When Giants Collide: Ross Denny Brings Decades of Experience to Ezzey Digital Marketing Ezzey Digital Marketing partners with leading Scottsdale Entrepreneur and Marketer Ross Denny, to combine expertise and create a digital marketing super agency in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ross Denny joins Ezzey Digital Marketing as it’s new President, Chief Operating Officer, and Partner. “Having... - October 10, 2019 - Michael Hamburger

Smartweb Marketing Named a Constant Contact Certified Solution Provider Local Business marketing expert to help small businesses and nonprofits achieve meaningful marketing results using Constant Contact. - August 31, 2019 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC

Triplett Taps Vendor Velocity for Amazon Account Management Triplett Test Equipment & Tools has selected Amazon Marketing Agency, Vendor Velocity, as their marketing representative for Amazon. Beginning August 1st, 2019, Vendor Velocity became responsible for handling Triplett’s full presence on Amazon, enhancing and optimizing product pages, developing... - August 06, 2019 - Vendor Velocity

Alycia Yerves Creative Wins Award for Design Work on Viral Musical’s Album Alycia Yerves Creative, a marketing & design agency on the Jersey Shore, has been honored with two awards from UK-based publication LUXLife Magazine. Honors include recognition for agency’s design work on the album for the musical, "Be More Chill." - June 29, 2019 - Alycia Yerves Creative

Safeguard Self Storage Expands Again in Chicago Safeguard Self Storage announced this month the opening of a new facility in the Chicago market in Edison Park. This is the company’s 16th facility in the Chicago metropolitan market area and its 73rd nationwide. - May 23, 2019 - Go Local Interactive

CueBlocks Ranked Among Top eCommerce Development Companies in India CueBlocks, the eCommerce web design, development, and marketing agency has been ranked among the top eCommerce development companies in India by Clutch, a B2B rating and reviews company based in the heart of Washington DC. After prime evaluation of the eCommerce expert's technical capabilities, market presence, in-depth client reviews, Clutch has taken note of its successes. - May 23, 2019 - CueBlocks Technologies Pvt Ltd

Lab3Web Rebrands and Redesigns Holidays in Corfu, a Brand New Travel and Holiday Accommodation Guide for Corfu Lab3Web has just launched holidaysincorfu.gr, a new mobile friendly holiday accommodation guide on behalf of the Federation of Entrepreneurs of Corfu Tourism Enterprises. - April 30, 2019 - Lab3Web

SEO Experts India Launches Mobile App Marketing Services to Help Rank Mobile Applications on App Stores Reaching out to target users has always been a concern for businesses that operate via mobile apps. SEO Experts India claim to address this issue in a cost-effective manner with mobile App Store Optimisation (ASO) services they have specifically launched for small businesses. Over 2.8 billion people... - March 19, 2019 - SEO Experts India

Media Challengers Report: How PPC Management Agencies Charge Their Clients? Media Challengers releasing a market report on the popular PPC billing models and their pros and cons for agencies and advertisers. In addition to billing for PPC management, you might need more spending on third-party software and AdWords account setting. It is up to you to study the billing model, contract length and terms and additional expenses before joining hands with a PPC marketing agency. - March 14, 2019 - Media Challengers

Measure Marketing Results Inc. Client Wins Prestigious WebAward Measure Marketing Client, SommEvents, Granted 2018 WebAward for Small Business Standard of Excellence - September 30, 2018 - Measure Marketing Results Inc.

Zerria Advertising Launches Pay Per Visit Advertising Service Zerria Advertising launches a new service. Zerria has released a new service which will give Advertisers the ability to add their advertisements easily, and advertise across the Internet. Advertisers have the ability to add a diverse amount of advertisements, from Image Ads, to Text Ads, and more. Zerria... - August 29, 2018 - Zerria Advertising

Gilleard Dental Marketing Named to 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - Inc. 5000 Gilleard Dental Marketing is a 1st Time Honoree on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List, ranking number 3015 on an Elite List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. - August 17, 2018 - Gilleard Marketing

VistaComm’s Agri-Insights Wins National Recognition from NAMA Every year, the Best of NAMA, sponsored by the National Agri-Marketing Association, honors the best in agricultural marketing. For 2018, VistaComm’s Agri-Insights magazine was honored by NAMA in the Merit Award category on both the regional and national level. Both companies and agencies submit... - May 25, 2018 - VistaComm

FairBloom Marketing Consultants Enters the Digital Marketing Scene Quality Digital Marketing for Small Businesses and Startups. - May 22, 2018 - FairBloom Marketing Consultants

FairBloom Marketing Consultants Joins the Constant Contact Partner Program FairBloom Marketing Consultants, a leader in start-up and small business digital marketing services announced today it has joined the Constant Contact Partner Program as a Solution Provider Partner. FairBloom Marketing Consultants will now be able to provide its clients access to Constant Contact’s... - May 22, 2018 - FairBloom Marketing Consultants

Lachina Announces Corporate Rebranding Lachina is excited to announce they've undergone a comprehensive rebranding and extended service offerings. Learn more about Lachina's corporate rebranding. - May 20, 2018 - Lachina

WordPress Website Security and Maintenance Service Revamped by webFEAT Complete More Check-Ups, Testing, and Upgraded Communication. - April 21, 2018 - webFEAT Complete

Measure Marketing Announces New "Fuel Your Marketing Podcast" New "Fuel Your Marketing Podcast" now available on iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. - March 16, 2018 - Measure Marketing Results Inc.

Ben Moskel to Host Marketing Workshop for Rochester Area Attorneys Ben Moskel, President of Apex Next, will host an educational marketing event for attorneys and legal professionals. During this informal free workshop Ben Moskel will explain new online strategies that attorneys and law firms can use to grow their business. The strategies focus on acquiring new clients... - March 03, 2018 - Ben Moskel

Sinova Solutions to Host Google Partners Connect Event on the Power of Video Sinova Solutions, a Google Certified Partner, is co-hosting a live-stream training event with Google on March 13, 2018, called "The Power of Video." This live-stream event will detail how Digital Marketing can help any business thrive on the Web. - February 27, 2018 - Sinova Solutions

Trailblaze Marketing Launches in R.I. with Millennial Leadership Committed to investing in and developing the millennial workforce in Rhode Island, Trailblaze Marketing is led by seasoned marketing professional and millennial Christopher Parisi. Parisi has chosen to maintain the company’s headquarters in Rhode Island while its client-base expands nationally. - February 17, 2018 - Trailblaze Marketing

Measure Marketing™ Results Inc. Receives 2017 WebAward for Outstanding Achievement in Web Development Toronto-based digital and inbound marketing firm Measure Marketing™ Results Inc. was recognized by the Web Marketing Association's 2017 WebAwards for their Outstanding Achievement in Web Development. The award was granted in the Non-Profit Standard of Excellence category for Measure Marketing’s design and development of the website for Food4Kids, an Ontario children’s charity. - December 29, 2017 - Measure Marketing Results Inc.

The SEO Works Helps Launch Leading Viral Charity Campaign The campaign, led by a 6-year-old boy with an incurable heart condition has gone viral after receiving celebrity backing. - December 22, 2017 - The SEO Works

MessageMuse Expands Presence to Houston Area MessageMuse LLC customers are discovering the financial benefits of using an offshore company for their digital marketing services. - November 30, 2017 - MessageMuse Digital Agency

Competitors Join Forces to Drive Down Insanely Expensive Adwords Clicks via Adsplitters Adsplitters, a Long Island based startup, announced they have rolled out a platform that provides a medium for competitors to join forces in order to drive down the insanely expensive cost of Adwords and Facebook clicks. - November 28, 2017 - Adsplitters.com

Rosati's Pizza® Joins Vectra Digital's Growing Client Roster Hyper-targeted marketing tools will increase consumer sales on the corporate and franchise levels. - November 20, 2017 - Vectra Digital

Trignosoft Solutions Announces Advanced SEO Plan & Services for Both National & International Clients Trignosoft Solutions is a web developing and design company based in India offering leading website designs and various SEO services and plans to give customers a strong and robust digital platform vis-à-vis business success. - November 04, 2017 - Trignosoft Solutions

Cincinnati Full-Service Web Company Expands Into Cleveland webFEAT Complete acquired Modest Creations and Viable Host in September. - November 02, 2017 - webFEAT Complete

Webrootcomsafe.com Launches Technical Support Services in USA US based Webrootcomsafe.com has come up with antivirus solutions and support for both homes and offices. - October 31, 2017 - Webroot Com Safe

CueBlocks Joins a Partner Program with the Leading Marketing Automation Platform MailChimp CueBlocks, the eCommerce web design, development, and marketing agency has joined a partner program with the world’s leading marketing automation platform, MailChimp. It has been a MailChimp expert for over three years and joining the partner program was the natural next step. - October 28, 2017 - CueBlocks Technologies Pvt Ltd

WSI eStrategies Awarded Web Marketing Association’s 2017 WebAwards WSI, the world’s largest network of Digital Marketing Consultants, is proud to announce that one of their local Agencies, WSI eStrategies in Ottawa, Canada has been presented with Home Building Standard of Excellence Web Marketing Association’s (WMA) 2017 WebAwards. WSI eStrategies managing... - October 23, 2017 - WSI eStrategies

AdStage Joins the Yahoo Gemini Preferred Partner Program & Expands Integrations AdStage Offers Yahoo Gemini Integration Support, Reporting, and Campaign Automation for All Customers. - October 12, 2017 - AdStage

CueBlocks Launches the Share on Whatsapp Magento 1 Extension CueBlocks launches the Share on Whatsapp Magento 1 Extension for mobile-to-mobile promotion of products and category pages on the popular chatting app Whatsapp, to attract more users to websites. - October 06, 2017 - CueBlocks Technologies Pvt Ltd

Qualbe Marketing Group Joins 15 Fort Worth Businesses in the 2017 Inc. 5000 A Fort Worth marketing company has been honored for the first time on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list after posting a 3-year growth of 55%. Qualbe Marketing Group specializes in developing, optimizing and driving traffic to websites through its proprietary technology. The company was founded in 1997... - August 24, 2017 - Qualbe Marketing Group

Marketing on the Web Celebrates 10 Years in Business Marketing on the Web, LLC (MOTW) is pleased to announce that it is celebrating its tenth year in business. According to John Allen, MOTW President, "We are very happy to have assisted many Huntsville area business with their marketing efforts over the past 10 years." - August 02, 2017 - Marketing on the Web

Solar Power for Africa Can Cost Less Than Kerosene or Gasoline Generators New Blog & Classified Ad Supported Website launched at www.SolarPowerForAfrica.com, to help further awareness of the availability and economic reality that electricity can be made available to the world's most underserved population - citizens on the "Dark Continent" of Africa. The website at www.SolarPowerForAfrica.com offers free and paid online classified ads on a mobile friendly website in order to connect potential buyers and sellers of solar power products and services. - July 22, 2017 - BIG Marketing Solutions LLC

Canadian Web Hosting Service Provider Expands on Data Center Locations, Offers Improved Email Spam Filtering, and Celebrates 15 Years in Business 4GoodHosting is now well positioned to be providing the full spectrum of web hosting and e-commerce solution services to folks in Canada’s largest cities, with 2 data centers in Vancouver and 1 in Toronto. They’ve also added a new component feature that allows users to enjoy better email inbox spam protection, and continue to provide some of the best dedicated server hosting available in Canada. Toronto-area individuals looking for web hosting are encouraged to contact them online or by phone. - July 17, 2017 - 4GoodHosting

New York-Based SEO Company Search Symmetry Now Offering Comprehensive SEO Services Nationwide After 8 years in the search engine marketing industry, and with 8000+ SEO projects under its best, Search Symmetry is finally stepping into the spotlight and promoting itself on a larger scale to its target audience, in an effort to establish itself as a complete web and SEO services provider in New... - June 24, 2017 - Search Symmetry

Wisoft Ventures Into the eCommerce Turf Having been a prominent digital marketing player in the UAE market for close to a decade now, Wisoft Solutions is all set to turn eCommerce inspirations into a successful reality. - May 18, 2017 - Wisoft Solutions

Absolute Digital Media Reviews the Latest Trends in Web Development for 2017 Absolute Digital Media, an award winning full service digital marketing agency in Chelmsford, Essex, has been taking a look at some of the biggest trends in web development that they can implement amongst their clients' campaigns. With a look at AI, static web generators, Angular 2 and more, they discuss some of the trends that will have the biggest impact this year. - March 07, 2017 - Absolute Digital Media

OrbitLift Participates in First Major eCommerce Event of 2017 OrbitLift, a company responsible for professional eCommerce software development and web design, recently took part in the first major eCommerce event of the year. This annual event is known as The Delivery Conference (TDC) and took place on January 31, 2017, at the Westminster Bridge Hotel in London,... - March 03, 2017 - OrbitLift

Architechs for the Web Launches the Chamber's New Official Bike Week Website Web Design Firm Creates Modern, Responsive Website with Bike Week Task Force for Daytona Beach Bike Week. - February 24, 2017 - Architechs for the Web, Inc.

AdLib Mediation, Inc. Announces Beta Release Backed by Strategic Funding Partner AdLib Mediation, Inc. announced today that it has completed its Closed Beta test period and is now opening its mobile monetization platform to app publishers and developers seeking to optimize their advertising fill rates and revenue. This coincides with AdLib’s new strategic relationship with... - January 24, 2017 - AdLib Mediation, Inc.

Ad Agency Dominates Crowdfunding: Creative Direct Marketing Group Cracks the Code of Capital Raising Crowdfunding has been a buzzword for some time, and rightfully so. Kickstarter disrupted startup capital with their model, and the JOBS Act has provided huge opportunities for companies looking for investors.The one thing that makes or breaks a capital raise however, is marketing. Many companies lack the knowledge in how to properly market the investment into their company. However, Creative Direct Marketing Group has cracked the code. - January 18, 2017 - Creative Direct Marketing Group Inc.

CueBlocks Launches an Online Seed Store, AllThatGrows.in, in Collaboration with Durga Seeds CueBlocks and Durga Seeds Pvt. Ltd. have partnered to launch an exclusive online seed store – AllThatGrows.in. The store offers a huge variety of international and home-grown Indian vegetable, herb, and flower seeds. - January 14, 2017 - CueBlocks Technologies Pvt Ltd

Ralecon in Spotlight; Attends Google Partners Summit Bangalore based digital marketing firm Ralecon was amongst the top ten companies from India that attended the Google Partners Summit 2016 in San Francisco, USA. - November 26, 2016 - Ralecon IT Consulting Services Pvt Ltd.

Red Dress Boutique Appoints Visiture as Search Agency Red Dress Boutique, a leading women's online clothing boutique, has appointed Visiture, a premier search marketing agency, as its agency of record for digital marketing. - November 16, 2016 - Visiture

CueBlocks Presents Free UI Kits for Magento Based eCommerce Stores CueBlocks offers free design UI Kits for Magento eCommerce stores on Dribbble and Behance. - November 12, 2016 - CueBlocks Technologies Pvt Ltd

San Diego State University School of Music & Dance Selects Force0six for Website Design Force0six, a full service Web design and Internet Marketing company based in San Diego has been selected to design the new State of Sound Indoor Percussion Website for San Diego State University. - October 30, 2016 - Force0six