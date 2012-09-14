PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DC International Secures Super Major Oil Company Marine Logistics Software Support DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.

Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Valiant Commits to Quality with ISO 9001:2015 Certification Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City. To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the ISO... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Ikon Midstream Comes Up with the New Fuel Terminal for Laredo, TX Under the direction of their CEO Rhett Kenagy, Ikon Midstream LLC opens the first privately held fuel terminal in Laredo, TX. Ikon Midstream sells NOM-16 Gasoline and ULSD for the Mexico Markets. - August 01, 2018 - Ikon Midstream LLC

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Dunn County Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Dunn County, ND. The purchase features production from numerous producing wells under ConocoPhillips in Dunn County, ND, part of the prolific Bakken Shale. The Bakken Shale represents one of ConocoPhillips’... - July 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties, Texas. The purchase features production from over 20 currently producing wells under PPC Operating... - May 15, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Tarrant & Johnson Counties Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Tarrant and Johnson Counties, Texas. The acquisition features production from over 30 currently producing wells in the Barnett... - May 04, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in North Dakota and Mississippi Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Mountrail, Burke, McLean, and Ward Counties, North Dakota as well as Lincoln County, MS. The acquisition features production from... - April 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Divide County, ND Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Divide County, North Dakota from an undisclosed seller. The acquisition features production from a number of currently producing... - March 01, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Washington County, PA Peregrine Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas minerals in Washington County, Pennsylvania from an undisclosed seller. Peregrine Managing Director C.J. Tibbs commented, “This acquisition... - January 09, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Kern County, CA Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Kern County, California from an undisclosed seller. One of Peregrine’s Directors, Josh Prier, applauds the acquisition efforts,... - December 20, 2017 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Specialized Oil and Gas Industry Professional Platform to Launch Dec. 2 Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx

Improving the Public Perception of Fracking Using DW Liquid ROS Regardless of individual opinion on the matter, there is a public perception that fracking contaminates drinking water. What is the most cost-effective method of combating that belief? - September 22, 2017 - Disinfect Water

Stripper Wells Go from 1 BBL to 15 BBL Per Day DW Liquid ROS is a new technology that uses reactive oxygen species (ROS) to form a strong oxidizing agent that quickly reacts with hydrogen sulfide, iron sulfide, biofilm, and bacteria. It is also very effective as an emulsion breaker and micro-flocculent in the treatment of produced water. It can be used to destabilize paraffin and asphaltenes. - September 21, 2017 - Disinfect Water

Indodrill Establishes Subsidiary in Papua New Guinea The Indodrill Group is pleased to announce the establishment of Indodrill Papua New Guinea Limited (‘Indodrill PNG’) based out of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Indodrill PNG was recently granted certification to carry out business in Papua New Guinea by the Investment Promotion Authority... - March 23, 2016 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

Indodrill Contributes Rig to World Class Mine Training Facility Tuesday, 8th September saw the opening ceremony for a US$2 million Underground Mine Training Environment situated at the Site Skills facility within the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, Philippines. The Indodrill Group is proud to have provided a new Sandvik DE150 Underground Rig as its contribution to... - September 20, 2015 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

Indodrill Philippines Retains ISO Accreditation The Indodrill Group is proud to announce that it has successfully renewed the prestigious ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management Certification during June for the company’s manufacturing and maintenance facilities in the Philippines. The ISO audit process was carried out by QAS International, the UK... - July 16, 2015 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

Indodrill Appoints Non-Executive Director Indodrill is proud to announce, with immediate effect, the appointment of Peter Flindell as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd. - May 20, 2015 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

Indodrill Passes 7 Million Man-Hours Without an LTI The Indodrill Group has recently completed 7,000,000 man-hours with zero recorded Lost Time Incidents (LTI) across its multiple operations. This achievement reaffirms the Company’s commitment to maintain the highest safety standards for drilling operations in the industry. According to Phil Taylor,... - September 04, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

Indodrill-Mulraney Group JV Officially Opens EMEA Headquarters Indodrill and the Mulraney Group JV is pleased to announce that it has officially opened its EMEA Headquarters in Alloa, Scotland. - August 20, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

Indodrill Awarded ISO 9001:2008 Certification The Indodrill Group is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management Certification. This pertains to the company’s manufacturing and maintenance facilities in the Philippines. The ISO audit process was carried out by the, UK based, certification body... - July 24, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

Innovative Driller Pushes New Frontiers Indodrill is launching into frontier mining territory in the Northern Hemisphere, basing its operations in none other than Braveheart territory. - June 24, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

Indodrill Partners with Mulraney Group to Extend Its Market Reach The Indodrill Group is pleased to announce its expansion into the European, Middle East and African (EMEA) regions through its joint venture with Mulraney Group. - June 05, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

Indodrill, Award-Winning Group Promoting Safe & Efficient Drilling Operations Group Managing Director of Indodrill, John Horne, emphasizes the company’s commitment to safety operations and their plans for the year 2014. - June 03, 2014 - Indodrill Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

Saskatchewan Mining Companies Including Stauber Drilling, Inc. Will Attend the 6th Annual Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum Stauber Drilling is pleased to announce that they will be one of the many great Saskatchewan mining companies attending the 6th Annual Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum. The Premier Mining Supply Event will be held April 8 & 9, 2014 at TCU Place in Saskatoon and will be presented by the Saskatchewan... - March 22, 2014 - Stauber Drilling

Stauber Drilling Inc. is Offering Geophysical Logging Stauber Drilling Inc. is offering geophysical logging for their Saskatchewan based clientele. Geophysical logging is the process of making a detailed record of the geologic formations penetrated by a borehole. This log may be based either on visual inspection of samples brought to the surface or on physical... - March 02, 2014 - Stauber Drilling

Stauber Drilling Inc. Announces Well Servicing for Residential Customers Regina, Saskatchewan Stauber Drilling Inc. has just announced that they are offering well servicing to residential customers. The company is known for their commercial water well installation and maintenance services but they also provide their full spectrum well servicing to residential clients. Well... - November 16, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

The Newest Environmentally-Friendly Solutions from Stauber Drilling Inc. While drilling has not always been pegged as something that is good for the environment, Stauber Drilling Inc. is trying to change that stereotype. Drilling for water wells will always be important, but the days of sacrificing the environment for the sake of water well construction are coming to an end. The... - September 14, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

Stauber Drilling Details the Benefits of Environmental Drilling in Saskatchewan Environmental Drilling acts as a form of research that is used to establish whether the soil and groundwater of any particular area has been contaminated. Some elements of environmental drilling include procuring samples of soil, rock and water, but it goes far beyond the basics. There are other services,... - August 09, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

Stauber Drilling Inc. Celebrates 50 Years Installing, Servicing and Drilling Wells in Saskatchewan Stauber Drilling Inc. has just announced that they have been installing, servicing and drilling wells in Saskatchewan for 50 years. The company began their well and drilling business by drilling wells in Saskatchewan over 50 years ago and has expanded their services over the decades to include environmental... - July 21, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

Stauber Drilling Inc. Working Toward COR Certification for Safety Stauber Drilling Inc. has just announced that they are working toward their COR certification. A Certificate of Recognition (COR) is awarded to employers who develop health and safety programs that meet established standards. Certificates are issued by Alberta Employment and Immigration and are co-signed... - June 21, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

Opportunities in Iraq's Oil and Gas Industry Discussed at Iraq Energy 2013/14 in Abu Dhabi Next Week The UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development, H.H. Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, will deliver the opening keynote address at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/2014: Business and Investment Opportunities in Iraq’s Oil and Gas Sectors conference in Abu Dhabi’s Sofitel Hotel... - May 18, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14

Stauber Drilling Providing Urgent Water Well Servicing in Saskatchewan With warmer weather and increased precipitation, Saskatchewan’s water systems are becoming increasingly taxed. Each year, this sudden influx of spring’s water runoff overwhelms public and private well-based drainage systems. Stauber Drilling Inc., Regina’s premiere drilling company,... - May 01, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

Iraq Future Energy: Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development to Deliver Keynote The UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development, H.H. Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, will deliver the opening keynote address at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/14: Business and Investment Opportunities in Iraq’s Oil and Gas Sectors conference in Abu Dhabi from 22-24 May. Iraq... - April 24, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14

Stauber Drilling Inc. Alleviates Flooding in Saskatchewan The spring thaw and consequent runoff create vast quantities of water to be absorbed into Saskatchewan’s water systems. Each year, this sudden influx of water overwhelms public and private well-based water systems. Stauber Drilling Inc., Regina’s premiere drilling company, retains the equipment... - March 27, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

Tundra Gas Seeking Role in Japanese Methane Hydrates Venture Tundra Gas Inc has begun exploratory talks to participate in the world’s first commercial offshore methane hydrate mining (some energy firms refer to methane hydrate extraction as “mining” because the substance is a solid deposit underground) venture. Methane Hydrate will be recovered... - March 16, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc

Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul Karim Al Luaibi to Speak at Iraq Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi The Iraqi Minister of Oil, His Excellency Abdul Karim Al Luaibi, will be the headline speaker at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/14: Opportunities for UAE-Iraq Cooperation conference in Abu Dhabi from 22-24 May. This event, organized by The Energy Exchange and co-hosted by The Iraqi Business Council Abu... - March 10, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14

Tundra Gas Open to North Slope Venture Tundra Gas Inc keen to exploit proven methane hydrate deposits in Alaska's North Slope. - March 09, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc

Tundra Gas to Test Quake-Resistant Rigs Tundra Gas Inc is ready to begin trials of earthquake-resistant gas rigs in Qinghai Province, China. - March 02, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc

SigmaFlow Announces Global Partnership with Wipro to Bring Best-in-Class "Well Delivery Solution" for the Oil and Gas Industry SigmaFlow today announced its partnership with Wipro Technologies, the Global Information Technology, Consulting and Outsourcing business of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to deliver the Oil and Gas industry’s most comprehensive ‘Well Delivery’ Solution for Upstream Exploration and Production... - November 26, 2012 - Sigmaflow

Broderick Joins Senior Leadership at Fountain Quail 30-year industry veteran will also head up new venture with Select Energy. - September 21, 2012 - Fountain Quail

Fabric Structures and Storage Solutions- Top 5 Things to Consider Industry expert and General Manager of "Cameron Construction Services Ltd.," Tim Nash, offers his insight as to what the most important factors are when choosing the proper structure for your building needs and requirements. - August 24, 2012 - Cameron Construction Services

Aqua-Pure, Select Energy Join Forces Joint venture will be formidable player in shale gas wastewater solutions. - August 23, 2012 - Fountain Quail

NYEG Drilling Hires New Business Leader New V.P. brings more than 20 years of development and marketing expertise - June 14, 2012 - NYEG Drilling, LLC

Fountain Quail Named Finalist for "Company of the Year" 2012 Global Water: Oil & Gas Awards to be presented May 22 in Dubai. - May 17, 2012 - Fountain Quail

Fountain Quail Welcomes State's Encouragement of Recycling RRC Chairman Jones' support of wastewater recycling good for industry, Texas. - December 01, 2011 - Fountain Quail

Fountain Quail Wins Prestigious Environmental Award IOGCC’s Stewardship Award recognizes excellence in oil and gas industry. Fountain Quail earned its latest industry accolades when the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission presented its 2011 Chairman’s Stewardship Award to the company at its annual meeting in Buffalo on Monday. The IOGCC... - October 19, 2011 - Fountain Quail

Obama Administration Seeks to Eliminate Special Tax Breaks for Oil and Gas Firms, such as GeoDynamics Inc. The Obama Administration submitted the American Jobs Act of 2011 to Congress on September 12, 2011. The act contains language that would repeal subsidies, eliminate tax credits claimed for foreign sales and operations, and do away with a variety of manufacturing deductions taken by oil and gas companies. - October 02, 2011 - GeoDynamics Inc.

Fountain Quail Expands Operations to Eagle Ford Shale Leading wastewater recycler Fountain Quail, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aqua-Pure Ventures, will enter South Texas shale play as subcontractor to NAC Services. - June 25, 2011 - Fountain Quail