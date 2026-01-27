Recent Headlines
Armor-Iimak Announces the Appointment of Alejandro Cuomo to Vice President, NA Sales
Armor-Iimak is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro Cuomo as Vice President, North America Sales, effective December 22, 2025. Alejandro has been a driving force for their company's success in Latin America since joining in October 2001. From launching their business in the... - January 27, 2026 - Armor-Iimak
Postmark Announces 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer
Postmark Print, a Martin Yale Industries, LLC. division and a high-speed inkjet packaging and print solutions manufacturer, is pleased to announce their newest product, the 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer. Since Postmark’s beginnings in the 1960s, our machines were created to provide the... - May 02, 2024 - Martin Yale Industries
Postmark Announces Partnership with Insource
Postmark, a division of Martin Yale Industries, LLC has partnered with Insource, making them their primary distributor throughout Canada. - November 04, 2023 - Martin Yale Industries
Martin Yale Announces New Office in Wilmington
Martin Yale Industries has expanded its corporate presence, opening a new office in Wilmington, North Carolina for demos and sales operations. - May 20, 2022 - Martin Yale Industries
Beckatt Solutions Wins Software & Technology Award
Beckatt Solutions was recently announced as one of the winners of New World Reports annual Software and Technology Awards, 2020. - February 15, 2021 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions Named One of Mirror Review’s Top 3D Printing Companies of 2020
Beckatt Solutions was recently named one of Mirror Review Magazine’s Top 3D Printing Companies of 2020. - November 24, 2020 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions Wins Technology Innovator Award
Beckatt Solutions was recently named one of the Best Additive Manufacturing Products Distributors – USA, as part of the 2020 Technology Innovator Awards - October 27, 2020 - Beckatt Solutions
Large Format Printer Parts Announces New Distribution Partnership with Sun Chemical
Large Format Printer Parts, a worldwide distributor of wide format digital printer spare parts, is thrilled to announce a new distribution partnership with Sun Chemical for its inkjet Streamline range of solvent based inkjet inks. The Streamline range of inkjet inks is designed for a wide variety... - October 07, 2020 - Large Format Printer Parts
Beckatt Solutions Joins Additive Manufacturing Community in Providing 3D Printed Medical Parts and PPE to Hospitals Facing Critical Shortages
Beckatt Solutions stands ready to support hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering 3D printing of medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in short supply. - April 02, 2020 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies to Co-Host Industry Education Day in Las Vegas on August 1st
Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies are hosting an industry education day for those in the 3D printing and 2D digital printer industries at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on August 1st. - July 29, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions Celebrates the Opening of Phoenix, Las Vegas Offices
Beckatt Solutions announced the opening of two new offices in Phoenix and Las Vegas to support 3D printing customers in the Southwest. - July 15, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D Printing Technology at ACTE Region III Conference on June 13th in Lisle, IL
The theme for this year’s Association for Career and Technical Education Region III Conference is “CTE is HOT! HOT! HOT!” - June 12, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions to Present on 3D Printing in Manufacturing on May 30th
Beckatt Solutions will present Smart Manufacturing: Advancing the Future with Industrial 3D Printing at the Turkish Trade Center in Elk Grove Village. This event is being held in coordination with the Chicago Chapter of SME. - May 26, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions’ Michael Storey to Present on 3D Printing at Rotary Club Meeting on November 15th
St. Charles Rotary Club presentation to focus on 3D printing in business, and feature Michael Storey, Managing Partner of Beckatt Solutions. - November 16, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D printing technology at the Student Excellence Foundation STEM Expo on November 9th, in Warrenville, IL
The fourth annual STEM Expo provides students the opportunity to visit exhibits and participate in hands-on STEM experiments. - November 10, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions to Showcase 3D Printing Technology at School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events
The School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events are November 5th at Poplar Creek Library, November 8th at the Bartlett Public Library, November 14th at the Gail Borden Library (Main Branch) and November 15th at the Gail Borden Library (Rakow Branch). - October 30, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions
Dutch Sailmaker Upgrades with New High Speed Automated CNC Cutting Machine
Dutch Sailmaker, De Vries Maritiem, has installed a new Blackman and White automated Orion flatbed cutter into their sail loft located in Lemmer. - October 24, 2018 - Blackman and White
Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line Delivered to Danish Whiskey Producer
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) successfully tested and delivered a packaging solution for a prestigious company that requires a Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line. - July 20, 2018 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging
Kompac Appoints New Distributor for Poland and Area
Kompac, manufacturer and supplier of UV/aqueous priming and coating systems, is pleased to announce they’ve appointed Scorpio Sp. z o.o. as their newest distribution partner for Poland and the surrounding area. Based in Lodz, Scorpio is one of the leading distributors of machines and... - July 09, 2018 - Kompac
Dutch Sailmaker Increases Productivity with Blackman and White's Dual-Head Automated Flat Bed Cutter
Hagoort Sails, the largest commercial sailmaker in the Netherlands recently installed a new dual gantry Genesis automated cutter. Employing over 13 people, the company produces 10 to 15 sails every week for sailing vessels ranging from leisure cruising craft to high performance racing yachts. - June 26, 2018 - Blackman and White
Beckatt Solutions Launches New Website; Beckatt.com 2.0
Beckatt.com 2.0 is a revamped and improved website for 3D printing, which will help customers identify 3D printing solutions for their businesses and schools. - May 29, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions
New Multifunctional Digital Laser Cutter and Router Means Quality Finishing for Wider Format Display Printing
Manchester Print Services have just installed a new Blackman and White VersaTech™ wide bed cutter/router to help cope with the growing demand for wider format digital printing. - March 11, 2018 - Blackman and White
Poteet Printing Systems, LLC Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Innovative independent business pleased with longevity, innovation and continued growth. - February 14, 2018 - Poteet Printing Systems, LLC
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Gives Away Free Pallet Wrapping Machines This Holiday
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging is giving away an E3 Wrap 2100 Free Pallet Wrapper machine for White Christmas promo. - December 17, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging
Kompac Partners with Xeikon; Installs UV Coating System at Demonstration Facility
Kompac is pleased to announce they have recently partnered with Xeikon, and installed an EZ Koat 20 Plus at their new Itasca, IL., demonstration facility to show UV/aqueous coating capabilities when paired with Xeikon technology. Following the placement was the North American edition of Xeikon... - December 09, 2017 - Kompac
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Goes Grand as It Releases One of Its Major Promos for This Year’s Black Friday – November 24, 2017
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) starts off the Holiday-giving with its Black Friday Event giving away five (5) units of one of the company’s innovative packaging machines; the E3 Wrap 2100, free of charge. - November 24, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging
7 Insane Things Made by a 3D Printer That Will Blow Your Mind
A 3D printer able to print anything? Since 3D printing technology is still under development, there aren’t any machines that give a chance to print literally anything, but it is just a matter of time. Nevertheless, even nowadays, with the use of 3D printing technology we are able to create... - November 16, 2017 - Zortrax
Beckatt Solutions Showcases 3D Printing Technology at STEM Expo Kick-Off Events
The School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events are November 14th at the Gail Borden Library, Rakow Branch, and November 15th at the Gail Borden Library, Main Branch - November 13, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions Exhibited 3D Printing Technology at the Student Excellence Foundation STEM Expo on November 3rd, in Warrenville, IL
The third annual STEM Expo provided students the opportunity to visit exhibits and participate in hands-on STEM experiments. - November 07, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions Managing Partner, Michael Storey, to Present on Industrial 3D Printing at Meetup Group on October 12th
Technology in Manufacturing October Meetup Group to focus on the latest innovations in industrial 3D printing, and feature Michael Storey of Beckatt Solutions and David Johnson of GSC. - October 07, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions
External Materials for Zortrax M Series Printers; Advantages, Disadvantages and How to Use Them Properly
Zortrax is not only a printer. Zortrax has created a whole ecosystem, which includes machines, dedicated software, and high-quality materials made especially for their hardware. Providing comprehensive solutions was the idea from the beginning, because it was the best way to get the best quality without wondering about filament or slicer issues. - September 28, 2017 - Zortrax
Beckatt Solutions Receives 2017 Best of Elgin Award
Elgin Award Program Honors the Achievement - September 16, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions
Kompac Launches New High-Speed Coating and Priming Systems
Kompac’s New EZ Koat 20 Plus and 30 Plus models are now rated at speeds up to 200 feet per minute. Whether priming, using UV coating or aqueous coating, Kompac provides efficient and reliable solutions that create excellent results at affordable prices for the print industry. Now offering an... - August 13, 2017 - Kompac
Phanes Develops an Uber Integration for WooCommerce & Prestashop Platforms
Phanes 3DP is the company behind the STL calculator for the 3D print business. Today, Phanes is announcing the release of a UberRush Integration for WooCommerce and Prestahop Platforms, their first non 3D product for e-Commerce. - July 10, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.
Phanes 3DP Platform Integrates with Astroprint
Phanes is a software and web development company that specializes in providing solutions for the 3D printer and print industry. The company's latest release integrates its 3D printing e-commerce platform with Astroprint's 3D Printing Cloud Platform. - June 13, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.
Beckatt Solutions Announces Partnership with Re3dTech
Re3dTech, an additive manufacturing service bureau in the north suburbs of Chicago, has partnered with Beckatt Solutions to provide industrial-grade 3D printing access and capacity to end users. - April 14, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions
Kompac Announces Success Based on Dscoop Phoenix, Looks Towards Lyon
With the close of Dscoop Phoenix, Kompac is pleased to announce they’ve signed a deal with Acculink for a Kwik Finish 32 UV/Aqueous coater. With the install to take place later in April, both Kompac and Acculink were pleased with the outcome of Dscoop and ability to connect with peers in the... - April 10, 2017 - Kompac
Phanes Now Offering 3D Printing Calculator Wordpress Plugin for 3D Printing Freelancers and Small Businesses
Phanes is a software and web development company that specializes in providing solutions for the 3D printer and print industry. The company has developed a 3D calculator that can be easily installed on any Wordpress site to help freelancers provide quick and reliable quotes. - January 09, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.
Beckatt Solutions Nominated for 2016 Chicago Innovation Awards
Awards Ceremony held on 10/25/16 at The Harris Theater; Nominee Reception held on 9/7/16 at Park West. - December 18, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions Receives 2016 Best of Elgin Award – Elgin Award Program Honors the Achievement
Beckatt Solutions has been selected for the 2016 Best of Elgin Award in the Distribution Service category by the Elgin Award Program. - December 11, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions
KBMax Releases Its CPQ Integration Modules - MAX 3D User Interface, MAX Configure Engine, and MAX CAD Automation
KBMax, available on the Salesforce AppExchange, released its Salesforce CPQ integration modules - MAX 3D User Interface, MAX Configure Engine, and MAX CAD Automation, all Salesforce Lightning and Salesforce1 Ready. - December 07, 2016 - KBMax
Beckatt Solutions Named Authorized Reseller for EnvisionTEC 3D Printers
The partnership, in which Beckatt Solutions will add EnvisionTEC’s unique lines of 3D printers to their product offerings, will to help make world-class, professional 3D printing more accessible to Chicago-area companies and education institutions. - December 04, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions to Begin Taking Pre-Orders for the Mcor ARKe, the World's First Full-Color, Desktop 3D Printer
Beckatt Solutions, a Midwest distributor of 3D printing products, and certified reseller for Mcor Technologies, will begin taking pre-orders for the Mcor ARKe starting on July 18th, 2016. Beckatt Solutions will offer current and new customers the chance to reserve a full color ARKe 3D printer,... - July 17, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions to Showcase the Sustainability of 3d Printing Technology at Elgin Community College Sustainability Expo on Wednesday, April 20th
Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, will demonstrate the sustainability and viability of 3D printing and 3D printing technology at the Sustainability Expo at Elgin Community College, on Wednesday, April 20th, 2016, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. - April 17, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D Printing Technology at the USA Science & Engineering Festival on April 2nd at Oakton Community College, Des Plaines Campus
Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, will exhibit at the USA Science & Engineering Festival at Oakton Community College, Des Plaines Campus in Des Plaines, IL, on April 2nd. - March 30, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions
1STEIN Launches HTML5 Online Designer for Photo Books and Printed Gifts
The 3P photobook publishing solution (http://www.3p-publisher.com/index.php/best-desktop-publishing-online-photobook-editor-solution.html) has 3 major components: an award winning Desktop Publisher for PCs, a new platform independent Online Designer for HTML5 capable browsers, and a robust and flexible Storefront & Backoffice production system. The new Online Designer is one of the fastest and feature richest applications of its kind on the web2print market. - March 03, 2016 - 1STEIN
Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D Printing Technology at IACTE Conference on February 18th in East Peoria, IL
Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, will exhibit at the Illinois Career and Technical Education Conference at the Par-A-Dice Hotel and Convention Center in East Peoria, IL, on February 18th. Beckatt Solutions will represent 3D printer manufacturers Mcor Technologies, MakerBot and MarkForged, and their respective lines of 3D printers. - February 14, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions Exhibited 3D Printing Technology at the NEW 200 Foundation STEM Expo on January 28th in Warrenville, IL
Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, exhibited at the NEW 200 Foundation STEM Expo Hubble Middle School in Warrenville, IL, on January 28th. - January 29, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions
Cobra Systems, Inc. Holiday Charitable Giving x2: Crittenton Services and Toys-for-Tots
Cobra Systems, Inc., a leading provider of industrial print solutions and its employees, are feeling more generous than ever this holiday season. They have chosen two very deserving charitable organizations to donate to this year: Crittenton Services, a local (Fullerton, CA.) nonprofit organization helping Children and Families of abuse and neglect, and Toys-for-Tots. If you would like to donate, contributions can be dropped off at Cobra Systems, 3521 E. Enterprise Dr. Anaheim CA. - December 15, 2015 - Cobra Systems, Inc.
Beckatt Solutions Showcased 3D Printing Technology on Global 3D Printing Day, Thursday, December 3rd
Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, hosted an open house for visitors and showcased a number of 3D printing technologies at their office on Thursday, December 3rd, as part of 3D Hubs’ Global 3D Printing Day celebration. - December 04, 2015 - Beckatt Solutions