Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.