Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien

Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #25, 2019), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies Information Agency Business-Inform presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #25, 2019). The magazine's readers are specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry. More than 40 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections:... - December 18, 2019 - Business-Inform

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process "Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

DOVE Dental Products Introduces SE Plus™, a Disposable Saliva Ejector Valve with Attached White Saliva Ejector Straw DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination. - December 16, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

Inmark Enterprises Announces LED DUR-A-LITE Product Enhancement New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE. - December 15, 2019 - Inmark Enterprises, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

New Yorker Electronics Releases Mallory Sonalert Alarms with Electronic Volume Control New Series of Alarms Allows End Users to Control Volumes Electronically Even While Alarm is Sounding - December 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab Partner to Create Custom Fintech Workshops for Middle School Girls in Delaware Partnership continues expansion of TechGirlz program nationally while enhancing Delaware’s push for next generation, diversified fintech entrepreneurs and workforce. TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab today announced a new partnership to build a fintech-focused curriculum and series of workshops... - December 13, 2019 - TechGirlz Charitable Foundation

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ram Sridhar as Midwest Associate Product Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Rocksolid Surfaces Embraces Comprehensive Background Checks for Their Countertop Installers and Field Personnel Rocksolid Surfaces continues to take deliberate steps to protect their customers through a robust, credible and verifiable employee compliance program. - December 12, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

POJJO® Launches Vanity Valet Uro POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords. - December 11, 2019 - POJJO

Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Raiman Rocks "Shine Like a Diamond" Book Publication & Debut "Shine Like a Diamond," a new book by Gall & Galit Raiman, the diamond experts at Raiman Rocks, brings readers a plethora of personal diamond stories woven with in-depth, expert industry knowledge. The book covers famous diamonds of the world, including famous engagement rings and extremely rare diamonds, and takes readers behind the scenes of the wholesale diamond industry. - December 10, 2019 - Raiman Rocks

Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

DOVE Dental Products Acquires Capt-all®, the Only Handheld Amalgam Separator HVE Tip DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the acquisition of Capt-all®. - December 08, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Redcat Releases the International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition RTR Crawler The Redcat International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition has gone where no other Ready-to-Run (RTR) scale crawler has been before. With features no other RTR crawler has ever included, the Redcat International Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition is carving a whole new trail. - December 06, 2019 - Redcat RC

New Exxelia Ultra-Broadband Capacitors Ensure Low Insertion Over Wide Bandwidth up to 40GHz Exxelia launches its three new Ultra-Broadband Capacitor Series during European Microwave Week in Paris. - December 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Big Trees Inc. Transplants Memorial Trees During Winter Street Expansion Big Trees Inc. had an opportunity to transplant memorial trees out of the way of street expansion work this winter. - December 03, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

Electrocube RC Networks Absorb Spark Discharges and Induced Noise While Managing Surge Voltage and Oscillations New Yorker Electronics Distributes RC Series Designed to Support Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength." - November 29, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Polytron Devices’ DC-DC Converters Maintain Patient Protection for Low-Wattage Medical Devices Low-Leakage, High-Efficiency Converters Attain Maximum Level of Safety Standards for Electrical Medical Products - November 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

AMT Introduces UriCap for Patients in Long-Term Care - Innovative External Urine Collection Device Improves Quality of Care and Reduce Facility Costs American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term... - November 23, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Techliance Declared Winners for Top App Development in Pakistan in TDA Global Agency Awards Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

United National Closeout Stores Recalls Isometric Exercise Devices Due to Projectile Hazard; Devices Sold at Burlington Stores After 2014 Recall Recall Summary Name of Product: ISO7X Isometric Exercise Devices Hazard: The handle grips on each end can break during use and cause parts to be forcefully ejected from the shaft, posing a risk of injury from impact to the user or bystander. Remedy: Refund Consumers should immediately stop using... - November 21, 2019 - UNCS

iDeaPLAY Launches Two New Portable Power Stations - Charge Your Adventures iDeaPLAY portable power stations allow outdoor lovers and weekend warriors to embrace adventure without sacrificing technology. - November 21, 2019 - iDeaPLAY

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Cloud Email Archiving Platform Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud. Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Rosco Company and G&G Brand, New Business-Inform 2020 Exhibitors Rosco, exclusive distributor of high quality compatible cartridges of G&G brand (manufactured by Ninestar Image Tech Ltd., China), is a new Business-Inform 2020 Expo distributor. The booking of booths for participation in International Office Equipment, Supplies, and Parts Exhibition, Business-Inform... - November 20, 2019 - Business-Inform

Fine Cardstock Makes It Easier for Customers to Send Holiday Cards, Just in Time for the Holiday Season Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

Stay Introduces Get A Grip, a Game-Changing Grip Spray for the Power Yoga Industry Stay is proud to announce both its launch and the arrival of its brand new aromatherapeutic yoga grip spray, Get A Grip, which solves the problem of slipping on your mat during power and hot yoga practices. This revolutionary grip spray effectively adds a tackiness to the palms of your hands and the... - November 18, 2019 - Stay, LLC

Vishay Optoelectronics High Speed IR Emitters Generate Greater Brightness Over Wider Temperature Range New Yorker Electronics Releases New Compact 850nm, 890nm and 940nm High Speed IR Emitters that Produce 30% Higher Brightness vs. Previous Generation; Opaque Walls Eliminate Unwanted Side Emissions. - November 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

E. Lawrence, Ltd. Offers a Fresh Take on Real Estate Closing Gifts E. Lawrence, Ltd. announces two new decorative book sets for real estate agents looking to give clients unique closing gifts to decorate their new home. - November 16, 2019 - E. Lawrence, Ltd.

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

"We're Three: A Story About Families and the Only Child" Winner of the 2019 Book of the Year Award by Creative Child Magazine Educators and Parent Judges honor "We're Three: A Story About Families and the Only Child," with the 2019 Book of the Year Award by Creative Child Magazine. - November 15, 2019 - Only Child Kids Club

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

Big Trees Inc. Helped a Seattle Company Transplant Large Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to help an iconic Seattle company transplant some large trees as part of the company’s relocation of their headquarters. - November 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Walmart Names Beaumont Products as Veteran-Owned Supplier of the Year Georgia Company to be Recognized on Veterans Day for Products Made in the United States. - November 10, 2019 - Beaumont Products

Business-Inform Declared the Winners of "Open Quality Printing Contest" Information Agency “Business-Inform” (Russia) declared the winning brands of "Open Quality Printing Contest" (Stage 1: Evaluation of Prints Quality). The following brands are declared winners: Dataproducts (Clover, USA), G&G (NineStar, China), Retech (Retech Tech., China), Tonex (Tonex, Russia). - November 10, 2019 - Business-Inform

New Coin Cell Style Electric Double-Layer Supercapacitors Provide Memory Backup in Circuits Up to 6.3WVDC Cornell Dubilier Device Generates Higher Power than Batteries and More Energy than Typical Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - November 09, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics