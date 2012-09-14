PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

GamingSoft Kicks Off First Slots Tournament for All Operators Daily cash prizes for tournament winners every day of November 2019. - October 24, 2019 - GamingSoft

123gaming Cancels Sale to PlayUp Australia 123gaming Limited advises today that they have canceled the sale to PlayUp Australia and their "World First Token Deal" Acquisition using PlayChips as was reported in several articles over the past few months. 123gaming had been awaiting the agreed settlement in PlayChips from PlayUp but without... - January 16, 2019 - 123gaming Limited

Gaming Technology Group Presents Vast Array of Gaming System & Kiosk Solutions at G2E, Including Biometrics & Enhanced Player Touch Screen Displays with Exciting Content Gaming Technology Group (GTG), a leader in advanced, affordable systems for Casinos, Tribal Gaming and Slot Routes, today announced their gaming system solutions and kiosks that will be showcased at G2E 2018, Booth #2836. GTG will also introduce a Biometric fingerprint login, with advanced Biometrics technology. This anonymous biometric login capability, combined with greatly enhanced Player Touch Screen Displays with exciting content, makes GTG’s product line a winning combination. - October 06, 2018 - Gaming Technology Group

PlayingCardDecks.com Releases Monster Playing Card Deck on Kickstarter Add a terrifying twist to your game or your magic act with these new Monster-inspired playing cards conceptualized by Will Roya and designed by Joe M. Ruiz. The monsters are cartoonishly rendered to be kid-friendly and also appealing to adults with a taste for the macabre. Complete with monsters like vampires and werewolves, these cards were designed for the collectors and enthusiasts in mind. Be sure to visit kickstarter.com to back this project before its February 28, 2018 deadline. - February 07, 2018 - PlayingCardDecks.com

Casino Scouts Announces Development Agreement with Lucky Charm Games Casino Scouts (“CS”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a development agreement with Lucky Charm Games, LLC (“LCG”). LCG will develop the Casino Scouts platform designed to be a public/private cloud based multitenant platform for mobile devices and services. The... - December 29, 2017 - Lucky Charm Games, LLC

The Gold ‘N Silver Inn, Reno’s Oldest Casual Dining Restaurant, Installs Gaming Technology Group’s UltraLinx System Reno landmark, The Gold ‘N Silver Inn, has selected Gaming Technology Group’s (GTG) UltraLinx system, as their full floor Gaming, Player Tracking and Loyalty System. The Gold ‘N Silver is the latest of several casinos who have selected UltraLinx as their gaming system solution. Reno... - November 11, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group

Gaming Technology Group Presents Winning Array of Affordable System Solutions at G2E 2017 Gaming Technology Group (GTG), leader in Complete, Affordable Systems for Small to Mid-Sized Casinos and Slot Routes, will unveil its robust system portfolio on October 3-5 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Booth #2435. - September 29, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group

Gaming Technology Group Introduces CountLinx, Affordable, Multi-Pocket Currency and Ticket Sorters for Casino Operators Gaming Technology Group (GTG), leader in complete, Affordable systems for Small to Mid-Sized Casinos and Slot Routes, has expanded its product line by introducing CountLinx, affordable multi-pocket currency and ticket sorters. This new soft count solution gives casinos of different sizes an economical... - September 21, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group

Gaming Technology Group Introduces CASHLINX, the Affordable, Secure Self-Service Cash and Ticket Redemption Kiosk Gaming Technology Group (GTG), leader in complete, Affordable systems for Small to Mid-Sized Casinos and Slot Routes, today introduced its self-service cash and ticket redemption kiosk, CASHLINX. This addition to the product line provides an affordable, secure cash and ticket management solution for... - September 16, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group

Gaming Technology Group Introduces PROMOLINX Kiosk, the Premier Casino Tool for Aligning Player Value with Marketing Reinvestment Gaming Technology Group (GTG), leader in complete, Affordable casino systems for Small to Mid-Sized Casinos and Slot Routes, today introduced PROMOLINX, the premier revenue-driving tool for casinos. This affordable yet powerful full-service promotional kiosk is the key to patron loyalty, it allows operators... - September 14, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group

KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor sales. “I... - June 01, 2017 - KGM

Gaming Technology Group’s UltraLinx System, the Affordable, Full-Floor Solution for Small to Mid-Sized Gaming Operators, Receives NGCB Approval Gaming Technology Group (GTG), supplier of gaming, dispensing and player tracking systems for small to mid-sized operators, today received formal written approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board for its UltraLinx System. UltraLinx is an affordable full-floor slot and loyalty systems solution for... - May 14, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group

Swanbay and FaZe Clan Join Hands to Promote the World’s Largest Professional Gaming Team in India The world’s largest professional gaming team, FaZe Clan, has now partnered with Swanbay; a mobile platform for gaming and eSports fans in India, to build awareness of the exciting life and activities of professional gamers. - February 15, 2017 - Swanbay

Gaming Technology Group Introduces Their New Ultralinx System at G2E 2016, an Affordable Full-Floor Systems Solution for Small to Mid-Sized Gaming Operators Gaming Technology Group today announced that its new UltraLinx System, an AFFORDABLE full-floor slot and loyalty systems solution for small to mid-sized gaming operators, will be introduced at G2E. UltraLinx (http://www.gamingtechnologygroup.com/ultralinx) offers the best features of the larger gaming... - September 11, 2016 - Gaming Technology Group

With StarFly Multiplayer Race is Moving to Outer Space The new arcade game from Tiny Games developed by TechBee is downloadable for free from the App Store or Google Play Store. - June 18, 2016 - Tiny Games slr

A New Interactive Experience Revealed at MDC MAGIC Intermedia Touch designs and implements a new interactive application for Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus. In a move to improve the overall college experience, the new application offers wayfinding and other helpful information to school visitors and students alike. - September 23, 2015 - Intermedia Touch, Inc.

WinStar Player Wins Largest Award in Gold Series History Lucky Player Wins $1,058,096. - September 02, 2015 - Rocket Gaming Systems

redBit KIDZ Launches "Spotty & Friends - Playground,” an Intuitive App for Children Created with an intuitive and child-friendly interface "Spotty & Friends - Playground" is full of hilarious interactions that stimulate creativity and make the educational experience unique. - September 01, 2015 - Redbit Games srl

World Series of Video Games, Inc. (WSVG) Announces the Event World Series of Video Games Maldives 2015 Presented by G2A.com WSVG announced today an investment of more than $3 Million USD to organize the most exclusive e-Sports event in the world, Located on a luxurious resort in the Republic of Maldives from October 5th to October 10th. - August 28, 2015 - World Series of Video Games

BetConstruct to Add Endorphina Content to Spring Platform A deal that entitles BetConstruct to integrate Endorphina’s games onto its Spring platform has been signed. - June 24, 2015 - Endorphina

Game Room Guys to Distribute the New “KISS” Pinball Machine West Michigan Owned Gaming Company is Proud to Distribute Stern Pinball’s Newest Machine - May 10, 2015 - Game Room Guys

Endorphina to Bring the World’s First Bitcoin Themed Slot Endorphina, an online gaming software provider, is revealing its big surprise – Satoshi Secret, a new online slot inspired by the crypto currency overwhelming success. - April 11, 2015 - Endorphina

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Launches Spring Fling, an Interactive Game by Intermedia Touch Spring Fling, an interactive touch-screen game developed by award-winning Intermedia Touch makes its equinox debut at South Florida Casino, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek - March 30, 2015 - Intermedia Touch, Inc.

Tiny Games' Just 11 Hits the App and Google Play Stores Inspired by the 2048 puzzle game, Tiny Games developers have released their own new puzzle game called Just 11. - March 14, 2015 - Tiny Games slr

Bliss-Box is Proud to Announce the 4-Play Kickstarter Has Begun Bliss-box is happy to announce the 4-play Kickstarter is officially underway. Bliss-Box, the makers of the universal USB adapter for retro controller has built a design in a mass production scale and is now available. The 4-Play Kickstarter launch is ready: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/544088930/bliss-box-4-play-one-adapter-for-many-controllers-0 The... - March 08, 2015 - Bliss-Box

Intermedia Touch Debuted the Tunnel of Love Game at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Intermedia Touch, an award-winning custom software developer and hardware integrator, debuted its interactive “Tunnel of Love” Valentine’s-themed casino promotion at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in Coconut, Fla. Challenged by the casino to come up with a game that exudes love, offers... - February 19, 2015 - Intermedia Touch, Inc.

Bliss-Box Presents the KS for Its Universal USB Adapter Announcing the kick off date of the 4-play from, Bliss-Box. Bliss-Box, the makers of the universal USB adapter for retro controller has built a design in a mass production scale and is now available. The 4-Play Kickstarter launch is ready for March 2015. See details here: http://www.bliss-box.net/Bliss-Box/KS.php Bliss-Box... - February 17, 2015 - Bliss-Box

Endorphina Games Are Now Available for the Bitcoin Casino Operators Endorphina is proud to announce that an agreement with the bitcoin platform provider CoinGaming has been signed. - February 09, 2015 - Endorphina

Enjoy Emulation with an Adapter for All Retro Controllers The 4-play is a way to connect any console controller to a computer. - January 25, 2015 - Bliss-Box

Intermedia Touch Debuted The Black Friday Giveaway at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Intermedia Touch, an award-winning custom software developer and hardware integrator, debuted its after-Thanksgiving themed casino promotion, “The Black Friday Giveaway” at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. - January 13, 2015 - Intermedia Touch, Inc.

Bliss-Box - 4-Play - One Adapter for All Retro Controllers Connect any console controller to a computer, wwap it out for another and use up to four at once, all from one little adapter. - January 09, 2015 - Bliss-Box

Intermedia Touch Debuted the Great Turkey Launch at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Intermedia Touch, an award-winning custom software developer and hardware integrator, debuted its interactive “Great Turkey Launch” Thanksgiving-themed casino promotion at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The Great Turkey Launch is a touch-screen casino promotion... - January 08, 2015 - Intermedia Touch, Inc.

Bliss-Box Presents a Solution for All Controller Collectors. Any Controller via USB to Any USB Ready System. The 4-Play allows almost any console controller in the history of gaming to be used on Windows, OSX, Linux, Raspberry Pi, Android, and even the PS3. - December 23, 2014 - Bliss-Box

Easily Connect Original Controllers to Classic Games on a Computer The 4-Play is a universal console-to-USB controller adapter with 4 controller ports which allow up to 4 players to play at the same time on the Windows, Mac, Linux, or the PS3 with almost any controller of their choosing. It uses adapter cables which allow a variety of console controllers to plug into the 4-Play's universal controller port. This allows the 4-Play to support a wide variety of controllers on one USB adapter. - December 11, 2014 - Bliss-Box

Bliss-Box - 4-Play - One Adapter for Many Controllers Imagine! Connect any console controller to a computer, Swap it out for another and use up to four at once, all from one little adapter. - November 29, 2014 - Bliss-Box

Hard Rock Signs Intermedia Touch for Interactive Digital Innovations Hard Rock kicked off the launch of the 9-screen interactive video wall with a customized, touchscreen Halloween game designed by Intermedia Touch, the digital signage company responsible for the video wall installation. - November 11, 2014 - Intermedia Touch, Inc.

Interactive Skee Ball Promotion Incentivizes New Member Enrollment and Rewards Intermedia Touch creates Skee Ball style promotion to assist casinos with their efforts in attracting new customers to their property in a fun, rewarding, and interactive way. In this touch-screen new member promotion, patrons will launch a Skee Ball down the alley of this classic 1909 spinoff to win exciting casino prizes. - October 12, 2014 - Intermedia Touch, Inc.

Game Room Guys to Distribute the New “The Walking Dead” Pinball Machine West Michigan Owned Gaming Company is Proud to Distribute Stern Pinball’s Newest Machine. - September 29, 2014 - Game Room Guys

Ladbrokes Launches New Free Poker App Mobile cash tables, Speed Poker and PayPal on iPoker a first for UK - September 16, 2014 - Ladbrokes

Casinos Take Experiences to the Next Level with Touch-Screen Promotions Like Classicopoly from Intermedia Touch Intermedia Touch™ creates a multi-dimensional, interactive game for casino patrons called Classicopoly. This touch-screen app was developed to deliver an economical solution that provides gamblers with a floor promotion that is engaging, rewarding and uniquely memorable. - August 26, 2014 - Intermedia Touch, Inc.

Intermedia Touch Creates Score & Win Game for Casino During World Cup Soccer Hype Intermedia Touch once again proves to be a leader in the development and deployment of casino promotions throughout the Industry with its latest game, Score & Win. - July 26, 2014 - Intermedia Touch, Inc.

Intermedia Touch Now Distributes Outdoor LED Displays With an already extensive digital signage portfolio, Intermedia Touch now distributes Outdoor LED Displays. Each display is carefully designed to offer maximum exposure, ROI, and quality. - May 26, 2014 - Intermedia Touch, Inc.

Shooting Gangsters - Craneballs Release Overkill Mafia, a Highly Stylized Mobile Shooter The popular Overkill mobile shooter series (over 20 million downloads to date) have a new member to the family. This time the setting goes way back to the 1920s to Prohibition Era Chicago and players assume the role of an aspiring ruthless gangster on his way to becoming the Godfather. - May 16, 2014 - Craneballs Studios LLC

Vegas Mobile Casino Stakes a Claim in Online Mobile Casino Arena Vegas Mobile Casino, a new mobile casino site launched keeping the mobile players in mind for playing online casino games. - March 20, 2014 - Vegas Mobile Casino

Susan Lockett Named VP of Business Development- Gaming at Veridocs, Inc. Lockett, a 16-year veteran of the gaming industry, to head up business development at identity validation and data management solutions provider. - January 23, 2014 - Veridocs, Inc

Historic Playing Cards Revived in New Highly Anticipated Deck, the Origins Voted one of the most anticipated decks of the year, the Origins have captured the imagination of card collectors around the world. Based on 16th century originals, the source of today's cards, the deck has been in creation for close to a year. A Kickstarter campaign is underway with the goal of funding two ornate high quality decks. - January 21, 2014 - Origins Playing Cards

Gold Series Strikes Again Rocket Gaming Systems® is pleased to announce that on December 26th, 2013 a lucky player was awarded a Gold Series top progressive prize of $1,052,563 while playing Rocket’s Golden Sapphire ® mechanical reel game. The win occurred at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, Oregon. - December 28, 2013 - Rocket Gaming Systems

Karamba.com Releases NetEnt Mobile Games AspireGlobal – a global leader in instant games online – recently announced that it will be featuring a series of NetEnt mobile games for its premier online gaming site, Karamba.com. - December 19, 2013 - Aspire Global