Add a terrifying twist to your game or your magic act with these new Monster-inspired playing cards conceptualized by Will Roya and designed by Joe M. Ruiz. The monsters are cartoonishly rendered to be kid-friendly and also appealing to adults with a taste for the macabre. Complete with monsters like vampires and werewolves, these cards were designed for the collectors and enthusiasts in mind. Be sure to visit kickstarter.com to back this project before its February 28, 2018 deadline. - February 07, 2018 - PlayingCardDecks.com