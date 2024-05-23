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Within Electrical Contractors
Pink Callers Appoints Elizabeth as New General Manager to Spearhead a Culture of Collaboration, Innovation, and Excellence
Pink Callers, a leading provider of front office support and customer service solutions for home service businesses, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Elizabeth as its new General Manager. With a rich background in hospitality, business services, and customer service, Elizabeth brings a unique blend of expertise and passion to the role. Elizabeth's vision for Pink Callers is to cultivate an environment of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. - May 23, 2024 - Pink Callers
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Announces NIL Partnership with Hagen Smith to Promote Youth Sports Initiative
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, a leading service provider committed to community engagement and youth development, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Hagen Smith, Arkansas Starting Pitcher. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the Paschal ProPath initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and equip underprivileged youth in sports. - March 14, 2024 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Larson Heating & Air to Expand to New Service Markets in Missouri
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services with a strong presence in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Larson Heating & Air. This strategic move will further solidify Paschal's position as a... - September 29, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Recognized as One of Arkansas’ Best Places to Work in 2023
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Arkansas' Best Places to Work in 2023. This prestigious award, presented by The Arkansas Business Journal, celebrates companies that... - September 16, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Bringing Power to Innovation: Ronk Brothers Launches Electrical Division
Ronk Brothers Heating and Cooling announces the launch of its new Electrical division. - September 11, 2023 - Ronk Brothers Heating Cooling Electrical
NOREL Service Company Ownership Transition
NOREL Service Company has announced a transition in leadership. On July 1, 2023, NOREL Service was purchased for an undisclosed amount by George Aguiar and Dan Chauvin. NOREL’s new leadership team brings years of experience in the life safety industry and provides a complete offering from initial design to aftermarket service. - August 16, 2023 - NSG Life Safety
Solar Experts Answer Homeowners' Top Questions About Clean Energy Systems
Local solar energy experts answer the most asked questions about rooftop solar panels to help homeowners decide about transitioning to green energy. - June 17, 2023 - Raze Solar
Choosing a Local Solar Energy Company Saves Florida Homeowners Money
A new study found that national solar companies charge 10% more on average. Raze Solar is encouraging Florida homeowners to choose a local solar installer to save money. - May 11, 2023 - Raze Solar
Raze Solar Releases Comprehensive Guide on Solar Panel Costs in Florida for Homeowners
A new comprehensive online guide created by Raze Solar allows Florida homeowners to estimate project costs for rooftop solar panels without having to use complicated online calculators. - May 07, 2023 - Raze Solar
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Straight Shooter Heating & Air in Strategic Move to Expand Market Presence in Dallas-Fort Worth Area
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce an addition to their operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex following the acquisition of Straight Shooter Heating & Air. With this acquisition, Paschal Air... - March 30, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Expands to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce the expansion of their operations to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with the acquisition of Walker Air, Plumbing & Electric. Headquartered in Arlington, and with... - February 17, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Grows Southwest Missouri Operation
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, the region’s leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are expanding their operations in Southwest Missouri, following the acquisition of Lyerla Heating & Air. Lyerla, an award-winning customer service... - November 22, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Continues Expansion in Central Arkansas, with Acquisition of GTS Heating & Cooling in Hot Springs
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are growing to Hot Springs, Arkansas, following the acquisition of GTS Inc. Heating and Air. GTS was founded in 1994 by Curtis Gibson and was most recently... - May 09, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Expands to Central Arkansas Through Acquisition of Mize Heating & Air
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce the acquisition of Mize Heating & Air. The acquisition will offer Central Arkansas property owners the opportunity to experience the customer-first service that... - April 06, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Superior Electricians Helps Businesses Fill the Need of EV Charging Stations & Decreases Electric Car Owners' Anxiety During Long Trips
Why should businesses look into investing in EV charging stations? Increase your business by becoming a hot spot for new customers with electric vehicles. - March 17, 2022 - Superior Electricians
AVPro Edge’s MXNet Elevates Premium Digital’s Unique Penthouse Project
Premium Digital Control & Automation used MXNet, an AV over IP video distribution ecosystem from AVPro Edge as well as other top-of-the-line technology systems, for a prestigious Ritz Carlton Penthouse project in south Florida. Premium integrated the best audio, video, lighting, automated window treatments, climate control, surveillance, flood protection and secured networks. - October 22, 2021 - Premium Digital Control & Automation
Nassau National Cable Launches Lighting Product Range
Nassau National Cable has taken the first steps to diversify its wire and cable offerings by introducing a Lighting vertical on its website www.nassaunationalcable.com. The company has introduced an exhaustive range of Lighting products in major categories - including flat panels, track panels,... - August 21, 2021 - Nassau National Cable
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Named as One of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, the leading provider of home comfort services and replacements in NW Arkansas & SW Missouri, is proud to be named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. This eighth annual program was created by Arkansas Business and Best Companies Group. This... - August 06, 2021 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Opens a New Location in Fort Smith, Arkansas
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, the leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce the official opening of its brand new location in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Fort Smith location will serve as a service, install, and warehouse facility in the River Valley. - April 06, 2021 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Pro-Fix Helps Contractors Find More Repair and Remodeling Opportunities
Pro-Fix announces latest release and new features that match home and office repair needs to contractors. - August 17, 2020 - ProBids LLC / ProFix
Showy Officially Announces New Business and Website Launch for February
Based on decades of technological expertise and professional installation contracting for both residential and commercial spaces, Showy makes smart home or office design and installation effortless and available through its pre-selected packages to a customized design option on www.showyhome.com. - January 29, 2020 - Showy, L.L.C. dba Showy Home
ColonialWebb Announces Promotion of Ian Handley
Ian Handley Promoted to Project Executive for Construction - January 21, 2020 - ColonialWebb
Digital Installers Launches State of the Art “Luxury Smart Home Experience Center”
On the eve of their 20 year anniversary, Digital Installers has completed a remodel of their Long Beach experience center, dubbed "DI Studios." For the past 7 years, the 1530 E. Wardlow Road location has served as both their corporate headquarters and as a popular event venue. With... - November 15, 2019 - Digital Installers Inc.
Crossway Mechanical Launches Revamped AC Replacement Services
In addition to its long-standing reputation in carrying out excellent installations, repairs, service, maintenance, and tune-ups, Crossway Mechanical now offers its team to assist with revamped AC replacement services in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Are you ready to enjoy the coming season? - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC
Crossway Mechanical Offers Free Quotes for Gas Furnace Replacement
Crossway Mechanical is now offering free quotes for all gas furnace replacements in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Because the price for gas furnace replacements depends on the brand, installation complexity, and the efficiency of the new unit, a free estimate can... - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC
Crossway Mechanical Emphasises the Importance of Annual Heating Safety Inspections
Crossway Mechanical's CEO Tim Wright understands the importance of annual heating safety inspections and wants to help you make sense of it too, as well as how it can benefit your household. - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC
Famous French Bakery Opens in US, Supports Local AV Integrator
Marie Blachére, a famous bakery with over 500 locations throughout France, opened its first U.S. location this week at 550 Middle Neck Road in heart of Great Neck. Despite the moderate snowfall on its first day, the bakery had a very successful opening with hundreds of local customers... - February 18, 2019 - ATTYWON
Diverse Solar Awards Solarsearch Its First Solar Champions Grant
Solarsearch, Inc. has been named the 2018 award recipient of the Diverse Solar’s Champions of Solar program. Solarsearch is a solar marketplace that lowers the cost and difficulty of generating solar power for commercial customers. The typical commercial solar purchasing process can be long... - November 12, 2018 - Diverse Solar
City Run in Dorfen 2018 with Technikwerker Technology
The electrical specialists from Technikwerker deliver the display technology for the city run in Dorfen 2018. - August 08, 2018 - Technikwerker GmbH
Cables and Volts Contracting Expands Online Presence
Company Overview: Established in 2015, Cables and Volts Contracting (CVC) is a professional and friendly establishment that the community can trust and rely on for their electrical and data needs. New Changes Due to high demand, the company has decided to increase its online presence. The website... - July 27, 2018 - Cables and Volts Contracting
Kiss Electric Earns 3.4-MW Commercial Solar Project in New Jersey
Licensed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, Kiss Electric has been performing wide range of electrical jobs for more than 17 years. Most recently, they were awarded a 3.4 MW project in Sparta, N.J., at Braen Quarry. Job specifications require: * 9,934, 360-W ground-mounted SunPower... - February 16, 2018 - Kiss Electric
Inspired LED, LLC Awarded "Best of Houzz" 2018
Arizona Company Ranked Among Top Industry Professionals Six Years Running - February 05, 2018 - Inspired LED
Brightest Solar Offers "Sweet Sunshine" Solar In-Home Seminars
Sweet Sunshine Solar Seminars give Charleston, SC residents the information they have been asking for in order to understand what solar energy offers and how they will benefit. - November 24, 2017 - Brightest Solar
Power Design Completes Largest Student Housing Project in the Country at Texas A&M
Power Design partnered with Weitz Construction and Servitas to add 3,400 beds to their student housing portfolio with Texas A&M University Park West. - November 03, 2017 - Power Design
Inspired LED, LLC Introduces New 2-Zone Independence Dimming System
Low-Voltage Controller Provides Convenience of Plug-in Installation with Look of a Hardwired Switch using Energy Harvesting Technology. - October 10, 2017 - Inspired LED
Basin Electrical Contracting LLC Launches New Website for the Farmington Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in NM. - October 04, 2017 - Basin Electrical Contracting LLC
Rosendin Electric’s Kavya Paladugu Receives 2017 Women in Construction Award
ConstrucTech Recognizes Business Systems Analyst for Her Role in Implementing and Supporting Technology for Rosendin Electric. - September 20, 2017 - Rosendin Electric, Inc.
HomElectrical Makes The 2017 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year
HomElectrical.com ranks #2076 in the 2017 Inc. 5000 List for America’s Fastest Growing Companies. - August 18, 2017 - HomElectrical
Rosendin Electric Recognized as Top Solar Contractor
Coming off the biggest year ever for U.S. solar installations, local installer Rosendin Electric is proud to be named one of the top solar contractors in the United States by Solar Power World magazine. Rosendin achieved a rank of 6 out of 500 solar companies. The Top Solar Contractors list is... - August 09, 2017 - Rosendin Electric, Inc.
Power Design Lands on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials List for the Second Time
More than 398,000 employees across the U.S. completed best workplaces surveys, landing Power Design at number 45 on the list. - July 30, 2017 - Power Design
Power Design Adds Mechanical and Plumbing Capabilities to Compliment Electrical Design-Build Services
Power Design, Inc., one of the leading electrical contractors and engineers in the U.S., has expanded its electrical and low voltage offerings to include full mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services. In support of the expansion, Raymond Lemaster recently joined Power Design... - July 30, 2017 - Power Design
Power Design Awarded Four Seasons Resort Project in Napa Valley
Partnered with DCK Worldwide, Calistoga Four Seasons is Power Design’s First Project in Napa. - July 29, 2017 - Power Design
Julian Construction: 5 Most Common Types of Home Foundations
A foundation repair and construction company, Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), is informing homeowners on the five types of home foundations. Today, there are a large number of foundation types and most of these foundation types are determined based off a region’s... - July 09, 2017 - Julian Construction
Rosendin Electric Recognized as 2017 Top Workplace by the Bay Area News Group for Large Employers
Rosendin Electric today announced that it has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by the Bay Area News Group for large employers. Rosendin placed 4th out of the 14 large organizations honored this year. - June 29, 2017 - Rosendin Electric, Inc.
24 Volt Products Now Available at Inspired LED, LLC.
Flexible LED Strips and Power Supplies Provide Solutions for Large Installations - June 22, 2017 - Inspired LED
Inspired LED, LLC. Makes Transition to 90+ CRI for All 12 Volt LED Products
Improved Efficiency and Color Quality Raises the Bar for Low-Voltage Lighting - June 09, 2017 - Inspired LED
SmartWire 360 Joins Program That Provides Energy Efficiency and Cost Saving Benefits to Local Companies
SmartWire 360 is a full-service residential and commercial electrical company with over 30 years of experience serving the metro Richmond area. In early 2013, SmartWire 360 became a participating contractor for Dominion Virginia Power’s Non-Residential Lighting Systems & Controls... - June 03, 2017 - SmartWire 360
Inspired LED, LLC. Introduces New Solderless “Super-Clip” Tiger Paw®
Specialty connector built for simple in-field LED system design and customization. - May 23, 2017 - Inspired LED
Julian Construction: Three Ways to Protect Your Foundation as Seasons Change
Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company, is advising the public on how to protect their foundation during each season. As the seasons change from Winter to Summer, it’s important to check your home foundation for any signs of... - May 06, 2017 - Julian Construction
Rosendin Electric Celebrates 25 Years of Employee Ownership - Recognized as 2017 Best Place to Work
Rosendin Electric, a national employee-owned company and one of the largest electrical contractors in the U.S., is celebrating 25 years of employee ownership and has been recognized as a winner of the 2017 Best Places to Work Award for Largest Employers (more than 1,000 Bay Area employees) by the... - May 04, 2017 - Rosendin Electric, Inc.