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Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school. - August 03, 2026 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled,... - July 28, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Pacto Medical Wins Red Dot Design Concept Award 2026 for Slimshot® Compact Prefilled Syringe
Slimshot® recognized in Medical Devices & Technology Concept category; product selected for display at Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore. - July 14, 2026 - Pacto Medical
Validation Management Solutions Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Remoun Amin as Partner
Validation Management Solutions (VMS) has appointed Remoun Amin as Partner, marking an important milestone in the company's growth. With more than two decades of life sciences experience, Amin strengthens VMS's ability to deliver expert CQV, calibration, and temperature mapping services while advancing its vision to help clients build assurance that scales with them. - July 09, 2026 - Validation Managment Solutions
SMARTFormulator Debuting Unified SMART QMS-DMS-TMS Suite
New solution bridges the gap between R&D and compliance, offering chemical and CPG companies a seamless, audit-ready "Concept-to-Launch" ecosystem. - July 06, 2026 - Data-Biz: SMARTFormulator Division
Microvascular Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Data on CardiSon™ (MVT-100) at the 2026 American Society of Echocardiography Meeting.
Clinical Study Demonstrates Superior Left Ventricular Opacification and Significantly Reduced Acoustic Shadowing Compared with Definity®. - June 26, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible. - June 19, 2026 - Good Mana
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right
Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one. - June 11, 2026 - Ivia Health, LLC
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC Launches ANDA-Approved Everolimus Tablets in the U.S.
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC has launched Everolimus Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, and 10 mg in the U.S. market, following the approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in October 2025, further strengthening Novugen’s presence in a... - June 10, 2026 - Novugen
MyConcussionDR Announces Public Support for the American Center for Cures
Brain health education team joins national initiative to fund the prevention and cure of major diseases, citing its shared commitment to families, accountability, and long-term neurological health. - June 08, 2026 - MyconcussionDR
NuRev Wholesale Launches Dedicated Platform for Wholesale Research Peptide Procurement
New Wholesale Program Designed to Support Laboratories, Research Organizations, Distributors, and Qualified Business Buyers - June 07, 2026 - NuRev Wholesale
SuiteDynamics Launches Dynamic Job Shop, a Manufacturing Suite Built for the Realities of Custom Production
New solution gives make-to-order and high mix, low volume manufacturers unified quoting, scheduling, fabrication, and quality workflows inside their existing ERP. - June 04, 2026 - SuiteDynamics
Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder. - June 04, 2026 - Alera Bio
HOO CHEMTEC Exports 15 Metric Tons of Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to Turkish Municipal Water Authority
HOO CHEMTEC, a leading global supplier of water treatment chemicals, has completed a significant shipment of 15 metric tons of high-performance Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to a major municipal water authority in Turkey. This delivery underscores the company’s robust supply chain capabilities and commitment to supporting critical water infrastructure projects in the Eurasian region. - June 02, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
Feon Energy and Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Sign MOU to Enable U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Next-Gen Lithium Battery Electrolytes for Aerospace and Defense
Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen U.S. supply chain, and support rapidly growing markets including aerospace and defense. - May 18, 2026 - Feon Energy, Inc.
Trivelia® Wins "Hair Supplement of the Year" Award
Trivelia® is proud to announce that it has been named "Hair Supplement of the Year 2026 – Norway" in the prestigious Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Awards 2026, presented by Global Health & Pharma (GHP). - May 15, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
Professional Artist Mary G Unveils New Hyper-Realistic and Oil Painting Collection
Renowned artist Mary G announced the digital showcase of her latest collection, featuring world-class hyper-realistic drawings and contemporary oil paintings. - May 15, 2026 - Mary G
GoGoNano Launches Whole-Home 2-in-1 Nano Cleaning Series
Estonian nanotechnology company GoGoNano has launched a whole-home cleaning series that combines cleaning and surface protection in a single step. The five-product range — EcoClean, EcoGlass, EcoFloor, EcoDescaler, and EcoCare — deposits an invisible nano-layer during cleaning that keeps surfaces resistant to dirt, water marks, and limescale. All products are EU-made, PFAS-free, biodegradable, and ship worldwide. - May 15, 2026 - GoGoNano
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
Goldie's Pest Control Launches In2Care Mosquito Stations Across Mid-Missouri
Columbia-based Goldie's Pest Control has launched In2Care mosquito stations across seven mid-Missouri counties. Unlike sprays, the system uses mosquitoes themselves to carry larvicide back to hidden breeding sites. - May 08, 2026 - Goldie's Pest Control
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
Movanze™ Wins Multiple 2026 Awards – Recognized as a Leading Candidate for “Best Joint Support Supplement” in Europe
Movanze™, a premium joint and muscle support supplement developed in Scandinavia, has been awarded two major industry recognitions in 2026, strengthening its position as a leading contender for the best joint support supplement in both Norway and Europe. - May 05, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
Lick Goods’ Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil Delivers Decadent Date-Night Bliss – Kissable, Warming, and Skin-Nourishing Sensuality
Lick Goods spotlights its bestselling Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil – a decadent, edible treat blending juicy strawberry sweetness with rich creamy vanilla notes. Crafted with sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and natural flavors, this vegan, sugar-free formula delivers a silky, non-greasy glide that nourishes skin while being fully kissable and safe for intimate areas. - May 04, 2026 - Lick
Parvus Therapeutics Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Trial of PVT401 for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
PVT401, a peptide-MHC nanomedicine, is the second Parvus drug candidate to enter clinical trials. - April 30, 2026 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
CalStop™ Named Weight Loss Supplement of the Year 2026
Norwegian-developed supplement recognised for science-aligned approach to appetite control and weight management. - April 23, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
The Shepherd Chemical Company Announces 2026 Senior Leadership Team
The Shepherd Chemical Company has announced its 2026 Senior Leadership Team, aligning expertise across R&D, operations, supply chain, and commercial strategy to support innovation and long-term value creation. The updated team reinforces Shepherd’s commitment to collaboration, sustainability, and solving complex challenges across global industries. - April 22, 2026 - The Shepherd Chemical Company
International Vitamin Corporation to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg – Airing April 18 on CNBC
The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with SteveGuttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products. - April 17, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
Aldevron Named 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy Category
Aldevron has been recognized as a 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy category. The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks of CDMO performance in the biopharma industry. Now in their 15th year, the awards are based entirely on verified feedback. - April 14, 2026 - Aldevron
EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
International Vitamin Corporation Recognized by Food Business Review as Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC), a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, has been recognized as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 by Food Business Review. This recognition reflects IVC’s leadership in accelerating speed-to-market and... - April 13, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
GENINVO Introduces CodeMagic: AI‑Assisted Code Generation for Statistical Programming
GENINVO, a leading provider of transformative digital solutions for the life sciences sector, proudly announces the launch of CodeMagic, an innovative AI‑assisted coding platform designed to accelerate and simplify statistical programming across clinical research and pharmaceutical... - April 05, 2026 - GenInvo, Inc.
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Best Joint Supplement: Movanze™ Wins Award
Best joint supplement is the title Movanze™ has now been awarded in Norway for 2026, after being recognized with the distinction “Best Joint Support Supplement of the Year, Norway 2026” in the Logistics & Supply Chain Awards, conducted by Global Brands Magazine. - March 31, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
SignaBlok Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for a First-in-Class TREM-1 Peptide Inhibitor for the Treatment of Retinopathy of Prematurity
SignaBlok, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering novel, first-in-class peptide therapies for multiple inflammation-associated diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to the Company’s TREM-1 peptide... - March 27, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
HOO CHEMTEC Supplies Glutaraldehyde 50% to European Hospitals for High-Level Disinfection
HOO CHEMTEC announces a new shipment of premium Glutaraldehyde 50% solution to healthcare clients in Germany and France. This high-level disinfectant is critical for sterilizing surgical instruments and non-thermostable medical equipment, supporting stringent hospital infection control protocols. - March 19, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
Longevity Rx Partners with Equinox Hotels to Bring Clinical-Grade Cellular Health Supplements to Luxury Hospitality
Dr. Will Cole's functional medicine-backed supplement brand joins Equinox Hotels' curated high-performance offering at the flagship Hudson Yards location. - March 17, 2026 - Longevity Rx
Industry Legend Bodybuilding.com Launches Bodybuilding Health Plus, Expanding into Personalized Metabolic, Wellness, and Quality-of-Life Support
Bodybuilding.com, a trusted leader in fitness and performance for over two decades, today announced the launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus, a new service designed to expand access to personalized health and wellness solutions. The platform introduces innovative offerings in metabolic health,... - March 16, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Bodybuilding.com Announces Bodybuilding Health Plus Partnership
Bodybuilding.com today announced its new health services partnership. The launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus will officially go live on March 16, marking a significant expansion into personalized metabolic, wellness, and sexual health support. Bodybuilding Health Plus broadens the company’s... - March 14, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Liquet™ Medical Receives Second FDA 510(k) Clearance for Versus™ Catheter
Expands Hemodynamics-Led Thrombolysis (HLT) Platform and Unlocks New Interventional Segment. - March 05, 2026 - Liquet Medical Inc.
InkProducts Announces the Release of the Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 Edible Ink Cartridges
InkProducts Inc. announces the release of its Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 edible ink cartridges. This cost-effective solution allows users to refill cartridges multiple times, reducing waste and printing expenses. The kit includes Kosher-certified edible inks, professional refill tools, and detailed instructions, delivering reliable performance and vibrant color for bakeries and edible printing professionals. - March 04, 2026 - Inkproducts Inc