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Absolute Maintenance & Consulting Introduces Water Damage Prevention Program for Spring
Absolute Maintenance & Consulting, with 37 years of industry expertise, launches enhanced water damage prevention services for Los Angeles property owners this spring. The company's specialized infrared technology identifies hidden moisture problems before they cause costly damage. These seasonal services address the increase in water intrusion issues typically seen as winter damage becomes apparent in Southern California properties. - April 18, 2025 - Absolute Maintenance & Consulting
Servpro Aids Colleton Medical Center in Restoring Services After A/C Outage
Colleton Medical Center temporarily shut down inpatient services due to a loss of air conditioning. The hospital quickly installed replacement units and worked with Servpro to dehumidify and sanitize the facility. By Thursday, most services were restored, and patients were returned. Elective surgeries will resume on Monday. The emergency department remained open throughout the disruption, with support from Colleton County Fire Rescue. - July 20, 2024 - Servpro of South and West Charleston
Servpro of South and West Charleston Tackles Chiller Failure at Colleton County Medical Center
Servpro of South and West Charleston successfully restored Colleton County Medical Center (CMC) after a chiller failure caused high humidity and temperature throughout the facility. Within 48 hours, the team deployed 38 employees and necessary equipment to dehumidify and restore air quality, ensuring the hospital's vital services were resumed quickly. This demonstrates Servpro's expertise in disaster recovery and dedication to serving their community. - July 19, 2024 - Servpro of South and West Charleston
Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration Emerges as a Leading Air Duct Cleaning Service in Buffalo, NY
Call today to have your air ducts cleaned. - January 26, 2023 - Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration
Mule Box, a Local Dallas Portable Storage Startup, Aims to Kick the National Competition to the Curb
Americans Are Over Reliant on Self-Storage and DIY Home Moving Needs to Evolve-- Here Comes Mule Box. - May 24, 2022 - Mule Box
Albert Bros., Inc. Announces Company Promotions
Albert Bros., Inc. a fifth-generation family business and one of the largest scrap metal processors and recycling plants in New England proudly acknowledges the following promotions: - March 06, 2022 - Albert Bros. Inc.
UCM Carpet Cleaning Pembroke Pines is Now Providing Mold Removal and Remediation Services
Top-quality cleaning, remediation and restoration service provider for home & office requirements throughout Pembroke Pines, FL and surrounding areas. They bring the shiny results to your carpets, oriental & area rugs, upholstery, tile & grout, mattresses, etc. Besides that, we provide mold removal and remediation, and water damage restoration services. - November 11, 2021 - UCM Carpet Cleaning Pembroke Pines
Tersus Environmental Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office
Tersus Environmental adds to its patent portfolio with issuance of US Patent 11,123,779 B2, Method and a Chemical Composition for Accelerated In Situ Biochemical Remediation. - October 01, 2021 - Tersus Environmental, LLC
Boston Residents Reduce Waste Through MA Dept. of Environmental Protection Grant Recipient Good Filling
Good Filling LLC Receives MassDEP Grant and Onboards 12th Building Partner in Quest to Help Boston Residents Reduce Household Waste. - September 25, 2021 - Good Filling LLC
Regreen Technologies Proprietary Waste to Energy Zero Landfill Technology Named as One of the Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers Winner
Leading Zero-Waste Modernization in Green Energy creation by processing on a scale of 1 ton per hour to 52 ton per hour based on equipment setup. Creating a minimal time, size and labor requirements to achieve big and immediate results. Regreen Technologies is your partner and advisor for today's green energy solutions, demonstrating technology-based sustainability solutions to reduce emissions, eliminate waste, promote recycling, and bring a circular economy to reality with zero-landfills. - June 26, 2021 - The Waste Agency
Tersus Environmental Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Tersus Environmental is extremely proud to be marking their 10th anniversary with the support of dedicated associates, collaborative partnerships and loyal clients. - January 21, 2021 - Tersus Environmental, LLC
Advancement in Technology; HEPA Clean Specialty Products Complies with CDC Guidelines for Infection Control and Containment on Medical Related Construction Projects
CDC guidelines suggest that on any construction related projects all negative air is exhausted to the exterior of a building. This is not always possible, it can be labor intensive and impact energy usage for HVAC. These factors cost time and money. CDC allows for alternative solutions. HEPA Clean Specialty Products has developed an alternative solution. - January 14, 2021 - HEPA Clean Specialty Products LLC
With COVID-19 Spiking Again, Disinfect Boston Announces 24/7 Service for Its Dry FDA/CDC Approved Electrostatic Disinfection Services Combating Contamination & Exposure
Disinfect Boston is now offering 24/7 Scheduled & Emergency Electrostatic Disinfecting Services. As a Locally Owned, Operated, Licensed, and Insured Disinfection Company providing Certificates of Disinfection to Businesses & Homeowners. Now Offering to Disinfect your Home and/or Business 24/7 within 90 minutes or less from your Call. No more waiting and you can reenter your Home or Business in 30-45 minutes. - September 29, 2020 - Disinfect Boston LLC
Albert Bros., Inc.’s “Metal Into Treasure” Recycled Materials Sculpture Competition
Albert Bros., Inc. (ABI) a 5th-generation owned and operated metal recycling company in Waterbury, is challenging all professional artists from the Greater Waterbury Area to create a sculpture using recycled metal components provided by ABI. Each sculpture will include different grades of steel,... - July 16, 2020 - Albert Bros. Inc.
Albert Bros., Inc. – 125 Years in Scrap Metal Business Means More Than Loving Metal
When Nathan and Lewis Albert first came to Waterbury in 1891 and started their own scrap metal yard in 1895, they probably never thought Albert Bros. would grow to become one of the country’s premier metal processing and recycling businesses. As Waterbury became more industrialized over the... - May 07, 2020 - Albert Bros. Inc.
Expert Environmental - Novel Coronavirus Cleaning & Disinfection
New coronavirus cleaning and disinfection services to all cities of Broward County, Palm Beach County, & Miami-Dade County. - April 01, 2020 - Expert Environmental
Eagle Environmental Services, LLC, Announces Merger with Press Rentals, LLC, Forming Eagle Dynamic
Industry Leaders Join Forces to Deliver Extensive Service Offering Line; The combination delivers over 50 years of combined experience offering integrated and innovative services for facility challenges. New service lines to include: hydraulic dredging, liquid solids separation, beneficial reuse, raw material sales, in-plant services, transportation, & disposal. - March 04, 2020 - Eagle Dynamic Solutions
RECON Names Jack Gilbraith President and Chief Executive Officer
Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON) announces that its Board of Managers has appointed Jack Gilbraith as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gilbraith joins RECON with 30 years of industrial experience, including oversight and management of private and federal sector environmental,... - April 25, 2019 - Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON)
Miami Mold Specialist: What Should You Look for in a Mold Remediation Company?
Excessive indoor mold development can not only ruin your home, but threaten your health and your family’s health altogether. If you have discovered an indoor mold issue in your home then you are probably researching what to do next. Dealing with a mold problem can be a stressful task,... - December 28, 2018 - Miami Mold Specialist
Radon Rid Advises That Winter is the Best Time for Radon Testing and Radon Remediation
Radon Rid Advises Homeowners to check for radon in the winter because levels are the highest. - March 05, 2018 - Radon-Rid, LLC
BaleForce Recycling Equipment, Wholly Owned Division of Metro Group Expands Operations with Acquisition of Ready Machinery
Metro Group, under the leadership of CEO Danny Mauti, strengthened its position as an industrial powerhouse with the latest acquisition of Ready Machinery by Baleforce; a wholly owned division of Metro Group. “Bringing Ready Machinery into our lineup is a tremendous opportunity for mutual... - February 02, 2018 - Metro Group
Ecological Restoration Enhances Water Quality in Chesapeake Bay - Ecotone's Stream Restoration Techniques Improve Habitat & Reduce Restoration Costs in Baltimore County
Ecotone, Inc. has restored 2,160 linear feet of stream in the northeastern part of Baltimore County, Maryland. The project was funded by Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. By applying Ecotone’s unique “less is more” approach of stream restoration they completed the project at half the cost of traditional engineering approaches, minimized the project’s carbon footprint, and increased the stream's sustainability. - January 05, 2018 - Ecotone, Inc.
Miami Mold Specialists Adds New Line of State of the Art Indoor Air Quality, Mold Inspection, Mold Removal Systems
Miami Mold Specialists Upgrades Processes, Protocols, High Tech Systems, Tools, and Equipment. - December 14, 2017 - Miami Mold Specialists
Miami Mold Specialist Launches Three New 24/7 Divisions
Miami Mold Specialists Announces New 24/7 Rapid Response, Emergency Marine, Aviation, Commercial Divisions. - November 19, 2017 - Miami Mold Specialists
Radon Awareness Ribbon Goes Live to Save Lives
Radon Awareness Ribbon Bringing Light to a Hidden Environmental Hazard. - October 12, 2017 - SWAT Environmental
Ecotone Named in The Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies - Ecotone Included in Honor List as #15 Among Top Environmental Services Companies
Inc. Magazine has ranked ecological restoration firm, Ecotone as #1834 in the 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. Ecotone was also included in the Inc. 5000 Honors list as #15 amongst Top Environmental Services companies in the nation and as #24 amongst... - August 17, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.
11 Non-Profits Collaborate to Raise Funds in Anne Arundel County; Ecotone Donates to Support the GreenGive Initiative
Ecological Restoration company, Ecotone donates to support the 11 water-focused, environmental non-profits from the Anne Arundel County that are part of the GreenGive initiative. - June 13, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.
Center for Watershed Protection Honors Ecotone, Inc for Innovation and Leadership - Maryland’s Fast-Growing Ecological Restoration Company Receives Industry Recognition
The Center for Watershed Protection has recognized Scott McGill of Maryland based ecological restoration company, Ecotone, Inc with its 2017 Innovation and Leadership in Watershed Protection and Restoration award for partnering with designers, researchers and local governments to advance science-based approaches to stormwater and watershed management projects. - May 03, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.
Contaminated Site Causing Heartburn from Acidic Conditions? A Raleigh-Based Firm Has Patented the Antacid.
Solutions-IES, Inc., (SIES) a Raleigh-based environmental engineering company, has obtained United States Patent No. 9,393,602. The invention provides a safe, low-cost, effective method for the remediation of contaminated subsurface environmental media that require increasing or maintaining pH to... - August 21, 2016 - Solutions-IES, Inc.
Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Announces Chinese Joint Venture
Gulf Coast Environmental Systems eyes opportunities in China and announces the creation of a local Chinese Company, GCE China, headquartered in Zibo. GCE China designs and manufactures full lines of air, soil, and water pollution control equipment. - June 21, 2016 - Gulf Coast Environmental Systems
Florida DEP Approves NutriBind™ as part of Its Innovative Technologies Acceptance Program
Leading, technology-based environmental remediation company reports regulatory acceptance of it’s in situ sorption and biodegradation technology to manage complex, challenging environmental liabilities. - May 01, 2016 - Tersus Environmental, LLC
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Awards Tersus Patent for Self-Nanoemulsifying Oil
Self-Nano Emulsion; Advanced Electron Donor Delivery for Enhanced Anaerobic Bioremediation - May 01, 2016 - Tersus Environmental, LLC
Advanced Purification Offers an Affordable Tool Every Homeowner Should Own
Advanced Purification has announced the launch of their 2016 line of SanusAer High Output Ozone Generators. Designed to transform your indoor environment, (home, boat, car, or camper). Homeowners can now own this green cleaning technology of the future, today. The benefits of owning a SanusAer high output ozone generator are many for the homeowner, because ozone safely eliminates problem odors and sanitizes the indoors. - April 27, 2016 - Advanced Purification
2nd Chance is Proud to Announce It Has Increased It's Certifications
2nd Chance Water Restoration believes in continued education in the damage restoration field and is proud to announce some new certifications. Four technicians have recently completed and passed the Fire Restoration certification courses provide by the IICRC. - April 02, 2016 - 2nd Chance Water Restoration
Gold Mountain Recycling Inc. Announces Acquisition of Steel & Resources Co., Ltd.
Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc. located in Los Angeles and its Consortium take over Steel & Resources Co., Ltd. in South Korea. Steel & Resources Co., Ltd has announced that they have signed definitive acquisition contract pursuant to which the company will be acquired by Gold Mountain... - February 26, 2016 - Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc.
Remove Asbestos Canada Launches New Website for the Toronto Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Ontario. - October 16, 2015 - Remove Asbestos Canada
EasySorter Products Now Available on Wayfair.com
EasySorter products now available for purchase online through Wayfair.com. - May 10, 2015 - Tretan Trading
WTS2000 Approvals Extend Nationwide: Aqualete Industries Doubles Rental Fleet
Aqualete Industries WTS2000 saves time and money by accelerating the water treatment process, reducing suspended solids, hydrocarbons, turbidity levels and nutrient loads in water prior to discharge. Aqualete Industries' WTS2000 portable sediment tank is an accepted best management practice in... - May 01, 2015 - Aqualete Industries
EasySorter to Exhibit at 2015 Home Hardware Spring Market
Tretan Trading Ltd. will be exhibiting their EasySorter products at the 2015 Home Hardware Spring Market, booth H4167A, being held April 19-21th 2015 in the Henry Sittler Building at 34 Henry Street, St. Jacobs, Ontario. - March 26, 2015 - Tretan Trading
OHSWCA and OHSAA Select MicroArmor Inc. to Protect Competitors at the 2015 Ohio High School Wrestling State Championships Held at Ohio State University
The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association and Ohio High School Athletic Association selected MicroArmor Inc. Coatings, Disinfectant Cleaners and Skin Sanitizing solutions to provide the best Anti-Microbial protection available for the 672 competitors at the 2015 High School Wrestling State Championships held at Ohio State University. MicroArmor's Skin Sanitizing Wipes and sprays were used by athletes, officials, tournament staff and cCoaches to prevent infections and cross contamination - March 20, 2015 - MicroArmor Inc.
EasySorter Product Re-Launch
Tretan Trading Ltd., a Nova Scotia owned and operated company, today announced the re-launch of their EasySorter product line. EasySorter recycling containers are manufactured in Weymouth, Nova Scotia and distributed globally by Tretan Trading Ltd. EasySorter recycling and waste collection... - December 10, 2014 - Tretan Trading
NCAA Division II National Champions Replace Tablet-based Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant with MicroArmor's Antimicrobial System
Notre Dame College replaced its Tablet-based Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant with MicroArmor's Biorenewable line of antimicrobial products. These advanced, superior products include; Cationic Surface Protectant, Cationic Fabric Coating, a True Cleaner / Disinfectant, Non-Alcohol Skin Sanitizers and a Triclosan Free Anti-bacterial Body Wash. - October 22, 2014 - MicroArmor Inc.
Tersus Introduces Unique Surfactant Technology and Implementation Techniques for Complex Site Remediation
Tersus is the worldwide distributor of the leading surfactant technology, TASK™ (Tersus Advanced Surface Kinetics) and related products developed by Surbec. These anionic surfactant formulations have the unique ability to selectively desorb and liberate sorbed petroleum hydrocarbons from soil and fractured bedrock surfaces allowing for their improved mass recovery and or improved treatment by other remediation techniques. - June 26, 2014 - Tersus Environmental, LLC
Computer Connection of CNY, Inc. Expands Business of Responsibly Recycling Electronic Waste
Computer Connection of CNY, Inc. (Computer Connection) announced today that it has officially received R2 | ISO 14001:2004 Certification; which is the highest industry standard for responsible recycling of electronic waste according to environmental health and safety measures. R2 | ISO 14001:2004... - May 30, 2014 - Computer Connection of CNY, Inc.
NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL, Verizon and Broadway Green Alliance Partner to Recycle Electronic Waste
AnythingIT, Inc., (OTCBB: ANYI), a leading information technology electronics recycler and e-waste handler serving both government and commercial markets partnered with The NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL, SHI, Verizon and the Broadway Green Alliance to collect and safely recycle electronic... - January 23, 2014 - AnythingIT
Tersus Gives Support to RemediationWorkshop.com Technology Lecture Series
Tersus Environmental sponsors RemediationWorkshop.com Technology Lecture Series bringing complimentary half-day technical presentations on soil and groundwater remediation to multiple cities across the US. - January 10, 2014 - Tersus Environmental, LLC
RECON Climbs Higher on ENR’s Top 200
RECON has once again been named in the 2013 Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 200 Environmental Firms. Ranking #64 this year, RECON rose 18 spots. RECON also moved up to #14 in the Top 30 All-Environment Firms list and is again in ENR’s list of Top 20 Hazardous Waste Contractors. - September 25, 2013 - Remedial Construction Services, LP
Mold Removal Group in White Plains Partners with SEO Specialist to Promote Services Online
Local cleaning company "Fresh Maintenance Services" partners up with SEO experts "Prospect Genius" to bring superior mold remediation, sewage cleanup, and air purification services to the greater White Plains, NY area. - September 09, 2013 - Fresh Maintenance Services Inc.
Carpet Cleaning Business in Colorado Springs, CO, Markets to Area Residents with Help from SEO Firm
Local carpet cleaning cleaning and restoration specialists "Cardiac Cleaning & Restoration" partner with SEO experts 'Prospect Genius' to bring superior cleaning and other home improvement services to the greater Colorado Springs, CO area. - August 22, 2013 - Cardiac Cleaning & Restoration
Mold Remediation Company in Flint Hires SEO Firm to Help Reach Local Residents
Local property service specialists "K and C Property Service, LLC" partner with the SEO experts at "Prospect Genius" to bring superior mold remediation services and more to the greater Flint MI areas. - August 21, 2013 - K and C Property Service, LLC