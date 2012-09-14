PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Tecsew Sponsor UTC Portsmouth "Responsibility" Award Tecsew were proud to announce their contribution towards the UTC Portsmouth Prizegiving and Awards Ceremony for the class of 2019, which took place on Thursday November 14 at the Village Hotel, Portsmouth. - November 24, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Premier Ship Models Been Nominated Into the East of England Export Champions Community Bespoke specialist model makers Premier Ship Models has been nominated to become a member of the prestigious East of England Export Champion Community, launched by the Department of International Trade (DIT). - November 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Tecsew Helps to Raise Money for "Oarsome" Charity Tecsew is delighted to announce that their 2019 product, the Easy Rig Awning has helped to raise money for local youth charity, Oarsome Chance. The innovative Easy Rig Awning or "ERA" was donated to Oarsome Chance for their PBO Project Boat Auction at the Southampton International Boat Show... - October 11, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

XPlora Yachts and Wago Introduce PICASO - Bringing IoT to Maritime Industries for Safety, Enhanced Reliability and Predictive Failure Analyses Using sensors and IoT applications that are certified by classification societies including DNV GL, ABS, and UL, boat and ship owners and operators can now access real-time data and information that can be coupled with AI applications to predict shipboard failures and faults before they occur at a fraction of the cost of existing solutions - October 04, 2019 - XPlora Yachts LLC

Brian Williams Promoted to Director of Operations for AeroGo, Inc. AeroGo Inc. announces the promotion of Brian Williams to the Director of Operations. - September 10, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Submarine Museum Suits Up Thanks to Tecsew Tecsew has made yet another rewarding contribution towards naval history by providing protective canvas for HMS Alliance, the only remaining Second World War-era submarine which is based at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport. - August 23, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

SŌLACE Boats Announces Partnership with Scanstrut SŌLACE Boats officially announces a new technical partnership with Scanstrut Inc. A company based out of Westbrook, CT and with corporate headquarters in the UK, Scanstrut specializes in the production of cutting-edge outdoor technologies, including the latest in waterproof wireless phone charging... - July 19, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Tecsew Has Passed Goldman Sachs 10KSB with Flying Colours Tecsew is pleased to announce that MD and founder, John Bland has been accepted into the GS10KSB UK alumni community. - July 06, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

SŌLACE Boats Unveils Their New 345 Center Console Boat SŌLACE hosted the global unveiling of their new 345 center console at a large community event. - June 25, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Ticking Down to Team Tecsew’s Scafell Pike Charity Climb It’s not long to go now for Tecsew’s Scafell Pike Charity Climb for Dementia UK. - June 08, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Tecsew Kick Off Anniversary with Transformation Tecsew is pleased to announce the launch of their revamped logo to begin the celebration of their 35 years in business. - May 24, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Premier Ship Models Gets Featured in the Prestigious Model Boats Magazine Leading US -based retailer of authentic high-grade ship model replicas, Premier Ship Models, has been covered by one of the leading magazines in the industry, Model Boats, in its June 2019 edition. - May 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models

Mission-Ready and Set to Go: The 12 Meter Military Cabin Boat Launch from Ocean Craft Marine Ocean Craft Marine has been building boats for the military and professional use since its inception. The company uses its collective experience of about 100 years in the marine industry to offer customised marine solutions for military, professional and recreational mariners. The company recently launched... - May 20, 2019 - Ocean Craft Marine

Team Tecsew Turnover Triumph Record turnover for April 2019 hails another triumph for Team Tecsew with figures (as a whole compared to 2018), at a 26% increase for the year so far. - May 10, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Team Tecsew to Climb Scafell Pike for Charity Tecsew will be raising money for Dementia UK by carrying out a sponsored climb of Scafell Pike in the Lake District this June. - May 02, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Tecsew Make VIP Appearance at Portsmouth Harbour Marine Tecsew recently attended the launch event for Portsmouth Harbour Marine. - April 06, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

SŌLACE Boats Names Todd Albrecht as New President Announcement of the appointment of Todd Albrecht to president of SŌLACE Boats - April 05, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

HMS Warrior Gets the Tecsew Treatment Marine textile company, Tecsew, has helped protect England's naval history with the restoration of an iconic warship. - March 30, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Awning of a New "ERA" - Tecsew Product Reveal Tecsew have revealed their new product for 2019, the Easy Rig Awning or "ERA." - March 29, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

A First for Tecsew Tecsew Managing Director, John Bland, made an appearance at the Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses UK programme. - March 26, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Tecsew Welcomes UTC Portsmouth Guests Tecsew welcomed work experience students from UTC Portsmouth this week. - March 26, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

SŌLACE Boats Announces the Introduction of Their 345 Center Console Boat SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of its first model in a new boat line which will include a variety of lengths. The SŌLACE line will not be limited to offshore. The 345, which is poised to revolutionize boat design is manufactured in Edgewater, Florida at a state of the art facility... - March 18, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of Stephen Dougherty's New Brand of Fishing Boats SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of a new boat line, by visionary Stephen Dougherty, to be introduced in early 2019. SŌLACE Boats will be manufactured in Edgewater, Florida in a 200,000 square foot factory on 16 acres. This new brand of fishing boats will provide a comfortable, family-friendly,... - January 17, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

TBS Boats Bray Appointed as Thames Jeanneau Power Boats Dealer TBS Boats Bray in Berkshire, United Kingdom, are proud to announce their appointment as Jeanneau Power Boats dealer for the Thames area. Dominic Smulders, Managing Director, said, "We are delighted to be working with Jeanneau who are celebrating their 60th Anniversary in 2017. They're a well known... - November 13, 2017 - TBS Boats Bray

Premier Ship Models Appoints Winston Scoville as Its North American Agent Retailer of unique ship models, Premier Ship Models, has announced the appointment of Winston (Kip) Scoville as its North American agent. Mr. Scoville brings with him over a decade of experience. - November 11, 2017 - Premier Ship Models

Lat 26° Releases Powerful Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax: Carbon Guard Premium Marine Product Manufacturer, Lat 26° releases their long awaited, long lasting Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax, Carbon Guard. - June 07, 2017 - Lat 26°

Annie of HaveWindWillTravel.com Quit Her Job as an Attorney to Sail, Wants to Help Others Live Her Dream Annie was a lawyer and quit her job to sail. She most recently crossed the Atlantic, but has many cruising trips planned this fall / winter including to Cuba. What is different about Have Wind Will Travel as a vlog / blog is that Annie tells the ups, downs, and everything in between. The upcoming season of videos is focused on how to get out there and live this lifestyle. - September 14, 2016 - HaveWindWillTravel.com

Introducing Catalina’s New 425 – a 5 Series Design That Deservedly Succeeds the Legendary Catalina 42 Internationally-recognized Catalina Yachts of Largo, Florida just announced the debut of its all-new Catalina 425, scheduled for a March 2016 launch. This new design is the result of popular demand for this size yacht – big enough for extended cruising, yet small enough to be easily handled by... - November 13, 2015 - Catalina Yachts

Denel to Launch Its Maritime Division at Maritime Africa in November in Cape Town “Maritime Africa is a fantastic opportunity for Denel to launch our maritime division in public and articulate our aspirations within the sector,” says Ismail Dockrat, Chief Executive Officer, Denel Integrated Systems and Maritime. He is a speaker at the upcoming Maritime Africa conference... - October 28, 2015 - Maritime Africa

Two Rivers Boatworks Launches New Website for the Richmond Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Virginia. - October 17, 2015 - Two Rivers Boatworks

Taking Africa’s Blue Economy to the Next Level at Maritime Africa in Cape Town in November Africa’s maritime domain has vast potential for wealth creation and while traditional maritime activities have intensified and developed, a collaborative effort from all AU member states is necessary to achieve a secure environment for this blue economy to flourish. This is according to Richard... - October 03, 2015 - Maritime Africa

Marine Superstore Relocates & Expands For BoatZincs.com, the last eleven years have seen nothing but growth. From humble beginnings in the basement of the owners’ suburban home, the company has since had to move twice in order to accommodate its comprehensive inventory (some 1,200 individual part numbers at last count). Most recently,... - September 16, 2015 - BoatZincs.com

WINBOAT™ Starts to Sell Unique Foldable RIBs in the United States Inventor of internationally patented foldable rigid inflatable boat (RIB) design presents the first fully foldable RIBs in the United States. New technology was utilized in the production line of the foldable RIBs, ranging in sizes from 9 to 15 feet. - June 11, 2015 - Winboat

WindRider Rebrands, Increases Focus on Community Resources for Sailors The brand repositioning marks a shift in focus from WindRider as merely a manufacturer and seller of trimarans and parts to a comprehensive resource for all things sailing. - April 16, 2015 - WindRider

New Website Features Yacht Charters for Visitors to Cuba from U.S. Last week's Regulatory Amendments allow legal visitors the ability to visit the island nation by private yacht. - January 19, 2015 - Merrill Stevens Yachts

2014 President Superyacht Ready to Launch; $100,000 NZD Cash Reward Offered in Sale President Yachts International, a renowned manufacturer of luxury yachts, announces the completion and availability of its 2014 vessel, the President Sterling 115 Triple Deck Superyacht - a 35-metre motor yacht that features three exceptional living and entertaining levels. As part of the President Yachts... - July 23, 2014 - President Yachts International

Merrill-Stevens Yachts Offers 8 New Yachts from Top European Designers Delivered in Miami with US Specs Espen Oeino, Hot Labs, Rolls-Royce Marine, Omega and Vripack are the venerable European design names on offer from RMK Marine’s award-winning shipyard. The yachts will be built to U.S. specifications and delivered in Miami at RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard. “It’s a new chapter in American... - July 09, 2014 - Merrill Stevens Yachts

Sea Hawk's New Hawk Epoxy Simplifies Fiberglass Repair Sea Hawk Paints’ recently released epoxy system has a new name, logo and colorful label artwork. - June 09, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints

New Nautical Coatings Unveils New Epoxy System Just launched into the world of boating maintenance is Sea Hawk’s new Hawk System, manufactured by Sea Hawk Paints, a division of New Nautical Coatings, Inc. It is a state-of-the-art system for building and repairing boats, planes, surfboards, canoes, and many other substrates. The Hawk System... - February 26, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints

Try Out 20 CLC Boats and Meet Other Boatbuilders in Florida Three in-water demonstrations set at rendezvous in Miami, St. Petersburg, and Merritt Island. - February 06, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Takuya Miyajima Promoted to Southeast Asia Regional Manager Central and Southeast Asia Regional Manager for India, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Taiwan - January 29, 2014 - AeroGo, Inc.

AeroGo Expands International Sales Team Oscar Rojas Barrera has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Regional Sales Manager for Mexico, Central America and South America. - January 29, 2014 - AeroGo, Inc.

Chesapeake Light Craft Offers June Classes in Sausalito Build your own boat in a week at the Spaulding Wooden Boat Center. - January 29, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Chesapeake Light Craft Announces 2014 Build-Your-Own-Boat Classes in Port Townsend, WA Four new boatbuilding classes available at the Northwest Maritime Center. - January 17, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Chesapeake Light Craft Offers Winter/Spring Build-Your-Own-Boat Classes in Annapolis Get a jump on summer boating by building your own sailing, rowing, or paddling boat in a class. - January 05, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft