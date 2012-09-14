PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical. "Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Langham Logistics Announces New CFO Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami Announces Its First Conference Speakers Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami is a free-to-attend event catering exclusively to the cruise interiors industry; Industry experts from Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Seabourn, and Studio DADO will speak at the conference; The inaugural expo will take place June 18-20, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center - January 30, 2019 - Cruise Ship Interiors Expo

W&O Expands Into Asia Pacific Region by Opening a New Office in Singapore W&O, a global marine distributor of pipes, valves, fittings, and other engineered solutions, opens 18th branch in Singapore. - July 13, 2018 - W&O Supply

QuikByke to be Launch Advertiser in Azura Magazine Electric Bike Rental "Shop In A Box” Company Enters Caribbean Market in Cooperation with New Digital Lifestyle Publication Highlighting Style, Wellness and Productivity in the Islands - May 04, 2018 - Quikbyke

Nebraska Startup Offering Introductory E-Bike Rentals for An Abe Lincoln Papillion, NE startup to offer community opportunity to test ride mix of electric-assist bicycles. Take a 30-minute spin around Walnut Creek Recreation Area. Experience the delight of riding an electric bike. Bring your own helmet and an Abe Lincoln. - March 29, 2018 - Quikbyke

Quikbyke Expands Rental "Shop-in-a-Box" Qiosk Models Quikbyke-Engineered Electric Bike Rental Qiosks Now Available in Four Versions Tailored to Match the Capabilities and Capacity of Local Power Grids. - March 21, 2018 - Quikbyke

Lat 26° Releases Powerful Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax: Carbon Guard Premium Marine Product Manufacturer, Lat 26° releases their long awaited, long lasting Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax, Carbon Guard. - June 07, 2017 - Lat 26°

ShipSecure Mitigating the Maritime Cyber Threat Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSecure suite of cyber defense services. ShipSecure is the first comprehensive cyber security service offered to the shipping community. ShipSecure suite provides services that mitigate the cyber threat against vessels by delivering real time threat assessment and defense over the satellite data stream. - June 06, 2017 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Scrap Trade Tech Start-Up Raises $350K in Ongoing Crowdfunding Campaign Tech startup Scrap Connection is tackling the unnecessary but rampant trading risks in the $250 billion/year international scrap market. They have turned to the crowd to fund their next stage of development, which has been a great success with $350,000+ raised to date. - March 11, 2017 - Scrap Connection

3PL Firm Sunset Transportation Extends National Network with New Tennessee Branch Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Top Logistics Executive Joins National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation as VP of Sales & Marketing Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Hire Divers of Lake George Announces Need for Volunteer Divers for “Keep The Queen Clean” Underwater Cleanup Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will hold a Volunteer underwater cleanup effort in conjunction with the Fund for Lake George’s Keep The Queen Clean annual effort. The Dive is planned for Saturday, August 6, 2016. Should weather prevent the dive an alternate date will be announced. As always, Certified Divers are responsible for their own gear and must be in excellent physical condition. To participate in the dive please RSVP ASAP to the contact information below. - August 01, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS

St. Louis Publications Honor National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation for Job Creation, Double-Digit Growth and Company Culture Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

M studio Named Marketing Agency for European Soaps' Luxury Product Lines Asbury Park Agency Tapped to Market Premium French Bath and Body Care Products - March 23, 2016 - M studio

HIRE DIVERS Announces Invasive Species Removal Service for Lake George Private Dock Owners On Tuesday, March 8th at a Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce meeting, Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will offer a small-scale Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) removal service in 2016. This donation-based service of Volunteers will be called Hire Divers of Lake George and is to benefit private dock owners with the removal of AIS such as Eurasian Watermilfoil, Curly Leaf Pondweed and more. Hire Divers began offering AIS diving services in the Fall of 2015 to Cornell University. - March 15, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS

Leading Logistics Firm Sunset Transportation Shares Success Story of Expansion, Growth with St. Louis Business Journal Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

M studio Awarded Contract with Troy Container Line for 5th Consecutive Year Integrated Agency to Manage All Marketing for International NVOCC - January 22, 2016 - M studio

SunQuest Cruises SOLARIS Wins 2016 Knot and WeddingWire Awards for Destin Wedding Venues SunQuest Cruises is pleased to announced that its client reviews have earned the SOLARIS yacht the Knot Best of Weddings Award for the seventh consecutive year and the 2016 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award. Both prestigious awards represent the highest-rated wedding professionals throughout the... - January 18, 2016 - SunQuest Cruises

Hire Divers Moves Operations to Lake George, NY Hire Divers Association (HDA) completes move to Bolton Landing NY, on Lake George in the Adirondacks. - November 17, 2015 - HIRE DIVERS

Pirate Ships Aren’t Just for Pirates — Set Sail This Halloween with GetMyBoat Aboard a Tall Ship for a Haunted Holiday Tired of the same old trick-or-treating and bobbing for apples this Halloween? Dig into your costume chest, don your best Captain Jack Sparrow costume, and book a pirate ship, a classic schooner, or a tall ship for you and your crew. GetMyBoat, the world’s largest and fastest growing boat-sharing... - October 29, 2015 - GetMyBoat

Denel to Launch Its Maritime Division at Maritime Africa in November in Cape Town “Maritime Africa is a fantastic opportunity for Denel to launch our maritime division in public and articulate our aspirations within the sector,” says Ismail Dockrat, Chief Executive Officer, Denel Integrated Systems and Maritime. He is a speaker at the upcoming Maritime Africa conference... - October 28, 2015 - Maritime Africa

3PL Leader Sunset Transportation’s New St. Louis Office to House Financial Division, Sustain National Growth Expanded Operations Will Enhance Service, Savings to Freight Payment Clients - October 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Taking Africa’s Blue Economy to the Next Level at Maritime Africa in Cape Town in November Africa’s maritime domain has vast potential for wealth creation and while traditional maritime activities have intensified and developed, a collaborative effort from all AU member states is necessary to achieve a secure environment for this blue economy to flourish. This is according to Richard... - October 03, 2015 - Maritime Africa

Inc. Magazine Recognizes Sunset Transportation as a “Fastest-Growing U.S. Company” for Double-Digit Expansion, Job Creation National 3PL Leader Named to Inc. 500/5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year - August 26, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

M studio Named Creative Agency for Simple Shoes Branding and communications agency M studio is awarded the contract for web development and digital marketing for Simple Shoes. - August 18, 2015 - M studio

National Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Earns 2015 Top Workplace Ranking from St. Louis Post-Dispatch Sunset Recognized for Strong Employee Satisfaction, Leadership and Customer Service. - July 02, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Leading 3PL Provider Sunset Transportation Opens New Branch in Bend, Oregon New Oregon office to offer more services, savings and opportunities to Pacific Northwest. - June 16, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

3PL Leader Sunset Transportation Increases Services, Savings to Great Lakes Region with Expanded Michigan Branch Larger Grand Haven, Michigan Office Offers New Opportunities for Customers, Freight Agents and Job Seekers - May 30, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

CFO of Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Honored by St. Louis Business Journal Sunset's Mark Cammarata named 2015 CFO of the Year for his strong financial leadership, client-first focus. - May 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider Sunset Transportation Expands Leadership Team, Craig Marton Joins as President and COO St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Craig Marton as president and COO. Sunset founder, Jim Williams, will become chairman and CEO. This new leadership appointment supports the third party logistics provider's double-digit growth over the last several years. It also positions Sunset to continue to benefit its customers with enhanced services and savings. - April 27, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

More On-Board Satellite Internet Connectivity Supplied by iSeaglobal in 2015 iSeaglobal strengthens its VSAT leadership, upgrading global C band coverage for the maritime and oil&gas markets. - February 08, 2015 - Milano Teleport Srl

Expanded Chicago Branch Office Means Increased Services, Savings to Sunset Transportation Customers Leading Logistics Company: New Job Opportunities, Freight Agent Partnerships Also on the Horizon - September 11, 2014 - Sunset Transportation

America’s Leading Ocean Freight Expert Reveals $650 Million in Hidden Cash for 40,000 Importers America’s leading ocean freight expert has revealed that there is $650 million in hidden cash available for ocean freight importers. The VP of Supply Chain Finance of a medium U.S. retailer was thrilled when awarded $200,000 that took less than one hour of setup time. - July 30, 2014 - Ocean Audit Inc.

WaterMota Propulsion Package Receives First Showing at Seawork A complete WaterMota powered propulsion package will be displayed on the company’s stand - A95 - for the first time at Seawork. The package will include a Doosan engine, D-I clutch, PTOs, gearbox and steering system, JMP hydraulic and water pumps, alternators and cooling water pipe mounted by... - May 22, 2014 - WaterMota

GetMyBoat Releases Top Ten Boating Destinations for 2014 Summer Season Miami captures top spot as the mecca for boating vacationers in the United States. - May 22, 2014 - GetMyBoat

Terra Weather Launches World’s First Cloud-based Weather Planning Tool for Offshore Industry Offshore planners and asset managers will now be able to plan critical offshore activities with greater confidence and accuracy, by taking advantage of a first ever cloud-based weather planning tool that allows users to get real-time, instant weather information any time, anywhere. All you need is an... - November 30, 2013 - Terra Weather

South African Navy Supports Maritime & Coastal Security Africa Conference to Boost Collaboration Among African Navies Some 600 maritime and naval experts are to meet in Cape Town from 25-27 November to discuss the price of piracy in Africa and the institutional and technical solutions available during the annual Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference and exhibition. It is the largest maritime defence and... - November 13, 2013 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

Boatworld Announces Opening of New Showroom and Warehouse for Premium Towables in UK The leading online store for watersport equipments has come up with a versatile collection of top branded towables, towable pump, ropes, harnesses, helmets & many towable accessories. - September 07, 2013 - Boatworld

St. Louis-Based Logistics Leader, Sunset Transportation Joins CargoNet; Increases Company Cargo Theft Prevention Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), recently joined CargoNet® to help protect their customers from cargo theft. By using this high-tech system, Sunset is actively reducing their customers’ risk of theft. CargoNet’s theft prevention services aggregates data to... - August 21, 2013 - Sunset Transportation

Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping Ready to Set Sail There is a new option for reliable yacht transport. Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping provides yacht owners a safe and reliable alternative to transport their vessels along scheduled shipping lines aboard Grieg Star ships. The first shipping departs between August 20 to Sept. 5 from Vancouver, B.C. - July 24, 2013 - Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping

Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping Debuts on West Coast Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping is proud to release its newest sailing dates for East and West yacht shipping and yacht transportation. - July 20, 2013 - Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping

Boatworld Announces the Unveiling of Their New Showroom and Warehouse Boatworld, the UKs best online watersports website is pleased to announce the opening of a new showroom and warehouse at Sheepbridge Ind Est, Chesterfield. - June 26, 2013 - Boatworld

St. Louis-Based Logistics Leader, Sunset Transportation, Opens New Branch Offices Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), has opened two new branch offices this past month. The first office is located in Grand Haven, MI, and the second office is located in Chicago, IL. This is a first for Sunset, and these branch offices will continue to grow and expand the Sunset... - May 22, 2013 - Sunset Transportation