Recent Headlines
Within Waste Collection
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Garbage Gone Expands Friendly and Reliable Trash Services to Provincetown, Massachusetts
Garbage Gone, a Cape Cod-based trash management company, has expanded its services to Provincetown, Massachusetts, as announced on June 20, 2025. Known for reliable service and friendly customer care, the company distinguishes itself by having technicians retrieve and manage trash cans directly from properties, eliminating the need for residents to place cans on the street. - June 22, 2025 - Garbage Gone Inc.
Waste King Women’s Perspectives on Waste Management
The UK-wide waste management specialist and equal opportunities employer, Waste King, has revealed that a substantial number of its growing workforce are women. - March 20, 2025 - Waste King
Waste King Bucks the Trend by Investing and Growing
Waste King, the UK-wide waste management specialist, is bucking the trend within the UK waste industry for previously independent companies being subsumed into European-owned conglomerates. - March 14, 2025 - Waste King
Humpty Dump Expands Service Area to Colorado Springs in 2025
Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters, a leading provider of roll-off dumpster rentals in Denver, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to Colorado Springs and surrounding areas in 2025. This expansion is a major achievement for the family-owned company and will allow it to bring its... - December 20, 2024 - Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters
CommanderAI: Driving AI Innovation in Waste Management
CommanderAI is a cutting-edge sales platform designed specifically for the waste management industry, leveraging advanced AI technology to streamline prospecting, enhance customer targeting, and drive sales growth. By utilizing data-driven insights and tools like Heatmap 2.0, CommanderAI empowers waste haulers, dealers, and manufacturers to identify high-value leads, optimize outreach, and boost operational efficiency. - October 28, 2024 - CommanderAI Inc.
TriHaz Solutions Launches Sharps Disposal Program
TriHaz Solutions, in partnership with Star Pharmacy, has launched a community sharps disposal program. Safe, compliant sharps waste disposal is a challenge for individuals. Here's what the two companies are doing to provide a safe, convenient solution in parts of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. - April 04, 2024 - TriHaz Solutions
Green Apple Award Winner, Waste King, Becomes Green World Ambassador
At a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, at the end of November, Waste King was named a winner of this year’s Green Apple Environment Awards. The awards celebrate environmental best practice and are open to any organisation, community or... - December 06, 2023 - Waste King
Waste King Helps Hightown Keep Its Carbon Footprint to a Minimum
Hightown Housing Association (HHA) has increased its commitment to working with Waste King to improve the efficiency and cleanliness of its waste collection and disposal processes, while also being environmentally friendly and keeping the charitable housing association’s carbon footprint to a... - September 15, 2023 - Waste King
Waste King Reports Rising Revenue and Jobs
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, is experiencing huge growth in its business despite the current challenging market conditions. - August 10, 2023 - Waste King
Snap Junk Removal Now Offers Dumpster Bag Removal for Any Waste Bag in Houston
Snap junk removal now offers dumpster bag pick up and waste bag pick up, using a special I-beam winch truck which allows them to get to places other companies won't. - May 31, 2023 - Snap Junk Removal
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane Purchases 50 New Marrel Skip Bins and Expands to Southside Brisbane
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane, a full-service skip hires and waste management company located in the heart of Brisbane, Queensland, is proud to announce a service expansion and product inventory update that will help to serve customers across a broad spectrum of locations. Starting today, Pro Skip Bins... - December 02, 2022 - Pro Skip Bins Brisbane
Tetra Pak Carton Recycling Initiative Begins in Vietnam Benefitting Hundreds of Informal Waste Pickers
Often deemed hard to recycle, beverage cartons are the focus of a new initiative run by Circular Action, a BVRio group company, in partnership with Tetra Pak and Packaging Recycling Organisation Vietnam (PRO Vietnam). The pilot project will not only provide a recycling solution, but will also... - August 30, 2022 - BVRio
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane Called Attention to a New Problem on the Rise with Home Batteries
Battery recalls suggest a need for renewable energy waste management plans on a national level. Today, Pro Skip Bins Brisbane has raised an important safety concern with regards to home and electric vehicle batteries. The recent rise in popularity for these sustainable energy alternatives has... - June 30, 2022 - Pro Skip Bins Brisbane
Pro Rubbish Removal Supports Brisbane Green Rubbish Recycling Awareness Week
Raising Awareness for the Planet’s Fragile State Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane, a highly-rated rubbish removal company, is proud to announce the launch of its Brisbane Green Rubbish Recycling Awareness Week. The initiative is to help raise awareness for proper green rubbish disposal... - May 24, 2022 - Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane
Southington, CT Junk Removal Company Saves Local Animals
Junk Bear, a Southington-based junk removal company, has recently added "animal rescue" to its long list of credentials, rescuing kittens, a dog, and even raccoons over the past month. - May 19, 2022 - Junk Bear
Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane Encouraged Homeowners to Continue to Recycle Right
Experts Push to Bring Brisbane to Forefront of Sustainability Movement. Today, Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane called attention to the ever-growing importance of recycling. As the world attempts to push toward a more sustainable future, it has become more crucial than ever to diligently adhere to the... - April 07, 2022 - Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane
Houston Waste Services Hosts Their Annual Employee Appreciation Picnic
Houston Waste Services is proud to announce its upcoming October Fest Employee Appreciation Picnic. On Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, the outing will be held at the Lazy Acres Ranch in Magnolia, Texas. Houston Waste Services will be hosting this special event for all employees and their families, who... - October 22, 2021 - Houston Waste Services
New Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicles Join Waste King’s Expanding Fleet
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has started regenerating its vehicle fleet by investing in its first electrically powered trucks. In addition, it has added two "junk removal" vehicles to its fleet, which is growing following... - October 15, 2021 - Waste King
Local Waste Management Company Launches New Website to Serve Customers
Your Local Trashman, Inc., metro Atlanta’s premier waste management provider, today announced the launch of its new website. The new domain, yourlocaltrashman.com, will create a seamless, user-friendly experience to best serve its customer base. “We are thrilled to be launching our new... - September 28, 2021 - Your Local Trashman
Fire Rover Launches Early Detection Solution for Landfills, Wildfires & More
Fire Rover has launched an early detection solution for landfills, adding to its offerings of early detection and fire elimination solutions. The new solution, OnWatch, is a remotely monitored, wireless early detection unit that utilizes a combination of thermal cameras and Fire Rover agents to... - August 23, 2021 - Fire Rover
Waste King Removes 180 Sacks of Waste After Roadside Litter-Pick
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has collaborated with its near neighbour and competitor company, Camiers Waste Management, to clear up litter from the verges and hedgerows of roads close to both companies’ headquarters, in Long Marston, near Tring, Hertfordshire. - March 04, 2021 - Waste King
Captain Tom Moore Becomes a Waste King Customer
Chart-topping centenarian Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised some £32m to help the UK's National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic, has become a Waste King customer - thanks to the BBC. - September 17, 2020 - Waste King
Tidewater Express Inc Acquires Local Waste Management Company.
Tidewater Express Inc is pleased to announce the acquisition of KT's Disposal out of Hampton, VA. KT's Disposal now joins AutoCraft Collision Center in the Tidewater Express Inc family of companies. - June 08, 2020 - Tidewater Express Inc.
Owner of Pack-It-In Dumpsters Announces Opening of New Sealcoating Business in Glens Falls, NY
The award-winning business owner famous for the success of Pack-It-In Dumpsters is announcing his newest enterprise in Glens Falls, NY. Chaz Wilson, a local native to the Glens Falls area, has opened a new sealcoating company serving the entire region, including Queensbury, Saratoga Springs,... - January 23, 2020 - Pack-It-In Dumpsters
Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King
Pursuant Capital Acquires Alpha Dumpsters, a National Roll-Off Dumpster Company
Pursuant Capital acquired Alpha Dumpsters (“Alpha”) on July 19, 2019. Alpha specializes in the rental of roll-off dumpsters to commercial customers, contractors and private individuals for various projects. Alpha has a long-term track record of exceptional customer service and low-cost pricing that is attractive to customers. Tampa Bay-based Sam and Joey Rosati, of Pursuant Capital plan to leverage and build on this reputation and propel Alpha to a national renown. - November 08, 2019 - Alpha Dumpsters
International Professional Squash Tournament in Tring Sponsored by Waste King
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has become one of the sponsors of the 2019/20 PSA World Tour, the international squash circuit organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA). This month, the PSA World Tour tournament comes to... - October 05, 2019 - Waste King
INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection
INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.
Waste King in Local Football Sponsorship Deal
Waste King recently signed a sponsorship deal for the 2019/20 season with Pitstone and Ivinghoe Junior Football Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Team. - June 28, 2019 - Waste King
Waste King Takes Care of the Waste from Oktoberfest
While the thousands of visitors to this year’s London Oktoberfest got stuck in to authentic German beer and food, as well as finding time to listen to live music and enjoy the ambience of the festival, the event posed different challenges for the environmentally friendly waste collection and... - November 08, 2018 - Waste King
Waste King Helps Make a Young Boy’s Garden Dreams Come True
Waste collection and recycling services specialist, Waste King, is one of four companies which have collaborated to help Tristan, a five-year old boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome, to play safely in his own garden. - November 02, 2018 - Waste King
R3eWaste Partners with Sonora Quest Laboratories
R3eWaste, a Phoenix-based, electronic recycling company is partnering with Sonora Quest Laboratories to provide them with a one-stop recycling solution at zero cost. - October 12, 2018 - R3eWaste
Waste King Helps to Make Tristan’s Dream Garden Possible
Waste King, an environmentally friendly company specialising in waste collection and recycling services for both domestic and commercial customers, has joined forces with local organisations to help Tristan, a young boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome and has faced a number of tough... - August 04, 2018 - Waste King
Pack-It-In Dumpsters in Glens Falls, NY, Voted Region's Best Garbage Collection Company
Pack-It-In Dumpsters, a local garbage collection and dumpster rental company based in Glens Falls, NY, was voted "Best Garbage Service Company" in a 2018 "Best of the Region" poll. The "Best of the Region" poll is part of The Post-Star's Readers' Choice Awards. The... - May 20, 2018 - Pack-It-In Dumpsters
New Startup, Can Monkey, Launches Totally Unique Service to Residents in the Scottsdale Area
Company will Help Residents with Their Trash, by Taking Out Their Waste and Recycling Cans to the Curb and Back on Collection Days. - April 26, 2018 - Can Monkey
Utah Start-Up Develops Neutralizing Solution to Combat Opiate Abuse
RxDisposal™ and NarcX™ Make Every Day a Take-Back Day with the Only DEA-Compliant On-Site Option for Medication Disposal - March 14, 2018 - RxDisposal
Recon Services Inc Named Recycler of the Year 2018
Plexus Recycling Technologies, ZenRobotics, and Komptech Americas would like to congratulate Walter Biel of Recon Services Inc, Austin TX. Walter has been named Construction Demolition Recycling Association’s Recycler of the year for 2018. He will receive his award at the C&D World Show... - January 31, 2018 - Plexus Recycling Technologies
Recent Case Studies Show Selective Technologies Inc. Unique Method to Provide Water Treatment Solutions is Potent
Several University Studies Have Shown This California-Based Company Utilizes Eco-friendly, Low-Maintenance Method to Provide Water Treatment Solutions to the Dairy, Agricultural and Industrial Sectors. - October 23, 2017 - Selective Technologies Inc
678 Rid Junk Announces Its Service Area Has Expanded to Include All of Marietta, GA
678 Rid Junk, a residential & commercial junk removal & hauling company founded in 2000, is announcing today that it has expanded its same-day service area to include all of Marietta, GA. - June 13, 2017 - 678 Rid Junk
678 Rid Junk Launches New Website Site Serving Marietta & Cobb County
678 Rid Junk, Cobb County's premier junk removal service provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, 678RidJunk.com, along with several new features which will help to streamline the junk removal service experience. - June 06, 2017 - 678 Rid Junk
Warren Buffett Cites Need for Productive Change - Dempsters LLC
Dempster’s President Agrees with Buffett’s Comments at Recent Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. - May 12, 2017 - Dempsters LLC
Sustane to Install PK Clean’s Plastic to Fuel Plant in Nova Scotia
Renewable waste companies PK Clean Technologies, Inc. and Sustane Technologies Inc. have executed an EPC Contract to install a plastic to synthetic diesel plant in Chester, Nova Scotia, Canada. The build is expected to be completed in December 2017 and the first fuel output delivered by early 2018. - May 09, 2017 - PK Clean Technologies
4Ocean Announces Biggest Ocean Cleanup to Date
Ocean Trash removal company plans to make Earth Day one to remember. - April 20, 2017 - 4Ocean
Local Houston Recycler Determined to Increase Glass Recycling Featured on Popular Crowdfunding Platform
Increase glass recycling in Houston is the goal for a local recycling collection company. With the help of a popular crowdfunding platform highlighting green businesses that are making a positive impact in their community in celebration of Earth Day, Recycle4U is on track to help get the word out about glass recycling services for homes and businesses in Houston! - April 19, 2017 - Recycle4U
Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals Announces "Going Green" Residential Recycling Initiative
Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals announces recycling program to reduce landfill deposits. - March 08, 2017 - Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals
Radon Exposure is Leading Cause of Lung Cancer Among Non-Smokers
January is National Radon Action Month and Waukesha County health officials are encouraging homeowners to check their home's radon levels. Exposure to radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers nationwide. “Radon is an easily mitigated heath risk. The small... - January 05, 2017 - Waukesha County Recycling
ADM Rolloff, LLC Opens Transfer Station to Expand Waste Disposal Options for Atlanta-Area Residents
ADM Rolloff, LLC, a dumpster rental and trash hauling company serving the Atlanta area, is proud to announce the opening of their new transfer station facility. This waste transfer station has been added to their existing facility at 124 E Main Street N, Hampton, GA. Providing convenient disposal... - December 29, 2016 - ADM Rolloff, LLC
Branford, CT Now Offering #2 and #4 Plastic Film Recycling
The Town of Branford, CT now offers recycling for #2 and #4 plastic film materials including carryout bags, packaging, and bubble wrap. Solid Waste Supervisor, Daniel McGowan was instrumental in implementing the program by partnering with WRAP (Wrap Recycling Action Program) and the Polywrap... - November 18, 2016 - Polywrap Recycling, LLC
Plexus Recycling Technologies and Recon Service Inc. Partner Up to Change the Future of Waste Sorting with ZenRobotics Unit
Plexus Recycling Technologies announces that Austin recycling company, Recon Services Inc./973 Materials will be the first facility in the US to install a ZenRobotics sorting line in their C&D Recycling Facility. “Plexus Recycling Technologies is extremely excited to work with Recon... - November 15, 2016 - Plexus Recycling Technologies