FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line Delivered to Danish Whiskey Producer Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) successfully tested and delivered a packaging solution for a prestigious company that requires a Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line. - July 20, 2018 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

CMT Materials Opens New Facility in China CMT Materials, Inc., the global leader in syntactic foams for plug-assisted thermoforming, will open a new location in the city of Shenzhen, China this year. - January 09, 2018 - CMT Materials, Inc.

Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Gives Away Free Pallet Wrapping Machines This Holiday Sal-Tech Easy Packaging is giving away an E3 Wrap 2100 Free Pallet Wrapper machine for White Christmas promo. - December 17, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Goes Grand as It Releases One of Its Major Promos for This Year’s Black Friday – November 24, 2017 Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) starts off the Holiday-giving with its Black Friday Event giving away five (5) units of one of the company’s innovative packaging machines; the E3 Wrap 2100, free of charge. - November 24, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

Ruwac's NA35 Series: The Safest, Healthiest Solution to Collecting Metal Additive Manufacturing Dust The NA35 Series is the only immersion separator available on the market featuring a complete self-contained vacuum system. Additive manufacturing environments using explosive or impact sensitive materials that may contain an ignition source (such as aluminum, titaniumor zirconium) and other volatile dusts will not only benefit from eliminating the risk of an explosion, but keeping workspaces clean in the process. - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac’s OSHA Compliant Industrial Vacuums for the Safe Removal of Silica Dust All Ruwac vacuum cleaners recommended for silica dust removal comply with the latest OSHA standards for worker safety while featuring industry-leading filtration innovative technology that can be custom tailored to suit your individual needs. - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac USA’s FA3100 Silo Central Vacuum System Series – Your Solution to Extreme Fine Dust Filtration Improve performance and filtration in your central vacuum system with the FA3100 Silo central vacuum system series, a brand new designed vertical filtration solution for removing large quantities of fine dust. It features high performance, over-sized pleated filtration, and innovative reverse pulse filter... - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac’s PCS Series: The Most Efficient Vacuum Cleaning System for Powder Coating Paint re-contamination inside powder coating booths is a chronic problem facing workers within the powder coating industry. To combat this, Ruwac USA’s brand new PCS Series line of industrial vacuum cleaners are designed specifically to collect every particle of paint off the surface in these booths,... - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

More Than a Piece of Plastic, UHMW-PE is Proving Itself Sturdy Enough for Farm Machinery Global Polymer, based in Madison, S.D., is a plastics manufacturer with a reputation for delivering innovative solutions to difficult manufacturing engineering problems. Using a proprietary net-shape molding process for Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, or UHMW-PE, the company creates complex parts with characteristics that are stronger than other plastic material. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.

Plastics Compression Molding Manufacturer Produces Parts Stronger Than Steel Global Polymer uses a process unique among compression molding manufacturers. The company has perfected a method to embed steel, spring steel and other metals inside UHMW-PE components. More and more manufacturers are using the steel-strengthened parts, including John Deere, SAF-Holland, AGCO, Luxme and Salco, as they are nearly indestructible. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.

Ruwac’s WS2320-HD Industrial Vacuum Safely Removes Silica Dust for Concrete Jobs Ruwac USA's WS2320-HD is a heavy duty intermittent duty vacuum that features 11 Hg” of negative vacuum pressure and HEPA filtration to combat against harmful silica dust. - July 15, 2016 - Ruwac

Ruwac USA Debuts Newly Redesigned Direct Bagging Industrial Vacuum Line Ruwac USA's newly redesigned Bagger Vac line features an easy-to-use direct bagging system that emits zero dust, minimizes any contact with its contents, and keeps users safe from exposure to harmful materials during the collection and disposal process, such as crystalline silica dust. - April 29, 2016 - Ruwac

Ruwac USA’s Dust Extraction Swing Arm Offers Fully Mobile Point of Source Extraction Solution Ruwac USA's Dust Extraction Swing Arm is an attachment that can be connected to any portable Ruwac vacuum system to safely remove airborne dusts, gases and smoke emitted straight from the point of source during the manufacturing process. - October 29, 2015 - Ruwac

Fusion3 Launches Discount Program to Expand 3D Printing in MakerSpaces Across US & Canada MakerSpaces receive discount on already affordable, high performance F306 3D printers plus free lifetime service & support. - May 19, 2015 - Fusion3

Ruwac's WS2320-HD Vacuum Targets Heavy Duty Applications Ruwac USA's WS2320-HD heavy duty intermittent duty vacuum features 11 Hg” of negative vacuum pressure, 300 CFM, industry-leading filtration, easy disposal, and is great for removing blast media such as glass bead and steel shot. - March 29, 2015 - Ruwac

SLM Machinery Develop New Vertical Ribbon Mixer Improves Mixing Homogeneity Do you need to thoroughly mix dry ingredients? Is mixing speed important to you? Or are you concerned about gently handling particles in your mixture? One mixer that can handle these requirements is the vertical ribbon mixer. - October 21, 2014 - SLM Machinery Co., Ltd

International Contract Molding, LLC Joins MHI, ProMat 2015 International Contract Molding, LLC (ICM) announced its membership to MHI this month. - September 27, 2014 - International Contract Molding, LLC

International Contract Molding Launches Collapsible Tote International Contract Molding, LLC (ICM) launches new Collapsible Tote to expand its reusable packaging portfolio. The tote’s collapsible design optimizes shipping and storage costs when empty. Equipped with an access door, the Collapsible Tote allows for easy contact with materials. Additionally,... - July 12, 2014 - International Contract Molding, LLC

International Contract Molding Names New GM International Contract Molding, LLC (ICM) names Steve Verschaeve as the new General Manager for its North American operations headquartered out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Verschaeve will lead ICM’s two distinct development teams. ICM’s reusable container development team is constructed... - July 12, 2014 - International Contract Molding, LLC

International Contract Molding Adds Injection Molding Machines International Contract Molding, LLC (ICM) expands its equipment portfolio by investing in 6 new injection molding machines for their Charlotte, NC location. Five of the new machines are targeted towards small tonnage products/parts. ICM grows their already vast selection of injection molding machines... - June 22, 2014 - International Contract Molding, LLC

Complete Grain Dust Safety with Ruwac’s Explosion Proof Vacuum and Cyclone Separation System Ruwac's FRV1400 explosion proof vacuum is compliant to OSHA’s combustible dust initiative CPL-03-00-008, making it a necessity for work environments where materials may pose a hazard. - October 30, 2013 - Ruwac

LIMAC Launches Vision System, Digital Print-to-Cut, and Knife Cutting System LIMAC officially launches the vision system, knife cutting system on cnc router machines, which makes LIMAC the first and only chinese company that offers digital print-to-cut work flow and contour cutting solution in China. - September 26, 2013 - LIMAC

Ruwac’s Extract Vac a Versatile and Portable Point of Source Extraction Solution This vacuum series offers continuous duty operation and highly efficient filtered separation that makes removing fine dust particles easier than ever, as it’s completely portable and can be placed just about anywhere in a facility or shop. Thanks to its quiet operation, you won’t have to worry about it becoming a distraction as it collects dust and fine particles into a solid all-metal container for quick and clean collection. - July 03, 2013 - Ruwac

HvdH-SA Powers Production with Modular Machine Design South African industrial engineering company Hans Von Der Heyde SA has designed a range of modular industrial machines for the manufacturing sector. - May 22, 2013 - Hans Von Der Heyde

Ruwac USA’s Explosion Proof Vacuum Series a Necessity to Combat Combustible Dust Ruwac is pleased to announce the latest innovation in its line of explosion proof vacuum technology, the FRV Series. This vacuum series is compliant to OSHA’s combustible dust initiative CPL-03-00-008, making them a necessity for work environments where materials such as sugar, flour and food grains... - April 29, 2013 - Ruwac

Ruwac’s Heavy Duty Attic Vac Safely Removes Insulation Ruwac USA is pleased to announce the latest in its line of specialized vacuum systems, the Attic Vac 300. Ruwac understands the necessity to provide a safe vacuum environment while removing blown-in insulation without letting construction materials or dangerous contaminants get in your way. Because of... - April 29, 2013 - Ruwac

Freelin-Wade Announces New Weld Spatter Resistant Tubing: Spatter Guard Spatter Resistant Tubing (SRT) Plastic tubing manufacturer, Freelin-Wade (www.freelin-wade.com) has announced a new tubing product for their customers. The new tube is called Spatter Guard SRT and it will be a game changer for the welding industry. - December 23, 2012 - Freelin-Wade

Mold-Automation Expert & Industry-Leading Mold-Maker Join Forces to Raise Tooling Industry in China On Sept. 13th 2012, CHT hosted a visit from OPS-INGERSOLL– supplier of their mighty Roboline automated mold production system, along with over 100 Chinese factory owners & senior management to show just what this mighty production line can do. - October 24, 2012 - Shenzhen Changhong Technology Co., Ltd.

Freelin-Wade Named Winner of the 2012 Governor's Volunteer Award Freelin-Wade is pleased to announce that on September 21st it was awarded the 2012 Governor’s Volunteer Award. As statewide winners, Freelin-Wade will be honored with the Outstanding Business Volunteer Program Award at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, November 9th at the Salem Conference Center. - September 27, 2012 - Freelin-Wade

Mark Clulow Joins Shenzhen Changhong Technology Co., Ltd. as Sales Director The latest member to join CHT Management is also the Company’s youngest Director to date. - August 30, 2012 - Shenzhen Changhong Technology Co., Ltd.

Gardner Denver Announces Launch of New Oil-Flooded Rotary Air Compressor Once again, Gardner Denver has advanced the small HP rotary screw air compressor market with their latest offering – the New Apex Series. The Apex Series offers performance and reliability that you demand delivered by a simple and proven Industrial design. The Apex Series allows you to customize... - April 13, 2012 - Gardner Denver

Pack-Smart Inc. Takes Home the Bronze at the OBAA Awards Wendy Tilford, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, was on hand to accept, on behalf Pack-Smart Inc, the Ontario Business Achievement Awards – Market Expansion Award Bronze Medal at the 2011 OBAA Awards held on Monday night in Toronto. - October 08, 2011 - Pack-Smart Inc.

Zapkut Seeking Dealers Worldwide Award-winning UK wall saw manufacturer Zapkut is actively seeking dealers around the world to market its innovative range of vertical panel saw solutions, including the Zapkut ZK range, the world's only true portable vertical panel saw. - June 08, 2011 - Zapkut Limited

Sistem Makina, One of the Leading PVC and Aluminium Profile Cutting and Proccessing Machinery Manufacturer from Turkey Sistem Makina LTD is one of Turkey's leading PVC and Aluminium Joinery Machines manufacturers. Sistem Makina's products include a wide range of cutting, end milling, corner cleaning, welding and drilling machines. All Sistem Makina products are guaranteed high quality, cutting-edge technology, strong... - June 12, 2010 - Sistem Makina

Townsend Projects Just Under 1% Growth in Global Polypropylene Resin Usage New market study reveals 5-year outlook by country and application. - August 14, 2009 - Townsend Solutions

Automatic Documentation of Operational Data for Metal Detectors Software simplifies data documentation and saves costs. - August 07, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH

Metal Detector for Transformerboard / Paperboard Detects FE 0,5 mm Particles The German company Cassel Messtechnik GmbH has recently developed new metal detector for isolation material industry. - August 05, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH

Look to Developing Regions for Polyethylene Consumption Growth As the global plastic industry struggles, Middle East, Africa, India, Eastern Europe & South America are thriving. - July 28, 2009 - Townsend Solutions

Pack-Smart Introduced New Window Affixing System at GRAPH EXPO Pack-Smart Inc headquartered in Toronto, was among the top companies displaying finishing and printing equipment at the GRAPH EXPO 2008, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. “This was one of our best years yet, we were able to display our new Rigid Window technologies which was a big hit at the... - November 07, 2008 - Pack-Smart Inc.

Quantumatica and Bandera at 23 EU PVSEC 23rd European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition Feria Valencia, Valencia, Spain, September 1-5, 2008 Quantumatica and Bandera in a joint effort to develop new materials suitable for the creation of plastic photovoltaic solar panel via patented extrusion technology. - September 01, 2008 - Bandera Spa

Freelin-Wade Announces Launch of All-New Website Freelin-Wade announced today the launch of their all-new Website. The site features an all new design, with functionality that has not been seen in the plastic tubing industry before. - January 15, 2008 - Freelin-Wade Company

New Metal Detector for Wood Industry Reduces Rejection of Valuable Logs Cassel Messtechnik GmbH has developed a new metal detector for the wood industry: Metal Shark OCTA. It reduces the rejection of valuable logs that do not contain metal pieces posing a potential danger to the saw. - November 14, 2007 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH