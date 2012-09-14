PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Computer Vision Technologies Enable BNSF Railway to Process Terabytes of Imagery Captured During Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone Operations Bihrle Applied Research Inc. and BNSF Railway successfully demonstrate automated detection, classification and reporting of infrastructure conditions found during long range UAS railway inspections. - February 22, 2018 - Bihrle Applied Research, Inc.

ABX Air Announces New UPRT Simulator Capability ABX Air, Inc. is among the first in its industry to implement critical Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), well ahead of the FAA/Title 14 Part 60 Dir 2 deadline of March, 2019. ABX’s simulator upgrades will be powered by Bihrle Applied Research’s StallBox, the first FAA-qualified solution on the market to meet the newly enhanced requirements for UPRT, stall modeling and instructor displays. - October 20, 2017 - Bihrle Applied Research, Inc.

Miller Energy, Inc. Acquires Jones and Auerbacher Miller Energy, Inc., a New Jersey based manufacturer's representative and distributor of industrial instrumentation and process control equipment, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Jones and Auerbacher as of September 1, 2017. Founded in 1916, and located in Kenilworth, NJ, Jones and Auerbacher... - September 07, 2017 - Miller Energy, Inc.

ThinkGeo Releases Map Suite 10.0 with Cross-Platform Support, and Other New Features ThinkGeo has released version 10.0 of Map Suite, its full line of GIS UI controls for developers. This is another major milestone which includes a number of new features, including cross-platform support for Windows, Linux and MacOS, ability to run Map Suite without an installer, access all samples via... - April 20, 2017 - ThinkGeo LLC

New Wearable Technology for Children Launch in UK Wearable technology, especially developed for children and boasting a host of advanced features at an affordable price, has been launched in the UK. It’s a watch, it’s a phone, it’s a fitness aid and it represents a significant step forward in helping to keep children safe. The watch... - January 21, 2017 - Aspis 8

Miller Energy, Inc. Appointed Yokogawa Rep in Northern NJ, Metro NY and Long Island Miller Energy, a New Jersey based manufacturers’ representative and distributor of process instrumentation and controls, announced that Yokogawa Corporation of America, a leading provider of Industrial Automation and Measurement solutions, has appointed Miller Energy to represent Yokogawa field... - September 10, 2015 - Miller Energy, Inc.

Flight Display Systems Drives Excellence with New Quality Assurance Manager Flight Display Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Dominguez to the newly created position of Quality Assurance Manager. - August 08, 2015 - Flight Display Systems

ThinkGeo Releases Map Suite 9.0 with Aerial Imagery for the Map Suite World Map Kit Online, Xamarin.Forms in the Map Suite iOS and Android, and Other New Features ThinkGeo has released version 9.0 of Map Suite, its full line of GIS software components for .NET developers. This major milestone refreshes ThinkGeo's Map Suite product line with a wide variety of enhancements. - July 09, 2015 - ThinkGeo LLC

New System Host Board Delivers 80 Lanes of PCI Express The HEP8225 HDEC Series system host board is the first in a series of next generation single board computers to deliver eighty (80) PCI Express 3.0 interfaces to an HDEC Series® backplane using proven, high-density PCIe interconnect technology. This new PCIe link expansion capability; along with additional system I/O capability, is provided by two, long-life Intel® Xeon® E5-2600 v3 series processors (Haswell-EP), and the board's Intel® C226 platform controller hub. - May 14, 2015 - TRENTON Systems, Inc.

SmartTruckRoute Truck GPS App Offers Android and iPhone Users Instant Truck Navigation and Free Updates Updated SmartTruckRoute GPS app for Android and iPhone smartphones and tablets routes that avoid low bridges, sharp turns, and weight restrictions based on the size and weight of the vehicle. The app considers Hazmat loads and driver routing preferences. Free daily updates and driver feedback loop contribute to reliable truck navigation. - January 28, 2015 - TeleType Co.

ThinkGeo Updates Map Suite GIS Editor ThinkGeo has updated their Map Suite GIS Editor application, designed for Geographic Information System professionals. The upgrade includes a number of new features, bug fixes, and stability improvements. This is a major product update and the most significant update since the product was first released. - January 22, 2015 - ThinkGeo LLC

PME Appoints Kristin Elliott as Chief Executive Officer Precision Measurement Engineering, an international water sensor corporation announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kristin M Elliott as Chief Executive Officer. Elliott will bring a vision to PME that will pursue new markets and technologies. - January 15, 2015 - Precision Measurement Engineering, Inc.

ThinkGeo Updates World Map Kit Online and World Map Kit SDK ThinkGeo has released updated version of Map Suite World Map Kit. This is a major update that includes world-wide street level coverage and improved map rendering. - December 04, 2014 - ThinkGeo LLC

Applied Optics Center (AOC) Acquired by Optex Systems Applied Optics Center (AOC), formerly a division of L-3 Communications’ Warrior Systems Sector, (Dallas, Texas) has been acquired by Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:OPXS). Applied Optics Center designs and manufactures extremely complex thin film coatings and optical assemblies for a wide variety... - December 04, 2014 - Applied Optics Center

ThinkGeo Releases Map Suite for Android, iOS and WebAPI ThinkGeo is proud to announce the additions of Map Suite WebAPI, Map Suite for Android and iOS platforms to the Map Suite family of products. These new editions rounds out the full-line of offerings available from the Map Suite GIS software components for developers. ThinkGeo's Map Suite for Android... - November 26, 2014 - ThinkGeo LLC

The STAR by SenseGiz: Enhanced Fitness + Safety Tracker! World's First Wearable Product Which Tracks Safety & Fitness Comprehensively Imagine if one could get an instant alert every time a friend or family member was in trouble or facing an emergency, time critical situation. It would be priceless, wouldn't it? On top of that, if users could also know their activity intensity, amount of active and inactive time throughout the day, monitor sleep accurately and a host of other features which make life easier, it would be awesome, right! - November 06, 2014 - SenseGiz

ThinkGeo Releases Map Suite 8.0 with Centralized Product Center for Easy Product Access, Native Support of Popular Data Formats, and Many Other New Features ThinkGeo has released version 8.0 of Map Suite, its full line of GIS software components for .NET developers. This major milestone refreshes ThinkGeo's entire product line with a wide variety of enhancements. - June 20, 2014 - ThinkGeo LLC

European Space Agency Awards Wearable Computing Company Sensovo Sensovo, a young startup from Germany won the European Space Agency (ESA) Innovation Prize 2013 in the European Satellite Navigation Competition with the project which introduces a vibrating belt for the navigation purposes. - November 12, 2013 - Sensovo

ThinkGeo Releases Map Suite 7.0 Native to the .NET 4.0 Framework with Enhanced Geometry Functions, Raster Reprojection, FileGeodatabase Support, and Many New Features ThinkGeo has released version 7.0 of Map Suite, its full line of GIS software components for .NET developers. This major upgrade refreshes ThinkGeo's entire product line with a wide variety of enhancements that were requested by the Map Suite community. - June 07, 2013 - ThinkGeo LLC

SmartTruckRoute Truck Routing App Now Offers 3D View Expands Service to UK, and Australia TeleType continues to develop their SmartTruckRoute cloud based routing for commercial drivers by adding a 3D map view to their Android based truck routing and navigation service. In addition to the U.S.A. and Canada, the app now supports Mexico, U.K., and Australia. The new Android release also displays building outlines in 3D providing the driver with a pleasant display of the area and enhancing situational awareness. - May 02, 2013 - TeleType Co.

SmartTruckRoute Cloud Based Routing for Commercial Drivers Expands Service from North America to Include UK TeleType has expanded its cloud based truck routing service to include the U.K. The SmartTruckRoute service began in the U.S. a year ago and now supports the 50 U.S. States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the UK for both Android phones and tablets as well as the iPhone and the iPad. TeleType draws... - March 09, 2013 - TeleType Co.

SmartTruckRoute Truck Routing App Now Available for iPhone, iPad, Android The SmartTruckRoute app connects to in-house truck routing servers located in Boston, Massachusetts to allow commercial drivers to use the built-in GPS of the phone or tablet to create truck specific routes with the added benefits of live map updates. The software takes into account commercial truck restrictions as well as the vehicle height and weight. SmartTruckRoute helps drivers avoid costly tickets and provides additional safety. Allows Hands-free Turn by turn visual and voice instructions. - February 22, 2013 - TeleType Co.

FoxTrax to Exhibit Asset Tracker Devices at the Rental Show in Las Vegas on February 10-13, 2013 FoxTrax will display Asset Tracker Devices at The Rental Show in Las Vegas on February 11-13, 2013. The Spider AT models are ideal for real-time tracking of mobile work forces and high value mobile assets that help operations managers save time, money and fuel. - February 01, 2013 - FoxTrax

New RV Navigation App: SmartRVRoute Maps Updated Daily SmartRVRoute app offers special settings for RV drivers allowing configuration of any class RV or trailer. The driver can enter any height and weight configuration and the phone or tablet GPS will route the driver on roads suitable for RV travel avoiding low bridges and weight restricted areas. In addition, the GPS will avoid tunnels and parkways when appropriate. - January 23, 2013 - TeleType Co.

ThinkGeo Releases New GIS Editor Application for Visualizing, Editing, Creating and Analyzing Geographic Data ThinkGeo has launched their new Map Suite GIS Editor application, designed for Geographic Information System professionals who need an easy way to create, visualize, edit and analyze spatial data. - January 03, 2013 - ThinkGeo LLC

Allview Launches P6 Stony Widescreen Smartphone and Allview 3 Conect Tablet with 3G and Built-in GPS Allview launches two of its most powerful devices: P6 Stony Dual SIM Smartphone with a 4.65 inch HD Super AMOLED Plus screen and Allview 3 Conect tablet with 3G and built-in GPS. - November 27, 2012 - AllviewMobile

SmartTruckRoute Truck Routing App Offers Dispatch Integration TeleType Company, a veteran GPS software developer, is now offering fleet dispatchers an easy method of pushing truck specific routes directly to the drivers smartphone. The company will provide free assistance to developers wishing to integrate a truck navigation function into their application. The... - October 31, 2012 - TeleType Co.

Allview Romania Announces Android 4.0.4 ICS Update for Its AllDro Speed and Alldro Speed i tablet PCs Allview Romania announces the availability of Android 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich update for Alldro Speed and Alldro Speed i tablet PCs. - October 19, 2012 - AllviewMobile

SmartTruckRoute Truck Routing App Now with Lifetime Free Updates: Update Also Offers Enhanced Navigation Display and Routing, and New Data Usage Conservation Mode SmartTruckRoute app connects to in-house truck routing servers located in Boston, MA to allow commercial drivers to use the built-in GPS of the phone or tablet to create truck specific routes with the added benefits of live map updates and live traffic. The turn-by-turn voice and visual navigation software takes into account commercial truck restrictions as well as the vehicle height and weight. SmartTruckRoute helps drivers avoid costly tickets and provides additional safety. - October 13, 2012 - TeleType Co.

Allview Takes Advantage of Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and Launches a New Tablet PC, at IAW Cologne Romanian company Allview has announced, at the IAW Trade Fair, the availability of Android 4.1 Jelly Bean OS on its tablet PCs. - September 27, 2012 - AllviewMobile

AllDro Speed 3G - the First Allview Tablet with 3G Built-in and Phone Function Allview launches AllDro Speed 3G tablet, the first model in the AllDro Speed range that connects to the internet with an internal 3G modem and makes voice calls in all networks. - September 12, 2012 - AllviewMobile

Allview Alldro Speed S Tablet Drives You Through Europe with NDrive Allview launches the AllDro Speed Satellite tablet with built-in GPS receiver and NDrive navigation software. The model is meant to be extremely easy to use when traveling due to its minimalistic design that makes it easy to carry anywhere. The tablet runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, has a storage... - September 08, 2012 - AllviewMobile

Allview Launches P4 and P5 Smartphones, Some of the Most Powerful Devices Alldro P4 is the first Dual SIM smartphone with Super AMOLED Plus screen / P5 Alldro is a Dual SIM smartphone with Dual Core Processor - September 06, 2012 - AllviewMobile

SmartTruckRoute Truck Routing App Now Offers Voice Navigation SmartTruckRoute app has been updated to include text to speech voice instructions and a navigation panel for turn by turn navigation promoting the app to be able to be used as a primary means of navigation for truck drivers. The software takes into account commercial truck restrictions. SmartTruckRoute helps drivers avoid costly tickets and provides additional safety. With the addition of voice instructions the handset can be left in hands free mode when navigating. - August 02, 2012 - TeleType Co.

QuadLook Pioneers “Four Dimensional Search” Pretty much everyone uses classic Google or Bing. One company however is creating an entirely different way to find information on the internet. Toronto based company, rolled out a beta version of the secretly developed new search experience which has people buzzing. - July 26, 2012 - TTP Logic Group Inc

Allview Launches the Tablet with Definite Netbook Features - AllDro3 Speed T Allview launches AllDro3 Speed T tablet, an ergonomic model that can be easily transformed into a netbook through its keyboard docking, office and information security applications and storage capacity. - July 22, 2012 - AllviewMobile

Allview Launches the Universal Tablet AllDro3 Speed Allview announces the release of AllDro3 Speed advanced tablet. The model is easy to use, affordable and equally addressed to business and consumer segment (Small Office - Home Office). - July 21, 2012 - AllviewMobile

Allview Tablets - the First Products with Bitdefender Mobile Security Antivirus Solution Allview Mobile, Romanian company specialized in manufacturing and distributing IT & C products and Bitdefender, the Romanian antivirus market leader, announced a partnership that will feature Bitdefender Mobile Security antivirus instalation on Allview tablets. Bitdefender Mobile Security Solution... - July 16, 2012 - AllviewMobile

Allview Launches AllDro2 Speed HD Tablet Allview introduced the new AllDro2 Speed HD tablet, the second generation of its category, which is recommended to new and existing customers who are looking for an 8-inch screen performance tablet at an affordable price. The tablet runs Android 4.0 and features a 4:3 HD multitouch screen, Cortex A8... - June 21, 2012 - AllviewMobile

Allview Mobile Tablet Sales Exceeded 15,000 Units Allview Mobile have sold over 15,000 tablets since the AllDro tablet range launch in December 2010. - June 20, 2012 - AllviewMobile

FoxTrax to Display New Asset Tracker Devices at the Government Fleet Expo in Denver, Colorado on June 19-20, 2012 FoxTrax will display three new Asset Tracker Devices at the Government Fleet Expo in Denver, on June 18-20, 2012. The new Spider AT models are ideal for mobile work forces and high value mobile assets that help managers save time, money and fuel. - June 14, 2012 - FoxTrax

ThinkGeo Releases Map Suite 6.0 with Faster Performance, Google Traffic and Street View, Many Other New Features This major upgrade refreshes ThinkGeo's entire product line with a wide variety of enhancements that were requested by the Map Suite user base, including some very important performance improvements. - May 23, 2012 - ThinkGeo LLC

Allview Mobile is Expanding the Range of AllDro Speed Tablets Allview is going to launch two new tablets in AllDro Speed product range: AllDro Speed 3G and AllDro Speed Satellite. Devices will have a 7” touchscreen, under an inch thickness and a powerful graphic processor: Mali 400mp. "For more than three months, AllDro Speed has been the number one... - May 22, 2012 - AllviewMobile

Allview Mobile Launches Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich Upgrade for AllDro Speed and AllDro2 Speed Tablets The operating system of AllDro Speed and AllDro2 Speed tablets can be upgraded to Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich for an improved user experience. - May 19, 2012 - AllviewMobile

TeleType Releases First Server Based Truck Routing App for Android Smartphones TeleType has released SmartTruckRoute, an Android application allowing commercial truckers to use the built-in GPS of the phone or tablet to create truck friendly routes with the added benefits of live map updates and live traffic. The software takes into account commercial truck restrictions. SmartTruckRoute helps drivers avoid costly tickets and provides additional safety. The Android app gives truck drivers peace of mind for about 10 cents a day. - April 11, 2012 - TeleType Co.

Map Suite Integrates with Amazon's New DynamoDB Cloud Database Amazon's DynamoDB, together with ThinkGeo's new Map Suite DynamoDB Extension, allow you to bypass the traditional problems of scaling, software licensing, and up-front hardware cost with a linearly scalable system for storing spatial data that works as well with one user as it does with one thousand users. - March 21, 2012 - ThinkGeo LLC

Explore the Android Application's World with the 3G Smartphone Allview P2 AllDro Allview announces the release of a new dual SIM smartphone– P2 AllDro. - March 17, 2012 - AllviewMobile

AllDro 2 Speed Renders Processing Speed at the Next Level Allview launches a 3G tablet with an 8- inch capacitive multitouch screen – AllDro 2 Speed. The model runs Android 2.3.4 and has a 1.2 GHz Cortex A8 processor, a Mali 400 graphic processor with 4 cores, 8 GB internal memory, two cameras and Internet access through 3G dongle and Wi-Fi. With an... - March 15, 2012 - AllviewMobile

DeLorme inReach Earns Prestigious 2012 Backpacker Magazine Editors' Choice Award Device is First-to-Market with Consumer-Affordable 2-Way Global Satellite Communication for Use Beyond Cell Phone Coverage. - March 08, 2012 - DeLorme