Massachusetts: Fitchburg-Leominster News
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association
Worcester Education Collaborative Responds to Latest MCAS Results, Calls for Community Partner Collaboration to Support Every Child
The recent statewide release of Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) results shows the need for the community to unite in support of the academic and social well-being of every child. While Worcester has made gains in both ELA and Math, overall proficiency in those subjects remains... - October 03, 2025 - Worcester Education Collaborative
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
International Eating Champion James Webby to Compete in Fried Chicken Eating Contest at Nan's
International Eating Champion James Webby to Compete in Fried Chicken Eating Contest at Nan's - Local Fried Chicken Fans Will Have a "Rare Opportunity" to See a World-Class Eater in Action - September 04, 2024 - Nan's Market
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
The Shine Initiative, Inc. Announces Departure of Executive Director Fred Kaelin; Director of Development, Charisse Murphy, Named Interim Executive Director
The Shine Initiative’s Executive Director, Fred Kaelin, has announced his resignation, effective November 24, 2023. The Shine Initiative’s Board of Directors has appointed Charisse Murphy as Interim Executive Director. After five years at the helm of the Shine Initiative, Kaelin is... - October 06, 2023 - Shine Initiative
StarWind Virtual SAN is Named Leader in the Latest Spring 2023 G2's Grid® Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions
StarWind Virtual SAN is named Leader in the latest Spring 2023 G2's Grid® Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions, and together with StarWind HCI Appliance, they scored more than ten additional awards and badges. - May 01, 2023 - StarWind
Commonwealth of Massachusetts and iGrad Partner to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired State Employees
In the first statewide program of its kind, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and San Diego-based financial education company iGrad have partnered to offer the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to 156,000 current and retired state employees. The Economic Empowerment Trust... - May 25, 2021 - iGrad
RMI Proudly Featured on Cover of Industry Leader Publication, PEO Insider Magazine
Resource Management, Inc. (RMI) is featured on the April cover of the National Professional Employer Organization, formally known as NAPEO’s PEO Insider Magazine. - April 30, 2021 - Resource Management, Inc.
COVID Health & Safety Protections at D’Ambrosio Eye Care Offices
“We were starting to understand the need to not only use our stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols along with social distancing, but we were still concerned about airborne particles and the potential risk of infection,” shared Dr. D’Ambrosio, Jr. of D'Ambrosio Eye Care. - July 27, 2020 - D'Ambrosio Eye Care
VoDaVi Technologies Awarded Multi-Year MHEC MC01-S03 IT Project Services, Business and Technical Services Contract
VoDaVi Technologies, LLC (VoDaVi) has been awarded a multi-year contract with the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC). As of March 1, VoDaVi has become an official supplier on the MC01-S03 Contract for IT Project Services, Business and Technical Services. This opportunity will enable... - March 12, 2020 - VoDaVi Technologies LLC
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers
Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.
Trivium Technology, Inc. Named New England Reseller for DigitalDrawer
Local firm signs Reseller Agreement with AscendoSoft Inc. - October 27, 2018 - Trivium Technology Inc.
Winbrook, Inc. Acquires RPM
Acquisition makes 51 year old Winbrook the largest New England based provider of branded print, promotional, packaging, display, fulfillment and digital solutions to the banking, credit union and financial service industries. - May 01, 2017 - Winbrook
SunLight General Capital Breaks Ground on New Solar Project in Westminster, MA
SunLight General Capital, a NYC-based solar finance and development company, recently broke ground on a new solar energy system in Westminster, MA. The system will provide cheap, clean energy to local school districts and other municipal entities. - August 11, 2015 - SunLight General Capital
ETR Laboratories Names Lab Manager
Environmental Testing and Research Laboratories is pleased to announce that Ramakanth Ananthoji, PhD, has assumed the position of Laboratory Manager. Ananthoji comes to ETR Laboratories with a broad level of experience including leadership, management and technical work in both a laboratory and... - August 01, 2014 - Environmental Testing and Research Laboratories, Inc.
Worcester Fitness 5K Produces $5,000 Donation for Planting the Seed Foundation
Worcester Fitness held its first 5K road race on Thursday August 15. The race generated a $5,400 donation for Worcester's Planting the Seed Foundation. - September 13, 2013 - Worcester Fitness
Bionostics Sponsors MassBio’s Massachusetts CRO/CMO Symposium
Bionostics, a worldwide leader in proprietary calibrator, quality control, and cGMP reagent final fill and finish to the diagnostics and medical device industries, today announced its major sponsorship of the inaugural one-day Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) CRO/CMO Symposium. - February 23, 2012 - Bionostics
Cataract Awareness Month in Greater Boston at D’Ambrosio Eye Care
D’Ambrosio Eye Care wishes to announce that Prevent Blindness America has designated June as National Cataract Awareness Month. - June 03, 2011 - Medical Management Services Group
Ameridose Demonstrates Commitment to Customer Care Excellence
Ameridose, LLC, a leading nationwide provider of sterile admixing services to hospital pharmacies, demonstrates its unrelenting commitment to customer care excellence through the appointment of Mr. Todd DeAngelis to serve as Vice President of Innovation and Customer Experience. He is charged with... - April 23, 2011 - Ameridose, LLC
PrimeArray Systems Announces Advanced Functionality on New CD/DVD Servers and Loaders
PrimeArray Systems has today announced advanced functionality and features available on state of the art CD/DVD servers and loaders. - March 03, 2011 - PrimeArray Systems, Inc.
TLA Productions Announces The Great New England Steampunk Exhibition
Abney Park is scheduled to appear at new steampunk convention. - December 07, 2010 - TLA Productions
1stVA Launches Online in a Month Program, to Help Career Changers Make Quick Shift to Internet-Based Business
Many seasoned professionals are suddenly without a paycheck or any job prospects in the near future. Some may want to consult or start an online business, but don't know the ins-and-outs of building a web presence or internet marketing and social media. One Massachusetts company is addressing this need with Online in a Month, a unique program designed to get them up and running quickly. - September 25, 2009 - 1stVA Virtual Online Marketing Company
Portrait Software Appoints David Newberry as Chief Marketing Officer
New Chief Marketing Officer brings 25 years of experience to insight driven customer interaction software company. - May 07, 2009 - Portrait Software
Announcing Immediate Solutions to Mortgage Crisis for Home Owners by Contacting 1800SELLNOW
1-800-SELL-NOW has recently included Worcester County as an area of increased Mortgage Foreclosures, and has people ready to help all home owners. - November 24, 2008 - 1-800-SELL-NOW
EMTEC Names Chris Mack as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Chris Mack joins Dexxon’s Emtec Division, the top brand in Europe for USB flash memory, Gdium Netbook and related CE product, he’s responsible for Emtec's entry into the North American Retail Channel. - September 05, 2008 - Emtec
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Phillips Builders LLC Announces Partnership with Energy Star
Phillips Builders LLC. have made a commitment to building 100% of their homes to be Energy Star Certified. - December 08, 2006 - Phillips Builders
PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com