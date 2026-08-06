“Self Awareness” is a slow, reflective track in which iclypzx! explores human nature, toxic behavior, and the challenges of pursuing a career in music. Through introspective lyricism, he confronts feelings of uncertainty while searching for purpose and identity. The line, “trying to find myself in the safe,” captures the song’s central theme of self-discovery. The track serves as a deeply personal introduction to the upcoming EP, "B4CREATURES," and the larger project, "CDTS" - August 05, 2026 - iclypzx!