A+W Realty Corp. Announces Sale of Surplus Real Estate Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm. - October 26, 2019 - Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.

Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.

"Buy The Block" the First Black-Owned Real-Estate Crowd Investing is on Its Way to Millions of Dollars in Funding for Property Development in Black Communities Lynn, an entrepreneur, is the founder and CEO at Buy The Block. One of few black-owned platforms in the country that are geared towards making investing in real estate as a group easier, the movement is presently on its way to recording massive success in funding for diverse development projects across... - October 25, 2017 - Buy The Block

Resource Royalty, LLC Goes “Full-Cycle” on Closing Fund Resource Royalty, LLC, an investment company founded by Gary Redwine and Bob Howard in 2010, announces the divestment of Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011)—making it the first fund to go “full-cycle.” Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011) distributed 61% to its limited partners over a 51/2-fund... - June 26, 2017 - Resource Royalty LLC

Luxury Villas at Limassol Marina Now Ready! Peninsula Villas with Private Berths for Sale in the Most Exclusive Waterfront Development in Cyprus The first exclusive villas at Limassol Marina have been delivered to their owners. The Peninsula Villas are the only villas of their kind in the Mediterranean. - May 06, 2015 - Limassol Marina

Keji & Associates of Fairfax is Helping in the Sale of a Brandywine House This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Brandywine detached house in located off Danville Road in Brandywine. Keji & Associates is thrilled to be listing this unique house. - December 10, 2014 - Keji & Associates of Fairfax Realty, Inc.

Thailand Property Link Releases Property, Selling, Buying, Investment Guide Thailand Property Link today announced the addition of a new section to its website that acts as a property buying and selling guide for persons interested in buying and selling properties in the friendly and fun-loving, exotic and tropical, cultured and historic Island of Thailand. - October 16, 2014 - Thailand Property Link

Local Realtor, Dylan Snyder, Joins Hundreds of Agents Across the Country in the First Ever "Great Home Giveaway" The Great Home Giveaway was established by dedicated real estate professionals who want to give back to their communities in a big way! From now to January 31st 2015, you are entering to win one of seventeen (17) individual prizes ranging from $10k to $100k to help you make one of the biggest investments in your life...a new home! On behalf of an extraordinary list of individuals, they look forward to helping you find your dream home! - June 12, 2014 - The Snyder Group / Keller Williams Realty

The International MLS [IMLS] Opens for USA Agent/Broker Memberships Agents Can List Properties for Global Exposure, Get Their Own IMLS Search, and Access the IMLS International New Homes Agent Platform - October 17, 2013 - The International MLS [IMLS]

Key Member of CENTURY 21 Wright & Associates, Inc. Celebrates 25 Years Beaverton Real Estate Specialist, Jesse Poll delivers a special thank you to Katie Cook for all her hard work and dedication that keep the wheels turning at CENTURY 21 Wright & Associates, Inc. - June 09, 2013 - Jesse Poll Keller Williams Realty Saint George

Portland Real Estate Specialist Jesse Poll at Century 21 Wright and Associates, Inc. Delivers the Happy Family Dream Portland real estate specialist, Jesse Poll, gives a shout out the all those who worked to bring about the closing of another successful home sale. - May 23, 2013 - Jesse Poll Keller Williams Realty Saint George

Rich Von Alvensleben Reports Success of Von Vesting Real Estate Von Vesting’s partners have bought and sold approximately 1,700 properties in the past twelve years, says Von Alvensleben. - January 02, 2013 - Rich Von Alvensleben

The International MLS (IMLS) Launches Its USA Preferred Partner Program in Washington, DC The Estridge Group of Long and Foster becomes the first USA Preferred Partner Selected By The IMLS For Brokers Who Wish to Provide Global Exposure of Their Client’s Home Listings. - September 26, 2012 - The International MLS [IMLS]

The International MLS [IMLS] Forms Esteemed Advisory Board The International MLS [IMLS] Announces Rei L. Mesa, Lawrence Vecchio and Valerie Fitzgerald as First Advisory Board Members - July 19, 2012 - The International MLS [IMLS]

The Valerie Fitzgerald Group and The International MLS [IMLS] Establish Joint Marketing Venture The International MLS [IMLS] and Internationally Known Los Angeles HGTV Personality Create Unique Marketing Alliance - May 02, 2012 - The International MLS [IMLS]

The Valerie Fitzgerald Group Joins The International MLS Free-to-List Platform Internationally Known Los Angeles HGTV Personality to Provide Her Property Listings to The IMLS - December 24, 2011 - The International MLS [IMLS]

The International MLS Adds Better Homes Realty to Its Free-to-List Platform Internationally Known Better Homes to Provide Their Property Listings to the IMLS - December 23, 2011 - The International MLS [IMLS]

The International MLS Introduces Its Free to List Commission Share Platform Ability for All USA Agents and Brokers to Add Properties on The IMLS with Its Free to List Commission Share Platform - November 04, 2011 - The International MLS [IMLS]

A1 Costa Rica Properties Partners with A1 Costa Rica Real Estate A1 Costa Rica Properties S.A. has entered in a partnership with A1 Costa Rica Real Estate S.A. to increase their internet visibility. - March 25, 2011 - A1 Costa Rica Properties S.A.

Prudential Florida Expands Global Market Presence with The International Realty Prudential Florida Realty Joins The International Realty in Creating New Global Marketing Exposure for Florida Properties - January 21, 2011 - The International MLS [IMLS]

The International Realty, Inc. Launches New Ventures TIR Announces International Property Search and The International MLS [IMLS] - January 21, 2011 - The International MLS [IMLS]

Sagano Enterprises Releases a Free Booklet for Home Owners in Brooklyn NY: "7 Secrets to Sell Your House Fast" Having difficulties in selling a property in Brooklyn? Through years of experience as local investors in Brooklyn, Sagano Enterprises has acquired important tips for selling property fast and is ready to share them. With this booklet, home owners may sell their house in a matter of days, not months. - September 14, 2010 - Sagano Enterprises, LLC

Sunny Realty Announces the Deployment of New Condo Ranking System Sunny Realty has today announced the deployment of their all-new condo ranking system to help buyers find the perfect property. - June 05, 2010 - Sunny Realty

Finally a Real Choice in Real Estate Selling from Click On Realestate The new website Click On Realestate is challenging conventional real estate agent selling methods and offering homeowners an alternative; a smart choice. - June 04, 2010 - Click On Realestate

ZARZAR LAND Continues to Develop New Innovative Real Estate Technologies Land group leading the way in the evolution of Internet Real Estate - December 20, 2009 - ZARZAR LAND

TOPPeople Launch US Based Overseas Property Sales Company to Help Domestic Real Estate Agents, Investors and Stock Holders Combat Economic Woes PR containing information on The Overseas Property People LLC, an international real estate agent active in the US market promoting overseas investments and sales opportunities for investors and real estate licensees. - April 25, 2009 - The Overseas Property People LLC