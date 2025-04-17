The Great Home Giveaway was established by dedicated real estate professionals who want to give back to their communities in a big way! From now to January 31st 2015, you are entering to win one of seventeen (17) individual prizes ranging from $10k to $100k to help you make one of the biggest investments in your life...a new home! On behalf of an extraordinary list of individuals, they look forward to helping you find your dream home! - June 12, 2014 - The Snyder Group / Keller Williams Realty