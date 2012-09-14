PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Construction Begins on Luxury Condo Development Next to Bryant Denny Stadium Spectrum Capital, Developer of WestGate Luxury Condos in Tuscaloosa, AL announces plans to begin construction immediately on luxury development across the street from Bryant Denny Stadium. The 7 story tower will feature 79 luxury residences and include private parking, a front desk for residents, and a rooftop "SkyGate" clubroom that will include catering before Alabama Football home games and view of the Walk of Champions. - May 09, 2018 - Spectrum Capital

19 Year Old Launches Skin Care Company by Giving Away Free Products University of Alabama Honors student, Emily Justice, serves as the President of Bye Blackhead. - August 29, 2017 - Carrodus Asset Management, LLC

First Annual Preferred Jewelers International Spa Day Delivers Sparkling Results for Hudson-Poole Fine Jewelers Long time, loyal customer of the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based business announced as winner of the $5000 Preferred 105 Diamond Pendant. - November 03, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International

Stephen Katsinas Has Been Named a Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2014 Round Table Stephen Katsinas, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has recently been recognized as a 2014 Round Table member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Education. - April 15, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Prohittingcages.com Promotes Family Togetherness The batting cage is a great way for the entry family to interact with one another. It creates togetherness for the entire family no matter age or size of one's family. - May 01, 2012 - Prohittingcages.com

Cabot Barden to Attend Comer Museum Author/Songwriter Night in Sylacauga, AL. on February 16th Cabot Barden, author of It's The Bass Player, which has been endorsed by his friend, Clive Cussler, will be attending a book signing at the Southern Writers Festival at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Summit in Birmingham, AL on Feb. 11th from 10 to 12 am. He will also be attending another signing at the Down Home Jubilee at the Comer Museum in Sylacauga, Al on Feb. 16th from 6:30 to 9 pm, which will feature local authors and songwriters. The admission is free for both events. - October 09, 2011 - Cabot Barden-Author

AmpleHarvest.org Campaign Announces Special Outreach in Tornado Ravaged Alabama All efforts for the immediate future are being focused on helping the Alabama and surrounding area food pantries meet expected increase in need for food. - May 07, 2011 - AmpleHarvest.org

Jeff Benton Homes Wins GuildQuality 2010 Customer Satisfaction Award Jeff Benton Homes, a leading homebuilder in Huntsville, Alabama, announced today that the company has been awarded a 2010 Guildmaster Award for exceptional customer satisfaction. Jeff Benton Homes was one of 139 home builders, remodelers, contractors and real estate developers throughout North America... - May 06, 2010 - Jeff Benton Homes

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Strawberry Hill Interior Designs Has Soulful Gift Giving All Wrapped Up Terry Prince Sims, founder of Strawberry Hill Interior Designs, invites you to peruse the pages of her website for inspirational living, giving and home. The goal, to express and embrace positive meaningful messages in life and to share the inspiration with others. The website promotes calm and peaceful... - August 11, 2007 - Strawberry Hill Interior Designs