PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fred Marshall Painting Featured for the Fourth Time in "Park City's Best" Contest For the fourth time, Fred Marshall Painting (FMP) was selected as a finalist in the best painting contractor category in the Park Record’s Park City’s Best publication. FMP is one of only two painters to be recognized for the last four years. Ethan Bennett, FMP’s General Manager and... - August 09, 2019 - Fred Marshall Painting

Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders

Fred Marshall Painting Featured Again in Park City's Best Contest For the third year in a row, Fred Marshall Painting (FMP) was named as a finalist in the best painter / painting contractor category in the Park Record’s annual Park City’s Best publication. FMP is one, of only two, painters to be recognized for the last three years. Ethan Bennett, FMP’s... - August 29, 2018 - Fred Marshall Painting

Burks Custom Painting in Las Vegas, NV As of January 09, 2018, BCP will be serving residents & businesses of Las Vegas, NV with all their house painting needs, making this CES 2018 Show their first project in such a great city. - January 11, 2018 - Burks Custom Painting

Des Moines, Iowa Handyman Becomes "Handy Guy & Son," a Family Business Handy Guy, a professional handyman service based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the apprecticeship of his son Jonah Olson at, http://www.handymandesmoines.com. Jonah has received the DMACC/NACEP Silver Certificate Award for earning 11 or more college credits in Building Trades experience through Central Academy in Des Moines. Jeremy Olson, Owner, with over 35 years of handyman experience, has augmented his operations to include his millennial son, to bring Handy Guy well into the future. - December 15, 2017 - Handy Guy

A&A Painting Ltd. is Now Providing Low and No-VOC Eco-Friendly Paints in West Kootenay A&A Painting Ltd., the largest and best provider of professional painting services in the West Kootenay area, is now providing low and no-VOC eco-friendly paints for all types painting jobs and services for homes or businesses. The West Kootenay region of British Columbia is a fast-growing and expanding... - July 28, 2017 - A & A Painting Ltd.

Global Facility Management Construction Hires Chris Cucuzza as Vice President, Technology Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Chris Cucuzza to their executive team. In his new role as Vice President, Technology, Chris will oversee all aspects of Global’s information systems and processes. With over 20 years of experience, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge... - November 10, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Inc. Magazine Unveils 35th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000 For the 3rd Time, Global Facility Management & Construction Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 2970 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 115%. Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management & Construction No. 2970 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's... - August 29, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning Global Facility Management & Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning. In her new role, Stacy will influence the direction of future business, including internal policies and procedures. Stacy has been with Global for 2 years and brought... - July 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Pro Brush Painting Launches New Website for the Arlington Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in TX. - June 25, 2016 - Pro Brush Painting

Team Prestige Painting Launches New Website for the Manlius Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New York. - May 20, 2016 - Team Prestige Painting

Wall Works Painting & Wallcovering Launches New Website for the East Bridgewater Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in MA - May 19, 2016 - Wall Works Painting & Wallcovering

Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Micheal Nicholson as Director of Construction Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Micheal Nicholson to their Construction team. In his new role as Director of Construction, Micheal will oversee every aspect of the Construction department. Micheal brings with him a tremendous amount of experience having worked in... - May 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Ryan Amato Painting Announces Redesigned Website Newly redesigned web resource for consumer education and awareness in Pennsylvania. - May 07, 2016 - Amato Painting

Splash Painting LLC Launches New Website for the Harrison Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - April 30, 2016 - Splash Painting LLC

Ottawa Painters at Oliver Painting Offer Exterior Painting Preparation Tips Exterior painting can be tricky to undertake on your own, which is why hiring Ottawa painters to do the job for you is your best bet to get satisfactory results. However, there are a few things that you can do to prepare your home for the job and the team at Oliver Painting Ottawa has outlined these... - April 14, 2016 - Oliver Painting

Florida Contract Painting, LLC Launches New Website for the Fort Lauderdale Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - April 08, 2016 - Florida Contract Painting, LLC

Repaint Springfield Launches New Website for the Springfield Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Missouri. - March 26, 2016 - Repaint Springfield

Top Coat Painting LLC Launches New Website for the New Haven Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Connecticut. - March 25, 2016 - Top Coat Painting LLC

Day’s Home Improvement Launches New Website for the Blacksburg Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Virginia. - March 17, 2016 - Day's Home Improvement

CertaPro Painters of Sarasota-Bradenton Now Offer Roof Coating Services CertaPro Painters of Sarasota-Bradenton now offers roof coating application to restore tiled roofing to it's original appearance while improving insulation & waterproofing performance. - March 12, 2016 - CertaPro Painters of Sarasota-Bradenton

Gio’s Pro Painting Launches New Website for the Greensboro Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in North Carolina. - March 11, 2016 - Gio's Pro Painting

Christy and Sons Quality Painting Launches New Website for the Edwardsville Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Illinois. - March 10, 2016 - Christy and Sons Quality Painting

R & L Quality Painting, Inc Launches New Website for the Pasadena Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in California. - February 27, 2016 - R & L Quality Painting, Inc

Ottawa Painters Oliver Painting Offer Tips to Prepare for Interior Painting Hiring Ottawa painters to conduct the interior painting of your home is a great step that will help you freshen up your living space and bring it back to life. However, before you do, there are a few things that you can do to ensure that you get the most out of the process. The team at Oliver Painting... - February 26, 2016 - Oliver Painting

One Man and A Brush Launches New Website for the Woodstock Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Georgia. - February 10, 2016 - One Man and A Brush

Highmark Painting Launches New Website for the Waco Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - January 15, 2016 - Highmark Painting

Precision Painting & Waterproofing Launches New Website for the Fort Lauderdale Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - November 21, 2015 - Precision Painting & Waterproofing

Westchester Remodeling Contractor Launches Website on Painting, Basement Finishing, and Siding Better Homes Builders, Inc announces launch of their new website, www.bhomesb.com. - November 11, 2015 - Better Homes Builders, Inc

Fall Into Interior Painting with JG Painting NH painters, JG Painting will make your house beautiful for the holiday season! - November 08, 2015 - JG Painting

Benchmark Painting & Carpentry Announces New Launch of Its National Franchise Program Painting and carpentry company creates national franchise system for contractors. - November 06, 2015 - BPC Franchising, Inc.

Faux Decor Launches New Website for the Nashville Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Tennessee. - November 01, 2015 - Faux Decor

Edmonton, AB-Based Renovations Company Bob Preston Interiors, Inc. Now Integrating Textured and Drop Ceilings Within Local Area Homes Edmonton, AB-based leaders for high caliber home renovations, Bob Preston Interiors, Inc. is now inviting homeowners across the area to review their full range of drop and textured ceiling installation services. The company’s 36 years’ combined industry experience helps provide a professional... - October 23, 2015 - Bob Preston

Almeida’s Painting and Cleaning Launches New Website for the Lowell Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Massachusetts. - October 21, 2015 - Almeida's Painting and Cleaning

Local Santa Rosa House Painters Mike Chavez Painting Now Offering a Free Service Quote Santa Rosa-based professional house painters Mike Chavez Painting have recently announced they’re now offering a free service quote. This free quote offer means homeowners can now gain information on the value offered through the company free-of-charge before making their service decision. It’s... - October 07, 2015 - Mike Chavez Painting

Residential Painter Mike Chavez Painting Offers Flexible Range of Painting Services Santa Rosa, CA-based residential painting contractors Mike Chavez Painting are now offering one of the local market’s leading residential services. The company is committed to offering clients expert painting according to their unique requirements. Whether clients require a single room to be painted... - October 07, 2015 - Mike Chavez Painting

CEO Lauryn Blank & Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Companies Inc. magazine ranked Lauryn Blank of Global Facility Management and Construction NO. 28 on its Impact 50-fastest-growing women-led companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at one of the most important segments of the economy - women entrepreneurs. The Inc. Impact 50 measures absolute... - October 01, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

KC Paint & Construction Announces Redesigned Website Newly redesigned web resource for consumer education and awareness in Georgia. - September 10, 2015 - KC Paint & Construction

Ashburn Handyman Launches Website on Painting, Drywall, and Carpentry NVA Home Improvements LLC announces launch of their new website, www.nvahi.com. - September 06, 2015 - NVA Home Improvements LLC

Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management and Construction No. 2509 on its 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy - America’s independent... - August 20, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

JK Custom Painting Launches New Website for the Newport News Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Virginia. - August 02, 2015 - JK Custom Painting

Paint Power Launches New Website for the Astoria Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New York. - August 02, 2015 - Paint Power

St. Johns Painting, LLC Launches New Website for the Jacksonville Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - July 26, 2015 - St. Johns Painting, LLC

Repaint Florida LLC Launches New Website for the Orlando Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - July 23, 2015 - Repaint Florida LLC

Houston Expert Painters Launches New Website for the Houston Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - July 16, 2015 - Houston Expert Painters

All Brite Painting Contractors, Inc. Launches New Website for the Deerfield Beach Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - June 25, 2015 - All Brite Painting Contractors, Inc.

Mountain Painting Company Announces Redesigned Website Newly redesigned web resource for consumer education and awareness in Oregon. - June 12, 2015 - Mountain Painting Company

Chain Store Age Names Robin Baskin-Ladner of Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. to SPECS/2016 Advisory Board Chain Store Age magazine announced that Robin Baskin-Ladner, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. has been named a member of the 2016 Advisory Board to SPECS, an annual event attended by retail and food-service corporate executives involved in the... - June 04, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction