PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SterlingRisk Launches Sterling A&E Beazley to Serve as Insurer Partner for New Architects and Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Program. - December 15, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance

UMIP’s Partner Announces Company Name Change and Launch of Religious-Focused Sub-Brand AmVenture Insurance Agency is now Suracy Insurance Agency - November 07, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

Suracy Insurance Agency Announces Suracy Faith Sub-Brand Focused on Serving Religious Organizations Suracy Faith Provides Insurance Solutions for Houses of Worship Nationwide - November 01, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

AmVenture Insurance Agency Announces Name Change to Suracy Insurance Agency Name Change Reflects Final Step in Launch as Independent Agency - October 30, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

Watkins Insurance Group Retains IIABA Best Practices Agency Status Watkins Insurance Group, the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. - October 02, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group

Veta Enright-Your Insurance Lady Presents Colorado Springs Women's Expo with a Cause Featuring 200+ diverse exhibits, fashion shows, makeovers, health screenings, popular chefs, book signings, plus opportunity to enter to win contests and lots of free goodies. A full range of products and services, for Today's Women and their Families. - September 19, 2019 - Your Insurance Lady

Watkins Insurance Group Shareholder, Matt Womack, Named to IIAT Board The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) announced the election of five new directors during its annual business meeting at Insurcon, June 21, 2019. During that meeting, Watkins Insurance Group shareholder and agent, Matt Womack, was elected to serve on the board of directors. “It’s... - July 11, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group

Synergy Professional Associates/ Tokio Marine HCC Professional Lines Group Announce the Expansion of Lawyers Professional Liability Programs into CO, FL & NJ Synergy Professional Associates in partnership with Tokio Marine HCC – Professional Lines Group announces the expansion of their Lawyers Professional Liability programs focusing on small law firms into Colorado, Florida and New Jersey. The new facilities target small law firms from 1 to 35 attorneys. - April 15, 2019 - Synergy Professional Associates

Cowart Insurance is Pleased to Announce Bonnie Swan Has Earned the Prestigious Designation of CISR Elite The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred on Bonnie Swan, licensed Property & Casualty Agent of Cowart Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after her successful completion of all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by extensive... - April 10, 2019 - Cowart Insurance Agency

AmVenture Insurance Agency Launches as an Independent Agency AmVenture Specializes in Insurance Solutions for Franchises, Small to Large Businesses and Unions - February 28, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

SterlingRisk Insurance Hires Steven Guthart as President, Chief Marketing Officer SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation’s top independently owned insurance brokerages, has hired Steven Guthart as President and Chief Marketing Officer. Guthart brings more than 30 years of industry experience and technical expertise to SterlingRisk, having built robust senior carrier relationships... - February 07, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Mid-State Adds Executive HR Consultant Mid-State HR is pleased to introduce Tammy Halsey, Executive Employment Advisor, providing HR professionals with expert services ranging from compliance to group health alter-native funding. As a member of the growing Mid-State HR team, she is passionate about making a positive impact on area businesses... - January 16, 2019 - The Mid-State Group

New Allstate Insurance Agency Opens in Middleton, Wisconsin Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc. announces the opening of its new location at 6661 University Avenue, Ste. 108, in Middleton, Wisc., as well as the launch of its new website http://www.allstate.com/michael.donnelly. - December 14, 2018 - Allstate - Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc.

The Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a 2018 Top Workplace Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplace honor by The Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based... - November 07, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group

Thomas Insurance Advisors Hires New Insurance Broker Travis Johnson brings more than 12 years of experience to the agency. - June 27, 2018 - Thomas Insurance Advisors

Highly-Regarded Industry Veterans Greg Meserole and Scott McGuire Join Watkins Insurance Group Meserole and McGuire Bring Decades of Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - May 19, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group

SterlingRisk Insurance CEO David Sterling Named to Long Island Press Power List Annual recognition celebrates the 50 most influential Long Islanders. - April 20, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Humble Agent Receives Five Star Insurance Professional Award Local agent, Chelsey Hall, owner of CLJ Risk Management is a two-time recipient of the Five Star Home/Auto Insurance Professional Award. - March 24, 2018 - CLJ Risk Management

SterlingRisk Insurance Raises More Than $63,000 for the American Heart Association 17th Annual Long Island Go Red for Women Luncheon - March 17, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

SterlingRisk Insurance Names Michael O’Donnell President of Aviation Practice Group O'Donnell integral to growth of the Aviation Practice Group since its inception. - February 03, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Women of SterlingRisk Named American Heart Association "Go Red for Women" Honorees SterlingRisk has long history of encouraging employees to be more mindful of their health and wellness. - January 18, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Charles H Weatherly Joins the Law Firm of Marcus N. Kim, LLC in Duluth, GA as Financial Advisor The Law Firm of Marcus N. Kim, LLC specializes in immigration law, business and contract law, bankruptcy, family law, property law, civil suits, criminal defense, personal injury, estate planning, labor law, tax law, IRS notices, IRS and state audits, all other tax audits (sales tax, check cashing, I-9 audits, etc.), life and annuities, retirement planning and personal and business asset protection - December 01, 2017 - Law Firm of Marcus N. Kim, LLC

Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a Winner of the Greater Austin Area 2017 Top Workplaces Award Central Texas Insurance Agency is Recognized for Outstanding Work Environment - November 08, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

Watkins Insurance Group Retains Its IIABA Best Practices Agency Status Agency Recognized for Operational Excellence - October 19, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

QuoteSearcher Launch New, Rebranded Website QuoteSearcher are proud to unveil their new website, completing a total brand overhaul for the specialist insurance quote provider. - October 13, 2017 - QuoteSearcher Ltd

Fassbender Insurance Agency Expands Business Into Mississippi Gulf Coast Fassbender Insurance Agency, LLC of Slidell, LA has expanded its operations into Mississippi, with an office now open in Bay St. Louis, that is serving clients throughout the gulf coast communities. The Fassbender Agency is an independent insurance agency that works with multiple insurance providers in offering many insurance products to individuals and businesses. - October 12, 2017 - Fassbender Insurance Agency

SterlingRisk’s Ian Sterling Elected to Board of Directors of New York Young Insurance Professionals Ian Sterling, Programs Team Leader and Business Development Associate at SterlingRisk Insurance (Woodbury, NY), has been elected to the board of directors of the New York Young Insurance Professionals (NY-YIP), a statewide professional development association affiliated with the Professional Insurance... - September 20, 2017 - SterlingRisk Insurance

JGS Insurance Among Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies by Insurance Journal JGS Insurance, a market leading New Jersey insurance agency, announced today that it has been named a Top 100 Property/Casualty Agency by Insurance Journal. The Top 100 list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2016. “Once again JGS Insurance has been recognized by a national... - August 11, 2017 - JGS Insurance

SterlingRisk Insurance Names Marci Waterman Chief Operating Officer Marci Waterman, Esq., has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation’s top independently owned insurance brokerage firms. Waterman, who joined SterlingRisk in 2013, most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer for the organization. Her appointment... - August 05, 2017 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Watkins Insurance Group Welcomes Chris Scott as Vice President of Finance Scott Brings His Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group - June 30, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

Watkins Insurance Group Hires Industry Veteran Lillian Braunstein as Hospitality Insurance Specialist Braunstein Brings Her Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - April 28, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

Moran Insurance Acquires Ameriway Insurance in Jacksonville, Florida Moran Insurance has added to its personal and business insurance lines with the acquisition of an agency located in Duval County, Florida. - March 31, 2017 - Moran Insurance

Prosure Insurance Launches Musician’s Home Insurance The UK’s only Home Insurance policy for gigging Musicians – designed by musicians, for musicians. - January 20, 2017 - Prosure Insurance

SunGate Insurance Agency Earns BBB Accreditation SunGate Insurance Agency is Committed to BBB’s Standards of Trust. This week, SunGate Insurance Agency announced its accreditation by BBB serving Central Florida. As a BBB Accredited Business, SunGate Insurance Agency is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace. According to BBB reports... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency

SunGate Insurance Agency Welcomes Health Insurance Specialist Andrew Thompson SunGate Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Lake Mary, welcomed health insurance specialist Andrew Thompson to their team. With expertise in self-funded and fully-insured health insurance for large groups Mr. Thompson will fill a necessary role in the full-service insurance agency. When... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency

Moran Insurance Gets Personal with Newest Deal in Vero Beach, Florida Moran Insurance has expanded its personal and business insurance lines with the acquisition of an agency located in Indian River County, Florida. - November 12, 2015 - Moran Insurance

Insurance Journal Award 2015 DSP clinches spot as one of the Best Agencies to Work For in 2015. - October 19, 2015 - DSP Insurance

HR Technology Advisors Launches WorkLife Assistant The industry’s first portable benefits center and marketplace is designed to enhance the employee experience when using market leading HR and Benefits technology platforms. - August 14, 2015 - HR Technology Advisors, LLC

Farmers Insurance Names Mittie Brown in Shelby County Among Farmers Top Agents in Country Mittie Brown of Alabaster, AL, has been named a Championship agent by Farmers Insurance(SM) for her outstanding achievement and customer focused efforts by the Los Angeles-based, multi-line insurer. - July 21, 2015 - Farmers Insurance

HR Technology Advisors Integrates Microsoft CRM with ADP Workforce Now, bswift, and SuiteHR Expands Consumer Centric Service Platform Capability for Benefits Brokers - December 04, 2014 - HR Technology Advisors, LLC

Muncie Entrepreneur Gregory McCammon Named Premier Agency for 2014 As a business leader and involved citizen in Muncie, the Allstate Ruttan McCammon Agency has been designated an Allstate Premier Agency for 2014. The Allstate Premier Agency designation is bestowed on less than 48 percent of Allstate’s nearly 10,000 agency owners across the country. This designation... - November 09, 2014 - Ruttan McCammon Agency

HR Technology Advisors Releases Results of 2014 Small to Mid-Market HR, Benefits, Payroll Technology Survey Survey shows employers looking to simplify by moving towards single database, web, and mobile. - October 19, 2014 - HR Technology Advisors, LLC

Risk Advisors of America Celebrates New Location in Maitland On Wednesday, October 15, 2014, at 12:00 p.m., Risk Advisors of America will celebrate the grand opening of its Maitland location with a ribbon cutting ceremony and other activities. The insurance and risk management company was previously located in Orlando, but needed to move into a larger office to... - October 11, 2014 - Risk Advisors of America

HR Technology Advisors Adds 18 New Benefits Broker Partners Rapidly Changing HR and Benefits Technology Market and Private Exchanges Leading to Rapid Growth - July 19, 2014 - HR Technology Advisors, LLC

Muncie Entrepreneur Earns Top Performance Award Allstate honors local agency owner for outstanding customer service, business results. - April 12, 2014 - Ruttan McCammon Agency

Kingston Insurance Agency Launches Affordable Care Act Resource Frank H. Reis Inc. has launched a resource page on its website to provide users with information about The Affordable Care Act. - November 01, 2013 - The Reis Group LLC

Nation Safe Drivers Raises Money in Unique Ways for Breast Cancer Awareness Nation Safe Drivers, one of the largest suppliers of auto-related, supplemental products since 1962, has teamed up once again with the American Cancer Society to raise money for their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Foundation fund. - September 29, 2013 - Nation Safe Drivers

Hudson Valley Insurance Agencies Form The Reis Management Group, LLC Frank H. Reis, Inc. has partnered with The Pleasant Valley Agency Inc, Duxbury & Hermans Inc, Fraleigh and Rakow Inc and The Mahan Agency Inc (all previously known as The Main Street Group) to create The Reis Management Group LLC. - June 05, 2013 - The Reis Group LLC

FS Marketing Solutions, Inc. Launches Online Consumer Life Insurance Quote Engine & Sales System Exclusively for Property & Casualty Agencies and Independent Agents FS Marketing Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of Financial Services Marketing, Training & Cross-Sale programs, launches its online consumer term life insurance quote engine and sales system. Property & Casualty Agencies and Independent Insurance Agents now have the ability to leverage a multi-channel approach to sales, and capitalize on the rapidly growing trend for consumers to both research and purchase life insurance products online. - May 07, 2013 - FS Marketing Solutions