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“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
800 Hazards Mapped in 90 Days: Everyday Advocates Hits Milestone Across South Florida
Everyday Advocates hits a major milestone, mapping 800+ South Florida neighborhood safety hazards across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in just 90 days. - August 03, 2026 - Everyday Advocates
Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers Jr. to Headline Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Annual Gala
Medal of Honor recipient Major James Capers Jr., USMC (Ret.), whose extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War recently earned the nation's highest military decoration, will serve as the honored guest at the Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5 Annual Gala on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at... - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Fundraising Effectiveness Project Reports Easing Donor Losses in Q1 2026 — But New Data Shows Growth Isn't Sticking
New data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP) shows that there was an estimated 4.3% increase in dollars raised in Q1 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, still healthy but decelerating from 5.4% growth a year earlier. At the same time, donor counts fell an estimated 0.8% from the... - July 29, 2026 - GivingTuesday
World Animal Welfare Launches Free Global Platform Connecting Animal Shelters With Volunteers
World Animal Welfare Inc., a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has launched a free global platform connecting animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries with volunteers. Unlike most work-exchange platforms, WAW charges neither shelters nor volunteers. Shelters list standardized volunteer positions and message applicants directly. The platform is already active across 10+ countries, including Costa Rica, Colombia, Greece, Mexico, and Thailand, with more shelters onboarding worldwide. - July 23, 2026 - World Animal Welfare Inc.
Tribeca Performing Arts Center Announces 2026 - 2027 Season
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest-operating performance venue in Lower Manhattan, announces its 2026–2027 season of live performance, continuing its commitment to presenting high-quality, accessible programming across dance, music, family entertainment, and more. - July 23, 2026 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
ZionSphere Drops "From the Whale" - A Gospel Hip-Hop Anthem of Redemption That Demands to be Heard
"From the Whale," ZionSphere's debut gospel hip-hop anthem, launches today on all streaming platforms. Based on Jonah's story, the track speaks to being found in darkness—with the core message: "He doesn't wait for us to clean up. He comes into the mess." Both full and radio-edit versions available. Produced alongside the Jonah & The Whale VR experience launching Summer 2026. - July 21, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
Winter Film Fest 2027 Call for Submissions
15th Annual International Film Festival, February 24-28, 2027, in New York City. Underrepresented voices in film to be featured at NYC’s celebration of local and global Indie Films. Filmmakers worldwide invited to submit work. - July 20, 2026 - Winter Film Festival
CCHR Tennessee Joins International Protest to Expose Coercive and Failed Mental Health Practices at Psychiatric Convention
Group Calls for Ending Electroshock and Greater Disclosure of Psychiatric Drug Risks Linked to Violence - July 20, 2026 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville
7th Grade Initiative Support at The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Students Receive Support Through Membership and Programs - July 18, 2026 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Project Boon to Distribute Up to 3,000 Backpacks and Groceries to Students Across the Inland Empire
Project Boon's annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on July 18 at Norte Vista High School will provide up to 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to under-resourced students across the Inland Empire and 210 Corridor. Through community partnerships, 300 families will also receive up to two weeks of groceries, plus free haircuts, family activities, and access to valuable community resources. - July 14, 2026 - Project Boon
MPAI Publishes “AI for Health” and “Neural Network Watermarking- Technologies”
MPAI has concluded its 68th General Assembly (MPAI-68) publishing AI for Health (MPAI-AIH) – Health Secure Platform (AIH-HSP) and Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW) – Technologies (TEC)” as MPAI Standards. - July 14, 2026 - MPAI
Chrome Angelz RC Announces Deadwood, South Dakota as Host Destination for 2027 Convention Following a Successful 2026 Gathering
Chrome Angelz RC, an international women’s motorcycle riding organization and registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has announced that its 2027 Convention will be held in Deadwood, South Dakota. The announcement follows the successful completion of the organization’s 2026 Convention, which... - July 13, 2026 - Chrome Angelz RC International
Haircuts, Hot Meals, and Wheelchair Ramps: Faith Family Church Shows God’s Love in Practical Ways on Serve Day 2026
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, scheduled for Saturday, July 11. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte, their 1,000+ Serve Team members will be providing free haircuts, groceries, school supplies, and clothing to help pre-registered families. - July 10, 2026 - Faith Family Church
Healthy Humor Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Pediatric Care Through Joy at “A Decade of Delight” Gala
Healthy Humor (HH), a national nonprofit advancing emotional support, trauma-informed care in children's hospitals through the art of therapeutic clowning, will hold its 10th Anniversary Gala, A Decade of Delight, on Monday, October 19, 2026, at City Winery, NYC. The milestone evening will bring... - July 07, 2026 - Healthy Humor, Inc.
Air Care Alliance Announces New Board Chairman and Executive Director
JJ Suarez Appointed Chairman; Barbara Sica Named Executive Director - July 07, 2026 - Air Care Alliance
Optivate Solutions Launches MonitorEasy, a Website Monitoring Platform for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of MonitorEasy, a continuous website monitoring platform built for nonprofits. MonitorEasy monitors uptime, SEO health, SSL certificates, and Core Web Vitals, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of what traditional tools cost. - June 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
Positive Athlete to Honor North Texas' Most Positive Student-Athletes and Coaches at 2026 Awards Experience on June 30 in Frisco
Positive Athlete will conclude its 2025-26 North Texas program year on June 30 by honoring the region's most positive student-athletes and coaches during the 2026 North Texas Positive Athlete Awards Experience at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco. The... - June 26, 2026 - Positive Athlete
The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine, N.C.’s Newest Med School, Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Forever changing the future of healthcare in Southeastern North Carolina, the new School of Medicine (SOM) was announced in 2023 through a partnership between MU and Cape Fear Valley Health and the ribbon cutting helped signify once again how the dream has truly become the reality. - June 24, 2026 - Methodist University
Pennsylvania Team Wins National Academic Championship in Last-Question Thriller
A suburban Philadelphia high school captured a national academic title in dramatic fashion this spring, edging out top quiz teams from across the country in a virtual showdown that came down to the final math question. Marple Newtown High School of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, won the 2026 Hi-Q... - June 24, 2026 - FMFCU Foundation
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville. - May 29, 2026 - Keep Texas Beautiful
The Club That Helped Build American Soccer — Celebrating 50 Years
Nomads Soccer Club of San Diego was founded in 1976 and has since become one of the most influential youth soccer organizations in US history. Five US Youth Soccer National Championships, two professional league titles, and an alumni list that includes Steve Cherundolo, Jovan Kirovski, Frankie Hejduk, Earl Edwards Jr., and Eric Avila. - May 21, 2026 - Nomads Soccer Club
Adjoin Partners with Local Artist to Support Veteran Families and People with Autism and Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
On Thursday, June 4, Adjoin is partnering with The Hyangle Art Gallery to host the Canvas + Cuisine for a Cause event in Downtown San Diego aimed at raising money and awareness for the issues facing the veteran and disability communities. - May 21, 2026 - Adjoin
LT Senior Services Continues Their Monthly Seminar Series for Seniors with a Presentation Entitled "Practical Tips on Aging in Place: Smart Changes for Safer Living"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On May 12, a panel of experts will share practical, easy-to-implement tips that help aging adults create a safer, more comfortable living environment without sacrificing independence or style. - May 15, 2026 - LT Senior Services
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Free Toolkit to Help Local Officials Expand Fresh Food Access Using What Communities Already Grow
Across the United States, an estimated 62 million home and community gardeners grow more fruits and vegetables than they can use, while at the same time thousands of food pantries struggle to provide fresh produce to the families they serve. A new free toolkit from AmpleHarvest.org aims to help... - May 12, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Impact LA is Offering Free Meals for Kids All Summer Long
Impact LA will be servicing the Summer Food Service Program meals to children ages 1-18 for free during the summer. - May 10, 2026 - Impact LA
Positive Athlete Announces 2025-26 North Texas Positive Athletes of the Year
Positive Athlete announced its 2025-26 North Texas Positive Athletes of the Year, honoring 32 standout student-athletes and coaches across DFW for leadership, resilience, service, and character. The program received 1,000+ nominations from 307 schools across 37 sports, recognizing individuals who exemplify positivity both on and off the field. - May 10, 2026 - Positive Athlete
ZionSphere Launches In-Kind Giving Program to Bring Biblical VR to Underserved Youth
ZionSphere, a Rocky Mount-based virtual reality faith platform, announces the Open Doors In-Kind Giving Program to support underserved youth with immersive biblical VR experiences at no cost. The initiative invites donations of equipment, vehicles, and professional services through its 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, expanding access to Scripture-based VR learning. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Launches Multi-Platform Virtual Reality Faith Experience Built from Rocky Mount, NC
Arriving Summer 2026, the platform transforms biblical stories into immersive, interactive experiences for a generation raised on digital media. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Opens Founding Church Partner Program for Summer 2026
ZionSphere, based in Rocky Mount, NC, is a VR platform that immerses users in biblical narratives through interactive storytelling. It announced a Founding Church Partner Program ahead of its Summer 2026 launch, offering early access for youth groups. Its flagship experience, Jonah & The Whale, places users inside the story as participants. The platform spans VR, web, iOS, and Android with 13 stories and 37 badges. CEO says it follows a spiritual calling. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Launches Volunteer Program — Opening Remote & Local Opportunities for Faith-Minded Americans Ready to Serve
Remote and local volunteers nationwide can now help bring immersive biblical VR experiences to underserved youth—no travel or tech expertise required, just a phone, a few hours a month, and a passion to serve. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
Worldwide Discipleship Association Announces Nate Harkness as New President
he Board of Directors of the Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nate Harkness as the organization’s next President, effective March 31, 2026. This appointment follows a prayerful and comprehensive search process aimed at ensuring the continued... - May 09, 2026 - Worldwide Discipleship Association
Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm 2026 Delivers Powerful Night of Youth Transformation in Miami
Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm on the River 2026 concluded on April 30 with a sold-out gathering of community leaders, philanthropists and supporters at Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge. The annual event celebrated the organization’s impact on youth and families across South Florida while raising critical support for its Heart Skills® programs that equip young people with tools for fostering stronger relationships at home, in school, and in the community. - May 07, 2026 - Be Strong International, Inc.
Nonprofit Launches Free Toolkit to Boost Fresh Food Donations Across All 50 States
AmpleHarvest.org has launched a free toolkit for local, county and state officials to help connect gardeners who grow surplus produce with food pantries that need it. The toolkit, available at no cost to governments, is designed for mayors, county executives, public health departments and state... - May 05, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Clubhouse International and Fountain House Announce 4th Annual Clubhouse Week of Action for May 4 - 8
Clubhouse International and Fountain House are leading the 4th Annual U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action, a nationwide initiative during Mental Health Awareness Month that highlights the Clubhouse Model and engages policymakers, communities, and partners in advancing mental health recovery. - May 04, 2026 - Clubhouse International
Fred T. Korematsu Institute Promotes Courtney Peagler to Executive Director to Co-Lead Organization’s Next Phase
Fred T. Korematsu Institute Promotes Courtney Peagler to Executive Director to Co-Lead Organization’s Next Phase. Founded in 2009, the Fred T. Korematsu Institute honors the legacy of Fred Korematsu, who famously challenged the unjust exclusion and incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. - May 04, 2026 - Fred T. Korematsu Institute
Clubhouse International Hosts Global Initiative to Raise Funds and Awareness for Mental Illness Recovery
Clubhouse Giving Day™ will take place on May 1, uniting communities around the world in a powerful show of support for mental health recovery. This global day of action drives urgent awareness and critical funding for Clubhouse International and its growing network of Clubhouses -... - May 01, 2026 - Clubhouse International
The AKARAMA Foundation Unveils 2026 Season: "Passport to Possibilities"
Three Iconic Chicago Destinations, One Mission to Build Community The AKARAMA Foundation is proud to announce its 2026 fundraising season, themed “Passport to Possibilities: Three Destinations. One Mission. Endless Impact.” This curated series of events invites Chicago’s civic... - April 29, 2026 - AKARAMA Foundation
DSDN Day Returns May 1 with a Nationwide Focus on Connection for New and Expectant Parents
The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) hosted its second annual DSDN Day on May 1, bringing families together through connection-focused programming, parent-led conversations, and a national $5 Connection Challenge to support families navigating a new diagnosis. - April 27, 2026 - Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network
Adoptions From The Heart to Participate in Delco Gives
Connect, Support, and Share AFTH’s mission. Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) invites you to engage in AFTH’s participation in Delco Gives, a county-wide giving movement that supports and strengthens the community, while raising money for local organizations. - April 26, 2026 - Adoptions From The Heart
Dream Big - Maywood Fine Arts Renovation Kickoff
Dream Big - Maywood Fine Arts is thrilled to host a Renovation Kickoff at its historic fine arts building in the downtown business district of Maywood on April 30 at 12PM. - April 26, 2026 - Maywood Fine Arts
Nicky Dare to Represent Indonesian Culture at 5th Annual Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival
Nicky Dare, founder of iDARE® Inc., will represent Indonesia at the 2026 Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival in Los Angeles, presenting traditional Indonesian dance, martial arts, and cultural showcases in collaboration with the Indonesian Consulate. The free public event highlights cultural diversity, education, and community connection across the San Fernando Valley. - April 24, 2026 - iDARE® Inc
Fundraising Effectiveness Project Reports Strongest Revenue Growth in Five Years, Even as Fewer Donors Give
New data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP) shows that total charitable dollars raised grew by an estimated 5.0% (±0.5%) in 2025 compared to 2024, marking the strongest growth the sector has seen in five years. At the same time, the number of donors declined by 3.6%... - April 21, 2026 - GivingTuesday
BMAC Industries / TapeSource Supports Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
BMAC Industries / TapeSource is supporting the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The partnership reflects a continued commitment to community involvement and helping provide specialized pediatric care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Tent Revival Movement Spreads in America
A rapidly growing tent revival movement is spreading across the U.S. and Canada, led by Dr. Braden Andersen. What began as a single effort now includes multiple teams hosting large gatherings in cities and rural areas alike. These simple, informal events attract diverse crowds and emphasize accessibility, spontaneity, and spiritual hunger over tradition. Thousands have been baptized on the spot, and the movement continues to grow. - April 21, 2026 - Jesus Tent Revival