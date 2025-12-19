Texas: Laredo News
Juniper Investment Group Secures $24 Million First Close for Fund III and Announces First Acquisition in Laredo, TX
The $100 million multifamily fund partners with family offices and wealth managers to target workforce housing acquisition opportunities in secondary markets. - December 19, 2025 - Juniper Investment Group
Author Morris W. Brown’s New Book, "BEDROCK," is a Fascinating Read That Explores the Connections Between Jesus Christ’s Life and Teachings to the Hebrew Alphabet
Recent release “BEDROCK: I AM THE ALEPH AND THE TAV Discover the message of Christ revealed in the Hebrew alphabet” from Covenant Books author Morris W. Brown is a thought-provoking look at Christ’s everlasting connection to the Hebrew alphabet, revealing how he confirmed this connection through his ministry and teachings. - July 02, 2025 - Covenant Books
Phil Hamman III’s Newly Released “A Republic if You Can Keep It” is a Compelling Patriotic Call to Action Grounded in Historical Insight and Heartfelt Conviction
“A Republic if You Can Keep It: A quote from Benjamin Franklin” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phil Hamman III is a thought-provoking exploration of America’s current political and moral challenges, urging citizens to reflect on the founding principles of the republic and the importance of protecting its future. - June 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Laredo Nonprofit Honors Larriette Seniors with $10K in Scholarships
The Larriette Alumni Association hosted its annual graduation celebration on May 20 at the Falcon Event Center, honoring the Larriette Class of 2025 and awarding an unprecedented $10,000 in scholarships to two standout seniors. - May 23, 2025 - Larriette Alumni Association
Ten Texas Communities Win Prestigious Governor’s Community Achievement Awards
Keep Texas Beautiful is announcing the ten winning communities of the Governor's Community Achievement Awards. Texas towns and cities are evaluated on their work to engage the community, combat litter, and creating clean and beautiful cities. Winners receive a portion of $2 million for a landscaping project in the community to be completed by TXDOT. - May 13, 2025 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Author Robbie Kesselring's New Audiobook, "Evil Seed: Book 3," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Attempts to Protect the Idyllic City in Space
Recent audiobook release “Evil Seed: Book 3” from Audiobook Network author Robbie Kesselring is a compelling sci-fi fantasy that centers around Resnick Clayborn, who must protect an advanced city in space known as Purgatory as it goes to war with not only Earth but an onslaught of dangerous creatures. - May 13, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Karen Powell’s Newly Released "Flowing in Favor" is a Powerful Guide to Empower Young Girls with Faith, Purpose, and Godly Principles
“Flowing in Favor: Inspiring Girls in Spiritial Growth, Grace, and Greatness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Powell is an inspirational resource designed to help young girls build spiritual strength, grow in grace, and discover their greatness in God. - April 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Launches Space Exhibit Fundraiser
Community invited to help bring space to life for local families through merch campaign. - April 05, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Author Gary Cramer’s New Book "The Deadly Social Security Lottery" is a Gripping Tale That Centers Around Advanced Medical Technology Used to Perform a Series of Murders
Recent release “The Deadly Social Security Lottery” from Page Publishing author Gary Cramer is a captivating murder mystery that follows a data analyst who realizes a series of deaths across the nation are all connected when he discovers each of the victims had been implanted with a pacemaker, leading him to suspect this piece of medical equipment has been used to trigger heart attacks. - March 17, 2025 - Page Publishing
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Plano West
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Plano West which prepares to open on February 28th. Owners Sasidharan Subramanian and Divya Sakthivel have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is... - February 20, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Author Carmen Haugen’s New Book, “Eden Castle: Forty faith-filled stories,” is a Riveting Collection of Short Stories Designed to Help Build One’s Faith
Recent release “Eden Castle: Forty faith-filled stories” from Covenant Books author Carmen Haugen offers a captivating blend of faith, adventure, and romance through a collection of forty original stories. Each tale, inspired by timeless values and biblical perspectives, provides a family-friendly, wholesome experience perfect for readers seeking encouragement and inspiration. - September 20, 2024 - Covenant Books
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Brent Snyder’s New Book, "Wrath of the Apprentice," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Follows a Small Band of Heroes as They Face Off Against a Powerful Sorcerer
Fulton Books author Brent Snyder, a veteran of the US Army who lives in Central Texas with his wife, son, and his French bulldog, has completed his most recent book, “Wrath of the Apprentice”: a captivating and spellbinding tale that centers around Tÿr’Ynyn, who must team up... - June 24, 2024 - Fulton Books
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of Second One Million Sq. Ft. Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV – Global Transport and Logistics, celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in Lancaster, TX, on June 10, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a mega-site campus offering clients the support of all DSV’s services in one place. - June 14, 2024 - DSV
Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook, “Love's Many Guises: A Comedic Dance,” Takes Listeners on a Regency-Era Adventure of Mistaken Identities and Romantic Intrigue
Recent audiobook release “Love's Many Guises: A Comedic Dance” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz is a hilarious romp set in the Regency era of British history that follows an earl who must don multiple disguises to hide after witnessing his cousin’s murder. But while in disguise, the earl finds unexpected love and must keep up his ruse while trying to win the heart of his beloved. - June 13, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Author Gerry Davis’s New Book, "Biblical Evolution," is an Eye-Opening Read That Explores Evolution from the Biblical Perspective
Recent release “Biblical Evolution” from Page Publishing author Gerry Davis is the biblical explanation of creation and the inclusion of evolution. - April 25, 2024 - Page Publishing
Cheryl L. Asmussen Chosen as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Cheryl L. Asmussen of Laredo, Texas has been chosen as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of equine services. About Cheryl L. Asmussen With over 30 years experience, Cheryl L. Asmussen... - April 05, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Michelle D. Gutierrez Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Michelle D. Gutierrez of Mission, Texas, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the music. About Michelle D. Gutierrez Michelle D. Gutierrez is a... - June 14, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Cheryl L. Asmussen Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Cheryl L. Asmussen of Laredo, Texas, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of equine services. About Cheryl L. Asmussen Cheryl L. Asmussen is the owner and... - April 12, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
DSV Places Initial Order for 10 Electrified Trucks as Part of North American Emissions-Reduction Initiative
As part of an early adopters’ program and a first step in reducing the climate impact of its North American road freight business, DSV has placed an initial order for 10 of Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX units for its North American long-haul lanes. The trucks running on electricity and renewable natural gas will support DSV in offering low-emission services across its Pan-American routes. - January 25, 2023 - DSV
SLP Operations LLC to Manage Skilled Nursing Center in Cotulla, Texas
SLP Operations, LLC., a growing provider of skilled nursing and rehabilitative care, is pleased to announce Las Palmas Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is joining the team. With this addition, SLP Operations now manages 51 skilled nursing centers in the state of Texas and Oklahoma. “We are... - December 03, 2022 - SLP Operations, LLC
Ikon Midstream Comes Up with the New Fuel Terminal for Laredo, TX
Under the direction of their CEO Rhett Kenagy, Ikon Midstream LLC opens the first privately held fuel terminal in Laredo, TX. Ikon Midstream sells NOM-16 Gasoline and ULSD for the Mexico Markets. - August 01, 2018 - Ikon Midstream LLC
The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S.
Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center
Oralia Tamez Lenny Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Oralia Tamez Lenny of McAllen, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year in 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Oralia Tamez Lenny Mrs. Lenny has 50 years experience in the... - November 26, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
GBS Named “Expert Insurance Service Provider” by AM Best Tenth Consecutive Year
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS), a Third Party Administrator (TPA) of benefits for self-funded health plans, today announced that GBS has again been designated “Expert Insurance Service Provider” by AM Best Company. AM Best Company is a reputable and well-established rating agency... - February 04, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Judge Ben Morales Files for Re-Election
Webb County Court at Law #1 - December 03, 2013 - Judge Ben Morales ReElection Campaign
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
American Right of Way Academy is Offering Training Workshops for the Energy Industry
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they will be offering two professional Oil & Gas Energy Training Workshops in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, November 10th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - October 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Training Classes Offered in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas
American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Eagle Ford Shale Training Academy Offering Training to the Public
American Right of Way Academy announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Training Classes Are Needed to Keep Up with the Demands South of San Antonio, Texas
Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Training Classes - March 24, 2011 - American Right of Way Associates
HEI Resources East OMG Joint Venture Obtains Summary Judgment in $2.7 Million Oil and Gas Dispute
A federal judge in Laredo, Texas, has ordered S. Lavon Evans Jr. to pay at least $2.7 million to the HEI Resources East OMG Joint Venture in connection with a failed oil and gas deal. - September 02, 2009 - Gulf Coast Western
Lights on with Solar Energy for San Antonio Firms: Slay Engineering Co. and Madeline Anz Slay Architecture
Novastar Energy installed 24 180kW panels in conjunction with CPS Energy in Balcones Heights, Texas. - August 09, 2008 - Madeline Anz Slay Architecture, PLLC
San Antonio’s North Chamber Selects Madeline Anz Slay for ATHENA International Young Professional Award
Madeline Anz Slay was recognized at a luncheon awards ceremony for her outstanding contributions to the community and promoting women in leadership roles in business. - June 20, 2008 - Madeline Anz Slay Architecture, PLLC
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
New York Times Articled Dated December 27, 2007 Cites the Rise of "a Chorus of Dog Whisperers" – People Wanting to Become Dog Trainers
Jim Burwell’s Petiquette challenges those who wish to become dog trainers to become more than just a member of the chorus – become a truly knowledgeable and skilled dog trainer and stand out from the crowd. - January 04, 2008 - Jim Burwell's Petiquette In Home Dog Training
Rudy Lozano Continues Family Tradition with Black Hills Leather, Custom Made Gun Leather Art
Black Hills Leather fashions their holsters after those worn in the late 1800s, and are the inspiration and conception of Master Craftsman Rudy Lozano. Holsters can be ordered as a full rig, double rig, crossdraw or separate holster or belt. - August 04, 2006 - Black Hills Leather