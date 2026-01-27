Cobra Systems, Inc., a leading provider of industrial print solutions and its employees, are feeling more generous than ever this holiday season. They have chosen two very deserving charitable organizations to donate to this year: Crittenton Services, a local (Fullerton, CA.) nonprofit organization helping Children and Families of abuse and neglect, and Toys-for-Tots. If you would like to donate, contributions can be dropped off at Cobra Systems, 3521 E. Enterprise Dr. Anaheim CA. - December 15, 2015 - Cobra Systems, Inc.