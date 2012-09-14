PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich producers. Robots,... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company

IVANNOVATION Language Management Launches New Website IVANNOVATION Language Management has launched its new website to reflect its evolving role in the foreign language translation and localization market. The site presents the company's expanded range of services, including translation, localization, and interpretation. It also publishes regular articles... - July 05, 2019 - IVANNOVATION

BPOG Extractables Testing of AdvantaPure(R)’s Key Silicone and TPE Tubing Products is Complete; Test Results Help Drug Manufacturers Compare Tubing BioPhorum Operations Group extractables testing was recently completed on several of AdvantaPure’s tubing and hose products. The fluid transfer products are typically used in biopharm and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The Group’s standardized extractables test protocol was followed and performed by an independent lab and involved testing to four different exposure times as long as 70 days. The comprehensive testing was undertaken by AdvantaPure to meet customer requests. - May 31, 2019 - AdvantaPure

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

General Parts Group Announces New Director of Operations, Jason McGillivray General Parts Group is pleased to announce the completion of the development of its senior management team with the addition of Jason McGillivary who joins the General Parts in the position of Director of Operations. Jason will be responsible for all 29 operational service locations and will play a key... - March 14, 2019 - General Parts

General Parts Group Announces New Director of Manufacturer Relations, Joe Johnson General Parts Group is pleased to announce that Joe Johnson has joined as senior management team in the position of Director of Manufacturer Relations. - March 14, 2019 - General Parts

Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund

PowerAmp Sports: Young Kiwi Cyclists Launch Innovative Hypotonic Sports Drink Hayden Washington-Smith, 20, and Olly Ng, 20, have launched PowerAmp Sports (www.powerampsports.com) and over the past 18 months have developed a range of hypotonic sports drinks targeting elite cyclists, endurance athletes, triathletes, CrossFit devotees and those competing at high intensity or in hot... - December 07, 2018 - PowerAmps

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its "Chop Like a Pro, Faster" Contest Enter now for your chance to win a 3/8'' Easy Chopper 3™ Dicer from Nemco. - November 06, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces AdvantaSil(TM) Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing That’s Engineered for Temperatures as Low as -112°C New AdvantaSil Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing is designed to aid pharmaceutical and biopharm manufacturers with protecting their high-value cell and drug products. The platinum-cured tubing is engineered for Single-Use applications involving cold storage and transport. It’s the first commercially-available tubing engineered for flexibility and crush resistance upon removal from a minus 86 degrees C freezer. A video on AdvantaPure’s website shows the test procedures and results. - November 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its "Party On! Contest" Enter now for your chance to win 4 dozen party glasses from Cardinal. - October 13, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its Better Blender Giveaway Enter now for your chance to win a new Tango® Bar Blender from Hamilton Beach - September 14, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its Digital Thermometer Giveaway Enter now for your chance to win a new P250FW Pocketherm thermometer from Comark. - August 16, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Stealth Industry Custom Fabrication Launches Online Ordering System Beginning by fabricating a few products for quick service restaurant Chick-fil-A, Stealth Industry Custom Fab announced today they have created an online ordering system with offerings for the entire restaurant industry. - August 02, 2018 - Stealth Industry Custom Fab

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its Incredible Induction Giveaway Enter now for your chance to win a new portable Mirage® Cadet Induction Range from Vollrath. - July 21, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line Delivered to Danish Whiskey Producer Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) successfully tested and delivered a packaging solution for a prestigious company that requires a Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line. - July 20, 2018 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

AdvantaPure® Introduces New Case Studies on Tubing, Closures and Molded Assemblies; Each Study Describes Processing Problems, Customer Goals, and Product Solutions Three new case studies from AdvantaPure highlight fluid transfer challenges in the biopharm and pharmaceutical industries. One study explores leak-proof container systems coupled with the goal of foam reduction. Another focuses on Single-Use molded tubing assemblies in a final fill application. The third examines how a customer decided between movable totes and two styles of clean room wall pass-through systems. - July 14, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents "My Best Sandwich Recipe Contest" Enter now for your chance to win a new Grill Express™ Sandwich Grill from Star® Manufacturing. - June 22, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Grote Company Releases New Inline Tortilla Warmer Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has expanded its equipment line with the new Inline Tortilla Warmer. The new machine warms a wide variety of tortillas and flatbreads, making them more pliable for end products such as wraps and burritos. - June 15, 2018 - Grote Company

AdvantaPure® Completes Full BPOG Extractables Testing of Several Silicone and TPE Tubing Products; Provides Drug Manufacturers with Extensive Test Results for Comparison Tubing manufacturer AdvantaPure announces the completion of BPOG testing on three of its tubing lines used for biopharm and pharmaceutical applications. Two styles of silicone tubing – standard and high pressure – and the company’s weldable and sealable TPE tubing now offer full BPOG test results for extractable compounds. Tests were performed by a fully-accredited, third-party test lab using a variety of analytical techniques. Results are available upon request. - June 14, 2018 - AdvantaPure

AdvantaPure(R) Contributes to Newly-Released Forecasting and Supply Planning Guide from BPOG; Combined Effort Aims to Improve Forecasting and Demand Planning BPOG, the BioPhorum Operations Group, recently developed a best practices guide on forecasting and demand planning involving the biopharmaceutical industry. The guide, a collaborative effort involving biomanufacturers and suppliers, is available from BPOG’s website. It aims to help manufacturers and their vendors improve understanding and communication regarding each other’s needs. A self-assessment tool for measuring companies’ current planning processes is also available from the site. - June 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure

A Cut Above the Rest Cutlery Contest Featuring Victorinox® Enter now for your chance to win a new 7-piece knife roll set. - May 11, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Commercial Microwave Contest Featuring Amana Tundra Restaurant Supply (http://www.etundra.com) announces its “Commercial Microwave Contest Featuring Amana,” where fans have a chance to win a new Amana 1000 Watt Commercial Microwave Oven. From now until April 25th, contestants can enter for a chance to win an Amana RMS10TS 1000 Watt... - April 12, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Second Patent Awarded for AdvantaPure(R)’s AdvantaPass(R) Clean Room Wall Pass-Through System AdvantaPure has been issued a second U.S. patent for its AdvantaPass technology. The system maintains the separation of room atmospheres to minimize contamination risks in biopharm and pharmaceutical processing. Improvements that warranted the second patent include welded wall portals, the elimination of adhesives and sealants and adjustable wall flanges. The upgrades offer users more options regarding mounting and using the system. - April 06, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Tundra Restaurant Supply Announces the Winner of Its “Pizza Party Contest” Arthur Duda won a new American Metalcraft pizza supplies prize package. - March 29, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Tundra Restaurant Supply Announces a Pizza Party Contest for March Enter now for a chance to win a pizza prize package from Tundra Restaurant Supply and American Metalcraft - March 14, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Tundra Restaurant Supply Announces the Winner of Its "Share the Love Vitamix Giveaway" Georgette Varela won a new Vitamix 48 oz. Drink Machine Advance® Commercial Blender. - March 01, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Share the Love Vitamix Commercial Giveaway with Tundra Restaurant Supply Enter now for your chance to win a new Vitamix Drink Machine Advance® Commercial blender. - February 12, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Tundra Restaurant Supply Announces the Winner of Its "Help for the Holidays Mixer Giveaway with KitchenAid Commercial" Steve Oakleaf Won a New KitchenAid Commercial Mixer. - December 31, 2017 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces Sterile, Single-Use, Molded Filling Assemblies for Aseptic Fill and Finish Applications Single-Use filling assemblies for fill and finish applications in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical processing are now available from AdvantaPure. They feature molded connections for seamless fluid flow. Supplied sterilized and ready to install, the assemblies are manufactured with tubing, bags, filters, sterile connectors, filling needles and other accessories specified by the customer. Two tubing materials are offered. - December 21, 2017 - AdvantaPure

Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Gives Away Free Pallet Wrapping Machines This Holiday Sal-Tech Easy Packaging is giving away an E3 Wrap 2100 Free Pallet Wrapper machine for White Christmas promo. - December 17, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Goes Grand as It Releases One of Its Major Promos for This Year’s Black Friday – November 24, 2017 Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) starts off the Holiday-giving with its Black Friday Event giving away five (5) units of one of the company’s innovative packaging machines; the E3 Wrap 2100, free of charge. - November 24, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

Tundra Restaurant Supply Announces the Winner of Its "Chop Chop! Easy Chopper 3™ Contest" Roy Gruss won a new Nemco Easy Chopper 3™. - October 27, 2017 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Tundra Restaurant Supply Announces Its "Chop Chop! Easy Chopper 3™ Contest" Enter now for your chance to win a new Nemco Easy Chopper 3™. - October 07, 2017 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Dallas-Based Food Merchandising Equipment Manufacturer Supports Victims and Supermarket Retailers Affected by Hurricanes Dallas-based Atlantic Food Bars, a global leader in food merchandising equipment, specializing in supermarket hot food cases, salad bars, seafood cases, soup bars and other specialty cases, is supporting the Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims and supermarket retailers affected by the storms via donation, fabrication priority and job hiring priority to displaced workers. - September 16, 2017 - Atlantic Food Bars

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces AdvantaSil(TM) High Pressure Silicone Tubing; Ideal for TFF Systems, Integrity Testing, Purification Processes AdvantaPure has launched AdvantaSil High Pressure unreinforced silicone tubing, a product designed to allow for biopharm and pharmaceutical fluid processing at higher flow rates. The tubing offers pressure usage three times that of standard silicone transfer tubing, along with benefits such as limited pumpability up to 30 psi back pressure, full vacuum capabilities on most sizes and better clarity than braided silicone hose. Full BPOG testing is in process. This product is made in USA. - September 15, 2017 - AdvantaPure

Grote Company Launches New Brand, Website Grote Company, a commercial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, recently rebranded and unveiled a new website. With this rebranding, Grote Company focuses on quality and enduring commitment to providing the best equipment and service available. The new grotecompany.com offers user-friendly... - September 15, 2017 - Grote Company

Tundra Restaurant Supply Announces the Winner of Its “Blend Like a Boss Blender Giveaway" Nick Dobransky of FL won a new Hamilton Beach Expeditor™ 500 Culinary Blender. - September 15, 2017 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Ruwac's NA35 Series: The Safest, Healthiest Solution to Collecting Metal Additive Manufacturing Dust The NA35 Series is the only immersion separator available on the market featuring a complete self-contained vacuum system. Additive manufacturing environments using explosive or impact sensitive materials that may contain an ignition source (such as aluminum, titaniumor zirconium) and other volatile dusts will not only benefit from eliminating the risk of an explosion, but keeping workspaces clean in the process. - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac’s OSHA Compliant Industrial Vacuums for the Safe Removal of Silica Dust All Ruwac vacuum cleaners recommended for silica dust removal comply with the latest OSHA standards for worker safety while featuring industry-leading filtration innovative technology that can be custom tailored to suit your individual needs. - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac USA’s FA3100 Silo Central Vacuum System Series – Your Solution to Extreme Fine Dust Filtration Improve performance and filtration in your central vacuum system with the FA3100 Silo central vacuum system series, a brand new designed vertical filtration solution for removing large quantities of fine dust. It features high performance, over-sized pleated filtration, and innovative reverse pulse filter... - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac’s PCS Series: The Most Efficient Vacuum Cleaning System for Powder Coating Paint re-contamination inside powder coating booths is a chronic problem facing workers within the powder coating industry. To combat this, Ruwac USA’s brand new PCS Series line of industrial vacuum cleaners are designed specifically to collect every particle of paint off the surface in these booths,... - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Tundra Restaurant Supply Announces Its "Blend Like a Boss Blender Giveaway" Enter now for your chance to win a new Hamilton Beach Expeditor™ 500 Culinary Blender. - August 17, 2017 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

AdvantaPure(R) Announces Its ISO 9001:2015 Certification; Validates the Company’s Quality Management System Following months of preparation, the AdvantaPure high purity tubing division of NewAge(R) Industries has gained ISO 9001:2015 certification. The certification also applies to the company’s Verigenics(R) RFID division. The upgrade validates the company’s commitment to consistent, high quality processes and products. - August 03, 2017 - AdvantaPure

Machine Harvest Your Asparagus Geiger-Lund’s new selective asparagus harvester was field tested this past spring on a field near Nyssa Oregon. The machine successfully harvested asparagus. The new machine can replace hand labor for the harvesting of asparagus. - July 31, 2017 - Geiger-Lund

Chick-fil-A® Partners with Small Fabrication Shop to Improve Efficiency Stealth Industry Custom Fab works directly with Chick-fil-A® restaurant owners and managers to create better solutions for the kitchen, the office, and the dining room. - July 24, 2017 - Stealth Industry Custom Fab

Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.midwestcoatingseminar.com Topics... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies

Tundra Restaurant Supply Announces the Winner of Its "Call it Cambro" Sweepstakes Tundra Restaurant Supply (http://www.etundra.com) happily announces winner Rebecca Rich in its “Call it Cambro Sweepstakes.” Rich has won new food storage containers from Cambro. Contestants had more than two weeks to complete and submit the entry form for the “Call it Cambro”... - July 01, 2017 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Tundra Restaurant Supply Announces Its "Call It Cambro" Enter now for your chance to win food storage containers from Cambro - June 08, 2017 - Tundra Restaurant Supply