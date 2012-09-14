PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CMM Ingenieria Updates Its Technology to Make Biodiesel Fuel at Low Cost in Farms and Small Business Making biodiesel at low cost is possible with the SAVOIA BD JET batch process. Crude oil direct from screw presses and used cooked oil are used as a feedstock. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

CMM Ingenieria Introduces the Innovative W-2-E Plants Using No Sorted Municipal Solid Waste as Fuel Updated and affordable technology to reach a complete disposal of the MSW "as collected in the streets," producing renewable energy from 15 to 1500kw each. No prior sorting needed. An innovative anti-pollution treatment allows to release innocuous fumes through a high stack. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

European Garden Living is Launching the Signature Planter Collection on the Wayfair in the US Today European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

Ruwac's NA35 Series: The Safest, Healthiest Solution to Collecting Metal Additive Manufacturing Dust The NA35 Series is the only immersion separator available on the market featuring a complete self-contained vacuum system. Additive manufacturing environments using explosive or impact sensitive materials that may contain an ignition source (such as aluminum, titaniumor zirconium) and other volatile dusts will not only benefit from eliminating the risk of an explosion, but keeping workspaces clean in the process. - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac’s OSHA Compliant Industrial Vacuums for the Safe Removal of Silica Dust All Ruwac vacuum cleaners recommended for silica dust removal comply with the latest OSHA standards for worker safety while featuring industry-leading filtration innovative technology that can be custom tailored to suit your individual needs. - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac USA’s FA3100 Silo Central Vacuum System Series – Your Solution to Extreme Fine Dust Filtration Improve performance and filtration in your central vacuum system with the FA3100 Silo central vacuum system series, a brand new designed vertical filtration solution for removing large quantities of fine dust. It features high performance, over-sized pleated filtration, and innovative reverse pulse filter... - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac’s PCS Series: The Most Efficient Vacuum Cleaning System for Powder Coating Paint re-contamination inside powder coating booths is a chronic problem facing workers within the powder coating industry. To combat this, Ruwac USA’s brand new PCS Series line of industrial vacuum cleaners are designed specifically to collect every particle of paint off the surface in these booths,... - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

IMA Schelling Group USA and Barbaric Announce Strategic Partnership Announcing a new partnership between the IMA Schelling Group USA and Barbaric. Barbaric’s automated systems allow full integration into IMA and Schelling products. - July 20, 2017 - IMA Schelling Group USA

Ruwac’s WS2320-HD Industrial Vacuum Safely Removes Silica Dust for Concrete Jobs Ruwac USA's WS2320-HD is a heavy duty intermittent duty vacuum that features 11 Hg” of negative vacuum pressure and HEPA filtration to combat against harmful silica dust. - July 15, 2016 - Ruwac

Ruwac USA Debuts Newly Redesigned Direct Bagging Industrial Vacuum Line Ruwac USA's newly redesigned Bagger Vac line features an easy-to-use direct bagging system that emits zero dust, minimizes any contact with its contents, and keeps users safe from exposure to harmful materials during the collection and disposal process, such as crystalline silica dust. - April 29, 2016 - Ruwac

Ruwac USA’s Dust Extraction Swing Arm Offers Fully Mobile Point of Source Extraction Solution Ruwac USA's Dust Extraction Swing Arm is an attachment that can be connected to any portable Ruwac vacuum system to safely remove airborne dusts, gases and smoke emitted straight from the point of source during the manufacturing process. - October 29, 2015 - Ruwac

Ruwac's WS2320-HD Vacuum Targets Heavy Duty Applications Ruwac USA's WS2320-HD heavy duty intermittent duty vacuum features 11 Hg” of negative vacuum pressure, 300 CFM, industry-leading filtration, easy disposal, and is great for removing blast media such as glass bead and steel shot. - March 29, 2015 - Ruwac

Complete Grain Dust Safety with Ruwac’s Explosion Proof Vacuum and Cyclone Separation System Ruwac's FRV1400 explosion proof vacuum is compliant to OSHA’s combustible dust initiative CPL-03-00-008, making it a necessity for work environments where materials may pose a hazard. - October 30, 2013 - Ruwac

LIMAC Launches Vision System, Digital Print-to-Cut, and Knife Cutting System LIMAC officially launches the vision system, knife cutting system on cnc router machines, which makes LIMAC the first and only chinese company that offers digital print-to-cut work flow and contour cutting solution in China. - September 26, 2013 - LIMAC

Ruwac’s Extract Vac a Versatile and Portable Point of Source Extraction Solution This vacuum series offers continuous duty operation and highly efficient filtered separation that makes removing fine dust particles easier than ever, as it’s completely portable and can be placed just about anywhere in a facility or shop. Thanks to its quiet operation, you won’t have to worry about it becoming a distraction as it collects dust and fine particles into a solid all-metal container for quick and clean collection. - July 03, 2013 - Ruwac

Ruwac USA’s Explosion Proof Vacuum Series a Necessity to Combat Combustible Dust Ruwac is pleased to announce the latest innovation in its line of explosion proof vacuum technology, the FRV Series. This vacuum series is compliant to OSHA’s combustible dust initiative CPL-03-00-008, making them a necessity for work environments where materials such as sugar, flour and food grains... - April 29, 2013 - Ruwac

Ruwac’s Heavy Duty Attic Vac Safely Removes Insulation Ruwac USA is pleased to announce the latest in its line of specialized vacuum systems, the Attic Vac 300. Ruwac understands the necessity to provide a safe vacuum environment while removing blown-in insulation without letting construction materials or dangerous contaminants get in your way. Because of... - April 29, 2013 - Ruwac

The Evolution Continues...Axelent’s Commitment to Quality and Innovation Marks Axelent First to Launch Machine Guards with Rounded Corners - Introducing X-GUARD© Contour Axelent is introducing the newest product, X-Guard© Contour. This line is perfect for the robotics, automation and material handling industries. This innovative and dynamic safety guarding will not only bring protection, peace of mind and cost savings but also style and design functionality that no other company offers. - June 05, 2012 - Axelent Inc

Sawtooth Ideas Opens Online Marketplace for Woodworking Plans The woodworking community has a new place to shop for woodworking plans: Sawtooth Ideas (www.sawtoothideas.com), a unique online marketplace bringing together hobbyists and designers. - May 12, 2012 - Sawtooth Ideas

Markfield Woodworking Machines Ltd Brings the First Martin T75 to Wales MWM Ltd have brought the first Martin T75 woodworking machine to a company in Wales. These are among Martin's top of the range woodworking machines. - December 11, 2011 - Markfield Woodworking Machinery Ltd

Zapkut Seeking Dealers Worldwide Award-winning UK wall saw manufacturer Zapkut is actively seeking dealers around the world to market its innovative range of vertical panel saw solutions, including the Zapkut ZK range, the world's only true portable vertical panel saw. - June 08, 2011 - Zapkut Limited

New Saw Blade Approved to Work with SawStop Saw blade tested and approved by SawStop features improved tip technology to provide for a longer life - March 11, 2011 - Carbide Processors

Got Tap and Die? Newer Tap and Die Sets Feature Better Quality Steel. Newer Tap and Die Sets are made with a higher quality steel compared to many years ago, making modern versions more accurate and useful. Triumph Tool is one manufacturer of these higher quality sets, now available from Carbide Processors. - February 18, 2011 - Carbide Processors

October is a Time to Give For every Tense Watch purchased from Carbide Processors, a ten dollar donation will be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. - October 07, 2010 - Carbide Processors

Automatic Documentation of Operational Data for Metal Detectors Software simplifies data documentation and saves costs. - August 07, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH

Arrow Tool Repair, Inc. Receives 2009 Best of Westland Award. U.S. Commerce Association’s Award Plaque Honors the Achievement Arrow Tool Repair Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Westland Award in the Industrial Equipment Services category by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA). - August 05, 2009 - Arrow Tool Repair, Inc.

Metal Detector for Transformerboard / Paperboard Detects FE 0,5 mm Particles The German company Cassel Messtechnik GmbH has recently developed new metal detector for isolation material industry. - August 05, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH

Brunette Industries Ltd. Will No Longer Represent Valon Kone OY Brunette announces change to debarker industry in North America. - June 21, 2009 - Brunette Industries Ltd

Innovative Design Cuts Operational Downtime Omni Technologies, Inc. together with a major scrubbing cleanser manufacturer partnered on a project to cut operational downtime. A taper end design was applied to the filler sleeves, produced by Omni Technologies, resulting in a 97% uptime improvement. Operational efficiency was also improved using... - April 09, 2009 - Omni Technologies, Inc.

New and Improved Online Tool Store Carbide Processors have completely remodeled their website, and have added an online tool Store with over 10,000 tools. The store boasts Complete lines of Router bits and Drill Bits from Manufacturers like Whiteside, Southeast Tool, Vortex, and Morris Wood Tool, as well as Saw Blades from SystiMatic, Final Cut, and LongLife, and great new tools like the Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set. - March 26, 2009 - Carbide Processors

Advanced Materials Lead to a Longer Lasting Saw Blade One blade last 3-10 times longer, saving money on sharpening and replacement blades. - March 01, 2009 - Carbide Processors

Arrow Tool Repair, Inc. Received 2008 Best of Westland Award Arrow Tool Repair, Inc. has been selected for the 2008 Best of Westland Award in the Strapping & Strapping Equipment category by the U.S. Local Business Association (USLBA). - December 11, 2008 - Arrow Tool Repair, Inc.

The Davco Twin-Cut Sawmill Wins Prestigious National Engineering Award of Excellence The Davco Twin-Cut—designed for seriously portable sawmilling, with a high level of reliability—wins award from national design association. - November 29, 2008 - Davco Solutions Inc

Big Performance, Small Package: ShopBot Releases Compact CNC System Big things come in small packages. That statement may be a cliché, but ShopBot proves it’s true with the launch of their new, compact, PRS CNC systems – the PRSalpha and PRSstandard BT32 “Buddy.” Following the launch of their full-size PRS systems in January, ShopBot has... - December 01, 2007 - ShopBot Tools, Inc.

New Metal Detector for Wood Industry Reduces Rejection of Valuable Logs Cassel Messtechnik GmbH has developed a new metal detector for the wood industry: Metal Shark OCTA. It reduces the rejection of valuable logs that do not contain metal pieces posing a potential danger to the saw. - November 14, 2007 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH