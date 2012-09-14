PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.

Advanced Concepts & Engineering Solidifies Foot Hold in Central U.S. Advanced Concepts & Engineering, or ACE, a company that offers automated solutions to the aggregate industry, continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the geotechnical world. Joel Costonis, ACE’s Founder and President, has earned himself the nick name “the problem solver.” Solving... - October 23, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation to Hold the Final Run for Our Fallen Heroes This run has been going on for 10 years and has gotten way too big for one person to maintain so it will end. - August 14, 2017 - Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation

E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers Introduces Innovative Options in Payment Processing for Supplement Merchants Using Shopify Shopping Carts In recognition of the growing number of nutraceutical businesses using the elegant and intuitive Shopify e-commerce platform, E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers has introduced specific payment processing solutions for supplement and nutra merchants. Recent indications have revealed that large numbers of... - December 09, 2016 - E-Commerce 4 LLC

Peace, Love & S’mores: 5th Annual S’more Social and Holistic Fair to Benefit Families with Special Needs to be Held on August 6, 2016 5th Annual S’more Social and Holistic Fair to benefit families with special needs to be held on August 6, 2016. Final preparations are underway for the S’more Social, a one-day benefit event bringing together artists, authors, holistic healers and other professionals in the field of mind, body and spirit from across the state. - July 30, 2016 - The HeartGlow Center

Flame Grilling Products in Maine Promotes Dorie Clark as General Manager and Assistant to the President Flame Grilling Products has quickly become the largest supplier of grilling wood varieties to wholesale and retail customers in the US. - March 24, 2016 - Flame Grilling Products, Inc

Maine’s Oldest Ski Area Races to Fight Childhood Cancer The Maine Children's Cancer Program is holding its second annual ski and snowboard "moonlight challenge" race at Shawnee Peak. On Friday, January 22nd, race to win exciting prizes and to help raise funds to treat hundreds of local Maine children. - January 13, 2016 - MCCP

Hurricane Island Outward Bound School Announces $50,000 Matching Challenge Grant in Honor of Their 50th Anniversary In honor of their 50th Anniversary, the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School would also like to announce a $50,000 matching challenge grant for the School’s Student Opportunity Fund, a part of the overall HIOBS scholarship program that ensures no student is turned away from an Outward Bound experience due to an inability to pay tuition. - October 15, 2014 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School

Jolly John Online Auto Mall is Back to Help You Save Money Gordon stated that her team is working with a select group of dealers and have pre-negotiated deals to help save consumer’s time and money. - November 14, 2013 - Jolly John Online Auto Mall

Maine-Based Organization Redefines The Corporate Team Building Retreat Maine-based Outward Bound Professional is redefining leadership and team building. - August 02, 2013 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School

Six Native American Artists Recognized with National Award - 2013 Jennifer Easton Community Spirit Award Honorees Announced Today, First Peoples Fund announced artists from six states who will receive a prestigious 2013 Jennifer Easton Community Spirit Award fellowship. Each year, the national organization honors and celebrates exceptional American Indian artists who embody Collective Spirit® — “that which manifests self-awareness and a sense of responsibility to sustain the cultural fabric of a community.” Each honoree is recognized with a $5,000 no-strings-attached fellowship. - July 30, 2013 - Penobscot Nation

OutMilitary.com Launches Mobile App for Gay Service Members The new OutMilitary.com mobile app gives gay service members a powerful tool to find and connect with one another right on their smartphone, they can literally "see" other gay service members on their base, ship, wherever. - August 20, 2012 - OutMilitary.com

As Tornadoes Rip Through Texas, the Importance of Personal Document Organization Hits Home With proper preparation you can leave your home immediately in case of a fire or natural disaster with everything needed to quickly rebuild your financial life. Susan Dench, author of The Lifeguard Personal Document Organization System, gives some pointers on personal document management. - April 06, 2012 - Susan Dench/Muddy Dog Media

Sanford’s Wasco Skylights Joins ABC’s Extreme Home Makeover to Bring an Abundance of Natural Light to a Deserving Family Sanford Maine’s Wasco Skylights joins the cast and crew ABC’s Emmy Award-winning Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to present a new home to the Lutz family of East Setauket, NY who are struggling to keep their seven adopted adult siblings with Downs Syndrome at home. Over the years, Grace and... - September 29, 2010 - Wasco Skylights

A New Website with Online Shopping for The Daisy Trading Company: Gifts, Fun Clothing & Accessories, Home & Garden Decor Store The Daisy Trading Company announces the launch of a new website with easy online shopping of their unique collection of gifts, furniture, home and garden decor, clothing and accessories. - November 25, 2009 - Daisy Trading Company

Farmers’ Almanac® and EasyCare Share Top 5 Tips for Driving During Wet Fall Months Drivers need to be prepared for soggy autumn forecast. - September 25, 2009 - Automobile Protection Corporation/EasyCare

“Capt’n Eli” Graphic Novel Artist Jay Piscopo Featured at Camden Public Library Portland, Maine comic book artist Jay Piscopo is part of the Camden Public Library’s “Authors in August” program. Piscopo is the author and illustrator of “The Undersea Adventures of Capt’n Eli” all-ages graphic novel series. The “Authors in August” program... - August 05, 2009 - Nemo Publishing

INspirACTionNOW.com Declares Money Appreciation Week: October 25 – November 1, 2008 Thinking about, talking about, and fearing a bad economy actively promotes more bad economy. No athlete who wants to win focuses on losing; their focus is lazered on the win. - October 17, 2008 - InspirACTionNOW.com, Inc

Walch Education Wins 3 Prestigious Industry Awards from Association of Educational Publishers Walch Education had three titles nominated, and each won in their respective categories. - June 14, 2008 - Walch Education

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

New Pet Website Awards Named by The Ratings Guy The Ratings Guy awards ten new Great Pet websites that meet the grade for quality, trust and user experience. Award-winning websites cover: pet adoption, education, training, lost pets, and animal health resources. Website awards for Travel, Food, Shopping, Kids, Health, House and Home, Gardening and more can be found at The Ratings Guy. - August 30, 2007 - The Ratings Guy

Consumers to Determine Who and What Gets Rated Next by TheRatingsGuy.com™ Consumers win when search engines fail: New company helps consumers find the best Website sooner with TheRatingsGuy.com. Launched in April, consumer website rates quality of other sites in popular lifestyle categories, with less than 3% making the grade. - August 07, 2007 - The Ratings Guy

New Top Kids Websites Named by The Ratings Guy Quickly find trusted websites for kids, from learning to skills development, reading, games, fun facts and "how stuff works," combined with news and great stuff about animals and the outdoors. Summer computer time is an adventure with trusted sites selected by The RatingsGuy. - June 13, 2007 - The Ratings Guy