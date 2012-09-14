PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Busway Solutions Introduces New Tap-Off Box Designed to be compatible with Starline T5 series busway track system, Busway Solutions offers new tap-off boxes in the E12, E28 and E36 enclosure configurations. - February 25, 2017 - PDU Cables

In Win Introduces Trayless Storage Server Chassis Trayless design with 12Gb SAS expanded backplane and redundant power. - February 07, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.

In Win Launches IW-RS-02M Series Storage Server Features: Lockable front cover, toolless designs, with 6 or 12Gb SAS connection. - January 04, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.

MegaBackup Releases a New Lifetime Storage Today, MegaBackup, a company that specializes in cloud-based solutions for storing and backing up data, has announced that it has launched its new product called MegaBackup. - April 22, 2016 - Megabackup

Connected Data and immixGroup to Deliver Private Cloud File Sync and Share (FSS) Solutions to Government Sector Will Enable Local, State and Federal Institutions to Securely Sync, Access, Share and Protect Data, While Avoiding the Inherent Risks of Public Cloud Solutions - September 18, 2015 - Connected Data

Connected Data Granted U.S. Networking Patent That Sets a New Performance Standard for Cloud File Sharing Across Computers and Mobile Devices Private Cloud File Sync and Share Storage Appliance Leader Drives Innovation to Provide Enterprise Performance, Privacy, and Security That Public Cloud Providers Can’t Deliver - August 14, 2015 - Connected Data

120TB RAIDFrame Computer Backup Device Available Highly Reliable Systems announces immediate availability of their 120TB RAIDFrame server computer backup device with 24TB RAIDPac drives using 8TB disks. - July 03, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.

High-Rely NetSwap 600 Backup System Revealed Highly Reliable Systems, the innovative American-made backup appliance experts, have revealed at Automation Nation 2015 their upcoming NetSwap 600 rack-mounted computer backup NAS system featuring six disk bays capable of RAID-10 configuration with built-in virtual machine support and remote management tools. - June 05, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.

Connected Data to Showcase Transporter Private Cloud File Sync and Share Appliance at VMUG and G2 Summits Learn How to Leverage Transporter to Achieve Cloud Agility, Data Protection, Availability and Privacy, Limitless Scalability; and Eliminate Burdensome Reoccurring Service Charges - June 01, 2015 - Connected Data

LOOK Photography Saves Time, Money and Resources with Connected Data Transporter Private Cloud Appliance Over Traditional NAS and Public Cloud Alternatives Globally Distributed Photography Business Saves Two-to-Three Days per Photo Shoot with Transporter File Sync and Share Appliance and Eliminates Expensive Public Cloud Subscription Costs - May 14, 2015 - Connected Data

Connected Data Fuels Partner Success in the White-Hot File Sync and Share Market with Excelerate Partner Program Connected Data Expansive Partner Program Delivers Aggressive Pricing Model, Motivating SPIFFS, and Extensive Array of Marketing and Sales Support for Innovative Transporter Private Cloud Storage Appliance Family - May 09, 2015 - Connected Data

Storage Switzerland Test Drive Demonstrates Transporter’s Private Cloud Storage Efficiency Over Public Cloud Solutions Such as Dropbox Connected DataTM, the creator of Transporter, today announced initial Storage Switzerland “Test Drive” results for its production review of the Connected Data Transporter 15. Transporter, a private cloud storage appliance that allows users to securely sync, access, share and protect data... - April 23, 2015 - Connected Data

High-Rely MediStor Healthcare Backup System Launched Highly Reliable Systems have launched their upcoming High-Rely MediStor backup system at the HIMSS Conference. Purpose-built for the healthcare industry, MediStor conforms to current HIPAA security rules and utilizes FIPS 140-2 compliant software. The High-Rely MediStor series features backup and disaster recovery (BDR) tools such as local and cloud-based virtualization, AES-256 encryption, and unlimited cloud storage with up to 7-years protected retention at network operations centers. - April 15, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.

Connected Data Expands Executive Team to Capitalize on $2.3 Billion File Sync and Share Market Opportunity Russell Johnson Joins as COO and Gene Spies Named CFO as Demand for Transporter Private Cloud Appliances Gains Significant Traction Over Public Cloud and Legacy NAS Offerings - April 15, 2015 - Connected Data

High-Rely DeltaSync File-Level Backup Technology Introduced High-Rely NetSwap and RAIDFrame Firmware Update Adds Important New Speed-Saving DeltaSync File-Level Backup Synchronization Feature. - April 03, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.

High-Rely MPac-G2 RAID Backup Drive Debuts Highly Reliable Systems, the innovative American-made server backup storage experts, have announced immediate availability of their new 2.5-inch MPac-G2 RAID backup media at the XChange Solution Provider event in Dallas, Texas. High-Rely's portable second-generation MPac enclosure features an integrated RAID-0/1/JBOD controller with field-accessible SuperSpeed USB 3.0 and SATA 6.0 Gb/s connections. - March 01, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.

Connected Data Expands Product Portfolio from Consumer to Enterprise with Release of New Private Cloud File Sync and Share Appliances New Transporter 15 and 30 Storage Devices Extend Business File Sharing Features, Performance and Capacity to Small Businesses, Departments and Remote Offices - February 27, 2015 - Connected Data

Founder and CEO of XIOSS Completes Tuck-WBENC Executive Program Susie Galyardt, Founder and CEO of XIOSS, Inc. recently completed the Tuck-WBENC Executive Program, an intensive weeklong executive business learning experience held at IBM’s Learning Center in Armonk, NY. Susie was sponsored by Sonoco and the Greater Women’s Business Council, a Regional... - February 19, 2015 - XIOSS

High-Rely Debuts Amazon S3 Reverse Cloud Backup Device Highly Reliable Systems, the innovative American-made server backup storage experts, today announced immediate availability for their NetSwap reverse Cloud server backup NAS. The High-Rely NetSwap family of network-attached appliances provide Reverse Cloud server backup for many popular storage accounts: Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, DreamHost DreamCloud, and Dropbox. - February 13, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.

XIOSS Celebrates a Successful 2014 and Sets Sights on Growth in 2015 XIOSS, a data storage solutions provider specializing in data protection, management and storage architecture, reflects on its success in 2014 and prepares for continued growth in the New Year. “As we reflect on another year in business, we take great pride in our ability to not only deliver the... - February 13, 2015 - XIOSS

csimsoft’s Trelis Provides Meshing Capability for SimulationForDesign Website csimsoft and Fidesys technology combined into cloud-based solution for designers and engineers. - January 17, 2015 - csimsoft

csimsoft Releases Mesh Generation Add-in for SpaceClaim 3D Modeler Trelis SpaceClaim Add-in provides automatic mesh generation capability to popular 3D modeler. - January 14, 2015 - csimsoft

Trelis 15.1 Software Release Announced csimsoft, a leading developer of advanced meshing tools for the CFD and FEA communities, announced today the release of Trelis 15.1, a version upgrade of its popular Trelis meshing software. Trelis 15.1 includes the much anticipated Trelis SDK, with an export API for creating custom exporters, and integrated... - November 21, 2014 - csimsoft

XIOSS Re-Certified by Women Business Enterprise National Council XIOSS, a data storage solutions provider specializing in data protection, performance, management and storage architecture has once again received its national re-certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Greater Women's Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business... - October 30, 2014 - XIOSS

XIOSS CEO Susie Galyardt Elected to Greater Women’s Business Council Board XIOSS Chief Executive Officer and Founder Susie Galyardt has been elected to serve on the Board of the Greater Women's Business Council (GWBC®). The Council is at the forefront of redefining women business enterprises. It strives to enhance the competitive value of women business enterprises through... - September 30, 2014 - XIOSS

XIOSS Announces Partnership with Code42 XIOSS, a leader in enterprise data storage consulting and professional services, has announced its partnership with Code42, an affiliation that will connect customers with their important files and on devices they prefer, enabling continuous data protection and secure access for them and businesses around... - September 03, 2014 - XIOSS

XIOSS Announces Partnership with Dropbox for Business XIOSS, a leader in enterprise data storage consulting and professional services, has entered into a partnership with Dropbox for Business, broadening its wide range of cloud storage and collaborative sharing features and information controls available to clients. The affiliation with Dropbox for Business... - August 19, 2014 - XIOSS

XIOSS Announces Partnership with Amazon Web Services XIOSS, a leader in enterprise data storage consulting and professional services, has entered into a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide “Cloud Computing” to its clients, on-demand delivery of IT resources with pay-as-you-go-pricing and scalability. XIOSS also employs the... - August 12, 2014 - XIOSS

Digiliant Offers High End BDR Systems for Data Recovery Cost effective BDR Systems custom designed by Digiliant. - May 17, 2014 - Digiliant, LLC

csimsoft Releases Trelis 15.0 Mesh Generation Software for CFD and FEA csimsoft, a leading developer of advanced meshing tools for the CFD and FEA, announced the March 12 release of Trelis 15.0, a version upgrade of its popular Trelis meshing software. The new version includes significant enhancements to the software's ability to handle geometry preparation, improved meshing... - March 15, 2014 - csimsoft

Digiliant Incorparates SSDs with Storage Server Systems Digiliant Incorporates SSDs with Storage Server Systems Into NAS/iSCSI SAN Systems Based in Okemos, MI, Digiliant LLC, provider of customized NAS/SAN/SSD, has announced its inclusion of SSDs into building of their systems. As storage requirements are pushed to their limits we are seeing the need for... - February 06, 2014 - Digiliant, LLC

Computer Systems Laboratories Begins Data Recovery Research Project Computer Systems laptop service and data recovery laboratories announce the begining of data recovery research project. - November 15, 2013 - Computer Systems

New App Speeds Up the Sharing of Files on or Offline Unique Ground Breaking Technology Enable File Sharing Across Any Device; Fasetto LLC, a leading application developer, today announced Pretty Darn Quick (PDQ). PDQ is a family of patent pending applications that enable file sharing easily and securely across any device anytime on or offline at speed. - October 26, 2013 - Fasetto LLC

Protecting Sensitive Electrical Equipment in a Mission Critical Environment PDU Cables now Offers a Line of Ground Bonding Kits to Combat Electrical Disturbances and Electrical Noise Related to Surges in Transient Voltage. - April 24, 2013 - PDU Cables

Using Color to Improve Mission Critical Facilities Uptime PDU Cables Introduces Colored Faceplate and Receptacle Box Options as Part of its Branch Circuit Power Whips to Help Data Centers Manage Critical Electrical Systems. - April 19, 2013 - PDU Cables

PDU Cables Introduces New Air-Guard 5" Round Floor Grommet PDU Cables™ introduces the new Air-Guard® 5” Round cable seal for sealing power and data cables through cable cutouts in raised floors of data centers and mission critical facilities. - April 18, 2013 - PDU Cables

Computer Systems to Invest in 166.320 Euro BGA Component Rework Research Project Computer Systems laptop service and data recovery laboratories announce the investment of 166.320 Euro on researching an improved BGA component rework method. - March 09, 2013 - Computer Systems

Software and Computer Systems Company Releases Major Updates for Scannerz and Scannerz Lite for Macintosh Systems. Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC, has released a major update of their hard drive and system testing tools Scannerz and Scannerz Lite for Mac OS X. Both of these version now offer full support for CoreStorage components as well as support for Apple RAID, most hardware RAID, and some implementations of third party software RAID. - February 07, 2013 - Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC

Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC, Announces the Release of Scannerz Lite for Mac OS X Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC has announced the release of a light weight, low cost version of their product Scannerz for Mac OS X. The name of the new product is Scannerz Lite, and will allow a user to test a hard drive simply and quickly at a very low cost. - November 28, 2012 - Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC

Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC Releases Scannerz with FSE-Lite for the Mac OS X Operating System Software and Computer System Company, LLC has released Scannerz with FSE-Lite for the Mac OS X operating system. Scannerz employs advanced hard drive analysis algorithms not employed by any other hard drive scanning tool available on the market. FSE-Lite is a light weigh version of the company's fully featured file system events monitor, FSE. - July 15, 2012 - Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC

Buffalo Technology Updates the Award-Winning CloudStor Family of Cloud Storage Solutions A new robust feature set and the CloudStor Solo make it even easier to access and share content with anyone, anywhere. - November 06, 2011 - Buffalo Technology

Synology® Unveils DiskStation Manager 3.2 Beta Forward-thinking NAS OS elevates efficiency, integrates new technologies, enriches user experience, and is now available for free download. - August 04, 2011 - Synology Incorporated

Apacer Announces the New Industrial Embedded Secure Digital (SD) Card Featuring Both SLC and MLC Flash Architectures - July 13, 2011 - Apacer Technology

Metacomp Technologies Partners with PSSC Labs to Run CFD ++ Product on Powerwulf Clusters Metacomp Technologies array of PowerWulf Clusters and PowerServe servers enable the company to support even the largest and compute intensive applications. The systems offer quick turnarounds, lower power and cooling requirements. Metacomp Technologies' CFD ++ product is setting the pace in the CFD marketplace with its unique combination of accuracy, reliability and performance. - May 31, 2011 - PSSC Labs

Los Alamos National Laboratory Purchases PSSC Labs' Powerwulf Cluster for Monte Carlo Particle Transport Calculations Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the world's largest science and technology institutions, partners with PSSC Labs to customize an affordable supercomputing solution for their computational needs. All PowerWulf Clusters are configured with industry recognized CBeST Cluster Management Toolkit. Visit http://www.pssclabs.com to learn more. - May 03, 2011 - PSSC Labs

Apacer Military Standard-Compliant Memory Module Anti-vibration successfully tested to 12G per the U.S. military standard MIL-STD-202G. - April 21, 2011 - Apacer Technology

FlipCase International Awarded Patent for Notebook/Netbook Carrying Case That Makes Mobile Computing More Convenient It’s an exciting time for Kevin & Stacey Mitchell of FlipCase International, LLC. A U.S. Patent was issued for their company's product, FlipCase. The saying, “necessity is the mother of invention,” rings so true for this idea that was conceived in May of 2008. Noticing that laptop computers were not so “mobile,” Kevin had a thought - “the cigarette ladies” - eluding to the system that the women who sell cigars and cigarettes use to suspend the tray in front of them. - April 19, 2011 - FlipCase International, LLC

PSSC Labs to Showcase Bionformatics Supercomputer and Other Life Science Compute & Storage Solutions at BIO IT World PSSC Labs, based out of Southern California, will be unveiling a bioinformatics supercomputer at Bio IT World Conference & Expo in Boston, MA. The POWERSERVE Quattro I/A 4000 is capable of 48 processor cores, 1TB of memory and 30TB of storage. The supercomputer was designed from the ground up specifically for Life Science applications. The Quattro delivers both power and ROI making it the perfect fit for whole genome de novo assembly, genome mapping and transcriptome analysis. - April 04, 2011 - PSSC Labs

PSSC Labs Engineers a Small Footprint Supercomputer Ideal for Cloud Computing and Other Hosted Solutions PSSC Labs, based out of Southern California, introduces the POWERSERVE DUO T2000. The server design offers two complete and independent servers in just 1U of rack space. There is no backplane or shared power supply that is typically found in other blade server offerings. Made from recyclable materials and a focus on low power consumption makes this green computing solution ideal for any data center infrastructure and company looking to maximize their ROI. http://www.pssclabs.com - March 19, 2011 - PSSC Labs