Ikon Midstream Comes Up with the New Fuel Terminal for Laredo, TX Under the direction of their CEO Rhett Kenagy, Ikon Midstream LLC opens the first privately held fuel terminal in Laredo, TX. Ikon Midstream sells NOM-16 Gasoline and ULSD for the Mexico Markets. - August 01, 2018 - Ikon Midstream LLC

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Oralia Tamez Lenny Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Oralia Tamez Lenny of McAllen, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year in 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Oralia Tamez Lenny Mrs. Lenny has 50 years experience in the healthcare... - November 26, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

GBS Named “Expert Insurance Service Provider” by AM Best Tenth Consecutive Year Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS), a Third Party Administrator (TPA) of benefits for self-funded health plans, today announced that GBS has again been designated “Expert Insurance Service Provider” by AM Best Company. AM Best Company is a reputable and well-established rating agency with... - February 04, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Judge Ben Morales Files for Re-Election Webb County Court at Law #1 - December 03, 2013 - Judge Ben Morales ReElection Campaign

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Academy is Offering Training Workshops for the Energy Industry American Right of Way Academy announced today, they will be offering two professional Oil & Gas Energy Training Workshops in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, November 10th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - October 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Classes Offered in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Training Academy Offering Training to the Public American Right of Way Academy announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

HEI Resources East OMG Joint Venture Obtains Summary Judgment in $2.7 Million Oil and Gas Dispute A federal judge in Laredo, Texas, has ordered S. Lavon Evans Jr. to pay at least $2.7 million to the HEI Resources East OMG Joint Venture in connection with a failed oil and gas deal. - September 02, 2009 - Gulf Coast Western

San Antonio’s North Chamber Selects Madeline Anz Slay for ATHENA International Young Professional Award Madeline Anz Slay was recognized at a luncheon awards ceremony for her outstanding contributions to the community and promoting women in leadership roles in business. - June 20, 2008 - Madeline Anz Slay Architecture, PLLC

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

New York Times Articled Dated December 27, 2007 Cites the Rise of "a Chorus of Dog Whisperers" – People Wanting to Become Dog Trainers Jim Burwell’s Petiquette challenges those who wish to become dog trainers to become more than just a member of the chorus – become a truly knowledgeable and skilled dog trainer and stand out from the crowd. - January 04, 2008 - Jim Burwell's Petiquette In Home Dog Training