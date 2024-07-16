Recent Headlines
Within Commercial Screen Printing
Image Options Announces Key Promotions to Enhance Management Structure and Drive Strategic Growth
Image Options announced promotions to enhance growth. Catina Talamantes will be Vice President of Operations, and Marisa Sedlak will be Director of Client Services, effective July 17. Both have been with the company for over a decade. CEO Barry Polan highlighted their role in achieving growth and maintaining high service standards. The company plans space optimization, increased automation at its Orange County headquarters, and expansion into Las Vegas. Founded in 1999, Image Options specializ - July 16, 2024 - Image Options
Barry Polan Appointed CEO of Image Options
Image Options, a leader in visual communication solutions, proudly announces Barry Polan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Barry, who joined the company in February 2020, has served as Senior Vice President of Sales and most recently as President. He succeeds outgoing CEO Dave Bales, who is thanked for his dedicated service. Barry's strategic vision and deep industry knowledge position Image Options for continued growth and innovation. - May 13, 2024 - Image Options
Chief Revenue Officer Barry Polan Promoted to President of Image Options
California-based retail and experiential design company promotes Chief Revenue Officer Barry Polan to President. - June 07, 2023 - Image Options
Multicraft & ROQ.US Announce Grand Opening of New Showroom in Chicago – 1907: The Chicago Printeasy
Major supplier of screen printing supplies Multicraft, Inc. and ROQ.US, provider of the finest automatic digital & screen printing equipment in the market, are coming together to launch a brand-new showroom in the Chicagoland area and invite You to the Grand Opening (coordinated by MADE Lab) March 31, 2023. - March 09, 2023 - ROQ.US
Grimco & ROQ.US Enter Agreement to Expand & Elevate the Decorated Apparel Industry Across the U.S.
Print and sign industry legend Grimco and ROQ.US, leading supplier of the most cutting-edge automatic digital and screen printing equipment in the world, unite to make ROQ machines widely available across the United States. - March 03, 2023 - ROQ.US
Inktavo and ROQ.US Announces Partnership to Advance the Apparel Decoration Industry
Inktavo, a provider of software solutions for the apparel decoration industry, and ROQ.US, a provider of automated digital & screen printing equipment, have joined forces to bring new innovation and inspire unseen growth to the field, further reinforcing both companies as key players in the... - March 02, 2023 - ROQ.US
Dynamic Screen Printing Supply Now Sells Stahls' Hotronix Heat Presses and Accessories
Dynamic Screen Printing Supply, located in Ontario, CA, now offers the Stahls' Hotronix brand heat presses and accessories. Stahls' brand started in Detroit, Michigan, in 1932. By the 1980's Stahls' came out with the Hotronix brand to fit the market's needs. With continued growth over the years,... - August 09, 2022 - DYNAMIC SPS
Joseph Im and Barry Polan Join the Image Options Board of Directors
California-based retail and experiential design company adds Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to its Board as Ex Officio Directors. - May 10, 2022 - Image Options
NASCAR Pro Kasey Kahne Races to the Top of the Screen Printing Industry with ROQ
Racing Star Kasey Kahne Powers his Expanding Screen Printing Empire with leading printing automation supplier ROQ. - February 17, 2022 - ROQ.US
Image Options Customer Survey Shows NPS of 75
California-based retail and experiential design company Image Options, scores a Net Promoter Score of 75 in recent customer survey, highlighting exceptional service levels and quality as prominent features of the company. - November 20, 2021 - Image Options
Image Options Promotes SVP of Sales and Marketing to C-Suite
California based retail and experiential design company promotes Barry Polan to Chief Revenue Officer. - November 05, 2021 - Image Options
Image Options Promotes VP of Finance to C-Suite
California based retail and experiential design company promotes Joseph Im to Chief Financial Officer. - March 10, 2021 - Image Options
Tekra Releases Textured Weatherable Polyester Films for Polyester UV Protection
Tekra, LLC has launched some new textures to their ProTek® Weatherable Polyester films lines, which include a velvet and a fine matte finish. These materials are intended to provide a tactile feel to the surface, and are being sold alongside their existing ProTek® Weatherable Clear Gloss... - February 10, 2021 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Digital Output Selects Tekra, LLC in Top 50 Companies of 2021 List
Tekra, LLC has been selected to Digital Output Magazine’s Top 50 companies of 2021 list. Digital Output’s Top 50 companies list recognizes those companies who went above and beyond for their industry and global community. Tekra has been providing plastic film, adhesives, and film... - November 22, 2020 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Kash Imprints Announces School and Non Profit Give Back Program, Kash for Causes
Today Kash Imprints, a print and marketing company, specializing in screen printing & promotional products announces their new give back program, Kash for Causes. The new program, Kash for Causes enables non profits and schools to earn cash when they or someone else, orders decorated apparel... - March 21, 2020 - Kash Imprints
K&S Sportswear is Celebrating 25 Years of Business
For the last 25 years, K&S Sportswear has been bringing full-service screen printing, embroidery and promotional items to many local communities including Atascocita, Humble and Kingwood. They’ve built a loyal customer base alongside a reputation for best-in-class quality and... - March 18, 2020 - K&S Sportswear
New Inkjet Backlit Media Available at Tekra
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has announced a new backlit media: JetView Latex 7.6 mil Backlit Display Film. It is a replacement for their original latex printable backlit polyester, but offers some improvements. When asked about the differences Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager at... - December 01, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
K&S Sportswear: A Hole in One for Charity
K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. - November 19, 2019 - K&S Sportswear
Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. Showcasing at PRINTING United 2019
Versatile. Vibrant. Value. Tekra shows how films fit the bill and more at PRINTING United in Dallas this October 23-25. - August 22, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Ergonomic EZGrip Squeegee Goes Green for Ryonet
Ezgrip's New Retailer Puts Ryonet's Green in Your Silk Screen - June 18, 2019 - TheEZGrip.com
Digital Ink Sciences (DIS) Reveals New Partnership with Kodak
Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the International Sign Expo
Tekra will be showcasing the best way to leave your mark with plastic films and adhesives in digital print at the ISA Expo in Las Vegas, NV. - March 14, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the Dscoop Edge Conference, Orlando, Florida
Come see Tekra’s latest at Dscoop Edge in Orlando March 24th – 27th at Booth #603. Tekra will be exhibiting their line of HP print-ready films for both Indigo and Inkjet, as well as highlighting their custom coating capabilities for plastic films. - February 09, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., to Exhibit at the SGIA Expo 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., will be showcasing at this year’s SGIA Expo, October 18-20, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The expo theme this year is “What’s On The Horizon” and is expected to highlight the newest and predicted trends in printing. - September 20, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Adds Lidding and Sealant Food Packaging Polyester Films
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., has expanded its film products to include DuPont Teijin Films™ (DTF) manufactured Mylar® polyester films designed for lidding and sealant food packaging applications. The market focus will include: fresh produce, frozen food, chilled ready meal, ovenable... - July 25, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Showcasing 3M™ Adhesives at the International Sign Expo (ISA) 2018
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. will be exhibiting at the International Sign Expo (ISA) in Orlando, FL, March 22-24 at the Orange County Convention Center, South Hall, booth #3938. Tekra will join nearly six hundred other knowledgeable suppliers at one of the largest gatherings of sign, graphics,... - March 08, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
JetView™ UV Writable Chalkboard Material
Writable film with removable adhesive. - November 16, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Wilmington, NC's Newest Startup
Wilmington’s newest startup, Customizely.com, a customized apparel and promotional products company, is creating a personalized shopping experience for businesses, churches and other organizations. - November 08, 2017 - Customizely
SGIA Expo 2017 Review: A "Big Easy" Success
With over 19,000 registrants and a live marching band, SGIA Expo 2017 didn't miss a beat! With 597 exhibitors, this show covered everything from a variety of printers to software and media. It was impossible to leave New Orleans without ideas, and solutions. Printer Innovations Industry leaders... - October 26, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
JetView™ Latex Low Tack Window Film
Make a statement 24 hours a day with Tekra's new window film. - September 14, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
New 2 Head Embroidery Machine | Webinar August 17th
New 2 head embroidery machine released by the ColDesi group. August 17th is the first live monitored webinar where new features will be released and comparisons will be made for ROI purposes at the webinar. Targeted for the start-up business owner interested in a 2 head embroidery machine. - August 13, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.
“Queen of Bling” Celebrates 10-year Anniversary with ColDesi, Inc.
Tracy Rogerson who is Senior Account Manager of ColDesi, Inc., recently celebrated 10 years with the company. Tracy is known as the "Queen of Bling" because she has most likely sold more ProSpangle and SpangleElite bling transfer machines than anyone else in the US. - May 25, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.
Bryan Hall Selected as Client Support Manager of ColDesi, Inc. Embroidery & Screen Printing Company
Bryan Hall is now part of ColDesi, Inc. and was selected from a group of candidates as the company's Client Support Manager. ColDEsi is arguably the world leader in start-up businesses that purchase embroidery , dtg printers, or bling machines. Bryan is humble and competitive and there are quotes from the President in this press release. - May 14, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.
Success at ISA Expo
Light Shed on Tekra's Backlit Offering. - May 11, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Nor-Pak Services Inc. Announced the Grand Opening of an Online Store
Nor-Pak Services Inc. Announced today the grand opening of an online store Pilot Mountain Apparel. Pilot Mountain Apparel — Nor-Pak Services Inc. announced a new and unique shopping experience enabling the customer online shopping of hiking, biking, climbing, fishing apparel. “Pilot... - March 24, 2017 - Nor-Pak Services inc.
Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the ISA Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just announced that they will be showcasing their digital films and adhesives for the first time at booth #600 at the International Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, NV April 20-22, 2017. "The world of printing continues to evolve towards digital and the sign... - March 08, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Superior Ink Printing Starts 2017 with a Greener Mission
Superior Ink Printing is proud to announce they have received the Certifiably Green Denver Certificate after a year-long effort to convert their business to a greener more sustainable platform. - February 16, 2017 - Lori's Original Lemonade
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Showcase Digital Films at Dscoop Conference in Phoenix, Arizona
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just announced that they will be showcasing their digital films at booth #707 at the Dscoop Conference in Phoenix, Arizona March 1-4, 2017. "Tekra is proud to be one of just a few companies that has participated in every single Dscoop conference since its... - January 14, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Big Bang Screen Printing Prints Uniforms for Brooklyn Schools
School spirit-wear is a growing business in the united states. Schools gain money by fundraising while the students look cool. - November 04, 2016 - Big Bang Screen Printing
Big Bang Screen Printing Company Serving Its Local Area
How Big Bang Screen Printing revamped their website and is making a comeback in the screen printing industry. - October 27, 2016 - Big Bang Screen Printing
JetView™ Latex 15 Mil Backlit Polycarbonate
Stronger Backlit Film from Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. - October 21, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Tekra's Digital Media Swatch Books
Substrate Selector Guide for Digital Media Films - September 15, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Tekra Introduces the Addition of Two New Dry Erase Hard Coated Polyester Films
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has introduced two new hard coated dry erase polyester films to their actively stocked line of hard coated films. Both coming in 5 mils thick, Tekra is now stocking a clear and white hard coated gloss dry erase polyester film. "Our gloss dry erase coating has... - August 18, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Screen Printers Favor Ergonomic EZ Grip Squeegee Handles to Relieve Carpel Tunnel
Two Upright Hand Grips Shift Workload to Larger Muscle Groups - July 22, 2016 - TheEZGrip.com
Tekra Adds to Actively Stocked LEXAN™ Polycarbonate Sheets
Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. has added four new LEXAN™ polycarbonate films to their sheeted stock list. "In an effort to eliminate converting lead times on specific LEXAN™ sheets, Tekra has decided to increase the amount of films that are stocked and ready to ship," states... - June 04, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Rigid Vinyl for Use on UV Inkjet Presses Now Available Through Tekra
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has expanded their line of UV Inkjet printable films by offering a wide selection of rigid vinyl (PVC) films for use with UV Inkjet presses. "With the increasing speed, size, and quality of newer UV Inkjet presses, there are many large format, low cost, short... - May 28, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Introducing 3M™ Foam Lamination Tapes Available Now at Tekra
3M has recently launched a new line of adhesive transfer tapes and double coated tapes for foam lamination that simplifies product selection. The 3M Foam Lamination Tapes portfolio includes eight adhesive tapes across three performance levels: L1, L2, and L3. 3M's Level 1 platform is a modified... - May 21, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
H&H Graphics Adds Depth to Special Effects Screen Printing Capabilities for Retail Packaging
Roberta Peters to Lead the H&H Graphics Packaging and Retail Point-of-Sale Display Team - May 19, 2016 - H&H Graphics
3M™ Low VOC Tapes with Acrylic Adhesive Are Now Available at Tekra
3M™ Low VOC Tapes with Acrylic Adhesive are now available at Tekra. The new tapes are designed to help meet the demand, primarily driven by increasing government regulations, for lower VOC thin attachment tapes. 3M has two versions available in the new line: 3M™ Low VOC Scrim Reinforced... - May 19, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Henkel Partners with Tekra to Expand Coverage of Its Electronic Inks Business in North America
Henkel Adhesive Technologies' Electronics business has announced a new distribution partnership with plastic film and adhesives solutions provider, Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Tekra will deliver sales, technical consultation and post-sale service for Henkel's... - May 14, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.