Recent Headlines
Experience Proven Cartoning Efficiency & Line Performance at Pack Expo East
Bradman Lake invites attendees to visit Booth 1501 at Pack Expo East, February 17–19, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. This year’s exhibit will feature two of the company’s established and widely adopted solutions: the HS Carton Former and the IL120... - February 14, 2026 - Bradman Lake Inc.
INTERPHEX 2026: USA Pack Machines LLC Connects with the Global Pharma Industry
USA Pack Machines LLC announces its participation at INTERPHEX 2026, April 21–23 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. At Stand 1037, the company will showcase advanced liquid processing and packaging solutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, scalability, and regulatory-compliant manufacturing for pharma and biotech industries. - January 30, 2026 - Harikrushna Machines Pvt. Ltd.
Continuous Process Solutions Unveils Steel Belt Training to Boost Skills and Protect Production Uptime
Continuous Process Solutions launches specialist training to cut downtime and strengthen production performance. - December 07, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support the Industry’s Shift Toward Efficiency-Led Growth
London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub, a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve... - November 19, 2025 - London Consulting Group West
Continuous Process Solutions Offers Free Line Inspections to Help Manufacturers Prevent Downtime
Continuous Process Solutions is offering manufacturers across the UK and Ireland a free production line inspection to help prevent costly downtime, reduce wear and extend the lifespan of steel belts and related machinery. The initiative supports food, chemical, rubber, wood-based panel and other... - October 21, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
New Range of Chromed Steel Belts Launched for Wood-Based Panel Production
Continuous Process Solutions has announced the launch of a new range of chromed steel belts designed to optimise the performance of double belt continuous press systems used across the wood industry. Now available in the UK and Ireland exclusively through Continuous Process Solutions, the belts... - September 22, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Bradman Lake to Showcase Compact, High-Efficiency Packaging Solutions at IBIE
Bradman Lake, a global leader in packaging technology, will exhibit its proven and widely adopted packaging solutions at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2025, taking place September 13–17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 445 to experience firsthand how Bradman Lake’s equipment helps manufacturers maximize efficiency, reduce floor space, and increase profitability. - August 11, 2025 - Bradman Lake Inc.
Gentry Foodservice Design Group Expands Presence with New Orlando Office
Gentry Foodservice Design Group, a national leader in restaurant layout and design, has opened a new office in Orlando, Florida, as of June 27, 2025. This expansion strengthens Gentry’s presence in the Southeast and allows the company to better serve the growing hospitality market in Central Florida. - July 01, 2025 - QSR Supply Restaurant Equipment, Parts, Service & Installation
Kegco Unveils Innovative Dispensing Solutions and Expands Presence in Convenience Retail
Kegco debuts innovative dispensing systems at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, including its new hot-and-cold Kegerator Vending Machine, ADA-compliant V32ADA, and compact SC-70 countertop unit. These product launches mark Kegco’s strategic move into the growing convenience retail market. - May 11, 2025 - Beverage Factory
Conveyor Belt Specialist Launches New Product Brochure
The UK’s leading specialists in continuous process manufacturing has launched their new product brochure for 2025. Continuous Process Solutions offers two decades of experience and expertise with conveyor belt products and services, including tracking and cleaning systems, maintenance and... - February 24, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Food and Chemical Sector Conveyor Belt Cleaning Equipment Range Unveiled
UK-based Continuous Process Solutions has unveiled a huge range of versatile conveyor belt cleaning solutions, designed to increase productivity and hygiene in the food production and chemical sectors. The belt cleaning devices and equipment enable producers to minimise and prevent unexpected... - November 04, 2024 - Continuous Process Solutions
OzScientific Launches a Market Intelligence Newsletter "Global Intelligence in Food"
Your Fortnightly Guide to Market Intelligence and Innovation in the Food Industry - October 25, 2024 - OzScientific Pty Ltd
Sterilex Announces Leadership Transition
Sterilex LLC, a Paine Schwartz Partners portfolio company and a leading developer of innovative food safety antimicrobial products, is embarking on a new chapter with a leadership transition. - January 05, 2024 - Sterilex
New Marketplace for New and Used Winery Equipment and Supplies Launches
CellarsCorner.com is an online marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of winery equipment and supplies across the world. They strive to provide the most user-friendly platform in the industry to facilitate locating equipment and supplies. - August 11, 2023 - CellarsCorner
Lita’s Mexican Foods Inc. Included in Game Changers Report
Lita’s Mexican Foods Inc. is thrilled to announce their inclusion in Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women, an initiative led by Natural Products Canada (NPC) that provides an interesting look at the women leading Canada’s growing natural and bio-based industries. - March 31, 2023 - Lita's Mexican Foods Inc.
Reid Supply Celebrates 75th Anniversary Year with Expanded Sales Team
Industrial parts distributor founded in 1948 continues to focus on customer service and manufacturing support with a newly expanded sales team. - February 16, 2023 - Reid Supply
"Digital Food," the New IT Strategies of Marco Ilardi for the Horeca Sector
"Digital Food" is a book written by Marco Ilardi that talks about all the technological innovations in the catering sector, a book that opens the mind to increase the performance of restaurants and pizzerias. - December 18, 2022 - Marco Ilardi
Dirk Kerbs Announces Retirement from 30 Year Tenure at the Liftsafe Group of Companies
Following a thirty year plus career of providing safety services and equipment to a multitude of different industries, President of the Liftsafe Group of Companies Dirk Kerbs has announced his retirement beginning on December 1st while remaining in a consulting role until August 2023. Stepping into... - December 03, 2022 - Liftsafe Group of Companies
Global Music Superstar Damian Marley Makes Substantial Investment Into New Maple Holdings
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, the world renowned music artist, recipient of four Grammy Awards, and the youngest son of iconic reggae artist Bob Marley, has made a strategic investment into New Maple Holdings (“New Maple”) - the private parent company of CanWe Growers (a Canadian... - February 01, 2022 - New Maple Holdings
HPP Advisors Becomes an Authorized Reseller of MAXPRO/Maximator High Pressure Processing Solutions
HPP Advisors announced today that, effective immediately, they have become the Exclusive Reseller for MAXPRO/Maximator High Pressure for the High-Pressure Processing Industry (HPP) in North America. HPP Advisors will be offering valves, fittings and stainless-steel tubing as well as the MAXPRO... - December 21, 2021 - HPP Advisors
AdvantaPure(R) Announces Fall Trade Show Appearances - Includes Events in the Northeast U.S.
AdvantaPure, the high purity division of NewAge Industries, will exhibit its silicone and TPE tubing and molded assemblies at the ISPE Boston Show, BioProcess International 2021, and Interphex, all taking place in September and October. AdvantaPure will also highlight its recent clean room expansion and its in-process building renovation at the events. The company is increasing its tubing manufacturing capacity to help meet demand for its Single-Use products. - September 16, 2021 - AdvantaPure
PLANETARIANS to Launch WeFunder Crowd-Investing Campaign
Plant-based ingredient startup PLANETARIANS has completed scale-up trials of zero-emission and zero-waste technology at Clextral pilot facility, and developed and tested prototypes from its single-ingredient meat to launch a crowd-investing campaign at WeFunder to scale operations. To combat... - September 01, 2021 - PLANETARIANS
Foodmach Leverages Total ETO’s ERP System to Help Australian Government Significantly Increase Medical Face Mask Production During COVID-19 Pandemic
Foodmach faces the pandemic with creativity, wisdom, and the right tools. - June 09, 2021 - Total ETO
Seafood Analytics Teams Up with Two Tech Innovators to Offer Transparency and Traceability of Seafood Quality Using Blockchain
This is the future of seafood traceability, where all the information about the catch, and the quality of the fish, is captured on blockchain technology. - April 08, 2021 - Seafood Analytics
KINGSTAR Announces 4.0 Release Available as of October 26, 2020
KINGSTAR, a division of IntervalZero, announced the general availability launch of KINGSTAR 4.0. KINGSTAR is an all-software, complete “plug-and-play” PC-based Machine Automation platform and it offers the most open approach for building smart machine controllers that can deliver on the... - October 28, 2020 - IntervalZero
Tarcisio Vergani, President and Group CEO of N-and Group, Named One of the "Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2020 in the UK"
Congratulations to Tarcisio Vergani, President and Group CEO of N-and Group, for being recognized as one of the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2020 in the UK by The CEO Magazine. His visionary leadership, passion and dedication have guided N-and Group through 5 years of continous growth. - October 24, 2020 - N-and Group
AdvantaPure(R) Now Offers GORE(R) STA-PURE(R) Pump Tubing, an Industry Staple for Single-Use Biotech and Pharmaceutical Processes
AdvantaPure is now a systems integrator of GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing, Series PCS. The AdvantaPure team is expert at molding connections for tubing assemblies and can overmold GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing as the pump element in biopharm and pharmaceutical assemblies. The overmolding process results in a smooth contact surface for optimal fluid flow. GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing connects to any of AdvantaPure’s AdvantaSil(R) platinum-cured silicone tubing using overmolding technology. - June 17, 2020 - AdvantaPure
DC Norris Client Relies on Sous Vide Systems to Ensure Reliable Order Fulfillment and Superior Cooked Meat
Midwest Kitchens relies on custom-built cook tanks manufactured and installed by DC Norris to prepare a variety of popular meat cuts to foodservice businesses around the country including chuck and round roasts, prime rib, pork loin roast, pork ribs, corned beef and other specialty products. - May 28, 2020 - DC Norris North America
Former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM, Makes Substantial Investment Into Cannabis Company New Maple Holdings Ltd.
Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM, holds dual British and Canadian citizenship is a retired professional boxer, active from 1989 to 2004. He is a three-time world heavyweight champion, a two-time lineal champion, and remains the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed title. Additionally, he won a gold medal... - May 21, 2020 - New Maple Holdings
Rhoads Metal Works Creates Clean Air for Hospitals
Adapting During a Pandemic, a Solution for Hospitals to Clean the Air, Four Generation Company Has a Legacy to Uphold - April 17, 2020 - Rhoads Metal Works, Inc.
Foodservice Supply Companies Team Up to Offer Free Technical and Maintenance Support to Help Restaurants During COVID-19 Crisis
Program Provides Live DIY Support to Help Kitchens Stay Open for Business - April 09, 2020 - Diversified Foodservice Supply
IVANNOVATION Announces Development of COVID-19 Response Translation System
IVANNOVATION Language Management has added a service based on its new COVID-19 Response Translation System (CRTS) to meet the new coronavirus crisis facing health providers and the public at large. It has developed specialized COVID-19 language resources based on a massive collection of bilingual... - April 09, 2020 - IVANNOVATION
EZBREW, Inc. Raises Seed Round Investment and Expands Board
EZBREW, Inc. raised an undisclosed amount of capital in a seed round of investment this month and added serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist, David Gardner to its board. CEO and founder, Andrew Baker, announced the latest cash infusion and iteration of his vision to empower restaurants and... - January 18, 2020 - EZBREW Inc.
Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly
Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company
IVANNOVATION Language Management Launches New Website
IVANNOVATION Language Management has launched its new website to reflect its evolving role in the foreign language translation and localization market. The site presents the company's expanded range of services, including translation, localization, and interpretation. It also publishes regular... - July 05, 2019 - IVANNOVATION
BPOG Extractables Testing of AdvantaPure(R)’s Key Silicone and TPE Tubing Products is Complete; Test Results Help Drug Manufacturers Compare Tubing
BioPhorum Operations Group extractables testing was recently completed on several of AdvantaPure’s tubing and hose products. The fluid transfer products are typically used in biopharm and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The Group’s standardized extractables test protocol was followed and performed by an independent lab and involved testing to four different exposure times as long as 70 days. The comprehensive testing was undertaken by AdvantaPure to meet customer requests. - May 31, 2019 - AdvantaPure
Ossid Hires Market Development Manager
Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid
General Parts Group Announces New Director of Manufacturer Relations, Joe Johnson
General Parts Group is pleased to announce that Joe Johnson has joined as senior management team in the position of Director of Manufacturer Relations. - March 14, 2019 - General Parts
General Parts Group Announces New Director of Operations, Jason McGillivray
General Parts Group is pleased to announce the completion of the development of its senior management team with the addition of Jason McGillivary who joins the General Parts in the position of Director of Operations. Jason will be responsible for all 29 operational service locations and will play a... - March 14, 2019 - General Parts
Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester
Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund
PowerAmp Sports: Young Kiwi Cyclists Launch Innovative Hypotonic Sports Drink
Hayden Washington-Smith, 20, and Olly Ng, 20, have launched PowerAmp Sports (www.powerampsports.com) and over the past 18 months have developed a range of hypotonic sports drinks targeting elite cyclists, endurance athletes, triathletes, CrossFit devotees and those competing at high intensity or in... - December 07, 2018 - PowerAmps
Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its "Chop Like a Pro, Faster" Contest
Enter now for your chance to win a 3/8'' Easy Chopper 3™ Dicer from Nemco. - November 06, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply
AdvantaPure(R) Introduces AdvantaSil(TM) Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing That’s Engineered for Temperatures as Low as -112°C
New AdvantaSil Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing is designed to aid pharmaceutical and biopharm manufacturers with protecting their high-value cell and drug products. The platinum-cured tubing is engineered for Single-Use applications involving cold storage and transport. It’s the first commercially-available tubing engineered for flexibility and crush resistance upon removal from a minus 86 degrees C freezer. A video on AdvantaPure’s website shows the test procedures and results. - November 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure
Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its "Party On! Contest"
Enter now for your chance to win 4 dozen party glasses from Cardinal. - October 13, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply
Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its Better Blender Giveaway
Enter now for your chance to win a new Tango® Bar Blender from Hamilton Beach - September 14, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply
Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its Digital Thermometer Giveaway
Enter now for your chance to win a new P250FW Pocketherm thermometer from Comark. - August 16, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply
Stealth Industry Custom Fabrication Launches Online Ordering System
Beginning by fabricating a few products for quick service restaurant Chick-fil-A, Stealth Industry Custom Fab announced today they have created an online ordering system with offerings for the entire restaurant industry. - August 02, 2018 - Stealth Industry Custom Fab
Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its Incredible Induction Giveaway
Enter now for your chance to win a new portable Mirage® Cadet Induction Range from Vollrath. - July 21, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply
Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line Delivered to Danish Whiskey Producer
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) successfully tested and delivered a packaging solution for a prestigious company that requires a Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line. - July 20, 2018 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging
AdvantaPure® Introduces New Case Studies on Tubing, Closures and Molded Assemblies; Each Study Describes Processing Problems, Customer Goals, and Product Solutions
Three new case studies from AdvantaPure highlight fluid transfer challenges in the biopharm and pharmaceutical industries. One study explores leak-proof container systems coupled with the goal of foam reduction. Another focuses on Single-Use molded tubing assemblies in a final fill application. The third examines how a customer decided between movable totes and two styles of clean room wall pass-through systems. - July 14, 2018 - AdvantaPure