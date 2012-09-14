PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

One for One Brand, For the Grainer Good®, Announces Partnership with United Food Bank to Help End Hunger in Arizona For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good

Keep Irving Beautiful, Calvary Church Partner for Beautification Project Volunteers Plant Trees at Sam Houston Trail Those who were walking dogs, riding bicycles or hiking at Sam Houston Trail on Dec. 14 likely noticed peculiar activity at the meadow: an enthusiastic group of volunteers, who were planting trees under the guidance of the City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department. Members of the Calvary Church “Loving... - December 19, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Operation Food Search Celebrates Fresh Rx Anniversary Nonprofit marked its first anniversary with pilot program participants. - December 18, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Safe Streets Month in Denver Gains Support of CDOT CDOT shares Safe Street Month information as a tool for safer streets in Denver. - December 18, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

MADD Colorado Supports Efforts to Reduce the Amount of Crashes in Denver This Holiday Season “Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays. - December 15, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Congressman Albio Sires Presented with Award of Excellence from NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome NJCTS is celebrating 15 years of excellence providing programs and services to families, outreach to the education and medical communities, and support for collaborative research into better treatments and a cure for Tourette Syndrome. - December 12, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

Be the Difference Foundation to Raise Money for 12 Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Be The Difference Foundation has launched its 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign, an effort to provide clinical trials for 12 women battling ovarian cancer. Be The Difference Foundation’s 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign not only raises money to cover the cost of a clinical trial... - December 11, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

Operation Food Search's Brian Wieher Honored by National Nutrition Organization Wieher is one of only 43 nationwide recipients selected for this inaugural class. - December 11, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock

The Wild Animal Sanctuary and The Wild Animal Refuge in Colorado Are Accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, awarded Accredited status to The Wild Animal Sanctuary and The Wild Animal Refuge as of December 3, 2019. Together both sanctuaries provide... - December 08, 2019 - Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Craft Organizations Support Safe Streets Month in Denver This December Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays. - December 08, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Epworth Hosts Light the Night Tree Lighting St. Louis nonprofit participates in National Runaway Prevention Month. - December 07, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

SOS International Meditation Center in Lisle Featured on Cover of “Metal Architecture” The people who live in DuPage County, Illinois are used to seeing the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center as they drive through Lisle, Wheaton, and Naperville. What they’re not used to seeing is it pictured on the cover of a respected architectural magazine, Metal Architecture... - December 07, 2019 - Science of Spirituality

The Black Women’s Health Imperative Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Policy Agenda Addressing HIV/AIDS Epidemic Among Black Women Today, the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) released its national HIV/AIDS policy agenda on Black Women’s Health titled The HIV/AIDS Policy Agenda for Black Women. The agenda also features contributions from other leading women’s health organizations, which include the Positive... - December 06, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

Family New York Dream Day for Terminally Ill Jersey City Resident Terminally ill man’s final dream comes true thanks to adult dream-granting organization, Dream Foundation. - December 06, 2019 - Dream Foundation

World Change Academy to Release a Powerful and Transformative Book Titled, "CHANGE: Without Exception, Everyone Wants Change! But How?" The 3rd edition of the book “CHANGE,” which was published in Turkey, is now also being released in English. It was written by world-renowned author Akif Manaf who has written 64 published books so far in the area of personal development which have been translated into more than 70 languages and reach a broad readership all over the world. - December 04, 2019 - World Change Academy

ThruGuidance Provides Free Meals for Kids Ages 1 - 18 During the Winter Break ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc. announces sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are under 18 years of age to surrounding areas in Los Angeles County. - December 04, 2019 - ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc.

Keep Irving Beautiful, Irving YMCA Seniors Partner for America Recycles Day Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) staff and a group of senior citizens gathered at the Irving Family YMCA on Nov. 21 for the annual America Recycles Day celebratory breakfast. America Recycles Day (ARD) is a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling in the United States. It is a KIB program,... - December 04, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

SAIL LAST Teams with UCONN Sailing to Race Big Sailboats in 2020 After winning two consecutive Block Island Race Week regattas, the SAIL LAST charity teams with UCONN Sailing Team to bring college sailors onto big boats. - December 04, 2019 - SAIL LAST INC

Highlights for Children to Donate Up to 30,000 Magazines to Kids Need to Read in Honor of Giving Tuesday For the sixth consecutive year, Highlights and Kids Need to Read partner together to provide magazines to disadvantaged children. - December 02, 2019 - Kids Need to Read

Divine Beauty – A Women’s Retreat The most recent event, “Divine Beauty: A Women’s Retreat,” held at the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois, on October 5, brought over two hundred women to the Center. These retreats are like magnets – a response to a deep spiritual hunger,... - November 29, 2019 - Science of Spirituality

Operation Food Search Offers Winter Break Meals to Students Nonprofit teams up with St. Louis Public and St. Louis County Libraries. - November 29, 2019 - Operation Food Search

"Paw It Forward" for the Shelter Animals This Holiday Season Animal Friends of the Valley offers local animal supporters several opportunities to raise funds for the lost, homeless and abandoned pets in Southwest Riverside. - November 29, 2019 - Animal Friends of the Valleys

LC Well Conducted Financial Wellness Workshop LC Well, in association with Design Your Life ME, organized a financial wellness workshop. Financial wellness is a crucial part of one's overall wellbeing and LC Well recognizes that. The workshop was conducted by Rasheda and Shakil Khan and was attended by locals and expats in Dubai. It shed light on... - November 27, 2019 - LC Well

SonnyBoy Animal Sanctuary of Coloma, Wisconsin is Verified by Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, awarded Verified status to SonnyBoy Animal Sanctuary as of November 12, 2019. Verification means that SonnyBoy Animal Sanctuary meets the criteria... - November 23, 2019 - Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Church of Scientology Nashville Rings in the Holiday Season with Open Doors, Open Hearts Scientologists believe in spreading the warmth and joy of the holiday season to the community and beyond. - November 23, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

The Cambodia Academy Announces Expansion of Board and Addition of New Members The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019. Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were... - November 22, 2019 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Keep Irving Beautiful Participates in Unite for Troops Nonprofit Helps Make Veterans Day Celebration a "Green Event" Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) continued a longstanding tradition of attending the Unite for Troops Veterans Day event on Nov. 9. The annual event is hosted by Porter’s Army and Navy. KIB’s role at the event was both as an exhibitor and as the provider of green event supplies, including recycling... - November 20, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Operation Food Search Earns 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator Nonprofit earns top distinction based upon financial health and transparency. - November 20, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Positive Psychology and Happiness Conference Takes Place in Dubai LC Well under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Lal Chand, sponsored the two day "Positive psychology and happiness conference" in Dubai. Announcing this in a press release, Mr. Lal Chand said that it was a very insightful and inspiring two days with bright minds from all over the world sharing... - November 20, 2019 - LC Well

New Meals On Wheels Program Launched in St. Petersburg New program launched to serve wait-listed seniors and homebound individuals in St. Petersburg. Agency is in need of more volunteers and help getting the word out about the program. - November 20, 2019 - Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Operation Food Search Celebrates 40-Year Partnership with Schnuck Markets Schnucks marks anniversary with corporate packing event for the nonprofit. - November 17, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Cocoa, Kids Crafts & Caroling at the Kennels - Inland Empire Animal Shelter to Host Holiday Open House Deck the Halls with Bows on Collies. Animal Friends of the Valleys in Wildomar will host their first annual “Howliday Open House” on Wednesday, December 18 from 3:00-7:00 pm. - November 16, 2019 - Animal Friends of the Valleys

Adoptions From The Heart Releases 2020 Building Beautiful Families Calendar A gift for the new year and a gift that gives back to the Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund. - November 15, 2019 - Adoptions From The Heart

Kids Adopt A Shelter Announces Its 2019 Annual Holiday Drive Kids Adopt a Shelter (or K.A.S.) announces their 2019 Annual Holiday Drive. The Holiday Drive benefits animals who are in the shelter to stay comfortable while waiting for their forever homes, as well as assisting people who are facing financial hardship to feed their pets. - November 15, 2019 - Kids Adopt A Shelter

The Book Fairies to Set New Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Books On Guinness World Record Day, Over 25,000 Books Will be Placed End-to-End at Two Wyandanch Elementary Schools to Create the World’s Longest Line of Reading Material at Over 2.64 Miles The Book Fairies, a Long Island-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to eradicating illiteracy, today will work... - November 14, 2019 - The Book Fairies

Houston Nonprofit Finding Ways to Give Back More Houston-based nonprofit organization, Persistence is The Key, is in the middle of promoting its laptop giveaway campaign and finding ways to giveaway more faster in addition to celebrating their 2-year anniversary this past October. “We are trying to find ways to do more and give back faster, Persistence... - November 11, 2019 - Persistence is The Key!

Be the Difference Foundation Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement Pledges to Be The Difference in the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer Be The Difference Foundation has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Be The Difference Foundation’s #GivingHope campaign raises money to support... - November 09, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

SDWR Honors Fallen Officer by Naming Future Service Dog in His Honor Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Into the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness 2019 – A Caving Expedition to Raise Funds to Support Canadian Veterans and Their Families Into the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness is an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for veterans and their families suffering for the devastating consequences of PTSD and other forms of mental illness. - November 08, 2019 - PPCLI Foundation

Nation’s First Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome Celebrates 15th Anniversary NJCTS has been a leader in TS education, advocacy and research since 2004. - November 08, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

The College Diabetes Network Announces a National Advocacy Initiative in Higher Education Reducing Physical and Mental Health Risks for Students on Campus The College Diabetes Network Announces a National Advocacy Initiative in Higher Education Reducing Physical and Mental Health Risks for Students on Campus - November 08, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

Effective Leadership Academy Brings Back Annual Fundraiser Alley Rally Effective Leadership Academy brings its annual fundraiser to a new location with more activities and fun. - November 08, 2019 - Effective Leadership Academy

Epworth to Participate in National Runaway Prevention Month Nonprofit to "Shine a Light" on the homeless youth issues during the month of November. - November 07, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services