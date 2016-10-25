PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies to Co-Host Industry Education Day in Las Vegas on August 1st Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies are hosting an industry education day for those in the 3D printing and 2D digital printer industries at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on August 1st. - July 29, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions Celebrates the Opening of Phoenix, Las Vegas Offices Beckatt Solutions announced the opening of two new offices in Phoenix and Las Vegas to support 3D printing customers in the Southwest. - July 15, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D Printing Technology at ACTE Region III Conference on June 13th in Lisle, IL The theme for this year’s Association for Career and Technical Education Region III Conference is “CTE is HOT! HOT! HOT!” - June 12, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Present on 3D Printing in Manufacturing on May 30th Beckatt Solutions will present Smart Manufacturing: Advancing the Future with Industrial 3D Printing at the Turkish Trade Center in Elk Grove Village. This event is being held in coordination with the Chicago Chapter of SME. - May 26, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions’ Michael Storey to Present on 3D Printing at Rotary Club Meeting on November 15th St. Charles Rotary Club presentation to focus on 3D printing in business, and feature Michael Storey, Managing Partner of Beckatt Solutions. - November 16, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D printing technology at the Student Excellence Foundation STEM Expo on November 9th, in Warrenville, IL The fourth annual STEM Expo provides students the opportunity to visit exhibits and participate in hands-on STEM experiments. - November 10, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Showcase 3D Printing Technology at School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events The School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events are November 5th at Poplar Creek Library, November 8th at the Bartlett Public Library, November 14th at the Gail Borden Library (Main Branch) and November 15th at the Gail Borden Library (Rakow Branch). - October 30, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions

Dutch Sailmaker Upgrades with New High Speed Automated CNC Cutting Machine Dutch Sailmaker, De Vries Maritiem, has installed a new Blackman and White automated Orion flatbed cutter into their sail loft located in Lemmer. - October 24, 2018 - Blackman and White

Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line Delivered to Danish Whiskey Producer Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) successfully tested and delivered a packaging solution for a prestigious company that requires a Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line. - July 20, 2018 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

Kompac Appoints New Distributor for Poland and Area Kompac, manufacturer and supplier of UV/aqueous priming and coating systems, is pleased to announce they’ve appointed Scorpio Sp. z o.o. as their newest distribution partner for Poland and the surrounding area. Based in Lodz, Scorpio is one of the leading distributors of machines and materials... - July 09, 2018 - Kompac

Dutch Sailmaker Increases Productivity with Blackman and White's Dual-Head Automated Flat Bed Cutter Hagoort Sails, the largest commercial sailmaker in the Netherlands recently installed a new dual gantry Genesis automated cutter. Employing over 13 people, the company produces 10 to 15 sails every week for sailing vessels ranging from leisure cruising craft to high performance racing yachts. - June 26, 2018 - Blackman and White

Beckatt Solutions Launches New Website; Beckatt.com 2.0 Beckatt.com 2.0 is a revamped and improved website for 3D printing, which will help customers identify 3D printing solutions for their businesses and schools. - May 29, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions

New Multifunctional Digital Laser Cutter and Router Means Quality Finishing for Wider Format Display Printing Manchester Print Services have just installed a new Blackman and White VersaTech™ wide bed cutter/router to help cope with the growing demand for wider format digital printing. - March 11, 2018 - Blackman and White

Poteet Printing Systems, LLC Celebrates 20th Anniversary Innovative independent business pleased with longevity, innovation and continued growth. - February 14, 2018 - Poteet Printing Systems, LLC

Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Gives Away Free Pallet Wrapping Machines This Holiday Sal-Tech Easy Packaging is giving away an E3 Wrap 2100 Free Pallet Wrapper machine for White Christmas promo. - December 17, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

Kompac Partners with Xeikon; Installs UV Coating System at Demonstration Facility Kompac is pleased to announce they have recently partnered with Xeikon, and installed an EZ Koat 20 Plus at their new Itasca, IL., demonstration facility to show UV/aqueous coating capabilities when paired with Xeikon technology. Following the placement was the North American edition of Xeikon Café,... - December 09, 2017 - Kompac

Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Goes Grand as It Releases One of Its Major Promos for This Year’s Black Friday – November 24, 2017 Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) starts off the Holiday-giving with its Black Friday Event giving away five (5) units of one of the company’s innovative packaging machines; the E3 Wrap 2100, free of charge. - November 24, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

7 Insane Things Made by a 3D Printer That Will Blow Your Mind A 3D printer able to print anything? Since 3D printing technology is still under development, there aren’t any machines that give a chance to print literally anything, but it is just a matter of time. Nevertheless, even nowadays, with the use of 3D printing technology we are able to create really... - November 16, 2017 - Zortrax

Beckatt Solutions Showcases 3D Printing Technology at STEM Expo Kick-Off Events The School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events are November 14th at the Gail Borden Library, Rakow Branch, and November 15th at the Gail Borden Library, Main Branch - November 13, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions Exhibited 3D Printing Technology at the Student Excellence Foundation STEM Expo on November 3rd, in Warrenville, IL The third annual STEM Expo provided students the opportunity to visit exhibits and participate in hands-on STEM experiments. - November 07, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions Managing Partner, Michael Storey, to Present on Industrial 3D Printing at Meetup Group on October 12th Technology in Manufacturing October Meetup Group to focus on the latest innovations in industrial 3D printing, and feature Michael Storey of Beckatt Solutions and David Johnson of GSC. - October 07, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions

External Materials for Zortrax M Series Printers; Advantages, Disadvantages and How to Use Them Properly Zortrax is not only a printer. Zortrax has created a whole ecosystem, which includes machines, dedicated software, and high-quality materials made especially for their hardware. Providing comprehensive solutions was the idea from the beginning, because it was the best way to get the best quality without wondering about filament or slicer issues. - September 28, 2017 - Zortrax

Beckatt Solutions Receives 2017 Best of Elgin Award Elgin Award Program Honors the Achievement - September 16, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions

Kompac Launches New High-Speed Coating and Priming Systems Kompac’s New EZ Koat 20 Plus and 30 Plus models are now rated at speeds up to 200 feet per minute. Whether priming, using UV coating or aqueous coating, Kompac provides efficient and reliable solutions that create excellent results at affordable prices for the print industry. Now offering an Anilox... - August 13, 2017 - Kompac

Phanes Develops an Uber Integration for WooCommerce & Prestashop Platforms Phanes 3DP is the company behind the STL calculator for the 3D print business. Today, Phanes is announcing the release of a UberRush Integration for WooCommerce and Prestahop Platforms, their first non 3D product for e-Commerce. - July 10, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.

Phanes 3DP Platform Integrates with Astroprint Phanes is a software and web development company that specializes in providing solutions for the 3D printer and print industry. The company's latest release integrates its 3D printing e-commerce platform with Astroprint's 3D Printing Cloud Platform. - June 13, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.

Beckatt Solutions Announces Partnership with Re3dTech Re3dTech, an additive manufacturing service bureau in the north suburbs of Chicago, has partnered with Beckatt Solutions to provide industrial-grade 3D printing access and capacity to end users. - April 14, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions

Kompac Announces Success Based on Dscoop Phoenix, Looks Towards Lyon With the close of Dscoop Phoenix, Kompac is pleased to announce they’ve signed a deal with Acculink for a Kwik Finish 32 UV/Aqueous coater. With the install to take place later in April, both Kompac and Acculink were pleased with the outcome of Dscoop and ability to connect with peers in the industry. During... - April 10, 2017 - Kompac

Phanes Now Offering 3D Printing Calculator Wordpress Plugin for 3D Printing Freelancers and Small Businesses Phanes is a software and web development company that specializes in providing solutions for the 3D printer and print industry. The company has developed a 3D calculator that can be easily installed on any Wordpress site to help freelancers provide quick and reliable quotes. - January 09, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.

Beckatt Solutions Nominated for 2016 Chicago Innovation Awards Awards Ceremony held on 10/25/16 at The Harris Theater; Nominee Reception held on 9/7/16 at Park West. - December 18, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions Receives 2016 Best of Elgin Award – Elgin Award Program Honors the Achievement Beckatt Solutions has been selected for the 2016 Best of Elgin Award in the Distribution Service category by the Elgin Award Program. - December 11, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

KBMax Releases Its CPQ Integration Modules - MAX 3D User Interface, MAX Configure Engine, and MAX CAD Automation KBMax, available on the Salesforce AppExchange, released its Salesforce CPQ integration modules - MAX 3D User Interface, MAX Configure Engine, and MAX CAD Automation, all Salesforce Lightning and Salesforce1 Ready. - December 07, 2016 - KBMax

Beckatt Solutions Named Authorized Reseller for EnvisionTEC 3D Printers The partnership, in which Beckatt Solutions will add EnvisionTEC’s unique lines of 3D printers to their product offerings, will to help make world-class, professional 3D printing more accessible to Chicago-area companies and education institutions. - December 04, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Begin Taking Pre-Orders for the Mcor ARKe, the World's First Full-Color, Desktop 3D Printer Beckatt Solutions, a Midwest distributor of 3D printing products, and certified reseller for Mcor Technologies, will begin taking pre-orders for the Mcor ARKe starting on July 18th, 2016. Beckatt Solutions will offer current and new customers the chance to reserve a full color ARKe 3D printer, scheduled... - July 17, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Showcase the Sustainability of 3d Printing Technology at Elgin Community College Sustainability Expo on Wednesday, April 20th Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, will demonstrate the sustainability and viability of 3D printing and 3D printing technology at the Sustainability Expo at Elgin Community College, on Wednesday, April 20th, 2016, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. - April 17, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D Printing Technology at the USA Science & Engineering Festival on April 2nd at Oakton Community College, Des Plaines Campus Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, will exhibit at the USA Science & Engineering Festival at Oakton Community College, Des Plaines Campus in Des Plaines, IL, on April 2nd. - March 30, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

1STEIN Launches HTML5 Online Designer for Photo Books and Printed Gifts The 3P photobook publishing solution (http://www.3p-publisher.com/index.php/best-desktop-publishing-online-photobook-editor-solution.html) has 3 major components: an award winning Desktop Publisher for PCs, a new platform independent Online Designer for HTML5 capable browsers, and a robust and flexible Storefront & Backoffice production system. The new Online Designer is one of the fastest and feature richest applications of its kind on the web2print market. - March 03, 2016 - 1STEIN

Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D Printing Technology at IACTE Conference on February 18th in East Peoria, IL Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, will exhibit at the Illinois Career and Technical Education Conference at the Par-A-Dice Hotel and Convention Center in East Peoria, IL, on February 18th. Beckatt Solutions will represent 3D printer manufacturers Mcor Technologies, MakerBot and MarkForged, and their respective lines of 3D printers. - February 14, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions Exhibited 3D Printing Technology at the NEW 200 Foundation STEM Expo on January 28th in Warrenville, IL Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, exhibited at the NEW 200 Foundation STEM Expo Hubble Middle School in Warrenville, IL, on January 28th. - January 29, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

Cobra Systems, Inc. Holiday Charitable Giving x2: Crittenton Services and Toys-for-Tots Cobra Systems, Inc., a leading provider of industrial print solutions and its employees, are feeling more generous than ever this holiday season. They have chosen two very deserving charitable organizations to donate to this year: Crittenton Services, a local (Fullerton, CA.) nonprofit organization helping Children and Families of abuse and neglect, and Toys-for-Tots. If you would like to donate, contributions can be dropped off at Cobra Systems, 3521 E. Enterprise Dr. Anaheim CA. - December 15, 2015 - Cobra Systems, Inc.

Beckatt Solutions Showcased 3D Printing Technology on Global 3D Printing Day, Thursday, December 3rd Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, hosted an open house for visitors and showcased a number of 3D printing technologies at their office on Thursday, December 3rd, as part of 3D Hubs’ Global 3D Printing Day celebration. - December 04, 2015 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions Named Authorized Reseller for MarkForged 3D Printers The partnership, in which Beckatt Solutions will add the Mark One Composite 3D printer to their product offerings, will to help make world-class 3D printing more accessible to Midwest companies, education institutions and consumers. - November 05, 2015 - Beckatt Solutions

Faustel Unveils New TecMaster R&D Coater/Laminator Faustel announces the TecMaster R&D Coater/Laminator designed to meet small scale, early-stage product, and process development. The TecMaster is a stand-alone coating/laminating line for laboratory and pilot-scale manufacturing used to predict coating and substrate characteristics in various coating/laminating... - October 29, 2015 - Faustel

Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D Printing Technology at the Illinois Technology and Education Conference (ITEC) on October 16th in Bloomington, IL Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, will exhibit at the Illinois Technology Education Conference at the Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Bloomington, IL, on October 16th. - October 16, 2015 - Beckatt Solutions

Wolverine Flexographic Announces New Ownership In addition to having already hired five new members to its staff, other Wolverine Flexographics upgrades planned include: reorganizing its plant to provide greater workflow efficiencies and expanding inventory. - August 20, 2015 - Wolverine Flexographic

New Automated Laser Cutter Means Increased Productivity and Higher Quality for Dolphin Sails Dolphin Sails, one of the largest manufacturers of sails, covers and awnings in the UK, has just installed a new Blackman and White Mastercut heavy duty automated flatbed cutting machine which is both improving productivity and saving costs. - July 24, 2015 - Blackman and White

Leading Aerospace and Automotive Component Supplier Increases Speed and Quality of Composite Production Line To cope with increased demand for high quality composite components Formaplex Ltd, has just installed a new Blackman and White Genesis high speed automated CNC cutting machine. - June 26, 2015 - Blackman and White

CoolNerd - 3D Printing Marketplace CoolNerd LLC is launching the first dedicated 3D Printing Marketplace, where consumers can purchase 3D printers, filaments, parts & accessories, cad designs, and products. CoolNerd, originally an electronics & accessories business is now bringing its expertise in e-commerce into the 3D printing... - April 21, 2015 - Abacab Ltd.

New High Speed Automated Router Streamlines Production for Leading Aircraft Interior Specialist MGR Foamtex, manufacturer of Softwall® aircraft seat decorative panels, has just installed a new high speed CNC router/cutter as part of their ongoing product development programme. - March 14, 2015 - Blackman and White