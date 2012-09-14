PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and open... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King

Pursuant Capital Acquires Alpha Dumpsters, a National Roll-Off Dumpster Company Pursuant Capital acquired Alpha Dumpsters (“Alpha”) on July 19, 2019. Alpha specializes in the rental of roll-off dumpsters to commercial customers, contractors and private individuals for various projects. Alpha has a long-term track record of exceptional customer service and low-cost pricing that is attractive to customers. Tampa Bay-based Sam and Joey Rosati, of Pursuant Capital plan to leverage and build on this reputation and propel Alpha to a national renown. - November 08, 2019 - Alpha Dumpsters

International Professional Squash Tournament in Tring Sponsored by Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has become one of the sponsors of the 2019/20 PSA World Tour, the international squash circuit organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA). This month, the PSA World Tour tournament comes to Tring... - October 05, 2019 - Waste King

INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.

Waste King in Local Football Sponsorship Deal Waste King recently signed a sponsorship deal for the 2019/20 season with Pitstone and Ivinghoe Junior Football Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Team. - June 28, 2019 - Waste King

Waste King Takes Care of the Waste from Oktoberfest While the thousands of visitors to this year’s London Oktoberfest got stuck in to authentic German beer and food, as well as finding time to listen to live music and enjoy the ambience of the festival, the event posed different challenges for the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling... - November 08, 2018 - Waste King

Waste King Helps Make a Young Boy’s Garden Dreams Come True Waste collection and recycling services specialist, Waste King, is one of four companies which have collaborated to help Tristan, a five-year old boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome, to play safely in his own garden. - November 02, 2018 - Waste King

R3eWaste Partners with Sonora Quest Laboratories R3eWaste, a Phoenix-based, electronic recycling company is partnering with Sonora Quest Laboratories to provide them with a one-stop recycling solution at zero cost. - October 12, 2018 - R3eWaste

Waste King Helps to Make Tristan’s Dream Garden Possible Waste King, an environmentally friendly company specialising in waste collection and recycling services for both domestic and commercial customers, has joined forces with local organisations to help Tristan, a young boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome and has faced a number of tough challenges... - August 04, 2018 - Waste King

Pack-It-In Dumpsters in Glens Falls, NY, Voted Region's Best Garbage Collection Company Pack-It-In Dumpsters, a local garbage collection and dumpster rental company based in Glens Falls, NY, was voted "Best Garbage Service Company" in a 2018 "Best of the Region" poll. The "Best of the Region" poll is part of The Post-Star's Readers' Choice Awards. The Post-Star... - May 20, 2018 - Pack-It-In Dumpsters

New Startup, Can Monkey, Launches Totally Unique Service to Residents in the Scottsdale Area Company will Help Residents with Their Trash, by Taking Out Their Waste and Recycling Cans to the Curb and Back on Collection Days. - April 26, 2018 - Can Monkey

Utah Start-Up Develops Neutralizing Solution to Combat Opiate Abuse RxDisposal™ and NarcX™ Make Every Day a Take-Back Day with the Only DEA-Compliant On-Site Option for Medication Disposal - March 14, 2018 - RxDisposal

Recon Services Inc Named Recycler of the Year 2018 Plexus Recycling Technologies, ZenRobotics, and Komptech Americas would like to congratulate Walter Biel of Recon Services Inc, Austin TX. Walter has been named Construction Demolition Recycling Association’s Recycler of the year for 2018. He will receive his award at the C&D World Show in... - January 31, 2018 - Plexus Recycling Technologies

Recent Case Studies Show Selective Technologies Inc. Unique Method to Provide Water Treatment Solutions is Potent Several University Studies Have Shown This California-Based Company Utilizes Eco-friendly, Low-Maintenance Method to Provide Water Treatment Solutions to the Dairy, Agricultural and Industrial Sectors. - October 23, 2017 - Selective Technologies Inc

678 Rid Junk Announces Its Service Area Has Expanded to Include All of Marietta, GA 678 Rid Junk, a residential & commercial junk removal & hauling company founded in 2000, is announcing today that it has expanded its same-day service area to include all of Marietta, GA. - June 13, 2017 - 678 Rid Junk

678 Rid Junk Launches New Website Site Serving Marietta & Cobb County 678 Rid Junk, Cobb County's premier junk removal service provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, 678RidJunk.com, along with several new features which will help to streamline the junk removal service experience. - June 06, 2017 - 678 Rid Junk

Warren Buffett Cites Need for Productive Change - Dempsters LLC Dempster’s President Agrees with Buffett’s Comments at Recent Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. - May 12, 2017 - Dempsters LLC

Sustane to Install PK Clean’s Plastic to Fuel Plant in Nova Scotia Renewable waste companies PK Clean Technologies, Inc. and Sustane Technologies Inc. have executed an EPC Contract to install a plastic to synthetic diesel plant in Chester, Nova Scotia, Canada. The build is expected to be completed in December 2017 and the first fuel output delivered by early 2018. PK... - May 09, 2017 - PK Clean Technologies

4Ocean Announces Biggest Ocean Cleanup to Date Ocean Trash removal company plans to make Earth Day one to remember. - April 20, 2017 - 4Ocean

Local Houston Recycler Determined to Increase Glass Recycling Featured on Popular Crowdfunding Platform Increase glass recycling in Houston is the goal for a local recycling collection company. With the help of a popular crowdfunding platform highlighting green businesses that are making a positive impact in their community in celebration of Earth Day, Recycle4U is on track to help get the word out about glass recycling services for homes and businesses in Houston! - April 19, 2017 - Recycle4U

Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals Announces "Going Green" Residential Recycling Initiative Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals announces recycling program to reduce landfill deposits. - March 08, 2017 - Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals

Radon Exposure is Leading Cause of Lung Cancer Among Non-Smokers January is National Radon Action Month and Waukesha County health officials are encouraging homeowners to check their home's radon levels. Exposure to radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers nationwide. “Radon is an easily mitigated heath risk. The small cost... - January 05, 2017 - Waukesha County Recycling

ADM Rolloff, LLC Opens Transfer Station to Expand Waste Disposal Options for Atlanta-Area Residents ADM Rolloff, LLC, a dumpster rental and trash hauling company serving the Atlanta area, is proud to announce the opening of their new transfer station facility. This waste transfer station has been added to their existing facility at 124 E Main Street N, Hampton, GA. Providing convenient disposal access... - December 29, 2016 - ADM Rolloff, LLC

Branford, CT Now Offering #2 and #4 Plastic Film Recycling The Town of Branford, CT now offers recycling for #2 and #4 plastic film materials including carryout bags, packaging, and bubble wrap. Solid Waste Supervisor, Daniel McGowan was instrumental in implementing the program by partnering with WRAP (Wrap Recycling Action Program) and the Polywrap Recycling,... - November 18, 2016 - Polywrap Recycling, LLC

Plexus Recycling Technologies and Recon Service Inc. Partner Up to Change the Future of Waste Sorting with ZenRobotics Unit Plexus Recycling Technologies announces that Austin recycling company, Recon Services Inc./973 Materials will be the first facility in the US to install a ZenRobotics sorting line in their C&D Recycling Facility. “Plexus Recycling Technologies is extremely excited to work with Recon Services... - November 15, 2016 - Plexus Recycling Technologies

City Waste Services Launches Website Worth Reading from Start to Finish City Waste Services, a disposal bin rental and junk removal company located in Toronto, has just launched their new website. A welcome change from the typical corporate filler, the content is not only informative about their services, but also entertaining enough to read every page from start to finish. Julian... - August 20, 2016 - City Waste Services

Recycle4U Makes Recycling Glass More Convenient Amid Recent Changes to City Services Recycling in Houston has never been the most convenient process for its environmentally conscious citizens, and when the city of Houston removed glass bottles and jars from their recycling program, they left many residents looking for a new way to easily recycle these materials. Fortunately, Recycle4U... - August 03, 2016 - Recycle4U

The Action Environmental Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Pequannock Disposal Company, Inc. The Action Environmental Group, provider of non-hazardous waste management and recycling services for New York City, Northern New Jersey, Rockland and Orange County, New York; today announced the completion of its acquisition of Pequannock Disposal Company, a Morris County, New Jersey based waste management company. - July 27, 2016 - The Action Environmental Group

Russell Reid Acquires Pumping and Hauling Portion of Aqua Resources Russell Reid, a waste management company in Keasbey, N.J., has acquired the pumping and hauling division of Aqua Resources (Aqua). - May 26, 2016 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Local Small Business Announces Scholarship Recipients BV Trash Valet & Recycling giving back to the community with four scholarships totaling $2,000. - May 15, 2016 - Brazos Valley Trash Valet and Recycling

Green Circle Salons is Hair to Help Furry Victims of Fort McMurray Wildfires In response to the ravaging wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Green Circle Salons, in collaboration with Salon Magazine and Fabric Depot, is announcing the donation of 100 pet beds, made entirely of locally reclaimed materials, to pets that have been victimized by this local disaster. Using hair... - May 15, 2016 - Green Circle Salons

Stand Up Guys Junk Removal Opens New Office in Sarasota, Florida Casey Walsh, the Founder and CEO of Stand Up Guys Junk Removal, is pleased to announce the opening of a new location for his company in Sarasota, Florida. - March 21, 2016 - Stand Up Guys Junk Removal

Stand Up Guys Junk Removal Expands Their Territory and Opens a New Office in Nashville, Tennessee Casey Walsh, CEO and Founder of Stand Up Guys Junk Removal is excited to announce that his company has expanded with a new office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company, which has its corporate headquarters in Atlanta, GA is a regional leader in the growing junk-removal industry. Its Nashville location... - February 09, 2016 - Stand Up Guys Junk Removal

Poop Patrol Offers Free Service to Disabled Napa Residents Napa Valley Poop Patrol creates Scoops on Wheels, a free dog waste cleanup program for disabled Napa dog owners. - August 22, 2015 - Napa Valley Poop Patrol

Napa Valley Poop Patrol Volunteers at Walk for Animals Napa Valley Poop Patrol, the Napa Valley’s first and only dog waste cleanup and removal service, gives back to the community by volunteering its time at Napa Humane Society’s annual event, Walk for Animals. - August 07, 2015 - Napa Valley Poop Patrol

Napa Valley Poop Patrol Co-Sponsors Alston Park Cleanup Napa dog waste cleanup and removal company partners with Napa Valley Resource Conservation District to clean up Alston Park, and educate the public on the importance of picking up your dog’s poop. - August 05, 2015 - Napa Valley Poop Patrol

E-Cycling Results: Over 20,000 Pounds Recycled In April, the San Marcos community shed serious pounds at RecycleNow, an electronics recycling event hosted by Texas State University and R3 Recycling. During the event, Marcos Garza, the CEO of R3 Recycling estimated over 7,000 pounds of electronic waste was brought to the event by the community. After... - June 10, 2015 - R3 Recycling

Waste King Reports Above Average Levels of Customer Service Waste King, the specialist collections, clearance and recycling company, has announced that its office staff are achieving above average levels of customer service. According to Debbie Mamo, Waste King’s Sales and Customer Service Manager, the industry standard for telephone calls being answered... - June 07, 2015 - Waste King

Napa Valley Poop Patrol Assists Residents with Spring Cleaning With spring just around the corner, Napa Valley Poop Patrol wants to assist residents with their spring cleanup by providing dog waste cleaning services. - May 25, 2015 - Napa Valley Poop Patrol

Napa Valley Poop Patrol Owner Volunteers at Free Vaccination Clinic Napa Valley Poop Patrol, the Napa Valley’s first and only dog waste cleanup and removal service, gives back to the community by volunteering its time at Napa Humane Society with Compassion without Borders. - May 21, 2015 - Napa Valley Poop Patrol

Napa Valley Poop Patrol Donates Free Service to Local Residents Who Adopt a Dog Napa Valley Poop Patrol, the Napa Valley’s first and only dog waste cleanup and removal service, is offering free dog poop cleaning services to any resident who adopts a dog from a local shelter or rescue organization. - May 18, 2015 - Napa Valley Poop Patrol

First Residential Dog Waste Cleanup Service Opens in Napa Valley Napa Valley Poop Patrol will begin offering dog waste cleanup and removal service to dog owners in Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Sonoma on June 1, 2015. - May 14, 2015 - Napa Valley Poop Patrol

EasySorter Products Now Available on Wayfair.com EasySorter products now available for purchase online through Wayfair.com. - May 10, 2015 - Tretan Trading

A Local Company is Ready to Give Houston What It Needs…Recycling Houston set to receive gift for earth day...a free, weekly drop-off service. - April 15, 2015 - Recycle4U

EasySorter to Exhibit at 2015 Home Hardware Spring Market Tretan Trading Ltd. will be exhibiting their EasySorter products at the 2015 Home Hardware Spring Market, booth H4167A, being held April 19-21th 2015 in the Henry Sittler Building at 34 Henry Street, St. Jacobs, Ontario. - March 26, 2015 - Tretan Trading

EasySorter Product Re-Launch Tretan Trading Ltd., a Nova Scotia owned and operated company, today announced the re-launch of their EasySorter product line. EasySorter recycling containers are manufactured in Weymouth, Nova Scotia and distributed globally by Tretan Trading Ltd. EasySorter recycling and waste collection containers... - December 10, 2014 - Tretan Trading

E-Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Investment in US Operations and Expansion in India Agreement to provide capital for a Joint Venture to design and implement environmental solutions in US and India. - December 06, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.

E-Waste Systems, Inc. Files 3rd Quarter 2014 Results Overview and Highlights of the recently closed Quarter for EWSI. - November 21, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.

Waste King Praises the Value of Apprenticeships Recently, the proud possessor of an NVQ Level 3 in Customer Service, Ben Brimson, Office Supervisor/ Team Leader at Waste King - a specialist collections, clearance and recycling company that focuses on providing a service which is highly environmentally friendly – is now continuing his studies... - November 15, 2014 - Waste King