story of a Young Man Who Must Navigate the Confusing Journey of High School Adolescence While Also Being Openly Gay
Fulton Books author Zachary Hinson, who grew up in a small town in South Carolina, has completed his most recent book, “I Love Him”: a deeply touching and complex narrative that delves into the turbulent waters of adolescence, identity, and the quest for acceptance. In “I Love... - April 11, 2025 - Fulton Books
Osby D. Watts’s Newly Released "I Thirst: Discovering Living Water" is a Powerful Exploration of Spiritual Fulfillment and Surrender
“I Thirst: Discovering Living Water” from Christian Faith Publishing author Osby D. Watts is an insightful and deeply personal journey that examines the longing for true fulfillment and the only source that can truly satisfy—Jesus Christ. - March 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Ben Richardson’s New Book, "Grass Contract," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows One Woman Whose Life is Turned Upside Down After She Becomes a Powerful Superbeing
Recent release “Grass Contract” from Page Publishing author Ben Richardson is a gripping tale that follows Rose Stragonov, a young woman who finds her life forever changed after becoming transformed and taking on mysterious powers. Now forced to adjust to her new life, Rose will need to master her skills in order to avoid being captured by a shadowing corporation. - February 11, 2025 - Page Publishing
Minister Robert Johnson’s Newly Released “Prayer: Communion With Our Father” is an Insightful Guide to Deepening One’s Spiritual Connection Through Prayer
“Prayer: Communion With Our Father” from Christian Faith Publishing author Minister Robert Johnson offers readers a thoughtful and practical exploration of the transformative power of prayer, designed to encourage spiritual growth and a closer relationship with God. - February 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Alan Engle’s Newly Released "Stepping Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus" is an Inspiring and Accessible Guide to Deepening One’s Faith
“Stepping Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alan Engle is a thoughtful exploration of the Gospels, designed to encourage personal reflection, spiritual growth, and deeper understanding through daily scripture study. - November 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Edward H. West, MD’s Newly Released "How You Feed a Cat" is an Engaging and Insightful Guide to Parenting
“How You Feed a Cat (That Is, How You Feed a Cat Because I Told You to Feed the Cat and You Listened to Me)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward H. West, MD is a practical and humorous exploration of parenting techniques, focusing on child rearing through biblical principles and effective communication. - August 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Joseph Hathaway’s Newly Released "Open Heart Surgery" is a Poetic Reflection on Contemporary Societal Concerns
“Open Heart Surgery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Hathaway explores current societal issues through the lens of poetic reflection, offering a unique perspective on topics like politics, life, and the environment. - August 21, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Judy LeGrand’s New Book, “Where I Belong...,” is a Heartfelt Tale of Rediscovery, Healing, and Learning to Begin Again After Life’s Difficult Struggles
Recent release “Where I Belong...” from Page Publishing author Judy LeGrand tells the poignant story of Maggie Nelson, whose life is shattered by a revelation about her husband. Seeking solace on the Isle of Palms, Maggie discovers a chance to begin again and rediscover her passions, all the while learning that true happiness can be found in unexpected places and people. - July 24, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Stella Young’s New Book, "Found in Favor," is a Compelling Read That Reveals God’s Never-Ending Love and Incredible Miracles He Provides to His Followers
Recent release “Found in Favor” from Covenant Books author Stella Young is a faith-based, thought-provoking look at the ways in which God has led the author and provided power and extraordinary miracles to the author, guiding her along her life’s journey to combine her love of music and the Lord to spread His messages to others. - July 03, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Delphinia Moses’s New Book, “I Am Living My Best Life: My True-Life Story,” is a Joyful and Empowering Memoir Deeply Rooted in Faith
Recent release “I Am Living My Best Life: My True-Life Story” from Page Publishing author Delphinia Moses and The Anointing of God is an inspirational and devotional memoir that encourages readers to strengthen their connections to God in their daily lives. - January 12, 2024 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Blue Shark Vodka Expands Distribution Throughout South Carolina
Aleph owner Jean-Pierre Chambas partnered with Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist to bring North Carolina’s favorite vodka to the islands, beaches and across the entire state of South Carolina. “At Aleph Wines, we support and promote quality craft spiri - June 19, 2022 - Daytoon, Inc.
Self Storage in Social Circle, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Vine View Storage, located in Social Circle, GA. Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. The facility was sold to a local buyer. Vine View Storage is situated on 5.6 +/- acres, consisting of 4 buildings... - December 08, 2021 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Local Professionals Form Task Force to Help South Carolina's Aging Seniors Get Essential Long-Term Care Without Financial Obligation Thanks to Medex Solutions Network Inc
They have assembled a local task force of senior care professionals and resources to help aging seniors & their families make the transition to long-term care. Some the issues that their free consulting service solve are reducing the time to move into a long-term care community, reducing the stress of selling a home to receive funding for long term-care, and getting aging seniors the care they need quicker without the stress of financial obligations. - December 06, 2021 - Medex Solutions Network Inc.
Pastor Dottie Keisler Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Pastor Dottie Keisler of Lexington, South Carolina has been honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of religion and nonprofit services. Each month P. - March 25, 2020 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Escarpment Press to Release New Book Shedding Light on WWII Incident
Escarpment Press is pleased to announce the release of a new historical fiction work by author Gene Masters. "The Laconia Incident" is a new look at an old occurrence from World War II. Although the book is historical fiction, most of what’s in it is drawn from actual fact. This is the author, Masters' third offering, the other two being, "Silent Warriors: Submarine Warfare in the Pacific" and "Operation Exodus." - March 09, 2020 - Author Joe Perrone Jr. d/b/a Escarpment Press
Bublish Announces Publication of Its First Book on the Blockchain
Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish
34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15.
The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st
The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
South Carolina Firm Seeks NFL’s Big Game Impact
The NFL has come under much scrutiny regarding player safety in the last several years. During this period, Turf Nation has quietly become the dominate brand in the synthetic turf industry. There are many large competitors within the synthetic turf industry, Turf Nation is far from the largest by... - February 02, 2018 - Turf Nation
U.S. Rep. Mulvaney Pays Visit to SAFE Federal Credit Union
Promising changes regarding federal financial industry regulation, U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney visited SAFE Federal Credit Union this week for input on how the regulatory landscape can be improved. - December 02, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE FCU Adds On-Site Personal Teller Machine at Continental Tire Plant in Sumter
Continental, one of the top automotive suppliers in the world, has deployed an interactive video kiosk Personal Teller Machine from SAFE Federal Credit in its plant in Sumter, SC. The PTM will allow employees to conduct their banking business remotely during their shift. - November 15, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
"A Book of Questions to Jumpstart Your Career Search" -- Interactive eBook and Paperback Now Available
Looking for a career and a new job? Need a career change but you don’t know where to start? Are you ready for an encore career? Stuck in a rut? - June 27, 2014 - College Path, LLC
CreateYourWoodsign Announces a Shift of Business Location
CreateYourWoodsign.com has just announced a shift of business location to South Carolina from Massachusetts. Being the family business founded by Emmanuel and Christelle Francois, handmade and painted wooden signs are created on customer orders and preferences. The website helps you create your own... - September 22, 2011 - CreateYourWoodSign.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Free Benefit Concert is Grand Finale of 35th Annual Kingstree Pig Pickin’ Festival
Thousands making their way to Kingstree, South Carolina for highly anticipated concert event of the year. - October 15, 2007 - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Benefit Concert
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Benefit Concert Giving Back to the Children of South Carolina
S.D. Professionals, LLC and The Randy Parton Theater announced today that they will present the First Annual Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Benefit Concert, in an effort to raise awareness throughout South Carolina for the non-profit’s cause, providing children’s books to participating community children every month until the age of five. The family, fun-filled event will feature must-see performances from Jacob Timmons, Randy Parton, Heidi Lou Parton, Ryan Morris & The Moonlight Bandits. - September 12, 2007 - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Benefit Concert
Dr. Roger Kenneth Hershline PhD MD, CEO of Global Humanceuticals, Inc. Donates New Powerful Class of HIV Viral Drug
Dr. Roger Kenneth Hershline PhD MD, Chairman and Founder of CureHIV.us, agreed to provide samples of Global Humanceuticals, Inc’s NIAID#11039, a new powerful class of anti-HIV drug to clinical researchers. The drug is able de-activates the virus even if diluted nearly a billion times. - September 09, 2007 - CureHIV