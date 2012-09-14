|
Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
Spectrum Capital, Developer of WestGate Luxury Condos in Tuscaloosa, AL announces plans to begin construction immediately on luxury development across the street from Bryant Denny Stadium. The 7 story tower will feature 79 luxury residences and include private parking, a front desk for residents, and a rooftop "SkyGate" clubroom that will include catering before Alabama Football home games and view of the Walk of Champions. - May 09, 2018 - Spectrum Capital
University of Alabama Honors student, Emily Justice, serves as the President of Bye Blackhead. - August 29, 2017 - Carrodus Asset Management, LLC
Long time, loyal customer of the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based business announced as winner of the $5000 Preferred 105 Diamond Pendant. - November 03, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International
Stephen Katsinas, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has recently been recognized as a 2014 Round Table member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Education. - April 15, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
The batting cage is a great way for the entry family to interact with one another. It creates togetherness for the entire family no matter age or size of one's family. - May 01, 2012 - Prohittingcages.com
Cabot Barden, author of It's The Bass Player, which has been endorsed by his friend, Clive Cussler, will be attending a book signing at the Southern Writers Festival at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Summit in Birmingham, AL on Feb. 11th from 10 to 12 am. He will also be attending another signing at the Down Home Jubilee at the Comer Museum in Sylacauga, Al on Feb. 16th from 6:30 to 9 pm, which will feature local authors and songwriters. The admission is free for both events. - October 09, 2011 - Cabot Barden-Author
All efforts for the immediate future are being focused on helping the Alabama and surrounding area food pantries meet expected increase in need for food. - May 07, 2011 - AmpleHarvest.org
Jeff Benton Homes, a leading homebuilder in Huntsville, Alabama, announced today that the company has been awarded a 2010 Guildmaster Award for exceptional customer satisfaction. Jeff Benton Homes was one of 139 home builders, remodelers, contractors and real estate developers throughout North America... - May 06, 2010 - Jeff Benton Homes
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
Terry Prince Sims, founder of Strawberry Hill Interior Designs, invites you to peruse the pages of her website for inspirational living, giving and home. The goal, to express and embrace positive meaningful messages in life and to share the inspiration with others. The website promotes calm and peaceful... - August 11, 2007 - Strawberry Hill Interior Designs
RFMS Measure Mobile is an innovative software program that works on a Pocket PC for on-site measuring and drawing of floor covering. - October 17, 2006 - RFMS, Inc.