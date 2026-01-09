Today, XPlora announces the completion of its integration of PICASO into its own line of yachts, as well as the commercial availability of PICASO to other boat builders that want to bring PICASO’s powerful yet affordable capabilities to their own boats. PICASO enables mechanical, electrical and electronic systems from any vendor to be aggregated, monitored and controlled on any standard HTML device, from anywhere, securely. - March 02, 2021 - XPlora Yachts LLC