Tekon Universal Sciences has developed an application process specifically for the transportaion industry. This process restores the lustre to paint, metal, glass and other surfaces, and leaves surfaces looking better than new. Tekon's chemical free process is based on nanotechnology, and the protective treatment seals surfaces and protects them from viruses, mold, bacteria, germs, and other toxins. The hygienic aspect of Tekon's products makes them the perfect choice for public transportation. - April 26, 2006 - Tekon Corporation