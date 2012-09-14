PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Wavestream Announces Innovative High Reliability 60W Ku-Band GaN BUC Stringent military and environmental requirements now served with more linear power and less power draw solution. - April 06, 2019 - Wavestream

Wavestream Announces the First in a Series of Ka-Band Solutions for LEO/MEO Gateway Market Wavestream, a world leader in the design and manufacture of next generation high-power solid-state amplifiers, announced today the first in a series of Ka-band solutions for LEO/MEO gateway market. - February 22, 2019 - Wavestream

We are IT Philippines Inc. and Forsway Partner to Deploy Satellite Broadband Services; Enable Free Government-Sponsored Wi-Fi Hotspots Nationwide Providing Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) with tools and technology for quick, cost-effective roll-out of broadband services for public hotspots. Powering comprehensive project with leading satellite broadband services from WIT Phils, high-performance routers from Forsway and IPSTAR satellite capacity. Ready to deliver mobile backhaul service with aggregated bandwidth of up to 50Mbps per base station for the emerging 3rd Telco in the Philippines. - November 09, 2018 - We are IT Philippines, Inc.

Worth Telecom Advisors and SBA Communications Announce Partnership SBA Communications and Worth Telecom Advisors announced the signing of a partnership to strengthen their respective capabilities and customer offerings in the wireless infrastructure arena. Jason Scutt, President of Worth Telecom Advisors, commented, “Combining Worth’s consulting services... - October 26, 2017 - Worth Telecom Advisors

mu Space Inks Deal to Help Develop Digital Park in Thailand Thai satellite and space technology company, mu Space Corp has signed today a deal to support Thailand’s transition to a digital economy. The agreement signed between mu Space and Thai government agency Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) calls for cooperation to build a Digital Park to help... - September 25, 2017 - mu Space Corp

ShipSecure Mitigating the Maritime Cyber Threat Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSecure suite of cyber defense services. ShipSecure is the first comprehensive cyber security service offered to the shipping community. ShipSecure suite provides services that mitigate the cyber threat against vessels by delivering real time threat assessment and defense over the satellite data stream. - June 06, 2017 - World-Link Communications, Inc

GRC Ltd and Network Innovations Secure World’s First Commercial Global Xpress Enterprise Customer Global RadioData Communication Ltd, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of satellite services, working with Network Innovations (NI), a leading Inmarsat partner, becomes the first company in the world to have an Enterprise commercial GX terminal go live commercially. The Global Xpress solution is... - April 01, 2016 - Network Innovations

RSCC Has Signed Agreement with Castor Networks to Use the New Express-AM8 Satellite and Strengthen Further Cooperation Russian satellite operator RSCC and the European service provider, Castor Networks, have entered into an agreement to provide satellite communications services using RSCC spacecraft Express-AM8 (14˚ W). The new satellite capacity will enable to expand the growing business of Castor Networks in the... - December 10, 2015 - Castor Networks

NorthernAxcess Appointed as Iridium Authorized Repair Center in the USA NorthernAxcess announces it is now an iridium approved Authorized Repair Service Center for iridium satellite phones in the USA. NorthernAxcess has proven its expertise as one of the authorities on satellite phone repairs over the years & now Iridium has awarded NorthernAxcess as one of its Authorized Repair Centers which will specialize in satellite phone repairs, trends in manufacturing, and decreasing repair turn-around time. - November 03, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

NorthernAxcess Paves the Way for PrePaid Inmarsat iSatHub Airtime Service Plans NorthernAxcess Brings Prepaid Airtime to the Inmarsat iSatHub Satellite Internet Hotspot. The release of the iSatHub brought the most affordable pricing to the satellite internet field, but NorthernAxcess made it into a more efficient way of getting no contract satellite internet airtime for the device such as the Wideye iSavi iSatHub. - September 15, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

Summit Secure Launches "Summit AceTRACK, a New Fleet GPS Tracking Service and a Compelling Value Summit Secure, a leader in offering satellite-enabled, wireless communications solutions to corporate and government clients, announced today it has partnered with The Woodlands, Texas- based Lone Star Tracking to launch a new fleet GPS tracking service called Summit AceTRACK, which employs the latest... - April 15, 2015 - Summit Secure

Maverick VSAT Service Changes the Playing Field for Occasional-Use and Multi-Service VSAT Solutions Network Innovations introduces the new Maverick VSAT Service revolutionizing the approach used to manage VSAT communication services. Utilizing Mx-DMA return technology combined with NI proprietary technology, Maverick optimizes satellite link-usage and performance. Maverick generates fully scalable and flexible multi-service solutions that integrate existing multi-frequency bands and hardware, with the latest technological applications. - March 13, 2015 - Network Innovations

More On-Board Satellite Internet Connectivity Supplied by iSeaglobal in 2015 iSeaglobal strengthens its VSAT leadership, upgrading global C band coverage for the maritime and oil&gas markets. - February 08, 2015 - Milano Teleport Srl

First Live Video Streaming Over Inmarsat Global Xpress Passes with Flying Colors First successful live video streaming transmission over Inmarsat's Global Xpress Ka-band satellite service with SD and HD video up to 4Mbps. - December 05, 2014 - Network Innovations

NorthernAxcess Prepares for Iridium GO! Release with Its Own Style of Branding, and Marketing That's Leading the Industry NorthernAxcess, and Iridium are preparing for the release of the awaited Iridium GO!, which will bring satellite voice, SMS, email, SOS, and tracking to be used over smartphones, and tablets through a Control App, and a WiFi hotspot. To do this NorthernAxcess has brought its own style of branding, and marketing to the table to assist in broadening its horizon. - June 24, 2014 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

NorthernAxcess Revolutionizes Satellite Communication Into a New Era Through Eye Catching Designs, Easy Navigation, and Personalized Support for Satphones, and BGAN'S NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications has gone outside the the box of typical satellite phone voice, and data websites to take the time to give their customers an experience that is sure to please. The originality towards the industry is refreshing and, just in time for the release of the iridium GO!, and the Inmarsat IsatHub. - May 28, 2014 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

CNN Adopts the Newest BGAN Terminal from Cobham, Improving Streaming Rates via Inmarsat Network Innovations, distribution partner for Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM, announces the delivery of the first EXPLORER 710 BGAN HDR terminals and HDR services to major news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN). The new EXPLORER 710 satellite terminal, along with Inmarsat’s revolutionary HDR service,... - April 07, 2014 - Network Innovations

NetRange Expands Services in Brazil with NetMovies App Exclusive deal will simplify VoD for Brazilian Smart TV consumers. - December 07, 2013 - NetRange

Topfun Has Launched Its Application in Cooperation with NetRange Topfun Media a.s., operator of Topfun Video on Demand, has sealed a cooperation agreement with NetRange GmbH, located in Hamburg. NetRange GmbH provides global portal solutions for telecommunication, satellite and cable operators as well as renowned manufacturers of consumer electronics. The first result... - November 24, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Finalizes Content Deal with Epic TV Online extreme sports channel now available for viewing via Smart TV app. - November 15, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Solution Simplifies Video on Demand With the new NetRange API VoD services can now be developed in hours versus months. - November 04, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Brings Deezer Music to Smart TVs Deezer Smart TV app now available on Loewe, Dune, TCL and Sharp devices. - November 01, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Launches Smart TV InStore Solution NetRange’s Instore solution on Smart TV platforms will be deployed in over 300 shops worldwide. - October 28, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange and Mediaset Join Forces Mediaset VoD Premium Play is now available on NetRange Smart TV portals. - October 24, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Collaborates with TELE System NetRange provides leading Italian STB manufacturer TELE System with global Smart TV portal solution. - October 20, 2013 - NetRange

GMPCS Exhibits New “KA-band” FlyAway Uplink Solutions at NAB GMPCS, a leading global satellite communications provider, has introduced a new line of KA-band uplink field kits — packaging portable IP-based FlyAway suitcases or vehicle-based DriveAway terminals for Satellite News Gathering applications. - April 09, 2013 - Network Innovations

BusinessCom Networks Connects Mars 2013 BusinessCom is pleased to participate in the success of this simulation that brings us one step closer to the first manned mission to Mars. - March 29, 2013 - BusinessCom Networks

Usiris Launches New Website Focused on Providing High Speed Internet Service to Rural Areas Usiris, a cutting-edge provider of satellite based entertainment, is pleased to announce that they are now offering high-speed satellite internet from Exede, via their newly launched website www.broadbandsp.com. Exede's high speed, satellite internet service is offered by Usiris, as a broadband internet... - January 13, 2013 - USIRIS LLC

World's First Global KA-Band Network Set to Revolutionize Digital Newsgathering GMPCS signs Memorandum of Understanding to become Global Xpress™ reseller for broadcast media market. - April 17, 2012 - Network Innovations

GMPCS and Quicklink Sign Strategic Distribution Agreement GMPCS is pleased to offer the complete Quicklink video distribution product line, fully integrated with GMPCS’s suite of mobile satellite services, available on the Inmarsat-BGAN and VSAT-IP platforms. - April 12, 2012 - Network Innovations

Telstream Telecoms Announces the Start of Its IS901 Ku Band Service Over Libya Telstream Telecoms announces a new Ku Band satellite service with coverage over Libya. - March 25, 2012 - Telstream Telecoms

Bermuda Police Force Rely on Advantech Wireless and Smartrove Deployed Microwave Network Advantech Wireless, a Canadian-based manufacturer of Satellite, RF Equipment and Microwave equipment and Smartrove, the newest data offload company based in the silicon valley in the United States, have successfully deployed a large microwave network in the island of Bermuda. This alliance allows Bermuda... - February 12, 2012 - Advantech Wireless

Advantech Wireless Expands Production of Next Generation Discovery Hub Advantech Wireless Inc. has expanded its production capabilities in order to meet increased demand for its new line of DVB-RCS VSAT Hubs, the Discovery Series. Since its launch earlier this past summer, initial product interest has translated into firm orders for the next generation product. - October 15, 2011 - Advantech Wireless

GMPCS Connects Martina McBride with Toll-Quality Voice via Mobile BGAN GMPCS supports Martina McBride as she conducts radio and print interviews using satellite phone technology across country on Amtrak in her campaign for breast cancer awareness and new album release: ELEVEN. - October 12, 2011 - Network Innovations

MyBlueDish Partners with YouTube for Video Contest MyBlueDish is Partnering with YouTube to Host a Video Contest in Search of the Best WildBlue Satellite Internet Commercial. Winner Gets Cash Prize. - August 17, 2011 - MyBlueDish

MyBlueDish Announces Video Blogging for Satellite Internet After many requests MyBlueDish.com is pleased to announce the beginning of their video blog about satellite internet. After producing a very informative traditional blog, they seem to be confident that people will love this same information in video format. - July 07, 2011 - MyBlueDish

Summit Secure at Forefront of Portable Interoperable Communications with VisionComms Partnership Summit Secure, based in Dallas, Texas, a leader in offering portable, easy to use and affordable, satellite-based wireless communication solutions, announced today the formation of a new business partnership with Washington, North Carolina-based VisionComms, a subsidiary of VT Hackney, Inc., a recognized... - May 01, 2011 - Summit Secure

Preferred Communications Provides Army Post with End-to-End Vehicle Tracking Solution Preferred Communications, Inc. recently completed a year-long project in providing an end-to-end vehicle tracking solution for all emergency management vehicles for the United States Army at Fort Polk, Louisiana. This solution consisted of GPS tracking units provided by Trimble, antennas from Antenna... - January 16, 2011 - Preferred Communications, Inc

Disney Movies Now Available On-Demand to Dish TV Subscribers in India Extended deal includes Box Office Blockbusters “Alice in Wonderland” and “Toy Story 3” as well as highly anticipated titles such as “Tangled” and “TRON: Legacy” - November 27, 2010 - Dishtv India Ltd

Dish TV Becomes Asia’s Largest DTH Service, Crosses 9 Million Customer Mark Dish TV achieves 9 million subscribers, on track to achieve 3 million plus acquisition target for FY11 - November 26, 2010 - Dishtv India Ltd

Dish TV Committed to Long-Time Content Security Partner Conax Dish TV committed to long-time content security partner Conax - November 14, 2010 - Dishtv India Ltd

Network Innovations / GMPCS Help to Broadcast the Chilean Miners’ Rescue It’s been reported that up to 1 billion people watched, worldwide, as the 33 Chilean miners were finally pulled from the depths of their two month nightmare. That’s 1 billion people transfixed to their televisions with an expectation of total media coverage. whether the news is in the middle... - October 21, 2010 - Network Innovations

Servsat Communications, Inc. Has Developed a High Definition Flyaway Station for TV Contribution Broadcasting via Satellite Servsat Communications, Inc. (www.servsat.com), has developed a Flyaway system for transmission of High Definition TV signal. The unit has been designed using components provided by prime satellite equipment providers, such as Patriot Antenna Systems, Comtech/Xicom Technologies, Tiernan/ IDC, SPC Electronics,... - October 07, 2010 - Servsat Communications Inc.

Servsat Communications, Signs a Distribution Agreement with Cell Antenna to Market Their Cellular Jamming C-JAM Products in Peru and Colombia Servsat Communications, Inc. (www.servsat.com) an Atlanta based telecommunication solution provider, has expanded its line of distribution of satellite communication equipment, and provision of solutions to the cellular telephony enhancement and denial of radio frequency communication into the Latina... - October 06, 2010 - Servsat Communications Inc.

SkyVision Announces Establishment of New Branch Office in Nigeria SkyVision Global Networks LLC, a leading global provider of IP connectivity over satellite and fiber optic systems, today announced the establishment of the company’s new branch office in Nigeria. The new local branch will facilitate significant expansion of the company’s services in Nigeria,... - September 30, 2010 - SkyVision | Global IP Connectivity

Leading Maritime Communications Firm Completes Installation for Large Inland Towing Fleet Maritime technology firm Boatracs Inc., announced today that it has completed another large satellite communications fleet installation. - September 22, 2010 - Boatracs, Inc.

SkyVision Upgrades Internet Service Offerings Based on iDirect's Evolution VSAT Platform VT iDirect, Inc. (iDirect), a company of VT Systems Inc. (VT Systems), today announced that SkyVision Global Networks LLC, a leading global provider of IP connectivity over satellite and fiber optic systems, has upgraded its SkyVision Advantage and SkyDirect Premium satellite-based Internet services... - September 22, 2010 - SkyVision | Global IP Connectivity

GMPCS Introduces Pipeline™ VSAT Solutions for Satellite Broadband from Remote Areas Internet access and phone service are required for daily work flow but it can become a real premium when cellular networks are not available. As part of its ongoing response to this need, GMPCS, a leading global satellite communications provider, has introduced its Pipeline™ VSAT solutions and Surfer™ series of terminals for mobile satellite broadband. - September 08, 2010 - Network Innovations

GMPCS Introduces 3BX™ Backpack Satellite Kits for Live Video Streaming from Cell-Free Areas With hurricanes looming in the Gulf, news breaking in disaster-ravaged countries such as Haiti, and wars raging in remote theaters such as Afghanistan, the need for truly portable satellite equipment is greater now than ever for news organizations— especially when cellular or Internet networks... - August 06, 2010 - Network Innovations