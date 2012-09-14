PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth, recent... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC.
Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally friendly... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Abrado Wellbore Services announced today that it has successfully completed a complex Dual-String Casing Section Milling plug and abandonment project on the South American continental shelf using its proprietary Medusa® expandable casing
section-milling technology. - November 12, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services
Abrado announces Successful Implementation of UltraClean; Balanced Direct Displacement for GOM operator - October 15, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services
Abrado Wellbore Services, the Houston based provider of multi-string section milling services for the global oil and gas industry, has appointed Alan Glen as Operations Manager for its Aberdeen base. - September 24, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services
N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering Sodium Oleate. This product is used in the production of soaps for the personal care and industrial markets. It is vegetable based and no animals were used for product testing. - May 15, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals
N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering PHPM in drums. 95% purity. It is used in various industries including medical devices and as a rubber additive. - February 09, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals
Dr. Andrew Chadeayne has been issued a patent for a stable form of vitamin C - which does not breakdown in liquid solution. While vitamin C is useful anywhere that oxidation is a problem, it breaks down rapidly.
According to the inventor, Dr. Chadeayne, “This is the first stable solution of naturally... - April 06, 2016 - SwimSpray
America’s Most Successful Cyclocross Team Joins Team Grease Monkey Wipes - September 16, 2011 - Grease Monkey Wipes
Three Time National Cyclocross Champion Joins Team Grease Monkey Wipes - September 16, 2011 - Grease Monkey Wipes
2009 U.S. National Road Race Champion Joins Team Grease Monkey Wipes. - September 14, 2011 - Grease Monkey Wipes
The Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA; also referred as MERSA) bacterial infection is tougher to treat than most strains of staphylococcus aureus, because of its resistance to commonly used antibiotics, including methicillin. While MRSA infections can occur anywhere, some settings (such... - May 28, 2011 - Activeion Clean Technologies, Inc.
Tune in Friday, January 15 (9 PM ET/8 PM CT) to the ABC Television Network to see Grease Monkey Wipes pitch their portable cleaning solution designed for cyclists, by cyclists. - January 06, 2010 - Grease Monkey Wipes
CPR Systems has installed a Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling System (CPR System) at Diamond Mowers Inc. Located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Diamond Mowers Inc manufactures hydraulically driven roadside mowing equipment. The integration of the CPR System’s 1 step cleaner, phosphate process using high-pressure... - October 10, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems
CPR Systems has installed a Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling System (CPR System) at Dreiling Enterprises. Located in Hays, Kansas, Dreiling Enterprises operates as a metal fabrication and powder coating shop. The integration of the CPR System’s 1 step cleaner, phosphate process using high-pressure... - October 10, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems
CPR Systems has installed a Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling System (CPR System) at Loflin Fabrication. Located in Denton, North Carolina, Loflin Fabrication manufactures the highest quality skid steer attachments. Loflin Fabrication can also custom build equipment to any specification. In order to meet... - October 10, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems
CPR Systems™ partners with Koontz-Wagner and develops solution to recycle wash water and phosphate chemicals. As their five-year permit of operation to discharge into the city’s sewer system expires, Koontz-Wagner forges a partnership with CPR Systems™ and updates their metal cleaning systems, meeting new EPA requirements. - July 29, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems
-CPR Systems has install its second Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling System (CPR System) at Interstate 1 Manufacturing Inc. Located in Mottville, Michigan, Interstate 1 Manufacturing Inc. fabricates enclosed and open trailers for commercial, racing, and recreational use. They added their first CPR System... - June 16, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems
CPR Systems celebrates its 20th year as the leader in metal pretreatment systems. Utilizing its high-pressure spray wand phosphate cleaning with recycling method CPR Systems has provided forward thinking, environmentally conscious products to metal fabricators and powder coaters since 1989.
CPR Systems... - June 06, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems
Weiman Products offers solutions for cleaning up holiday party messes. - December 13, 2008 - Weiman Products
Online Contest and Chance to Win $5000 in the Name of Good Clean Fun. - September 15, 2008 - Greased Lightning
The US EPA Design for the Environment (DfE) Program has certified all three products in the new Perfect Planet line of household cleaners. The DfE program recognizes and encourages the environmentally-preferable chemistry of all Perfect Planet cleaners including: Natural All-Purpose Cleaner, Floor Cleaner... - July 19, 2008 - Weiman Products
Weiman Products (www.weiman.com) offers some timely tips to help parents get a jump on the new school year. - July 13, 2008 - Weiman Products
Weiman® Products, a leading maker of home care products, recorded sales of $48.5 million for fiscal year 2007. The company’s total annual revenue represented a four-year growth rate of 173 percent, earning Weiman Products a spot on Crain’s Chicago Business’ 2008 Fast Fifty list. - June 14, 2008 - Weiman Products
Online Video Contest and Chance to Win $5000 in the Name of Good Clean Fun. - June 09, 2008 - Greased Lightning
Weiman Products offers timely tips to help clean and protect some of dad’s favorite things. - June 08, 2008 - Weiman Products
Microsite and Online Water Analysis Tool Makes Pool Care Simple. - June 05, 2008 - Aqua Chem
Weiman products will feature teal product lids and ovarian cancer awareness ribbons as part of a national education and awareness campaign. - June 05, 2008 - Weiman Products
Consumers can enter Weiman's “Maid for a Year” contest through July 31 at www.weiman.com/contest. - June 04, 2008 - Weiman Products
Effectively clean, protect and prolong the life of stainless steel, leather, granite and wood surfaces in and around the home this spring with tips from Weiman Products. - May 15, 2008 - Weiman Products
EFT announced today a technological breakthrough in Clandestine Meth Lab cleanup. EFT just finished a year long study involving meth lab cleanup sites across the nation using Crystal Clean. In every case, Crystal Clean neutralized methamphetamine from every surface. Industrial Hygienist’s post... - March 16, 2007 - Envirofoam Technologies
Easy Clean OC Works on Stone, Glass, Stainless Steel, Ceramic and other Surfaces, locking out bacteria, mold, germs, viruses and other toxins and making homes look better than new. - February 02, 2007 - Easy Clean OC
Patented technology removes soap scum, hard water stains and mineral build-up without the use of chemicals that cause unpleasant or toxic fumes. - January 18, 2007 - Magic American
New Beta Plus is non flammable with a nice scent, easy on and off with no smear problem. - November 05, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Tekon Corporation is pleased to announce the Tekon store to purchase their superior chemical line of products is open to Tekon customers and applicators. - July 28, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Fred Adickes, was part in a leading toy development firm and helped take part in the creation of products for major companies such as Fisher Price and Ideal. Fred also spent many years as a consultant to Mattel Toys. Fred is on record as helping create the Hot Wheels line of toys.
Eric Adickes, the... - July 15, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Candace Muzny is the first woman to qualify for NASCAR's "Chase for a Championship." She and her sponsor, Tekon Universal Sciences, will go all the way to the winner's circle together. - May 03, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Tekon Universal Sciences has developed an application process specifically for the transportaion industry. This process restores the lustre to paint, metal, glass and other surfaces, and leaves surfaces looking better than new. Tekon's chemical free process is based on nanotechnology, and the protective treatment seals surfaces and protects them from viruses, mold, bacteria, germs, and other toxins. The hygienic aspect of Tekon's products makes them the perfect choice for public transportation. - April 26, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Tekon has just introduced a chemical free green protective treatment and cleaning system for kitchens, baths, stone, glass, and countertops. Tekon's products seal the surface to protect it from viruses, germs, bacteria, mold, and other harmful toxins. Surfaces are maintained with Empowered Daily and Empowered Plus Weekly sprays applied with microfiber cloths. - April 13, 2006 - Tekon Corporation