Recent Headlines
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Elects Board of Directors for 2025, Reinforces Commitment to SAS and SCSI Leadership
STA Leadership Team Set to Drive Continued Innovation and Growth in the Data Storage Industry - December 03, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum and INCITS/SCSI Unveil 24G+ SAS
STA and INCITS/SCSI announce today technical enhancements to the existing 24G SAS data storage specification, which will increase reliability, stability and continued backward-compatibility. - July 23, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
20th SAS Plugfest Demonstrates Successful Collaboration and Innovation Among Industry Leaders
The SNIA STA forum (STA) today announced completion of the twentieth Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) Plugfest, showcasing the collaborative and innovative spirit of industry-leading companies around 24G SAS. The plugfest brought together eight SAS equipment manufacturers in Austin, Texas, and was... - June 18, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Announces 2024 Leadership, Plans for 2024 SAS Plugfest
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA), a SNIA technology forum and the respected authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology, today announced its Fiscal Year 2024 Board of Directors. The newly elected Board of Directors comprises accomplished storage industry professionals with a shared... - December 05, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA Announces New SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum
SNIA and the SCSI Trade Association (STA) today announced the formation of a new SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA Forum), a technology community within SNIA to promote the use and understanding of SCSI and Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology. - June 27, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
SCSI Trade Association Elects 2023 Board of Directors as Hyperscale Applications Continue to Drive 24G SAS Adoption
Industry Leaders Guide STA, as SAS Technology Delivers with High Performance, Reliability, Scalability, Flexibility, & Manageability. - February 07, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
The SCSI Trade Association Discusses 24G SAS Advances for Hyperscale Environments at Storage Developer Conference
Rick Kutcipal, representing the SCSI Trade Association, will present new technology advances in Serial Attached SCSI at Storage Developer Conference on September 12. - September 06, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
The SCSI Trade Association Shares Latest 24G SAS Advances at Flash Memory Summit
STA will be demonstrating 24G SAS in a live demo and speaking at Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA from August 2 to 4, 2022. - July 28, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
The SCSI Trade Association Presents “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto” at SDC EMEA Conference
The SCSI Trade Association (STA) is pleased to announce its participation in the virtual one-day Storage Developer Conference EMEA (SDC EMEA), presenting a forty-minute presentation on “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto.” DETAILS: Cameron T. Brett, president, STA and senior director,... - June 08, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
Second 24G SAS Plugfest Completed by the SCSI Trade Association Highlights the Reliability of the Proven Storage Interface
The latest 24G SAS test event illustrates the importance of multivendor interoperability and backwards compatibility of SAS technology. - April 13, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
Computer Systems Invests 105,000 Euro for Scientific Research on Remote Data Recovery Methods
Computer Systems laboratories proudly announce the undertaking of a new research project by department of data recovery. This project will be co-funded by region of Central Macedonia, as well as EU with total budget of 105,000 Euro. One more time, Computer Systems will be the only SME in EU... - October 31, 2021 - Computer Systems
Busway Solutions Introduces New Tap-Off Box
Designed to be compatible with Starline T5 series busway track system, Busway Solutions offers new tap-off boxes in the E12, E28 and E36 enclosure configurations. - February 25, 2017 - PDU Cables
In Win Introduces Trayless Storage Server Chassis
Trayless design with 12Gb SAS expanded backplane and redundant power. - February 07, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.
In Win Launches IW-RS-02M Series Storage Server
Features: Lockable front cover, toolless designs, with 6 or 12Gb SAS connection. - January 04, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.
MegaBackup Releases a New Lifetime Storage
Today, MegaBackup, a company that specializes in cloud-based solutions for storing and backing up data, has announced that it has launched its new product called MegaBackup. - April 22, 2016 - Megabackup
Connected Data and immixGroup to Deliver Private Cloud File Sync and Share (FSS) Solutions to Government Sector
Will Enable Local, State and Federal Institutions to Securely Sync, Access, Share and Protect Data, While Avoiding the Inherent Risks of Public Cloud Solutions - September 18, 2015 - Connected Data
Connected Data Granted U.S. Networking Patent That Sets a New Performance Standard for Cloud File Sharing Across Computers and Mobile Devices
Private Cloud File Sync and Share Storage Appliance Leader Drives Innovation to Provide Enterprise Performance, Privacy, and Security That Public Cloud Providers Can’t Deliver - August 14, 2015 - Connected Data
120TB RAIDFrame Computer Backup Device Available
Highly Reliable Systems announces immediate availability of their 120TB RAIDFrame server computer backup device with 24TB RAIDPac drives using 8TB disks. - July 03, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.
High-Rely NetSwap 600 Backup System Revealed
Highly Reliable Systems, the innovative American-made backup appliance experts, have revealed at Automation Nation 2015 their upcoming NetSwap 600 rack-mounted computer backup NAS system featuring six disk bays capable of RAID-10 configuration with built-in virtual machine support and remote management tools. - June 05, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.
Connected Data to Showcase Transporter Private Cloud File Sync and Share Appliance at VMUG and G2 Summits
Learn How to Leverage Transporter to Achieve Cloud Agility, Data Protection, Availability and Privacy, Limitless Scalability; and Eliminate Burdensome Reoccurring Service Charges - June 01, 2015 - Connected Data
LOOK Photography Saves Time, Money and Resources with Connected Data Transporter Private Cloud Appliance Over Traditional NAS and Public Cloud Alternatives
Globally Distributed Photography Business Saves Two-to-Three Days per Photo Shoot with Transporter File Sync and Share Appliance and Eliminates Expensive Public Cloud Subscription Costs - May 14, 2015 - Connected Data
Connected Data Fuels Partner Success in the White-Hot File Sync and Share Market with Excelerate Partner Program
Connected Data Expansive Partner Program Delivers Aggressive Pricing Model, Motivating SPIFFS, and Extensive Array of Marketing and Sales Support for Innovative Transporter Private Cloud Storage Appliance Family - May 09, 2015 - Connected Data
Storage Switzerland Test Drive Demonstrates Transporter’s Private Cloud Storage Efficiency Over Public Cloud Solutions Such as Dropbox
Connected DataTM, the creator of Transporter, today announced initial Storage Switzerland “Test Drive” results for its production review of the Connected Data Transporter 15. Transporter, a private cloud storage appliance that allows users to securely sync, access, share and protect... - April 23, 2015 - Connected Data
High-Rely MediStor Healthcare Backup System Launched
Highly Reliable Systems have launched their upcoming High-Rely MediStor backup system at the HIMSS Conference. Purpose-built for the healthcare industry, MediStor conforms to current HIPAA security rules and utilizes FIPS 140-2 compliant software. The High-Rely MediStor series features backup and disaster recovery (BDR) tools such as local and cloud-based virtualization, AES-256 encryption, and unlimited cloud storage with up to 7-years protected retention at network operations centers. - April 15, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.
Connected Data Expands Executive Team to Capitalize on $2.3 Billion File Sync and Share Market Opportunity
Russell Johnson Joins as COO and Gene Spies Named CFO as Demand for Transporter Private Cloud Appliances Gains Significant Traction Over Public Cloud and Legacy NAS Offerings - April 15, 2015 - Connected Data
High-Rely DeltaSync File-Level Backup Technology Introduced
High-Rely NetSwap and RAIDFrame Firmware Update Adds Important New Speed-Saving DeltaSync File-Level Backup Synchronization Feature. - April 03, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.
High-Rely MPac-G2 RAID Backup Drive Debuts
Highly Reliable Systems, the innovative American-made server backup storage experts, have announced immediate availability of their new 2.5-inch MPac-G2 RAID backup media at the XChange Solution Provider event in Dallas, Texas. High-Rely's portable second-generation MPac enclosure features an integrated RAID-0/1/JBOD controller with field-accessible SuperSpeed USB 3.0 and SATA 6.0 Gb/s connections. - March 01, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.
Connected Data Expands Product Portfolio from Consumer to Enterprise with Release of New Private Cloud File Sync and Share Appliances
New Transporter 15 and 30 Storage Devices Extend Business File Sharing Features, Performance and Capacity to Small Businesses, Departments and Remote Offices - February 27, 2015 - Connected Data
Founder and CEO of XIOSS Completes Tuck-WBENC Executive Program
Susie Galyardt, Founder and CEO of XIOSS, Inc. recently completed the Tuck-WBENC Executive Program, an intensive weeklong executive business learning experience held at IBM’s Learning Center in Armonk, NY. Susie was sponsored by Sonoco and the Greater Women’s Business Council, a... - February 19, 2015 - XIOSS
XIOSS Celebrates a Successful 2014 and Sets Sights on Growth in 2015
XIOSS, a data storage solutions provider specializing in data protection, management and storage architecture, reflects on its success in 2014 and prepares for continued growth in the New Year. “As we reflect on another year in business, we take great pride in our ability to not only deliver... - February 13, 2015 - XIOSS
High-Rely Debuts Amazon S3 Reverse Cloud Backup Device
Highly Reliable Systems, the innovative American-made server backup storage experts, today announced immediate availability for their NetSwap reverse Cloud server backup NAS. The High-Rely NetSwap family of network-attached appliances provide Reverse Cloud server backup for many popular storage accounts: Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, DreamHost DreamCloud, and Dropbox. - February 13, 2015 - Highly Reliable Systems, Inc.
csimsoft’s Trelis Provides Meshing Capability for SimulationForDesign Website
csimsoft and Fidesys technology combined into cloud-based solution for designers and engineers. - January 17, 2015 - csimsoft
csimsoft Releases Mesh Generation Add-in for SpaceClaim 3D Modeler
Trelis SpaceClaim Add-in provides automatic mesh generation capability to popular 3D modeler. - January 14, 2015 - csimsoft
Trelis 15.1 Software Release Announced
csimsoft, a leading developer of advanced meshing tools for the CFD and FEA communities, announced today the release of Trelis 15.1, a version upgrade of its popular Trelis meshing software. Trelis 15.1 includes the much anticipated Trelis SDK, with an export API for creating custom exporters, and... - November 21, 2014 - csimsoft
XIOSS Re-Certified by Women Business Enterprise National Council
XIOSS, a data storage solutions provider specializing in data protection, performance, management and storage architecture has once again received its national re-certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Greater Women's Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women's... - October 30, 2014 - XIOSS
XIOSS CEO Susie Galyardt Elected to Greater Women’s Business Council Board
XIOSS Chief Executive Officer and Founder Susie Galyardt has been elected to serve on the Board of the Greater Women's Business Council (GWBC®). The Council is at the forefront of redefining women business enterprises. It strives to enhance the competitive value of women business enterprises... - September 30, 2014 - XIOSS
XIOSS Announces Partnership with Code42
XIOSS, a leader in enterprise data storage consulting and professional services, has announced its partnership with Code42, an affiliation that will connect customers with their important files and on devices they prefer, enabling continuous data protection and secure access for them and businesses... - September 03, 2014 - XIOSS
XIOSS Announces Partnership with Dropbox for Business
XIOSS, a leader in enterprise data storage consulting and professional services, has entered into a partnership with Dropbox for Business, broadening its wide range of cloud storage and collaborative sharing features and information controls available to clients. The affiliation with Dropbox for... - August 19, 2014 - XIOSS
XIOSS Announces Partnership with Amazon Web Services
XIOSS, a leader in enterprise data storage consulting and professional services, has entered into a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide “Cloud Computing” to its clients, on-demand delivery of IT resources with pay-as-you-go-pricing and scalability. XIOSS also employs... - August 12, 2014 - XIOSS
Digiliant Offers High End BDR Systems for Data Recovery
Cost effective BDR Systems custom designed by Digiliant. - May 17, 2014 - Digiliant, LLC
csimsoft Releases Trelis 15.0 Mesh Generation Software for CFD and FEA
csimsoft, a leading developer of advanced meshing tools for the CFD and FEA, announced the March 12 release of Trelis 15.0, a version upgrade of its popular Trelis meshing software. The new version includes significant enhancements to the software's ability to handle geometry preparation, improved... - March 15, 2014 - csimsoft
Digiliant Incorparates SSDs with Storage Server Systems
Digiliant Incorporates SSDs with Storage Server Systems Into NAS/iSCSI SAN Systems Based in Okemos, MI, Digiliant LLC, provider of customized NAS/SAN/SSD, has announced its inclusion of SSDs into building of their systems. As storage requirements are pushed to their limits we are seeing the need... - February 06, 2014 - Digiliant, LLC
Computer Systems Laboratories Begins Data Recovery Research Project
Computer Systems laptop service and data recovery laboratories announce the begining of data recovery research project. - November 15, 2013 - Computer Systems
New App Speeds Up the Sharing of Files on or Offline
Unique Ground Breaking Technology Enable File Sharing Across Any Device; Fasetto LLC, a leading application developer, today announced Pretty Darn Quick (PDQ). PDQ is a family of patent pending applications that enable file sharing easily and securely across any device anytime on or offline at speed. - October 26, 2013 - Fasetto LLC
Protecting Sensitive Electrical Equipment in a Mission Critical Environment
PDU Cables now Offers a Line of Ground Bonding Kits to Combat Electrical Disturbances and Electrical Noise Related to Surges in Transient Voltage. - April 24, 2013 - PDU Cables
Using Color to Improve Mission Critical Facilities Uptime
PDU Cables Introduces Colored Faceplate and Receptacle Box Options as Part of its Branch Circuit Power Whips to Help Data Centers Manage Critical Electrical Systems. - April 19, 2013 - PDU Cables
PDU Cables Introduces New Air-Guard 5" Round Floor Grommet
PDU Cables™ introduces the new Air-Guard® 5” Round cable seal for sealing power and data cables through cable cutouts in raised floors of data centers and mission critical facilities. - April 18, 2013 - PDU Cables
Computer Systems to Invest in 166.320 Euro BGA Component Rework Research Project
Computer Systems laptop service and data recovery laboratories announce the investment of 166.320 Euro on researching an improved BGA component rework method. - March 09, 2013 - Computer Systems
Software and Computer Systems Company Releases Major Updates for Scannerz and Scannerz Lite for Macintosh Systems.
Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC, has released a major update of their hard drive and system testing tools Scannerz and Scannerz Lite for Mac OS X. Both of these version now offer full support for CoreStorage components as well as support for Apple RAID, most hardware RAID, and some implementations of third party software RAID. - February 07, 2013 - Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC
Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC, Announces the Release of Scannerz Lite for Mac OS X
Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC has announced the release of a light weight, low cost version of their product Scannerz for Mac OS X. The name of the new product is Scannerz Lite, and will allow a user to test a hard drive simply and quickly at a very low cost. - November 28, 2012 - Software and Computer Systems Company, LLC