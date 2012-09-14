PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RECON Names Jack Gilbraith President and Chief Executive Officer Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON) announces that its Board of Managers has appointed Jack Gilbraith as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gilbraith joins RECON with 30 years of industrial experience, including oversight and management of private and federal sector environmental, geotechnical... - April 25, 2019 - Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON)

Digested Organics Wins Grant for Innovation Ultrafiltration system removes phosphorous from manure, wins Vermont Phosphorous Innovation Challenge (VPIC). - January 04, 2019 - Digested Organics

Miami Mold Specialist: What Should You Look for in a Mold Remediation Company? Excessive indoor mold development can not only ruin your home, but threaten your health and your family’s health altogether. If you have discovered an indoor mold issue in your home then you are probably researching what to do next. Dealing with a mold problem can be a stressful task, especially... - December 28, 2018 - Miami Mold Specialist

Radon Rid Advises That Winter is the Best Time for Radon Testing and Radon Remediation Radon Rid Advises Homeowners to check for radon in the winter because levels are the highest. - March 05, 2018 - Radon-Rid, LLC

BaleForce Recycling Equipment, Wholly Owned Division of Metro Group Expands Operations with Acquisition of Ready Machinery Metro Group, under the leadership of CEO Danny Mauti, strengthened its position as an industrial powerhouse with the latest acquisition of Ready Machinery by Baleforce; a wholly owned division of Metro Group. “Bringing Ready Machinery into our lineup is a tremendous opportunity for mutual growth;... - February 02, 2018 - Metro Group

Ecological Restoration Enhances Water Quality in Chesapeake Bay - Ecotone's Stream Restoration Techniques Improve Habitat & Reduce Restoration Costs in Baltimore County Ecotone, Inc. has restored 2,160 linear feet of stream in the northeastern part of Baltimore County, Maryland. The project was funded by Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. By applying Ecotone’s unique “less is more” approach of stream restoration they completed the project at half the cost of traditional engineering approaches, minimized the project’s carbon footprint, and increased the stream's sustainability. - January 05, 2018 - Ecotone, Inc.

Miami Mold Specialist Launches Three New 24/7 Divisions Miami Mold Specialists Announces New 24/7 Rapid Response, Emergency Marine, Aviation, Commercial Divisions. - November 19, 2017 - Miami Mold Specialists

Radon Awareness Ribbon Goes Live to Save Lives Radon Awareness Ribbon Bringing Light to a Hidden Environmental Hazard. - October 12, 2017 - SWAT Environmental

Ecotone Named in The Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies - Ecotone Included in Honor List as #15 Among Top Environmental Services Companies Inc. Magazine has ranked ecological restoration firm, Ecotone as #1834 in the 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. Ecotone was also included in the Inc. 5000 Honors list as #15 amongst Top Environmental Services companies in the nation and as #24 amongst Top... - August 17, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

11 Non-Profits Collaborate to Raise Funds in Anne Arundel County; Ecotone Donates to Support the GreenGive Initiative Ecological Restoration company, Ecotone donates to support the 11 water-focused, environmental non-profits from the Anne Arundel County that are part of the GreenGive initiative. - June 13, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

Center for Watershed Protection Honors Ecotone, Inc for Innovation and Leadership - Maryland’s Fast-Growing Ecological Restoration Company Receives Industry Recognition The Center for Watershed Protection has recognized Scott McGill of Maryland based ecological restoration company, Ecotone, Inc with its 2017 Innovation and Leadership in Watershed Protection and Restoration award for partnering with designers, researchers and local governments to advance science-based approaches to stormwater and watershed management projects. - May 03, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

Contaminated Site Causing Heartburn from Acidic Conditions? A Raleigh-Based Firm Has Patented the Antacid. Solutions-IES, Inc., (SIES) a Raleigh-based environmental engineering company, has obtained United States Patent No. 9,393,602. The invention provides a safe, low-cost, effective method for the remediation of contaminated subsurface environmental media that require increasing or maintaining pH to improve... - August 21, 2016 - Solutions-IES, Inc.

Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Announces Chinese Joint Venture Gulf Coast Environmental Systems eyes opportunities in China and announces the creation of a local Chinese Company, GCE China, headquartered in Zibo. GCE China designs and manufactures full lines of air, soil, and water pollution control equipment. - June 21, 2016 - Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Awards Tersus Patent for Self-Nanoemulsifying Oil Self-Nano Emulsion; Advanced Electron Donor Delivery for Enhanced Anaerobic Bioremediation - May 01, 2016 - Tersus Environmental, LLC

Florida DEP Approves NutriBind™ as part of Its Innovative Technologies Acceptance Program Leading, technology-based environmental remediation company reports regulatory acceptance of it’s in situ sorption and biodegradation technology to manage complex, challenging environmental liabilities. - May 01, 2016 - Tersus Environmental, LLC

Advanced Purification Offers an Affordable Tool Every Homeowner Should Own Advanced Purification has announced the launch of their 2016 line of SanusAer High Output Ozone Generators. Designed to transform your indoor environment, (home, boat, car, or camper). Homeowners can now own this green cleaning technology of the future, today. The benefits of owning a SanusAer high output ozone generator are many for the homeowner, because ozone safely eliminates problem odors and sanitizes the indoors. - April 27, 2016 - Advanced Purification

2nd Chance is Proud to Announce It Has Increased It's Certifications 2nd Chance Water Restoration believes in continued education in the damage restoration field and is proud to announce some new certifications. Four technicians have recently completed and passed the Fire Restoration certification courses provide by the IICRC. - April 02, 2016 - 2nd Chance Water Restoration

Gold Mountain Recycling Inc. Announces Acquisition of Steel & Resources Co., Ltd. Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc. located in Los Angeles and its Consortium take over Steel & Resources Co., Ltd. in South Korea. Steel & Resources Co., Ltd has announced that they have signed definitive acquisition contract pursuant to which the company will be acquired by Gold Mountain Recycling,... - February 26, 2016 - Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc.

Remove Asbestos Canada Launches New Website for the Toronto Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Ontario. - October 16, 2015 - Remove Asbestos Canada

EasySorter Products Now Available on Wayfair.com EasySorter products now available for purchase online through Wayfair.com. - May 10, 2015 - Tretan Trading

WTS2000 Approvals Extend Nationwide: Aqualete Industries Doubles Rental Fleet Aqualete Industries WTS2000 saves time and money by accelerating the water treatment process, reducing suspended solids, hydrocarbons, turbidity levels and nutrient loads in water prior to discharge. Aqualete Industries' WTS2000 portable sediment tank is an accepted best management practice in more... - May 01, 2015 - Aqualete Industries

EasySorter to Exhibit at 2015 Home Hardware Spring Market Tretan Trading Ltd. will be exhibiting their EasySorter products at the 2015 Home Hardware Spring Market, booth H4167A, being held April 19-21th 2015 in the Henry Sittler Building at 34 Henry Street, St. Jacobs, Ontario. - March 26, 2015 - Tretan Trading

OHSWCA and OHSAA Select MicroArmor Inc. to Protect Competitors at the 2015 Ohio High School Wrestling State Championships Held at Ohio State University The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association and Ohio High School Athletic Association selected MicroArmor Inc. Coatings, Disinfectant Cleaners and Skin Sanitizing solutions to provide the best Anti-Microbial protection available for the 672 competitors at the 2015 High School Wrestling State Championships held at Ohio State University. MicroArmor's Skin Sanitizing Wipes and sprays were used by athletes, officials, tournament staff and cCoaches to prevent infections and cross contamination - March 20, 2015 - MicroArmor Inc.

EasySorter Product Re-Launch Tretan Trading Ltd., a Nova Scotia owned and operated company, today announced the re-launch of their EasySorter product line. EasySorter recycling containers are manufactured in Weymouth, Nova Scotia and distributed globally by Tretan Trading Ltd. EasySorter recycling and waste collection containers... - December 10, 2014 - Tretan Trading

NCAA Division II National Champions Replace Tablet-based Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant with MicroArmor's Antimicrobial System Notre Dame College replaced its Tablet-based Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant with MicroArmor's Biorenewable line of antimicrobial products. These advanced, superior products include; Cationic Surface Protectant, Cationic Fabric Coating, a True Cleaner / Disinfectant, Non-Alcohol Skin Sanitizers and a Triclosan Free Anti-bacterial Body Wash. - October 22, 2014 - MicroArmor Inc.

Tersus Introduces Unique Surfactant Technology and Implementation Techniques for Complex Site Remediation Tersus is the worldwide distributor of the leading surfactant technology, TASK™ (Tersus Advanced Surface Kinetics) and related products developed by Surbec. These anionic surfactant formulations have the unique ability to selectively desorb and liberate sorbed petroleum hydrocarbons from soil and fractured bedrock surfaces allowing for their improved mass recovery and or improved treatment by other remediation techniques. - June 26, 2014 - Tersus Environmental, LLC

Computer Connection of CNY, Inc. Expands Business of Responsibly Recycling Electronic Waste Computer Connection of CNY, Inc. (Computer Connection) announced today that it has officially received R2 | ISO 14001:2004 Certification; which is the highest industry standard for responsible recycling of electronic waste according to environmental health and safety measures. R2 | ISO 14001:2004 Certification... - May 30, 2014 - Computer Connection of CNY, Inc.

NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL, Verizon and Broadway Green Alliance Partner to Recycle Electronic Waste AnythingIT, Inc., (OTCBB: ANYI), a leading information technology electronics recycler and e-waste handler serving both government and commercial markets partnered with The NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL, SHI, Verizon and the Broadway Green Alliance to collect and safely recycle electronic waste... - January 23, 2014 - AnythingIT

Tersus Gives Support to RemediationWorkshop.com Technology Lecture Series Tersus Environmental sponsors RemediationWorkshop.com Technology Lecture Series bringing complimentary half-day technical presentations on soil and groundwater remediation to multiple cities across the US. - January 10, 2014 - Tersus Environmental, LLC

RECON Climbs Higher on ENR’s Top 200 RECON has once again been named in the 2013 Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 200 Environmental Firms. Ranking #64 this year, RECON rose 18 spots. RECON also moved up to #14 in the Top 30 All-Environment Firms list and is again in ENR’s list of Top 20 Hazardous Waste Contractors. - September 25, 2013 - Remedial Construction Services, LP

Mold Removal Group in White Plains Partners with SEO Specialist to Promote Services Online Local cleaning company "Fresh Maintenance Services" partners up with SEO experts "Prospect Genius" to bring superior mold remediation, sewage cleanup, and air purification services to the greater White Plains, NY area. - September 09, 2013 - Fresh Maintenance Services Inc.

Carpet Cleaning Business in Colorado Springs, CO, Markets to Area Residents with Help from SEO Firm Local carpet cleaning cleaning and restoration specialists "Cardiac Cleaning & Restoration" partner with SEO experts 'Prospect Genius' to bring superior cleaning and other home improvement services to the greater Colorado Springs, CO area. - August 22, 2013 - Cardiac Cleaning & Restoration

Mold Remediation Company in Flint Hires SEO Firm to Help Reach Local Residents Local property service specialists "K and C Property Service, LLC" partner with the SEO experts at "Prospect Genius" to bring superior mold remediation services and more to the greater Flint MI areas. - August 21, 2013 - K and C Property Service, LLC

Global Monitoring to Field Test Its "Remote Possibilities" Technology While Biking for a Cause Global Monitoring, leading supplier of industrial remote monitoring and control systems, will field test its next-generation wireless remote monitoring technology at the 65 mile American Cancer Society 41st Bikeathon in Philadelphia on Sunday, July 14th. Each member of the Global Monitoring cycling... - July 12, 2013 - Global Monitoring

TechWaste Recyling Refocuses on Business IT Equipment Liquidation and Recycling TechWaste Recyling relaunches its website with a renewed focus on business services for computers liquidation, recycling and data destruction. - June 23, 2013 - Tech Waste Recycling

AmericanMoldExperts.com Announces Service Area Expansion and Improved Clearance Testing Procedure AmericanMoldExperts.com, the leading mold cleaning and removal service provider in Indiana and Ohio, announces upcoming expansions to its growing roster of service areas. The company also launches an improved clearance testing procedure to ensure the delivery of only the highest quality mold removal services. - June 14, 2013 - American Mold Experts

OneRestore Expands Into New Florida Territories with Advanced Cleaning Technology OneRestore, the Ocala, Florida "green clean" cleaning specialists, will be expanding into new Florida territories with the latest cleaning technology available. - June 05, 2013 - OneRestore

Remedial Construction Services, LP Appoints New Chief Operating Officer Remedial Construction Services, L.P., (RECON) a Houston, Texas-based leading provider of specialty environmental remediation and geotechnical services, today announced key changes to its senior executive team. With the upcoming retirement of the current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Rick Nieland, the... - June 01, 2013 - Remedial Construction Services, LP

Arc Environmental Hosts Lead Law Seminar Arc Environmental Hosts Washington D.C. Lead Law Seminar | Impact of Proposed Regulations on Property Managers - May 22, 2013 - Arc Environmental

American Electronics Recycling and Queen Anne Elementary to Host Recycling Event and Scholarship Fundraiser In commemoration of Earth Day, Queen Anne Elementary and American Electronics Recycling are hosting an electronics recycling event this Saturday April 27th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Queen Anne Elementary School, 411 Boston Street. - April 27, 2013 - American Electronics Recycling

Global Monitoring Celebrates 25 Years of Business in Remote Monitoring and Control Industry Telemetry company plans to introduce Messenger™ Remote Monitors in three communication options as well as a new line of less expensive “cloud-based” monitors. - April 24, 2013 - Global Monitoring

Ami Adini & Associates Inc Launches Environmental Awareness Website Ami Adini and Associates Inc. launches Environment Awareness site. Dedicated to enriching understanding of the environment and what is good and bad for it, the site goes a step further with an involvement theme inviting not just awareness, but easy-participation ideas on more than one level. - April 09, 2013 - Ami Adini & Associates Inc

Global Monitoring Reintroduces Remote Monitor Units Under Messenger ™ Brand Name Global Monitoring reintroduces its GMU 8100 Remote Monitor under the Messenger™ brand name. The Messenger™ remote monitoring units are designed to track and react to conditions at remote, unattended or inaccessible locations. Messenger ™ brand remote monitoring units were originally... - April 06, 2013 - Global Monitoring

Safety Trailers from Nomadic to Use Remote Monitors from Global Monitoring to Optimize Operations To reduce maintenance costs and improve customer service related to the performance of its safety trailers used on remote works sites, Nomadic Safety is installing Remote Monitors from Global Monitoring on its trailers to track various operating parameters. Performing as self-contained emergency treatment... - March 13, 2013 - Global Monitoring

Initial Test Site Chosen for Eccotopia Megafolia© Plantation Eccotopia has agreed to the development, implementation, and management of Megafolia© tree plantations in South Africa, identifying land use, as well as the approximate number of local jobs to be created. - March 04, 2013 - Eccotopia Ltd

OSEI Blames EPA for Costing the Gulf States & Expresses Dissatisfaction of EPA's Handling of the Gulf Oil Spill, on Fox Business Network, March 3 OSE II is a safe, non-toxic, effective oil spill clean up product that removes oil from the environment permanently by converting it to a safe end point of CO2 and water. OSE II has been used on over 23,000 spills globally since 1989. "It is time the EPA allowed US oil spill response to catch up to other countries," says Steven Pedigo. - March 01, 2013 - OSEI Corporation

Eccotopia, Ltd. Moves Headquarters from Johannesburg to Cape Town, South Africa Move will facilitate company’s expanded efforts at combining ecological and environmental improvements with industrialization and profitability. - January 26, 2013 - Eccotopia Ltd

Eccotopia Issued ISIN and CUSIP The ISIN number (International Securities Identification Number) applied for by Eccotopia has been issued. Eccotopia also was issued a CUSIP (Committee on Uniform Security Identification Procedures) number. - January 17, 2013 - Eccotopia Ltd