Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

DOVE Dental Products Introduces SE Plus™, a Disposable Saliva Ejector Valve with Attached White Saliva Ejector Straw DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination. - December 16, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ram Sridhar as Midwest Associate Product Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Frosty Tech Strikes Deal with Hydropac Frosty Tech™ (Frosty Cold, LLC) has reached an agreement with major United Kingdom ice pack and temperature-controlled shipping systems manufacturer, Hydropac Ltd. Hydropac prides itself on being environmentally friendly and producing quality products that consumers can re-use. Combined with Frosty... - December 08, 2019 - Frosty Tech

Pelton Shepherd Releases Enviro Ice™ Powered by Frosty Tech™ This week, major American cold pack and gel manufacturer, Pelton Shepherd Industries (PSI), released its new line of cold packs powered by Frosty Tech™. “PSI is extremely excited to introduce a truly green solution for a gel ice refrigerant in Enviro Ice™,” said Tim Shepherd,... - December 08, 2019 - Frosty Tech

The ASAcampus Team Takes Part in XENOGRISS, One of the Italian Experiments by the Italian Space Agency, for the ESA Beyond Mission The Space-X 19 was launched at 12:29 EST on December 5 last; on-board it carries some scientific experiments that will be undertaken on the International Space Station during the Beyond Mission, led by the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency. - December 08, 2019 - ASA srl

DOVE Dental Products Acquires Capt-all®, the Only Handheld Amalgam Separator HVE Tip DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the acquisition of Capt-all®. - December 08, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

Frosty Tech™ and Pelton Shepherd Industries Sign Deal Frosty Tech™ announces new partnership with major American cold pack and gel manufacturer, Pelton Shepherd Industries. Pelton Shepherd will be the exclusive manufacturer in the United States of Frosty Tech™ powered products in the cold chain space and for phase change materials. They will... - December 06, 2019 - Frosty Tech

Xometry Acquires Shift, Europe’s Largest On-Demand Manufacturing Marketplace Largest Manufacturing Marketplace Accelerates Global Expansion in $100 Billion Category. - December 06, 2019 - Xometry

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

Elbe Valley Medical is Virtually Merging with the Optimal Outcome Ecosystem An LOI for up to $10M (USD) has been signed with Optimal Outcome Solutions for Breakthrough Cancer Treatment on completion of their Virtual Merger. - November 29, 2019 - Elbe Valley Medical

ASA: Honourable Mention at the C2A Award The company from Veneto receives an award at the Creative Communication Award programme in Los Angeles for its campaigns dedicated to the HIRO TT and MiS devices. The award conferred for “Brand identity” is the result of the collaboration with Studio D’Orsi. - November 27, 2019 - ASA srl

AMT Introduces UriCap for Patients in Long-Term Care - Innovative External Urine Collection Device Improves Quality of Care and Reduce Facility Costs American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term... - November 23, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

BrainCo Partners with World Class Athletes on Neuroscience Training BrainCo is proud to announce its partnerships with world-class athletes Jessica Lucero and Christian Lucero. Jessica is a two time Pan American Champion and a 3x American Record Holder, 4x National Champion and a member of the United States Weightlifting Team. Christian is a CrossFit Game regional athlete,... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

BrainCo's Prosthetic Hand Helps Amputee Play the Piano for Millions of Viewers For Lin Anlu, playing the piano has been a lifelong dream. Having lost her right arm at a young age, it seemed likely to remain a dream. But last year, Anlu became the first amputee to play a piano duet using BrainCo’s advanced prosthetic technology. Anlu stunned a live audience and millions of... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

BrainCo Announces FDA Approval Process for a More Affordable Smart Prosthetic Hand The BrainCo prosthetic hand is an advanced and affordable smart prosthetic hand. It gives amputees the ability to intuitively control their prosthetic hand with unlimited gestures and grip patterns, making the prosthetic an innate extension of the user. - November 16, 2019 - BrainCo

Xometry Supplies Adds Plastics to Materials Offering Xometry Now Offers Acetal Copolymer Plastic on the Xometry Supplies eCommerce Platform - November 16, 2019 - Xometry

Securisyn Medical Awarded Fourth Air Force Contract for Innovation Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, announced today that the United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded the Company a $750,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract under Special Topics in the 19.2 Cycle through... - November 15, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

BenQ Materials Presents PFC-Free Microporous Technology, Applications at PERFORMANCE DAYS 2019 BenQ Materials Crop. attended to PERFOMANCE DAYS - Functional Fabric Fair, displaying its PFC-free microporous technology and applications to manufacturers and brands in the functional textile industry who source latest fabrics, accessories, trends, and innovations. With a PFC-free nanoporous membrane... - November 14, 2019 - BenQ Materials Corp.

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits at the 2019 COMPAMED International Trade Fair US-based Super Brush LLC travels to Düsseldorf, Germany this month for the COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 18th-21st, 2019. - November 14, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Kopp Development Inc. Acquires Mednovus, Inc. Ferromagnetic Detection Business With the acquisition, Kopp Development is expanding its MRI Safety product line to include the hand-held FerrAlert™ Target Scanner™ line. Kopp already had the most extensive product offering in the industry. With the addition of the hand-held detector products, Kopp now has a product for... - November 12, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Securisyn Medical Awarded Third Air Force Contract for Innovation Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, announced today that the United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded the Company a $750,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract under Special Topics in the 19.1 Cycle through... - November 08, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

TekTone Selected as Finalist for 2019 NC Tech Awards TekTone has been selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Awards in the Private Company category. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology... - November 08, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Come Visit Xometry at Autodesk University Xometry will be exhibiting in booth MFG300 at Autodesk University on November 19-21. - November 08, 2019 - Xometry

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical

Molecular Products Group, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company. The O.C. Lugo Company, located in Connellsville, PA, manufactures... - November 05, 2019 - Molecular Products

Visit Xometry at FABTECH Xometry will be exhibiting in booth A4343 at FABTECH on November 11-14. - November 02, 2019 - Xometry

Xometry Manufacturing Partners Optimistic About Growth in Q4 2019 Despite recent market data indicating a manufacturing slowdown, Xometry Partners are optimistic about growth in Q4. - October 31, 2019 - Xometry

VersaLogic Takes Credit-Card Sized Computers to New Heights VersaLogic announces a new embedded computing system, named "Harrier." - October 24, 2019 - VersaLogic

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Walter Garcia as CV Programmer for Benedettini Cabinetry Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Recruiter, Lisa Baaklini of Walter Garcia as CV Programmer for Benedettini Cabinetry. - October 24, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

BenQ Materials Displays PFC-Free Microporous Technology at FFF Portland 2019 BenQ Materials Corp. will attend to Functional Fabric Fair Portland 2019, displaying its PFC-free microporous technology for the first time in the U.S. to connect performance and sports brands from all over the globe. The technology uses a nanoporous membrane to turn textiles into waterproof, breathable... - October 24, 2019 - BenQ Materials Corp.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Daniel Millard as Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Daniel Millard as Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Eemax. - October 23, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Xometry Announces Another Partner Achieves $1M Revenue Milestone Lynchburg Machining Reaches $1MM through Manufacturing Partner Network. - October 20, 2019 - Xometry

Foam Swab Manufacturer Brings Its Swab-its® Retail Line to Printing United 2019 on October 23-25, 2019 in Booth 9765 Super Brush LLC will bring its Swab-its® retail line of printer cleaning foam swabs to the Printing United 2019 trade show in Dallas, Texas, on October 23-25, 2019, at booth #9765. US-based Super Brush has 65 years of experience manufacturing lint-free foam swabs and applicators. Swab-its is the... - October 19, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Emery Pharma and CP Lab Safety Exhibiting at the 2019 AAPS Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas Emery Pharma and sister company CP Lab Safety will be exhibiting at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) Conference, held on November 3–6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. This year, Emery Pharma will be sponsoring the event with rainbow periodic table bags upon registration... - October 19, 2019 - CP Lab Safety

Xometry Announces the Launch of XometryU The campus ambassador program aims to educate future engineers about the benefits of manufacturing on-demand. - October 16, 2019 - Xometry

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis From Oct. 23-24, 2019 Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #1649 in the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event. - October 16, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Xometry Announces a New Way to Order Finishing for Custom Parts Xometry launches the Xometry Finishing Service, a streamlined way to get post-processing for custom manufactured parts. - October 12, 2019 - Xometry

Securisyn Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Its SolidAIRity™ III Airway Stabilization System Securisyn Medical, LLC announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market its SolidAIRity™ III Airway Stabilization System (“SolidAIRity™”) for airway management of patients requiring oral intubation. - October 11, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Introducing the Tek-CARE®400 P5+ The new IR42X-series addressable stations are the exciting next step in the evolution of the Tek-CARE platform. - October 11, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Another Xometry Manufacturing Partner Earns $1M Through the On-Demand Platform Michigan-based manufacturer is the latest to hit seven figures in Xometry revenue. - October 10, 2019 - Xometry

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.