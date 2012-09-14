PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

Ultimate Beauty Health Announces Support for the Celiac Disease Foundation; Tackles Nutritional Absorption Dilemma for People with Celiac Ultimate Beauty Health, today announced their support with the Celiac Disease Foundation, a national organization founded in 1990 to bring about an end to the suffering caused by Celiac disease. Celiac is a serious auto-immune disease that occurs genetically and effects one out of one hundred people... - December 18, 2019 - Ultimate Beauty Health

3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

"Bone Science" Will Soon Launch Its Newly Developed Product "Dr’s Grow UP" The teenage years are an important and exciting time in our life. Our body goes through a lot of change and emotions play an important role. Body height, as well as physical appearance, become often important factors for teen self-esteem. They take influence on friendships, school, and dating success. - December 09, 2019 - Redmars America Co., Ltd.

Rio Flooring Systems Announces Latest Innovation Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability. - December 07, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Xometry Acquires Shift, Europe’s Largest On-Demand Manufacturing Marketplace Largest Manufacturing Marketplace Accelerates Global Expansion in $100 Billion Category. - December 06, 2019 - Xometry

RetroMAD1, the World's First Antiviral Protein, Saves Cats Suffering from Feline Leukemia, a Disease Once Thought Incurable Biovalence Technologies owns a proprietary recombinant proteomic technology platform that covers around 100 different proteins with potential antiviral therapeutic. The company’s mission is to save lives by applying recent advancement in genomics and proteomics on infectious diseases that have no cure today. - December 05, 2019 - Biovalence Technologies Pte Ltd

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019 Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

Introducing the Multi-Sensory Be Buddy™ Breathing Tool/Comfort Pal That Actually Helps Kids Develop Healthy Stress Responses and Promotes Overall Well-Being Imagine the Cute, Fun, Critter-themed tool that teaches children to stay focused, calm and grounded in an overstimulating world. Loved by both children and adults. - November 21, 2019 - Balancing Elephants

Axiom Medical Releases “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety.” When... - November 19, 2019 - Axiom Medical

Xometry Supplies Adds Plastics to Materials Offering Xometry Now Offers Acetal Copolymer Plastic on the Xometry Supplies eCommerce Platform - November 16, 2019 - Xometry

IT Industry Veteran Avram Weissman Joins PAYGTech as Senior VP Move reflects company’s growth as an innovative pay-as-you-go third-party maintenance provider for critical IT systems. - November 15, 2019 - PAYGTech

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

IDCON INC.'s Founder, Christer Idhammar Releases New Book Learn how to become an expert in Reliability and Maintenance Management. - November 13, 2019 - IDCON INC.

Walmart Names Beaumont Products as Veteran-Owned Supplier of the Year Georgia Company to be Recognized on Veterans Day for Products Made in the United States. - November 10, 2019 - Beaumont Products

Come Visit Xometry at Autodesk University Xometry will be exhibiting in booth MFG300 at Autodesk University on November 19-21. - November 08, 2019 - Xometry

Introducing ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment uses revolutionary nanotechnology to dramatically reduce engine friction and heat in order to significantly increase horsepower and fuel economy while significantly reducing engine wear and emissions. - November 07, 2019 - ELEV8 Performance Products

Careington Announces Breaking Ground on a Third Location in Frisco Groundbreaking of new campus in Frisco, Texas. - November 07, 2019 - Careington International Corporation

ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

Molecular Products Group, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company. The O.C. Lugo Company, located in Connellsville, PA, manufactures... - November 05, 2019 - Molecular Products

Visit Xometry at FABTECH Xometry will be exhibiting in booth A4343 at FABTECH on November 11-14. - November 02, 2019 - Xometry

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent 10,461,269 for Crosslinkable/Polymerizable Charge-Transporting and Luminescent Molecular Glass Mixtures The new patent filings cover the preparation of crosslinkable and non-crystallizable hole-transporting, electron-transporting, ambipolar, and luminescent compositions of matter, including procedures to ensure their purity. Also covered is a process of printing dopant image-wise on the surface of a host material plasticized with a very low-glass-transition-temperature (Tg) crosslinkable multifunctional material. - October 31, 2019 - Molecular Glasses

Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Xometry Manufacturing Partners Optimistic About Growth in Q4 2019 Despite recent market data indicating a manufacturing slowdown, Xometry Partners are optimistic about growth in Q4. - October 31, 2019 - Xometry

ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO

MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts

HealthDirect Pharmacy Services Acquires King of Prussia Pharmacy HealthDirect Pharmacy Services has formally announced the acquisition of King of Prussia Pharmacy Services. King of Prussia Pharmacy Services, also known as “KOPPS,” has been providing quality long-term care pharmacy services to the northern Philadelphia area since 2001. The deal took place... - October 24, 2019 - HealthDirect Pharmacy Services

Xometry Announces Another Partner Achieves $1M Revenue Milestone Lynchburg Machining Reaches $1MM through Manufacturing Partner Network. - October 20, 2019 - Xometry

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Xometry Announces the Launch of XometryU The campus ambassador program aims to educate future engineers about the benefits of manufacturing on-demand. - October 16, 2019 - Xometry

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

Xometry Announces a New Way to Order Finishing for Custom Parts Xometry launches the Xometry Finishing Service, a streamlined way to get post-processing for custom manufactured parts. - October 12, 2019 - Xometry

New You Cell Renew Offers NMN. The Same Product Being Researched by NASA for Use in Manned Missions to Mars. Two leading scientists won NASA's iTech competition with a proposal for using NMN to treat DNA that has been damaged by radiation exposure, repair of DNA and RNA along with slowing of the aging process. This finding has caught the attention of NASA. The pair of scientists' biological solution beat out the creations of 300 others in the competition.1. New You Cell Renew is the only company that offers NMN in doses taken and suggested by leading scientist. - October 12, 2019 - New You Cell Renew

Another Xometry Manufacturing Partner Earns $1M Through the On-Demand Platform Michigan-based manufacturer is the latest to hit seven figures in Xometry revenue. - October 10, 2019 - Xometry

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Xometry and ProvenCut Announce Strategic Partnership Xometry and ProvenCut Join Forces to Offer Machining Resources & Supplies - October 09, 2019 - Xometry

Come Visit Xometry at the AmCon Houston Trade Show 2019 Xometry will be exhibiting in booth 115 at AmCon Houston, TX on October 16th & 17th. - October 09, 2019 - Xometry

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Fourth Edition, January 22 – 26, 2020 Fair organizers aim to grow Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan 18 - Jan 26), entering its second year, with more participation from area arts organizations. Key Programming Includes Fourth Annual artDISCOURSE Series and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - October 09, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

AB Specialty Silicones Announces Tariff Exclusion Request Granted for Silicones in Primary Forms AB Specialty Silicones LLC, a U.S. manufacturer and global distributor of specialty silicone products, announced today that the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has granted an exclusion for silicones in primary forms, HTSUS 3910.00.0000, subject to Section 301 tariffs. Silicone is sourced from China for use in U.S. production facilities and sold worldwide. - October 06, 2019 - AB Specialty Silicones

ZKSciences Plant Growth Accelerator Technology Enters Formal Trials ZKSciences has started formal third-party plant trials of its patent-pending ZK GrowFactor(TM) plant growth accelerator technology. ZK GrowFactor is a family of engineered zeolites that have shown phenomenal potential for increasing plant yields, improving the appearance of flowers and ornamental plants,... - October 03, 2019 - ZKSciences