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Within Wholesale Trade
OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things... - August 03, 2026 - Totally Quilted
Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning Kicks Off AC Season with New Deals, Indoor Air Quality Upgrades, and 24/7 Service Across Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties
Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning announces the start of AC season with special summer promotions for homeowners in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Summer deals include discounted AC replacement, repair, and tune-up services, a new maintenance agreement (with no overtime fees), indoor air quality upgrades like humidifiers and air purifiers, financing options, and more, all backed by the company’s 24/7 emergency service. - July 31, 2026 - Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning
Dental Strategy Institute Releases Free White Paper Examining the Risk Behind DSO Earn-Out Deals
New research finds earn-out clauses now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisitions, yet the metric determining a seller's final payout is controlled almost entirely by the buyer - July 27, 2026 - Dental Strategy Institute
Syed Raheel Shahzad Expands Author Platform with Ask SRS and Major Multi-Series Book Ecosystem
Author, Group CEO, Business Strategist, and Systems Thinker Syed Raheel Shahzad brings together "Ask SRS," "The Source of Truth System," "The Architect’s Protocol, The Qur’anic Coherence System" and other major works under one structured author platform. - July 26, 2026 - The Syed Group
So Cool Brands® Partners with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch to Celebrate the Human Stories Behind Thoroughbred Racing
"Redefining Cool®" meets the people who define excellence behind the scenes. So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible. - July 23, 2026 - So Cool Brands Inc.
Adisun Corporation Surpasses Key Export Milestone & Announces Plans for Major Expansion
Adisun Corporation Surpasses $100 Million in Cumulative Export Sales, Announces Plans to Acquire and Modernize Logistics Hub Near Major East Coast Ports - July 23, 2026 - Adisun Corporation
BCC Supplies Launches EIN-Only Business Credit Platform, Giving U.S. Founders a Path to Fundability Without a Personal Guarantee
The Tampa-based platform reports a genuine commercial installment tradeline to all three major business credit bureaus — no SSN, no personal guarantee, and 0% APR — alongside a free, fully-sourced guide to building business credit in 2026. - July 23, 2026 - BCC Supplies
Childress Ink Client Joe Martin Launches Stumble, a New Community-Centered App Designed to Support Healing After Heartbreak
Childress Ink celebrates the launch of entrepreneur Joe Martin's new app, Stumble, an innovative platform designed to help people heal, rebuild, and reconnect through community after heartbreak and life's difficult transitions. - July 17, 2026 - Childress Ink
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Signs National Distribution Agreement with buzzbox Premium Cocktails
Agreement launches buzzbox across 35 states nationwide, pairing one of the RTD category's most distinctive premium cocktail brands with the beverage alcohol industry's leading route-to-market platform - July 14, 2026 - buzzbox
AquaStore Expands Global B2B Access for the Water Technology Industry
AquaStore, a UAE-based B2B marketplace operated by Aquamarket FZCO, connects manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and project buyers across the pool, spa, water treatment, filtration and irrigation sectors. - July 12, 2026 - AquaStore
Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Affiliate Site to FastestVPN Now Online and Offering Subscription Access to the Service
FastestVPN.net is now online and a legitimate and alternate means by which to subscribe and gain access to FastestVPN service. The site is an informative site in regard to VPN technology, contains some helpful network tools, and offers access to a VPN service which the site is affiliated. - July 07, 2026 - FastestVPN
New Children's Book "Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" Inspires Young Readers to Seek Out the Magic of the World in Everything
"Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" is a charming new children’s adventure that follows a determined young girl on a quest to find magic and is filled with wonder, bravery, and heart. Designed to spark imagination and delight early readers, the book is now available on Amazon.com and all major online bookstores. - July 04, 2026 - Jennifer B. Workman
Granite City-Based Double00 Vodka Announces Official Launch Night at Nick's Bar & Grill
Double00 Vodka, a Granite City-based premium vodka brand founded by Darryl Gill, will celebrate its official launch on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Nick’s Bar & Grill in Granite City, Illinois. The launch will introduce the brand’s signature cold-serve experience, #chilledDouble00. - July 03, 2026 - DLG Spirts, Inc
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
DFX Corporation Launches Phase II of Growth Strategy with Reopening of MycoWorks Innovation Center in Emeryville
Reopened facility will serve as the cornerstone of DFX's strategy to scale production and accelerate commercialization of advanced mycelium-based materials. - June 26, 2026 - MycoWorks
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Joyfull Bakery's Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps Head to Costco Across Multiple U.S. Regions
Joyfull Bakery®, the California-based maker of artisanal baked Parmesan snacks, is thrilled to announce a major retail milestone: a multi-region expansion into Costco warehouses across the United States in the second half of 2026. The featured product, the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps, will be offered in a value-size 11.25 oz bag - nearly 13 servings - designed to deliver big on flavor and outstanding value for Costco members. - June 24, 2026 - Joyfull Bakery
Rubber B Announces Swiss-Made Vulcanized Rubber Strap System for Tudor Pelagos FXD
Rubber B has launched a Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber strap system engineered specifically for the fixed-bar architecture of the Tudor Pelagos FXD. Featuring a proprietary "blocked integration" design, the strap provides a flawless, flush fit without requiring a pass-through method or any physical modifications to the watch case. Manufactured in Switzerland, the saltwater- and UV-resistant straps are available in Black, Navy Blue, Military Green, and White. - June 24, 2026 - Rubber B LCC
Jatheon Adds Website Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced the addition of website archiving on its AWS-based compliance platform, Jatheon Cloud. - June 18, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
FTG Imaging Launches DC-Air® WatchDog: Real-Time Sensor Tracking That Helps Dental Practices Never Lose a Sensor Again
FTG Imaging has launched DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring platform built for its award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor. WatchDog provides continuous location visibility, instant alerts when a sensor isn't returned to its dock, and a live dashboard—helping dental practices prevent costly sensor loss. - June 16, 2026 - FTG Imaging
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates Six Years of Serving Las Vegas
Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on. - June 16, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
ICONIK, ARVO, and NUMILK Announce a Cash Prize Latte Art Throwdown in Honolulu
ICONIK Coffee Roasters, ARVO Coffee, and NUMILK are hosting a high‑energy Latte Art Throwdown on Monday, June 22, 2026, at ARVO Kakaako on O‘ahu. The event features a cash prize, packed competition bracket, and prize support from leading coffee brands including Drip Studio, Broadcast Coffee, Breville, Fellow, La Marzocco, Slayer, and Mahlkönig. - June 15, 2026 - ICONIK
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living. - June 04, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
HOO CHEMTEC Exports 15 Metric Tons of Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to Turkish Municipal Water Authority
HOO CHEMTEC, a leading global supplier of water treatment chemicals, has completed a significant shipment of 15 metric tons of high-performance Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to a major municipal water authority in Turkey. This delivery underscores the company’s robust supply chain capabilities and commitment to supporting critical water infrastructure projects in the Eurasian region. - June 02, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Hosts Acclaimed Great Lakes Author Dave Dempsey
Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore welcomes Michigan author, environmental policy expert, and Great Lakes advocate Dave Dempsey for a special author appearance and book signing on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Farmers Market of Caledonia. - June 02, 2026 - Childress Ink
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Denver-Based Decorative Materials Expands with New Steamboat Springs Showroom
Colorado's Premier Luxury Tile and Stone Specialist Strengthens Mountain Market Presence - May 28, 2026 - Decorative Materials
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Award-Winning Author and Educator Shonda Buchanan Wins BCALA 2026 Best Poetry Book Award for The Lost Songs of Nina Simone
The Black Caucus of the American Library Association, Inc. (BCALA) has named The Lost Songs of Nina Simone by award-winning author and educator Shonda Buchanan as the winner of the 2026 BCALA Best Poetry Book Award. Published by RIZE Press, an imprint of Los Angeles–based independent... - May 14, 2026 - Running Wild, LLC
The Embroidery Source Relocates Operations to Oklahoma City
The Embroidery Source, the leading supplier of commercial embroidery supplies, officially announced the relocation of its primary warehouse and fulfillment operations from North Carolina to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Oklahoma City. This strategic move marks a major milestone in the... - May 14, 2026 - The Embroidery Source
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Jatheon Announces Claude AI Archiving on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced Claude AI integration in Jatheon Cloud, enabling organizations to capture, search, and manage AI communications alongside archived data sources. - May 13, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates One Year in the Inspirada Community with Block Party Event
Wallflower Cannabis House, a popular dispensary among Las Vegas locals, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Inspirada location at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. in Henderson. To mark the occasion, the dispensary is hosting a 1-Year Anniversary Block Party on May 9 from 6-10PM that brings... - May 05, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
KRC Rock Announces Grand Opening of Perris Location, Expanding 42-Year Legacy Into the Inland Empire
KRC Rock, a long-established Southern California supplier of natural stone, boulders, and landscape and hardscape materials, is announcing the grand opening of its newest location in Perris, California. The yard officially opened to the public on Friday, May 1, 2026, marking the company’s expansion into the Inland Empire. - May 04, 2026 - KRC Rock Inc.
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
TriData Announces Jobe Conrad as CEO
Effective immediately, Jobe Conrad will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TriData US Inc. Jobe is a proven leader with an exceptional track record, and his deep understanding of the business and commitment to its core values make him the ideal person to lead TriData US Inc. into... - April 17, 2026 - TriData US Inc
EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Publishes Industry Update on Rising Commercial Laundry Equipment Demand Across the Gulf Coast
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has published a Google Business Profile update outlining increased demand for commercial laundry equipment across Gulf Coast markets, with references to industry growth data and operational considerations for hospitality and healthcare facilities. - April 12, 2026 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Jatheon Introduces FOIA Request Automation in Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced FOIA request automation in Jatheon Cloud, allowing teams to reduce FOIA backlogs and speed up processing times. - April 10, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Aging in Place North Carolina Announces “Well Lived NC Expo” — A Family Event Blending Education, Community, and Fun
Aging in Place North Carolina is proud to announce the Well Lived NC Expo, a dynamic and engaging community event taking place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Netsports, located at 3717 Davis Dr., Morrisville, NC. Designed for seniors and their grown children, this free,... - April 03, 2026 - Aging in Place North Carolina
Purplee Store Details 10-Micron Gold Layering Process and Sustainable Fiber Jewelry Initiatives
Purplee Store presents its proprietary 7-layer metallurgical process for gold-layered jewelry and the integration of Buriti Palm fibers. The brand was recently designated as a "Black Sheep" by the global platform Not Just A Label (NJAL). - April 03, 2026 - Purplee Store
WOWIVID Expands Global Distributor Network for Android Car Stereo Systems
WOWIVID announces the expansion of its global distributor program for Android car stereo systems, inviting distributors, wholesalers, and importers to join the growing automotive infotainment market. - April 02, 2026 - WOWIVID