Recent Headlines
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Corporation Awarded Sourcewell Contract Over 65 Years of Proven Service & Dependability Lead to Prestigious Contract Award
Roppe Corporation has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Flooring Materials with Related Supplies and Services category at Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited... - October 17, 2023 - Roppe Holding Company
AmadeTech Introduces a New Set of IP Water Resistance Test Equipment
Water resistance is a key feature for many electronic products, especially those that are exposed to outdoor or humid environments. However, how can you ensure that your products meet the required standards of water resistance and can withstand different levels of water exposure? This is where new... - May 04, 2023 - Amade Technology
ActivArmorTM Expands Partnership with Fusion3 to Offer In-Clinic Custom 3D Printed Plastic Cast Fabrication Nationwide
Developer of 3D printing casts & splints partners with the manufacturer of affordable, high-performance 3D printers to expand capabilities and distribution for FDA-approved, a breakthrough solution for doctor's offices, clinics, and hospitals. - July 26, 2022 - Fusion3
Roppe Flooring Announces New Products Added to List of GREENGUARD Gold Certified Products
Pinnacle and Pinnacle Plus Wall Base are now included in a certified portfolio of nine products. - January 02, 2022 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Holding Company Announces Environmentally Preferred Sourcing Designation from Vizient® to Help Expand Flooring Options to Healthcare Facilities
The designation includes both Roppe® and FLEXCO® commercial flooring brands. - October 16, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
MEETALL Sports Launches New Anti-Slip Rubber Flooring Line for Athletic Tracks in 2021
MEETALL Sports Co. Ltd. takes pleasure in announcing the launch of their new rubber flooring line, SBR Turf Rubber Granules, in 2021 after continuously trending for the past few years. Like the previous rubber tiles offered by this company, the new addition in their inventory also seems to be promising because of their innovative anti-slip property, which makes them suitable for all active sports grounds. - August 29, 2021 - Meetall Sports Co., Ltd
Coronavirus Was Found to be Inactive on Roppe® Non-Porous Rubber Flooring After 24 Hours
Independent testing disputes the widely accepted view that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to seven days. - January 12, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard
FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring
The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award
Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity
Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line Delivered to Danish Whiskey Producer
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) successfully tested and delivered a packaging solution for a prestigious company that requires a Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line. - July 20, 2018 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging
CMT Materials Opens New Facility in China
CMT Materials, Inc., the global leader in syntactic foams for plug-assisted thermoforming, will open a new location in the city of Shenzhen, China this year. - January 09, 2018 - CMT Materials, Inc.
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Gives Away Free Pallet Wrapping Machines This Holiday
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging is giving away an E3 Wrap 2100 Free Pallet Wrapper machine for White Christmas promo. - December 17, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Goes Grand as It Releases One of Its Major Promos for This Year’s Black Friday – November 24, 2017
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) starts off the Holiday-giving with its Black Friday Event giving away five (5) units of one of the company’s innovative packaging machines; the E3 Wrap 2100, free of charge. - November 24, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging
Ruwac’s PCS Series: The Most Efficient Vacuum Cleaning System for Powder Coating
Paint re-contamination inside powder coating booths is a chronic problem facing workers within the powder coating industry. To combat this, Ruwac USA’s brand new PCS Series line of industrial vacuum cleaners are designed specifically to collect every particle of paint off the surface in these... - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac
Ruwac USA’s FA3100 Silo Central Vacuum System Series – Your Solution to Extreme Fine Dust Filtration
Improve performance and filtration in your central vacuum system with the FA3100 Silo central vacuum system series, a brand new designed vertical filtration solution for removing large quantities of fine dust. It features high performance, over-sized pleated filtration, and innovative reverse pulse... - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac
Ruwac’s OSHA Compliant Industrial Vacuums for the Safe Removal of Silica Dust
All Ruwac vacuum cleaners recommended for silica dust removal comply with the latest OSHA standards for worker safety while featuring industry-leading filtration innovative technology that can be custom tailored to suit your individual needs. - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac
Ruwac's NA35 Series: The Safest, Healthiest Solution to Collecting Metal Additive Manufacturing Dust
The NA35 Series is the only immersion separator available on the market featuring a complete self-contained vacuum system. Additive manufacturing environments using explosive or impact sensitive materials that may contain an ignition source (such as aluminum, titaniumor zirconium) and other volatile dusts will not only benefit from eliminating the risk of an explosion, but keeping workspaces clean in the process. - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac
Plastics Compression Molding Manufacturer Produces Parts Stronger Than Steel
Global Polymer uses a process unique among compression molding manufacturers. The company has perfected a method to embed steel, spring steel and other metals inside UHMW-PE components. More and more manufacturers are using the steel-strengthened parts, including John Deere, SAF-Holland, AGCO, Luxme and Salco, as they are nearly indestructible. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.
More Than a Piece of Plastic, UHMW-PE is Proving Itself Sturdy Enough for Farm Machinery
Global Polymer, based in Madison, S.D., is a plastics manufacturer with a reputation for delivering innovative solutions to difficult manufacturing engineering problems. Using a proprietary net-shape molding process for Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, or UHMW-PE, the company creates complex parts with characteristics that are stronger than other plastic material. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.
Ruwac’s WS2320-HD Industrial Vacuum Safely Removes Silica Dust for Concrete Jobs
Ruwac USA's WS2320-HD is a heavy duty intermittent duty vacuum that features 11 Hg” of negative vacuum pressure and HEPA filtration to combat against harmful silica dust. - July 15, 2016 - Ruwac
Ruwac USA Debuts Newly Redesigned Direct Bagging Industrial Vacuum Line
Ruwac USA's newly redesigned Bagger Vac line features an easy-to-use direct bagging system that emits zero dust, minimizes any contact with its contents, and keeps users safe from exposure to harmful materials during the collection and disposal process, such as crystalline silica dust. - April 29, 2016 - Ruwac
Ruwac USA’s Dust Extraction Swing Arm Offers Fully Mobile Point of Source Extraction Solution
Ruwac USA's Dust Extraction Swing Arm is an attachment that can be connected to any portable Ruwac vacuum system to safely remove airborne dusts, gases and smoke emitted straight from the point of source during the manufacturing process. - October 29, 2015 - Ruwac
Fusion3 Launches Discount Program to Expand 3D Printing in MakerSpaces Across US & Canada
MakerSpaces receive discount on already affordable, high performance F306 3D printers plus free lifetime service & support. - May 19, 2015 - Fusion3
Ruwac's WS2320-HD Vacuum Targets Heavy Duty Applications
Ruwac USA's WS2320-HD heavy duty intermittent duty vacuum features 11 Hg” of negative vacuum pressure, 300 CFM, industry-leading filtration, easy disposal, and is great for removing blast media such as glass bead and steel shot. - March 29, 2015 - Ruwac
SLM Machinery Develop New Vertical Ribbon Mixer Improves Mixing Homogeneity
Do you need to thoroughly mix dry ingredients? Is mixing speed important to you? Or are you concerned about gently handling particles in your mixture? One mixer that can handle these requirements is the vertical ribbon mixer. - October 21, 2014 - SLM Machinery Co., Ltd
International Contract Molding, LLC Joins MHI, ProMat 2015
International Contract Molding, LLC (ICM) announced its membership to MHI this month. - September 27, 2014 - International Contract Molding, LLC
International Contract Molding Names New GM
International Contract Molding, LLC (ICM) names Steve Verschaeve as the new General Manager for its North American operations headquartered out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Verschaeve will lead ICM’s two distinct development teams. ICM’s reusable container development team is... - July 12, 2014 - International Contract Molding, LLC
International Contract Molding Launches Collapsible Tote
International Contract Molding, LLC (ICM) launches new Collapsible Tote to expand its reusable packaging portfolio. The tote’s collapsible design optimizes shipping and storage costs when empty. Equipped with an access door, the Collapsible Tote allows for easy contact with materials. - July 12, 2014 - International Contract Molding, LLC
International Contract Molding Adds Injection Molding Machines
International Contract Molding, LLC (ICM) expands its equipment portfolio by investing in 6 new injection molding machines for their Charlotte, NC location. Five of the new machines are targeted towards small tonnage products/parts. ICM grows their already vast selection of injection molding... - June 22, 2014 - International Contract Molding, LLC
Complete Grain Dust Safety with Ruwac’s Explosion Proof Vacuum and Cyclone Separation System
Ruwac's FRV1400 explosion proof vacuum is compliant to OSHA’s combustible dust initiative CPL-03-00-008, making it a necessity for work environments where materials may pose a hazard. - October 30, 2013 - Ruwac
LIMAC Launches Vision System, Digital Print-to-Cut, and Knife Cutting System
LIMAC officially launches the vision system, knife cutting system on cnc router machines, which makes LIMAC the first and only chinese company that offers digital print-to-cut work flow and contour cutting solution in China. - September 26, 2013 - LIMAC
Ruwac’s Extract Vac a Versatile and Portable Point of Source Extraction Solution
This vacuum series offers continuous duty operation and highly efficient filtered separation that makes removing fine dust particles easier than ever, as it’s completely portable and can be placed just about anywhere in a facility or shop. Thanks to its quiet operation, you won’t have to worry about it becoming a distraction as it collects dust and fine particles into a solid all-metal container for quick and clean collection. - July 03, 2013 - Ruwac
HvdH-SA Powers Production with Modular Machine Design
South African industrial engineering company Hans Von Der Heyde SA has designed a range of modular industrial machines for the manufacturing sector. - May 22, 2013 - Hans Von Der Heyde
Ruwac USA’s Explosion Proof Vacuum Series a Necessity to Combat Combustible Dust
Ruwac is pleased to announce the latest innovation in its line of explosion proof vacuum technology, the FRV Series. This vacuum series is compliant to OSHA’s combustible dust initiative CPL-03-00-008, making them a necessity for work environments where materials such as sugar, flour and food... - April 29, 2013 - Ruwac
Ruwac’s Heavy Duty Attic Vac Safely Removes Insulation
Ruwac USA is pleased to announce the latest in its line of specialized vacuum systems, the Attic Vac 300. Ruwac understands the necessity to provide a safe vacuum environment while removing blown-in insulation without letting construction materials or dangerous contaminants get in your way. Because... - April 29, 2013 - Ruwac
Freelin-Wade Announces New Weld Spatter Resistant Tubing: Spatter Guard Spatter Resistant Tubing (SRT)
Plastic tubing manufacturer, Freelin-Wade (www.freelin-wade.com) has announced a new tubing product for their customers. The new tube is called Spatter Guard SRT and it will be a game changer for the welding industry. - December 23, 2012 - Freelin-Wade
Mold-Automation Expert & Industry-Leading Mold-Maker Join Forces to Raise Tooling Industry in China
On Sept. 13th 2012, CHT hosted a visit from OPS-INGERSOLL– supplier of their mighty Roboline automated mold production system, along with over 100 Chinese factory owners & senior management to show just what this mighty production line can do. - October 24, 2012 - Shenzhen Changhong Technology Co., Ltd.
Freelin-Wade Named Winner of the 2012 Governor's Volunteer Award
Freelin-Wade is pleased to announce that on September 21st it was awarded the 2012 Governor’s Volunteer Award. As statewide winners, Freelin-Wade will be honored with the Outstanding Business Volunteer Program Award at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, November 9th at the Salem Conference Center. - September 27, 2012 - Freelin-Wade
Mark Clulow Joins Shenzhen Changhong Technology Co., Ltd. as Sales Director
The latest member to join CHT Management is also the Company’s youngest Director to date. - August 30, 2012 - Shenzhen Changhong Technology Co., Ltd.
Gardner Denver Announces Launch of New Oil-Flooded Rotary Air Compressor
Once again, Gardner Denver has advanced the small HP rotary screw air compressor market with their latest offering – the New Apex Series. The Apex Series offers performance and reliability that you demand delivered by a simple and proven Industrial design. The Apex Series allows you to... - April 13, 2012 - Gardner Denver
Pack-Smart Inc. Takes Home the Bronze at the OBAA Awards
Wendy Tilford, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, was on hand to accept, on behalf Pack-Smart Inc, the Ontario Business Achievement Awards – Market Expansion Award Bronze Medal at the 2011 OBAA Awards held on Monday night in Toronto. - October 08, 2011 - Pack-Smart Inc.
Zapkut Seeking Dealers Worldwide
Award-winning UK wall saw manufacturer Zapkut is actively seeking dealers around the world to market its innovative range of vertical panel saw solutions, including the Zapkut ZK range, the world's only true portable vertical panel saw. - June 08, 2011 - Zapkut Limited
Sistem Makina, One of the Leading PVC and Aluminium Profile Cutting and Proccessing Machinery Manufacturer from Turkey
Sistem Makina LTD is one of Turkey's leading PVC and Aluminium Joinery Machines manufacturers. Sistem Makina's products include a wide range of cutting, end milling, corner cleaning, welding and drilling machines. All Sistem Makina products are guaranteed high quality, cutting-edge technology,... - June 12, 2010 - Sistem Makina
Townsend Projects Just Under 1% Growth in Global Polypropylene Resin Usage
New market study reveals 5-year outlook by country and application. - August 14, 2009 - Townsend Solutions
Automatic Documentation of Operational Data for Metal Detectors
Software simplifies data documentation and saves costs. - August 07, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH
Metal Detector for Transformerboard / Paperboard Detects FE 0,5 mm Particles
The German company Cassel Messtechnik GmbH has recently developed new metal detector for isolation material industry. - August 05, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH
Look to Developing Regions for Polyethylene Consumption Growth
As the global plastic industry struggles, Middle East, Africa, India, Eastern Europe & South America are thriving. - July 28, 2009 - Townsend Solutions