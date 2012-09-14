PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Israelis and Palestinians Team Up to Launch SoCo, Bringing Authentic Tahini to the United States "Seeds of Collaboration (SoCo)," is a new Tahini company that is aiming to make Tahini the talk of the town. This is one company with an inspiring backstory and mission. It is a partnership between Israelis and Palestinians who are joined together by a mutual love for Tahini and the desire to create change for communities in conflict through economic - December 03, 2018 - SoCo - Seeds of Collaboration

Madison Artisan Food Company Quince and Apple Acquires Milwaukee-based Treat Bake Shop Treat Bake Shop Founder Sarah Marx Feldner and Quince and Apple Co-Founders and Owners Matt and Clare Stoner Fehsenfeld announced today that their businesses are joining forces. Quince and Apple has purchased Treat Bake Shop and production of Treat’s spiced and candied nuts will move to Quince and Apple’s Madison kitchen in mid-March. - February 27, 2018 - Quince and Apple

Veggie Burger Dominates Local Meat Eating Burgerfest, 1st Place Winner, Disrupts Meat Industry, to Build No-Kill Centers for the Soho Project Animal Rights Organization Veggie Burger Wins 1st Place in 38th Year Annual Burgerfest! At Highly Competitive Meat Eating Burgerfest- Avenue29 Foods “Sunset Burger” Wins, Pisses Off Beef Vendors - July 22, 2016 - Avenue29 Foods

Launch of The Judge Jerky Gun by Online Beef Jerky Store, JerkySpot.com Beef jerky brand and retailer JerkySpot, now has a more durable tool for jerky makers. - May 27, 2015 - JerkySpot.com

Bühler Strengthens Its Commitment to Coffee Processors in Africa with the New SORTEX B ColorVision™ Sorter for Premium Quality Product New Bühler Centre of Excellence for Coffee also established in Nairobi, Kenya, to support regional Customer Service network. - July 20, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Westfro Expands Capacity and Ensures Quality with Investment in Bühler’s SORTEX Sorting Solutions SORTEX optical sorting technology supports quality and growth in frozen vegetable production for Westfro in Belgium. - July 03, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Bühler Extends Its Presence in China with a Turnkey Project at Hangzhou Wahaha Group for Processing Rice and Beans Leading Chinese producer trusts Bühler expertise to improve quality and reduce costs with the installation of advanced cleaning and grading lines. - February 20, 2014 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Bühler and CarbonLite Unite to Meet Need for rPET with SORTEX Sorting Technology Bühler supports plastic industry’s commitment to PET recycling initiatives. - December 14, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Bühler’s High Capacity SORTEX K2A Sorts Delicate Fruit at Curt Maberry Soft landing kit ensures gentle handling of frozen raspberries and blueberries. - November 22, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Survivalcavefood.com Announces Free Shipping Through 2013 Survival Cave Food announces free shipping on all of their food buckets through the end of the year. Survivalcavefood now says they will not charge any shipping costs to customers who purchase their popular meal and fruit buckets through the end of 2013. - November 17, 2013 - Survivalcavefood.com

Bühler’s Firm Commitment to Sustainable Rice Processing “We aim to ensure that every kilogram of paddy that is grown and farmed, is converted in the most efficient and cost effective manner, into high quality products and by-products for our customers.” -Nick Wilkins, head of rice processing at Bühler. - September 18, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Bühler Cracks Almonds Double Trouble with Ease SORTEX optical sorters pioneer innovative technology solution to resolve the problem of “doubles” in almonds. - August 30, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Bühler Expands Rice Processing Footprint in Thailand with Major Contract with Siam Indica Thailand’s largest rice exporter invests heavily in over 100 Bühler rice processing machines. - June 22, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Chukar Cherries Offers New Cherry Heart Box for Valentine’s Day Pacific Northwest chocolatier crafts all natural, locally made Valentine’s Day gifts. - January 16, 2013 - Chukar Cherry Company

Bühler – At Your Service With a presence in more than 140 countries and a history spanning over 150 years, Bühler is dedicated to providing expert customer service in recognition of its customers’ goals. The company achieves this through innovative products, professional customer service and local support - delivered by dedicated, qualified staff, through its network of customer service and applications centres. - January 05, 2013 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Chukar Cherries Hosts Holiday Open Houses Tastings, prizes, and specials reward visitors to Chukar’s flagship store in Prosser - November 18, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

The Juniper Jammery Would Like to Announce Two New Seasonal Marmalade Flavors for the Holidays and Festive Holiday Gift Packs with Free Shipping The Juniper Jammery would like to announce two new Seasonal Marmalade flavors to their existing line of jams and marmalades made from fresh fruits with a touch of honey and citrus pectin, with no refined sugar, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial ingredients. For the Holiday Season the marmalades can be ordered in decorative gift packs of 2 or 3 jars. Shipping in the U.S. is free for the holidays for all items. - November 15, 2012 - The Juniper Jammery

Chukar Cherries Publishes First Ever Business Gift Catalog Corporate giving made easier with holiday catalog and discount program. - November 08, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Featured in Sea-Tac Airport’s Three New Duty-Free Stores Duty-free stores to emphasize locally made products building revenue and jobs in Washington State - October 28, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Survivalist Food Announces Free Food Kits and Emergency Kits, Along with Free Shipping to Canada on Select Orders During National Emergency Preparedness Month During September, which is National Emergency Preparedness month, Canadian customers can save over $400 with Free shipping on orders that include 2880 servings or more of Wise freeze dried food. Also, any customer whose order totals $200 or more will receive both a free survival food kit and emergency kit. - September 06, 2012 - Survivalist Food

Designed Today for Tomorrow's Mills - a Step Into the Future For over 150 years Bühler has dedicated itself to developing revolutionary technological innovations, helping their customers achieve even better results. In the rice industry alone Bühler has created a series of ground-breaking products and processes, providing complete solutions, with equipment... - August 23, 2012 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Chukar Cherries Represents the Pacific Northwest on NPR’s “Americandy” Series Dried, chocolate-covered cherries are nostalgic treat for Northwesterners. - August 11, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Natural Chocolate Making Process Featured on NPR National Public Radio takes an inside look at Pacific Northwest artisan chocolate and cherry company - August 01, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Opens New Store in Leavenworth, WA Artisan cherry and chocolate company launches storefront in Washington’s Bavarian village. - July 29, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Sponsors Terremoto in the Vic-Maui Race of 2012 Washington cherries provide fuel for premier Pacific Northwest sailboat race. - July 14, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

The SORTEX E Optical Sorter Sets New Standards in Berry Processing More efficient shape and colour sorting increases productivity, improves quality and reduces labour costs. - June 08, 2012 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Bühler SORTEX A Sets New Benchmark for High Capacity Rice Processors Advanced Buhler technologies have created, in the SORTEX A, the most flexible, reliable, cost-effective rice sorting solution that enables 20pc higher capacity per module than was previously possible. - June 03, 2012 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

Clean Barley and Malt - the Key to a Purer Beer Increasing numbers of malting, brewing and grain-handling companies are turning to Bühler’s Sortex optical sorting technology to help ensure the quality of their barley remains high. - May 30, 2012 - Buhler Sortex Ltd.

The Juniper Jammery is Proud to Announce Their Jams and Marmalades Are Available to Order Through Their Website Thejuniperjammery.com The Juniper Jammery produces marmalades made from fresh fruits with a touch of honey and citrus pectin. The marmalades make great gifts, spreads, and glazes. They are now available to order online at thejuniperjammery.com. - May 02, 2012 - The Juniper Jammery

Wholesome Valley Foods' Barnana ®, The Super Potassium Snack ®, Announces Key Appointments to the Board of Directors and the Board of Advisors Wholesome Valley Foods welcomes Jerry Bello to the Board of Directors and Scott Presnall, Thomas Aarts, and Jeffery Campbell to the Board of Advisors. - April 29, 2012 - Wholesome Valley Foods

Barnana Launches Next Generation of Organic, Gluten-Free, Healthy Snacks at the 2012 Natural Products Expo West La Jolla based start-up whole foods company, Wholesome Valley Foods, launches new line or organic gluten-free healthy snacks called Barnana. - March 10, 2012 - Wholesome Valley Foods

Pacific Northwest Cherry Company Releases Cherry Blossom Collection Chukar Cherries celebrates the 100th anniversary National Cherry Blossom Festival. - March 03, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Gives Back to Community in 2011 Pacific Northwest small business donates over $24,000 with a focus on local causes. - February 23, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Celebrates National Cherry Month Washington State cherry company showcases Pacific Northwest “super fruit.” - February 09, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Offers Locally Grown, Locally Made Valentine’s Day Gifts Pacific Northwest cherry company takes local fruit from orchard to chocolate box. - February 04, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Highlights New Products and Packaging at Winter Tradeshows In anticipation of the company’s 25th anniversary, Chukar Cherries has revamped their packaging and launched new cherry sauces and gifts. - January 18, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Showcases Product Line in Seattle’s Pacific Market Center Northwest specialty food company makes their products available to retailers year-round - January 07, 2012 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Unveils New Zip Pouches and Sauces for Holiday 2011 Re-sealable packaging insures freshness in cherry snacks and confections while savory sauces provide new and delicious ways to enjoy Northwest cherries. - November 20, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company

Pacific Northwest Gift Company, Chukar Cherries, Unveils New Mobile Website Mobile device accessible retail site makes shopping and gifting easier on-the-go. - August 12, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company

The Natural Shopper Branches Into Hot Sauce Market Long time royal jelly supplier, The Natural Shopper has expanded its scope of business into the hot sauce market. - July 25, 2011 - The Natural Shopper

Jerk Nation®Beef Jerky Now Available in Western Beef Supermarkets Jerk Nation Inc.® officially introduced its revolutionary interactive Beef Jerky to the consumer through Western Beef Supermarkets in New York and Florida. - June 29, 2011 - Jerk Nation Beef Jerky

Large But Late Northwest Cherry Crop Pushes Cherry Drying Back Several Weeks Due to an unusually cold and wet spring, the 2011 Northwest cherry crop is anticipated to peak after the 4th of July. This is ten to fourteen days later than the typical peak. According to B.J. Thurlby, President of the Washington State Fruit Commission, “When you have the coldest April on record,... - June 26, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Welcomes Tommy Montgomery as New Vice President of Sales and Marketing Former CEO of Montgomery Freight Solutions joins growing specialty food company. - June 03, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Contributes to Local Food Movement with Innovative Fruit Drying Process Chukar Cherries meets the demand for local fruits year-round by using an innovative, all natural drying process that preserves Northwest produce without sulfites, preservatives or anything artificial. Due to consumers’ desire to know the origins of their food, the Local Food Movement has expanded... - May 30, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company

Jerk Nation Inc.®Introduces SPORTSMAN’S MIX at Sports Show Jerk Nation Inc.® officially introduced its new SPORTSMAN’S MIX to the outdoor community at the Greater Philadelphia Outdoor Sports Show. - April 08, 2011 - Jerk Nation Beef Jerky

Chukar Cherries Debuts New Cherry Blossom Collection Pamela Montgomery, founder of Washington State specialty food company Chukar Cherries, has released a new line of premium chocolate-covered cherries celebrating Northwest cherry season. The new Cherry Blossom Collection’s focus is freshness. From Springtime Chocolate Cherries to all new Cherry Blossom Green Tea—the ingredients are 100% natural and grown in the Pacific Northwest. - April 02, 2011 - Chukar Cherry Company

The Chukar® Chocolate Assortment Collection – A Unique Gift for the Holidays Chukar Cherries happily announces the launch of their Chocolate Assortment Collection. The packaging presentation is new, but the inside is classically Chukar—all natural dried cherries and rich roasted nuts and berries from the Pacific Northwest accented by melt-in-your-mouth chocolate. These... - November 04, 2010 - Chukar Cherry Company