Alabama: Tuscaloosa News
Rev. Johnny Lewis’s Newly Released “A Biblical Archive of Reasons Why We Should Remember to Thank God for Jesus” is a Profound Exploration of Gratitude and Faith
“A Biblical Archive of Reasons Why We Should Remember to Thank God for Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Johnny Lewis is a compelling resource that encourages believers to reflect on and express daily gratitude for the gift of Jesus Christ. - February 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
St. Symeon Orthodox Church to Welcome Community at Its 6th Annual Food and Culture Fair on October 12
Church Invites Guests to Tour Church, Hear Concert, Learn about Iconography, Eat Favorite Ethnic Foods, and Shop at Open-Air, Multi-Ethnic Bakery and Marketplace. - August 24, 2024 - St. Symeon Orthodox Church
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
From Fed to Fiction: Shaynuh Sloane's Explosive Novel "Jaded Choyce"
In the book, a young Black professional's dream job in federal service turns into a nightmare as she battles discrimination, harassment, and a shadowy conspiracy reaching the highest levels of government. - July 12, 2024 - Shaynuh Sloane
Darryl L. Gay’s Newly Released "Christianity 101: Rediscovering the Basics of Christianity" is an Illuminating Guide to Foundational Christian Teachings
“Christianity 101: Rediscovering the Basics of Christianity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darryl L. Gay is an insightful exploration of the core principles of Christianity, aiming to clarify and restore the original teachings of the faith. - June 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Darryl L. Gay’s Newly Released "Holy Spirit 101: Understanding the Seven Spirits of God" is an Enlightening Exploration of Divine Attributes
“Holy Spirit 101: Understanding the Seven Spirits of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darryl L. Gay is comprehensive study that delves into the nature, purpose, and attributes of the Holy Spirit, providing profound insights into how believers can incorporate these divine characteristics into their daily lives. - June 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Darryl L. Gay’s Newly Released “Prayer 101: Intimacy With God” is a Transformative Guide to Spiritual Connection
“Prayer 101: Intimacy With God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darryl L. Gay offers practical insights and guidance to deepen your prayer life and cultivate a closer relationship with God. With an emphasis on confidence, assurance, and the transformative power of prayer, this book equips readers with the tools they need to experience a vibrant and intimate connection with their Creator. - May 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Affordable Connectivity Program for Alabama Residents Deadline Feb. 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET
The Community Action Association of Alabama (CAAA), in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking all qualified Alabama residents to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before the enrollment deadline of February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This federal... - January 22, 2024 - Community Action Association of Alabama
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Albert Burney Conducting a 2,700± Acre Land Auction
Rocky Creek Land Auction, 2,700± Acres offered in parcels at live auction on August 26 by Albert Burney. - July 15, 2023 - Albert Burney
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
BG Hines’s New Book, "The Wattson Brothers Go West," is a Captivating and Nostalgic Adventure Following Two Teenage Brothers as They Journey Through Space and Time
Fulton Books author BG Hines, a marathon runner and mountain climber with a love for nature, has completed his most recent book, “The Wattson Brothers Go West”: a thrilling and entertaining story based on his childhood love of Hardy Boys books. “Time is a measure of duration, not... - March 08, 2023 - Fulton Books
Morgan County Medical Oncology Practices Combine to Provide Comprehensive Cancer Care
Cancer Care Center of Decatur is joining Clearview Cancer Institute. CCI welcomes Dr. Naveen Lobo. - November 23, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
Shoals Medical Oncology Practices Combine
Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI) and the medical oncology division of North Alabama Cancer Center (NACC), formerly Northwest Alabama Cancer Care, are joining together in Florence and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. - November 17, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
"A Still Small Voice" Book to be Published and Podcast Launched with Timeless Sermons and Life Lessons from Legendary Pastor and Broadcaster
“A Still Small Voice: A memoir of life lessons, collection of sermons and commentaries,” is a collection of curated sermons by Faush, along with commentaries and reflections from other thought leaders who knew him and continue to change lives. The work is also a tribute to the elder Faush that follows the documentary film ON AIR produced by his son, Rev. Dr. Erskine “Chuck” Faush, Jr. “I am sharing what some might call history, and what others might call holy,” said Faush, Jr. - December 02, 2021 - The FSE Company
St. Symeon Orthodox Church Food and Culture Fair Returns October 9
Church Invites Guests to Tour Church, Hear Psalm Concert, Learn about Iconography, Eat Favorite Ethnic Foods, and Shop at Open-Air, Multi-Ethnic Bakery and Marketplace - September 15, 2021 - St. Symeon Orthodox Church
Southwest Tennessee Community College Announces ABFSE Accreditation for Funeral Service Education Program
Southwest Tennessee Community College has received official notification from the American Board of Funeral Service Education (ABFSE) that the College’s Funeral Service Education program that was launched in January 2019 and conferred the Associate of Applied Science in Funeral Service... - August 26, 2021 - Southwest Tennessee Community College
Black Women's Health Imperative Launches Be Seen, HBCU Student Anti-Tobacco Grant Award Program
Mobilizing Black Women Students to live Socially, Emotionally, Empowered - Unapologetically Smoke-Free - March 31, 2021 - Black Women's Health Imperative
Truland Homes Announces New Leadership Across the Gulf Coast
New construction homebuilder Truland Homes is on track for record sales and closings this year. With sails set on continued growth and capitalizing on a strong and growing marketplace, the company has sought nationally to attract and acquire top talent to take the company to the next level. Truland Homes welcomes three new leaders and a promotion to the organization. - November 26, 2020 - Truland Homes
Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands
Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
Construction Begins on Luxury Condo Development Next to Bryant Denny Stadium
Spectrum Capital, Developer of WestGate Luxury Condos in Tuscaloosa, AL announces plans to begin construction immediately on luxury development across the street from Bryant Denny Stadium. The 7 story tower will feature 79 luxury residences and include private parking, a front desk for residents, and a rooftop "SkyGate" clubroom that will include catering before Alabama Football home games and view of the Walk of Champions. - May 09, 2018 - Spectrum Capital
19 Year Old Launches Skin Care Company by Giving Away Free Products
University of Alabama Honors student, Emily Justice, serves as the President of Bye Blackhead. - August 29, 2017 - Carrodus Asset Management, LLC
First Annual Preferred Jewelers International Spa Day Delivers Sparkling Results for Hudson-Poole Fine Jewelers
Long time, loyal customer of the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based business announced as winner of the $5000 Preferred 105 Diamond Pendant. - November 03, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International
Stephen Katsinas Has Been Named a Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2014 Round Table
Stephen Katsinas, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has recently been recognized as a 2014 Round Table member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Education. - April 15, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Prohittingcages.com Promotes Family Togetherness
The batting cage is a great way for the entry family to interact with one another. It creates togetherness for the entire family no matter age or size of one's family. - May 01, 2012 - Prohittingcages.com
Cabot Barden to Attend Comer Museum Author/Songwriter Night in Sylacauga, AL. on February 16th
Cabot Barden, author of It's The Bass Player, which has been endorsed by his friend, Clive Cussler, will be attending a book signing at the Southern Writers Festival at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Summit in Birmingham, AL on Feb. 11th from 10 to 12 am. He will also be attending another signing at the Down Home Jubilee at the Comer Museum in Sylacauga, Al on Feb. 16th from 6:30 to 9 pm, which will feature local authors and songwriters. The admission is free for both events. - October 09, 2011 - Cabot Barden-Author
AmpleHarvest.org Campaign Announces Special Outreach in Tornado Ravaged Alabama
All efforts for the immediate future are being focused on helping the Alabama and surrounding area food pantries meet expected increase in need for food. - May 07, 2011 - AmpleHarvest.org
Jeff Benton Homes Wins GuildQuality 2010 Customer Satisfaction Award
Jeff Benton Homes, a leading homebuilder in Huntsville, Alabama, announced today that the company has been awarded a 2010 Guildmaster Award for exceptional customer satisfaction. Jeff Benton Homes was one of 139 home builders, remodelers, contractors and real estate developers throughout North... - May 06, 2010 - Jeff Benton Homes
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
Strawberry Hill Interior Designs Has Soulful Gift Giving All Wrapped Up
Terry Prince Sims, founder of Strawberry Hill Interior Designs, invites you to peruse the pages of her website for inspirational living, giving and home. The goal, to express and embrace positive meaningful messages in life and to share the inspiration with others. The website promotes calm and... - August 11, 2007 - Strawberry Hill Interior Designs
RFMS Releases Measure Mobile Software
RFMS Measure Mobile is an innovative software program that works on a Pocket PC for on-site measuring and drawing of floor covering. - October 17, 2006 - RFMS, Inc.