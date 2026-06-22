Massachusetts: Fitchburg-Leominster News

Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading

Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading

Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler

Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026

Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026

Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts

PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities

PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities

Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries

53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025

53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025

For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association

Worcester Education Collaborative Responds to Latest MCAS Results, Calls for Community Partner Collaboration to Support Every Child

The recent statewide release of Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) results shows the need for the community to unite in support of the academic and social well-being of every child. While Worcester has made gains in both ELA and Math, overall proficiency in those subjects remains... - October 03, 2025 - Worcester Education Collaborative

BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin

BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin

Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

International Eating Champion James Webby to Compete in Fried Chicken Eating Contest at Nan's

International Eating Champion James Webby to Compete in Fried Chicken Eating Contest at Nan's - Local Fried Chicken Fans Will Have a "Rare Opportunity" to See a World-Class Eater in Action - September 04, 2024 - Nan's Market

Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department

Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department

A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales

Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch

In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa

The Shine Initiative, Inc. Announces Departure of Executive Director Fred Kaelin; Director of Development, Charisse Murphy, Named Interim Executive Director

The Shine Initiative’s Executive Director, Fred Kaelin, has announced his resignation, effective November 24, 2023. The Shine Initiative’s Board of Directors has appointed Charisse Murphy as Interim Executive Director. After five years at the helm of the Shine Initiative, Kaelin is... - October 06, 2023 - Shine Initiative

StarWind Virtual SAN is Named Leader in the Latest Spring 2023 G2's Grid® Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions

StarWind Virtual SAN is named Leader in the latest Spring 2023 G2's Grid® Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions, and together with StarWind HCI Appliance, they scored more than ten additional awards and badges. - May 01, 2023 - StarWind

Commonwealth of Massachusetts and iGrad Partner to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired State Employees

Commonwealth of Massachusetts and iGrad Partner to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired State Employees

In the first statewide program of its kind, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and San Diego-based financial education company iGrad have partnered to offer the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to 156,000 current and retired state employees. The Economic Empowerment Trust... - May 25, 2021 - iGrad

RMI Proudly Featured on Cover of Industry Leader Publication, PEO Insider Magazine

RMI Proudly Featured on Cover of Industry Leader Publication, PEO Insider Magazine

Resource Management, Inc. (RMI) is featured on the April cover of the National Professional Employer Organization, formally known as NAPEO’s PEO Insider Magazine. - April 30, 2021 - Resource Management, Inc.

COVID Health & Safety Protections at D’Ambrosio Eye Care Offices

COVID Health & Safety Protections at D’Ambrosio Eye Care Offices

“We were starting to understand the need to not only use our stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols along with social distancing, but we were still concerned about airborne particles and the potential risk of infection,” shared Dr. D’Ambrosio, Jr. of D'Ambrosio Eye Care. - July 27, 2020 - D'Ambrosio Eye Care

VoDaVi Technologies Awarded Multi-Year MHEC MC01-S03 IT Project Services, Business and Technical Services Contract

VoDaVi Technologies Awarded Multi-Year MHEC MC01-S03 IT Project Services, Business and Technical Services Contract

VoDaVi Technologies, LLC (VoDaVi) has been awarded a multi-year contract with the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC). As of March 1, VoDaVi has become an official supplier on the MC01-S03 Contract for IT Project Services, Business and Technical Services. This opportunity will enable... - March 12, 2020 - VoDaVi Technologies LLC

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry

The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers

Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers

Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.

Trivium Technology, Inc. Named New England Reseller for DigitalDrawer

Local firm signs Reseller Agreement with AscendoSoft Inc. - October 27, 2018 - Trivium Technology Inc.

Winbrook, Inc. Acquires RPM

Winbrook, Inc. Acquires RPM

Acquisition makes 51 year old Winbrook the largest New England based provider of branded print, promotional, packaging, display, fulfillment and digital solutions to the banking, credit union and financial service industries. - May 01, 2017 - Winbrook

SunLight General Capital Breaks Ground on New Solar Project in Westminster, MA

SunLight General Capital Breaks Ground on New Solar Project in Westminster, MA

SunLight General Capital, a NYC-based solar finance and development company, recently broke ground on a new solar energy system in Westminster, MA. The system will provide cheap, clean energy to local school districts and other municipal entities. - August 11, 2015 - SunLight General Capital

ETR Laboratories Names Lab Manager

ETR Laboratories Names Lab Manager

Environmental Testing and Research Laboratories is pleased to announce that Ramakanth Ananthoji, PhD, has assumed the position of Laboratory Manager. Ananthoji comes to ETR Laboratories with a broad level of experience including leadership, management and technical work in both a laboratory and... - August 01, 2014 - Environmental Testing and Research Laboratories, Inc.

Worcester Fitness 5K Produces $5,000 Donation for Planting the Seed Foundation

Worcester Fitness 5K Produces $5,000 Donation for Planting the Seed Foundation

Worcester Fitness held its first 5K road race on Thursday August 15. The race generated a $5,400 donation for Worcester's Planting the Seed Foundation. - September 13, 2013 - Worcester Fitness

Bionostics Sponsors MassBio’s Massachusetts CRO/CMO Symposium

Bionostics Sponsors MassBio’s Massachusetts CRO/CMO Symposium

Bionostics, a worldwide leader in proprietary calibrator, quality control, and cGMP reagent final fill and finish to the diagnostics and medical device industries, today announced its major sponsorship of the inaugural one-day Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) CRO/CMO Symposium. - February 23, 2012 - Bionostics

Cataract Awareness Month in Greater Boston at D’Ambrosio Eye Care

Cataract Awareness Month in Greater Boston at D’Ambrosio Eye Care

D’Ambrosio Eye Care wishes to announce that Prevent Blindness America has designated June as National Cataract Awareness Month. - June 03, 2011 - Medical Management Services Group

Ameridose Demonstrates Commitment to Customer Care Excellence

Ameridose, LLC, a leading nationwide provider of sterile admixing services to hospital pharmacies, demonstrates its unrelenting commitment to customer care excellence through the appointment of Mr. Todd DeAngelis to serve as Vice President of Innovation and Customer Experience. He is charged with... - April 23, 2011 - Ameridose, LLC

PrimeArray Systems Announces Advanced Functionality on New CD/DVD Servers and Loaders

PrimeArray Systems has today announced advanced functionality and features available on state of the art CD/DVD servers and loaders. - March 03, 2011 - PrimeArray Systems, Inc.

TLA Productions Announces The Great New England Steampunk Exhibition

Abney Park is scheduled to appear at new steampunk convention. - December 07, 2010 - TLA Productions

1stVA Launches Online in a Month Program, to Help Career Changers Make Quick Shift to Internet-Based Business

Many seasoned professionals are suddenly without a paycheck or any job prospects in the near future. Some may want to consult or start an online business, but don't know the ins-and-outs of building a web presence or internet marketing and social media. One Massachusetts company is addressing this need with Online in a Month, a unique program designed to get them up and running quickly. - September 25, 2009 - 1stVA Virtual Online Marketing Company

Portrait Software Appoints David Newberry as Chief Marketing Officer

Portrait Software Appoints David Newberry as Chief Marketing Officer

New Chief Marketing Officer brings 25 years of experience to insight driven customer interaction software company. - May 07, 2009 - Portrait Software

Announcing Immediate Solutions to Mortgage Crisis for Home Owners by Contacting 1800SELLNOW

1-800-SELL-NOW has recently included Worcester County as an area of increased Mortgage Foreclosures, and has people ready to help all home owners. - November 24, 2008 - 1-800-SELL-NOW

EMTEC Names Chris Mack as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Chris Mack joins Dexxon’s Emtec Division, the top brand in Europe for USB flash memory, Gdium Netbook and related CE product, he’s responsible for Emtec's entry into the North American Retail Channel. - September 05, 2008 - Emtec

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview

In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview

PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview

PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com

Phillips Builders LLC Announces Partnership with Energy Star

Phillips Builders LLC. have made a commitment to building 100% of their homes to be Energy Star Certified. - December 08, 2006 - Phillips Builders

PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee

PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee

PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com

Press Releases 1 - 35 of 35