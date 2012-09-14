PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Inkjet Backlit Media Available at Tekra Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has announced a new backlit media: JetView Latex 7.6 mil Backlit Display Film. It is a replacement for their original latex printable backlit polyester, but offers some improvements. When asked about the differences Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager at Tekra,... - December 01, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

K&S Sportswear: A Hole in One for Charity K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. - November 19, 2019 - K&S Sportswear

Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. Showcasing at PRINTING United 2019 Versatile. Vibrant. Value. Tekra shows how films fit the bill and more at PRINTING United in Dallas this October 23-25. - August 22, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Ergonomic EZGrip Squeegee Goes Green for Ryonet Ezgrip's New Retailer Puts Ryonet's Green in Your Silk Screen - June 18, 2019 - TheEZGrip.com

Digital Ink Sciences (DIS) Reveals New Partnership with Kodak Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the International Sign Expo Tekra will be showcasing the best way to leave your mark with plastic films and adhesives in digital print at the ISA Expo in Las Vegas, NV. - March 14, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the Dscoop Edge Conference, Orlando, Florida Come see Tekra’s latest at Dscoop Edge in Orlando March 24th – 27th at Booth #603. Tekra will be exhibiting their line of HP print-ready films for both Indigo and Inkjet, as well as highlighting their custom coating capabilities for plastic films. - February 09, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., to Exhibit at the SGIA Expo 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., will be showcasing at this year’s SGIA Expo, October 18-20, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The expo theme this year is “What’s On The Horizon” and is expected to highlight the newest and predicted trends in printing. Tekra... - September 20, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Adds Lidding and Sealant Food Packaging Polyester Films Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., has expanded its film products to include DuPont Teijin Films™ (DTF) manufactured Mylar® polyester films designed for lidding and sealant food packaging applications. The market focus will include: fresh produce, frozen food, chilled ready meal, ovenable films,... - July 25, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Showcasing 3M™ Adhesives at the International Sign Expo (ISA) 2018 Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. will be exhibiting at the International Sign Expo (ISA) in Orlando, FL, March 22-24 at the Orange County Convention Center, South Hall, booth #3938. Tekra will join nearly six hundred other knowledgeable suppliers at one of the largest gatherings of sign, graphics, print... - March 08, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

JetView™ UV Writable Chalkboard Material Writable film with removable adhesive. - November 16, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Wilmington, NC's Newest Startup Wilmington’s newest startup, Customizely.com, a customized apparel and promotional products company, is creating a personalized shopping experience for businesses, churches and other organizations. - November 08, 2017 - Customizely

SGIA Expo 2017 Review: A "Big Easy" Success With over 19,000 registrants and a live marching band, SGIA Expo 2017 didn't miss a beat! With 597 exhibitors, this show covered everything from a variety of printers to software and media. It was impossible to leave New Orleans without ideas, and solutions. Printer Innovations Industry leaders such... - October 26, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

JetView™ Latex Low Tack Window Film Make a statement 24 hours a day with Tekra's new window film. - September 14, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

New 2 Head Embroidery Machine | Webinar August 17th New 2 head embroidery machine released by the ColDesi group. August 17th is the first live monitored webinar where new features will be released and comparisons will be made for ROI purposes at the webinar. Targeted for the start-up business owner interested in a 2 head embroidery machine. - August 13, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.

“Queen of Bling” Celebrates 10-year Anniversary with ColDesi, Inc. Tracy Rogerson who is Senior Account Manager of ColDesi, Inc., recently celebrated 10 years with the company. Tracy is known as the "Queen of Bling" because she has most likely sold more ProSpangle and SpangleElite bling transfer machines than anyone else in the US. - May 25, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.

Bryan Hall Selected as Client Support Manager of ColDesi, Inc. Embroidery & Screen Printing Company Bryan Hall is now part of ColDesi, Inc. and was selected from a group of candidates as the company's Client Support Manager. ColDEsi is arguably the world leader in start-up businesses that purchase embroidery , dtg printers, or bling machines. Bryan is humble and competitive and there are quotes from the President in this press release. - May 14, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.

Success at ISA Expo Light Shed on Tekra's Backlit Offering. - May 11, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Nor-Pak Services Inc. Announced the Grand Opening of an Online Store Nor-Pak Services Inc. Announced today the grand opening of an online store Pilot Mountain Apparel. Pilot Mountain Apparel — Nor-Pak Services Inc. announced a new and unique shopping experience enabling the customer online shopping of hiking, biking, climbing, fishing apparel. “Pilot Mountain... - March 24, 2017 - Nor-Pak Services inc.

Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the ISA Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just announced that they will be showcasing their digital films and adhesives for the first time at booth #600 at the International Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, NV April 20-22, 2017. "The world of printing continues to evolve towards digital and the sign marketplace... - March 08, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Superior Ink Printing Starts 2017 with a Greener Mission Superior Ink Printing is proud to announce they have received the Certifiably Green Denver Certificate after a year-long effort to convert their business to a greener more sustainable platform. - February 16, 2017 - Lori's Original Lemonade

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Showcase Digital Films at Dscoop Conference in Phoenix, Arizona Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just announced that they will be showcasing their digital films at booth #707 at the Dscoop Conference in Phoenix, Arizona March 1-4, 2017. "Tekra is proud to be one of just a few companies that has participated in every single Dscoop conference since its inception... - January 14, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Big Bang Screen Printing Prints Uniforms for Brooklyn Schools School spirit-wear is a growing business in the united states. Schools gain money by fundraising while the students look cool. - November 04, 2016 - Big Bang Screen Printing

Big Bang Screen Printing Company Serving Its Local Area How Big Bang Screen Printing revamped their website and is making a comeback in the screen printing industry. - October 27, 2016 - Big Bang Screen Printing

JetView™ Latex 15 Mil Backlit Polycarbonate Stronger Backlit Film from Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. - October 21, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra's Digital Media Swatch Books Substrate Selector Guide for Digital Media Films - September 15, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra Introduces the Addition of Two New Dry Erase Hard Coated Polyester Films Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has introduced two new hard coated dry erase polyester films to their actively stocked line of hard coated films. Both coming in 5 mils thick, Tekra is now stocking a clear and white hard coated gloss dry erase polyester film. "Our gloss dry erase coating has exceptional... - August 18, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Screen Printers Favor Ergonomic EZ Grip Squeegee Handles to Relieve Carpel Tunnel Two Upright Hand Grips Shift Workload to Larger Muscle Groups - July 22, 2016 - TheEZGrip.com

Tekra Adds to Actively Stocked LEXAN™ Polycarbonate Sheets Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. has added four new LEXAN™ polycarbonate films to their sheeted stock list. "In an effort to eliminate converting lead times on specific LEXAN™ sheets, Tekra has decided to increase the amount of films that are stocked and ready to ship," states Veronica... - June 04, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Rigid Vinyl for Use on UV Inkjet Presses Now Available Through Tekra Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has expanded their line of UV Inkjet printable films by offering a wide selection of rigid vinyl (PVC) films for use with UV Inkjet presses. "With the increasing speed, size, and quality of newer UV Inkjet presses, there are many large format, low cost, short term... - May 28, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Introducing 3M™ Foam Lamination Tapes Available Now at Tekra 3M has recently launched a new line of adhesive transfer tapes and double coated tapes for foam lamination that simplifies product selection. The 3M Foam Lamination Tapes portfolio includes eight adhesive tapes across three performance levels: L1, L2, and L3. 3M's Level 1 platform is a modified acrylic... - May 21, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

3M™ Low VOC Tapes with Acrylic Adhesive Are Now Available at Tekra 3M™ Low VOC Tapes with Acrylic Adhesive are now available at Tekra. The new tapes are designed to help meet the demand, primarily driven by increasing government regulations, for lower VOC thin attachment tapes. 3M has two versions available in the new line: 3M™ Low VOC Scrim Reinforced Transfer... - May 19, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Henkel Partners with Tekra to Expand Coverage of Its Electronic Inks Business in North America Henkel Adhesive Technologies' Electronics business has announced a new distribution partnership with plastic film and adhesives solutions provider, Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Tekra will deliver sales, technical consultation and post-sale service for Henkel's full... - May 14, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

H&H Graphics Acquires Winning Promotions Winning Promotions to Add Turnkey Promotional Chance Games Experience to H&H's Line-Up of Special Effects Screen Printing Capabilities. - May 11, 2016 - H&H Graphics

H&H Graphics Earns Several GEA Awards for 2016 The Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA) has named H&H Graphics winner of 19 Graphics Excellence Awards (GEA). - April 15, 2016 - H&H Graphics

Tekra Showing at DScoop XI Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. an inaugural member of DScoop and an appointed HP Indigo Preferred Partner, will be exhibiting at DScoop in San Antonio for their 11th year at booth #549. Tekra will be featuring several plastic substrates for both the Indigo presses, as well as, various inkjet press types. "Our... - February 20, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra Adds New Flame Retardant Polyester Films Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc., has added new flame retardant from DuPont Teijin Films™ offering high performance, low cost alternatives to engineers in the electronics, construction, labels, and lighting industries. Halogen-free, white Teijin® Tetoron® UF Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)... - January 14, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

New JetView™ Latex Backlit Polyester Film Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has recently added an 8 mil JetView™ Latex Backlit Polyester film to their line of Latex inkjet films. "Our 8 mil JetView™ Latex Backlit Polyester film is a great addition to our JetView™ Latex line," states Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development... - January 06, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Stern’s Printing Chosen by the Bank of Lancaster to Manage Print and Marketing Collateral Stern’s Printing and Engraving Co. has been designated the official print vendor for the Bank of Lancaster to provide printing and promotional items as well as fulfillment services. - December 09, 2015 - Sterns Printing

Tekra Had Great Success at the 2015 SGIA Expo Tekra staff were kept busy at the 2015 SGIA Expo in Atlanta, GA last week providing solutions to their film and adhesive needs. - November 13, 2015 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Stern’s Printing Chosen by Union Bank & Trust to Manage Print and Marketing Collateral Stern’s Printing and Engraving Co., a document management and information solutions company headquartered in suburban Richmond, Virginia, today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Union Bank & Trust to provide printing and promotional items as well as fulfillment services. - October 14, 2015 - Sterns Printing

No7 Designs Launches Their Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Custom Breast Cancer Awareness t-shirts and promotional products can be purchased to help support cancer research. - October 03, 2015 - No. 7 Designs

JetView™ Latex Polycarbonate Film Now Available in Clear Tekra has added a clear gloss/gloss product to their JetView Latex Inket line of products. - May 17, 2015 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

JetView Latex Polycarbonate Backlit Film Now Available in Wider Web Width Tekra has recently added a wider-web option for their 10 mil JetView™ Latex White Translucent Matte/Gloss Backlit Polycarbonate film. “Our JetView™ Latex White Translucent Matte/Gloss Backlit Polycarbonate film has been a huge hit with our latex users, but our 53” web width was... - May 06, 2015 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

No. 7 Designs Launches New e-Commerce Web Site Site visitors can now shop online, read the latest blog post, view completed projects and learn about specials. - December 24, 2014 - No. 7 Designs

The Shirt Printer Helps Local Youths Overcome Rare Dental Disease Local company builds website for Arlington Charity, prints shirts to help local cause - April 03, 2014 - The Shirt Printer

Local Retailer, Absolutely Specialties, Holds First Annual Spring Cleaning Tent Sale for a Good Cause With the onset of spring, Absolutely Specialties will hold its’ first annual Spring Cleaning Tent Sale on Friday, March 29th and Saturday, March 30th. The sale will offer customers up to 70% in savings on seasonal and overstock merchandise. In an effort to make room for new merchandise, Absolutely... - March 28, 2013 - Absolutely Specialties

Regional Supply Receives 2012 Best of Salt Lake City Award Regional Supply has been selected for the 2012 Best of Salt Lake City Award in the Wholesale Variety Store Merchandise category by the Salt Lake City Award Program. - August 11, 2012 - Regional Supply