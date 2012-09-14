PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Iron Horse Terminals - Construction Begins at Beaumont Rail Facility Iron Horse Terminals breaks ground on a 1,200 car rail yard which will begin initial operations at the end of 2018. - August 08, 2018 - Iron Horse Terminals

Ridgetop Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO, L. Thomas Heiser Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.

Infrastructure Preservation Corporation Puts Safety of Nation's Infrastructure First with Robotic Post Tension Tendon Bridge Inspection Service More than a fourth of the 607,380 bridges in the US are over 50 years old, and 108,000 of the bridges are constructed with pre-stressed concrete. All bridges are supposed to be inspected every 2 years but even when inspections are done, it is still the archaic visual inspection or listening to the change of tone by hitting the cable with a hammer. These outdated methods lead to subjective, often inaccurate conclusions. Critical clues are missed and lives are at risk. - March 27, 2018 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

Computer Vision Technologies Enable BNSF Railway to Process Terabytes of Imagery Captured During Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone Operations Bihrle Applied Research Inc. and BNSF Railway successfully demonstrate automated detection, classification and reporting of infrastructure conditions found during long range UAS railway inspections. - February 22, 2018 - Bihrle Applied Research, Inc.

Infrastructure Preservation Corporation (IPC) Forms Strategic Partnership with DYWIDAG-Systems International USA (DSI) IPC continues to disrupt the infrastructure inspection markets with modern technology and robotic nondestructive testing services. In order to further their mission, IPC has formed a strategic alliance with DYWIDAG (DSI). IPC and DSI Construction, both based in the USA, confirmed a strategic partnership... - November 21, 2017 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

Columbus Women’s Commission Announces Pay Equity Pledge for Area Employers The Columbus Women’s Commission today announced a pay equity plan for area employers to help tackle the gender- and race-based wage gap for their employees. Called The Columbus Commitment: Achieving Pay Equity, the voluntary pledge already has 60 area organizations as early adopters. “We... - November 06, 2017 - The City of Columbus

Bridge Structural Deficiencies Exacts an Untold Human Toll - IPC Has an Answer Infrastructure Inspections including bridge inspections new geophysical nondestructive (NDT) inspection technology brings faults to light before they threaten human life, and dramatically reduces repair costs. - October 24, 2017 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

ABX Air Announces New UPRT Simulator Capability ABX Air, Inc. is among the first in its industry to implement critical Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), well ahead of the FAA/Title 14 Part 60 Dir 2 deadline of March, 2019. ABX’s simulator upgrades will be powered by Bihrle Applied Research’s StallBox, the first FAA-qualified solution on the market to meet the newly enhanced requirements for UPRT, stall modeling and instructor displays. - October 20, 2017 - Bihrle Applied Research, Inc.

City of Columbus Receives AAA Bond Rating from All Three Rating Agencies The City of Columbus received a AAA bond rating from Fitch Credit Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P’s Global Ratings this week, the highest rating available. The rating means all three agencies consider Columbus to have exceptional credit-worthiness and can easily meet its financial... - September 26, 2017 - The City of Columbus

Robotic Transportation Infrastructure Save Billions IPC Infrastructure Preservation Corporation has developed a line of robotic infrastructure inspection services that give better and more accurate visibility as to deterioration so that the DOT’s can make the right choices with appropriating their limited funds for their massive infrastructure issues. - January 29, 2017 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

AT&S St. Louis Shows Tremendous Growth American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) with three Midwest locations has experienced tremendous revenue growth, particularly in the Saint Louis market thus far in 2016. AT&S- St. Louis has seen a year-to-date revenue increase up 166% through August over the same time period in 2015. “We... - September 28, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

U.S. Department of Transportation and Columbus Hold Smart City Challenge Kick Off Meeting City will collaborate with the six finalists to share best practices to help replicate success - September 16, 2016 - The City of Columbus

AT&S Participates in Missouri Works Program The Missouri Works Program is designed to facilitate the creation of quality jobs through targeted business projects throughout Missouri. American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) is a proud participant in this program in both Kansas City and St. Louis, helping create quality jobs and improve the... - July 30, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Eagle Technology Receives Milwaukee 7 Export Development Grant Eagle Technology, developer of a leading CMMS solution designed to assist clients with maintenance management needs, announces they are a recipient of an international export development grant from the Milwaukee 7 region. The Export Development Grant program combines funding with mentorship and guidance to help small businesses take advantage of opportunities for overseas expansion. - March 17, 2016 - Eagle Technology

AT&S Welcomes Tim Kelley as CFO American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) welcomes Tim Kelley to the role of Chief Financial Officer responsible for evaluating and overseeing financial and strategic planning. Tim has been working with AT&S since late 2014 and brings his experience of leading middle-market... - March 12, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Shows Growth with Revenue Up 76% American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) closed out 2015 with exceptional growth and success. When compared to 2014, AT&S revenues are up 76%. In addition to the growth in revenue, AT&S acquired Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. and added personnel to their Midwest locations. There... - January 09, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Acquires Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) headquartered in Kansas City, with locations in St. Louis and Omaha has announced the acquisition of Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. of St. Louis. The purchase will better serve the needs of AT&S and Arch Trailer Sales customers... - November 04, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Serving Over 65 Industries Since 1994 Since 1994, American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) has served 5,000+ customers in over 65 industries, according to a customer analysis performed in July 2015. Established businesses from multiple industries rely on the ability for AT&S to provide containers and... - August 26, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Les Hopper, PE Joins RailPros, Inc. as Vice President – Business Development RailPros, Inc. is proud to announce that Les Hopper, PE, has joined their team as Vice President – Business Development and San Diego Regional Manager to lead their San Diego office and facilitate the company’s continued growth by heading up their business development efforts. - August 15, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.

AT&S Shows Growth with Revenue up 30% American Trailer & Storage (AT&S) continues to show growth and stability with revenue up 30%. - July 16, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

RailPros Awarded Alameda Corridor-East Grade Crossing Project RailPros is excited to announce that they were awarded a contract to provide Preliminary Engineering and Final Design Services for the Pomona At-Grade Crossing Safety Improvement Project with Alameda Corridor-East Construction Authority. - July 10, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.

American Trailer & Storage Hires Gene Margherita as Account Manager in St. Louis American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) welcomes Gene Margherita as an Account Manager for the O’Fallon, Missouri location. Margherita, a University of Missouri alumna, brings 20+ years of Sales and Sales Management experience in the material and storage industry... - June 18, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

American Trailer & Storage (AT&S) Hires Jona Murphy as Marketing Coordinator American Trailer and Storage (AT&S) has announced that Jona Murphy has joined the company as their Marketing Coordinator. The focus for this new role will be on company’s current marketing efforts and to expand their efforts across multiple media platforms in the Kansas City, Omaha and St. - May 18, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Bob Matthews, PE, SE Joins RailPros, Inc. as Vice President RailPros, Inc. is proud to announce that Bob Matthews, PE, SE, has joined the team as Vice President, Irvine Headquarters Office Manager to lead the RailPros engineering team and grow their company’s structural division. - March 05, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.

Streamline Releases Joint Case Study with Design Within Reach (DWR) First in a series of case studies focuses on retail portion of supply chain management. - September 30, 2014 - Streamline, Inc

Gavin Park Hired as Saint Louis Account Manager for American Trailer & Storage (AT&S) American Trailer and Storage, Inc., provider of portable storage and transportation solutions to the retail, manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and transportation industries, has named Gavin Park as an Account Manager for the Saint Louis location. The Saint Louis location serves Eastern Missouri... - July 15, 2014 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

GoRail Supports New Operation Lifesaver Pedestrian and Driver Safety Campaign “See Tracks? Think Train!” Campaign Takes Aim at Risky Behavior Around Railroad Tracks - April 10, 2014 - GoRail

Robert Ray Hired as Kansas City Operations Manager for American Trailer & Storage (AT&S) American Trailer and Storage, Inc., provider of portable storage and transportation solutions to the retail, manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and transportation industries, has named Robert Ray as its Operations Manager for the Kansas City location. - January 29, 2014 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

American Trailer & Storage, Inc. Named Reintnouer Dealer American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S), a full service semi-trailer and container rental and sales company announced that it become a dealer for the Reitnouer brand of aluminum flatbed semi-trailers. - March 15, 2013 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Hires Omaha Operations Manager Brian Keith hired as Omaha Operations Manager for American Trailer & Storage (AT&S). - October 11, 2012 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Dale Martens Elected to the Board of Directors of the National Trailer Dealers Association (NTDA) Dale Martens, Vice President of Sales for American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) was named to the Board of Directors for the NTDA. - August 14, 2012 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

American Trailer & Storage (AT&S) Hires Ross Fogel American Trailer & Storage is pleased to announce the hiring of Ross Fogel as an Account Manager in Kansas City. - February 21, 2012 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Expands Workforce Steven Todd hired as Mechanic for American Trailer & Storage (AT&S). - January 02, 2012 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Rick Honan Named to the Board of Directors of the National Portable Storage Association The National Portable Storage Association announced the appointment of Rick Honan to the board of directors of the NPSA for a three year term. Mr. Honan currently serves as the President of American Trailer & Storage, Inc. - November 01, 2011 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

PTraffic for Platform-Independent Timetable Applications To maintain timetables one usually uses a software package providing much more functionality at a related high price. PTraffic is an easy to use application to enter, maintain and evaluate timetable data. The data format used to create platform independent browser applications is "Portable Data Format." - September 02, 2011 - PTraffic

International Electronic Machines Showcases Wheel Inspection System Environment (WISE) at Gathering of Public Transportation Industry Held every three years in conjunction with the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) Annual Meeting, EXPO is public transportation’s premier showcase of technology, products and services. - July 18, 2011 - International Electronic Machines Corporation

AT&S Provides Disaster Relief and Preparedness Storage Equipment for Recent Tornados and Floods American Trailer & Storage, Inc (AT&S) began providing storage and transportation solutions in 1994. AT&S provides mobile storage and transportation equipment for disaster relief related efforts, including tornados, floods and hurricanes. - June 28, 2011 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Selected as Hyundai Translead Dealer American Trailer & Storage, Inc (AT&S) began providing storage and transportation equipment in 1994. AT&S now offers the full line of Hyundai Translead Semi-Trailer products. - May 31, 2011 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Opens Facility in Omaha American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) began providing storage and transportation solutions in 1994. AT&S looks forward to expanding its presence in the Omaha market. - May 17, 2011 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) Hires Range as Account Manager AT&S hired Michael S. Range as an Account Manager in St. Louis - March 18, 2011 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Expands Delivery Fleet AT&S Delivery Fleet Increases 25%. Established in 1994, American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) works with businesses of all sizes to provide storage, cartage and over the road semi-trailers and storage containers. - January 18, 2011 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Companies Find Alternative Storage & Warehousing Methods Established in 1994, American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) works with businesses of all sizes to provide storage, cartage and over the road semi-trailers and storage containers. - December 16, 2010 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Opens New Sales Office in St. Louis American Trailer & Storage, Inc (AT&S) began providing storage and transportation solutions in 1994. AT&S looks forward to expanding its presence in the Saint Louis market. - November 13, 2010 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

New Umler(TM) System On-Track and On-Target for July Implementation— Giant Technological Leap Forward for Railroad Industry Railinc today announced that development of the new Umler system (commonly referred to as Umler/EMIS) is on-track and on-target for launch on July 25, 2009. One of the most significant and far-reaching technology changes in the rail industry, Umler system data is deeply embedded in rail industry operations—serving... - April 09, 2009 - Railinc

GeoMetrix USA Formed to Serve US Market Needs for High Value, Advanced Rail Logistics and Shipment Management Applications GeoMetrix USA Established to Manage US Sales and Marketing to Rail Shippers. The Company Will Manage Growth of Cutting Edge Rail Shipment, Equipment and Yard Management Applications. - February 28, 2009 - Geometrix USA

Jeppesen and Civil Aviation University of China Partner to Meet High Demand for New Pilots Jeppesen has entered into an agreement with the Civil Aviation University of China (CAUC) to develop and deliver standardized ab initio pilot training courses that are approved by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). China continues to experience high demand for qualified airline pilots,... - December 20, 2008 - Jeppesen

Composite Railroad Tie Manufacturer Integrico Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman of the Advisory Board Composite Railroad Tie Manufacturer IntegriCo Composites, LLC announced on December 1, 2008 the appointment of Mr. Alex Rankin as Chairman of the Company's Board of Advisors. - March 03, 2008 - Integrico

Railinc Successfully Completes Fourth Annual SAS 70 Type II Examination For the fourth consecutive year, Railinc successfully completed a Statement on Auditing Standards (SAS) 70 Type II examination. More stringent than a Type I examination, the Type II audit includes detailed testing of the organization's internal controls. The SAS 70 Type II report demonstrates that the... - February 28, 2008 - Railinc

Leading Transportation IT Provider Railinc Hosts Adobe® Flex™ and AIR™ Pre-Release Event Railinc hosted the highly successful Triangle area event for the Adobe Flex 3 and AIR Pre-Release Tour, which took place on January 23, 2008 at Railinc's corporate headquarters. According to Adrian Pomilio, web developer/designer at Railinc, “Railinc is excited about how Flex and AIR will improve... - February 15, 2008 - Railinc