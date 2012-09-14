PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Saudi Based SAS Hotel Recommends eRevMax for Its Mobile Channel Manager Leverages RateTiger for improving real-time online distribution. - September 27, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Saudi Arabia Reviews Economic Reforms at United Nations During the High-Profile Political Forum on Sustainable Development Saudi Arabia Reviews Economic Reforms at United Nations - July 23, 2019 - National Competitiveness Center (NCC)

Sweden’s SKF Teams Up with MCB for Automotive Aftermarket Services in the Middle East Technical support beyond product sales - This is the focal point of the newly established partnership between SKF, the world’s leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and Mineral Circles Bearings (MCB), one of the pioneering auto bearing specialists in the UAE. As SKF’s new automotive... - March 18, 2019 - Mineral Circles Bearings

flynas Takes Delivery of Its Second Airbus A320neo 50% of flynas fleet will be upgraded by 2021. Four Airbus A320neo will be received before the End of 2019. - March 17, 2019 - flynas

Saudi Health Ministry Clarifies Women's Rights Regarding Childbirth Procedures In a post on their official Twitter account using the hashtag "You Have The Right To," the ministry listed eight cases where the women could make their own decisions without the consent of a guardian. - March 11, 2019 - Saudi Ministry of Health

Turki Al Sheikh Signs Several MoUs and Agreements in London to Support the Development of the Saudi Entertainment Sector Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), signed a number of MoUs in the UK capital London to enrich and diversify entertainment offering in the Kingdom and boost the development of the entertainment sector. - February 06, 2019 - General Entertainment Authority

The Saudi General Entertainment Authority and Hero Ventures Presents: "The Marvel Experience"; Saudi Arabia Will be the First Country in the Region to Feature This Event In a pioneering move within the entertainment sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Marvel Experience virtual reality event is set to be held in Jeddah and Riyadh consecutively. This touring event is expected to be an exciting entertainment milestone and is happening in the region for the first... - January 28, 2019 - General Entertainment Authority

Napco National to Focus on Partnerships at Gulfood Manufacturing 2018 in Dubai In line with its "Growing Together" theme, Napco National will emphasize partnering for sustainable packaging development with food and beverage manufacturers at Gulfood Manufacturing 2018. - October 15, 2018 - Napco National

Saudi General Entertainment Authority Breaks a New Guinness World Record for the Largest Fireworks Display Launched Simultaneously in Several Cities Across the Kingdom The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accomplished a new Guinness world record for the largest fireworks display launched simultaneously in several cities across the Kingdom. The Guinness Book of World Records had announced on Wednesday that the General Entertainment Authority succeeded in setting this new record... - October 10, 2018 - General Entertainment Authority

flynas Wins Skytrax Award for Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for Second Consecutive Year flynas, the Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, made another remarkable national achievement by winning on Tuesday the prestigious Skytrax award for the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the second consecutive year. flynas, the low-cost carrier airline of Saudi... - July 18, 2018 - flynas

flynas Carried 3 Million Passengers During the First Half of 2018 More than three million passengers traveled on flunas' domestic and international destinations during the first six months of this year. - July 11, 2018 - flynas

From All the World More Than 2 Million Users for “flynas” Application flynas, the national Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced that its mobile application reached a milestone of more than 2 million users since its launch. flynas, the winner of the Middle East’s Leading Low-Cost Airline award in 2018, noted that Saudi Arabia has... - July 06, 2018 - flynas

flynas Launches Direct Flights to Hyderabad, India flynas, the national leading low-cost carrier airline of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of new and direct flights to Hyderabad-India, as part of its global expansion plan in 2018. Hyderabad flights are now available for booking via all flynas booking channels. The first flight will take off on the... - May 17, 2018 - flynas

SABIC - Local Content Conference in Houston SABIC calls on global investors to tap growing business potential in Saudi Arabia at Local Content Conference in Houston. - May 15, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

flynas, the First Airline in Saudi Arabia to Offer Travel Insurance in Partnership with Chubb Arabia flynas, the award winning Saudi national carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East signed an agreement with Chubb Arabia Coorperative Insurance Company to offer flynas customers with travel insurance coverage, making flynas the first airline to offer its passengers travel insurance. The... - April 25, 2018 - flynas

flynas Named Middle East's Leading Low Cost Airline for the Fourth Consecutive Year 2018 flynas, the Saudi national carrier and leading low cost airline in the Middle East was honored, for the fourth year in a row, with the prestigious World Travel Award for “Middle East’s Leading Low Cost Airline 2018,” during the ceremony that was held on the 19th of April, 2018 at the... - April 19, 2018 - flynas

flynas Prepares to Participate in the 25th Arabian Travel Market in Dubai flynas, the Saudi national carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, will be participating in the upcoming 25th Arabian Travel Market 2018. The renowned travel and tourism event will take place from the 22nd to 25th of April at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre in... - April 17, 2018 - flynas

For the First Time in Saudi Arabia: Wendy Musical Play Performs Live in Riyadh The General Entertainment Authority brought the Wendy Musical Play, which will be held for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and organized by LuxuryKSA. The Kuwaiti Wendy Band will perform a musical from 22nd till 24th of February in Riyadh, Dar Al Uloom, following their performance in Al... - February 23, 2018 - General Entertainment Authority

Globitel KSA is Now ISO 9001:2015 Certified Globitel KSA announces that it is now ISO 9001:2015 certified. The certification was awarded in the scope of “Provision for global services like telecom services, enablement services, support services and professional services.” ISO 9001:2015 certification came as a result of a restructuring... - December 31, 2017 - Globitel

General Entertainment Authority Hosts "Americas Got Talent" Shows in Riyadh As part of the General Entertainment Authority winter calendar that includes diversified theatric and artistic events in different cities across the Kingdom, GEA hosted "America’s Got Talent" live shows for the first time in the Kingdom and across the Middle East. The "Got Talent"... - December 26, 2017 - General Entertainment Authority

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition in Riyadh Motor Show CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 4-day exhibition in the Riyadh Motor Show with more than 65,000 unique visitors. - December 14, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Participates in Riyadh Motor Show 2016 CougarShield™ participates in the Riyadh Motor Show 2016; the 30th International Exhibition for Motor Vehicles, located at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from 29th November to 2nd December 2016. - November 22, 2017 - CougarShield International

Launching Abu Dhabi Digital Transformation Summit with the Participation of Abu Dhabi Government This event focuses on the use of innovative global strategies and solutions to advance government integration, automation and performance. - November 16, 2017 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Napco National to Exhibit Innovative Packaging Brands at Gulfood Manufacturing 2017 Napco National invites food and beverage manufacturers and foodservice companies to visit its booth at Gulfood Manufacturing 2017 in Dubai. - October 11, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Meeting KSA’s Need for Mosques Construction This event will focus on the opportunities for designing, constructing, furnishing and refurbishing mosques in the Kingdom. - September 30, 2017 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Record Numbers of British Pilgrims at Hajj Over 25,000 British Pilgrims stood on the plains of Arafah to perform Hajj this year, an increase to last years numbers after Hajj quotas were restored. The Council of British Hajjis (CBHUK) is a natonional charity who have a team deployed to support British Pilgrims. CBHUK met with the British Consul... - September 06, 2017 - Council of British Hajjis

The Saudi British Bank Receives ISO 22301:2012 Certification from Intertek Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has awarded The Saudi British Bank (SABB), a Saudi Joint Stock Company and an associate of the HSBC Group, the global ISO 22301:2012 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems. The... - August 12, 2017 - Intertek

Optimising the Construction of Parking Facilities Around Saudi Arabia Developing car parks and parking facilities with the latest technologies for better living cities. - July 19, 2017 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Hostgee Cloud Hosting Launches New Cloud Control Panel for Linux and Windows VPS Hosting Services Hostgee Cloud Hosting, a leading provider of Linux and Windows VPS Hosting, announced today the availability of its new Cloud Control Panel. - May 04, 2017 - Hostgee Cloud Hosting

Future Drainage and Stormwater Networks KSA Seminar Successfully Launched with the Support of the Irrigation and Drainage Authority This event addressed updates, strategies and technologies for optimising stormwater, drainage and sewage projects across Saudi Arabia. - April 21, 2017 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

CougarShield Establishes Strategic Partnership in Saudi Arabia CougarShield International and Film Techno Trading Est. today announced that they have forged a strategic partnership. - March 13, 2017 - CougarShield International

Launching Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks KSA Seminar This specialised conference will focus on the updates, strategies and technologies for optimizing stormwater, drainage and sewage projects across Saudi Arabia. - January 28, 2017 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

New Age Education Summit to Focus on Educational Technology in the Middle East The New Age Education Summit 2017 will bring all the key stakeholders together to discuss the strategies to create a digitalised classroom environment. - December 28, 2016 - UMS Conferences

Napco to Offer Packaging Innovation Consultancy at Gulfood Manufacturing 2016 Napco will help food and beverage manufacturers identify the suitable packaging materials and design to meet their performance and sustainability goals at Gulfood Manufacturing 2016, Hall 3, Booth #A3-32 from 7 – 9 November at the Dubai World Trade Center in the UAE. - November 01, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Supported by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, RetrofitTech KSA Seminar Successfully Launched Explore the challenges and opportunities in KSA’s emerging retrofitting and refurbishment industry to achieve energy efficiency goals. - October 26, 2016 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Fam® & Zahra Breast Cancer Association Strengthen Arab Women’s Health Awareness Through the end of October, women in Saudi Arabia and GCC can benefit from a breast cancer awareness program organized by Zahra Breast Cancer Association and sponsored by Fam® brand. - October 25, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Mushot™ is a New App Transforms the Idea of Photo Sharing Into a Competitive Game Try out Mushot, the new museum photo sharing game that lets you take photos in any of the 30 participating museums and see it compete with other photos. Mushot™ Where Your Photo Has a Meaning. - July 12, 2016 - Mushot

First Kingdom Big Data & Analytics Summit Lauded a Great Success by 140 Plus Attendees The first Kingdom Big Data & Analytics Summit was brought to an end on 27th April in Riyadh, having hosted more than 140 registered delegates, with widespread praise from speakers and audience members for the intellectual quality of the presentations and the high-level networking opportunities provided. The... - June 23, 2016 - Peer review DMCC

AMLEGALS Starts Legal Services Specially for Saudi Arabia Companies & Law Firms in India AMLEGALS, a Full Service Law Firm in India, (Gujarat) has set up a special team to start rendering legal services, related to India, for Saudi Arabia Companies & outsource legal services to Saudi Arabia Law Firms as well. - May 31, 2016 - AMLEGALS

Motory.com Celebrates Second Anniversary as the Best Cars Trading Website in Saudi Arabia Launched in May 2014, celebrating its second anniversary this month, Motory was created as a one-stop solution for fulfilling all the auto-trading requirements in Saudi Arabia. Since its launch, the website has served as a powerful platform where potential buyers can buy and sellers can sell their new and used cars. All the latest of models and the majority of famous brands are available on Motory. - May 26, 2016 - Motory

Achieving KSA’s Energy Efficiency Goals RetrofitTech KSA 2016 will discuss the upcoming opportunities, strategies and challenges for retrofitting and refurbishing of existing buildings to reduce electricity and water usage. - February 26, 2016 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

The Role of in Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in Saudi Arabia's Healthcare System by Solidiance Saudi Arabia's healthcare system currently relies heavily on government funding, which accounts for 65%. Healthcare trends in Saudi Arabia have driven demands for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices. Solidiance co-developed this white paper with King Abdulaziz Medical City and Abbott Diagnostics, highlighting the contribution, value and future of in vitro diagnostics in Saudi Arabia's healthcare system. - December 16, 2015 - YCP Solidiance

SPIMACO CFO Ranked 2nd in a Middle East and North Africa Award The 9th Annual CFO Strategies Forum recognized Mr. Fahad Al-Shammari, CFO of Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporations (SPIMACO Addwaeih) for achieving the 2nd ranking in (Revolutionary CFO of the Year Award) during the MENA CFO Awards Ceremony held in Sofitel The Palm Hotel... - October 30, 2015 - SPIMACO

Napco & ROTOPAK at Gulfood Manufacturing 2015: Food-Safe Catering & Foodservice Packaging Napco and sister company, ROTOPAK, will build relationships at Gulfood Manufacturing 2015 by leveraging its customer service-oriented sales team and comprehensive range of catering and foodservice, display, and shipping and transport packaging. - October 25, 2015 - INDEVCO Group

Napco & ROTOPAK at Gulfood Manufacturing 2015: Custom Food & Beverage Packaging That Stands Out During Gulfood Manufacturing 2015, Napco and sister company ROTOPAK welcome food and beverage manufacturers, as well as foodservice and catering companies to explore a complete range of packaging materials at Booth # Z-A110 from 27 - 29 October 2015 at Dubai World Trade Center, United Arab Emirates. - October 22, 2015 - INDEVCO Group

Edarat Group in Dubai Edarat Group is expanding. - March 18, 2015 - Edarat Group

Advanced Web Services for Keeping Up Clients in 2015 Promising company that provides a package of advanced Web services: professional web design, cloud hosting, e-marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) and other services. All under the supervision of specialist team. - February 17, 2015 - Cloud Wings Co.

averda to Deploy First of Its Kind KSA Underground Waste Collection System in Saudi Arabia averda, the largest waste management company in the MENA region, is launching the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s first underground waste containers. The deployment will bring one of the most efficient underground waste systems to heavily populated areas such as Riyadh, Jeddah and Jubail. With the Kingdom... - February 07, 2015 - averda

What Would You do if Your Critical IT Systems Went Down? Do You Have a Backup Plan? Companies might experience a business-altering event at any time such as floods, explosions, accidents, computer malfunctions etc. To prevent downtime and data loss, businesses of all sizes require data backup and a comprehensive business continuity and disaster recovery plan. The technology professionals... - January 17, 2015 - Edarat Group