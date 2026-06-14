Recent Headlines
Insurd Limited Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Rapid Growth Across Premium, People and Lines of Business
insurd Limited is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year with significant growth across all areas of the business, marking its position as one of the fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in the UK. Since launching in 2022, insurd has achieved exceptional increases in Gross Written... - June 14, 2026 - insurd Limited
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs. - October 10, 2025 - Ingram Insurance Group
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service. - September 08, 2025 - Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
Trucking Insurance Services Announces New Venture Trucking Program
As the trucking market recovers from the worst freight recession in a generation, Trucking Insurance Services is placing a flag on new venture trucking operations. Its willingness to spend time with new trucking companies and understand their needs sets them apart from other agencies. - December 21, 2024 - Trucking Insurance Services
Cypress Property & Casualty Insurance Company Selects Taurus Flood-National Flood Services as Their Write-Your-Own Flood Insurance Service Provider
Taurus Flood-National Flood Services (Taurus Flood), a leading provider of flood and insurance technology solutions, announced that it has been awarded the Cypress Property & Casualty Insurance Company flood insurance service provider contract. Cypress Property & Casualty provides an array... - February 02, 2024 - Taurus
New Book Helps Medical Practices Accelerate HIPAA Compliance
Rusty Goodwin, Executive Consultant at The Mid-State Group – a company that goes “Beyond Insurance” to help you protect your company from all threats including Cyber – has recently released a new book ensuring your medical practice is best prepared to comply with HIPAA rules... - March 02, 2023 - The Mid-State Group
Suracy Insurance Agency Relocates Headquarters to Chagrin Valley in Bainbridge Township
Suracy Insurance Agency (Suracy) announced the relocation of its headquarters from Solon, OH to Bainbridge Township, OH in the Chagrin Valley. This move will allow for enhanced collaboration across teams to support expanding services and brings another business to the Chagrin Valley area. - February 11, 2023 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.
Huckleberry Announces Partnership with Tillful to Benefit U.S. Microbusinesses, Entrepreneurs
Official announcement of Huckleberry's partnership with Tillful. - December 20, 2022 - Huckleberry
Watkins Insurance Group Launches Teacher Support Program with School Supplies Giveaway
Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Furthers Its Commitment to Education in Central Texas - August 11, 2022 - Watkins Insurance Group
Empire Insurance Hires Director of Sales
Empire Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Everett, WA, recently hired Christina Graham as Director of Sales. As Empire has expanded its footprint across Washington and Oregon, there was a need to consolidate sales activities under direct management to allow for better growth and optimization... - July 19, 2022 - Empire Insurance Brokers
NY Insurance Hub Agency Working to Educate Customers
In the changing impersonal world of property and casualty insurance, the NY Insurance Hub Agency is working to create a new customer experience. An experience in which personal service, education and guidance is given to each and every client. - June 10, 2022 - NY Insurance Hub Agency
Mid-State Group Offers At-Home Virtual PT for Injured Workers
The at-home support an injured worker receives often determines how well—and how soon—the employee recovers and can return to work. That’s why The Mid-State Group is pleased to announce Plethy RecupeTM physical therapy virtual care solution as a new facet of its High-Performance Network (HPN). - June 02, 2022 - The Mid-State Group
Watkins Insurance Group Expands Award-Winning Team with Addition of Eight New Hires
Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Adds Staff to Meet Increased Demand for Services - March 23, 2022 - Watkins Insurance Group
Watkins Insurance Group Awarded 2021 Top Workplace Recognition
2021 Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded the "Top Workplaces" honor by the Austin American-Statesman. - November 17, 2021 - Watkins Insurance Group
Foxquilt, Emerging Insurance Company, Looking for Ohio Small Businesses to Showcase in Statewide Mural Project
Foxquilt, provider of Small Business insurance, is looking for local small businesses to showcase in 4 unique mural installations across Ohio. - May 06, 2021 - Foxquilt
Foxquilt Announces New U.S. Headquarters in North Carolina and Brandon Hickey joining as VP Sales and Operations Leader
Foxquilt plans to expand to 6 U.S. states in Spring 2021. - February 26, 2021 - Foxquilt
Foxquilt Becomes First in Canada to Provide Small Business Insurance All Online
Foxquilt builds new, sophisticated underwriting platform, allowing small business owners to quote, bind and purchase tailored business insurance online and up-front. - February 15, 2021 - Foxquilt
Canadian Insurtech Foxquilt Announces Partnership with Digital Partners, a Munich Re Company
Foxquilt launches as a full-service provider of small business insurance. - January 28, 2021 - Foxquilt
Foxquilt and GetintheLoop Partner to Support Local Businesses with Insurance
Foxquilt and GetintheLoop are partnering to provide business owners with tailored insurance. - November 13, 2020 - Foxquilt
Foxquilt Partners with Smarter Loans to Bring Canadians Smarter Insurance Coverage
Canadian Insurtech, Foxquilt, and Smarter Loans, Canadian Loan Directory, have teamed up to bring easier access to tailored Business and Home Insurance. - October 30, 2020 - Foxquilt
Feirman Joins Synergy Professional Associates as AVP
Synergy Professional Associates, Inc. has named Amanda Feirman Assistant Vice President of one of its Lawyers Professional Liability Programs. Feirman is responsible for underwriting and development of Synergy’s admitted AmTrust Lawyers Professional Liability program. In addition, she will... - September 26, 2020 - Synergy Professional Associates
Insurtech Company, Foxquilt, Receives $3.5M Seed Round to Continue Supporting Small Businesses with Smarter Insurance Through COVID-19
Today, Foxquilt, a leading Insurance Technology company, announced it has raised $3.5M in seed funding. - July 09, 2020 - Foxquilt
Independent Insurance Agencies Join Together to Expand Service to Clients in Western Kentucky
Peel & Holland announces merger with Riddle Insurance and its subsidiary R. Barga and Company. - February 05, 2020 - Peel & Holland
Watkins Insurance Group Names Two New Shareholders
Watkins Insurance Group, the largest locally-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, announced the expansion of its executive team with Jim Siddons and Chris Scott being named shareholders. The addition of Siddons and Scott reflect Watkins’ focus on dynamic growth and commitment... - January 31, 2020 - Watkins Insurance Group
Geraldine DelPrete Named President of Programs at SterlingRisk
Promotion follows strong year of programs expansion in key markets. - January 16, 2020 - SterlingRisk Insurance
SterlingRisk Launches Sterling A&E
Beazley to Serve as Insurer Partner for New Architects and Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Program. - December 15, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance
UMIP’s Partner Announces Company Name Change and Launch of Religious-Focused Sub-Brand
AmVenture Insurance Agency is now Suracy Insurance Agency - November 07, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.
Suracy Insurance Agency Announces Suracy Faith Sub-Brand Focused on Serving Religious Organizations
Suracy Faith Provides Insurance Solutions for Houses of Worship Nationwide - November 01, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.
AmVenture Insurance Agency Announces Name Change to Suracy Insurance Agency
Name Change Reflects Final Step in Launch as Independent Agency - October 30, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.
Watkins Insurance Group Retains IIABA Best Practices Agency Status
Watkins Insurance Group, the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. - October 02, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group
Watkins Insurance Group Shareholder, Matt Womack, Named to IIAT Board
The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) announced the election of five new directors during its annual business meeting at Insurcon, June 21, 2019. During that meeting, Watkins Insurance Group shareholder and agent, Matt Womack, was elected to serve on the board of... - July 11, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group
Synergy Professional Associates/ Tokio Marine HCC Professional Lines Group Announce the Expansion of Lawyers Professional Liability Programs into CO, FL & NJ
Synergy Professional Associates in partnership with Tokio Marine HCC – Professional Lines Group announces the expansion of their Lawyers Professional Liability programs focusing on small law firms into Colorado, Florida and New Jersey. The new facilities target small law firms from 1 to 35... - April 15, 2019 - Synergy Professional Associates
Cowart Insurance is Pleased to Announce Bonnie Swan Has Earned the Prestigious Designation of CISR Elite
The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred on Bonnie Swan, licensed Property & Casualty Agent of Cowart Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after her successful completion of all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by... - April 10, 2019 - Cowart Insurance Agency
AmVenture Insurance Agency Launches as an Independent Agency
AmVenture Specializes in Insurance Solutions for Franchises, Small to Large Businesses and Unions - February 28, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.
SterlingRisk Insurance Hires Steven Guthart as President, Chief Marketing Officer
SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation’s top independently owned insurance brokerages, has hired Steven Guthart as President and Chief Marketing Officer. Guthart brings more than 30 years of industry experience and technical expertise to SterlingRisk, having built robust senior carrier... - February 07, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance
Mid-State Adds Executive HR Consultant
Mid-State HR is pleased to introduce Tammy Halsey, Executive Employment Advisor, providing HR professionals with expert services ranging from compliance to group health alter-native funding. As a member of the growing Mid-State HR team, she is passionate about making a positive impact on area... - January 16, 2019 - The Mid-State Group
New Allstate Insurance Agency Opens in Middleton, Wisconsin
Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc. announces the opening of its new location at 6661 University Avenue, Ste. 108, in Middleton, Wisc., as well as the launch of its new website http://www.allstate.com/michael.donnelly. - December 14, 2018 - Allstate - Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc.
The Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a 2018 Top Workplace
Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplace honor by The Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of... - November 07, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group
Thomas Insurance Advisors Hires New Insurance Broker
Travis Johnson brings more than 12 years of experience to the agency. - June 27, 2018 - Thomas Insurance Advisors
Highly-Regarded Industry Veterans Greg Meserole and Scott McGuire Join Watkins Insurance Group
Meserole and McGuire Bring Decades of Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - May 19, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group
SterlingRisk Insurance CEO David Sterling Named to Long Island Press Power List
Annual recognition celebrates the 50 most influential Long Islanders. - April 20, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance
Humble Agent Receives Five Star Insurance Professional Award
Local agent, Chelsey Hall, owner of CLJ Risk Management is a two-time recipient of the Five Star Home/Auto Insurance Professional Award. - March 24, 2018 - CLJ Risk Management
SterlingRisk Insurance Raises More Than $63,000 for the American Heart Association
17th Annual Long Island Go Red for Women Luncheon - March 17, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance
SterlingRisk Insurance Names Michael O’Donnell President of Aviation Practice Group
O'Donnell integral to growth of the Aviation Practice Group since its inception. - February 03, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance
Women of SterlingRisk Named American Heart Association "Go Red for Women" Honorees
SterlingRisk has long history of encouraging employees to be more mindful of their health and wellness. - January 18, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance
Charles H Weatherly Joins the Law Firm of Marcus N. Kim, LLC in Duluth, GA as Financial Advisor
The Law Firm of Marcus N. Kim, LLC specializes in immigration law, business and contract law, bankruptcy, family law, property law, civil suits, criminal defense, personal injury, estate planning, labor law, tax law, IRS notices, IRS and state audits, all other tax audits (sales tax, check cashing, I-9 audits, etc.), life and annuities, retirement planning and personal and business asset protection - December 01, 2017 - Law Firm of Marcus N. Kim, LLC
Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a Winner of the Greater Austin Area 2017 Top Workplaces Award
Central Texas Insurance Agency is Recognized for Outstanding Work Environment - November 08, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group
Watkins Insurance Group Retains Its IIABA Best Practices Agency Status
Agency Recognized for Operational Excellence - October 19, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group
QuoteSearcher Launch New, Rebranded Website
QuoteSearcher are proud to unveil their new website, completing a total brand overhaul for the specialist insurance quote provider. - October 13, 2017 - QuoteSearcher Ltd