Recent Headlines
Within Ship & Boat Building
North River Boats Prepares for an Exciting 2026 Boat Show Season
North River Boats announces its 2026 Boat Show Season Rebate Program, running January 1–March 31, 2026, offering exclusive savings on new, unused 2023–2026 model year boats. Customers can receive up to $3,000 in rebates on select models, including a $2,000 promotional rebate on all eligible 2026 boats. Available through participating dealers, this limited-time program gives buyers added value during peak boat show season. - January 09, 2026 - North River Boats
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group’s Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm Launchers (Flare Guns) Receive U.S. Coast Guard Approval
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group's Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0. - November 07, 2025 - Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group
SŌLACE Boats Announce the Launch of the SŌLACE 30CS Center Console at the Palm Beach International Boat Show
The SŌLACE 30CS redefines what a luxury center console can be. Every feature of this boat has been carefully crafted to offer unparalleled performance, sophistication, and an exceptional boating experience. The SŌLACE 30CS embodies the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, timeless design,... - March 14, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of the SŌLACE 37 PILOT Center Console at the Miami International Boat Show
Building on the success of the SŌLACE 37CS, the SŌLACE 37 PILOT makes a bold statement setting a new standard in luxury center console boats featuring a bold Dougherty-designed “Command Center” delivering protection from the elements while providing unmatched comfort and quality. The... - February 04, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Premier Ship Models Launches RC Models
Premier Ship Models, a leading name in the world of ship modeling, announces its latest collection of handcrafted ship models, yacht models, and boat replicas. Designed by skilled nautical experts, each model is a meticulously crafted replica, showcasing a commitment to precision and historical accuracy. - December 06, 2024 - Premier Ship Models UAE
Premier Ship Models Unveils the UAE Website
Premier Ship Models has launched a dedicated UAE website, offering over 500 handcrafted ship and boat models, including customizable options and building kits for all skill levels. The website provides 24/7 live chat support and features services like restoration, 3D printing, and display cases. Expanding its range, the company now also offers model cars with customization options. With 20+ years of global expertise, Premier Ship Models caters to enthusiasts and collectors in 80+ countries. - December 05, 2024 - Premier Ship Models UAE
TOZZBIKE Announced Its New Surfer Culture Inspired Electric Kick-Bike Pipegun Sixteen
Following the success of Pipegun #1 electric kick-bike, TOZZ bike announced its second electric kick-bike Pipegun Sixteen with the same soul in different body. Life-style focused micro mobility brand TOZZBIKE announced their new surfer culture inspired electric kick-bike model Pipegun Sixteen, the second generation of the Pipegun family, following the success of Pipegun #1. - October 30, 2024 - TOZZ Bike
TOZZbike Announced the Upcoming "Pipegun Original" Electric Kick-Bike at the London EV Show 2023
TOZZbike, leading lifestyle e-mobility product designer and manufacturer, participated to London EV show and announced the upcoming product line including Pipegun Original. - December 06, 2023 - TOZZ Bike
Seaworthy Yacht Services Receives Veteran Institute for Procurement Certification
Seaworthy Yacht Services Future Plans to Expand Its Government Contracts Portfolio. - April 29, 2023 - Seaworthy Yacht Services, LLC
How to Select the Right Load Movement System - Podcast Now Available
AeroGo, manufacturer of innovative load moving equipment, launched a new seven-episode podcast, called, "Select the Right Load Movement System." Each episode covers a specific question used to narrow down the choices available to the listener’s situation. - April 26, 2023 - AeroGo, Inc.
David Roh Joins AeroGo, Inc. as Western Regional Sales Manager
AeroGo, Inc. is pleased to announce that David Roh has joined the firm as Western Regional Sales Manager. David will manage business relationships and dealer development throughout the western half of the United States and Canada. David will focus on flexible manufacturing solutions and provide... - January 03, 2023 - AeroGo, Inc.
Boat People Music Announces Their New Music Release in Mid-December
Boat People Music .com is pleased to announce the release of their new single, "Sail Back To Chicago." Presales will be released on 19 December 2022. Full release on the 4 January 2023. The genre of the music creation is Pop and Rock. Cap'n Mappy is a writer, composer, lyricist, and... - December 15, 2022 - Boat People Music, llc
AeroGo Awarded 2022-2023 Great Place to Work Certification™
AeroGo is proud to announce that the company has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at AeroGo. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee... - September 01, 2022 - AeroGo, Inc.
Ravenark Bootlegger 25 Released from Jig
The Ravenark Aluminum Bootlegger 25 has been released after being fabricated and welded in a steel female jig. The boat is now in final stages of finish welding and will be rigged and painted. - August 27, 2022 - Ravenark Boats
Jillian Altizer Joins AeroGo as Human Resources Manager
Jillian Altizer Joins AeroGo as Human Resources Manager. - August 25, 2022 - AeroGo, Inc.
Ravenark Breaking News, New Web Launch, New Aluminum Boat Build Update
Ravenark Boats has moved to a new permanent home on the web and announces major progress on the prototype Ravenark Bootlegger 25 twin outboard sportfishing aluminum boat. - August 07, 2022 - Ravenark Boats
Ravenark Boats Arrives to Market with Presold Aluminum Sportfisher Pilothouse
Ravenark Boats is a new brand of rugged aluminum boats that are designed and manufactured for coastal and near offshore waters. The brand focuses strictly on design seaworthiness and aluminum as hull and structure material. - June 14, 2022 - Ravenark Boats
Inventor at Bistabledome.com Suggests Bistable Domes Can be Used to Print Shape in Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS) to Reduce Auto Weight, Global Warming
Inventor suggests the low pressure incremental stamping of overlapping bistable indentations that he used for two patents can help shape thin strong steel and reduce weight of and emissions from cars, trains, and boats. - April 28, 2022 - Bistabledome.com
TOZZ x Kıvılcım Music Collabs for the New Pop-Up Store and Experience Center
TOZZ Bike, Istanbul-based offbeat e-mobility and lifestyle products and services start-up, announced their collaboration with Kıvılcım Music, Istanbul based custom-built instruments shop, for Pipegun #1’s new pop-up store and experience center. TOZZ expands their sales network with the... - April 22, 2022 - TOZZ Bike
XPlora Yachts and Lumitec Integrate Technologies
XPlora Yachts Integrates its PICASO™ Platform with Lumitec’s Poco Digital Lighting Controls. PICASO integrates directly to Poco lighting to provide boundless opportunities to create exciting and compelling lighting scenarios for marine environments. Building on PICASOTM: an open... - June 11, 2021 - XPlora Yachts LLC
Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association Honors 100 Years of Leadership and Service
Historical Presentation Honoring More Than a Century of Volunteerism in the Local Sailing Community of Barnegat Bay - May 06, 2021 - Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association
XPlora Yachts Completes Integration of Its PICASO™ Platform with WAGO, Announcing Integration in its Yachts & Commercial Availability to Third Party Boat Builders
Today, XPlora announces the completion of its integration of PICASO into its own line of yachts, as well as the commercial availability of PICASO to other boat builders that want to bring PICASO’s powerful yet affordable capabilities to their own boats. PICASO enables mechanical, electrical and electronic systems from any vendor to be aggregated, monitored and controlled on any standard HTML device, from anywhere, securely. - March 02, 2021 - XPlora Yachts LLC
Boat Bistro, Inc. Announces the Launch of BoatBistro.com
Boat Bistro, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of BoatBistro.com. This user friendly website can be used by boaters on their smartphones to locate the closest restaurant with a boat dock. - October 05, 2020 - Boat Bistro, inc.
New COVID-19 Electrostatic Disinfection Treatment for Charter Yachts
Electrostatic Disinfection is currently the method of choice against Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the luxury hospitality, cruise and airline industries. Bluestar Marine can help significantly minimize the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak onboard. - July 17, 2020 - Bluestar Marine
Say Hello to Heritage with Tecsew
Tecsew is proud to announce their outdoor living companies, Heritage Garden Canvas and Heritage Garden Upholstery. Along with Tecsew, these ventures make up the Tecsew Group of Companies. - March 18, 2020 - Tecsew Ltd.
SŌLACE Boats, Named Boat Of The Year By Boating, Heads to Miami
Out of numerous exciting reveals in 2019, SŌLACE Boats’ extensive list of accolades continues to grow. The 345 has been named Boating Magazine’s Boat of the Year, following a Reader’s Choice top honor from Power & Motoryacht Magazine, Best Powerboat Under 36’ and... - January 29, 2020 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Tecsew Graduates from Oxford
Tecsew is pleased to announce that MD and founder, John Bland has graduated from Oxford University, following his acceptance into the GS10KSB UK alumni community last July. - January 16, 2020 - Tecsew Ltd.
Tecsew Sponsor UTC Portsmouth "Responsibility" Award
Tecsew were proud to announce their contribution towards the UTC Portsmouth Prizegiving and Awards Ceremony for the class of 2019, which took place on Thursday November 14 at the Village Hotel, Portsmouth. - November 24, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering
David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
Tecsew Helps to Raise Money for "Oarsome" Charity
Tecsew is delighted to announce that their 2019 product, the Easy Rig Awning has helped to raise money for local youth charity, Oarsome Chance. The innovative Easy Rig Awning or "ERA" was donated to Oarsome Chance for their PBO Project Boat Auction at the Southampton International Boat... - October 11, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly
OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
XPlora Yachts and Wago Introduce PICASO - Bringing IoT to Maritime Industries for Safety, Enhanced Reliability and Predictive Failure Analyses
Using sensors and IoT applications that are certified by classification societies including DNV GL, ABS, and UL, boat and ship owners and operators can now access real-time data and information that can be coupled with AI applications to predict shipboard failures and faults before they occur at a fraction of the cost of existing solutions - October 04, 2019 - XPlora Yachts LLC
Brian Williams Promoted to Director of Operations for AeroGo, Inc.
AeroGo Inc. announces the promotion of Brian Williams to the Director of Operations. - September 10, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships
Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Submarine Museum Suits Up Thanks to Tecsew
Tecsew has made yet another rewarding contribution towards naval history by providing protective canvas for HMS Alliance, the only remaining Second World War-era submarine which is based at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport. - August 23, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
SŌLACE Boats Announces Partnership with Scanstrut
SŌLACE Boats officially announces a new technical partnership with Scanstrut Inc. A company based out of Westbrook, CT and with corporate headquarters in the UK, Scanstrut specializes in the production of cutting-edge outdoor technologies, including the latest in waterproof wireless phone... - July 19, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Tecsew Has Passed Goldman Sachs 10KSB with Flying Colours
Tecsew is pleased to announce that MD and founder, John Bland has been accepted into the GS10KSB UK alumni community. - July 06, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
SŌLACE Boats Unveils Their New 345 Center Console Boat
SŌLACE hosted the global unveiling of their new 345 center console at a large community event. - June 25, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Ticking Down to Team Tecsew’s Scafell Pike Charity Climb
It’s not long to go now for Tecsew’s Scafell Pike Charity Climb for Dementia UK. - June 08, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager
AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
Tecsew Kick Off Anniversary with Transformation
Tecsew is pleased to announce the launch of their revamped logo to begin the celebration of their 35 years in business. - May 24, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
Team Tecsew Turnover Triumph
Record turnover for April 2019 hails another triumph for Team Tecsew with figures (as a whole compared to 2018), at a 26% increase for the year so far. - May 10, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
Team Tecsew to Climb Scafell Pike for Charity
Tecsew will be raising money for Dementia UK by carrying out a sponsored climb of Scafell Pike in the Lake District this June. - May 02, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
Tecsew Make VIP Appearance at Portsmouth Harbour Marine
Tecsew recently attended the launch event for Portsmouth Harbour Marine. - April 06, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
SŌLACE Boats Names Todd Albrecht as New President
Announcement of the appointment of Todd Albrecht to president of SŌLACE Boats - April 05, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
HMS Warrior Gets the Tecsew Treatment
Marine textile company, Tecsew, has helped protect England's naval history with the restoration of an iconic warship. - March 30, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
Awning of a New "ERA" - Tecsew Product Reveal
Tecsew have revealed their new product for 2019, the Easy Rig Awning or "ERA." - March 29, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
A First for Tecsew
Tecsew Managing Director, John Bland, made an appearance at the Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses UK programme. - March 26, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
Tecsew Welcomes UTC Portsmouth Guests
Tecsew welcomed work experience students from UTC Portsmouth this week. - March 26, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
SŌLACE Boats Announces the Introduction of Their 345 Center Console Boat
SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of its first model in a new boat line which will include a variety of lengths. The SŌLACE line will not be limited to offshore. The 345, which is poised to revolutionize boat design is manufactured in Edgewater, Florida at a state of the art... - March 18, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC