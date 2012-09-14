PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Massachusetts: Fitchburg-Leominster News

The Color House
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.
Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers
Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.
Trivium Technology, Inc. Named New England Reseller for DigitalDrawer
Local firm signs Reseller Agreement with AscendoSoft Inc. - October 27, 2018 - Trivium Technology Inc.
Winbrook
Winbrook, Inc. Acquires RPM
Acquisition makes 51 year old Winbrook the largest New England based provider of branded print, promotional, packaging, display, fulfillment and digital solutions to the banking, credit union and financial service industries. - May 01, 2017 - Winbrook
SunLight General Capital
SunLight General Capital Breaks Ground on New Solar Project in Westminster, MA
SunLight General Capital, a NYC-based solar finance and development company, recently broke ground on a new solar energy system in Westminster, MA. The system will provide cheap, clean energy to local school districts and other municipal entities. - August 11, 2015 - SunLight General Capital
Environmental Testing and Research Laboratories, Inc.
ETR Laboratories Names Lab Manager
Environmental Testing and Research Laboratories is pleased to announce that Ramakanth Ananthoji, PhD, has assumed the position of Laboratory Manager. Ananthoji comes to ETR Laboratories with a broad level of experience including leadership, management and technical work in both a laboratory and academic... - August 01, 2014 - Environmental Testing and Research Laboratories, Inc.
Worcester Fitness
Worcester Fitness 5K Produces $5,000 Donation for Planting the Seed Foundation
Worcester Fitness held its first 5K road race on Thursday August 15. The race generated a $5,400 donation for Worcester's Planting the Seed Foundation. - September 13, 2013 - Worcester Fitness
Bionostics
Bionostics Sponsors MassBio’s Massachusetts CRO/CMO Symposium
Bionostics, a worldwide leader in proprietary calibrator, quality control, and cGMP reagent final fill and finish to the diagnostics and medical device industries, today announced its major sponsorship of the inaugural one-day Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) CRO/CMO Symposium. - February 23, 2012 - Bionostics
Medical Management Services Group
Cataract Awareness Month in Greater Boston at D’Ambrosio Eye Care
D’Ambrosio Eye Care wishes to announce that Prevent Blindness America has designated June as National Cataract Awareness Month. - June 03, 2011 - Medical Management Services Group
Ameridose Demonstrates Commitment to Customer Care Excellence
Ameridose, LLC, a leading nationwide provider of sterile admixing services to hospital pharmacies, demonstrates its unrelenting commitment to customer care excellence through the appointment of Mr. Todd DeAngelis to serve as Vice President of Innovation and Customer Experience. He is charged with leading... - April 23, 2011 - Ameridose, LLC
PrimeArray Systems Announces Advanced Functionality on New CD/DVD Servers and Loaders
PrimeArray Systems has today announced advanced functionality and features available on state of the art CD/DVD servers and loaders. - March 03, 2011 - PrimeArray Systems, Inc.
TLA Productions Announces The Great New England Steampunk Exhibition
Abney Park is scheduled to appear at new steampunk convention. - December 07, 2010 - TLA Productions
1stVA Launches Online in a Month Program, to Help Career Changers Make Quick Shift to Internet-Based Business
Many seasoned professionals are suddenly without a paycheck or any job prospects in the near future. Some may want to consult or start an online business, but don't know the ins-and-outs of building a web presence or internet marketing and social media. One Massachusetts company is addressing this need with Online in a Month, a unique program designed to get them up and running quickly. - September 25, 2009 - 1stVA Virtual Online Marketing Company
Portrait Software
Portrait Software Appoints David Newberry as Chief Marketing Officer
New Chief Marketing Officer brings 25 years of experience to insight driven customer interaction software company. - May 07, 2009 - Portrait Software
Announcing Immediate Solutions to Mortgage Crisis for Home Owners by Contacting 1800SELLNOW
1-800-SELL-NOW has recently included Worcester County as an area of increased Mortgage Foreclosures, and has people ready to help all home owners. - November 24, 2008 - 1-800-SELL-NOW
EMTEC Names Chris Mack as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Chris Mack joins Dexxon’s Emtec Division, the top brand in Europe for USB flash memory, Gdium Netbook and related CE product, he’s responsible for Emtec's entry into the North American Retail Channel. - September 05, 2008 - Emtec
PR.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Phillips Builders LLC Announces Partnership with Energy Star
Phillips Builders LLC. have made a commitment to building 100% of their homes to be Energy Star Certified. - December 08, 2006 - Phillips Builders
PR.com
PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com
