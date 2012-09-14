PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Digital Installers Launches State of the Art “Luxury Smart Home Experience Center” On the eve of their 20 year anniversary, Digital Installers has completed a remodel of their Long Beach experience center, dubbed "DI Studios." For the past 7 years, the 1530 E. Wardlow Road location has served as both their corporate headquarters and as a popular event venue. With corporate... - November 15, 2019 - Digital Installers Inc.

Crossway Mechanical Emphasises the Importance of Annual Heating Safety Inspections Crossway Mechanical's CEO Tim Wright understands the importance of annual heating safety inspections and wants to help you make sense of it too, as well as how it can benefit your household. - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Launches Revamped AC Replacement Services In addition to its long-standing reputation in carrying out excellent installations, repairs, service, maintenance, and tune-ups, Crossway Mechanical now offers its team to assist with revamped AC replacement services in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Are you ready to enjoy the coming season? - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Offers Free Quotes for Gas Furnace Replacement Crossway Mechanical is now offering free quotes for all gas furnace replacements in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Because the price for gas furnace replacements depends on the brand, installation complexity, and the efficiency of the new unit, a free estimate can help... - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Famous French Bakery Opens in US, Supports Local AV Integrator Marie Blachére, a famous bakery with over 500 locations throughout France, opened its first U.S. location this week at 550 Middle Neck Road in heart of Great Neck. Despite the moderate snowfall on its first day, the bakery had a very successful opening with hundreds of local customers flooding... - February 18, 2019 - ATTYWON

Diverse Solar Awards Solarsearch Its First Solar Champions Grant Solarsearch, Inc. has been named the 2018 award recipient of the Diverse Solar’s Champions of Solar program. Solarsearch is a solar marketplace that lowers the cost and difficulty of generating solar power for commercial customers. The typical commercial solar purchasing process can be long and... - November 12, 2018 - Diverse Solar

City Run in Dorfen 2018 with Technikwerker Technology The electrical specialists from Technikwerker deliver the display technology for the city run in Dorfen 2018. - August 08, 2018 - Technikwerker GmbH

Cables and Volts Contracting Expands Online Presence Company Overview: Established in 2015, Cables and Volts Contracting (CVC) is a professional and friendly establishment that the community can trust and rely on for their electrical and data needs. New Changes Due to high demand, the company has decided to increase its online presence. The website now... - July 27, 2018 - Cables and Volts Contracting

Kiss Electric Earns 3.4-MW Commercial Solar Project in New Jersey Licensed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, Kiss Electric has been performing wide range of electrical jobs for more than 17 years. Most recently, they were awarded a 3.4 MW project in Sparta, N.J., at Braen Quarry. Job specifications require: * 9,934, 360-W ground-mounted SunPower modules *... - February 16, 2018 - Kiss Electric

Inspired LED, LLC Awarded "Best of Houzz" 2018 Arizona Company Ranked Among Top Industry Professionals Six Years Running - February 05, 2018 - Inspired LED

Brightest Solar Offers "Sweet Sunshine" Solar In-Home Seminars Sweet Sunshine Solar Seminars give Charleston, SC residents the information they have been asking for in order to understand what solar energy offers and how they will benefit. - November 24, 2017 - Brightest Solar

Power Design Completes Largest Student Housing Project in the Country at Texas A&M Power Design partnered with Weitz Construction and Servitas to add 3,400 beds to their student housing portfolio with Texas A&M University Park West. - November 03, 2017 - Power Design

Inspired LED, LLC Introduces New 2-Zone Independence Dimming System Low-Voltage Controller Provides Convenience of Plug-in Installation with Look of a Hardwired Switch using Energy Harvesting Technology. - October 10, 2017 - Inspired LED

Basin Electrical Contracting LLC Launches New Website for the Farmington Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in NM. - October 04, 2017 - Basin Electrical Contracting LLC

Rosendin Electric’s Kavya Paladugu Receives 2017 Women in Construction Award ConstrucTech Recognizes Business Systems Analyst for Her Role in Implementing and Supporting Technology for Rosendin Electric. - September 20, 2017 - Rosendin Electric, Inc.

HomElectrical Makes The 2017 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year HomElectrical.com ranks #2076 in the 2017 Inc. 5000 List for America’s Fastest Growing Companies. - August 18, 2017 - HomElectrical

Rosendin Electric Recognized as Top Solar Contractor Coming off the biggest year ever for U.S. solar installations, local installer Rosendin Electric is proud to be named one of the top solar contractors in the United States by Solar Power World magazine. Rosendin achieved a rank of 6 out of 500 solar companies. The Top Solar Contractors list is developed... - August 09, 2017 - Rosendin Electric, Inc.

Power Design Lands on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials List for the Second Time More than 398,000 employees across the U.S. completed best workplaces surveys, landing Power Design at number 45 on the list. - July 30, 2017 - Power Design

Power Design Adds Mechanical and Plumbing Capabilities to Compliment Electrical Design-Build Services Power Design, Inc., one of the leading electrical contractors and engineers in the U.S., has expanded its electrical and low voltage offerings to include full mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services. In support of the expansion, Raymond Lemaster recently joined Power Design to... - July 30, 2017 - Power Design

Power Design Awarded Four Seasons Resort Project in Napa Valley Partnered with DCK Worldwide, Calistoga Four Seasons is Power Design’s First Project in Napa. - July 29, 2017 - Power Design

Julian Construction: 5 Most Common Types of Home Foundations A foundation repair and construction company, Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), is informing homeowners on the five types of home foundations. Today, there are a large number of foundation types and most of these foundation types are determined based off a region’s climate... - July 09, 2017 - Julian Construction

Rosendin Electric Recognized as 2017 Top Workplace by the Bay Area News Group for Large Employers Rosendin Electric today announced that it has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by the Bay Area News Group for large employers. Rosendin placed 4th out of the 14 large organizations honored this year. - June 29, 2017 - Rosendin Electric, Inc.

24 Volt Products Now Available at Inspired LED, LLC. Flexible LED Strips and Power Supplies Provide Solutions for Large Installations - June 22, 2017 - Inspired LED

Inspired LED, LLC. Makes Transition to 90+ CRI for All 12 Volt LED Products Improved Efficiency and Color Quality Raises the Bar for Low-Voltage Lighting - June 09, 2017 - Inspired LED

SmartWire 360 Joins Program That Provides Energy Efficiency and Cost Saving Benefits to Local Companies SmartWire 360 is a full-service residential and commercial electrical company with over 30 years of experience serving the metro Richmond area. In early 2013, SmartWire 360 became a participating contractor for Dominion Virginia Power’s Non-Residential Lighting Systems & Controls Program. The... - June 03, 2017 - SmartWire 360

Inspired LED, LLC. Introduces New Solderless “Super-Clip” Tiger Paw® Specialty connector built for simple in-field LED system design and customization. - May 23, 2017 - Inspired LED

Julian Construction: Three Ways to Protect Your Foundation as Seasons Change Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company, is advising the public on how to protect their foundation during each season. As the seasons change from Winter to Summer, it’s important to check your home foundation for any signs of damage. - May 06, 2017 - Julian Construction

Rosendin Electric Celebrates 25 Years of Employee Ownership - Recognized as 2017 Best Place to Work Rosendin Electric, a national employee-owned company and one of the largest electrical contractors in the U.S., is celebrating 25 years of employee ownership and has been recognized as a winner of the 2017 Best Places to Work Award for Largest Employers (more than 1,000 Bay Area employees) by the San... - May 04, 2017 - Rosendin Electric, Inc.

5 Factors That Can Deteriorate Roofs Faster Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a roofing and foundation repair and foundation construction company, is informing the public on five factors that can deteriorate roofs faster, causing problems and roof leaks. As stated by Julian Construction, roofs are built using various types... - March 26, 2017 - Julian Construction

3 Underpinning Options to Handle Home Foundation Problems Julian Construction (http://julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and replacement company serving the greater Los Angeles area, is informing the public of three different methods of underpinning a building. Underpinning is defined as a method used to increase a building’s foundation depth... - March 03, 2017 - Julian Construction

3 Primary Solutions to Save Your Home Foundation from Water Damage Julian Construction (http://julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and replacement company serving the greater Los Angeles area, is informing the public of three primary solutions for saving a home foundation from water damage, which leads to deterioration and needed replacement. According to... - March 03, 2017 - Julian Construction

Rosendin Electric Expands to Position as Local Service Provider in North Carolina Rosendin Electric, one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, announces the opening of a new office in Charlotte, N.C. This new office expands the company’s overall reach in the Southeast Region of the country to better meet the needs of their local clients. Plans to develop... - February 18, 2017 - Rosendin Electric, Inc.

Julian Construction Explains Why You May Need a Caisson Foundation for Your Hillside Property Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, explains why hillside properties will often need a special type of foundation called a caisson foundation. Julian De La Torre, founder, and owner of Julian Construction explains... - February 07, 2017 - Julian Construction

Tann Electric Announces Its Electrical Repair Services for Restaurants in Kansas City Tann Electric, the full service electrical company has announced its comprehensive electrical repair and maintenance services for restaurants in the Kansas City area. - January 29, 2017 - Tann Electric

Differentiating Between the 3 Primary Foundation Types Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, explains the three primary foundation types. Julian Construction founder De La Tore says, “The three primary foundation types are full basement, slab-on-grade, & crawlspace. - January 05, 2017 - Julian Construction

Julian Construction: Top 3 Signs You Have a Drainage Problem Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, discloses the top three signs that you have a possible drainage problem on your property. According to Julian De La Torre, founder of Julian Construction, “By discovering... - January 05, 2017 - Julian Construction

Tann Electric Accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating Kansas City's leading electrical repairs and servicing company, Tann Electric, receives the highest rating from Better Business Bureau for its reliable & trustworthy service. - December 23, 2016 - Tann Electric

Prepare Your Home for the Winter with 4 Simple Steps by Urban Electric Winter is coming, and you better make sure that your electrician company is up to code according to the standards of the county as Urban Electric recommends. - December 08, 2016 - Urban Electric

Julian Construction Offers Earthquake Retrofitting Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, offers earthquake retrofitting, also known as house bolting. Earthquake retrofitting is the process of firmly attaching a house to its concrete foundation using foundation plates... - December 04, 2016 - Julian Construction

Julian Construction Offers Home Foundation Replacement Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation construction and repair company in Los Angeles, offers full home foundation replacement services. Foundation replacement involves removing the entire current groundwork, putting in fresh wood forms and pouring new concrete,... - December 04, 2016 - Julian Construction

What are the Most Common Types of Earthquake Damage? Julian Construction, Inc., a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, explains the most common types of damage caused by earthquakes to single-family homes. - November 02, 2016 - Julian Construction

Is Your Home Safe in an Earthquake? Julian Construction, Inc., a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, is releasing information to the public on a few types of homes that are especially at risk during an earthquake. - November 02, 2016 - Julian Construction

Macintosh Electric Corp Runs Organ Donor Promo Macintosh Electric Corp’s own office manager from 2009 to 2013 passed away in a tragic car accident on May 24th 2014 in Yonkers - Bronxville, New York. It was a critical decision, but brother and Vice President of the company made a recommendation to donate the late woman’s major organs to... - October 20, 2016 - Macintosh Electric

Macintosh Electric Runs a Promo for Breast Cancer Awareness Month October isn’t only about goals and goblins tricks or treats, October isn’t only about October-Fest either. This October, Westchester County and Bronx New York Licensed Emergency Electrician promotes pink in full force. It is breast cancer awareness month and the boys in yellow and red are... - October 19, 2016 - Macintosh Electric

5 Roof Replacement Myths Debunked Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, debunks 5 roof repair and replacement myths. Myth #1. Roof repairs can only be done in Spring or Summer. Roofs can be replaced at any time, even in wet weather. It is true that... - October 13, 2016 - Julian Construction

3 Signs It’s Time to Replace Your Roof Julian Construction, Inc., a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, describes three major signs that it’s time to replace your roof. - October 13, 2016 - Julian Construction

Julian Construction Explains What Causes Foundation Problems Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com) a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, shares some of the more common causes of foundation problems. Foundation problems and foundation damage can be caused by many things ranging from natural disasters to improperly conducted... - August 31, 2016 - Julian Construction

When Buying a Home, Are Foundation Problems a Dealbreaker? Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, shares some tips on recognizing signs of foundation damage in a potential home, and what to do if you find any. When you find a home you like, personally check the property for the below... - August 31, 2016 - Julian Construction

Suncoast Electric of SWFL Caters to Specialty Demand in Southwest Florida Suncoast Electric of SWFL announces that starting immediately that they have added a Special Projects Division, focusing in Specialty Lighting & Equipment Installations, such as Chandeliers, Landscape lighting and specialized equipment such as motors, transformer & presses. When asked why the... - August 11, 2016 - Suncoast Electric of SWFL