Recent Headlines
Neon Sky Film Festival Launches in Las Vegas, Opens Film Submissions with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator Partnership
Neon Sky Film Festival announces its inaugural festival, taking place May 7–9, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The festival is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide and will showcase independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and networking events. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and strengthening Southern Nevada's creative community. - August 06, 2026 - Neon Sky Film Festival
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Beyond the Surface: “Self Awareness” Music Video
“Self Awareness” is a slow, reflective track in which iclypzx! explores human nature, toxic behavior, and the challenges of pursuing a career in music. Through introspective lyricism, he confronts feelings of uncertainty while searching for purpose and identity. The line, “trying to find myself in the safe,” captures the song’s central theme of self-discovery. The track serves as a deeply personal introduction to the upcoming EP, "B4CREATURES," and the larger project, "CDTS" - August 05, 2026 - iclypzx!
Wheel Fun Rentals Helps Portland Cyclists Gear Up for the 2026 Providence Bridge Pedal with One-Day Bike Rentals
Wheel Fun Rentals at Tom McCall Waterfront Park is helping riders gear up for one of Portland's most anticipated annual cycling events by offering convenient 24-hour, and multi-day bike rentals for the 2026 Providence Bridge Pedal on Sunday, August 9, benefiting Play Smart Youth Heart... - August 02, 2026 - Wheel Fun Rentals
Denver Therapeutic Coach Launches Bilingual Self-Acceptance Coloring Book to Expand Access to Mental Wellness Tools
Denver-based therapeutic coach, speaker, and creative healing advocate Eve Boyd has released her debut book, The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book, now available on Amazon in both English and Spanish, with the goal of making emotional wellness and self-acceptance more accessible to diverse communities. - August 01, 2026 - inspirationalEVE, LLC
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
Caribbean Cinema Takes Over New York City: Conch Shell International Film Festival Returns October 9–11, 2026
Three days. Bold voices. Unforgettable stories. CSIFF brings Caribbean and diaspora filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences together for a festival like no other. - July 31, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 300th Album, “Album 300”
New Zealand recording artist and AI music creator David Pomeroy has released his 300th album, “Album 300,” marking a major creative milestone achieved less than two years after launching his first release. The project celebrates a catalogue spanning hundreds of albums, multiple AI artists, and more than two million streams worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - David Pomeroy Music
Echo Park Swan Boats Unveils All-New Programmable LED Lights in Celebration of America's 250th Summer
Echo Park Swan Boat Night Rides Get a Colorful Upgrade with All New Programmable Lights that will Shine Bright in Patriotic Red, White & Blue Through Labor Day - July 31, 2026 - Wheel Fun Rentals
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
ReiTiMi Launches Expanded Multilingual Resource Hub for Remote Spiritual and Complementary Services
Available in seven languages, ReiTiMi’s expanded website presents remote subtle-energy services for people and animals, Akashic Records readings, personalized music channeled for each individual, and a prosperity-focused subtle-energy practice. Each guide explains the service, preparation and deliverables, with current bookings managed through Fiverr. - July 30, 2026 - ReiTiMi
Thinking about Living Abroad in Spain or Portugal? This Memorable Book Takes You There.
Based on true-life experiences, this “memoirable” book captures what travelogues, YouTube videos, magazine features, and blog posts cannot: the nitty-gritty of daily life and the twists and turns living in a “foreign” country can take. - July 30, 2026 - Bruce H. Joffe
From the Stage to the Silver Screen: The O’Jays’ Eric Nolan and Ohio Filmmaker James Ford Launch National Release of Faithful Intentions
Jae Films movie release - July 28, 2026 - Jae Films LLC
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
Scottsdale Philharmonic Kicks Off New Summer Series Concerts Sunday, July 26
The Scottsdale Philharmonic will kick off its first summer season with a concert this Sunday. The July 26 concert marks the beginning of Scottsdale Philharmonic’s transition to a year-round performance schedule. The program for the July 26 concert, with guest conductor Dana Graybeal leading... - July 24, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Caldwell University to Induct Six Into Athletics Hall of Fame November 6
Soccer’s Fraser, Softball’s (Jackson) Scull, Basketball’s (Lynch) Emmons, (Chatman) Jones, Volleyball’s Roth Gain Ultimate Student-Athlete Honors in 10th Hall Class; Former Women’s Basketball Coach Cimino Also Feted for Success on Court and Support of CU Athletics. - July 24, 2026 - Caldwell University
Eleanor at North Coast Repertory Theatre
For two weeks only - She was called the heart of the presidency. Here, she speaks for herself. While sitting on a park bench in Washington, D.C., contemplating the death of her husband, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a one-woman... - July 23, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Tribeca Performing Arts Center Announces 2026 - 2027 Season
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest-operating performance venue in Lower Manhattan, announces its 2026–2027 season of live performance, continuing its commitment to presenting high-quality, accessible programming across dance, music, family entertainment, and more. - July 23, 2026 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection
Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment - July 22, 2026 - Lumovex
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience Announces Debut at Flamingo Las Vegas
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, the first officially licensed immersive attraction dedicated to Mike Tyson’s life and career, will debut at Flamingo Las Vegas in Fall 2026. Produced by Your ID, the experience uses AR, VR, holograms, and projection mapping to bring Tyson’s journey to life. The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins as an official partner. Public Ticket Sales Begin Aug. 5; Experience Opens Fall 2026. - July 22, 2026 - YOUR ID
From Classroom Daydream to MusicRow: Spellcast Makes History with “Heartless”
The Spellcast Company Inc’s Spellcast Records artist, The Ashley Sisters, become the first female artists to solely write and produce their own charting single on the MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart. - July 22, 2026 - The Spellcast Company Inc.
Wheel Fun Rentals Debuts LED-Illuminated Swan Boat Night Rides at Penn's Landing Marina in Philadelphia
Looking for one of the most unique things to do in Philadelphia at night? Penn’s Landing Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals is inviting locals and visitors to experience the Delaware River Waterfront in a whole new light with the introduction of its popular LED-Illuminated Swan Boat... - July 22, 2026 - Wheel Fun Rentals
Statement from Kristina Libby, U.S. Senate Candidate, on Senate Race in Maine
U.S. Senate candidate withdraws, urges community to focus on efforts at statewide unification and healing for economic and security ramifications. Switches political parties. - July 21, 2026 - Kristina Libby
Winter Film Fest 2027 Call for Submissions
15th Annual International Film Festival, February 24-28, 2027, in New York City. Underrepresented voices in film to be featured at NYC’s celebration of local and global Indie Films. Filmmakers worldwide invited to submit work. - July 20, 2026 - Winter Film Festival
Kate Pellegrino Named Caldwell University's Head Women's Soccer Coach
Kate Pellegrino, who has served as a collegiate assistant coach at Quinnipiac University and Bard College and as a head and assistant at various other levels, has been named Caldwell University Head Women's Soccer Coach, it was announced today by Mark A. Corino, Assistant Vice President and... - July 20, 2026 - Caldwell University
What If Dreams Could Heal You? Discover “With the Same Dream,” a New Poetry & Photography Collection by Mia. MP
Award-winning Cuban-American author and photographer Mia. MP announces the release of her new book, "With the Same Dream," now available on Amazon. The collection combines contemporary poetry with fine art photography in an exploration of healing, self-discovery, emotional transformation, and rebirth. - July 19, 2026 - Mia. MP
StylePointe Nouvelle - A Fashion & Dance Experience
StylePointe tells the story behind the designer collection, through dance. - July 16, 2026 - Creative Performances
Timmy Neuboy - 1999 (Deluxe Edition)
The biggest release of fast-rising pop singer Timmy Neuboy is here. Presenting 1999 (Deluxe) a 12 track pop album. - July 16, 2026 - Moonlight Records
Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour. The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression,... - July 15, 2026 - Adam Young Agency
Eric Yocam and Annie Choi Release 4th Edition of Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide — Updated for the AI Era of 2026
The 4th Edition of Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide delivers completely updated guidance for board directors navigating AI oversight, cybersecurity risk, and regulatory complexity in 2026. Co-authored by Eric Yocam PhD, DBA and Annie Choi JD, MIB, the edition features a dedicated AI governance chapter, seven real-world case studies, and five new appendices. Available in print and Kindle on Amazon. - July 15, 2026 - Eric Yocam
Italian Red Clay Tradition Finds a New Home in California: Coach Zibu Ncube and Manfredi Vergine Developing American Tennis Talent
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine and California coach Zibu Ncube are bringing the European red-clay tradition to Southern California. Training on a rare backyard red clay court, they emphasize footwork, patience, endurance, and long-term development. - July 14, 2026 - The Tennis Compound
Freedom Rhymer Poetry Event Inspires Community of Healing and Powerful Self-Expression
Local poets take center stage in an intimate slam competition celebrating creative triumph, art, and poetry as a vital public health initiative for community mental health and healing. - July 14, 2026 - Left Turn Village
Author Chronicles Colonial History Through the Lens of His Canoe
Pioneer Paddles of the Colonial South is released. Award-winning novelist William Auman, author of "If Trees Could Testify...," takes the reader on a time-traveling odyssey through remaining colonial wilderness in six states, complete with pirates, epic frontiersmen, Indigenous Peoples and Revolutionary War Battles. - July 14, 2026 - William Auman
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Cinzi Lavin’s Civil War Drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," Performed by Exclusive Engagement at New England’s Five Points Arts Center
Cinzi Lavin's original Civil War drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," enjoyed an exclusive engagement at New England's Five Points Arts Center on June 13–14, 2026. This historical drama, whose script is permanently archived in the U.S. Library of Congress, is based on actual historic love letters. Directed by Kathy Kelly, the production honored America’s 250th anniversary. - July 12, 2026 - Cinzi Lavin
Catalayax Releases "Lost Voices" — International Single from Oslo Spotlight Artist
Norwegian independent artist Catalayax (Pilar Cortes Catalaya Skovly) releases “Lost Voices,” a cinematic indie‑electronic single about reclaiming voice and resilience. With UK representation and a cross‑platform campaign linking the single to the artist’s book and interviews, the release is already gaining international attention. - July 12, 2026 - HarmENT
Comic-Con Fans Invited to Hunt Escaped Kreepy Cuddles™ Across San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and Win $500
Gus Fink paints the mysterious twelfth creature live as darkness falls. A free, immersive evening on Friday, July 24 with eleven original Fink artworks hidden across the district for fans to find and keep. No Comic-Con badge required. - July 10, 2026 - Gus Fink
MyOutdoorJoy Celebrates the Launch of the New One Million Kids Outdoors Initiative
MyOutdoorJoy is excited to be an official partner of the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) initiative. In partnership with the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) Initiative is a national movement that aims to get one million kids outdoors over the next year to transform their health and well-being. - July 09, 2026 - MyOutdoorJoy
Peter Tracy's 8-Year-Old Prediction Is Going Viral Today
"PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also referred to as "Deportation Kids") is a raw, 59-second acoustic folk ballad featuring guitar and harmonica by singer-songwriter Peter Tracy. - July 09, 2026 - Peter Tracy
Mr. Inkwells Continues National Expansion with New Piercing Studio in Brea Mall
Mr. Inkwells Piercing Studio is expanding to Brea Mall, with locations in Huntington Beach, San Diego, and LA, coming soon. This is just one phase their National expansion and they are planning to open 20 new locations over the next 18 months at premium locations around the country. - July 09, 2026 - Mr. Inkwells
Jackie B. Delivers Emotional Force with New Single "I Cry"
The Grammy-nominated vocalist releases a powerful record rooted in survival, vulnerability, and emotional truth. - July 07, 2026 - Jackie B. Publishing
Igor Lisul Releases "Into The Unknown" — A Lyrical Guitar Ballad Album of Calm and Hope
Serbian left-handed guitar virtuoso Igor Lisul releases "Into The Unknown," a new instrumental album of lyrical guitar ballads that blends soothing melodies, varied modes and shifting tempos to explore themes of love, nature, seasons and hope. The 10-track collection marks a continuation of Lisul’s distinctive, melodic approach and invites listeners into a tranquil, emotionally resonant sound world. - July 06, 2026 - Igor Lisul
Veteran Dance Entrepreneur Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino Reflects on 35 Years of Building a Global Latin Dance Legacy
After more than 35 years in the international dance industry, Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino, founder and CEO of Rodchata Enterprise, LLC, reflects on a career that has taken him to 356 cities across 55 countries. Through dance instruction, media production, event promotion, and entrepreneurship, Aquino has helped shape the growth of salsa and bachata communities worldwide. Today, while continuing to teach and mentor others, he also faces one of his greatest personal challenges—raising awareness. - July 05, 2026 - Rodchata, LLC
Stonewell Productions Names Alexandra Stonewell Head of Press Relations, Expands Human-Led Hybrid Art
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell will lead public communications as founder Thomas Stonewell focuses on hands-on production, publishing and free creative mentorship through Aurora Creative Studio. - July 04, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
The Winter's Tale at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a show with heartbreaking tragedy rescued by lovestruck buffoonery in this tragicomedy by William Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale as its next student production. Director Benjamin Cole is moved to share this production of jealousy,... - July 04, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Scapin at North Coast Repertory Theatre
North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Scapin, Molière’s comedy of trickery and mayhem in a new adaptation by Bill Irwin and Mark O’Donnell — reimagined for today’s audiences with fresh American flair and nonstop physical comedy. Christopher Williams directs Paul... - July 04, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
EDEN.exe Installs Algorithm-Curated Paradises at 48 Stunden Neukölln
Post-curatorial exhibition reimagining the myth of Eden through the lenses of artificial intelligence, distributed authorship, and unstable realities opens at 48 Stunden Neukölln with Live Performance by Renowned Mural Artist Robert Vargas - July 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
Art on Sunrise: a Community Pop‑up
A lively summer pop‑up event is coming to Loveland on August 15 from 11–3, featuring Joy Designs at 1100 Sunrise Dr., Loveland, OH 45140. Guests can expect a fun mix of watercolor art, kid‑created illustrations, and eye‑catching 3D‑printed designs. - July 03, 2026 - joy DESIGNS
Mr. Inkwells Revolutionizes Healing with "Drip," a New, Expert Formulated Piercing Aftercare Spray
Mr. Inkwells, a premier destination for tattoos and piercings in Southern California, is thrilled to announce the launch of Drip, a revolutionary sterile saline piercing aftercare spray. Designed to elevate the healing process, Drip is the only aftercare solution you will ever need to keep fresh piercings clean, healthy, irritation free, and drastically reduce piercing healing times when compared to traditional piercings aftercare products. - July 03, 2026 - Mr. Inkwells