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Within Drilling Oil & Gas Wells
Air Lift Technology Revitalizes Marginal and Shallow Oil Wells
Air Lift Technology is an economically efficient, patented, pneumatic, down hole pump that is revitalizing the shallow oil well industry. ALT's pneumatic pump runs continuously 24/7 with no time clocks and can be installed with only a winch truck. The Air Lift Technology pump system's ease of installation allows for ease of transfer between wells making it a perfect exploratory tool. - May 11, 2023 - Air Lift Technology
Air Powered Oil Well Pump Replaces Pump Jacks
Air-powered oil well pump system with no moving parts above ground, virtually maintenance-free. No pump jacks, no work-overs needed any more. Air pumps work with wells having holes in the casing, preventing normal pumping. - April 21, 2023 - Air Lift Technology
Community Values and Reduced Risks Key to New Guiding Principles
Leaders in Energy and Preservation (LEAP) today released Voluntary Practices for Non-Regulated Energy Development Projects. These practices put into action LEAP’s guiding principles for responsible development of energy projects that respect historic places, cultural resources and community... - October 05, 2021 - Leaders in Energy and Preservation
Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions Implements Safety Protocol Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
The oilfield technology and service provider has taken measures in line with CDC guidance to protect employees' health while minimizing disruption to oil producers' business operations. - March 28, 2020 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
DC International Secures Super Major Oil Company Marine Logistics Software Support
DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.
Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers
Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
Valiant Commits to Quality with ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City. To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
Ikon Midstream Comes Up with the New Fuel Terminal for Laredo, TX
Under the direction of their CEO Rhett Kenagy, Ikon Midstream LLC opens the first privately held fuel terminal in Laredo, TX. Ikon Midstream sells NOM-16 Gasoline and ULSD for the Mexico Markets. - August 01, 2018 - Ikon Midstream LLC
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Dunn County
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Dunn County, ND. The purchase features production from numerous producing wells under ConocoPhillips in Dunn County, ND, part of the prolific Bakken Shale. The Bakken Shale represents one of... - July 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties, Texas. The purchase features production from over 20 currently producing wells under PPC... - May 15, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Tarrant & Johnson Counties
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Tarrant and Johnson Counties, Texas. The acquisition features production from over 30 currently producing wells in the... - May 04, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in North Dakota and Mississippi
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Mountrail, Burke, McLean, and Ward Counties, North Dakota as well as Lincoln County, MS. The acquisition features production... - April 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Divide County, ND
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Divide County, North Dakota from an undisclosed seller. The acquisition features production from a number of currently... - March 01, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Washington County, PA
Peregrine Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas minerals in Washington County, Pennsylvania from an undisclosed seller. Peregrine Managing Director C.J. Tibbs commented, “This... - January 09, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Kern County, CA
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Kern County, California from an undisclosed seller. One of Peregrine’s Directors, Josh Prier, applauds the acquisition... - December 20, 2017 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Specialized Oil and Gas Industry Professional Platform to Launch Dec. 2
Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx
Improving the Public Perception of Fracking Using DW Liquid ROS
Regardless of individual opinion on the matter, there is a public perception that fracking contaminates drinking water. What is the most cost-effective method of combating that belief? - September 22, 2017 - Disinfect Water
Stripper Wells Go from 1 BBL to 15 BBL Per Day
DW Liquid ROS is a new technology that uses reactive oxygen species (ROS) to form a strong oxidizing agent that quickly reacts with hydrogen sulfide, iron sulfide, biofilm, and bacteria. It is also very effective as an emulsion breaker and micro-flocculent in the treatment of produced water. It can be used to destabilize paraffin and asphaltenes. - September 21, 2017 - Disinfect Water
Indodrill Establishes Subsidiary in Papua New Guinea
The Indodrill Group is pleased to announce the establishment of Indodrill Papua New Guinea Limited (‘Indodrill PNG’) based out of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Indodrill PNG was recently granted certification to carry out business in Papua New Guinea by the Investment Promotion... - March 23, 2016 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.
Indodrill Contributes Rig to World Class Mine Training Facility
Tuesday, 8th September saw the opening ceremony for a US$2 million Underground Mine Training Environment situated at the Site Skills facility within the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, Philippines. The Indodrill Group is proud to have provided a new Sandvik DE150 Underground Rig as its contribution... - September 20, 2015 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.
Indodrill Philippines Retains ISO Accreditation
The Indodrill Group is proud to announce that it has successfully renewed the prestigious ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management Certification during June for the company’s manufacturing and maintenance facilities in the Philippines. The ISO audit process was carried out by QAS International, the... - July 16, 2015 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.
Indodrill Appoints Non-Executive Director
Indodrill is proud to announce, with immediate effect, the appointment of Peter Flindell as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd. - May 20, 2015 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.
Indodrill Passes 7 Million Man-Hours Without an LTI
The Indodrill Group has recently completed 7,000,000 man-hours with zero recorded Lost Time Incidents (LTI) across its multiple operations. This achievement reaffirms the Company’s commitment to maintain the highest safety standards for drilling operations in the industry. According to Phil... - September 04, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.
Indodrill-Mulraney Group JV Officially Opens EMEA Headquarters
Indodrill and the Mulraney Group JV is pleased to announce that it has officially opened its EMEA Headquarters in Alloa, Scotland. - August 20, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.
Indodrill Awarded ISO 9001:2008 Certification
The Indodrill Group is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management Certification. This pertains to the company’s manufacturing and maintenance facilities in the Philippines. The ISO audit process was carried out by the, UK based, certification... - July 24, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.
Innovative Driller Pushes New Frontiers
Indodrill is launching into frontier mining territory in the Northern Hemisphere, basing its operations in none other than Braveheart territory. - June 24, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.
Indodrill Partners with Mulraney Group to Extend Its Market Reach
The Indodrill Group is pleased to announce its expansion into the European, Middle East and African (EMEA) regions through its joint venture with Mulraney Group. - June 05, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.
Indodrill, Award-Winning Group Promoting Safe & Efficient Drilling Operations
Group Managing Director of Indodrill, John Horne, emphasizes the company’s commitment to safety operations and their plans for the year 2014. - June 03, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.
Saskatchewan Mining Companies Including Stauber Drilling, Inc. Will Attend the 6th Annual Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum
Stauber Drilling is pleased to announce that they will be one of the many great Saskatchewan mining companies attending the 6th Annual Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum. The Premier Mining Supply Event will be held April 8 & 9, 2014 at TCU Place in Saskatoon and will be presented by the... - March 22, 2014 - Stauber Drilling
Stauber Drilling Inc. is Offering Geophysical Logging
Stauber Drilling Inc. is offering geophysical logging for their Saskatchewan based clientele. Geophysical logging is the process of making a detailed record of the geologic formations penetrated by a borehole. This log may be based either on visual inspection of samples brought to the surface or on... - March 02, 2014 - Stauber Drilling
Stauber Drilling Inc. Announces Well Servicing for Residential Customers
Regina, Saskatchewan Stauber Drilling Inc. has just announced that they are offering well servicing to residential customers. The company is known for their commercial water well installation and maintenance services but they also provide their full spectrum well servicing to residential clients. - November 16, 2013 - Stauber Drilling
The Newest Environmentally-Friendly Solutions from Stauber Drilling Inc.
While drilling has not always been pegged as something that is good for the environment, Stauber Drilling Inc. is trying to change that stereotype. Drilling for water wells will always be important, but the days of sacrificing the environment for the sake of water well construction are coming to an... - September 14, 2013 - Stauber Drilling
Stauber Drilling Details the Benefits of Environmental Drilling in Saskatchewan
Environmental Drilling acts as a form of research that is used to establish whether the soil and groundwater of any particular area has been contaminated. Some elements of environmental drilling include procuring samples of soil, rock and water, but it goes far beyond the basics. There are other... - August 09, 2013 - Stauber Drilling
Stauber Drilling Inc. Celebrates 50 Years Installing, Servicing and Drilling Wells in Saskatchewan
Stauber Drilling Inc. has just announced that they have been installing, servicing and drilling wells in Saskatchewan for 50 years. The company began their well and drilling business by drilling wells in Saskatchewan over 50 years ago and has expanded their services over the decades to include... - July 21, 2013 - Stauber Drilling
Stauber Drilling Inc. Working Toward COR Certification for Safety
Stauber Drilling Inc. has just announced that they are working toward their COR certification. A Certificate of Recognition (COR) is awarded to employers who develop health and safety programs that meet established standards. Certificates are issued by Alberta Employment and Immigration and are... - June 21, 2013 - Stauber Drilling
Opportunities in Iraq's Oil and Gas Industry Discussed at Iraq Energy 2013/14 in Abu Dhabi Next Week
The UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development, H.H. Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, will deliver the opening keynote address at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/2014: Business and Investment Opportunities in Iraq’s Oil and Gas Sectors conference in Abu Dhabi’s Sofitel... - May 18, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14
Stauber Drilling Providing Urgent Water Well Servicing in Saskatchewan
With warmer weather and increased precipitation, Saskatchewan’s water systems are becoming increasingly taxed. Each year, this sudden influx of spring’s water runoff overwhelms public and private well-based drainage systems. Stauber Drilling Inc., Regina’s premiere drilling... - May 01, 2013 - Stauber Drilling
Iraq Future Energy: Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development to Deliver Keynote
The UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development, H.H. Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, will deliver the opening keynote address at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/14: Business and Investment Opportunities in Iraq’s Oil and Gas Sectors conference in Abu Dhabi from 22-24... - April 24, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14
Stauber Drilling Inc. Alleviates Flooding in Saskatchewan
The spring thaw and consequent runoff create vast quantities of water to be absorbed into Saskatchewan’s water systems. Each year, this sudden influx of water overwhelms public and private well-based water systems. Stauber Drilling Inc., Regina’s premiere drilling company, retains the... - March 27, 2013 - Stauber Drilling
Tundra Gas Seeking Role in Japanese Methane Hydrates Venture
Tundra Gas Inc has begun exploratory talks to participate in the world’s first commercial offshore methane hydrate mining (some energy firms refer to methane hydrate extraction as “mining” because the substance is a solid deposit underground) venture. Methane Hydrate will be... - March 16, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc
Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul Karim Al Luaibi to Speak at Iraq Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi
The Iraqi Minister of Oil, His Excellency Abdul Karim Al Luaibi, will be the headline speaker at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/14: Opportunities for UAE-Iraq Cooperation conference in Abu Dhabi from 22-24 May. This event, organized by The Energy Exchange and co-hosted by The Iraqi Business Council... - March 10, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14
Tundra Gas Open to North Slope Venture
Tundra Gas Inc keen to exploit proven methane hydrate deposits in Alaska's North Slope. - March 09, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc
Tundra Gas to Test Quake-Resistant Rigs
Tundra Gas Inc is ready to begin trials of earthquake-resistant gas rigs in Qinghai Province, China. - March 02, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc
SigmaFlow Announces Global Partnership with Wipro to Bring Best-in-Class "Well Delivery Solution" for the Oil and Gas Industry
SigmaFlow today announced its partnership with Wipro Technologies, the Global Information Technology, Consulting and Outsourcing business of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to deliver the Oil and Gas industry’s most comprehensive ‘Well Delivery’ Solution for Upstream Exploration and... - November 26, 2012 - Sigmaflow
Broderick Joins Senior Leadership at Fountain Quail
30-year industry veteran will also head up new venture with Select Energy. - September 21, 2012 - Fountain Quail
Fabric Structures and Storage Solutions- Top 5 Things to Consider
Industry expert and General Manager of "Cameron Construction Services Ltd.," Tim Nash, offers his insight as to what the most important factors are when choosing the proper structure for your building needs and requirements. - August 24, 2012 - Cameron Construction Services
Aqua-Pure, Select Energy Join Forces
Joint venture will be formidable player in shale gas wastewater solutions. - August 23, 2012 - Fountain Quail
NYEG Drilling Hires New Business Leader
New V.P. brings more than 20 years of development and marketing expertise - June 14, 2012 - NYEG Drilling, LLC
Fountain Quail Named Finalist for "Company of the Year"
2012 Global Water: Oil & Gas Awards to be presented May 22 in Dubai. - May 17, 2012 - Fountain Quail
Fountain Quail Welcomes State's Encouragement of Recycling
RRC Chairman Jones' support of wastewater recycling good for industry, Texas. - December 01, 2011 - Fountain Quail