Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien
Information Agency Business-Inform presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #25, 2019). The magazine's readers are specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry.
More than 40 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections:... - December 18, 2019 - Business-Inform
"America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC
"Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination. - December 16, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products
New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE. - December 15, 2019 - Inmark Enterprises, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
New Series of Alarms Allows End Users to Control Volumes Electronically Even While Alarm is Sounding - December 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
Partnership continues expansion of TechGirlz program nationally while enhancing Delaware’s push for next generation, diversified fintech entrepreneurs and workforce.
TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab today announced a new partnership to build a fintech-focused curriculum and series of workshops... - December 13, 2019 - TechGirlz Charitable Foundation
The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Rocksolid Surfaces continues to take deliberate steps to protect their customers through a robust, credible and verifiable employee compliance program. - December 12, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces
In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords. - December 11, 2019 - POJJO
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley.
“Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
"Shine Like a Diamond," a new book by Gall & Galit Raiman, the diamond experts at Raiman Rocks, brings readers a plethora of personal diamond stories woven with in-depth, expert industry knowledge. The book covers famous diamonds of the world, including famous engagement rings and extremely rare diamonds, and takes readers behind the scenes of the wholesale diamond industry. - December 10, 2019 - Raiman Rocks
Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the acquisition of Capt-all®. - December 08, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products
The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO
Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
The Redcat International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition has gone where no other Ready-to-Run (RTR) scale crawler has been before. With features no other RTR crawler has ever included, the Redcat International Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition is carving a whole new trail. - December 06, 2019 - Redcat RC
Exxelia launches its three new Ultra-Broadband Capacitor Series during European Microwave Week in Paris. - December 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
Big Trees Inc. had an opportunity to transplant memorial trees out of the way of street expansion work this winter. - December 03, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI
New Yorker Electronics Distributes RC Series Designed to Support Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength." - November 29, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
Low-Leakage, High-Efficiency Converters Attain Maximum Level of Safety Standards for Electrical Medical Products - November 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term... - November 23, 2019 - American Medical Technologies
Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance
TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.
Recall Summary
Name of Product: ISO7X Isometric Exercise Devices
Hazard: The handle grips on each end can break during use and cause parts to be forcefully ejected from the shaft, posing a risk of injury from impact to the user or bystander.
Remedy: Refund
Consumers should immediately stop using... - November 21, 2019 - UNCS
iDeaPLAY portable power stations allow outdoor lovers and weekend warriors to embrace adventure without sacrificing technology. - November 21, 2019 - iDeaPLAY
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud.
Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Rosco, exclusive distributor of high quality compatible cartridges of G&G brand (manufactured by Ninestar Image Tech Ltd., China), is a new Business-Inform 2020 Expo distributor.
The booking of booths for participation in International Office Equipment, Supplies, and Parts Exhibition, Business-Inform... - November 20, 2019 - Business-Inform
Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical
Stay is proud to announce both its launch and the arrival of its brand new aromatherapeutic yoga grip spray, Get A Grip, which solves the problem of slipping on your mat during power and hot yoga practices. This revolutionary grip spray effectively adds a tackiness to the palms of your hands and the... - November 18, 2019 - Stay, LLC
New Yorker Electronics Releases New Compact 850nm, 890nm and 940nm High Speed IR Emitters that Produce 30% Higher Brightness vs. Previous Generation; Opaque Walls Eliminate Unwanted Side Emissions. - November 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
E. Lawrence, Ltd. announces two new decorative book sets for real estate agents looking to give clients unique closing gifts to decorate their new home. - November 16, 2019 - E. Lawrence, Ltd.
Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company
Educators and Parent Judges honor "We're Three: A Story About Families and the Only Child," with the 2019 Book of the Year Award by Creative Child Magazine. - November 15, 2019 - Only Child Kids Club
Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to help an iconic Seattle company transplant some large trees as part of the company’s relocation of their headquarters. - November 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
Georgia Company to be Recognized on Veterans Day for Products Made in the United States. - November 10, 2019 - Beaumont Products
Information Agency “Business-Inform” (Russia) declared the winning brands of "Open Quality Printing Contest" (Stage 1: Evaluation of Prints Quality). The following brands are declared winners: Dataproducts (Clover, USA), G&G (NineStar, China), Retech (Retech Tech., China), Tonex (Tonex, Russia). - November 10, 2019 - Business-Inform
Cornell Dubilier Device Generates Higher Power than Batteries and More Energy than Typical Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - November 09, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
MedAware Systems announced today that it has been named a top start up by The Tech Tribune. Companies were evaluated based on four criteria: Revenue potential, Leadership team, Brand/product traction, and Competitive landscape.
The Tech Tribune was founded in 2017 and delivers the latest technology... - November 09, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.