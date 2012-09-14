PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Resto-Rat Customs to Edutain Crowds at Car and Truck Shows Nationwide Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered. Introducing Bill & Ray Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.

Resto-Rat Customs, with Parent Company 8 Lug Circus, Release a Sneak Peek Into Their Themed, Vintage Truck Builds Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019 Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

First Ever Lineside Appliance Server - Introducing IIoTA™ “IT Optional” machine visualization and local database storage within a single appliance. - October 06, 2018 - elliTek, Inc.

B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC

B-TEC Systems Makes Drying Test Cards...Easy The ST-01 from B-TEC Systems dries paint in as little as 90 seconds. - May 12, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

elliTek Wins Big in Anaheim with Disruptive Technology Brandon Ellis, the owner of elliTek, Inc. was recently awarded the Golden Mousetrap by Design News' editors for his invention of the Data Commander™. The Golden Mousetrap Awards recognize the best technology in the manufacturing industry. Brandon's approach to working smarter rather than harder resonates with his invention and his company. - April 04, 2018 - elliTek, Inc.

Esys Automation New Building Groundbreaking Esys Automation began a new chapter in its history this week by breaking ground on a new building located on Brown Rd., just east of Joslyn Rd in Auburn Hills, MI. A groundbreaking ceremony was held, which included a majority of the Esys team and representatives from the developer JB Donaldson, the State... - March 31, 2018 - Esys Automation

French SCS Cluster Joins the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) SCS, a large leading European ecosystem of industrials and research laboratories, addressing many of the key IoT digital technologies, today announced that it has joined the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™). Gathering more than 120 key players, representing 10 000 jobs and 3 billion... - February 26, 2018 - SCS Cluster

Going Green with Infrared Infrared paint curing and how it also has a Green side. - January 21, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Ampere Motor USA Launches Most Affordable Electric Sports Car and First Electric Convertible Ampere Motor USA launches the Ampere 1, the most affordable electric sports car and the first electric convertible available for sale. The Ampere 1 fills the current gap in the market for an electric car that combines affordability, stylish design, and a fun driving experience. - December 21, 2017 - Ampere Motor USA

Swedish Electric Car Startup Uniti Launches Record-Breaking Equity Crowdfunding Campaign This record-breaking campaign establishes Uniti’s place as a legitimate contender in the automotive space with a strong grassroots movement. The vehicle is scheduled for launch later this year. It includes significant advancements in safety, sustainability and user experience. - September 16, 2017 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

B-TEC Systems Appoints BC Marketing B-TEC Systems appoints BC Marketing, regarded as one of the best sales & marketing agencies in the USA. - September 05, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

BAND-IT Celebrates 80 Years of Manufacturing Excellence BAND-IT IDEX celebrates their 80th anniversary of manufacturing excellence with the launch of their new global website: www.band-it-idex.com. - August 10, 2017 - BAND-IT IDEX

B-TEC Systems Tests All Major Automotive Paint Brands B-TEC Systems are completing tests of all the major paint brands to confirm urethane curing times. The brands being tested include Axalta, BASF, Sikkens, Sherwin Williams and PPG. - July 07, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

New Fully Automated Car Factory in Sweden - Automotive Startup Uniti Partners with Siemens to Establish World First Facility Electric car startup Uniti Sweden announces its fully automated car production facility to be in Sweden, in a new foundation partnership with Siemens Nordics. The "industry 4.0" facility will be the first of its kind in the world, focusing on sustainable manufacture of composite materials for... - March 16, 2017 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

New Swedish Auto Maker Completes Historic Crowdfunding Campaign - Announces Intention to "Publish All" 570 crowd-investors aged 18-85 from 45 countries pledged to invest in electric car startup Uniti Sweden AB in one of Scandinavia’s biggest, and one of the world’s most diverse, equity crowdfunding campaigns of all time. The team intends to publish the entire journey from prototype to mass... - November 23, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

B-TEC Systems Evaluates Infrared Pay-Back B-TEC Systems reveals big time & energy savings by using their automotive short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment. - November 10, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Swedish EV Startup Exceeds Crowdfunding Goal after 36 Hours Electric car start-up Uniti Sweden AB exceeded their equity-crowdfunding campaign target after 36 hours and will now release additional shares. After launching their campaign on October 5, Uniti reached its investment goal from 196 crowd investors. The campaign is still running on the Swedish platform... - October 08, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

"Smart Sun Visor" Invention for the Self-Driving Vehicles Smart Sun Visor invention is mainly targeted to be used in Autonomous Self-driving vehicles. The smart sun visor invention is a game changer and will transform the currently outdated sun visor into a multi-functional super-duper sun visor of the 21st century. The "Smart Sun Visor" in vehicles will have a touch screen device mounted/embedded on sun visor and will have the ability to display different camera views such as "See me" or Selfie view, "Polarized Front View," "Rear Passengers" view, etc - October 04, 2016 - Be Topnotch, LLC

UltraCap Creates Revolutionary Lightweight Car Battery Scientists from London based UltraCap Ltd., are in the final stages of developing a "green" solid state battery for electric vehicles that they claim will be 40 times lighter than current Lithium-Ion batteries. UltraCap founders, Professor Vladimir Krstic and Nico Van Dongen, say their new battery, the UltraCapacitor, will be able to charge within minutes and that, eventually, a pocket sized version of the battery will bring us one step closer to emission-free transportation. - September 28, 2016 - UltraCap Investment Ltd

Worldwide Automobile Production Without China Has Been Stagnating for Eight Years - New Quest Report The new report makes the influence visible China exerts on the development of the world automobile production. The report enables a realistic view on the future of world automobile production. - August 31, 2016 - Quest Trend Magazine

Unity Teams Up with the APA Continued Success in Parts Distribution to Reach an Even Larger Customer Base Unity Automotive is now an approved vendor of Automotive Parts Associates, Inc. - July 08, 2016 - Unity Automotive

iNAGO to Show Safer Driving Technology for In-Car Assistants at TU-Auto Detroit 2016 At TU-Auto Detroit 2016, iNAGO Corporation is demonstrating its new Safe Driver Notification (SDN) technology, a safer way to deliver connected content and services to drivers. SDN uses a new way of predicting cognitive workload to control interaction with the user to maximize safety while improving user experience. iNAGO has successfully completed research and development for SDN and has now integrated it into iNAGO’s next-generation netpeople platform being demonstrated at TU-Auto in Detroit. - June 10, 2016 - iNAGO Corporation

Tech Startup Uniti Releases Open Source Microcontroller to Support the Electric Vehicle Revolution Electric car startup Uniti announced the upcoming release of the Uniti ARC, the world’s first open-source commercial development board for three phase motors with Arduino compatibility. It is designed to empower makers, startups, educators and anyone else, to be part of the electric vehicle revolution by making electric car prototyping more accessible for a wider public. - May 25, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

B-TEC Systems Welcomes White & Peters on Board B-TEC Systems announce White & Peters as new BC distributor. - May 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

"The Infrared Handbook" Now Available The Infrared Handbook covers everything you need to know about infrared equipment and its applications in the automotive refinish industry. - March 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

B-TEC Introduces a High Speed Dryer for Spray Outs Waterborne dried in 90 Seconds. - December 18, 2015 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Dynamic Growth of Robots’ Use at Machines Until 2018 - New Quest Study Current robot users will dynamically expand the use of robots at the machines combined with much differentiated engineering according to the new market survey from Quest TechnoMarketing in the German machinery industry. - November 20, 2015 - Quest Trend Magazine

New Tendencies in the Internationalization of Automobile Production - New Quest Reports The new reports in the Quest Trend Magazine identify three new tendencies in the internationalization of the worldwide automobile production. Beyond that the worldwide auto production since 2007 is recorded without China leading to surprising result. - October 30, 2015 - Quest Trend Magazine

B-TEC Systems Introduces Its New Infrared Curing Equipment Range A new range of short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment is being introduced in the USA. Its main use is for the fast drying of automotive refinish coatings. - October 16, 2015 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

New Swedish Electric City Car to Challenge the Global Automotive Industry The social, environmental and economic consequences of the automotive industry are part of the motivation for the development of an ingenious and unique electric city car, Uniti. With a philosophy that challenges current business practices, the usage of fossil fuels, and ‘old mechanics’,... - October 04, 2015 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

Automobile Production in Germany May Overcome in 2015 the Current Sideways Range Only to Glide Into a New One – New Quest Report The new Quest report finds three features for automobile production in Germany in the first half-year 2015 deducing the outlook 2015 from them. - August 28, 2015 - Quest Trend Magazine

More Than Two Thirds of All Packaging Machines in the European Union Coming from Germany and Italy - New Quest Report The value of packaging machines, produced in the European Union 2014, accounts for €11.6bn. The individual European Union-countries are showing very different market shares at these values, as the new Quest report points out. - August 19, 2015 - Quest Trend Magazine

Trend to Value-Added Packaging Machines with Declining Production – New Quest Report The new Quest report highlights five characteristics of the packaging machines industry in the German machinery industry covering besides production and export markets the growth expectations of the packaging machine-builders. - August 07, 2015 - Quest Trend Magazine

Production and Sales of German Machinery Industry Will Remain Caught in Their Sideways Range in 2015 – New Quest Report Production of the German machinery industry has been swinging up and down, showing neither an upward nor a downward trend, describing a trendless sideways movement since 2011 and so in 2015. - July 17, 2015 - Quest Trend Magazine

Crisis Indicator in German Machinery Industry Above Pre-Crisis Level for the First Time – New Quest Report The new Quest report specifies the crisis indicator, analyzes its course since the world economic crisis and applies it for six company size classes. Its results are different as obvious suggestions. - July 02, 2015 - Quest Trend Magazine

The Dramatic Internationalization of Automobile Production – New Quest Report The new report in Quest Trend Magazine proves how leading the carmakers have been internationalizing their production since the year 2000 and which level is currently achieved. - June 17, 2015 - Quest Trend Magazine

CRP USA Rethinks the Additive Manufacturing with Windform Materials Creating a prototype is always a challenge, but CRP USA has greatly increased the capabilities of 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing to make it easier with Windform materials. - June 12, 2015 - CRP USA

NNG and iNAGO to Introduce Intelligent, Conversational In-Car Assistant at TU-Automotive Detroit, June 3-4, 2015 Partnership produces NNG Assistant for safe, smart and fun driving. - June 04, 2015 - iNAGO Corporation

Art Collection Joins JR-Auctions, LLC Monterey, California Dreamcatcher International in collaboration with JR-Auctions is presenting an Exclusive Fine Art Auction during the Cannery Row Car & Yacht Auction. - May 12, 2015 - JR-Auctions, L.L.C

Difficult Economic Outlook for German Machinery Industry - New Report in the Quest Trend Magazine The new report on basis of the current numbers of the Federal Statistical Office put the outlook for the German machinery industry into the context with its worldwide export markets. - April 15, 2015 - Quest Trend Magazine

Lotec C1000 Consignment at Monterey Auction JR-Auction, LLC located in Monterey, California: has consigned a new automobile: Mercedes Lotec C 1000. Joining other exotic, unique, and one-of-a-kind rarities on that list of "cars I didn't know existed" is this rare Mercedes-powered beast crossing the auction block at the JR Auction’s Cannery Row Car & Yacht Auction in Monterey, CA during the week of August 11 through 15, 2015. - April 14, 2015 - JR-Auctions, L.L.C

JR-Auctions, LLC Comes to Car Week - Monterey Aug. 12th to Aug. 15th Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa Jeff Davi (22nd Real Estate Commissioner for California) and Robert Tybor (Entrepreneur & Venture Capitalist) enter the Classic Auto Aficionado investment industry, whereby their objective is to bring autos and yachts side by side in the first Cannery Row Auto & Yacht Auction on the Monterey... - January 30, 2015 - JR-Auctions, L.L.C

Latest Feedback of the German Machinery Industry on Industry 4.0 - New Report in the Quest Trend Magazine Along the market survey from Quest TechnoMarketing about the engineering of the machine automation until 2017 the machine-builders also assessed “what Industry 4.0 is supposed to mean for the engineering of the machine until 2017.” - December 01, 2014 - Quest Trend Magazine