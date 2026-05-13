Saudi Arabia News
SkyLink Launches First X-1 Deployment at KAUST, Advancing Saudi Arabia’s Precision Network
First deployment of SkyLink’s X-1 marks the beginning of a new precision infrastructure network supporting autonomous systems across Saudi Arabia. - May 13, 2026 - SkyLink Technologies
Universal Synaptics and GGAS KSA Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intermittent Fault Detection Technology, Education, and Training to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Universal Synaptics Corporation (USC) expands into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - December 02, 2025 - Universal Synaptics
Lahint: a Saudi Startup Achieving Regional Expansion and International Accreditations in GovTech
Lahint for Business Services, a Saudi GovTech startup founded in 2023 and based in Dammam, achieved major milestones in 2025, including four ISO certifications, accreditation from SDAIA as an AI service provider with the Waee badge, and listing among Asia’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Brands. The company also signed agreements in Saudi Arabia and Oman, expanding its regional presence while targeting automation of 50 government services by 2026. - September 24, 2025 - Lahint
ZAPS Premium Celebrates One Year of Elite Concierge Services with Leaders, Clients, and Banking Partners Across GCC
ZAPS Premium marks one year of delivering luxury concierge and lifestyle services across KSA, UAE, Bahrain, and India. The celebration brought together ZAPS Group leadership, clients, and key banking partners including SAB and Visa, highlighting over 16,000 premium services fulfilled in year one. This milestone reaffirms ZAPS Premium’s commitment to redefining client experiences with precision, privacy, and prestige. - May 26, 2025 - ZAPS Group
Digital Gravity KSA Introduces Cutting-Edge 2D/3D Animation Services in Saudi Arabia
With a proven track record of delivering exceptional digital experiences, Digital Gravity KSA's entry into animation services signals a new era of creativity and innovation for businesses in the region. - May 14, 2025 - Digital Gravity KSA
Tatouche Expands Its Reach Across the GCC and Beyond with New eCommerce Platform and Kiosk Openings
Tatouche, a renowned name in luxury beauty, is thrilled to announce the launch of its eCommerce platform, bringing high-end, non-invasive beauty devices to Arab women across the GCC and beyond. With a focus on offering clinical-level results from the comfort of home, Tatouche is set to... - May 06, 2025 - Tatouche
Tatouche Launches eCommerce Platform to Bring High-End Beauty Devices to GCC Market
Tatouche, a leading name in luxury beauty, is excited to announce the launch of its eCommerce platform, offering cutting-edge, non-invasive beauty devices designed specifically for Arab women in the GCC region. With a focus on delivering clinical-level results from the comfort of home,... - May 06, 2025 - Tatouche
Tatouche Leading Beauty Devices Platform Eyes Hair Care Category
Tatouche.co, Saudi Arabia’s trusted beauty e-commerce destination, now introduces a specialized haircare devices platform, addressing the surge in demand for advanced at-home hair solutions. From laser growth helmets to keratin straighteners and scalp rejuvenation tools, the platform offers... - May 01, 2025 - Tatouche
Tatouche Launches Ecommerce Platform for Beauty Devices
Tatouche.co, a leading e-commerce platform, has launched a dedicated beauty devices marketplace in Saudi Arabia, catering to the rising demand for anti-ageing solutions among women. With advanced at-home beauty tech like LED masks, microcurrent devices, and RF machines, Tatouche.co empowers women... - May 01, 2025 - Tatouche
Tatouche Brings Tech Beauty in the Arab Region
Tatouche, a leading beauty tech retailer specializing in at-home skincare and hair removal solutions, has officially launched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The brand arrives in one of the fastest-growing beauty markets in the region, bringing with it a curated selection of premium, dermatologist-recommended brands, including JOVS, SmoothSkin, and more. - April 07, 2025 - Tatouche
Pan Ocean Capital Empowers Entrepreneurs to Shape the Future
Pan Ocean Capital has launched an initiative to support 101 innovative ideas with the potential to transform industries. The initiative aims to provide entrepreneurs with the funding, mentorship, and resources necessary to bring their ideas to life and drive growth. - January 14, 2025 - Pan Ocean Capital
First Growth Agency: Now Live in Saudi Arabia
First Growth Agency is pleased to announce its official launch in Saudi Arabia, operating from its new office located at RCSA6603, 3039 Muhammad Al Shebl, Almarqab, Riyadh 12645. With a strong focus on digital marketing and technology, the agency is set to support the growth of businesses across... - October 20, 2024 - First Growth Agency
Soulchill: A New Social Media Model Captivates the Middle East
So what's the secret sauce behind Soulchill's captivating allure? Let's break down the key features: 1. Soul Identity Positioning Soulchill features a unique soul matching system. Before connecting with others, users first take a personality test to determine their soul type. The test can include... - July 05, 2024 - Soulchill
First Growth Agency Launches Comprehensive Digital Marketing Services in UAE, KSA, and Qatar
First Growth Agency, a leading digital marketing agency in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is excited to announce the expansion of its cutting-edge digital marketing services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Qatar. - June 14, 2024 - First Growth Agency
Funding Souq Receives License from The Saudi Central Bank “SAMA” to Operate Debt Crowdfunding Platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Funding Souq, SMEs financing & investment platform , is thrilled to announce that it has obtained a license from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to operate its debt crowdfunding platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. - April 26, 2024 - Funding Souq
Saudi Arabia Unveils 20 "Blue Holes" Found in the Red Sea and Initiates Program for Research and Conservation
Saudi Arabia unveiled a ground breaking discovery of 20 "blue holes" in the Red Sea which marks a significant milestone in marine exploration and conservation efforts. - August 30, 2023 - NCW
Maven Insights Announces New Leadership Role Ahead of Operational Move to Saudi Arabia
The Saudi Arabian landscape is thriving. Now, Maven Insights is proud to announce it will be a permanent fixture on that landscape, as Maven Insights is moving its major operations to Saudi Arabia. Accompanying this big move is the appointment of Khalid Alkhudairi as a new partner at the helm of Maven Insights in Saudi Arabia. - December 21, 2022 - Maven Insights
Wisdom Announces the Saudi Arabia Edition of Its Much Applauded Digital Customer Experience Series - Will Focus on Evolving Market Dynamics in the Middle Eastern Region
Wisdom has proudly announced its Digital Customer Experience Series - Saudi Arabia edition, to be held virtually on 30 and 31 May 2022. The event will explore how digitalisation has impacted customer preferences, bringing together industry leaders and experts to discuss the emerging opportunities for businesses. - March 04, 2022 - Wisdom Events
NourNet, Saudi Arabia, Join the Ranks of World Class Data Center Companies with the TIA-942 Rated-3 Facility Certification from EPI
NourNet has achieved the ANSI/TIA-942-B:2017 – Rated-3 constructed facility certification, validating NourNet as a data center provider with world-class facilities. The ANSI/TIA-942 (also known as TIA-942) certification is delivered by the largest TIA-942 audit and certification company in... - January 27, 2022 - EPI
SEO.com.SA (Search Optimization IT.) Has Reinvented Its Brand Identity, While Also Launching a Complete Redesign of Its Company Logo and Website
SEO.com.SA (Search Optimization IT.) has reinvented its brand identity, while also launching a complete redesign of its company logo and website structure in line with the new brand concept. - April 23, 2021 - SEO.com.sa
The Venue Jeddah Corniche Experiences 37% Increase in Reservations with RateTiger
Strongly recommends eRevMax solutions for rate shopping and online distribution - April 10, 2021 - eRevMax Inc.
From Tradition to "Camel Economics" Saudi Arabia is a Global Hotspot for Modern Camel Industry
Saudi Arabia leads global effort to organize the camel industry. - December 23, 2020 - Camel Club
Eagle Technology, Inc. Expands Presence in Middle East Through Partnerships
Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS/EAM/CAFM) Developer, Eagle Technology, has strengthened its presence in the Middle East through partnerships with Digital Future in Saudi Arabia and Unique Computer Systems in the United Arab Emirates. Eagle has a vast footprint across the building management industry and is favored by facility and maintenance managers. - October 25, 2020 - Eagle Technology, Inc.
Saudi Upscale Hotel Experiences 25% Revenue Growth with RateTiger
Executives Hotel Olaya shows strong signs of recovery through intelligent distribution mix. - October 14, 2020 - eRevMax Inc.
Saudi Arabia Leads Hospitality Recovery in Middle East, as Per eRevMax Report
Data indicates advance hotel bookings reach 110% in August. - September 30, 2020 - eRevMax Inc.
YCP Solidiance's New Research on Saudi Arabia’s Ambition Towards a Cashless Kingdom by 2030
Saudi is going towards the national ambition of becoming a cashless Kingdom by 2030. - April 30, 2020 - YCP Solidiance
Introducing Future Teleradiology in Saudi Arabia
Future Teleradiology offers 24x7 communication and state emergency tele-reporting. - February 04, 2020 - Future Teleradiology
A New Hosting Plan from OPTiM Cloud Hosting Aims to Appease Small Business Owners
OPTiM Cloud Hosting, an independently-owned hosting company focused on providing website hosting space to small businesses, is launching a new hosting plan holiday season for the 2019. - January 14, 2020 - Optimservers
Saudi Based SAS Hotel Recommends eRevMax for Its Mobile Channel Manager
Leverages RateTiger for improving real-time online distribution. - September 27, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
Saudi Arabia Reviews Economic Reforms at United Nations
During the High-Profile Political Forum on Sustainable Development Saudi Arabia Reviews Economic Reforms at United Nations - July 23, 2019 - National Competitiveness Center (NCC)
Sweden’s SKF Teams Up with MCB for Automotive Aftermarket Services in the Middle East
Technical support beyond product sales - This is the focal point of the newly established partnership between SKF, the world’s leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and Mineral Circles Bearings (MCB), one of the pioneering auto bearing specialists in the UAE. As SKF’s new... - March 18, 2019 - Mineral Circles Bearings
flynas Takes Delivery of Its Second Airbus A320neo
50% of flynas fleet will be upgraded by 2021. Four Airbus A320neo will be received before the End of 2019. - March 17, 2019 - flynas
Saudi Health Ministry Clarifies Women's Rights Regarding Childbirth Procedures
In a post on their official Twitter account using the hashtag "You Have The Right To," the ministry listed eight cases where the women could make their own decisions without the consent of a guardian. - March 11, 2019 - Saudi Ministry of Health
Turki Al Sheikh Signs Several MoUs and Agreements in London to Support the Development of the Saudi Entertainment Sector
Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), signed a number of MoUs in the UK capital London to enrich and diversify entertainment offering in the Kingdom and boost the development of the entertainment sector. - February 06, 2019 - General Entertainment Authority
The Saudi General Entertainment Authority and Hero Ventures Presents: "The Marvel Experience"; Saudi Arabia Will be the First Country in the Region to Feature This Event
In a pioneering move within the entertainment sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Marvel Experience virtual reality event is set to be held in Jeddah and Riyadh consecutively. This touring event is expected to be an exciting entertainment milestone and is happening in the region for the... - January 28, 2019 - General Entertainment Authority
Napco National to Focus on Partnerships at Gulfood Manufacturing 2018 in Dubai
In line with its "Growing Together" theme, Napco National will emphasize partnering for sustainable packaging development with food and beverage manufacturers at Gulfood Manufacturing 2018. - October 15, 2018 - Napco National
Saudi General Entertainment Authority Breaks a New Guinness World Record for the Largest Fireworks Display Launched Simultaneously in Several Cities Across the Kingdom
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accomplished a new Guinness world record for the largest fireworks display launched simultaneously in several cities across the Kingdom. The Guinness Book of World Records had announced on Wednesday that the General Entertainment Authority succeeded in setting this new... - October 10, 2018 - General Entertainment Authority
flynas Wins Skytrax Award for Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for Second Consecutive Year
flynas, the Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, made another remarkable national achievement by winning on Tuesday the prestigious Skytrax award for the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the second consecutive year. flynas, the low-cost carrier airline of... - July 18, 2018 - flynas
flynas Carried 3 Million Passengers During the First Half of 2018
More than three million passengers traveled on flunas' domestic and international destinations during the first six months of this year. - July 11, 2018 - flynas
From All the World More Than 2 Million Users for “flynas” Application
flynas, the national Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced that its mobile application reached a milestone of more than 2 million users since its launch. flynas, the winner of the Middle East’s Leading Low-Cost Airline award in 2018, noted that Saudi Arabia... - July 06, 2018 - flynas
flynas Launches Direct Flights to Hyderabad, India
flynas, the national leading low-cost carrier airline of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of new and direct flights to Hyderabad-India, as part of its global expansion plan in 2018. Hyderabad flights are now available for booking via all flynas booking channels. The first flight will take off on... - May 17, 2018 - flynas
SABIC - Local Content Conference in Houston
SABIC calls on global investors to tap growing business potential in Saudi Arabia at Local Content Conference in Houston. - May 15, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC
flynas, the First Airline in Saudi Arabia to Offer Travel Insurance in Partnership with Chubb Arabia
flynas, the award winning Saudi national carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East signed an agreement with Chubb Arabia Coorperative Insurance Company to offer flynas customers with travel insurance coverage, making flynas the first airline to offer its passengers travel... - April 25, 2018 - flynas
flynas Named Middle East's Leading Low Cost Airline for the Fourth Consecutive Year 2018
flynas, the Saudi national carrier and leading low cost airline in the Middle East was honored, for the fourth year in a row, with the prestigious World Travel Award for “Middle East’s Leading Low Cost Airline 2018,” during the ceremony that was held on the 19th of April, 2018 at... - April 19, 2018 - flynas
flynas Prepares to Participate in the 25th Arabian Travel Market in Dubai
flynas, the Saudi national carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, will be participating in the upcoming 25th Arabian Travel Market 2018. The renowned travel and tourism event will take place from the 22nd to 25th of April at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre... - April 17, 2018 - flynas
For the First Time in Saudi Arabia: Wendy Musical Play Performs Live in Riyadh
The General Entertainment Authority brought the Wendy Musical Play, which will be held for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and organized by LuxuryKSA. The Kuwaiti Wendy Band will perform a musical from 22nd till 24th of February in Riyadh, Dar Al Uloom, following their performance in... - February 23, 2018 - General Entertainment Authority
Globitel KSA is Now ISO 9001:2015 Certified
Globitel KSA announces that it is now ISO 9001:2015 certified. The certification was awarded in the scope of “Provision for global services like telecom services, enablement services, support services and professional services.” ISO 9001:2015 certification came as a result of a... - December 31, 2017 - Globitel
General Entertainment Authority Hosts "Americas Got Talent" Shows in Riyadh
As part of the General Entertainment Authority winter calendar that includes diversified theatric and artistic events in different cities across the Kingdom, GEA hosted "America’s Got Talent" live shows for the first time in the Kingdom and across the Middle East. The "Got... - December 26, 2017 - General Entertainment Authority
CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition in Riyadh Motor Show
CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 4-day exhibition in the Riyadh Motor Show with more than 65,000 unique visitors. - December 14, 2017 - CougarShield International
CougarShield™ Participates in Riyadh Motor Show 2016
CougarShield™ participates in the Riyadh Motor Show 2016; the 30th International Exhibition for Motor Vehicles, located at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from 29th November to 2nd December 2016. - November 22, 2017 - CougarShield International