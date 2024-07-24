Recent Headlines
Within Deep Sea, Coastal, & Great Lakes Water Transportation
Busch Marine Inc. is Launching a Search Mission for the Wreck of SS I’m Alone
Busch Marine Inc., with locations in Plainwell, Freeland, and Carrollton Michigan, is embarking on a search mission for the wreck of the SS I’m Alone. This deep ocean search will be conducted in the Gulf of Mexico at a depth of 12,000 to 16,000 feet. The SS I’m Alone was a renowned... - July 24, 2024 - Busch Marine Inc.
SkyDec.io Launches Innovative Data Conversion Tools for Customs Brokers
SkyDec.io, a leading provider of data processing solutions, announces the official launch of its cutting-edge data conversion tools development and processing platform SkyDec.io tailored specifically for customs brokers. With over a decade of industry expertise, SkyDec.io aims to revolutionize the... - July 20, 2024 - SkyDec.io
Wave Marine Group Adds New Central Agency for Sale of 60m Superyacht Katina
The 60 meter Brodosplit super yacht Katina is now listed for sale with Zehra Aksu of Wave Marine Group as the worldwide central agent. - August 31, 2023 - Wave Marine Group
Clowd Foundry Announces Patent-Pending Technology for Squeezable Glass and Hybrid Bottles
Squeezable glass mosaic bottles create exciting new bottling designs for consumer engagement and decrease the use of plastics that damage the environment - February 22, 2023 - Clowd Foundry LLC
Offshore Wind Farm Support Achieves WOSB Status
Female-led group of marine professionals providing services to the offshore wind industry now eligible for WOSB government contracts. - April 04, 2022 - Offshore Wind Farm Support, LLC
Freight Market Set to Unlock Real-Time Data Benefits
New technology enables connectivity and collaboration across the industry, unlocking true value of data. - March 12, 2021 - Chinsay
Offshore Wind Startup Company Announces Major Milestone
From Startup to Largest Employer of Fishermen in Offshore Wind in 10 months. - November 09, 2020 - Offshore Wind Farm Support, LLC
Xanemo Sailing Unveils New E-Shop with Customizable Products, Merchandising & Postcards
Xanemo Sailing today announced its new online shop featuring incredible customizable products, amazing locally designed souvenirs and postcards. Worldwide shipping is available free of charge for any order superior to 60 €. - May 26, 2020 - Xanemo Sailing
Cargonaija Set to Revolutionize Cargo Shipping from Dubai to Nigeria
Dubai-based international freight forwarder, Cargonaija, eases the process of cargo shipping from Dubai to Nigeria with innovative logistics solutions. - May 20, 2020 - Cargonaija
iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos
iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight
Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic
Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Langham Logistics Announces New CFO
Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina
U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team,... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami Announces Its First Conference Speakers
Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami is a free-to-attend event catering exclusively to the cruise interiors industry; Industry experts from Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Seabourn, and Studio DADO will speak at the conference; The inaugural expo will take place June 18-20, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center - January 30, 2019 - Cruise Ship Interiors Expo
W&O Expands Into Asia Pacific Region by Opening a New Office in Singapore
W&O, a global marine distributor of pipes, valves, fittings, and other engineered solutions, opens 18th branch in Singapore. - July 13, 2018 - W&O Supply
QuikByke to be Launch Advertiser in Azura Magazine
Electric Bike Rental "Shop In A Box” Company Enters Caribbean Market in Cooperation with New Digital Lifestyle Publication Highlighting Style, Wellness and Productivity in the Islands - May 04, 2018 - Quikbyke
Nebraska Startup Offering Introductory E-Bike Rentals for An Abe Lincoln
Papillion, NE startup to offer community opportunity to test ride mix of electric-assist bicycles. Take a 30-minute spin around Walnut Creek Recreation Area. Experience the delight of riding an electric bike. Bring your own helmet and an Abe Lincoln. - March 29, 2018 - Quikbyke
Quikbyke Expands Rental "Shop-in-a-Box" Qiosk Models
Quikbyke-Engineered Electric Bike Rental Qiosks Now Available in Four Versions Tailored to Match the Capabilities and Capacity of Local Power Grids. - March 21, 2018 - Quikbyke
Lat 26° Releases Powerful Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax: Carbon Guard
Premium Marine Product Manufacturer, Lat 26° releases their long awaited, long lasting Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax, Carbon Guard. - June 07, 2017 - Lat 26°
ShipSecure Mitigating the Maritime Cyber Threat
Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSecure suite of cyber defense services. ShipSecure is the first comprehensive cyber security service offered to the shipping community. ShipSecure suite provides services that mitigate the cyber threat against vessels by delivering real time threat assessment and defense over the satellite data stream. - June 06, 2017 - World-Link Communications, Inc
Scrap Trade Tech Start-Up Raises $350K in Ongoing Crowdfunding Campaign
Tech startup Scrap Connection is tackling the unnecessary but rampant trading risks in the $250 billion/year international scrap market. They have turned to the crowd to fund their next stage of development, which has been a great success with $350,000+ raised to date. - March 11, 2017 - Scrap Connection
3PL Firm Sunset Transportation Extends National Network with New Tennessee Branch
Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Top Logistics Executive Joins National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation as VP of Sales & Marketing
Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Hire Divers of Lake George Announces Need for Volunteer Divers for “Keep The Queen Clean” Underwater Cleanup
Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will hold a Volunteer underwater cleanup effort in conjunction with the Fund for Lake George’s Keep The Queen Clean annual effort. The Dive is planned for Saturday, August 6, 2016. Should weather prevent the dive an alternate date will be announced. As always, Certified Divers are responsible for their own gear and must be in excellent physical condition. To participate in the dive please RSVP ASAP to the contact information below. - August 01, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS
St. Louis Publications Honor National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation for Job Creation, Double-Digit Growth and Company Culture
Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
M studio Named Marketing Agency for European Soaps' Luxury Product Lines
Asbury Park Agency Tapped to Market Premium French Bath and Body Care Products - March 23, 2016 - M studio
HIRE DIVERS Announces Invasive Species Removal Service for Lake George Private Dock Owners
On Tuesday, March 8th at a Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce meeting, Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will offer a small-scale Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) removal service in 2016. This donation-based service of Volunteers will be called Hire Divers of Lake George and is to benefit private dock owners with the removal of AIS such as Eurasian Watermilfoil, Curly Leaf Pondweed and more. Hire Divers began offering AIS diving services in the Fall of 2015 to Cornell University. - March 15, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS
Leading Logistics Firm Sunset Transportation Shares Success Story of Expansion, Growth with St. Louis Business Journal
Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
M studio Awarded Contract with Troy Container Line for 5th Consecutive Year
Integrated Agency to Manage All Marketing for International NVOCC - January 22, 2016 - M studio
SunQuest Cruises SOLARIS Wins 2016 Knot and WeddingWire Awards for Destin Wedding Venues
SunQuest Cruises is pleased to announced that its client reviews have earned the SOLARIS yacht the Knot Best of Weddings Award for the seventh consecutive year and the 2016 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award. Both prestigious awards represent the highest-rated wedding professionals throughout... - January 18, 2016 - SunQuest Cruises
Hire Divers Moves Operations to Lake George, NY
Hire Divers Association (HDA) completes move to Bolton Landing NY, on Lake George in the Adirondacks. - November 17, 2015 - HIRE DIVERS
Pirate Ships Aren’t Just for Pirates — Set Sail This Halloween with GetMyBoat Aboard a Tall Ship for a Haunted Holiday
Tired of the same old trick-or-treating and bobbing for apples this Halloween? Dig into your costume chest, don your best Captain Jack Sparrow costume, and book a pirate ship, a classic schooner, or a tall ship for you and your crew. GetMyBoat, the world’s largest and fastest growing... - October 29, 2015 - GetMyBoat
Denel to Launch Its Maritime Division at Maritime Africa in November in Cape Town
“Maritime Africa is a fantastic opportunity for Denel to launch our maritime division in public and articulate our aspirations within the sector,” says Ismail Dockrat, Chief Executive Officer, Denel Integrated Systems and Maritime. He is a speaker at the upcoming Maritime Africa... - October 28, 2015 - Maritime Africa
3PL Leader Sunset Transportation’s New St. Louis Office to House Financial Division, Sustain National Growth
Expanded Operations Will Enhance Service, Savings to Freight Payment Clients - October 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Taking Africa’s Blue Economy to the Next Level at Maritime Africa in Cape Town in November
Africa’s maritime domain has vast potential for wealth creation and while traditional maritime activities have intensified and developed, a collaborative effort from all AU member states is necessary to achieve a secure environment for this blue economy to flourish. This is according to... - October 03, 2015 - Maritime Africa
Inc. Magazine Recognizes Sunset Transportation as a “Fastest-Growing U.S. Company” for Double-Digit Expansion, Job Creation
National 3PL Leader Named to Inc. 500/5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year - August 26, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
M studio Named Creative Agency for Simple Shoes
Branding and communications agency M studio is awarded the contract for web development and digital marketing for Simple Shoes. - August 18, 2015 - M studio
National Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Earns 2015 Top Workplace Ranking from St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Sunset Recognized for Strong Employee Satisfaction, Leadership and Customer Service. - July 02, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Leading 3PL Provider Sunset Transportation Opens New Branch in Bend, Oregon
New Oregon office to offer more services, savings and opportunities to Pacific Northwest. - June 16, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
3PL Leader Sunset Transportation Increases Services, Savings to Great Lakes Region with Expanded Michigan Branch
Larger Grand Haven, Michigan Office Offers New Opportunities for Customers, Freight Agents and Job Seekers - May 30, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
CFO of Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Honored by St. Louis Business Journal
Sunset's Mark Cammarata named 2015 CFO of the Year for his strong financial leadership, client-first focus. - May 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider Sunset Transportation Expands Leadership Team, Craig Marton Joins as President and COO
St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Craig Marton as president and COO. Sunset founder, Jim Williams, will become chairman and CEO. This new leadership appointment supports the third party logistics provider's double-digit growth over the last several years. It also positions Sunset to continue to benefit its customers with enhanced services and savings. - April 27, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
More On-Board Satellite Internet Connectivity Supplied by iSeaglobal in 2015
iSeaglobal strengthens its VSAT leadership, upgrading global C band coverage for the maritime and oil&gas markets. - February 08, 2015 - Milano Teleport Srl
Expanded Chicago Branch Office Means Increased Services, Savings to Sunset Transportation Customers
Leading Logistics Company: New Job Opportunities, Freight Agent Partnerships Also on the Horizon - September 11, 2014 - Sunset Transportation
America’s Leading Ocean Freight Expert Reveals $650 Million in Hidden Cash for 40,000 Importers
America’s leading ocean freight expert has revealed that there is $650 million in hidden cash available for ocean freight importers. The VP of Supply Chain Finance of a medium U.S. retailer was thrilled when awarded $200,000 that took less than one hour of setup time. - July 30, 2014 - Ocean Audit Inc.
WaterMota Propulsion Package Receives First Showing at Seawork
A complete WaterMota powered propulsion package will be displayed on the company’s stand - A95 - for the first time at Seawork. The package will include a Doosan engine, D-I clutch, PTOs, gearbox and steering system, JMP hydraulic and water pumps, alternators and cooling water pipe mounted... - May 22, 2014 - WaterMota
GetMyBoat Releases Top Ten Boating Destinations for 2014 Summer Season
Miami captures top spot as the mecca for boating vacationers in the United States. - May 22, 2014 - GetMyBoat