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Slicky Media Introduces Specialized Digital Growth and Visibility Solutions for Healthcare Clinics
Slicky Media has launched a new digital marketing and online visibility framework designed specifically to help healthcare clinics improve their local outreach, connect with new clients, and streamline their digital appointment inquiries. - May 23, 2026 - Slicky Media
Unlock Your Creative Potential with Free Adobe InDesign Video Courses from GalaxyonKnowledge
GalaxyonKnowledge offers free video courses focused on Adobe InDesign, aimed at unlocking individual creative potential. These courses cater to various skill levels and cover a broad range of topics within InDesign, helping users develop their design skills effectively and efficiently. By utilizing these resources, aspiring designers can enhance their understanding of the software and improve their creative output. - March 19, 2026 - GalaxyonKnowledge
Leap Expands Marketing & Analytics Solution with New Key Leaders to Drive Growth
Leap Event Technology just launched a fully built-out Marketing & Analytics powerhouse designed to help clients sell more tickets, reach more fans, and better understand their audiences. Led by top strategists, innovators, and creatives from brands like the NBA, Nike, and Live Nation, this new offering turns data into real outcomes, not more dashboards, giving clients a transparent, end-to-end growth engine across every channel. - November 20, 2025 - Leap Event Technology
Downtown House of Pizza’s 20th Anniversary Highlights 8-Year Partnership with Orlando's PowerVue Marketing
Downtown House of Pizza, a downtown Fort Myers, FL staple, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on September 19, 2025. Since 2017, the pizzeria has partnered with Orlando-based PowerVue Marketing for continuous marketing and advertising efforts. In 2019, the restaurant had a strategic rebrand, website redesign, and coordinated digital advertising campaigns which helped reposition the business from a late-night slice spot to a downtown destination. - September 15, 2025 - Powervue Marketing
GalaxyonKnowledge Offers Free Comprehensive Courses on Google Analytics and Google Search Console
GalaxyonKnowledge is providing free, comprehensive courses focused on Google Analytics and Google Search Console. These courses aim to equip learners with essential skills in data analysis and website performance tracking. By offering these resources at no cost, GalaxyonKnowledge seeks to enhance accessibility to valuable digital marketing tools, enabling individuals and businesses to improve their online presence. - September 01, 2025 - GalaxyonKnowledge
Posiciona.Digital Launches New Scalable Marketing Framework for Small Businesses
Posiciona.Digital offers web design, SEO, Google Ads and other services for small businesses ready to grow online with scalable, transparent strategies. - June 19, 2025 - Posiciona.Digital
Digital Gravity KSA Introduces Cutting-Edge 2D/3D Animation Services in Saudi Arabia
With a proven track record of delivering exceptional digital experiences, Digital Gravity KSA's entry into animation services signals a new era of creativity and innovation for businesses in the region. - May 14, 2025 - Digital Gravity KSA
Michelle Hummel of Web Strategy Plus Honored as Local Business Person of the Year 2025
Michelle Hummel, CEO of Web Strategy Plus, has been named Cincinnati’s Business Person of the Year for the second time by Alignable. Recognized for her leadership, innovation, and dedication to helping entrepreneurs grow, Michelle leads several successful ventures, including Franchise Success Team and Social Media Magnet Academy. - May 06, 2025 - Web Strategy Plus
Celebrating Strength and Love: Carrie-ann Sudlow Pays Tribute to Her Mum, Susan Cunnington, on International Women’s Day
To mark International Women’s Day, Carrie-ann Sudlow, CEO of a successful marketing agency founded in 2008, is taking the opportunity to celebrate the woman who has had the biggest impact on her life — her mum, Susan Cunnington. Susan’s story is one of love, determination, and... - March 07, 2025 - Carrie-Ann Sudlow Consultancy Limited
PowerVue Marketing’s Strategic Campaigns Lead to the Sale of Madison RV & Golf Resort
Orlando Marketing Agency deploys expert strategy to position luxury Florida RV resort, leading to a successful sale. - December 13, 2024 - Powervue Marketing
E Giraffes Digital Pvt. Ltd. Unveils Cutting-Edge Solutions for Digital Excellence
E Giraffes Digital Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in the digital marketing arena, proudly announces the launch of innovative services designed to elevate businesses in the digital landscape. About E Giraffes Digital Pvt. Ltd.: Renowned for its commitment to delivering tailored digital solutions, E... - January 11, 2024 - E Giraffes Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Surge Marketing Honored as a Clutch Champion for 2023
Surge Marketing, a digital marketing agency delivering high-performing PPC, SEO and Social campaigns today announced it has been recognized as a 2023 Clutch Champion placing in the top 10% of companies this fall. Honorees represent the best of the best on its platform and recognizes providers for their expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service. - November 15, 2023 - Surge Marketing
EZ Rankings Introduces Cutting-Edge Hybrid Solutions for B2B & B2C Clients
EZ Rankings, a premier digital marketing agency, has recently introduced Cutting-Edge Hybrid Solutions to effectively address the needs of both B2B and B2C clients. These groundbreaking solutions are designed to propel business success skyward by delivering customized and efficient services to... - June 04, 2023 - EZ Rankings
Florida Digital Marketing Agency Launches New Strategic Services
W3Designerz, a leading digital marketing agency in Florida, today announced the launch of its new strategic services. These services are designed to help businesses of all sizes grow their online presence and reach new customers. “We are excited to launch our new strategic services,”... - May 25, 2023 - W3Designerz
W3Designerz Launches Advanced SEO Services for Measurable Business Growth and Enhanced Brand Saturation in Florida
W3Designerz, a leading digital marketing agency, announced the launch of its new service - Advanced SEO Services. With the aim of providing measurable, targeted, and effective solutions to help businesses grow and enhance brand saturation, Advanced SEO Services is a one-stop shop for businesses to... - May 14, 2023 - W3Designerz
W3Designerz Offers Affordable Local SEO Services
By optimizing the website and online content, W3Designerz can provide local businesses with an effective way to market themselves and stay ahead of the competition. - May 14, 2023 - W3Designerz
WHO Digital Strategy Agency Rebrands
WHO Digital Strategy, formerly known as White Hat Ops, announces its rebranding as a marketing agency focused on providing sustainable solutions for B2B clients and the expansion of offices to include a new location in Fredericksburg, TX that represents the B2B wine industry. WHO Digital Strategy,... - March 21, 2023 - WHO Digital Strategy
Full-Service Digital Agency EZ Rankings to Move from .org to .com
EZ Rankings has officially transitioned from ezrankings.org to ezrankings.com. - July 26, 2022 - EZ Rankings
SmartWeb Marketing Improves Woodbridge Property Management Company's Website and Local SEO
SmartWeb Marketing recently concluded a new project to help a residential property management company, based in nearby Woodbridge, Virginia, appear more prominently in local search engine results. Managing Partner at Capital Property Management, Allen McBride, realized the highly competitive... - January 28, 2022 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC
Connecticut Air National Guard Engages MSS Media, Inc. for Recruitment and Brand Awareness Campaign Services
MSS Media, Inc. will partner with the 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut Air National Guard for an integrated recruitment and brand awareness advertising campaign. The Miami-based media and PR agency will plan, execute, and manage billboard, transit, radio, social, and mobile advertising,... - December 01, 2021 - MSS Media, Inc.
White Rabbit Consultancy WordPress Pros Offer Free Support During COVID-19 Lockdown
Brighton-based WordPress specialists at White Rabbit are helping Sussex Small Businesses through the Coronavirus Pandemic by offering free website support. - November 22, 2021 - White Rabbit Consultancy
Florida Air National Guard Engages MSS Media, Inc. for Recruitment and Brand Awareness Campaign Services
MSS Media, Inc. will partner with the Florida Air National Guard for an integrated digital recruitment and brand awareness advertising campaign. The Miami-based media and PR agency will execute and manage digital out of home, social, and mobile advertising, focusing on key markets in Florida,... - October 29, 2021 - MSS Media, Inc.
Illinois Air National Guard, 183D Wing Engages MSS Media, Inc. for Recruitment and Brand Awareness Campaign Services
MSS Media, Inc. will partner with the 183D Wing of the Illinois Air National Guard for an integrated recruitment and brand awareness advertising campaign. The Miami-based media and PR agency will execute and manage radio, campus out-of-home, transit, social, and television advertising, targeting... - September 10, 2021 - MSS Media, Inc.
Rutgers University Engages MSS Media, Inc. for Transit Advertising Management Services
MSS Media, Inc. will once again partner with the Rutgers University Communications and Marketing and Institutional Planning and Operations departments for transit advertising sales and management (using interior bus card signs in alignment with ceiling ads) on the New Brunswick, Newark, and Camden... - August 04, 2021 - MSS Media, Inc.
Clutch Reveals List of the Most Highly Recommended Companies in San Francisco, CA
Boss SEO San Francisco was awarded a spot as a Clutch Leader – A list of the leading B2B service providers in San Francisco, CA for 2021. - July 09, 2021 - Boss SEO San Francisco
Profit Whales Shared Cases and Useful Information About Amazon Sponsored Brands Video
Only 250 Amazon brand owners and marketing managers had a chance to talk to Amazon representative directly. - July 02, 2021 - Profit Whales
SEO.com.SA (Search Optimization IT.) Has Reinvented Its Brand Identity, While Also Launching a Complete Redesign of Its Company Logo and Website
SEO.com.SA (Search Optimization IT.) has reinvented its brand identity, while also launching a complete redesign of its company logo and website structure in line with the new brand concept. - April 23, 2021 - SEO.com.sa
Keplersoft Launches CRO Service to Empower Web Business Success
Keplersoft Pvt. Limited, a leading web services provider based in Australia, proudly announces the addition of CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization) service to their list of digital marketing expertise empowering startups and established businesses to optimize their website or landing page and... - April 02, 2021 - Keplersoft Pvt. Limited
Intend Change Launches New Website That Comes with a New Look and Feel and a Fresh Outlook
Intend Change, a digital marketing agency based in Massachusetts, has just unveiled its new website today. With the new website launch comes a new look and feel and a fresh outlook for Intend Change. The main goal was to effectively showcase what the company does while enhancing the user experience... - March 12, 2021 - Intend Change
The Digital Marketing Platform Established by Shenzhen ZVKV Technology Co., Ltd. Was Officially Launched Recently
Win out in China, a digital marketing platform established by Shenzhen ZVKV Technology Co., Ltd., a comprehensive business service website specially designed for overseas small and medium-sized enterprises, has been officially put into operation recently. It is undoubtedly exciting news for overseas enterprises who want to expand into the Chinese market. - February 25, 2021 - Shenzhen ZVKV Technology Co., Ltd.
Denver SEO Agency Quantum Marketing Solutions Announces Expanded Digital Marketing Services
Denver based search engine optimization (SEO) agency, Quantum Marketing Solutions, is expanding its service offerings, making it a one-stop shop for digital marketing solutions for business in the Denver Colorado metro area. The company expansion came as a continued commitment to providing all of... - November 15, 2020 - Quantum Marketing Solutions
IOA Launches the First Fully Integrated Quote Comparison and Buy Platform in the Nation
SimplyIOA Now Allows Users to Compare Quotes and Purchase Home and Auto Insurance Completely Online - August 20, 2020 - Insurance Office of America
Remote Worker Insight Leading to Change in Marketing Strategy for Workforce Technology Providers
Bay Leaf Digital Webinar Describes the Relationship Between Worker Perception, Challenges with Marketing Know-How in the Age of the Work-From-Home (WFH) Economy - July 01, 2020 - Bay Leaf Digital
New Survey Finds Short-Term Success in Work-From-Home Lifestyle But Challenges Ahead
SaaS Marketing Agency Bay Leaf Digital Illuminates Real Remote Work Experiences in North America - June 11, 2020 - Bay Leaf Digital
Top Marketing Channel During Coronavirus Lockdown Revealed by ClicksInContext
Research conducted by digital marketing experts ClicksInContext (https://ClicksInContext.com) with over 50 digital marketers asked which channels the marketing professionals preferred. 45.3% said they preferred email marketing, making it the most popular channel by a large margin. - May 26, 2020 - ClicksInContext
When Giants Collide: Ross Denny Brings Decades of Experience to Ezzey Digital Marketing
Ezzey Digital Marketing partners with leading Scottsdale Entrepreneur and Marketer Ross Denny, to combine expertise and create a digital marketing super agency in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ross Denny joins Ezzey Digital Marketing as it’s new President, Chief Operating Officer, and... - October 10, 2019 - Michael Hamburger
Smartweb Marketing Named a Constant Contact Certified Solution Provider
Local Business marketing expert to help small businesses and nonprofits achieve meaningful marketing results using Constant Contact. - August 31, 2019 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC
Triplett Taps Vendor Velocity for Amazon Account Management
Triplett Test Equipment & Tools has selected Amazon Marketing Agency, Vendor Velocity, as their marketing representative for Amazon. Beginning August 1st, 2019, Vendor Velocity became responsible for handling Triplett’s full presence on Amazon, enhancing and optimizing product pages,... - August 06, 2019 - Vendor Velocity
Alycia Yerves Creative Wins Award for Design Work on Viral Musical’s Album
Alycia Yerves Creative, a marketing & design agency on the Jersey Shore, has been honored with two awards from UK-based publication LUXLife Magazine. Honors include recognition for agency’s design work on the album for the musical, "Be More Chill." - June 29, 2019 - Alycia Yerves Creative
Safeguard Self Storage Expands Again in Chicago
Safeguard Self Storage announced this month the opening of a new facility in the Chicago market in Edison Park. This is the company’s 16th facility in the Chicago metropolitan market area and its 73rd nationwide. - May 23, 2019 - Go Local Interactive
CueBlocks Ranked Among Top eCommerce Development Companies in India
CueBlocks, the eCommerce web design, development, and marketing agency has been ranked among the top eCommerce development companies in India by Clutch, a B2B rating and reviews company based in the heart of Washington DC. After prime evaluation of the eCommerce expert's technical capabilities, market presence, in-depth client reviews, Clutch has taken note of its successes. - May 23, 2019 - CueBlocks Technologies Pvt Ltd
Lab3Web Rebrands and Redesigns Holidays in Corfu, a Brand New Travel and Holiday Accommodation Guide for Corfu
Lab3Web has just launched holidaysincorfu.gr, a new mobile friendly holiday accommodation guide on behalf of the Federation of Entrepreneurs of Corfu Tourism Enterprises. - April 30, 2019 - Lab3Web
SEO Experts India Launches Mobile App Marketing Services to Help Rank Mobile Applications on App Stores
Reaching out to target users has always been a concern for businesses that operate via mobile apps. SEO Experts India claim to address this issue in a cost-effective manner with mobile App Store Optimisation (ASO) services they have specifically launched for small businesses. Over 2.8 billion... - March 19, 2019 - SEO Experts India
Media Challengers Report: How PPC Management Agencies Charge Their Clients?
Media Challengers releasing a market report on the popular PPC billing models and their pros and cons for agencies and advertisers. In addition to billing for PPC management, you might need more spending on third-party software and AdWords account setting. It is up to you to study the billing model, contract length and terms and additional expenses before joining hands with a PPC marketing agency. - March 14, 2019 - Media Challengers
Measure Marketing Results Inc. Client Wins Prestigious WebAward
Measure Marketing Client, SommEvents, Granted 2018 WebAward for Small Business Standard of Excellence - September 30, 2018 - Measure Marketing Results Inc.
Zerria Advertising Launches Pay Per Visit Advertising Service
Zerria Advertising launches a new service. Zerria has released a new service which will give Advertisers the ability to add their advertisements easily, and advertise across the Internet. Advertisers have the ability to add a diverse amount of advertisements, from Image Ads, to Text Ads, and more. - August 29, 2018 - Zerria Advertising
Gilleard Dental Marketing Named to 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - Inc. 5000
Gilleard Dental Marketing is a 1st Time Honoree on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List, ranking number 3015 on an Elite List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. - August 17, 2018 - Gilleard Marketing
VistaComm’s Agri-Insights Wins National Recognition from NAMA
Every year, the Best of NAMA, sponsored by the National Agri-Marketing Association, honors the best in agricultural marketing. For 2018, VistaComm’s Agri-Insights magazine was honored by NAMA in the Merit Award category on both the regional and national level. Both companies and agencies... - May 25, 2018 - VistaComm
FairBloom Marketing Consultants Enters the Digital Marketing Scene
Quality Digital Marketing for Small Businesses and Startups. - May 22, 2018 - FairBloom Marketing Consultants
FairBloom Marketing Consultants Joins the Constant Contact Partner Program
FairBloom Marketing Consultants, a leader in start-up and small business digital marketing services announced today it has joined the Constant Contact Partner Program as a Solution Provider Partner. FairBloom Marketing Consultants will now be able to provide its clients access to Constant... - May 22, 2018 - FairBloom Marketing Consultants