Maine: Lewiston-Auburn News
Statement from Kristina Libby, U.S. Senate Candidate, on Senate Race in Maine
U.S. Senate candidate withdraws, urges community to focus on efforts at statewide unification and healing for economic and security ramifications. Switches political parties. - July 21, 2026 - Kristina Libby
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Jeff Jay Appointed President and CEO of Borden Cottage, Bringing Decades of Clinical Leadership to the Premier Recovery Retreat
Jeff Jay has been appointed President and CEO of Borden Cottage, a premier private recovery retreat in Camden, Maine. A nationally known clinician, author, and interventionist, Jay brings decades of experience in addiction and mental health recovery. He will lead Borden Cottage’s operations, continuing its mission of providing world-class, personalized care for high-net-worth individuals in a discreet and compassionate setting. - July 30, 2025 - Borden Cottage
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease. - June 16, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Equinox Guiding Service Highlights Summer Adventure Offerings and Community Partnerships in Midcoast Maine
Discover adventure in Camden this summer! Join us for Equinox Guiding Service’s grand opening, youth climbing camps, and pro training courses. Pair a day on the cliffs with a paddle from Maine Sport Outfitters or a sail aboard the Schooner Olad. July is booking fast—reserve now at equinoxguidingservice.com. - June 04, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Equinox Guiding Service Celebrates Grand Opening of New Camden Location on June 7
Equinox Guiding Service is celebrating the grand opening of its new location at 20 Mechanic Street in Camden, Maine on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM. The event includes climbing demos, giveaways, and a raffle for a free guided trip. All are welcome to stop by, meet the guides, and learn more about climbing adventures in Camden, Acadia, and beyond. - May 14, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Equinox Guiding Service Offers AMGA-Certified Training to Address Safety Gaps in Climbing Gyms
As climbing gyms grow across New England, many instructors still lack formal certification. Equinox Guiding Service, led by AMGA-certified Provider Noah Kleiner, offers Climbing Wall Instructor (CWI) training to help gyms raise safety standards, improve staff confidence, and ensure consistent instruction. Now scheduling spring and summer courses for facilities looking to build a more professional and risk-aware team. - April 03, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Author Paul Edward Baribault’s New Book, “Into the Presence: The Christ Writings,” is an Enlightening Guide That Helps Readers Analyze the Word of God
Recent release “Into the Presence: The Christ Writings” from Covenant Books author Paul Edward Baribault is a spiritual work that focuses on helping readers connect more deeply to Jesus’s teachings in their everyday lives. - January 27, 2025 - Covenant Books
Discover the Thrill of Ice Climbing in Camden, Maine with Equinox Guiding Service
Equinox Guiding Service is excited to announce the start of its winter ice climbing season in Camden, Maine. Running through late February or early March, the season offers climbers of all skill levels the chance to explore iconic routes such as Arizona Highways (NEI 3+) and Hollywood Waltz (NEI 4). Led by AMGA-certified guides, Equinox provides expert instruction, technical gear, and personalized experiences tailored to each climber’s abilities and goals. - January 06, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Beal University Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Institution’s Maine Roots and Commitment to the Future of Education
Beal University has unveiled a new brand identity that reflects the institution’s ongoing transformation and unwavering commitment to shaping the future of education. The new brand identity, including a refreshed logo and brand colors, signifies Beal University’s dedication to providing... - December 06, 2024 - Beal University
Heartstone Farm Launches Crowdfunding Equity Campaign on StartEngine
Opportunity to Invest in a Revolutionary Farm-to-Table Business - August 22, 2024 - Heartstone Farm
Invoiv.com Launches to Revolutionize Cash Flow Management for Small and Medium Businesses
New SaaS Platform Offers SMBs Innovative Tools for AP and AR, Helping Them Get Paid Up to 5X Faster. - August 13, 2024 - Invoiv.com
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course Unveils Exciting Additions and Opens for the 2024 Season
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course, located in Littleton, Maine, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of the 2024 season. After two years of major construction and enhancements, the course is now ready to welcome disc golf enthusiasts from the Houlton, Maine area and beyond. - June 19, 2024 - Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course
Author Alfred Elamin’s New Book, "Saving Fatherhood: Building Strong Bonds and Thriving Families," Exploring the Vital Role Fathers Play Within the Family Structure
Recent release “Saving Fatherhood: Building Strong Bonds and Thriving Families” from Page Publishing author Alfred Elamin is a thought-provoking read that explores the importance of fathers for the family unit and beyond, while presenting a step-by-step playbook that can help in rebuilding the bond between an estranged father and child. - April 26, 2024 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
"Driving Toward Clarity" Book Release
Notebook Publishing of Notebook Group Limited is delighted to announce the Best Seller Marketing campaign of Driving Toward Clarity by Brian Westbye. Witty, exuberant, and hilariously self-aware, Driving Toward Clarity is a memoir that will nestle into the heart of anyone who has craved a life of... - July 19, 2023 - Brian Westbye
Mako Medical Donates $25,000 to Help Families for Christmas
Mako Medical and CEO Chad Price team up with Erica Delong at G105 Radio to help families in need for Christmas. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Maine Lobstering Union Granted Emergency Motion in Part to Protect Lobster Fishermen, Communities
The Maine Lobstering Union (MLU) has won emergency relief to stop the impending closure of productive lobster waters off the coast of Maine. Injunctive relief was granted by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine on Saturday, Oct. 16. The closure would have impacted a large area of... - October 18, 2021 - Maine Lobstering Union
Donna Roberts and Christine Paul Open Your Real Estate Co.
Christine Karales Paul of Saco and Donna Roberts of Biddeford Maine are proud to announce the opening Your Real Estate Co. They are approaching their 11th year of business together. Donna Roberts has been in the Real Estate industry for 35 years. Christine started in mortgages in 2004, license in real estate in 2010. - October 16, 2021 - Your Real Estate Co.
Walkers Unite in Spirit to Support Children Fighting Cancer and Blood Disorders
Information on the 2021 Maine Children's Cancer Program Walk - September 09, 2021 - Maine Children's Cancer Program
Arbitrator Upholds Firing of Former Lobster 207 Chief Executive Officer, Warren Pettegrow - Awards $1.02 Million
Arbitrator has ruled in its favor in connection with claims brought by Lobster 207 against its former Chief Executive Officer, Warren Pettegrow. - August 27, 2021 - Maine Lobstering Union
Dr. Lowell I. Gerber, M.D. is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as a Top 100 Doctor in the Field of Holistic Cardiology
Dr. Lowell I. Gerber, M.D. is a physician/holistic cardiologist affiliated with Bio-Individual Health Strategies, LLC, Maine (www.bihmd.com) and La Luz Wellness Center, Galeana, Mexico (www.clinicofthelight.com) Dr. Gerber earned his undergraduate degree and Master’s degree in Physiology of... - January 13, 2021 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Manimas Offers Electoral Vote Donation to DNC
Write-in Presidential candidate John Manimas and the Real Democracy Party have extended an offer to donate any electoral votes awarded to John Manimas to the Democratic candidate but only if the House of Representatives first passes specified elections reforms, including mandatory voting. - August 12, 2020 - John Manimas Campaign
Maine Skiers and Snowboarders to Hit the Slopes to Benefit Children Fighting Cancer
This Friday, January 31st, skiers and snowboarders will gather to compete in the annual Moonlight Challenge at Shawnee Peak to raise funds for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program (MCCP). - January 29, 2020 - MCCP
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans
A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.
Advanced Concepts & Engineering Solidifies Foot Hold in Central U.S.
Advanced Concepts & Engineering, or ACE, a company that offers automated solutions to the aggregate industry, continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the geotechnical world. Joel Costonis, ACE’s Founder and President, has earned himself the nick name “the problem... - October 23, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC
Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation to Hold the Final Run for Our Fallen Heroes
This run has been going on for 10 years and has gotten way too big for one person to maintain so it will end. - August 14, 2017 - Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation
E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers Introduces Innovative Options in Payment Processing for Supplement Merchants Using Shopify Shopping Carts
In recognition of the growing number of nutraceutical businesses using the elegant and intuitive Shopify e-commerce platform, E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers has introduced specific payment processing solutions for supplement and nutra merchants. Recent indications have revealed that large numbers... - December 09, 2016 - E-Commerce 4 LLC
Peace, Love & S’mores: 5th Annual S’more Social and Holistic Fair to Benefit Families with Special Needs to be Held on August 6, 2016
5th Annual S’more Social and Holistic Fair to benefit families with special needs to be held on August 6, 2016. Final preparations are underway for the S’more Social, a one-day benefit event bringing together artists, authors, holistic healers and other professionals in the field of mind, body and spirit from across the state. - July 30, 2016 - The HeartGlow Center
Flame Grilling Products in Maine Promotes Dorie Clark as General Manager and Assistant to the President
Flame Grilling Products has quickly become the largest supplier of grilling wood varieties to wholesale and retail customers in the US. - March 24, 2016 - Flame Grilling Products, Inc
Maine’s Oldest Ski Area Races to Fight Childhood Cancer
The Maine Children's Cancer Program is holding its second annual ski and snowboard "moonlight challenge" race at Shawnee Peak. On Friday, January 22nd, race to win exciting prizes and to help raise funds to treat hundreds of local Maine children. - January 13, 2016 - MCCP
Hurricane Island Outward Bound School Announces $50,000 Matching Challenge Grant in Honor of Their 50th Anniversary
In honor of their 50th Anniversary, the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School would also like to announce a $50,000 matching challenge grant for the School’s Student Opportunity Fund, a part of the overall HIOBS scholarship program that ensures no student is turned away from an Outward Bound experience due to an inability to pay tuition. - October 15, 2014 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School
Jolly John Online Auto Mall is Back to Help You Save Money
Gordon stated that her team is working with a select group of dealers and have pre-negotiated deals to help save consumer’s time and money. - November 14, 2013 - Jolly John Online Auto Mall
Maine-Based Organization Redefines The Corporate Team Building Retreat
Maine-based Outward Bound Professional is redefining leadership and team building. - August 02, 2013 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School
Six Native American Artists Recognized with National Award - 2013 Jennifer Easton Community Spirit Award Honorees Announced
Today, First Peoples Fund announced artists from six states who will receive a prestigious 2013 Jennifer Easton Community Spirit Award fellowship. Each year, the national organization honors and celebrates exceptional American Indian artists who embody Collective Spirit® — “that which manifests self-awareness and a sense of responsibility to sustain the cultural fabric of a community.” Each honoree is recognized with a $5,000 no-strings-attached fellowship. - July 30, 2013 - Penobscot Nation
OutMilitary.com Launches Mobile App for Gay Service Members
The new OutMilitary.com mobile app gives gay service members a powerful tool to find and connect with one another right on their smartphone, they can literally "see" other gay service members on their base, ship, wherever. - August 20, 2012 - OutMilitary.com
As Tornadoes Rip Through Texas, the Importance of Personal Document Organization Hits Home
With proper preparation you can leave your home immediately in case of a fire or natural disaster with everything needed to quickly rebuild your financial life. Susan Dench, author of The Lifeguard Personal Document Organization System, gives some pointers on personal document management. - April 06, 2012 - Susan Dench/Muddy Dog Media
Do Ask, do Tell at OutMilitary.com - the New Social Network for Gay Service Members
OutMilitary.com is a new social network for gay and lesbian service members and their supporters. - January 03, 2011 - OutMilitary.com
A New Website with Online Shopping for The Daisy Trading Company: Gifts, Fun Clothing & Accessories, Home & Garden Decor Store
The Daisy Trading Company announces the launch of a new website with easy online shopping of their unique collection of gifts, furniture, home and garden decor, clothing and accessories. - November 25, 2009 - Daisy Trading Company
Farmers’ Almanac® and EasyCare Share Top 5 Tips for Driving During Wet Fall Months
Drivers need to be prepared for soggy autumn forecast. - September 25, 2009 - Automobile Protection Corporation/EasyCare
“Capt’n Eli” Graphic Novel Artist Jay Piscopo Featured at Camden Public Library
Portland, Maine comic book artist Jay Piscopo is part of the Camden Public Library’s “Authors in August” program. Piscopo is the author and illustrator of “The Undersea Adventures of Capt’n Eli” all-ages graphic novel series. The “Authors in August”... - August 05, 2009 - Nemo Publishing
INspirACTionNOW.com Declares Money Appreciation Week: October 25 – November 1, 2008
Thinking about, talking about, and fearing a bad economy actively promotes more bad economy. No athlete who wants to win focuses on losing; their focus is lazered on the win. - October 17, 2008 - InspirACTionNOW.com, Inc
Walch Education Wins 3 Prestigious Industry Awards from Association of Educational Publishers
Walch Education had three titles nominated, and each won in their respective categories. - June 14, 2008 - Walch Education
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
New Pet Website Awards Named by The Ratings Guy
The Ratings Guy awards ten new Great Pet websites that meet the grade for quality, trust and user experience. Award-winning websites cover: pet adoption, education, training, lost pets, and animal health resources. Website awards for Travel, Food, Shopping, Kids, Health, House and Home, Gardening and more can be found at The Ratings Guy. - August 30, 2007 - The Ratings Guy
Consumers to Determine Who and What Gets Rated Next by TheRatingsGuy.com™
Consumers win when search engines fail: New company helps consumers find the best Website sooner with TheRatingsGuy.com. Launched in April, consumer website rates quality of other sites in popular lifestyle categories, with less than 3% making the grade. - August 07, 2007 - The Ratings Guy
New Top Kids Websites Named by The Ratings Guy
Quickly find trusted websites for kids, from learning to skills development, reading, games, fun facts and "how stuff works," combined with news and great stuff about animals and the outdoors. Summer computer time is an adventure with trusted sites selected by The RatingsGuy. - June 13, 2007 - The Ratings Guy
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com