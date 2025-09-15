Recent Headlines
Haven Yards Fencing Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Fencing Options in Utah
Haven Yards Fencing, a family-owned company serving Utah since 1999, provides professional fencing solutions across Utah, including Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, and Tooele counties. Offering wood, cedar, vinyl, aluminum, metal, and chain-link options, the company delivers durable, customized designs for homes and businesses. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Haven Yards Fencing ensures every project is built to last. - September 15, 2025 - Haven Yards Fencing
D’Franco Painting & Wallpaper Hits 200+ Google Reviews with a 4.9 Rating as Huntley’s Top Painter
D’Franco Painting & Wallpaper hits 200+ Google reviews with a 4.9 rating, topping Huntley, Elgin, and Crystal Lake as the premier painter. Serving Woodstock to Gilberts, their vetted crew nails painting and wallpaper with free touch-ups and consults. - February 23, 2025 - D' Franco Painting & Wallpaper
LA Artists Offering Pet Portraits with a Purpose: Support the Pasadena Humane Society and Make Your Pet a Hero
For the month of January, Hattas Studios will donate 100% of the custom pet portrait profits to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA, to provide direct animal relief and rescue that have been burned, injured and require oxygen as a result of the wildfires in California. - January 15, 2025 - Hattas Studios
NYC Going Inc. Announces Major Expansion: Bringing Renowned Home Remodeling Services to All Five Boroughs, Upstate New York, and Long Island
In a significant stride forward, NYC Going Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its services beyond the familiar neighborhoods of Brooklyn. This strategic move will encompass all five boroughs of New York City, extending into the scenic regions of Upstate New York and the vibrant communities of Long Island. - January 12, 2024 - NYCGoing Inc.
Fred Marshall Painting is Named as Park City’s Best Painting Contractor for the Fourth Consecutive Year
For the fourth year in a row, Fred Marshall Painting was the winner of the best painting contractor category in the Park City’s Best magazine. Fred Marshall Painting has been recognized in the magazine, published by The Park Record, for eight consecutive years. Ethan Bennett, Fred Marshall... - November 21, 2023 - Fred Marshall Painting
Eco-Clean Painting: Transforming Homes and Building Lasting Relationships in San Luis Obispo County
Eco-Clean Painting, a top residential and commercial painting company, celebrates transforming 1,000+ San Luis Obispo County homes, including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cambria, Los Osos, and more. Their legacy of exceptional customer service, enduring client relationships, and commitment to sustainability sets them apart. Visit ecocleanpainting.com for more info. - October 24, 2023 - EcoClean Painting
San Gabriel Contractors Presents the Latest Painting Techniques and Trends to Advance Interior Design
San Gabriel Contractors, a leading provider of expert painting services for commercial and residential spaces, is excited to announce a comprehensive guide to innovative painting techniques that can transform any interior. They have a team of qualified experts and a passion for changing interior design with growing trends. - June 19, 2023 - San Gabriel Contractor
Fred Marshall Painting Three-Peats as Park City's Best Painting Contractor
For the third year in a row, Fred Marshall Painting was the winner of the best painting contractor category in the Park City’s Best magazine. Fred Marshall Painting has been recognized in the annual magazine, published by the Park Record, for seven consecutive years. Ethan Bennett, Fred... - November 17, 2022 - Fred Marshall Painting
Brighton Fire Authority 9/11 Memorial Preserved by Rhino Shield of Michigan
The 9/11 Memorial at Brighton Fire Authority Main Headquarters has been encapsulated using a process that has sealed the steel memorial and protected it from corrosion and weather. The memorial was erected in 2011 in memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon. - September 07, 2022 - Rhino Shield of Michigan
23 Year Old Painting Contractor Expanding to Fill Gaps in Home Renovation
Walls by Design is expanding their service offering and changing its name. - April 27, 2022 - Walls by Design
Fred Marshall Painting Repeats as Park City’s Best Painting Contractor
Fred Marshall Painting is once again the winner in the best painting contractor category in the Park City’s Best magazine. Fred Marshall Painting also won the award in 2020. Fred Marshall Painting has been recognized in the annual magazine, published by the Park Record, for six consecutive... - November 09, 2021 - Fred Marshall Painting
Rachel Howard of RR Double R Enterprise Will Speak at the 2021 Run Conference in Arlington, Texas
Rachel Howard of RR Double R Enterprise, LLC will be a featured speaker for the 2021 Run Business Conference to be held live at the Texas Rangers Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Run Business Conference is an annual entrepreneurial learning and growing experience hosted by Run Conference,... - July 15, 2021 - RR Double R Enterprise
Streamline Designs Pays It Forward with Business Branding Giveaway
Streamline Designs LLC has announced that it will award a deserving Buffalo business with a custom branding package as part of their "Wrapping Up 2020" Business Branding Giveaway. - January 07, 2021 - Streamline Designs LLC
Fred Marshall Painting Selected as Park City’s Best Painting Contractor
Fred Marshall Painting was selected as the best painting contractor in the Park Record’s 2020 Park City’s Best magazine. - November 24, 2020 - Fred Marshall Painting
New Look Painting Company Llc Has Hired a New Commercial Estimator
New Look Painting has added a new commercial painting estimator at its office in Grand Rapids. they are proud to have Brandon Howell at New Look Painting. Brandon is an accomplished Project Estimator. He has 3 years of experience, including a degree from Davenport for Business Administration and Management. - February 19, 2020 - New Look Painting Company LLC
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires John K. Hibbard as VP of Sales
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome John Hibbard as their new Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record including over 25 years of exceeding sales goals driven by passion, creativity and a desire to serve others, John is a dynamic team builder and a... - February 18, 2020 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Zishan Razzaq as VP of IT
Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Zishan Razzaq as their new Vice President of Information Technology. Zishan joins the company with over 24 years, heading up infrastructure and technology teams, including 17 years of experience with Salesforce integrations and... - February 12, 2020 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Fred Marshall Painting Featured for the Fourth Time in "Park City's Best" Contest
For the fourth time, Fred Marshall Painting (FMP) was selected as a finalist in the best painting contractor category in the Park Record’s Park City’s Best publication. FMP is one of only two painters to be recognized for the last four years. Ethan Bennett, FMP’s General Manager... - August 09, 2019 - Fred Marshall Painting
Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects
Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders
Fred Marshall Painting Featured Again in Park City's Best Contest
For the third year in a row, Fred Marshall Painting (FMP) was named as a finalist in the best painter / painting contractor category in the Park Record’s annual Park City’s Best publication. FMP is one, of only two, painters to be recognized for the last three years. Ethan Bennett,... - August 29, 2018 - Fred Marshall Painting
Burks Custom Painting in Las Vegas, NV
As of January 09, 2018, BCP will be serving residents & businesses of Las Vegas, NV with all their house painting needs, making this CES 2018 Show their first project in such a great city. - January 11, 2018 - Burks Custom Painting
Des Moines, Iowa Handyman Becomes "Handy Guy & Son," a Family Business
Handy Guy, a professional handyman service based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the apprecticeship of his son Jonah Olson at, http://www.handymandesmoines.com. Jonah has received the DMACC/NACEP Silver Certificate Award for earning 11 or more college credits in Building Trades experience through Central Academy in Des Moines. Jeremy Olson, Owner, with over 35 years of handyman experience, has augmented his operations to include his millennial son, to bring Handy Guy well into the future. - December 15, 2017 - Handy Guy
A&A Painting Ltd. is Now Providing Low and No-VOC Eco-Friendly Paints in West Kootenay
A&A Painting Ltd., the largest and best provider of professional painting services in the West Kootenay area, is now providing low and no-VOC eco-friendly paints for all types painting jobs and services for homes or businesses. The West Kootenay region of British Columbia is a fast-growing and... - July 28, 2017 - A & A Painting Ltd.
Global Facility Management Construction Hires Chris Cucuzza as Vice President, Technology
Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Chris Cucuzza to their executive team. In his new role as Vice President, Technology, Chris will oversee all aspects of Global’s information systems and processes. With over 20 years of experience, Chris brings a wealth of... - November 10, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
INeedAPainter.com Makes Online Debut, Helping People Find the Perfect Local Painter for Any Job
New Website Seeks to Match People with the Perfect Painter for Any Job - October 19, 2016 - INeedAPainter.com
Inc. Magazine Unveils 35th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000
For the 3rd Time, Global Facility Management & Construction Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 2970 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 115%. Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management & Construction No. 2970 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the... - August 29, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning
Global Facility Management & Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning. In her new role, Stacy will influence the direction of future business, including internal policies and procedures. Stacy has been with Global for 2 years and... - July 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Pro Brush Painting Launches New Website for the Arlington Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in TX. - June 25, 2016 - Pro Brush Painting
Team Prestige Painting Launches New Website for the Manlius Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New York. - May 20, 2016 - Team Prestige Painting
Wall Works Painting & Wallcovering Launches New Website for the East Bridgewater Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in MA - May 19, 2016 - Wall Works Painting & Wallcovering
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Micheal Nicholson as Director of Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Micheal Nicholson to their Construction team. In his new role as Director of Construction, Micheal will oversee every aspect of the Construction department. Micheal brings with him a tremendous amount of experience having worked... - May 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Ryan Amato Painting Announces Redesigned Website
Newly redesigned web resource for consumer education and awareness in Pennsylvania. - May 07, 2016 - Amato Painting
Splash Painting LLC Launches New Website for the Harrison Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - April 30, 2016 - Splash Painting LLC
Ottawa Painters at Oliver Painting Offer Exterior Painting Preparation Tips
Exterior painting can be tricky to undertake on your own, which is why hiring Ottawa painters to do the job for you is your best bet to get satisfactory results. However, there are a few things that you can do to prepare your home for the job and the team at Oliver Painting Ottawa has outlined... - April 14, 2016 - Oliver Painting
Florida Contract Painting, LLC Launches New Website for the Fort Lauderdale Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - April 08, 2016 - Florida Contract Painting, LLC
Repaint Springfield Launches New Website for the Springfield Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Missouri. - March 26, 2016 - Repaint Springfield
Top Coat Painting LLC Launches New Website for the New Haven Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Connecticut. - March 25, 2016 - Top Coat Painting LLC
Day’s Home Improvement Launches New Website for the Blacksburg Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Virginia. - March 17, 2016 - Day's Home Improvement
CertaPro Painters of Sarasota-Bradenton Now Offer Roof Coating Services
CertaPro Painters of Sarasota-Bradenton now offers roof coating application to restore tiled roofing to it's original appearance while improving insulation & waterproofing performance. - March 12, 2016 - CertaPro Painters of Sarasota-Bradenton
Gio’s Pro Painting Launches New Website for the Greensboro Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in North Carolina. - March 11, 2016 - Gio's Pro Painting
Christy and Sons Quality Painting Launches New Website for the Edwardsville Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Illinois. - March 10, 2016 - Christy and Sons Quality Painting
R & L Quality Painting, Inc Launches New Website for the Pasadena Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in California. - February 27, 2016 - R & L Quality Painting, Inc
Ottawa Painters Oliver Painting Offer Tips to Prepare for Interior Painting
Hiring Ottawa painters to conduct the interior painting of your home is a great step that will help you freshen up your living space and bring it back to life. However, before you do, there are a few things that you can do to ensure that you get the most out of the process. The team at Oliver... - February 26, 2016 - Oliver Painting
One Man and A Brush Launches New Website for the Woodstock Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Georgia. - February 10, 2016 - One Man and A Brush
Highmark Painting Launches New Website for the Waco Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - January 15, 2016 - Highmark Painting
Precision Painting & Waterproofing Launches New Website for the Fort Lauderdale Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - November 21, 2015 - Precision Painting & Waterproofing
Westchester Remodeling Contractor Launches Website on Painting, Basement Finishing, and Siding
Better Homes Builders, Inc announces launch of their new website, www.bhomesb.com. - November 11, 2015 - Better Homes Builders, Inc
Fall Into Interior Painting with JG Painting
NH painters, JG Painting will make your house beautiful for the holiday season! - November 08, 2015 - JG Painting
Benchmark Painting & Carpentry Announces New Launch of Its National Franchise Program
Painting and carpentry company creates national franchise system for contractors. - November 06, 2015 - BPC Franchising, Inc.
Faux Decor Launches New Website for the Nashville Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Tennessee. - November 01, 2015 - Faux Decor