The Missionary of Wall Street Leads Dozens of Volunteers in Successful Advent Mission During New York’s "Santa Con" Dozens of street missionaries, led by Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors “FII,” completed another successful street mission this weekend in New York City. The mission began during New York’s... - December 19, 2019 - Steve Auth

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management

Pacific Northwest Ballet Stage Managers Join the American Guild of Musical Artists Last week the stage managers of Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, Washington voted unanimously to join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). AGMA already represents the dancers at PNB and the production staff will... - December 19, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Desert Foothills Theater Announces New Managing Director Theater also announced productions for January and February. - December 19, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

Lumina is Ready to Reinvent the Home Theatre Market with Immersive Movie-Viewing Experience Lumina screens, a projection screen brand, is on the edge of innovation and is transforming the era of home theatre with its enveloping cinema experience at the comfort at your home. - December 18, 2019 - Lumina Screens

Foothills Community Foundation Invites Community to January Events at the Holland Center Start the New Year right by taking advantage of the many classes and programs offered by Foothills Community Foundation (FCF) and the Holland Center during January. Area residents are invited to attend the following programs held in the Holland Center, Black Mountain Campus, 34250 N. 60th St., Building... - December 18, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

UK Producer DMIZE Releases Gritty Dubstep EP "Rotten" on AWJ Recordings The mean streets are not safe for the faint of heart. Tortured by the erratic fantasies of a lunatic. Where sinners rule and destruction is glorified. - December 17, 2019 - AWJ Recordings

Bloomsday at North Coast Repertory Theatre North Coast Repertory Theatre launches the new decade with Steven Dietz’s lyrical Bloomsday, a time-travel tale set amidst tourists exploring the pubs and streets of James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” This San Diego premiere follows an older couple retracing their steps to rediscover their... - December 17, 2019 - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network

Best-Selling Author of "Maude," Donna Foley Mabry Announces the Release of "No Music for Skylark City," Her First Children's Book Donna Foley Mabry, a #1 Amazon bestseller, whose work has appeared on the Wall Street Journal’s Top-10 lists, has published her first book for children ages 8 - 13, "No Music for Skylark City." - December 16, 2019 - Donna Foley Mabry

Lumina Screens Highlights New Screen Leor 12 at Indywood Film Market 2019 Indywood Film Market, it’s where filmmakers, production houses, technology providers and aspiring artists converge to make the dream of a unified Indian film industry a reality. And of course, Lumina Screens, the flagship brand of Galalite Screens, was a part of its latest edition held in Hyderabad. - December 14, 2019 - Lumina Screens

2019 December’s Wake Up OC Events for Biohacking and Neuroscience Held Successfully October’s Wake Up opening event in Orange County, California was a big hit. - December 14, 2019 - Wake Up Best Seller

"Outlander" Star Heughan, "The Princess Bride’s" Elwes & Shawn, Huge "Smallville" Cast Reunion Top 10th Annual Wizard World New Orleans, January 3-5, 2020 Other "Outlander" Standouts Ed Speleers, John Bell, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Plus Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance, John Glover Part of One of the Largest "Smallville" Collections Ever at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - December 13, 2019 - Wizard Entertainment, Inc.

New Children’s Fiction, "The Chemical Drones" by HashWrite, Released "The Chemical Drones" is a charming and relevant story that will appeal to kids of all cultures. It’s fun, but at the same time, teaches some important lessons about respect, getting along with people, and doing the right thing. - December 13, 2019 - The Chemical Drones

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Powerhouse Thriller "Realm of the Unknown" by James McPike is Out Today on Amazon After a shocking massacre in a remote desert town appears to have supernatural implications, a renowned Israeli investigator is summoned to solve the case. - December 11, 2019 - James McPike

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

The Missionary of Wall Street Embarks on Advent Mission During SantaCon Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth

Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019 Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta

New Book Release Titled, "WTF is Menopause" A new author, Mrs. Lorraine M. Burgess is proud to announce the launching of her first book titled, “WTF is Menopause,” which is available at www.lmbbooks.com or on Amazon. She wrote this book to bring awareness and to inform women they are not alone and they are not crazy; these symptoms are real. She believes this topic is not being addressed publicly, and women are suffering in silence; they are also being misdiagnosed and mislabeled. - December 09, 2019 - Lorraine Burgess Books

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

Fitness on the Go Thrives in an “Amazon Prime Culture” Canadian fitness company embraces the convenience and ease-of-use that today’s culture expects and appreciates. - December 08, 2019 - Fitness on the Go

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Vote to Join American Guild of Musical Artists Last night, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) voted by an overwhelming majority to form a union with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The secret ballot vote took place at the NBT studios and was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). On October 28, AGMA requested... - December 08, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

B Side Media Group’s Client, Hip Hop Artist, to Drop the Front Page in a Bold Effort to Rebrand International Hip Hop Artist changes stage name, returns with bold new single and unapologetic vibe. - December 06, 2019 - B Side Media Group

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Amazon Bestselling Author Michelle Lovett Releases Second Book in Series "Life, Love, & Lock Up!" Michelle Lovett is excited to announce the release of her second book in the chart-topping series “Life, Love, & Lock Up” December 14, 2019. This is the highly anticipated follow up book to “Life, Love, & Lock Up--We Got Work to Do” by the internationally known/award winning... - December 05, 2019 - Michelle Lovett

5th Jayne J. Jones Book Released in Popular Children’s Series -- “Drop the Puck: Hockey Every Day, Every Way!” Tells the Adorable Tale of a Girl with Cerebral Palsy A new book in The Official Adventures series is melting hearts across the country with laugh-out-loud fun, playful hockey traditions, and long-lasting friendships among teammates. "Drop the Puck: Hockey Every Day, Every Way" is the fifth book in the wildly popular series by Jayne J. Jones, a Minnesota native now living in Florida. - December 05, 2019 - Jayne J. Jones

Danielle Procaccio Artwork Featured at Art Miami, 2019 Danielle Procaccio, a contemporary artist from New York, will have her artwork showcased at Art Miami, which runs from December 3 to December 8, 2019. Procaccio’s original paintings will be on display and available for purchase to investors, museums and art enthusiasts throughout the week. “I’m... - December 04, 2019 - Danielle Procaccio

Empowerment Event for La Roca FC Female Coaches and Players PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Versace L.A. is Proud to Welcome Newcomer Vocalist Extraordinaire Rosa Linda to the World Stage Versace L.A. is proud to announce Vocalist Extraordinaire Rosa Linda as Featured Artist at versacela.com. World acclaimed composer/conductor Robert Folk, PhD. gives Rosa Linda his professional approval, and the following is what he has to say about her: "Rosa Linda is a truly authentic artist. - December 04, 2019 - Versace L.A.

Artists United Find Lost of Art of Kindness, Share It, Says Celtic Echoes 50 artists, crafters, makers, authors, farmers in Louisville are gathering to share their work and raise finds and awareness of the local nonprofits they love in a free community building event. - December 04, 2019 - Celtic Echoes Creations by Chelley

La Caja from Los Escultores del Aire In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy. - December 03, 2019 - Teatro LATEA

MSI Press New Release: Travels with Elly: Reflections on Canada by an RVer and His Dog In Larry MacDonald's newest release, the MSI Press author details his 10-month trek across Canada with his dog Elly, seeking answers to all the questions about Canada they didn’t even know to ask. Travels with Elly: Reflections on Canada by an RVer and his dog is a 2019 American Book Fest's best books award competition finalist in the animal category. - December 03, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019 Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble

iDARE Celebrates GivingTuesday with #GivingToSaveLives, Joining Millions Around the World Participating the Global Generosity Movement iDARE joins annual #GivingTuesday to continue grassroots effort in educating the global awareness of Disaster Preparedness by #GivingToSaveLives - December 02, 2019 - Nicky Dare

Morgan Continues to "Take Manhattan" as the HBCU Trained Carter Legacy Singers Opens the Holiday Show at Carnegie Hall On the heels of a historic first for Maryland; having the Morgan State University Band, the Magnificent Marching Machine, open the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Morgan will be in the spotlight once again when The Carter Legacy Singers opens the December 5, 2019 Christmas Show at Carnegie Hall. It’s... - December 01, 2019 - Carter Legacy Singers

Belief Records UK is the Engine Behind Ali Hugo's New Album "Hope for the Meek" “Marching Saints” was supposed to be released this Christmas Eve, however, Phoenix FM in the UK picked it up early and prompted Belief Records to make the single available for streaming on various platforms before the official release date. - November 30, 2019 - Belief Records

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park Brings Christmas Chills to Western PA A different type of Christmas event is coming to Western PA, and Santa Claus will be there - but you probably won't want to bring the kids to this one. - November 29, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park