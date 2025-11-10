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Bliss-Box Announces the 4-Play Advanced, a Four-Player Universal Controller Adapter for Retro and Modern Systems
Bliss-Box has released the 4-Play Advanced, a next-generation universal gaming adapter that expands on the original 4-Play’s design. Supporting up to four players, the new model offers ultra-low latency, XInput and HID compatibility, and support for dozens of original console controllers on PC, Mac, Linux, MiSTer, and PS3. - November 10, 2025 - Bliss-Box LLC
PlayerProps.ai Outperforms Competitors to Take #1 Spot as Most Accurate NFL Prop Prediction App
Top-ranked AI-powered sports betting research platform wins BetSmart’s inaugural NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket, out-doing BettingPros, Rithmm, Props.Cash, Action Network, and others to claim the top accuracy title. - October 29, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Dober Dojo Reimagines Daily Fantasy Sports with Custom Head-to-Head Showdowns
Dober Games, a leading daily fantasy sports company, announced the official launch of Dober Dojo today. This new, industry-groundbreaking game allows users to create their own head-to-head matchups, allowing for an almost infinite number of game combinations. - April 23, 2025 - Dober Media LLC
PlayerProps.ai Recognized at FSGA Winter Conference in Vegas for Excellence in Sports Betting Content
PlayerProps.ai wins Best Video, Audio, and Written Content - Startup at FSGA Winter Conference, highlighting excellence in sports betting education. - February 21, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
UnrealKingdoms Secures $17 Million for NFT Gaming Platform Development
UnrealKingdoms, a project at the intersection of blockchain technology and gaming, has announced a $17 million investment to advance its NFT-based gaming platform. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, the platform has been under development for over two years, guided by its founders, Dru Mundorff and Mark Chester. - December 23, 2024 - UnrealKingdoms
WPT Global Launches Exclusive Poker Promotions for 2025
Highlight upcoming promotions, special tournaments, or seasonal events that offer unique benefits to players. - November 29, 2024 - WPT Global
WPT Global Expands Worldwide Reach: Now Available in Over 60 Countries
WPT Global is thrilled to announce its significant expansion, now offering its innovative online gaming platform in over 60 countries worldwide. This milestone reinforces WPT Global's commitment to providing an unparalleled poker experience to players across the globe. As part of its ongoing... - September 30, 2024 - WPT Global
WPT Global Introduces AI-Powered Poker Security System
WPT Global introduces AI-powered security tools AceGuardian and FairGame to ensure safe, fair, and secure online poker play. Discover how WPT Global is revolutionizing poker security. - August 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Cardplayer Lifestyle Mixed Game Festival IX to Join Forces with PokerStars NAPT at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's ninth Mixed Game Festival will be held from November 3-7 at Resorts World Las Vegas alongside the PokerStars North American Poker Tour, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win prizes, tournament seats, merchandise, and more. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - August 27, 2024 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
The Bliss-Box Bridge Takes the Power of Bliss-Box Adapters to a Console
Bliss-Box with its impressive compatibility is set to elevate its offerings. The company is designing new methods to configure, enable wireless functionality, and expand its capabilities. Why limit all this Bliss to a computer? The Bridge allows any controller to be used on any console. This is made possible because the Bliss-Box utilizes LLAPI to transmit data over the USB lines. - July 15, 2024 - Bliss-Box LLC
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Bookiehelper.com Enters the Gambling Software Provider Arena
BookieHelper.com has launched a betting software platform aiming to revolutionize online bookies' operations. They provide concierge-style support, professional assistance, and scalable solutions for both small and large betting operators. The platform offers pre-game and dynamic live betting, virtual and live dealer casinos, a prop builder, and premium racebook software. Free call center services, multiple language support, and secure cryptocurrency payments are also provided. - July 03, 2023 - Bookie Helper
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival V at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's fifth Mixed Game Festival will be held from July 2-6 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Cyprus prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise, a poker trivia competition, a scavenger hunt, and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - June 15, 2023 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
OnlineCasinos.net Whitepaper: The Boom of Online Gambling in Canada - Trends & Statistics 2023
OnlineCasinos.net releases an In-depth analysis of market trends, regulations, and future projections for the rapidly growing Canadian online gambling sector. - May 30, 2023 - OnlineCasinos.net
Context Networks Partners with Bally’s Corporation to Enhance Guest Experience with Personalized Promotions
Context Networks is excited to announce a partnership with Bally’s Corporation to implement the Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) at its US casino properties. - March 21, 2023 - Context Networks, Inc.
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival IV at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's fourth Mixed Game Festival will be held from March 19-23 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Prague prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - March 13, 2023 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
Gemini Casino USA Friendly Online Casino Introduces CashApp as New Payment Method for the USA Market
Gemini Casino is a USA friendly online casino that now supports CashApp as a deposit method. - February 04, 2023 - GeminiCasino.io
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival III at Malta’s Portomaso Casino
The poker media outlet’s third Mixed Game Festival will be held from October 25-27 as part of the Malta Poker Festival at Portomaso Casino. It will feature three straight days of low-stakes cash games catering to lovers of all poker variants highlighted by a H.O.R.S.E. tournament and plenty of added value and freebie giveaways. - October 03, 2022 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
Cobblestone 8.1 Released with New Dashboard and 360+ Updates
Transient Path announces the release of Cobblestone 8.1 Casino Management System with a new dashboard interface utilizing the latest browser technologies to increase speed and ease of use as well as over 360 new features and updates. The new dashboard provides a selection tile describing what each... - September 25, 2022 - Transient Path
Automatic Gaming Promotional Multiplier
Transient Path announces the release of an innovative and unique Automatic Gaming Promotional Multiplier feature for its flagship product, Cobblestone. This new feature allows the Casino/Card Room administrator to create different promotional multipliers for any Poker, Table or California game. The... - September 09, 2022 - Transient Path
Infinitybet.ag Raises the Stakes in Online Gaming with the Addition of its Online Poker Platform InfinityPoker.io
Online Casino Sports Betting Firm Launches Poker Platform. - August 29, 2022 - Infinitybet.ag
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival II at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's second Mixed Game Festival will be held from June 12-16 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win a PokerStars Live Event Package, free poker merchandise, and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - May 30, 2022 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel Receives Two SlotTrak Innovation Awards from Volante Software
Volante Software has revealed that Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the recipient of two out of its three SlotTrak Innovation Awards. In its very first year, the award celebrates the success of Volante’s clients utilizing the company’s SlotTrak management... - March 11, 2022 - Volante Software, LLC
Prairie Band Casino & Resort Launching Playport’s™ Mobile, Class II Instant Win Game Platform
More ways to play and win with real-money Class II instant win games. - November 17, 2021 - Playport Gaming Systems
Esukan.gg Launches Hebat Challenge Global Tournament in Collaboration with Techninier
Esukan.gg, a centralized National Esports Management platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd (“Techninier”), has launched an epic mobile game tournament called Hebat Challenge which offers RM1,000 in cash prizes. The tournament is organized by Esukan.gg... - June 25, 2021 - Techninier Sdn. Bhd.
Esukan.gg Launches First National Level Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) in Malaysia
Esukan.gg, a centralized National Esports Management platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn. Bhd. (“Techninier”) to allow Malaysian esports enthusiasts to participate, watch and organize esports tournaments anywhere at any time, has launched its first... - June 18, 2021 - Techninier Sdn. Bhd.
Americas Cardroom Announces Major Enhancements to MOMOMO PKO Tournament Series
MOMOMO PKO, which runs from September 9 through November 1, will now also include regular No Limit Hold’em tournaments with some increased guarantees. - September 03, 2020 - Americas Cardroom
GamingSoft Kicks Off First Slots Tournament for All Operators
Daily cash prizes for tournament winners every day of November 2019. - October 24, 2019 - GamingSoft
USBookmaking Announces Agreement to Provide Sports Betting Services at Santa Ana Star Casino & Hotel
Santa Ana Star and USBookmaking team up for Albuquerque's first Sports Book. - October 09, 2018 - USBookmaking
Gaming Technology Group Presents Vast Array of Gaming System & Kiosk Solutions at G2E, Including Biometrics & Enhanced Player Touch Screen Displays with Exciting Content
Gaming Technology Group (GTG), a leader in advanced, affordable systems for Casinos, Tribal Gaming and Slot Routes, today announced their gaming system solutions and kiosks that will be showcased at G2E 2018, Booth #2836. GTG will also introduce a Biometric fingerprint login, with advanced Biometrics technology. This anonymous biometric login capability, combined with greatly enhanced Player Touch Screen Displays with exciting content, makes GTG’s product line a winning combination. - October 06, 2018 - Gaming Technology Group
Techninier Launches Fourth Tournament for Celcom Game Hero
Grab Cash Prizes on Celcom Game Hero – Endless Trials - March 10, 2018 - Techninier Sdn. Bhd.
PlayingCardDecks.com Releases Monster Playing Card Deck on Kickstarter
Add a terrifying twist to your game or your magic act with these new Monster-inspired playing cards conceptualized by Will Roya and designed by Joe M. Ruiz. The monsters are cartoonishly rendered to be kid-friendly and also appealing to adults with a taste for the macabre. Complete with monsters like vampires and werewolves, these cards were designed for the collectors and enthusiasts in mind. Be sure to visit kickstarter.com to back this project before its February 28, 2018 deadline. - February 07, 2018 - PlayingCardDecks.com
Casino Scouts Announces Development Agreement with Lucky Charm Games
Casino Scouts (“CS”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a development agreement with Lucky Charm Games, LLC (“LCG”). LCG will develop the Casino Scouts platform designed to be a public/private cloud based multitenant platform for mobile devices and... - December 29, 2017 - Lucky Charm Games, LLC
The Gold ‘N Silver Inn, Reno’s Oldest Casual Dining Restaurant, Installs Gaming Technology Group’s UltraLinx System
Reno landmark, The Gold ‘N Silver Inn, has selected Gaming Technology Group’s (GTG) UltraLinx system, as their full floor Gaming, Player Tracking and Loyalty System. The Gold ‘N Silver is the latest of several casinos who have selected UltraLinx as their gaming system... - November 11, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group
Gaming Technology Group Presents Winning Array of Affordable System Solutions at G2E 2017
Gaming Technology Group (GTG), leader in Complete, Affordable Systems for Small to Mid-Sized Casinos and Slot Routes, will unveil its robust system portfolio on October 3-5 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Booth #2435. - September 29, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group
Gaming Technology Group Introduces CountLinx, Affordable, Multi-Pocket Currency and Ticket Sorters for Casino Operators
Gaming Technology Group (GTG), leader in complete, Affordable systems for Small to Mid-Sized Casinos and Slot Routes, has expanded its product line by introducing CountLinx, affordable multi-pocket currency and ticket sorters. This new soft count solution gives casinos of different sizes an... - September 21, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group
Gaming Technology Group Introduces CASHLINX, the Affordable, Secure Self-Service Cash and Ticket Redemption Kiosk
Gaming Technology Group (GTG), leader in complete, Affordable systems for Small to Mid-Sized Casinos and Slot Routes, today introduced its self-service cash and ticket redemption kiosk, CASHLINX. This addition to the product line provides an affordable, secure cash and ticket management solution... - September 16, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group
Gaming Technology Group Introduces PROMOLINX Kiosk, the Premier Casino Tool for Aligning Player Value with Marketing Reinvestment
Gaming Technology Group (GTG), leader in complete, Affordable casino systems for Small to Mid-Sized Casinos and Slot Routes, today introduced PROMOLINX, the premier revenue-driving tool for casinos. This affordable yet powerful full-service promotional kiosk is the key to patron loyalty, it allows... - September 14, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group
KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales
KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor... - June 01, 2017 - KGM
Gaming Technology Group’s UltraLinx System, the Affordable, Full-Floor Solution for Small to Mid-Sized Gaming Operators, Receives NGCB Approval
Gaming Technology Group (GTG), supplier of gaming, dispensing and player tracking systems for small to mid-sized operators, today received formal written approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board for its UltraLinx System. UltraLinx is an affordable full-floor slot and loyalty systems solution... - May 14, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group
Swanbay and FaZe Clan Join Hands to Promote the World’s Largest Professional Gaming Team in India
The world’s largest professional gaming team, FaZe Clan, has now partnered with Swanbay; a mobile platform for gaming and eSports fans in India, to build awareness of the exciting life and activities of professional gamers. - February 15, 2017 - Swanbay
Gaming Technology Group Introduces Their New Ultralinx System at G2E 2016, an Affordable Full-Floor Systems Solution for Small to Mid-Sized Gaming Operators
Gaming Technology Group today announced that its new UltraLinx System, an AFFORDABLE full-floor slot and loyalty systems solution for small to mid-sized gaming operators, will be introduced at G2E. UltraLinx (http://www.gamingtechnologygroup.com/ultralinx) offers the best features of the larger... - September 11, 2016 - Gaming Technology Group
With StarFly Multiplayer Race is Moving to Outer Space
The new arcade game from Tiny Games developed by TechBee is downloadable for free from the App Store or Google Play Store. - June 18, 2016 - Tiny Games slr
A New Interactive Experience Revealed at MDC MAGIC
Intermedia Touch designs and implements a new interactive application for Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus. In a move to improve the overall college experience, the new application offers wayfinding and other helpful information to school visitors and students alike. - September 23, 2015 - Intermedia Touch, Inc.
WinStar Player Wins Largest Award in Gold Series History
Lucky Player Wins $1,058,096. - September 02, 2015 - Rocket Gaming Systems
redBit KIDZ Launches "Spotty & Friends - Playground,” an Intuitive App for Children
Created with an intuitive and child-friendly interface "Spotty & Friends - Playground" is full of hilarious interactions that stimulate creativity and make the educational experience unique. - September 01, 2015 - Redbit Games srl
World Series of Video Games, Inc. (WSVG) Announces the Event World Series of Video Games Maldives 2015 Presented by G2A.com
WSVG announced today an investment of more than $3 Million USD to organize the most exclusive e-Sports event in the world, Located on a luxurious resort in the Republic of Maldives from October 5th to October 10th. - August 28, 2015 - World Series of Video Games
BetConstruct to Add Endorphina Content to Spring Platform
A deal that entitles BetConstruct to integrate Endorphina’s games onto its Spring platform has been signed. - June 24, 2015 - Endorphina
Game Room Guys to Distribute the New “KISS” Pinball Machine
West Michigan Owned Gaming Company is Proud to Distribute Stern Pinball’s Newest Machine - May 10, 2015 - Game Room Guys
Endorphina to Bring the World’s First Bitcoin Themed Slot
Endorphina, an online gaming software provider, is revealing its big surprise – Satoshi Secret, a new online slot inspired by the crypto currency overwhelming success. - April 11, 2015 - Endorphina