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Within Land REITs
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-Based Oil and Gas Sponsor, is Pleased to Announce the Closing of Their 22nd Offering, Resource Royalty XXI, LLC.
Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is a direct-title offering comprised of twelve non-contiguous oil and gas producing properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The properties generate immediate cash flow from the sale of hydrocarbons from existing oil and gas wells. The offering currently has 28... - April 04, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces the Closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty is proud to announce the closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC. A $9.5mm offering which consists of 17 properties, 24 producing wells, 25 uncompleted wells and 5 permits. The offering covers... - January 16, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, is pleased to announce the launch of their new mineral right offering - Resource Royalty XX, LLC. Resource Royalty XX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, includes seventeen properties in the Anadarko... - July 10, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty on Pace to Double Prior Year Sales
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 20th portfolio, RR XIX. Year-To-Date sales, through June, total $20M. In 2022, sales reached a record high of $32.9M as the company completed its 13th year in... - June 22, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Closing of RR XVIII
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 19th portfolio, RR XVIII. Resource Royalty XVIII, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC is a diversified portfolio of income producing mineral and royalty interests located... - March 31, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Record Year - 3 Offerings Closed
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, recognizes 2022 as a record year for the firm. Beth Good, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report that 2022 was a great year for Resource Royalty. We closed three offerings, made quarterly distributions on... - January 07, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC Announces Bob Howard, Chairman and Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based oil and gas royalty portfolio manager since 2010, is pleased to announce changes in senior management. Bob Howard, founder, will assume the role of Chairman and Beth Good, CFO will become CEO. The firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors... - October 03, 2022 - Resource Royalty LLC
A+W Realty Corp. Announces New Tenant at 60-East Warehouse in Newton, NC
Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has leased warehouse and distribution space in its newly acquired building called “60 East” to D9 Brewing. - November 11, 2020 - Atlantic Western Realty Corp.
A+W Realty Corp. Announces Sale of Surplus Real Estate
Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm. - October 26, 2019 - Atlantic Western Realty Corp.
Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open
Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.
"Buy The Block" the First Black-Owned Real-Estate Crowd Investing is on Its Way to Millions of Dollars in Funding for Property Development in Black Communities
Lynn, an entrepreneur, is the founder and CEO at Buy The Block. One of few black-owned platforms in the country that are geared towards making investing in real estate as a group easier, the movement is presently on its way to recording massive success in funding for diverse development projects... - October 25, 2017 - Buy The Block
Resource Royalty, LLC Goes “Full-Cycle” on Closing Fund
Resource Royalty, LLC, an investment company founded by Gary Redwine and Bob Howard in 2010, announces the divestment of Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011)—making it the first fund to go “full-cycle.” Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011) distributed 61% to its limited partners over a... - June 26, 2017 - Resource Royalty LLC
Luxury Villas at Limassol Marina Now Ready! Peninsula Villas with Private Berths for Sale in the Most Exclusive Waterfront Development in Cyprus
The first exclusive villas at Limassol Marina have been delivered to their owners. The Peninsula Villas are the only villas of their kind in the Mediterranean. - May 06, 2015 - Limassol Marina
Keji & Associates of Fairfax is Helping in the Sale of a Brandywine House
This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Brandywine detached house in located off Danville Road in Brandywine. Keji & Associates is thrilled to be listing this unique house. - December 10, 2014 - Keji & Associates of Fairfax Realty, Inc.
Thailand Property Link Releases Property, Selling, Buying, Investment Guide
Thailand Property Link today announced the addition of a new section to its website that acts as a property buying and selling guide for persons interested in buying and selling properties in the friendly and fun-loving, exotic and tropical, cultured and historic Island of Thailand. - October 16, 2014 - Thailand Property Link
Local Realtor, Dylan Snyder, Joins Hundreds of Agents Across the Country in the First Ever "Great Home Giveaway"
The Great Home Giveaway was established by dedicated real estate professionals who want to give back to their communities in a big way! From now to January 31st 2015, you are entering to win one of seventeen (17) individual prizes ranging from $10k to $100k to help you make one of the biggest investments in your life...a new home! On behalf of an extraordinary list of individuals, they look forward to helping you find your dream home! - June 12, 2014 - The Snyder Group / Keller Williams Realty
The International MLS [IMLS] Opens for USA Agent/Broker Memberships
Agents Can List Properties for Global Exposure, Get Their Own IMLS Search, and Access the IMLS International New Homes Agent Platform - October 17, 2013 - The International MLS [IMLS]
Key Member of CENTURY 21 Wright & Associates, Inc. Celebrates 25 Years
Beaverton Real Estate Specialist, Jesse Poll delivers a special thank you to Katie Cook for all her hard work and dedication that keep the wheels turning at CENTURY 21 Wright & Associates, Inc. - June 09, 2013 - Jesse Poll Keller Williams Realty Saint George
Portland Real Estate Specialist Jesse Poll at Century 21 Wright and Associates, Inc. Delivers the Happy Family Dream
Portland real estate specialist, Jesse Poll, gives a shout out the all those who worked to bring about the closing of another successful home sale. - May 23, 2013 - Jesse Poll Keller Williams Realty Saint George
Rich Von Alvensleben Reports Success of Von Vesting Real Estate
Von Vesting’s partners have bought and sold approximately 1,700 properties in the past twelve years, says Von Alvensleben. - January 02, 2013 - Rich Von Alvensleben
The International MLS (IMLS) Launches Its USA Preferred Partner Program in Washington, DC
The Estridge Group of Long and Foster becomes the first USA Preferred Partner Selected By The IMLS For Brokers Who Wish to Provide Global Exposure of Their Client’s Home Listings. - September 26, 2012 - The International MLS [IMLS]
The International MLS [IMLS] Forms Esteemed Advisory Board
The International MLS [IMLS] Announces Rei L. Mesa, Lawrence Vecchio and Valerie Fitzgerald as First Advisory Board Members - July 19, 2012 - The International MLS [IMLS]
The Valerie Fitzgerald Group and The International MLS [IMLS] Establish Joint Marketing Venture
The International MLS [IMLS] and Internationally Known Los Angeles HGTV Personality Create Unique Marketing Alliance - May 02, 2012 - The International MLS [IMLS]
The Valerie Fitzgerald Group Joins The International MLS Free-to-List Platform
Internationally Known Los Angeles HGTV Personality to Provide Her Property Listings to The IMLS - December 24, 2011 - The International MLS [IMLS]
The International MLS Adds Better Homes Realty to Its Free-to-List Platform
Internationally Known Better Homes to Provide Their Property Listings to the IMLS - December 23, 2011 - The International MLS [IMLS]
The International MLS Introduces Its Free to List Commission Share Platform
Ability for All USA Agents and Brokers to Add Properties on The IMLS with Its Free to List Commission Share Platform - November 04, 2011 - The International MLS [IMLS]
A1 Costa Rica Properties Partners with A1 Costa Rica Real Estate
A1 Costa Rica Properties S.A. has entered in a partnership with A1 Costa Rica Real Estate S.A. to increase their internet visibility. - March 25, 2011 - A1 Costa Rica Properties S.A.
The International Realty, Inc. Launches New Ventures
TIR Announces International Property Search and The International MLS [IMLS] - January 21, 2011 - The International MLS [IMLS]
Prudential Florida Expands Global Market Presence with The International Realty
Prudential Florida Realty Joins The International Realty in Creating New Global Marketing Exposure for Florida Properties - January 21, 2011 - The International MLS [IMLS]
Sagano Enterprises Releases a Free Booklet for Home Owners in Brooklyn NY: "7 Secrets to Sell Your House Fast"
Having difficulties in selling a property in Brooklyn? Through years of experience as local investors in Brooklyn, Sagano Enterprises has acquired important tips for selling property fast and is ready to share them. With this booklet, home owners may sell their house in a matter of days, not months. - September 14, 2010 - Sagano Enterprises, LLC
Sunny Realty Announces the Deployment of New Condo Ranking System
Sunny Realty has today announced the deployment of their all-new condo ranking system to help buyers find the perfect property. - June 05, 2010 - Sunny Realty
Finally a Real Choice in Real Estate Selling from Click On Realestate
The new website Click On Realestate is challenging conventional real estate agent selling methods and offering homeowners an alternative; a smart choice. - June 04, 2010 - Click On Realestate
ZARZAR LAND Continues to Develop New Innovative Real Estate Technologies
Land group leading the way in the evolution of Internet Real Estate - December 20, 2009 - ZARZAR LAND
TOPPeople Launch US Based Overseas Property Sales Company to Help Domestic Real Estate Agents, Investors and Stock Holders Combat Economic Woes
PR containing information on The Overseas Property People LLC, an international real estate agent active in the US market promoting overseas investments and sales opportunities for investors and real estate licensees. - April 25, 2009 - The Overseas Property People LLC
Cabo Roig Property Still Attractive to Buyers
Even with the current economic crisis echoing around the world, it is very hard to find up and coming areas that are still experiencing growth or enjoying movement in the property market. - December 17, 2008 - mevilla