PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Corporation Adds Midwest Sales & Business Operations Office in Schaumburg, Illinois Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth, recent... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally friendly... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Abrado Successfully Performs Two Complex Dual Casing String Windows Using Its Proprietary Medusa® Expandable Section Milling Technology Abrado Wellbore Services announced today that it has successfully completed a complex Dual-String Casing Section Milling plug and abandonment project on the South American continental shelf using its proprietary Medusa® expandable casing section-milling technology. - November 12, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services

Abrado Direct Displacement UltraClean Saves Operator $200K Abrado announces Successful Implementation of UltraClean; Balanced Direct Displacement for GOM operator - October 15, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services

Abrado Announces the Appointment of Alan Glen as Operations Manager for Its UK Aberdeen Base Abrado Wellbore Services, the Houston based provider of multi-string section milling services for the global oil and gas industry, has appointed Alan Glen as Operations Manager for its Aberdeen base. - September 24, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering the Following Product: Sodium Oleate N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering Sodium Oleate. This product is used in the production of soaps for the personal care and industrial markets. It is vegetable based and no animals were used for product testing. - May 15, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering 3-Phenoxy-2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (PHPM) N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering PHPM in drums. 95% purity. It is used in various industries including medical devices and as a rubber additive. - February 09, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

Patent Issued for Stable Vitamin C Formulation Dr. Andrew Chadeayne has been issued a patent for a stable form of vitamin C - which does not breakdown in liquid solution. While vitamin C is useful anywhere that oxidation is a problem, it breaks down rapidly. According to the inventor, Dr. Chadeayne, “This is the first stable solution of naturally... - April 06, 2016 - SwimSpray

Grease Monkey Wipes Signs Sponsorship Deal with Cannondale Prepared by Cyclocrossworld.com Pro Cyclocross Team America’s Most Successful Cyclocross Team Joins Team Grease Monkey Wipes - September 16, 2011 - Grease Monkey Wipes

Grease Monkey Wipes Partners with Pro Cyclocross Racer Tim Johnson Three Time National Cyclocross Champion Joins Team Grease Monkey Wipes - September 16, 2011 - Grease Monkey Wipes

Grease Monkey Wipes Partners with Pro Cyclist Meredith Miller 2009 U.S. National Road Race Champion Joins Team Grease Monkey Wipes. - September 14, 2011 - Grease Monkey Wipes

Activeion’s Technology is Proven to Kill the Drug-Resistant Super Bug Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Without the Use of Chemicals in Six Seconds The Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA; also referred as MERSA) bacterial infection is tougher to treat than most strains of staphylococcus aureus, because of its resistance to commonly used antibiotics, including methicillin. While MRSA infections can occur anywhere, some settings (such... - May 28, 2011 - Activeion Clean Technologies, Inc.

Grease Monkey Wipes Dives Into ABC’s Shark Tank Tune in Friday, January 15 (9 PM ET/8 PM CT) to the ABC Television Network to see Grease Monkey Wipes pitch their portable cleaning solution designed for cyclists, by cyclists. - January 06, 2010 - Grease Monkey Wipes

Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems (CPR Systems) Announces the Installation of a Metal Pretreatment with Recycling System at Diamond Mowers CPR Systems has installed a Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling System (CPR System) at Diamond Mowers Inc. Located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Diamond Mowers Inc manufactures hydraulically driven roadside mowing equipment. The integration of the CPR System’s 1 step cleaner, phosphate process using high-pressure... - October 10, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems

Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems (CPR Systems) Announces the Installation of a Metal Pretreatment with Recycling System at Dreiling Enterprises CPR Systems has installed a Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling System (CPR System) at Dreiling Enterprises. Located in Hays, Kansas, Dreiling Enterprises operates as a metal fabrication and powder coating shop. The integration of the CPR System’s 1 step cleaner, phosphate process using high-pressure... - October 10, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems

Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems (CPR Systems) Announces the Installation of a Metal Pretreatment with Recycling System at Loflin Fabrication CPR Systems has installed a Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling System (CPR System) at Loflin Fabrication. Located in Denton, North Carolina, Loflin Fabrication manufactures the highest quality skid steer attachments. Loflin Fabrication can also custom build equipment to any specification. In order to meet... - October 10, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems

Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems (CPR Systems™), Upgrades Koontz-Wagner Metal Cleaning System to Meet New EPA Requirements CPR Systems™ partners with Koontz-Wagner and develops solution to recycle wash water and phosphate chemicals. As their five-year permit of operation to discharge into the city’s sewer system expires, Koontz-Wagner forges a partnership with CPR Systems™ and updates their metal cleaning systems, meeting new EPA requirements. - July 29, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems

Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems (CPR Systems) Announces a Second Metal Pretreatment Installation at Interstate 1 Manufacturing Inc. -CPR Systems has install its second Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling System (CPR System) at Interstate 1 Manufacturing Inc. Located in Mottville, Michigan, Interstate 1 Manufacturing Inc. fabricates enclosed and open trailers for commercial, racing, and recreational use. They added their first CPR System... - June 16, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems

Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems (CPR Systems) Announces 20 Years of Metal Pretreatment Innovation CPR Systems celebrates its 20th year as the leader in metal pretreatment systems. Utilizing its high-pressure spray wand phosphate cleaning with recycling method CPR Systems has provided forward thinking, environmentally conscious products to metal fabricators and powder coaters since 1989. CPR Systems... - June 06, 2009 - Cleaner Phosphoric Recycling Systems

5 Holiday Party Mishaps & Solutions Weiman Products offers solutions for cleaning up holiday party messes. - December 13, 2008 - Weiman Products

Greased Lightning® Multipurpose Cleaner Brings Party Power to the People with wesponsoranything.com Online Contest and Chance to Win $5000 in the Name of Good Clean Fun. - September 15, 2008 - Greased Lightning

Perfect Planet Cleaners Certified by EPA DfE Program The US EPA Design for the Environment (DfE) Program has certified all three products in the new Perfect Planet line of household cleaners. The DfE program recognizes and encourages the environmentally-preferable chemistry of all Perfect Planet cleaners including: Natural All-Purpose Cleaner, Floor Cleaner... - July 19, 2008 - Weiman Products

Back 2 School for Kids/Back 2 the Grind for Parents Weiman Products (www.weiman.com) offers some timely tips to help parents get a jump on the new school year. - July 13, 2008 - Weiman Products

Weiman Products Achieves 173 Percent Growth in Four Years Weiman® Products, a leading maker of home care products, recorded sales of $48.5 million for fiscal year 2007. The company’s total annual revenue represented a four-year growth rate of 173 percent, earning Weiman Products a spot on Crain’s Chicago Business’ 2008 Fast Fifty list. - June 14, 2008 - Weiman Products

Greased Lightning® Launches WeSponsorAnything.com Online Video Contest and Chance to Win $5000 in the Name of Good Clean Fun. - June 09, 2008 - Greased Lightning

Give Dad a Helping Hand Weiman Products offers timely tips to help clean and protect some of dad’s favorite things. - June 08, 2008 - Weiman Products

Plus Equals More with Aqua Chem® Microsite and Online Water Analysis Tool Makes Pool Care Simple. - June 05, 2008 - Aqua Chem

Weiman Products To Aid Fight Against Ovarian Cancer Weiman products will feature teal product lids and ovarian cancer awareness ribbons as part of a national education and awareness campaign. - June 05, 2008 - Weiman Products

Weiman’s 2008 "Maid for a Year" Contest is Revealing Strong Consumer Desires for a Clean Home Consumers can enter Weiman's “Maid for a Year” contest through July 31 at www.weiman.com/contest. - June 04, 2008 - Weiman Products

Spring Cleaning Tips from Weiman Products Effectively clean, protect and prolong the life of stainless steel, leather, granite and wood surfaces in and around the home this spring with tips from Weiman Products. - May 15, 2008 - Weiman Products

Clandestine Meth Lab Clean Up Now Possible with Crystal Clean Methamphetamine Decontaminant Saving Property and Money EFT announced today a technological breakthrough in Clandestine Meth Lab cleanup. EFT just finished a year long study involving meth lab cleanup sites across the nation using Crystal Clean. In every case, Crystal Clean neutralized methamphetamine from every surface. Industrial Hygienist’s post... - March 16, 2007 - Envirofoam Technologies

Easy Clean OC is a Chemical Free Treatment that Reduces Bacteria, Mold, and Other Toxins and Creates a More Hygienic Home Easy Clean OC Works on Stone, Glass, Stainless Steel, Ceramic and other Surfaces, locking out bacteria, mold, germs, viruses and other toxins and making homes look better than new. - February 02, 2007 - Easy Clean OC

New Spray Gel Effectively Cleans Tile, Grout and Other Hard Surfaces without Harsh Fumes Patented technology removes soap scum, hard water stains and mineral build-up without the use of chemicals that cause unpleasant or toxic fumes. - January 18, 2007 - Magic American

Tekon Corporation Replaces Both Alpha and Beta with Beta Plus New Beta Plus is non flammable with a nice scent, easy on and off with no smear problem. - November 05, 2006 - Tekon Corporation

Tekon Corporation Announces the Tekon Store is Open Tekon Corporation is pleased to announce the Tekon store to purchase their superior chemical line of products is open to Tekon customers and applicators. - July 28, 2006 - Tekon Corporation

Sealing Technologies Management, Inc. is Pleased to Announce it Has Acquired the Tekon Corporation Fred Adickes, was part in a leading toy development firm and helped take part in the creation of products for major companies such as Fisher Price and Ideal. Fred also spent many years as a consultant to Mattel Toys. Fred is on record as helping create the Hot Wheels line of toys. Eric Adickes, the... - July 15, 2006 - Tekon Corporation

Candace Muzny Attends the AGA Glass Expo to Say Tekon Products Clean and Protect Her Home and Race Car Candace Muzny is the first woman to qualify for NASCAR's "Chase for a Championship." She and her sponsor, Tekon Universal Sciences, will go all the way to the winner's circle together. - May 03, 2006 - Tekon Corporation

Tekon Universal Sciences Inc. Saves Public Transit Systems Money: Tekonn Keeps Fleets Looking Their Finest with Green Protective Treatment Tekon Universal Sciences has developed an application process specifically for the transportaion industry. This process restores the lustre to paint, metal, glass and other surfaces, and leaves surfaces looking better than new. Tekon's chemical free process is based on nanotechnology, and the protective treatment seals surfaces and protects them from viruses, mold, bacteria, germs, and other toxins. The hygienic aspect of Tekon's products makes them the perfect choice for public transportation. - April 26, 2006 - Tekon Corporation